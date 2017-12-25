Ryan McDowell

Dynasty First Down

Dynasty First Down Week 16

Monday, December 25, 2017


Welcome to the Dynasty First Down, where each week, I'll focus on one player gaining or losing dynasty value. This is just a portion of a new dynasty series entitled Three & Out, which can be found each Monday. To find the full article, check out our Rotoworld Season Pass, which also includes projections, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, exclusive columns and chats with our experts and much more for just $19.99.  

Note: Any dynasty ADP or dynasty trades referenced in this article can be found at dynastyleaguefootball.com

 

Risers:

 

Eric Ebron, TE DET

 

The 2017 season has been a bit of a roller coaster ride for Lions TE Eric Ebron. After pre-draft rumors of Detroit using an early round draft pick on a rookie tight end, Ebron struggled to begin the season. After the first six weeks, Ebron had just one finish inside the top 30 fantasy tight ends and he was beginning to lose snaps to veteran blocker Darren Fells. The Lions had a bye in Week Seven and something changed for Ebron following that week off. Since Week Eight, Ebron’s worst finish is TE23 and six of his nine games have produced a top 14 fantasy finish. Ebron has been at his best when fantasy owners needed him the most. Over the past three weeks, which makes up the fantasy playoffs for most leagues, Ebron has posted finishes of TE4, TE8 and TE2, pending Monday Night Football, making him the top-scoring tight end of the past three weeks.

 

Ebron has always been a player dynasty owners have shown faith in, but have mostly been left with disappointment. As a former top ten overall NFL Draft pick, Ebron was also a high pick in rookie drafts despite being part of the stacked draft class of 2014. Although Ebron has yet to finish among the top 12 fantasy tight ends in any season, he has gotten close with annual chronological finishes of TE40, TE13, TE14 and he currently ranks TE11 for the season with one game left to play. Ebron’s dynasty ADP stayed within the top ten rounds, or the top 120 overall, for the past couple of years, but his early season struggles this season was the final straw. His December dynasty ADP fell to 148, but with this late-season surge, he should rebound in January’s data.



Ryan McDowell is a senior writer for dynastyleaguefootball.com.
