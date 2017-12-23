Weather: Week 16 Forecasts

Saturday, December 23, 2017

This marks the final week of most fantasy leagues, and with it comes an interesting holiday slate. There will be two games played on Saturday and Monday, and the rest on Sunday. This season has been unusually tame with exceptions of the Week 8 “cyclone-bomb” and the Week 14 blizzard in Buffalo. Big thanks to everyone who has consistently read this article each week to help put the finishing touches on their fantasy lineups. Speaking of fantasy, when setting your lineups this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings. Onto the weather….





Wet Weather Expected

Indianapolis at Baltimore (4:30 PM ET, Saturday): The Colts putrid offense will travel to Baltimore and take on their top tier defense on Saturday. 61 degree temperatures are the least of their worries as rain and 11 MPH winds are expected throughout the game. The wind isn’t a concern until it reaches 15MPH or more, but the rain is something to keep an eye on. At the moment only a light rain is forecasted, but if it becomes more this game may be a slop fest. If you aren’t already fading the Colts offense in this matchup, then stick with it unless the weather worsens. All Ravens players should be started as normal.









Winter Weather Watch





Cleveland at Chicago (1:00 PM ET): Two NFL bottom-feeders in 2017 will square off in the Windy City. 22 degree temperatures and 11 MPH winds will make it feel like 12 degrees and snow is expected. The forecast calls for 1-2 inches of snow prior to game time with another inch during the game. Both teams may lean towards running the ball more than usual and pass less, but it shouldn't be a dramatic swing. Check in on the amount of snow prior to game time to be safe.









Wind Worries

Oakland at Philadelphia (8:30 PM ET, Monday): The last game of Week 16 will be played on Christmas night with the Raiders traveling to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Eagles. 30 degree temperatures with over 20 MPH winds and partly cloudy skies are expected. Gusts could reach 30+ MPH, making it wise to take caution in starting either team's quarterback.









Worry-Free Weather

Like I mentioned earlier, the 2017 season has featured a lot of Worry-Free Weather and that looks like it will continue in Week 16.





Minnesota at Green Bay (8:30 PM ET, Saturday): The second game on Saturday will be one of the coldest games of the Week. 15 degree temperatures with 12 MPH winds will make it feel like it’s subzero. While this isn’t a comfortable temperature to play in, all fantasy options should be started as usual.





Detroit at Cincinnati (1:00 PM ET): The struggling Bengals will host the Lions and are looking to end the season on a high note after multiple miserable weeks. Weather shouldn’t play a factor as 37 degree temperatures with overcast skies are expected, meaning all fantasy options can be started as normal.





Miami at Kansas City (1:00 PM ET): The Chiefs have now held 13 straight opponents under 20 points at Arrowhead Stadium dating back to last season. The Dolphins will look to end that streak this Sunday. 27 degree temperatures with clear skies and 12 MPH winds will make it feel close to 20 degrees. Start all fantasy players from this game as you normally would.





Buffalo at New England (1:00 PM ET): After last week’s close game at Pittsburgh, New England will coast into this game with the first seed in the AFC in their back pockets as 12 point favorites against the Bills. Weather won’t be a factor in this one with less than an inch of snow expected the night before, but melting before game time. 38 degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies and 5 MPH winds are expected.





Tampa Bay at Carolina (1:00 PM ET): The Panthers will look to secure their playoff spot with a win against the Bucs at home. They will enjoy some of the warmest weather of the week with 52 degree temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and a slight 5 MPH breeze expected. Be sure to fire up all fantasy options from this game.





Denver at Washington (1:00 PM ET): The Redskins will host the Broncos in what should be an interesting matchup. Weather won’t be a deterrent against either team with 42 degree temperatures and mostly cloudy skies forecasted.





LA Rams at Tennessee (1:00 PM ET): After destroying the Seahawks in Week 15 on the road, the Rams will travel to Nissan Stadium and take on the Titans. Weather shouldn’t play a factor in this one with 42 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies forecasted.





LA Chargers at NY Jets (1:00 PM ET): MetLife Stadium will host this matchup between the Jets and Chargers this Sunday. 42 degree temperatures with 6 MPH winds and mostly cloudy skies won’t affect the game. Start all fantasy options as you would.





Jacksonville at San Francisco (4:05 PM ET): Jimmy Garoppolo has now led the 49ers to three straight wins, but will face his toughest test by far in Week 16 against the Jaguars. Weather won’t be a factor with 50 degree temperatures and overcast skies forecasted.





Home Teams are Dome Teams

Four games will be played indoors this week including a Christmas day matchup between the Steelers and Texans.

Atlanta at New Orleans (1:00 PM ET)

NY Giants at Arizona (4:25 PM ET)

Seattle at Dallas (4:25 PM ET)

Pittsburgh at Houston (4:30 PM ET, Monday)