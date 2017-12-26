Week 16: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless of whether they were active or on a bye. The most recent target/touch will be on the right side. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five are more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: With most fantasy seasons wrapped up this week, for Week 16 and Week 17, I’ll be adding a greater range of players just for a visual for you to see where some usage has increased or decreased among lesser-known players. This piece will also be more of a recap of how certain players finished the fantasy season.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Mike Wallace (4, 11, 8, 5, 10, 6), Jeremy Maclin (5, 5, 8, 11, 1, 0), Benjamin Watson (1, 3, 5, 1, 4, 6), Javorius Allen (1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 1), Breshad Perriman (0, 2, 0, 0, 2, 4), Chris Moore (0, 3, 4, 3, 3, 2), Nick Boyle (2, 1, 3, 1, 2, 4), Danny Woodhead (6, 4, 2, 5, 7, 6), Alex Collins (7, 2, 2, 2, 8, 4), Michael Campanaro (0, 0, 0, 3, 1, 2), Maxx Williams (2, 1, 2, 0, 1, 3)





Carries: Alex Collins (20, 16, 15, 18, 12, 18), Javorius Allen (3, 5, 7, 6, 13, 8), Danny Woodhead (1, 4, 3, 2, 1, 1), Michael Campanaro (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Chris Moore (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Maxx Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Benjamin Watson (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Mike Wallace (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Nick Boyle (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2), Danny Woodhead (2, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Moore (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Maxx Williams (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Alex Collins (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Michael Campanaro (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Javorius Allen (1, 1, 3, 2, 2, 4), Alex Collins (3, 2, 4, 3, 5, 4), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Javorius Allen (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Alex Collins (1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brandon Carr (3-56-0, 3-43-0, 2-10-0, 8-141-0, 3-36-0, 3-50-0), Jimmy Smith (3-47-0, 5-108-0, 1-31-0, 0, 0, 0), Lardarius Webb (1-7-0, 2-10-0, 2-38-0, 1-5-0, 1-1-0, 0), Marlon Humphrey (2-25-0, 0, 5-116-0, 6-37-0, 1-16-0, 2-39-0), Maurice Canady (0, 2-3-0, 3-17-0, 2-12-0, 4-28-0, 1-9-0)

Observations: Since Week 5 when Alex Collins started to see an expanded role, he ranked 11th among running backs with 17.1 touches per game and finished as the RB13 during that 11-game span. Joe Flacco finished as the QB24 this season.





Buffalo Bills

Targets: LeSean McCoy (1, 4, 5, 0, 5, 7), Zay Jones (7, 10, 7, 0, 2, 1), Charles Clay (4, 4, 3, 5, 9, 10), Deonte Thompson (8, 2, 8, 1, 4, 5), Jordan Matthews (0, 3, 3, 0, 0, 0), Nick O'Leary (3, 2, 0, 1, 2, 1), Kelvin Benjamin (1, 0, 0, 8, 2, 7), Andre Holmes (3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Travaris Cadet (6, 3, 5, 0, 1, 1), Mike Tolbert (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Brandon Tate (5, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), Logan Thomas (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Patrick DiMarco (1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1)





Carries: LeSean McCoy (13, 22, 15, 32, 20, 17), Mike Tolbert (0, 0, 0, 6, 0, 3), Travaris Cadet (3, 6, 4, 4, 4, 1)





RZ Targets: LeSean McCoy (1, 0, 2, 0, 1, 1), Charles Clay (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 4), Zay Jones (1, 1, 3, 0, 0, 0), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Brandon Tate (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Patrick DiMarco (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Deonte Thompson (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Mike Tolbert (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Travaris Cadet (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (1, 1, 2, 1, 3, 2), Travaris Cadet (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: LeSean McCoy (1, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): E.J. Gaines (9-98-1, 6-28-0, 1-8-0, 1-0-0, 2-20-0, 0), Lafayette Pitts (0, 0, 1-13-0, 0, 0, 0), Leonard Johnson (2-24-1, 7-80-1, 1-5-0, 0, 9-95-0, 4-58-0), Shareece Wright (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2-21-0), Tre'Davious White (2-19-0, 2-19-0, 2-34-0, 0, 3-58-0, 0)





Observations: LeSean McCoy finished third among running backs with 22.2 touches per game, but he was one of the more inefficient backs with .78 PPR points per touch. McCoy finished as the RB7 among running backs in PPR leagues.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (9, 8, 16, 12, 4, 10), Brandon LaFell (5, 6, 7, 6, 6, 6), Tyler Kroft (3, 4, 2, 1, 4, 5), Giovani Bernard (2, 1, 3, 8, 5, 7), Joe Mixon (2, 3, 1, 0, 0, 3), Tyler Boyd (1, 2, 3, 4, 0, 6), Josh Malone (0, 1, 2, 1, 3, 1), Alex Erickson (2, 1, 0, 1, 2, 0), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 1, 1, 4, 1), Brian Hill (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Ryan Hewitt (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Carries: Joe Mixon (20, 23, 7, 0, 0, 3), Giovani Bernard (3, 3, 13, 11, 14, 23), Brian Hill (0, 0, 0, 2, 5, 4), Josh Malone (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)





RZ Targets: A.J. Green (1, 1, 5, 0, 0, 0), Brandon LaFell (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Tyler Kroft (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 3), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Josh Malone (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Boyd (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Alex Erickson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (2, 7, 1, 0, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 1, 1, 0, 2, 3), Brian Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Joe Mixon (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adam Jones (0, 1-8-0, 1-20-0, 0, 0, 0), Darqueze Dennard (4-39-0, 0, 3-13-0, 3-27-0, 3-19-0, 6-47-0), Dre Kirkpatrick (4-59-1, 4-65-0, 7-76-1, 0, 0, 4-47-0), Josh Shaw (3-38-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Keivarae Russell (0, 0, 0, 3-26-0, 0, 0), Tony McRae (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-20-1, 0), William Jackson (0, 0, 2-5-0, 1-3-0, 0, 0)

Observations: A.J. Green finished the season ninth in targets among wide receivers, and 10th in PPR scoring, behind Jarvis Landry, and Adam Thielen. Joe Mixon averaged 14.5 touches per game this year but averaged just .70 fantasy points per touch.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Duke Johnson (6, 5, 4, 4, 7, 7), Ricardo Louis (4, 2, 0, 0, 1, 1), David Njoku (1, 4, 6, 2, 3, 3), Seth DeValve (3, 2, 3, 3, 4, 4), Corey Coleman (11, 8, 4, 6, 3, 6), Rashard Higgins (2, 3, 0, 1, 2, 3), Isaiah Crowell (0, 2, 1, 3, 5, 4), Kenny Britt (2, 2, 3, 0, 0, 0), Josh Gordon (0, 0, 11, 6, 11, 8), Bryce Treggs (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Sammie Coates (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Dan Vitale (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Matt Dayes (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Randall Telfer (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)





Carries: Isaiah Crowell (11, 16, 10, 19, 5, 12), Duke Johnson (2, 6, 7, 6, 7, 4), Matt Dayes (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: David Njoku (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Corey Coleman (0, 1, 2, 1, 0, 1), Duke Johnson (0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Isaiah Crowell (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Rashard Higgins (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Josh Gordon (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Randall Telfer (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (0, 6, 0, 0, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 1, 2, 1, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Isaiah Crowell (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Briean Boddy-Calhoun (0, 1-18-0, 2-10-0, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-12-0, 0), Jamar Taylor (3-41-0, 0, 3-63-0, 4-25-0, 0, 2-40-0), Jason McCourty (0, 6-75-0, 9-127-1, 10-105-3, 4-49-0, 2-12-0), Mike Jordan (0, 0, 0, 2-13-0, 2-30-0, 0)

Observations: Over the course of 15 games, Isaiah Crowell averaged 14.6 touches per game and averaged .64 PPR points per touch, while Duke Johnson averaged 9.6 touches per game while averaging 1.37 PPR points per touch. In Josh Gordon’s four active games this year, he averaged 9.0 targets per game and averaged 10.5 PPR points per game.





Denver Broncos

Bennie Fowler (1, 4, 4, 0, 0, 3), C.J. Anderson (3, 0, 7, 2, 1, 9), Devontae Booker (6, 2, 1, 2, 1, 8), Cody Latimer (3, 4, 3, 3, 4, 0), Jamaal Charles (0, 3, 5, 3, 0, 0), Virgil Green (4, 3, 1, 0, 1, 0), Jeff Heuerman (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 2), Austin Traylor (5, 4, 2, 0, 0, 2), Jordan Taylor (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Isaiah McKenzie (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Andy Janovich (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), De'Angelo Henderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: C.J. Anderson (13, 5, 15, 22, 30, 16), Devontae Booker (14, 6, 2, 9, 11, 8), Jamaal Charles (3, 1, 3, 0, 0, 0), Andy Janovich (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), De'Angelo Henderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Demaryius Thomas (1, 1, 1, 3, 1, 0), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Virgil Green (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Cody Latimer (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Austin Traylor (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: C.J. Anderson (2, 0, 0, 3, 3, 1), Devontae Booker (5, 1, 1, 1, 3, 0), Andy Janovich (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: C.J. Anderson (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Andy Janovich (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Aqib Talib (4-34-0, 0, 0, 0, 2-8-0, 1-13-0), Bradley Roby (2-47-2, 2-19-0, 2-42-0, 0, 2-14-0, 5-103-1), Brendan Langley (0, 2-63-1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Harris Jr. (1-3-0, 0, 2-37-0, 1-5-0, 3-36-0, 2-52-1)

Observations: The Broncos offense was not great for fantasy purposes as their messy quarterback situation left much to be desired from a fantasy standpoint. Demaryius Thomas averaged 8.8 targets per game and managed to finish as the WR18 in PPR leagues.





Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (9, 10, 14, 16, 13, 6), Bruce Ellington (7, 8, 2, 0, 0, 0), Stephen Anderson (3, 0, 12, 6, 3, 2), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 5, 5, 5), Lamar Miller (5, 3, 4, 2, 4, 1), Braxton Miller (3, 6, 4, 0, 0, 2), C.J. Fiedorowicz (2, 8, 3, 0, 0, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 0, 6, 2, 0, 0), D'Onta Foreman (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAndrew White (0, 0, 0, 6, 1, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 2, 1, 0, 1, 0), Chris Thompson (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Jay Prosch (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Cobi Hamilton (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Ryan Malleck (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Lamar Miller (22, 17, 15, 17, 9, 10), D'Onta Foreman (10, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 8, 4, 0, 12, 16), Andre Ellington (0, 0, 2, 3, 0, 0), Bruce Ellington (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (1, 0, 3, 1, 0, 1), Stephen Anderson (0, 0, 4, 0, 0, 0), Bruce Ellington (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Lamar Miller (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Braxton Miller (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2), C.J. Fiedorowicz (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 2), D'Onta Foreman (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 2), Andre Ellington (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Lamar Miller (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), D'Onta Foreman (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Johnathan Joseph (5-138-1, 4-37-1, 2-26-0, 3-12-0, 3-65-0, 5-115-0), Kareem Jackson (8-88-1, 8-71-0, 2-10-0, 2-33-0, 4-47-0, 3-34-2), Kevin Johnson (1--2-0, 2-48-2, 3-8-0, 3-49-1, 4-57-0, 3-51-0), Marcus Williams (2-24-1, 0, 1-22-0, 1--1-0, 0, 0)





Observations: DeAndre Hopkins crushed this season, averaging 11.6 targets per game and leading the league with 174 targets. He finished as the No. 4 overall fantasy scorer in PPR leagues, trailing only Todd Gurley, Le’Veon Bell, and Russell Wilson.

Indianapolis Colts





Targets: Jack Doyle (0, 8, 5, 3, 8, 10), T.Y. Hilton (0, 5, 6, 4, 7, 12), Donte Moncrief (0, 3, 8, 0, 0, 0), Kamar Aiken (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 2), Frank Gore (0, 5, 0, 1, 4, 2), Chester Rogers (0, 4, 6, 4, 3, 4), Marlon Mack (0, 2, 2, 3, 1, 2), Brandon Williams (0, 0, 2, 3, 1, 0), Ross Travis (0, 0, 0, 2, 2, 1), Josh Ferguson (0, 0, 3, 0, 1, 0)





Carries: Frank Gore (0, 17, 13, 36, 10, 17), Marlon Mack (0, 4, 6, 7, 6, 4), Chester Rogers (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Jack Doyle (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 2), Donte Moncrief (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kamar Aiken (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Frank Gore (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Chester Rogers (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Marlon Mack (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Ross Travis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Frank Gore (0, 5, 2, 1, 0, 2), Marlon Mack (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): D.J. White (0, 0, 0, 0, 3-45-1, 0), Kenny Moore II (0, 1-19-0, 5-80-0, 2-55-0, 3-49-0, 4-40-0), Nate Hairston (0, 6-52-0, 5-36-2, 0, 0, 1-9-0), Pierre Desir (0, 2-16-0, 3-21-0, 0, 0, 0), Quincy Wilson (0, 0, 2-36-0, 2-18-0, 6-76-0, 1-2-0)





Observations: Jack Doyle averaged 7.4 targets per game, which was the sixth-most among tight ends and he finished as the TE8 in PPR leagues. T.Y. Hilton strung together a few big games this season, but finished as the WR25, averaging 11.4 PPR points per game.





Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Marqise Lee (9, 2, 10, 6, 0, 0), Keelan Cole (6, 7, 3, 3, 9, 13), Marcedes Lewis (2, 2, 5, 2, 2, 1), Leonard Fournette (3, 3, 4, 6, 0, 3), Dede Westbrook (6, 10, 9, 8, 2, 7), T.J. Yeldon (2, 6, 2, 0, 5, 10), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), James O'Shaughnessy (1, 2, 1, 1, 2, 6), Jaydon Mickens (0, 0, 0, 0, 5, 4), Ben Koyack (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Jaelen Strong (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Larry Pinkard (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Carries: Leonard Fournette (28, 12, 20, 24, 0, 18), Chris Ivory (6, 1, 4, 6, 17, 0), T.J. Yeldon (5, 3, 0, 2, 7, 5), Corey Grant (0, 0, 0, 0, 10, 0), Tommy Bohanon (1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)





RZ Targets: Marcedes Lewis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marqise Lee (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), James O'Shaughnessy (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 4), Jaydon Mickens (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 2), Keelan Cole (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Dede Westbrook (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 1), Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jaelen Strong (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 6, 4, 0, 1), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 1, 0, 5, 0), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Tommy Bohanon (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Corey Grant (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 1), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Tommy Bohanon (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





Coverage Data (via PFF): A.J. Bouye (2-16-0, 2-24-0, 6-37-0, 2-8-0, 3-29-0, 2-16-0), Aaron Colvin (1-5-0, 1-7-0, 8-52-0, 3-20-0, 3-18-0, 1-6-0), Jalen Ramsey (4-46-0, 3-4-0, 3-58-1, 2-81-1, 4-80-1, 3-36-0)





Observations: Leonard Fournette played 12 games this season, which hindered is overall performance, but he finished eighth on a per-game basis, averaging 17.7 PPR points per game.





Kansas City Chiefs





Targets: Travis Kelce (14, 4, 8, 13, 7, 8), Tyreek Hill (7, 11, 9, 6, 6, 7), Kareem Hunt (4, 1, 5, 3, 9, 4), Albert Wilson (0, 7, 5, 7, 2, 8), Charcandrick West (4, 4, 0, 2, 1, 4), Demetrius Harris (1, 2, 0, 3, 2, 7), Demarcus Robinson (3, 4, 3, 0, 0, 0), DeAnthony Thomas (2, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Ross Travis (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Akeem Hunt (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Anthony Sherman (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Orson Charles (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)





Carries: Kareem Hunt (18, 11, 9, 25, 24, 29), Charcandrick West (4, 0, 0, 3, 5, 0), Tyreek Hill (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Akeem Hunt (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (2, 0, 1, 4, 1, 1), Albert Wilson (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 2), Demetrius Harris (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), Kareem Hunt (2, 0, 1, 0, 2, 1), Charcandrick West (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 3), Demarcus Robinson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Tyreek Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)





RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (1, 0, 1, 2, 7, 7), Tyreek Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Charcandrick West (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Kareem Hunt (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Darrelle Revis (0, 0, 3-29-0, 1-8-0, 1-15-0, 2-31-0), Marcus Peters (3-34-0, 5-20-1, 3-23-0, 0, 0, 4-59-0), Phillip Gaines (2-45-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Steven Nelson (6-75-0, 4-47-0, 6-143-0, 5-23-0, 2-19-0, 3-30-0), Terrance Mitchell (1-10-0, 0, 3-55-0, 4-36-0, 1-9-0, 0)





Observations: The Chiefs had four players finish with the top-30 overall in PPR scoring. Alex Smith finished 6th, followed by Kareem Hunt (9th), Tyreek Hill (26th), and Travis Kelce (29th).





Los Angeles Chargers





Targets: Keenan Allen (13, 14, 14, 8, 8, 10), Melvin Gordon (2, 3, 4, 3, 8, 3), Tyrell Williams (1, 3, 3, 4, 7, 6), Hunter Henry (5, 5, 9, 6, 3, 0), Travis Benjamin (1, 3, 6, 4, 4, 5), Antonio Gates (2, 2, 4, 1, 3, 8), Austin Ekeler (2, 3, 3, 3, 1, 0), Mike Williams (8, 0, 0, 3, 1, 3), Branden Oliver (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Sean McGrath (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Derek Watt (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jeff Cumberland (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)





Carries: Melvin Gordon (20, 21, 19, 22, 19, 19), Austin Ekeler (6, 6, 4, 4, 2, 0), Branden Oliver (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 8), Travis Benjamin (1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Andre Williams (2, 0, 0, 7, 0, 0), Derek Watt (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Keenan Allen (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Keenan Allen (1, 2, 7, 2, 0, 0), Hunter Henry (2, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Antonio Gates (2, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1), Melvin Gordon (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Austin Ekeler (0, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Mike Williams (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Travis Benjamin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jeff Cumberland (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (7, 4, 3, 5, 3, 3), Austin Ekeler (0, 4, 1, 0, 0, 0), Andre Williams (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Melvin Gordon (0, 2, 1, 1, 2, 2)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Casey Hayward (1-20-0, 3-22-0, 3-76-0, 0, 2-70-1, 2-22-0), Desmond King (1-0-0, 4-36-0, 2-10-0, 4-44-1, 5-16-1, 3-28-0), Michael Davis (2-16-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trevor Williams (3-64-0, 4-70-0, 3-60-1, 0, 2-16-0, 1-11-0)





Observations: Keenan Allen finished fifth in targets among receivers, averaging 9.8 targets per game and finished as the WR3 this year, behind DeAndre Hopkins and Antonio Brown. Melvin Gordon was one of seven running backs averaging over 20 touches per game and he finished as the RB5, behind Todd Gurley, Le’Veon Bell, Alvin Kamara, and Kareem Hunt.

Miami Dolphins





Targets: Jarvis Landry (11, 9, 6, 8, 13, 7), Kenny Stills (8, 6, 13, 4, 6, 6), DeVante Parker (9, 3, 4, 6, 12, 10), Julius Thomas (4, 6, 3, 4, 4, 0), Kenyan Drake (2, 4, 5, 6, 11, 3), Damien Williams (1, 5, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jakeem Grant (0, 0, 0, 4, 1, 6), Anthony Fasano (0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 0), A.J. Derby (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 5), MarQueis Gray (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Carries: Kenyan Drake (7, 9, 23, 25, 16, 13), Damien Williams (10, 8, 0, 0, 0, 0), Senorise Perry (0, 0, 5, 0, 0, 0), MarQueis Gray (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Jakeem Grant (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1)





RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (3, 1, 2, 3, 2, 0), DeVante Parker (4, 1, 0, 0, 3, 1), Julius Thomas (1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Kenny Stills (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Damien Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), A.J. Derby (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (1, 0, 1, 2, 5, 2), Damien Williams (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Alterraun Verner (0, 1-22-0, 1-20-0, 1-1-0, 0, 1-11-0), Bobby McCain (1-3-0, 2-23-0, 1-6-0, 4-36-0, 2-41-0, 9-99-0), Cordrea Tankersley (3-54-0, 5-95-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Xavien Howard (2-20-1, 0, 2-30-0, 0, 1-7-0, 2-45-0)





Observations: Jarvis Landry finished as the WR8 in PPR leagues this season, just behind Tyreek Hill and Julio Jones — he has a career-high eight touchdowns through 15 games. Landry had eight combined touchdowns the last two seasons. Kenyan Drake averaged 22.8 touches per game since Week 13 and finished as the RB7 in that four-game span.

New England Patriots





Targets: Rob Gronkowski (3, 8, 11, 0, 13, 7), Brandin Cooks (9, 7, 3, 7, 7, 5), Danny Amendola (9, 4, 4, 9, 4, 3), James White (1, 2, 6, 4, 3, 0), Chris Hogan (0, 0, 0, 5, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (6, 2, 4, 5, 1, 0), Dion Lewis (4, 2, 0, 5, 2, 5), Dwayne Allen (2, 2, 1, 5, 1, 2), Phillip Dorsett (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Jacob Hollister (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2), James Develin (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Martellus Bennett (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenny Britt (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Mike Gillislee (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Dion Lewis (10, 15, 15, 5, 13, 24), Mike Gillislee (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 6), Rex Burkhead (5, 13, 12, 5, 4, 0), James White (5, 3, 5, 0, 0, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Brandon Bolden (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Jacob Hollister (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Rob Gronkowski (1, 2, 0, 0, 3, 3), Chris Hogan (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Danny Amendola (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), James White (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Brandin Cooks (2, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Dion Lewis (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Rex Burkhead (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Dwayne Allen (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jacob Hollister (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Dion Lewis (1, 4, 1, 0, 3, 5), Mike Gillislee (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), James White (3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (0, 2, 4, 1, 3, 0), Jacob Hollister (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Mike Gillislee (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Rex Burkhead (0, 2, 2, 1, 1, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2), James White (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Eric Rowe (0, 0, 0, 1--1-0, 5-109-1, 0), Johnson Bademosi (2-26-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jonathan Jones (4-28-0, 5-46-0, 1-3-0, 5-36-1, 0, 0), Malcolm Butler (3-28-1, 2-22-0, 3-31-0, 4-47-1, 4-28-0, 3-83-0), Patrick Chung (3-40-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Stephon Gilmore (7-64-0, 1-5-0, 2-22-0, 3-36-0, 5-76-1, 5-70-0)





Observations: Rob Gronkowski tied with Travis Kelce with 8.1 targets per game and Gronk led all tight ends with 17.3 PPR points per game. He trailed Kelce in overall points as he played two fewer games. Tom Brady finished as the QB7 on a per-game basis as he averaged 18.4 fantasy points per game.





New York Jets





Targets: Robby Anderson (0, 10, 12, 6, 12, 7), Jermaine Kearse (0, 11, 10, 6, 5, 8), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 7, 3, 4, 2, 8), Matt Forte (0, 1, 3, 3, 5, 1), Bilal Powell (0, 1, 3, 0, 1, 1), Elijah McGuire (0, 1, 0, 0, 3, 1), Chad Hansen (0, 1, 3, 0, 3, 1), ArDarius Stewart (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Lawrence Thomas (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), JoJo Natson (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0)





Carries: Bilal Powell (0, 9, 18, 13, 13, 19), Matt Forte (0, 10, 15, 6, 7, 8), Elijah McGuire (0, 5, 5, 1, 4, 0), ArDarius Stewart (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Lawrence Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), JoJo Natson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 3, 1, 0, 0, 1), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 2, 0, 3, 1), Jermaine Kearse (0, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0), Bilal Powell (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Matt Forte (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Chad Hansen (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Lawrence Thomas (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Bilal Powell (0, 1, 7, 0, 4, 1), Matt Forte (0, 0, 3, 0, 2, 2), Elijah McGuire (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Bilal Powell (0, 0, 5, 0, 1, 0), Matt Forte (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Buster Skrine (0, 2-27-0, 3-23-0, 1-5-0, 5-22-0, 3-46-0), Darryl Roberts (0, 3-71-0, 0, 1-27-0, 0, 0), Juston Burris (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-23-0, 0), Morris Claiborne (0, 1-6-0, 2-50-1, 8-103-1, 4-27-1, 3-40-0), Rashard Robinson (0, 0, 3-98-1, 0, 0, 0)





Observations: Robby Anderson finished 16th among receivers in targets this season and had an exceptional season as the WR15 in PPR leagues. Matt Forte, Bilal Powell, and Elijah McGuire all finished 29th or worse in fantasy scoring among running backs.

Oakland Raiders





Targets: Michael Crabtree (11, 0, 0, 13, 17, 3), Amari Cooper (7, 1, 0, 1, 0, 4), Jared Cook (5, 5, 5, 6, 4, 2), Seth Roberts (9, 3, 6, 3, 5, 6), DeAndre Washington (3, 3, 0, 2, 3, 3), Cordarrelle Patterson (4, 4, 4, 6, 2, 2), Jalen Richard (3, 2, 3, 0, 2, 2), Marshawn Lynch (1, 3, 3, 2, 4, 3), Johnny Holton (2, 2, 7, 4, 0, 0), Clive Walford (2, 0, 4, 4, 0, 0), Lee Smith (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 3), Jamize Olawale (2, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Isaac Whitney (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Marshawn Lynch (11, 26, 17, 7, 16, 25), Jalen Richard (4, 2, 1, 0, 0, 4), DeAndre Washington (3, 6, 6, 4, 2, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Jamize Olawale (3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Michael Crabtree (2, 0, 0, 0, 5, 1), Amari Cooper (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jared Cook (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Seth Roberts (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Marshawn Lynch (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Johnny Holton (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Lee Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Marshawn Lynch (1, 4, 1, 0, 2, 2), Jalen Richard (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Marshawn Lynch (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Antonio Hamilton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-4-0), Dexter McDonald (0, 2-11-0, 3-14-0, 5-50-0, 4-41-0, 3-23-0), Sean Smith (2-18-0, 5-57-0, 1-29-0, 0, 3-53-0, 0), T.J. Carrie (4-69-1, 5-52-1, 4-71-0, 5-99-0, 1-13-0, 2-18-0)





Observations: Derek Carr finished as the QB24 among quarterbacks on a per-game basis. Michael Crabtree finished as the WR28, while Amari Cooper was the WR42. Each receiver missed at least two games this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers





Targets: Antonio Brown (13, 12, 15, 18, 3, 0), LeVeon Bell (11, 14, 6, 10, 6, 8), Martavis Bryant (4, 6, 6, 10, 6, 4), Juju Smith-Schuster (8, 0, 5, 0, 6, 7), Jesse James (8, 4, 2, 12, 5, 1), Eli Rogers (0, 7, 2, 5, 2, 4), Vance McDonald (0, 0, 0, 6, 0, 5), Justin Hunter (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Xavier Grimble (0, 1, 3, 2, 1, 0), Darrius Heyward-Bey (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Roosevelt Nix (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)





Carries: LeVeon Bell (12, 20, 18, 13, 24, 14), James Conner (5, 0, 3, 2, 3, 0), Stevan Ridley (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 9), Martavis Bryant (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Fitzgerald Toussaint (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Roosevelt Nix (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Antonio Brown (4, 2, 3, 1, 0, 0), LeVeon Bell (3, 2, 0, 3, 0, 2), Juju Smith-Schuster (3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Jesse James (2, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1), Eli Rogers (0, 1, 0, 2, 2, 2), Martavis Bryant (1, 2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Vance McDonald (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Justin Hunter (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Xavier Grimble (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Darrius Heyward-Bey (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Roosevelt Nix (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: LeVeon Bell (5, 0, 0, 2, 6, 4), James Conner (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Stevan Ridley (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Martavis Bryant (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Roosevelt Nix (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: LeVeon Bell (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Martavis Bryant (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Roosevelt Nix (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Artie Burns (4-31-0, 5-55-1, 2-25-0, 1-7-0, 4-67-0, 0), Cameron Sutton (0, 0, 1-27-0, 2-19-0, 3-17-1, 0), Coty Sensabaugh (3-85-1, 2-57-1, 6-62-2, 3-39-0, 0, 0), Joe Haden (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4-65-1), Mike Hilton (5-46-0, 1-12-0, 0, 1-8-0, 3-15-0, 0), William Gay (0, 2-14-0, 1-3-0, 0, 1-5-0, 0)

Observations: Le’Veon Bell finished No. 2 among running backs in fantasy scoring and was the No. 2 overall scorer. He averaged 20.7 touches and 22.8 PPR points per game. Antonio Brown also finished fifth overall in fantasy scoring but could’ve been top-three or four if has played the game against the Patriots, along with playing in Week 16 against the Texans.





Tennessee Titans





Targets: Delanie Walker (9, 5, 5, 9, 10, 5), Rishard Matthews (6, 0, 0, 5, 8, 4), Eric Decker (3, 4, 6, 5, 5, 10), Corey Davis (7, 4, 4, 6, 5, 9), DeMarco Murray (6, 4, 2, 3, 1, 4), Taywan Taylor (1, 2, 2, 1, 0, 1), Jonnu Smith (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Derrick Henry (0, 2, 0, 0, 2, 1), Phillip Supernaw (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Harry Douglas (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), David Fluellen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Luke Stocker (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Carries: DeMarco Murray (8, 12, 11, 11, 18, 15), Derrick Henry (7, 13, 11, 8, 7, 8), Eric Weems (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Delanie Walker (2, 1, 0, 0, 2, 1), Eric Decker (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), Rishard Matthews (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Corey Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Jonnu Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Derrick Henry (1, 3, 0, 2, 2, 3), DeMarco Murray (1, 2, 0, 0, 1, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: DeMarco Murray (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adoree' Jackson (9-72-1, 3-34-0, 1-57-0, 2-29-0, 9-88-0, 1-3-1), Brice McCain (2-30-0, 0, 3-37-0, 0, 3-25-0, 1-14-1), LeShaun Sims (2-48-1, 1-16-0, 2-20-0, 2-26-0, 3-28-0, 0), Logan Ryan (7-82-1, 2-20-0, 5-44-0, 4-29-0, 3-38-0, 0), Tye Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3-61-0)





Observations: DeMarco Murray finished as the RB17 in PPR leagues while Derrick Henry was the RB40 as they just didn’t give him a large enough workload. Murray had 223 touches to Henry’s 158. Delanie Walker was one of six tight ends who averaged more than 7.0 targets per game. Walker averaged 7.1, finishing fourth in overall targets among tight ends. Walker was the TE5 in PPR leagues, trailing only Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski, Zach Ertz, and Evan Engram. Marcus Mariota finished as the QB22 on a per-game basis as he averaged 14.1 fantasy points per game.





