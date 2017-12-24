Ryan McDowell

Sunday Headlines

Week 16 Live Blog

Sunday, December 24, 2017


The day you've all been waiting for is finally here! No, not that day! The gift you all really want today if a fantasy championship. While you're celebrating the holiday with family, we'll be here covering all of the news, big plays, touchdowns, injuries and more as you battle for a title.

 

(7:28PM) The final game of Christmas Eve is coming to an end as the Cardinals finish off their shut out against the Giants. Arizona will win the game 23-0. This brings an end to our Week Sixteen Live Blog. Enjoy the holiday and good luck in your fantasy matchups!

 

(7:26PM) The Jaguars latest onside kick attempt failed and the Niners got the ball back. San Francisco put away hope for a Jacksonville win after a 30-yard touchdown run from rookie RB Matt Breida and now lead 44-33 pending the extra point. 

 

(7:24PM) A pair of late missed field goals sealed the deal for the Cowboys and they have been eliminated from playoff contention as the Seahawks get the 21-12 win. 

 

(7:19PM) The Jaguars dramatic comeback attempt continues as QB Blake Bortles connected with TE James O'Shaughnessy for a touchdown and the 49ers lead is down to just four points after the Jags missed the extra point. 

 

(7:11PM) With time running low, the Jaguars have scored on a one-yard run from RB TJ Yeldon. The Jags then went for two and were successful, cutting the deficit to ten. Jacksonville followed that up with recovering the onside kick to give them a chance. There's just over two minutes remaining. 

 

(6:52PM) An Eli Manning turnover resulted in a touchdown for the Cardinals defense and Arizona now leads 23-0 over the lifeless Giants. 

 

(6:45PM) The loser of the Seahawks/Cowboys game is out of the playoffs and Seattle is looking like they'll be the team to stay alive. QB Russell Wilson hit WR Doug Baldwin for a six-yard score, making it a 21-12 game early in the fourth-quarter. 

 

(6:43PM) After Jaguars QB Blake Bortles threw his third interception of the game, the 49ers quickly added to their lead on a touchdown run from RB Carlos Hyde, who carried it in from six yards out. Hyde has been losing carries to rookie RB Matt Breida much of the game, but helped his team and his fantasy owners with the short score. 

 

(6:39PM) San Francisco is in prime position early in the fourth-quarter to pull off the upset over Jacksonville. The 49ers added to their lead with a touchdown pass from QB Jimmy Garoppolo to WR Trent Taylor, his third catch of the day. The Niners lead 30-19. 

 

(6:24PM) The Giants have failed to score and the Cards have added points early in the second half. QB Drew Stanton threw his second touchdown of the day, this time to WR John Brown. Arizona leads 16-0. 

 

(6:20PM) The 49ers have regained the lead on an eight-yard touchdown pass from QB Jimmy Garoppolo to TE George Kittle. San Fran leads 23-19. 

 

(6:01PM) The Jaguars have taken the lead on an early second-half field goal. Rookie WR Keelan Cole continues to make big plays for Jacksonville and has five grabs for 90 yards in the game so far. 

 

(5:46PM) Finally, the top-scoring FF TEs for the week, to this point...

TE1- Antonio Gates

TE2- Eric Ebron

TE3- Rob Gronkowski

TE4- Travis Kelce

TE5- Vernon Davis

 

(5:37PM) The Seahawks offense has finally woken up and QB Russell Wilson hit a leaping TE Jimmy Graham for the team's first score of the day, five yards out. The Seahawks lead 7-6. 

 

(5:35PM) The Jaguars have come all the way back to tie the game just before the halftime break. QB Blake Bortles targeted RB Leonard Fournette, but the ball bounced off his hands and WR Jaelen Strong ran under it for a score. The game is tied at 16 just before intermission. 

 

(5:32PM) Two of the league's showcase teams are not producing very much offense through one half. The Cowboys lead the Seahawks 6-0 as halftime nears. Seattle QB Russell Wilson has just 32 scoreless passing yards, while QB Dak Prescott has only 45 yards. 

 

(5:27PM) And the top-scoring FF WRs for Week 16 thus far...

WR1- Juiio Jones

WR2- Jakeem Grant

WR3- Ted Ginn

WR4- Stefon Diggs

WR5- Tyreek Hill

 

(5:11PM) Giants rookie TE Evan Engram has suffered an abdominal injury and his return is questionable. Engram has one catch for 12 yards so far. 

 

(5:09PM) The Jaguars were finally able to answer the 49ers early scoring with a solid drive of their own. A 19-yard pass to WR Dede Westbrook put the ball on the one-yard line and rookie RB Leonard Fournette punched it in from there. The 49ers now lead 16-9. 

 

(5:07PM) The top-scoring FF RBs for the week, so far, are:

RB1- Todd Gurley

RB2- Dion Lewis

RB3- Giovani Bernard

RB4- CJ Anderson

RB5- Melvin Gordon

 

(4:52PM) The 49ers are feeling it and the defense is helping out their new quarterback. Jaguars QB Blake Bortles just threw a pick six, giving them a 17-0 lead over the Jags. This early deficit could force the Jags to throw the ball even more and take RB Leonard Fournette out of the gameplan. 

 

(4:36PM) With three ongoing games and a pair of Christmas Day contests tomorrow, let's have a look at the top fantasy performers for the week, beginning with the quarterbacks.

QB1- Jared Goff

QB2- Kirk Cousins

QB3- Mitchell Trubisky

QB4- Alex Smith

QB5- Joe Flacco

 

(4:35PM) The three games we're folliwing in the late afternoon slate include 49ers/Jaguars, Giants/Cardinals and Seahawks/Cowboys. 

 

(4:33PM) After six missed games due to a league-imposed suspension, Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is back. The team's opening drive was uninspiring as Zeke drew one carry for two yards and Dallas went three and out. 

 

(4:19PM) Some finals from the early games...

Chargers 14, Jets 7

Patriots 37, Bills 16

Redskins 27, Broncos 11

Chiefs 29, Dolphins 13

Saints 23, Falcons 13

Bears 20, Browns 3

Bengals 26, Lions 17

Panthers 22, Buccaneers 19

Rams 27, Titans 23

 

(4:12PM) The late afternoon games are underway and 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is off to a fast start, leading a scoring drive and finishing it off with a short touchdown run. 

 


Ryan McDowell is a senior writer for dynastyleaguefootball.com.
Email :Ryan McDowell


Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

