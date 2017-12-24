Week 16 Live Blog

Sunday, December 24, 2017

(4:12PM) The late afternoon games are underway and 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is off to a fast start, leading a scoring drive and finishing it off with a short touchdown run.

(4:33PM) After six missed games due to a league-imposed suspension, Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is back. The team's opening drive was uninspiring as Zeke drew one carry for two yards and Dallas went three and out.

(4:35PM) The three games we're folliwing in the late afternoon slate include 49ers/Jaguars, Giants/Cardinals and Seahawks/Cowboys.

(4:36PM) With three ongoing games and a pair of Christmas Day contests tomorrow, let's have a look at the top fantasy performers for the week, beginning with the quarterbacks.

(4:52PM) The 49ers are feeling it and the defense is helping out their new quarterback. Jaguars QB Blake Bortles just threw a pick six, giving them a 17-0 lead over the Jags. This early deficit could force the Jags to throw the ball even more and take RB Leonard Fournette out of the gameplan.

(5:07PM) The top-scoring FF RBs for the week, so far, are:

(5:09PM) The Jaguars were finally able to answer the 49ers early scoring with a solid drive of their own. A 19-yard pass to WR Dede Westbrook put the ball on the one-yard line and rookie RB Leonard Fournette punched it in from there. The 49ers now lead 16-9.

(5:11PM) Giants rookie TE Evan Engram has suffered an abdominal injury and his return is questionable. Engram has one catch for 12 yards so far.

(5:27PM) And the top-scoring FF WRs for Week 16 thus far...

(5:32PM) Two of the league's showcase teams are not producing very much offense through one half. The Cowboys lead the Seahawks 6-0 as halftime nears. Seattle QB Russell Wilson has just 32 scoreless passing yards, while QB Dak Prescott has only 45 yards.

(5:35PM) The Jaguars have come all the way back to tie the game just before the halftime break. QB Blake Bortles targeted RB Leonard Fournette , but the ball bounced off his hands and WR Jaelen Strong ran under it for a score. The game is tied at 16 just before intermission.

(5:37PM) The Seahawks offense has finally woken up and QB Russell Wilson hit a leaping TE Jimmy Graham for the team's first score of the day, five yards out. The Seahawks lead 7-6.

(5:46PM) Finally, the top-scoring FF TEs for the week, to this point...

(6:01PM) The Jaguars have taken the lead on an early second-half field goal. Rookie WR Keelan Cole continues to make big plays for Jacksonville and has five grabs for 90 yards in the game so far.

(6:20PM) The 49ers have regained the lead on an eight-yard touchdown pass from QB Jimmy Garoppolo to TE George Kittle . San Fran leads 23-19.

(6:24PM) The Giants have failed to score and the Cards have added points early in the second half. QB Drew Stanton threw his second touchdown of the day, this time to WR John Brown . Arizona leads 16-0.

(6:39PM) San Francisco is in prime position early in the fourth-quarter to pull off the upset over Jacksonville. The 49ers added to their lead with a touchdown pass from QB Jimmy Garoppolo to WR Trent Taylor , his third catch of the day. The Niners lead 30-19.

(6:43PM) After Jaguars QB Blake Bortles threw his third interception of the game, the 49ers quickly added to their lead on a touchdown run from RB Carlos Hyde , who carried it in from six yards out. Hyde has been losing carries to rookie RB Matt Breida much of the game, but helped his team and his fantasy owners with the short score.

(6:45PM) The loser of the Seahawks/Cowboys game is out of the playoffs and Seattle is looking like they'll be the team to stay alive. QB Russell Wilson hit WR Doug Baldwin for a six-yard score, making it a 21-12 game early in the fourth-quarter.

(6:52PM) An Eli Manning turnover resulted in a touchdown for the Cardinals defense and Arizona now leads 23-0 over the lifeless Giants.

(7:11PM) With time running low, the Jaguars have scored on a one-yard run from RB TJ Yeldon . The Jags then went for two and were successful, cutting the deficit to ten. Jacksonville followed that up with recovering the onside kick to give them a chance. There's just over two minutes remaining.

(7:19PM) The Jaguars dramatic comeback attempt continues as QB Blake Bortles connected with TE James O'Shaughnessy for a touchdown and the 49ers lead is down to just four points after the Jags missed the extra point.

(7:24PM) A pair of late missed field goals sealed the deal for the Cowboys and they have been eliminated from playoff contention as the Seahawks get the 21-12 win.

(7:26PM) The Jaguars latest onside kick attempt failed and the Niners got the ball back. San Francisco put away hope for a Jacksonville win after a 30-yard touchdown run from rookie RB Matt Breida and now lead 44-33 pending the extra point.

(7:28PM) The final game of Christmas Eve is coming to an end as the Cardinals finish off their shut out against the Giants. Arizona will win the game 23-0. This brings an end to our Week Sixteen Live Blog. Enjoy the holiday and good luck in your fantasy matchups!

(4:05PM) The Bengals and RB Giovani Bernard have extended their lead with a late touchdown. Bernard now has 168 total yards despite the return of rookie RB Joe Mixon, who has just three carries for 12 yards.

(4:04PM) The Panthers have regained the lead with time winding down on a short touchdown run from QB Cam Newton, who nearly lost the ball on the handoff. Carolina now leads 22-19 and Newton has 54 rushing yards and 160 passing yards.

(4:02PM) In a game that is all but over, the Broncos finally scored a touchdown on a five-yard run from RB CJ Anderson. QB Brock Osweiler went back to Anderson for a successful two-point conversion to cut the lead to 16 with just over one minute remaining.

(3:58PM) The Bears are going to beat the Browns, ensuring that Cleveland will own the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. UCLA QB Josh Rosen, a prospective top overall pick, has already suggested he may not enter the draft if the Browns show interest in selecting him.

(3:55PM) It is likely too little, too late but the Falcons just found the end zone on a touchdown pass from QB Matt Ryan to RB Tevin Coleman. In his return after missing last week, Coleman has 4/40/1 as a pass-catcher.

(3:53PM) The Bills hung around and were on the wrong side of some questionable calls, but in the end, the Patriots were just too good. RB Dion Lewis keyed the latest drive and has scored his second touchdown of the day. Lewis now has 153 total yards and a pair of scores.

(3:51PM) Redskins QB Kirk Cousins has been dominant today and he just threw his third touchdown of the day, this one going to TE Vernon Davis for 31 yards. Washington leads Denver 27-3.

(3:41PM) The Rams have regained the lead on a 14-yard touchdown from QB Jared Goff to WR Cooper Kupp, who had been held in check today. Kupp now has 48 yards on two catches. RB Todd Gurley continues to carry the offense with 257 total yards and two scores.

(3:35PM) Patriots RB Dion Lewis just found the end zone for the first time today, catching a short pass from QB Tom Brady. Lewis was expected to have a huge day with multiple injuries to the backfield and he now has 107 total yards along with the score.

(3:33PM) With their playoff hopes on the line, the Lions have tied the game and have the chance to take the lead after rookie RB Tion Green fought his way into the end zone. Green has 43 yards on just seven carries.

(3:31PM) Redskins RB Samaje Perine was questionable to play today, but was active and led the way most of the first half. Perine just suffered an Achilles injury and is now questionable to return. He has 75 total yards.

(3:22PM) After a very late pass interference call, the Patriots got the ball on the goal line and RB Mike Gillislee scored the short touchdown against his former team. The Pats now lead 23-16 as the fourth-quarter nears.

(3:19PM) The Titans have tied up the game on a six-yard touchdown run from veteran RB DeMarco Murray, who has 41 total yards on the day. The Titans then tried an onside kick but the officials granted a late timeout call by the Rams, forcing a re-kick.

(3:15PM) The Broncos are not even putting up a fight against the Redskins and QB Kirk Cousins just played pitch and catch with a wide open WR Josh Doctson for a 48-yard touchdown, giving Washington a 20-3 lead. Cousins now has 268 yards and two scores while Doctson has 2/61/1 on 11 targets.

(3:09PM) Chargers RB Melvin Gordon has his first touchdown of the day to go along with 115 total yards and his team now has a 14-7 lead over the Jets.

(3:07PM) In a game in which the winner makes the playoffs, the Saints are running away from the Falcons. RB Mark Ingram dashed 26 yards for the touchdown, making it a 20-3 lead for New Orleans. Ingram now has 60 total yards along with the touchdown.

(3:01PM) The Bears have been getting it done on the ground today. RB Jordan Howard has two touchdowns and QB Mitchell Trubiusky just ran one in as well. Trubisky actually leads the team with 44 rushing yards on the day. The Bears lead the Browns 20-3.

(2:57PM) The Bengals have taken the lead on a touchdown pass from QB Andy Dalton to TE CJ Uzomah. The Bengals are being carried by RB Giovani Bernard, who has a total of 105 yards midway through the third quarter.

(2:54PM) Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston has struggled today with multiple turnovers, but he just hit his college teammate WR Bobo Wilson for an 18-yard score, putting Tampa Bay back in front of the Panthers.

(2:51PM) The Chargers have failed to get much going on offense today, but RB Melvin Gordon just gained 39 yards as a receiver and now has a total of 85 yards on 12 touches.

(2:35PM) With games at the half, let's check on some of the top FF scorers in the early portion of the day...

QB- Jared Goff, Alex Smith, Jay Cutler

RB- Todd Gurley, Kareem Hunt, Giovani Bernard

WR- Jakeem Grant, Ted Ginn, Tyreek Hill

TE- Antonio Gates, Eric Ebron, Rob Gronkowski

(2:27PM) The Jets trail the Chargers 7-0 late in the first-half and QB Bryce Petty has just 81 scoreless passing yards. Backup QB Christian Hackenberg is warming up on the sidelines.

(2:17PM) The Saints have evolved into a run-first offense, but we still occasionaly see flashes of the high-powered plays of the past. With less than 20 seconds remaining, QB Drew Brees dropped it in to a streaking WR Ted Ginn for a 54-yard score, giving the Saints their first touchdown of the day and a 13-0 lead.

(2:14PM) Rams RB Todd Gurley continues to dominate. After his earlier score, Gurley has another touchdown as he caught a short pass from QB Jared Goff and took it 80 yards for the score. Gurley now has 166 total yards and a pair of visits to the end zone. The Rams lead 13-10.

(2:11PM) WR Jakeem Grant is having himself a day for the Dolphins. Grant just caught a short pass from WR Jay Cutler and weaved his way through the defense for a 65-yard touchdown. He already has three grabs for 101 yards on the day.

(2:09PM) The Redskins have been decimated by injuries this season, but QB Kirk Cousins continues to compete. He just found WR Jamison Crowder on a short slant route for the 15-yard score. Crowder has 2/21/1 and Cousins has just 93 passing yards as halftime nears.

(2:05PM) The Chiefs have done it again as RB Kareem Hunt ran it in for a one-yard touchdown. Hunt did much of the work on the drive, including runs of 11 and 24 yards. He's up to 61 rushing yards on the day.

(2:04PM) Rookie WR Chris Godwin got the start today with veteran WR DeSean Jackson out and Godwin just made a 70-yard catch and run, putting the Buccaneers in the red zone.

(2:02PM) Jets RB Bilal Powell broke free for a 41-yard run, but soon after that, veteran RB Matt Forte coughed up the ball and the Chargers recovered.

(1:58PM) The Patriots are off to a slow start today, but QB Tom Brady just hit TE Rob Gronkowski, who made a one-handed grab for a 17-yard score, tying the game at ten points each. Gron has three catches for 33 yards.

(1:56PM) Chargers young TE Hunter Henry landed on the injured reserve list after last week and that means more opportunity for future Hall of Famer TE Antonio Gates. QB Philip Rivers just connected with Gates for a three-yard touchdown to give LA a 7-0 lead over the Jets.

(1:48PM) On a designed QB run up the middle, Panthers QB Cam Newton suffered an injury and was forced to the sidelines. It appeared to be a shot to the mid-section and not that serious, but we'll know more when the Carolina offense is due back on the field.

(1:47PM) Patriots QB Tom Brady has been very generous with the ball lately, sharing it with other teams. He just threw a pick six to the Bills, who have taken the lead over New England in the second-quarter.

(1:43PM) The long catch for WR Tyreek Hill put Kansas City in the red zone and then QB Alex Smith found his TE Travis Kelce for a nine-yard score. The Chiefs lead the Dolphins 10-3 early in the second-quarter.

(1:38PM) He seems to do it every week and Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill just made another huge play, catching a 53-yard pass from QB Alex Smith to put Kansas City in the red zone.

(1:37PM) Titans rookie WR Corey Davis, who has struggled all season, has been sent to the locker room with an undisclosed injury. He's been a non-factor for the majority of the season.

(1:33PM) The Lions hit paydirt as QB Matthew Stafford hit TE Eric Ebron for a 33-yard touchdown, giving them a 7-0 lead over the Bengals in the first-quarter. Ebron has been playing much better as of late and has 2/36/1 so far on the day.

(1:29PM) And just like that, the Bears are on the board. RB Jordan Howard ran it in from one yard out to give Chicago the lead against still winless Cleveland. Howard has five carries for only five yards in the first-quarter.

(1:27PM) In Chicago, the Bears are hosting the Browns and there is snow coming down. The conditions could make for favorable spot for the running backs, Jordan Howard and Isaiah Crowell.

(1:17PM) Rams MVP candidate RB Todd Gurley has yet another touchdown, this one a three-yard reception from QB Jared Goff to give the Rams the lead. The team did have to replace their kicker over the past week and newly signed K Sam Ficken missed the extra point, giving the Rams a 6-0 lead.

(1:16PM) There was a great deal of concern about the status of Saints WR Michael Thomas after he as a late addition to the team's injury report, but he is active and caught his first target of the game. RB Alvin Kamara also had a 25-yard reception, but New Orleans was limited to a field goal.

(1:07PM) The Chiefs have the ball in plus position after Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry fumbled the ball directly into the hands of the Kansas City defender. The Bucs and QB Jameis Winston also lost a fumble to the Panthers, who are nearing the red zone.

(1:04PM) We've already got some fireworks in the Jets/Chargers game. The Jets recovered their onside kick to open the game and just a couple plays later, Chargers LB Melvin Ingram left the field with an injury.

(12:47PM) With the Patriots missing both RBs James White and Rex Burkhead out for today's game, former Bills RB Mike Gillislee will be active against his former team. He's been very disappointing this season, but has a chance at some significant playing time in this "revenge game."

(12:34PM) Raiders WR Amari Cooper, one of the biggest busts of the season, is expected to return to action tomorrow. Remember, there is no Sunday Night game this week.

(12:32PM) Players who will be on the field today are: Saints WR Michael Thomas, Redskins RB Samaje Perine, Jets RBs Matt Forte and Elijah McGuire, Panthers WR Devin Funchess, Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin, Redskins WR Jamison Crowder, Dolphins WR DeVante Parker and Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate.

(12:30PM) Among the players who will NOT play today include: Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson, Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders, Patriots RBs James White and Rex Burkhead and WR Chris Hogan.

(12:29PM) The top story entering the day's slate of games is the return of Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott, who will be back on the field following a six-game suspension. The Cowboys are expected to give him as many touches as he can handle as they try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.