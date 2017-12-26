Week 16: NFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless of whether they were active or on a bye. The most recent target/touch will be on the right side. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five are more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: With most fantasy seasons wrapped up this week, for Week 16 and Week 17, I’ll be adding a greater range of players just for a visual for you to see where some usage has increased or decreased among lesser-known players. This piece will also be more of a recap of how certain players finished the fantasy season.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (10, 8, 10, 7, 10, 15), Jaron Brown (3, 1, 0, 5, 3, 4), J.J. Nelson (3, 4, 8, 3, 3, 1), John Brown (6, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Jermaine Gresham (1, 3, 3, 2, 0, 1), Ricky Seals-Jones (5, 6, 5, 3, 6, 1), D.J. Foster (2, 4, 5, 2, 9, 3), Troy Niklas (0, 2, 0, 2, 6, 0), Adrian Peterson (1, 5, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (2, 1, 0, 1, 1, 3), Brittan Golden (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chad Williams (0, 3, 1, 0, 0, 0), Elijhaa Penny (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Gabe Holmes (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Carries: Adrian Peterson (14, 20, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (1, 3, 16, 20, 17, 16), Elijhaa Penny (0, 0, 2, 2, 10, 8), D.J. Foster (0, 1, 2, 2, 0, 0), J.J. Nelson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Chad Williams (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Bronson Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (1, 0, 2, 1, 0, 4), Jaron Brown (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), John Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), D.J. Foster (0, 0, 0, 1, 3, 1), Troy Niklas (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Gabe Holmes (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Kerwynn Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Kerwynn Williams (0, 0, 2, 4, 2, 1), Adrian Peterson (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Elijhaa Penny (0, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Elijhaa Penny (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Justin Bethel (1-22-0, 0, 0, 1-10-0, 0, 1-21-0), Patrick Peterson (4-73-1, 1-7-0, 1-13-0, 5-59-0, 2-11-1, 0), Tramon Williams (2-12-0, 4-34-0, 2-19-1, 3-43-0, 1-15-0, 6-51-0), Tyrann Mathieu (5-51-0, 2-2-0, 5-25-0, 2-13-0, 2-14-0, 7-56-0)

Observations: With Drew Stanton behind center, Larry Fitzgerald soaked up 44 percent of the target share for the Cardinals. Fitz saw 15 targets, while the rest of the team saw 19. He finished the fantasy season as the WR4 in PPR leagues, behind DeAndre Hopkins, Antonio Brown, and Keenan Allen.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (10, 15, 6, 11, 8, 11), Mohamed Sanu (3, 9, 5, 8, 5, 6), Austin Hooper (2, 5, 4, 4, 2, 4), Taylor Gabriel (2, 3, 2, 1, 2, 4), Tevin Coleman (2, 0, 6, 0, 0, 4), Devonta Freeman (0, 0, 2, 0, 7, 3), Justin Hardy (4, 0, 0, 0, 4, 1), Levine Toilolo (2, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Marvin Hall (1, 0, 2, 1, 0, 1), Derrick Coleman (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Terron Ward (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Carries: Devonta Freeman (0, 0, 12, 24, 22, 11), Tevin Coleman (20, 19, 8, 9, 0, 6), Terron Ward (6, 7, 0, 0, 8, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Julio Jones (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Julio Jones (1, 1, 0, 3, 2, 2), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Devonta Freeman (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Justin Hardy (1, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Levine Toilolo (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Marvin Hall (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derrick Coleman (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (0, 0, 0, 6, 3, 4), Tevin Coleman (6, 3, 0, 1, 0, 0), Terron Ward (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Devonta Freeman (0, 0, 0, 2, 2, 3), Tevin Coleman (4, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Blidi Wreh-Wilson (0, 0, 1-6-1, 0, 0, 0), Brian Poole (4-50-0, 3-8-0, 0, 4-37-1, 5-52-0, 4-51-0), C.J. Goodwin (1-10-0, 4-39-0, 2-31-0, 0, 0, 0), Desmond Trufant (4-39-0, 2-23-0, 0, 2-41-0, 3-30-1, 3-83-1), Robert Alford (4-51-1, 7-94-0, 1-6-0, 4-34-0, 4-35-0, 1-4-0)

Observations: Julio Jones piled up a 7-149 line on 11 targets against the Saints on Sunday. After 16 weeks, he finished the fantasy season seventh in targets and seventh in PPR scoring among receivers.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Devin Funchess (0, 12, 7, 7, 4, 4), Christian McCaffrey (0, 5, 6, 4, 7, 4), Ed Dickson (0, 3, 2, 1, 0, 0), Russell Shepard (0, 0, 5, 1, 0, 0), Greg Olsen (0, 4, 0, 1, 12, 6), Damiere Byrd (0, 0, 2, 5, 4, 2), Jonathan Stewart (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Kaelin Clay (0, 3, 1, 1, 2, 4), Brenton Bersin (0, 1, 2, 1, 0, 4), Fozzy Whittaker (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Chris Manhertz (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)





Carries: Jonathan Stewart (0, 15, 11, 16, 11, 7), Christian McCaffrey (0, 7, 6, 8, 12, 9), Cameron Artis-Payne (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Fozzy Whittaker (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Russell Shepard (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kaelin Clay (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (0, 1, 2, 1, 2, 1), Christian McCaffrey (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Greg Olsen (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 3), Russell Shepard (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Damiere Byrd (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Brenton Bersin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Chris Manhertz (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Fozzy Whittaker (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Jonathan Stewart (0, 3, 1, 5, 3, 1), Christian McCaffrey (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Jonathan Stewart (0, 3, 1, 4, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Captain Munnerlyn (0, 0, 3-45-0, 5-79-1, 0, 2-33-0), Daryl Worley (0, 1-42-0, 1-3-0, 7-65-0, 5-39-0, 5-145-1), James Bradberry (0, 2-61-1, 3-35-0, 5-62-0, 5-52-0, 4-74-0), Kevon Seymour (0, 1-3-1, 1-32-0, 0, 1-5-0, 0)





Observations: Cam Newton struggled in this game, which is totally within his range outcomes as he can be a streaky passer at times. He attempted just 26 passes against the Buccaneers and everyone on the offense saw six or fewer targets, with Greg Olsen leading the bunch at six. Christian McCaffrey averaged just 12.4 touches per game, but he finished as the RB7 in PPR leagues as his receiving prowess elevated his fantasy output.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Kendall Wright (4, 5, 2, 11, 13, 6), Tarik Cohen (6, 2, 4, 2, 6, 2), Josh Bellamy (0, 0, 2, 4, 7, 4), Jordan Howard (0, 2, 2, 2, 4, 0), Dontrelle Inman (5, 9, 2, 0, 2, 4), Dion Sims (0, 1, 2, 3, 1, 3), Benny Cunningham (2, 2, 0, 2, 5, 2), Daniel Brown (5, 3, 1, 2, 4, 1), Markus Wheaton (2, 1, 0, 0, 4, 0), Tre McBride (2, 6, 0, 0, 0, 0), Adam Shaheen (4, 1, 0, 5, 0, 0), Mike Burton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Jordan Howard (15, 8, 13, 23, 10, 22), Tarik Cohen (9, 1, 2, 12, 2, 2), Benny Cunningham (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Burton (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Adam Shaheen (1, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Kendall Wright (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Benny Cunningham (1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Dontrelle Inman (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Dion Sims (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (3, 0, 1, 5, 0, 5), Tarik Cohen (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Mike Burton (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Jordan Howard (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Mike Burton (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bryce Callahan (0, 0, 0, 1-15-0, 3-67-0, 1-3-0), Cre'von LeBlanc (2-42-0, 5-35-0, 2-37-0, 0, 0, 0), Kyle Fuller (1-24-0, 4-33-0, 5-41-0, 3-14-0, 5-61-0, 1-8-0), Marcus Cooper Sr. (2-45-1, 0, 0, 0, 1-19-0, 0), Prince Amukamara (3-40-0, 4-41-0, 2-26-0, 5-39-0, 2-15-0, 1-35-0)





Observations: Jordan Howard finished ninth among running backs with 19.3 touches per game and finished as the RB11 in PPR leagues and RB9 in standard leagues. He was game-script dependent running back as he averaged just 2.1 targets per game.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Dez Bryant (14, 5, 7, 5, 4, 6), Jason Witten (1, 7, 5, 2, 5, 9), Terrance Williams (7, 5, 3, 6, 5, 4), Cole Beasley (4, 3, 3, 5, 5, 3), Ezekiel Elliott (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 7), Rod Smith (0, 2, 1, 5, 3, 3), Brice Butler (2, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Alfred Morris (0, 1, 1, 3, 2, 0), Noah Brown (1, 0, 1, 2, 1, 2), James Hanna (2, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Keith Smith (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)





Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 24), Alfred Morris (17, 9, 27, 19, 16, 0), Rod Smith (8, 9, 10, 6, 7, 2), Ryan Switzer (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dez Bryant (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Terrance Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Dez Bryant (3, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Jason Witten (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 2), Cole Beasley (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rod Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Terrance Williams (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), James Hanna (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Noah Brown (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Alfred Morris (1, 0, 8, 4, 3, 0), Rod Smith (0, 2, 5, 1, 2, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Alfred Morris (0, 0, 1, 1, 3, 0), Rod Smith (0, 1, 3, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Anthony Brown (3-51-1, 4-86-1, 1-8-0, 2-45-0, 2-37-0, 0), Chidobe Awuzie (0, 0, 1-10-0, 2-19-0, 6-38-2, 5-27-1), Jourdan Lewis (3-31-1, 2-43-0, 2-12-0, 4-23-0, 3-15-0, 2-23-1), Orlando Scandrick (1-10-0, 3-57-1, 5-96-0, 0, 0, 0), Xavier Woods (0, 0, 2-18-0, 3-4-1, 2-32-0, 2-18-0)





Observations: Ezekiel Elliott saw 48 percent of the Cowboys’ offensive looks (24 carries, seven targets) in his first game back from suspension. On a per-game basis, Zeke was second in the league among running backs with 26.4 touches per game and finished third among running backs with 20.7 fantasy points per game. Dez Bryant finished the season 11th in targets among receivers but finished as the WR22 in PPR leagues.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (4, 8, 10, 9, 5, 6), Marvin Jones (7, 9, 8, 4, 5, 5), Eric Ebron (7, 4, 4, 11, 7, 8), Theo Riddick (2, 2, 5, 10, 3, 4), T.J. Jones (5, 0, 0, 3, 3, 0), Kenny Golladay (3, 4, 3, 4, 5, 8), Ameer Abdullah (2, 5, 0, 0, 4, 2), Darren Fells (1, 3, 2, 1, 0, 0), Michael Roberts (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 1)





Carries: Ameer Abdullah (11, 6, 0, 0, 1, 6), Theo Riddick (9, 5, 9, 10, 8, 8), Tion Green (0, 0, 11, 5, 10, 7), Zach Zenner (0, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Golden Tate (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenny Golladay (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Eric Ebron (1, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Theo Riddick (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Ameer Abdullah (1, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Darren Fells (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Golden Tate (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), T.J. Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Kenny Golladay (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)





RZ Carries: Ameer Abdullah (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Theo Riddick (1, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Tion Green (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 3)





Inside 5 Carries: Theo Riddick (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Tion Green (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Darius Slay (2-28-0, 6-74-0, 3-50-0, 4-64-0, 3-41-0, 7-87-0), DJ Hayden (1-17-0, 3-38-0, 1-6-0, 1-5-0, 3-37-0, 1-9-0), Jamal Agnew (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-8-0), Nevin Lawson (3-25-0, 1-7-0, 3-26-0, 1-8-0, 3-45-0, 3-47-0), Quandre Diggs (2-28-0, 2-19-0, 4-37-0, 0, 0, 0), Teez Tabor (0, 1-14-0, 1-8-0, 2-29-0, 4-26-1, 2-16-0)





Observations: Marvin Jones finished the season ranked 22nd in targets, but finished as the WR12 in PPR leagues. Golden Tate was right by him, finishing 15th in targets and 14th in PPR scoring among receivers.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (10, 9, 6, 14, 7, 0), Jordy Nelson (6, 5, 8, 5, 6, 5), Randall Cobb (6, 4, 0, 8, 14, 7), Geronimo Allison (0, 0, 1, 4, 8, 3), Lance Kendricks (4, 0, 1, 5, 2, 9), Jamaal Williams (6, 5, 3, 7, 0, 3), Richard Rodgers (1, 3, 2, 1, 4, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Aaron Ripkowski (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Michael Clark (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 9), Trevor Davis (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Jeff Janis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Joe Kerridge (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Jamaal Williams (18, 21, 21, 15, 10, 15), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 1, 4, 3, 3), Randall Cobb (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Aaron Ripkowski (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Devante Mays (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trevor Davis (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Davante Adams (0, 2, 0, 2, 2, 0), Jordy Nelson (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Geronimo Allison (0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 0), Lance Kendricks (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Randall Cobb (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Aaron Ripkowski (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Michael Clark (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (0, 3, 5, 7, 1, 2), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Jamaal Williams (0, 1, 2, 3, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Damarious Randall (2-25-1, 3-18-0, 2-26-0, 1-13-0, 1-19-0, 0), Davon House (2-14-0, 4-54-0, 1-16-0, 5-98-0, 0, 1-21-0), Josh Hawkins (1-16-0, 3-33-1, 0, 1-2-1, 4-53-2, 2-24-1), Kevin King (0, 3-20-1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Observations: From Week 7 to Week 16, once Aaron Rodgers was placed on IR, Jordy Nelson finished the season 46th in targets among receivers and finished as the WR77.





Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Cooper Kupp (7, 11, 6, 7, 3, 6), Todd Gurley (4, 7, 7, 5, 3, 13), Robert Woods (11, 0, 0, 0, 7, 8), Sammy Watkins (4, 9, 4, 7, 5, 7), Tyler Higbee (5, 3, 1, 0, 1, 2), Gerald Everett (2, 1, 4, 1, 1, 0), Josh Reynolds (1, 6, 6, 2, 0, 1), Tavon Austin (0, 4, 1, 0, 0, 0), Pharoh Cooper (1, 2, 1, 2, 0, 0), Derek Carrier (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Malcolm Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Mike Thomas (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





Carries: Todd Gurley (15, 17, 19, 13, 21, 22), Tavon Austin (0, 5, 3, 1, 10, 0), Malcolm Brown (0, 0, 0, 1, 10, 1), Pharoh Cooper (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (1, 1, 2, 1, 2, 1), Sammy Watkins (0, 2, 1, 1, 1, 1), Todd Gurley (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Gerald Everett (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Josh Reynolds (1, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Higbee (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Pharoh Cooper (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Derek Carrier (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (4, 4, 5, 4, 6, 4), Malcolm Brown (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Todd Gurley (0, 0, 1, 2, 3, 2)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Blake Countess (3-41-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dominique Hatfield (3-79-1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kayvon Webster (3-25-0, 4-29-0, 1-26-0, 3-27-0, 0, 0), Kevin Peterson (0, 0, 0, 2-30-0, 1-7-0, 0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (1--7-0, 0, 3-26-0, 7-81-0, 3-23-0, 3-29-0), Troy Hill (0, 0, 1-13-0, 2-24-0, 1-4-0, 8-125-0), Trumaine Johnson (3-28-0, 5-57-0, 5-61-1, 4-50-0, 0, 3-50-0)

Observations: Cooper Kupp went virtually undrafted in most leagues, but finished as the WR24 in PPR leagues, averaging 6.4 targets per game and leading the Rams with 23 targets inside the red zone. Todd Gurley finished as the No. 1 overall fantasy scorer with 383.3 PPR points, outscoring everyone else by at least 40 points. He averaged 25.6 PPR points per game, averaging 1.12 fantasy points per touch. Jared Goff finished the season the QB8, beating out Drew Brees, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, and Philip Rivers.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (9, 11, 5, 13, 5, 6), Stefon Diggs (6, 7, 5, 10, 6, 8), Kyle Rudolph (7, 4, 5, 5, 2, 1), Jerick McKinnon (7, 3, 5, 3, 8, 2), Laquon Treadwell (3, 0, 1, 4, 0, 2), Jarius Wright (1, 3, 3, 2, 1, 2), Latavius Murray (2, 1, 3, 2, 1, 1), Michael Floyd (2, 1, 2, 2, 1, 1), David Morgan (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), C.J. Ham (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Blake Bell (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)





Carries: Latavius Murray (15, 20, 16, 9, 20, 21), Jerick McKinnon (14, 13, 9, 7, 9, 7), C.J. Ham (3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Stefon Diggs (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1)





RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (2, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0), Kyle Rudolph (2, 1, 1, 2, 1, 0), Stefon Diggs (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 2), Jerick McKinnon (1, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Latavius Murray (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Laquon Treadwell (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (3, 8, 4, 1, 4, 7), Jerick McKinnon (1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Latavius Murray (2, 2, 0, 0, 1, 1), Jerick McKinnon (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Mackensie Alexander (3-44-0, 0, 0, 1-21-0, 0, 1-10-0), Marcus Sherels (1-7-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Terence Newman (4-24-0, 2-2-0, 0, 0, 2-57-0, 2-17-0), Trae Waynes (4-46-0, 2-61-0, 3-37-0, 4-33-0, 1-6-0, 3-36-0), Tramaine Brock (2-11-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Xavier Rhodes (2-22-0, 7-111-2, 4-52-0, 2-28-0, 4-45-0, 3-18-0)

Observations: Adam Thielen finished the fantasy season as the WR9 and finished eighth among WRs in targets.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (11, 8, 9, 14, 11, 5), Alvin Kamara (9, 6, 6, 3, 7, 9), Mark Ingram (4, 3, 7, 5, 6, 3), Ted Ginn (6, 11, 3, 2, 0, 5), Brandon Coleman (2, 0, 2, 3, 5, 0), Coby Fleener (5, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Hill (1, 0, 2, 3, 2, 3), Willie Snead (2, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3), Tommylee Lewis (0, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Michael Hoomanawanui (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Zach Line (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)





Carries: Mark Ingram (11, 11, 14, 12, 12, 13), Alvin Kamara (8, 5, 9, 1, 12, 12), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 2), Zach Line (1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Tommylee Lewis (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Josh Hill (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (0, 1, 3, 2, 4, 0), Alvin Kamara (2, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Mark Ingram (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 1), Brandon Coleman (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Josh Hill (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Willie Snead (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Michael Hoomanawanui (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Zach Line (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (0, 1, 5, 2, 3, 3), Alvin Kamara (1, 0, 4, 0, 2, 1), Ted Ginn (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Tommylee Lewis (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Mark Ingram (0, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0), Alvin Kamara (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): De'Vante Harris (4-63-1, 5-99-1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ken Crawley (3-29-0, 0, 3-42-1, 4-73-0, 2-13-0, 4-36-0), Kenny Vaccaro (0, 6-82-0, 2-39-1, 0, 0, 0), Marshon Lattimore (2-35-0, 0, 0, 3-73-0, 3-19-0, 7-147-0), P.J. Williams (4-62-0, 1-24-0, 2-2-0, 2-12-0, 0, 1-10-0), Sterling Moore (0, 1-14-0, 4-42-0, 1-8-1, 0, 0)

Observations: Michael Thomas finished as the WR5 in PPR leagues, trailing only DeAndre Hopkins, Antonio Brown, Keenan Allen, and Larry Fitzgerald. After the Adrian Peterson trade, Alvin Kamara finished as the RB3 in PPR leagues, even though he ranked 30th in touches per game (13.4) during that same span. Mark Ingram finished as the RB4, while ranking 10th in touches per game (19.5).





New York Giants

Targets: Evan Engram (6, 7, 8, 7, 13, 2), Sterling Shepard (0, 0, 6, 3, 16, 8), Roger Lewis (4, 7, 3, 11, 10, 11), Shane Vereen (3, 2, 3, 4, 5, 0), Wayne Gallman (4, 2, 1, 9, 7, 8), Tavarres King (5, 4, 9, 0, 3, 0), Orleans Darkwa (4, 1, 1, 3, 3, 0), Rhett Ellison (1, 1, 2, 5, 0, 7), Travis Rudolph (6, 2, 0, 0, 0, 2), Jerell Adams (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Darius Powe (0, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0), Hunter Sharp (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Kalif Raymond (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Orleans Darkwa (20, 11, 14, 10, 9, 6), Wayne Gallman (6, 9, 3, 12, 8, 10), Shane Vereen (2, 3, 1, 6, 5, 0), Paul Perkins (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 3), Sterling Shepard (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Evan Engram (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Kalif Raymond (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Evan Engram (1, 0, 1, 0, 3, 0), Sterling Shepard (0, 0, 2, 0, 2, 0), Roger Lewis (1, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Tavarres King (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Rhett Ellison (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Shane Vereen (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Orleans Darkwa (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Orleans Darkwa (4, 1, 2, 3, 3, 2), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0), Shane Vereen (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Orleans Darkwa (1, 0, 1, 1, 2, 0), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brandon Dixon (0, 0, 4-54-0, 5-78-1, 1-12-0, 7-78-2), Darryl Morris (0, 0, 2-12-0, 0, 2-10-1, 3-46-0), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (5-20-0, 0, 2-20-0, 2-20-0, 4-32-1, 0), Donte Deayon (1-9-0, 2-39-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Eli Apple (0, 0, 0, 0, 4-37-0, 0), Janoris Jenkins (3-45-0, 1-14-1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ross Cockrell (1-11-0, 4-40-1, 4-37-0, 2-26-0, 3-29-1, 0)

Observations: Despite rookie tight ends usually struggling, Evan Engram finished the fantasy season second in targets (105), trailing only Travis Kelce (122) and he finished the year as the TE4, being the heavy hitters of Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski, and Zach Ertz.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Alshon Jeffery (7, 9, 6, 11, 10, 2), Zach Ertz (5, 12, 4, 0, 9, 14), Nelson Agholor (5, 6, 12, 11, 9, 7), Torrey Smith (4, 5, 7, 11, 3, 5), Trey Burton (0, 0, 7, 6, 2, 0), Brent Celek (2, 1, 0, 3, 0, 2), Mack Hollins (1, 2, 1, 2, 1, 0), Corey Clement (0, 1, 3, 3, 1, 2), Jay Ajayi (1, 2, 4, 2, 2, 3), Kenjon Barner (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), LeGarrette Blount (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1)





Carries: LeGarrette Blount (13, 15, 8, 7, 7, 5), Corey Clement (6, 4, 3, 6, 4, 2), Jay Ajayi (7, 5, 9, 15, 12, 14), Kenjon Barner (1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)





RZ Targets: Nelson Agholor (2, 1, 1, 4, 3, 0), Alshon Jeffery (2, 2, 0, 2, 4, 1), Zach Ertz (1, 1, 0, 0, 2, 3), Trey Burton (0, 0, 0, 2, 2, 0), Torrey Smith (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Corey Clement (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jay Ajayi (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Brent Celek (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kenjon Barner (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (2, 2, 4, 4, 1, 0), Corey Clement (2, 1, 0, 2, 2, 0), Jay Ajayi (1, 1, 0, 1, 2, 1), Kenjon Barner (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Corey Clement (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Kenjon Barner (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Jalen Mills (5-46-0, 1-11-0, 4-33-1, 3-22-2, 3-25-1, 1-63-1), Patrick Robinson (3-16-0, 2-24-0, 2-13-0, 1-7-0, 5-97-1, 2-19-0), Rasul Douglas (0, 3-36-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ronald Darby (8-74-0, 4-35-0, 2-16-0, 4-45-0, 6-139-1, 2-13-0)

Observations: Despite missing two games, Carson Wentz finished the season as the QB5 with 273.7 points, but he ended second on a per-game basis, trailing only Russell Wilson, or third if you count Deshaun Watson’s league-leading 23.6 fantasy points per game in his seven games this season. Respectively, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor finished as the WR19 and WR20 in PPR leagues.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: Marquise Goodwin (0, 6, 8, 12, 13, 6), Carlos Hyde (0, 13, 5, 1, 2, 3), Trent Taylor (0, 3, 6, 3, 5, 4), George Kittle (0, 2, 3, 2, 5, 3), Aldrick Robinson (0, 3, 0, 2, 2, 2), Kyle Juszczyk (0, 2, 3, 4, 4, 5), Matt Breida (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Garrett Celek (0, 2, 4, 4, 3, 0), Kendrick Bourne (0, 2, 1, 2, 6, 5), Louis Murphy (0, 4, 6, 2, 0, 1), Logan Paulsen (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Carries: Carlos Hyde (0, 16, 17, 14, 16, 21), Matt Breida (0, 1, 12, 12, 5, 11), Kyle Juszczyk (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Marquise Goodwin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Taywan Taylor (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: George Kittle (0, 0, 2, 1, 2, 1), Marquise Goodwin (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 1), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 4, 0, 0, 1), Kendrick Bourne (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 3), Trent Taylor (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), Garrett Celek (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Kyle Juszczyk (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), Louis Murphy (0, 1, 2, 1, 0, 0), Aldrick Robinson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 6, 1, 3, 5), Matt Breida (0, 0, 1, 3, 0, 4), Kyle Juszczyk (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 2), Matt Breida (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Ahkello Witherspoon (0, 3-37-1, 1-14-0, 3-28-0, 5-63-0, 3-33-0), Dontae Johnson (0, 4-66-0, 1-13-0, 9-125-2, 4-34-0, 3-41-0), Greg Mabin (0, 0, 1-8-1, 0, 0, 0), K'Waun Williams (0, 1-6-0, 3-17-0, 0, 2-21-0, 1-11-0), Tyvis Powell (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3-52-1)

Observations: In the last three games of the year, Jimmy Garoppolo was the QB4 in total points, and on a per-game basis. His favorite target, Marquise Goodwin was the WR8 and ranked fifth in targets in that three-game span.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (6, 3, 7, 6, 4, 6), Jimmy Graham (11, 6, 4, 2, 3, 1), Paul Richardson (8, 7, 4, 7, 7, 4), Tyler Lockett (5, 1, 2, 5, 3, 2), J.D. McKissic (6, 7, 3, 5, 4, 0), Luke Willson (2, 0, 0, 1, 2, 2), Mike Davis (2, 0, 4, 2, 2, 5), Nick Vannett (0, 4, 3, 1, 0, 0), Amara Darboh (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tanner McEvoy (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Eddie Lacy (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Eddie Lacy (3, 17, 1, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (6, 0, 16, 15, 6, 15), Thomas Rawls (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 5), J.D. McKissic (7, 4, 1, 3, 6, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Doug Baldwin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Jimmy Graham (5, 1, 2, 0, 0, 1), Paul Richardson (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tyler Lockett (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Doug Baldwin (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Luke Willson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Eddie Lacy (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Nick Vannett (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Thomas Rawls (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Eddie Lacy (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (2, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (3, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Thomas Rawls (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Eddie Lacy (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Byron Maxwell (1-11-0, 5-60-1, 6-121-1, 7-112-1, 4-36-0, 7-74-0), Jeremy Lane (6-97-0, 3-39-0, 0, 0, 1-15-0, 0), Justin Coleman (2-11-1, 2-34-0, 5-38-0, 2-24-0, 1-8-0, 3-24-0), Neiko Thorpe (0, 2-20-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Shaquill Griffin (0, 0, 4-41-0, 3-34-0, 2-14-0, 1-11-0)

Observations: Russell Wilson finished as the QB1 with 323.5 points and the No. 3 overall fantasy player as he put the whole team on his shoulders for much of the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (10, 12, 6, 5, 8, 8), DeSean Jackson (3, 11, 3, 7, 1, 0), Adam Humphries (4, 6, 4, 3, 5, 3), Cameron Brate (3, 2, 6, 1, 5, 4), Charles Sims (5, 5, 2, 3, 4, 1), Chris Godwin (2, 2, 3, 6, 2, 6), O.J. Howard (4, 4, 2, 6, 1, 0), Doug Martin (3, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Peyton Barber (2, 0, 4, 1, 3, 2), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alan Cross (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Freddie Martino (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Antony Auclair (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Bobo Wilson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Doug Martin (19, 7, 0, 10, 0, 6), Peyton Barber (0, 5, 23, 12, 13, 13), Jacquizz Rodgers (1, 8, 3, 0, 0, 1), Charles Sims (1, 1, 3, 3, 0, 1), DeSean Jackson (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Adam Humphries (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Bobo Wilson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Mike Evans (1, 3, 0, 1, 1, 3), Cameron Brate (0, 1, 3, 0, 0, 0), Chris Godwin (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), DeSean Jackson (1, 3, 1, 0, 0, 0), O.J. Howard (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Adam Humphries (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Charles Sims (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Bobo Wilson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Doug Martin (7, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 3, 2, 3, 2, 5), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Peyton Barber (0, 3, 1, 1, 0, 2), Doug Martin (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brent Grimes (4-28-0, 7-97-0, 4-23-0, 2-22-0, 2-32-0, 2-30-0), Javien Elliott (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2-22-0), Robert McClain (5-50-0, 1-5-0, 3-28-0, 5-35-0, 1-8-0, 1-4-0), Ryan Smith (5-94-1, 6-89-1, 1-5-0, 5-63-1, 1-6-1, 0)





Observations: Mike Evans had a disappointing season, finishing 12th in targets and as the WR17 in PPR leagues.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Jamison Crowder (8, 10, 7, 6, 7, 4), Josh Doctson (7, 4, 5, 6, 4, 13), Vernon Davis (6, 1, 2, 7, 4, 3), Ryan Grant (3, 2, 9, 1, 3, 6), Chris Thompson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Samaje Perine (2, 4, 3, 4, 2, 3), Niles Paul (2, 5, 3, 1, 2, 2), Byron Marshall (0, 2, 6, 0, 0, 0), Kapri Bibbs (0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 4), Brian Quick (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Maurice Harris (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Sprinkle (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Samaje Perine (23, 24, 12, 17, 14, 17), Chris Thompson (4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Byron Marshall (1, 4, 4, 0, 0, 0), Kapri Bibbs (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 7), Jamison Crowder (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), LeShun Daniels Jr. (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Niles Paul (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Doctson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Josh Doctson (2, 1, 1, 0, 2, 4), Jamison Crowder (0, 2, 1, 0, 2, 1), Ryan Grant (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Vernon Davis (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Chris Thompson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Niles Paul (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Brian Quick (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jeremy Sprinkle (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Samaje Perine (5, 5, 0, 0, 2, 2), Kapri Bibbs (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), LeShun Daniels Jr. (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Samaje Perine (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bashaud Breeland (4-37-0, 1-4-0, 3-45-1, 4-26-0, 2-55-0, 2-32-0), Fabian Moreau (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2-30-0), Josh Norman (2-30-0, 4-58-0, 4-33-0, 4-142-1, 0, 1-10-0), Kendall Fuller (2-22-0, 0, 3-16-0, 1-7-0, 4-37-0, 1-7-0), Quinton Dunbar (0, 0, 0, 3-57-0, 0, 0)





Observations: From Week 1 to Week 7, Jamison Crowder ranked 59th in targets and was the WR88 in PPR leagues. From Week 8 to Week 16, Crowder was 12th in targets and was the WR13.















