Ryan McDowell

Football Daily Dose

print article archives RSS

Dose: Week 16 Review

Monday, December 25, 2017


Week 16 served as the title game for many fantasy leagues and in order to bring home a championship, you probably needed Rams RB Todd Gurley on your team. The Christmas Eve slate featured many playoff scenarios being decided, along with the return of Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott. Here’s a full run down of the day’s action.

 

Chicago- 20

Cleveland- 3

 

Snowy conditions in Chicago lead to a run-heavy offense for the Bears as they easily dispatched the still winless Browns, who clinched the top overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft with their 15th loss of the season. The Browns visit Pittsburgh next week for their final chance at avoiding a winless season.

 

The Bears leaned on their running game and as he’s shown through most of the season, RB Jordan Howard is very game-script dependent. With the Bears in control for most of the game, Howard drew 22 carries, but only turned those into 44 rushing yards. He did save his fantasy box score with a pair of rushing touchdowns against the solid Browns run defense. Rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky also used ground work to prop up his fantasy numbers, tying Howard with 44 rushing yards and a rushing score of his own. Otherwise, Trubisky threw for 193 scoreless yards. WR Kendall Wright remained the top target for the Bears, catching four balls for only 27 yards. Rookie TE Adam Shaheen missed another game with a chest injury.  

 

Rookie QB DeShone Kizer, who was nearly benched after last week’s loss, had a very typical stat line, throwing for 182 scoreless yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Unlike the Bears, Cleveland barely ran the ball at all as RBs Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson combined for 16 carries for 64 yards. Johnson did lead the team in receiving, catching all seven targets for 81 yards. The team’s talented pass-catchers made very little impact on this game. WR Josh Gordon led the team with eight targets, but caught only two passes for 19 yards. WR Corey Coleman posted a 1/3 line on six targets and rookie TE David Njoku caught one pass for 13 yards.

 

Cincinnati- 26

Detroit- 17

 

One of the surprises of the day was the Bengals' hard-fought win over a Lions team that needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. In a back and forth game, the Bengals had the answers for every Lions score and then doubled their scoring in the fourth-quarter alone to pull off the big surprise and eliminate the Lions. The Bengals got rookie RB Joe Mixon (concussion) back but he didn’t last long as he exited the game with an ankle injury after just five touches. Veteran backup RB Giovani Bernard then came in and took over the game, totaling 168 yards and a touchdown, carrying the Cincinnati offense. WR A.J. Green broke out of his mini-slump, catching six passes for 81 yards on a team-high 10 targets.

 

Lions QB Matthew Stafford reverted to some of his old bad habits and was very inefficient, throwing for just 203 yards and a touchdown, along with one pick. Detroit’s three-man backfield continued with rookie RB Tion Green the most effective on the ground, rushing for 43 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. TE Eric Ebron stayed hot, leading the team with 83 yards and a score on five receptions. The Lions needed Ebron because the team’s top wideouts floundered, with WR Marvin Jones gaining 50 yards on three receptions and WR Golden Tate posting a 3/14 line. The Bengals had some defenders back from injury and the Lions felt the impact.

 

Kansas City- 29

Miami- 13

 

The Chiefs showed once again they are over the mid-season lull that threatened their playoff spot. With a convincing win over the Dolphins, Kansas City clinched their second straight AFC West title. QB Alex Smith threw for 300+ yards for the fifth time this season and eleventh time in his career. The entire Chiefs offense was at the top of their games Sunday, with RB Kareem Hunt matching a career-best with 29 rushes for 91 yards and a touchdown. He also caught all four of his targets for 15 yards. WR Tyreek Hill caught six of seven targets for 109 yards, including a long reception of 52 yards. TE Travis Kelce posted a 4/47/1 line on a team-high eight targets.

 

The Dolphins were in the running in the first-half before being shut out after intermission as the Chiefs ran away with the game. QB Jay Cutler threw for 286 yards and a touchdown. He targeted his go-to WR Jarvis Landry early on, but after the wideout lost a fumble, Cutler began to spread the ball around. WR DeVante Parker (5/63) led the team with 10 targets and WR Jakeem Grant (4/107/1) enjoyed a career-best game. Landry finished with five catches for 51 yards, continuing his streak of at least five receptions in every game this season. RB Kenyan Drake slowed down his recent torrid pace, rushing for 57 scoreless yards on 13 carries and failing to catch any of his three targets.

 

 

Carolina- 22

Tampa Bay- 19

 

This should’ve been a lopsided battle between one of the league’s hottest teams and a struggling Buccaneers teams, but instead it looked like a game neither team really wanted to win with many mistakes on both sides. In the end, Panthers QB Cam Newton fumbled, recovered the ball and scored from three yards out for the go-ahead score with just over 30 seconds remaining to give his team the win. Newton finished with only 160 scoreless passing yards, but led the team with 52 rushing yards and the game-winner. Both RBs Christian McCaffrey (58 total yards) and Jonathan Stewart (18 yards) were largely ineffective, while WR Devin Funchess busted once again, catching three balls for 11 yards. TE Greg Olsen wasn’t able to repeat his big game from a week ago, posting a 3/27 line.

 

Although Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston avoided throwing an interception, he did lose multiple fumbles, along with his 367 passing yards and one touchdown. Veteran RB Doug Martin was back among the active Bucs, but was clearly playing a backup role to RB Peyton Barber, who finished with 55 total yards, compared to Martin’s six rushes for seven yards. Expect next week to be Martin’s final game as a Buccaneer. WR Mike Evans put together his second straight strong game, catching six passes for 107 yards. That was Evans first 100-yard game since Week Twelve of 2016. With WR DeSean Jackson out, rookie WR Chris Godwin saw increased playing time and made the most of it with 98 yards on three receptions. TE Cameron Brate flopped even with rookie TE O.J. Howard done for the year. Brate posted a 3/13 line and Howard will clearly be the Tampa Bay TE to own in 2018.

 

New Orleans- 23

Atlanta- 13

 

The NFC face off of potential playoff teams Atlanta and New Orleans would end with one teams punching their post-season ticket with the other left to wait another week. In this situation, you might expect a close game throughout, but the Saints ran away with this one and then held on as the Falcons attempted a late comeback. This game was not the offensive spectacle that most expected with a combined three touchdowns. Saints QB Drew Brees threw for 239 yards and a touchdown, spreading the ball around to his backs and receivers. There was some concern that WR Michael Thomas would miss the game after he dealt with a hamstring issue late in the week, but he suited up and caught four passes for 66 yards. WR Ted Ginn caught Brees’ only touchdown of the day, a 54-yarder, leading him to a 4/76/1 line for the game. We are at this point after watching Saints RBs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara that we don’t even get excited about their level of production. Ingram finished with 66 total yards and a touchdown, while Kamara totaled 90 yards, leading the team with nine targets.

 

On again, off again superstar WR Julio Jones was certainly on against the Saints, despite coverage from rookie DB Marshon Lattimore. Julio caught seven of his 11 targets for 149 yards. RB Devonta Freeman disappointed, totaling 56 scoreless yards and losing a fumble inside the five-yard line. RB Tevin Coleman (concussion) returned to the field and made an impact in the receiving game, catching all four targets for 40 yards and a touchdown.

 

LA Rams- 27

Tennessee- 23

 

The dramatic turnaround of the Rams hit a pinnacle Sunday as the team clinched their first division title since 2003 in the same week that former HC Jeff Fisher essentially took credit for the team’s success and suggested he wants to coach in the league once again. This game was back and forth the entire time as the Titans continue to compete despite the season-long struggles of their offense. QB Jared Goff eclipsed the 300-yard barrier along with his four passing touchdowns. Rookie WR Cooper Kupp posted a 4/65/1 line and WR Sammy Watkins caught another touchdown among his three receptions for 30 yards. The story for the Rams though, as it has been for much of the season, is the MVP caliber season of RB Todd Gurley. Gurley led the team in both rushing and receiving and totaled 276 yards and two touchdowns. Gurley set new career-highs with his 13 targets, 10 receptions, 158 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Considering most fantasy league playoffs span from Weeks 14 through 16, Gurley has clearly won many fantasy footballers some championships, averaging over 41 PPR fantasy points per game.

 

The Titans just couldn’t match the offensive firepower of the Rams, but they came very close. Rookie WR Corey Davis left the game early with a minor injury, but returned and enjoyed a career-best day, catching six passes for 91 yards. The Tennessee running game continued to disappoint as RB DeMarco Murray and RB Derrick Henry combined for 23 rushes for 73 yards, though Murray did add a rushing score to aid his stat line. Fantasy bust QB Marcus Mariota threw for 275 yards, but failed to find the end zone. WRs Eric Decker (6/73) and Rishard Matthews (2/48) posted reasonable numbers, but were far from week winners.

 


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Ryan McDowell is a senior writer for dynastyleaguefootball.com. You can follow him on Twitter @RyanMc23.
Email :Ryan McDowell


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

Football Daily Dose Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Ryan McDowell Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Waivers: Cole
    Waivers: Cole's Time to Shine
  •  
    Matchups: Bortles vs. Texans
    Matchups: Bortles vs. Texans
  •  
    Dose: Osweiler leads DEN
    Dose: Osweiler leads DEN
  •  
    RotoPat: Start Rodgers
    RotoPat: Start Rodgers
  •  
    Rankings: Steelers on top
    Rankings: Steelers on top
  •  
    Dose: Rodgers returns for GB
    Dose: Rodgers returns for GB
  •  
    Waivers: Wentz replacements
    Waivers: Wentz replacements
  •  
    Dose: Miami upsets NE
    Dose: Miami upsets NE

 