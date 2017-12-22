Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Friday, December 22, 2017

It’s finally here. Fantasy Super Bowl week. (For us sane people at least.) Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is aimed toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes, as these are players I’ll likely have some exposure to over the weekend.



QUARTERBACK



Start of the Week: Alex Smith vs. Dolphins: Smith managed a top-12 week last Saturday night against the Chargers’ elite pass defense and continues to hum along as the overall QB3 in fantasy through 15 weeks. The Chiefs are again at home and welcome a Dolphins team to town that is 27th in pass-defense DVOA, 23rd in opponent passer rating, and 28th in sacks. Numbers-wise, the Miami pass defense has flashed a bit lately, but it avoided Rob Gronkowski (suspension) two Monday nights ago in the upset win over New England and faced Trevor Siemian the game before that. Last week, Tyrod Taylor hung the overall QB6 finish on the Dolphins on the back of both a passing and rushing score. Smith’s weaponry is better than Taylor’s, and he also provides a bit of a similar rushing floor with 24-plus rushing yards in five of his last seven games. Smith has been getting it done much of the season for fantasy owners and gets a pillow-soft home date for championship week. The Chiefs are 10-point home favorites with an implied team total of 26.5 points, the seventh-highest total on the board with all 32 teams in action.



Starts



Blake Bortles at 49ers: Bortles is on a heater at the moment with four straight top-12 fantasy weeks, including a pair of top-five finishes. He’s coming off a 326-yard, three-touchdown assault of the Texans last week and didn’t even play the fourth quarter. Bortles is getting the job done with a trio of rookies in Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole, and Week 15 breakout WR Jaydon Mickens. Allen Hurns (ankle) is expected back this week, but Marqise Lee is likely done for the regular season with an ankle issue of his own. The 49ers offer up one of the softest quarterback matchups on the board. San Francisco is 31st in pass-defense DVOA, 24th in sacks, 26th in yards-per-attempt allowed, 27th in opponent passer rating, and 27th in fantasy points yielded to quarterbacks. Bortles should also know this defensive scheme extremely well; 49ers DC Robert Saleh was the LBs coach in Jacksonville the previous three seasons and runs the same defense as ex-Jaguars coach Gus Bradley. The only real concerns here are the Jaguars traveling cross country, coming off clinching a playoff game, and Leonard Fournette (quad) will be back to carry a good chunk of the load. Bortles should still be treated as a top-12 play in an offense that could easily hit the over on its 23-point implied total.



Case Keenum at Packers: Keenum has thrown multiple touchdowns in six of his past seven games and has been a top-13 fantasy quarterback in all seven contests. His floor has been bankable for the past two months. Keenum now gets a Green Bay pass defense that has been hemorrhaging points to quarterbacks. Over the last five weeks, the Packers are 31st in fantasy points allowed to opposing passers. No team has given up more touchdown passes in that span. On the year, Green Bay is 26th in pass-defense DVOA and dropping by the week. The Packers are 30th in opponent passer rating, 24th in total pass defense, and 29th in yards-per-attempt allowed. Four straight quarterbacks have posted top-12 weeks against Green Bay, including DeShone Kizer in Week 14. Since this one is at Lambeau Field, there’s a better chance of it staying competitive.



Matthew Stafford at Bengals: Stafford doesn’t have a top-12 finish since Week 11, but he does have a pair of QB15 games in that span and remains the QB10 on the season. Another week removed from a throwing-hand injury, Stafford gets a Bengals defense that is as banged up and injury-riddled as any in the league. Cincinnati has mostly given up on the season. DBs George Iloka (shoulder), Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion), Darqueze Dennard (knee), and Shawn Williams (hamstring) are all on the injury report, while stud WLB Vontaze Burfict (concussion) is going to miss another game. On the year, the Bengals are 11th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks and a respectable 18th in pass-defense DVOA. But over the last three weeks, Cincinnati is 25th in fantasy points surrendered to quarterbacks and is allowing over 265 pass yards per game. The Lions are No. 1 in the league in pass-to-run ratio, throwing the ball a league-high 63.32% of the time. The Bengals have allowed both DeShone Kizer and Mitchell Trubisky to finish as QB1s the past four weeks. Detroit is currently a 4.5-point road favorite with an implied team total of 24 points.





Sits



Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jaguars: Garoppolo has been terrific in his three games as starter, leading the Niners to three straight wins and averaging 336 yards passing in that span. However, touchdowns have been hard to come by with only two in his three starts. Robbie Gould leads the league in field goals since Garoppolo took over, and San Francisco is 29th in red-zone touchdown rate on the year. The top offseason goal for John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan will be to find Garoppolo some legitimate weapons to go with Marquise Goodwin. The Jaguars’ top-notch pass defense is one to completely avoid in fantasy Super Bowl week. Jacksonville is No. 1 in sacks, No. 1 in pass-defense DVOA, No. 1 in pass yards allowed, No. 1 in fantasy points surrendered to quarterbacks, No. 1 in opponent passer rating, No. 1 in yards-per-attempt, and No. 2 in interceptions. The only true weakness has been a vulnerability to big plays, as the Jaguars are one of nine teams to allow double-digit pass plays of 40-plus yards. Fantasy owners with 49ers skill players on their roster can look to Jacksonville traveling cross country and the fact that it just clinched a playoff berth last week as reasons for optimism, but it’s hard to feel comfortable using any Niners for Week 16.



Marcus Mariota vs. Rams: Mariota is coming off one of his best games of the season, a 241-yard, two-touchdown road loss to the 49ers en route to the QB14 finish. Considering that’s been one of the high points for Mariota’s fantasy season tells us all we need to know about Mariota’s utter disappointment of a 2017 as the current overall QB19. Mariota has just two 300-yard passing games this season, and one was a four-INT disaster in Pittsburgh. His 241 yards last week was Mariota’s first time topping 200 yards passing in a month. Still battling leg injuries, Mariota hasn’t ran the ball more than three times in a game since Week 11. His upside is gone while the floor is disgustingly low in this Stone Age offense run by coach Mike Mularkey and OC Terry Robiskie. Tennessee is 27th in offensive pace and 21st in pass-play percentage. It’s a scheme that doesn’t even play to Mariota’s strengths. The Titans got by last season on insane red-zone efficiency, scoring a touchdown on a league-best 72% of their possessions inside the 20-yard line. This season, that number is at just over 58%, and the Titans now get a Rams defense that just harassed Russell Wilson to no end last week. Wilson finished the week as the QB23 and took seven sacks. The Rams are No. 3 in pass-defense DVOA, sixth in total pass defense, and second in sacks. Without his mobility, Mariota could be a sitting duck at times. Mariota owners likely didn’t even make it this far in fantasy.



Tyrod Taylor at Patriots: Taylor’s home-road splits actually haven’t been as dramatic this season; he has a 6:1 TD:INT ratio in six road games compared to a 7:3 mark in seven games at home. He’s also averaging 10 more passing yards per game away from home and essentially the same amount of rush yards. But Taylor’s two previous starts in New England in 2015 and 2016 produced just one total touchdown to his name, and Taylor wasn’t having a strong start to his matchup against the Patriots three weeks ago, going 9-of-18 for 65 yards and an interception before getting knocked out of the game by injury. Taylor is coming off the overall QB7 finish last week at home against the Dolphins. But the New England pass defense has been playing much better of late. Over the last five weeks, the Patriots have allowed just 222.2 pass yards per game and the sixth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in that span. Taylor’s pass-game arsenal has also been stripped down with Jordan Matthews needing surgery and Kelvin Benjamin playing at far less than 100% with a torn meniscus that will require surgery after the season. Taylor is a Week 16 fade.





RUNNING BACK



Start of the Week: Alex Collins vs. Colts: Collins was a big Week 15 disappointment against the Browns, rushing for just 19 yards on 12 carries. He was able to salvage his day a bit in PPR league with a 5-33 receiving line on a season-high eight targets, but Collins could have had a much better afternoon if he hadn’t been stonewalled on back-to-back goal-line carries in the second quarter. From Weeks 11-14, Collins scored five rushing touchdowns and averaged 17.25 carries per game. He was the overall fantasy RB4 in that four-game stretch. Week 16 presents a prime bounce-back spot as a 13.5-point home favorite against a Colts defense that is 28th in fantasy points allowed to running backs. Indianapolis is 29th in total run defense and has faced the third-most rushing attempts on the year. The Colts have allowed 135.75 rushing yards per game over their last four, and C.J. Anderson just rushed for 158 yards on 30 carries against them last Thursday night. No team has allowed more rushing yards to running backs since the start of Week 13. With the Ravens as the biggest favorites of the week, this sets up beautifully for Collins to reach 20 carries for just the second time this season. He’s a locked-in RB2 with multi-touchdown upside.



Starts



Jerick McKinnon at Packers: McKinnon hasn’t topped 50 rushing yards or scored a touchdown on the ground since the Week 9 bye and has been held to single-digit rushing attempts each of the past three weeks. But he did see a season-high eight targets last week, turning them into a 7-114 receiving line, breaking off a couple big gains. According to Rich Hribar in his Week 16 Worksheet, McKinnon trails only Le’Veon Bell and Alvin Kamara in catches among running backs since Dalvin Cook went down with a torn ACL back in Week 4. His floor has remained intact in PPR formats, and it will remain that way this Sunday. The Packers have surrendered the fourth-most catches for the sixth-most yards and second-most touchdowns to running backs through the air. A freak in the open field, McKinnon is a big-play threat anytime he gets it in space. He’s a safe RB2/3 play in all formats who gets a boost in PPR league. McKinnon is averaging 5.25 targets per game over the last four weeks, which is tied for sixth among running backs.



Theo Riddick at Bengals: One of my favorite mid-to-late-round picks in PPR leagues over the summer, Riddick was a total flop much of the first three months of the season. However, Riddick has recorded double-digit touches each of the past three games and has played 63.5% > 70.6% > 52.4% of the snaps in that span. Last week’s clip would have been higher had he not left with a wrist issue in the second half. But it’s not an issue, as Riddick is practicing in full this week. Ameer Abdullah missed Weeks 13 and 14 and played less than 15% of the snaps last week in his return. He appears to have been phased out of the offense for the most part in favor of Riddick and rookie UDFA Tion Green. As the Lions’ main pass-catching back, Riddick gets a plum draw Sunday. The Bengals have yielded the third-most catches for the most yards to opposing running backs. On top of that, Cincinnati will be without stud WLB Vontaze Burfict (concussion) again this week. The Lions throw the ball at the highest clip in the league, and the Bengals are vulnerable in the middle of the field. Riddick looks like a safe RB3/FLEX play in PPR leagues this week who also happens to get red-zone usage.



C.J. Anderson at Redskins: Anderson’s 158 rushing yards last Thursday night against the Colts were the third-most of his career. He’s played at least 55% of the snaps in three straight games and has produced yardage totals of 110 > 73 > 158 in that span. The only thing missing has been the touchdowns. Prior to Week 13, Anderson hadn’t played more than 38% of the snaps in four consecutive games. Jamaal Charles has been phased out of the offense, leaving the backfield to Anderson and Devontae Booker. With none of the Denver quarterbacks making things happen through the air, the offense will lean on the run game. Washington is 22nd in run-defense DVOA, 28th in total run defense, and 21st in fantasy points allowed to running backs. Kerwynn Williams and Elijhaa Penny combined for 106 yards on 27 carries last week, and the Melvin Gordon-Austin Ekeler tandem went 26-127-1 the previous game. The week before that, Alfred Morris exploded for a 27-127-1 line while Rod Smith also scored on the ground that night. Anderson is a solid RB2.



Sits



Frank Gore at Ravens: Gore predictably struggled to a 10-31 rushing line last Thursday night against the Broncos four days after running the ball 36 times for 130 yards in the Buffalo blizzard. The 34-year-old undoubtedly had tired legs but should be fresh for this one with nine days off. Unfortunately, this looks like one that could get way out of control in the Ravens’ favor as 13.5-point home favorites, which would game-script Gore out of the picture in the second half. Baltimore has allowed the most rushing touchdowns (5) and sixth-most fantasy points to running backs over the last three weeks, but on the year the Ravens are ninth in run-defense DVOA and 14th in total run defense. The Colts have the lowest implied team total of Week 16 at 13.5 points.



Jamaal Williams vs. Vikings: With Aaron Jones getting healthier by the week, Jamaal Williams’ snap rates have dipped from 87.3% in Week 13 to 65.8% two weeks ago and 60.9% last Sunday. His carry totals are 21 > 15 > 10 in that same stretch. Of course, Aaron Rodgers was back last week against the Panthers, which obviously meant the Packers were going to throw the ball more. Now that Rodgers has been sent back to I.R., Brett Hundley is taking back over under center, and coach Mike McCarthy will likely call a run-centric game plan. But this figured to remain a 65-35 split between Williams-Jones in what is a real tough matchup. The Vikings are No. 5 in run-defense DVOA, No. 2 in total run defense, No. 5 in opponent yards-per-carry, and No. 1 in fantasy points allowed to running backs. Williams will likely need a touchdown to pay off in fantasy.



Carlos Hyde vs. Jaguars: As mentioned above, the Niners’ passing game is one to avoid completely this week against Jacksonville. Well, the running game doesn’t figure to have much more success. Since Jimmy Garoppolo took over as the starter, Hyde has seen a total of eight targets in three games. From Weeks 1-12, Hyde was averaging seven targets per game. His receiving floor has completely fallen out from underneath him, and Hyde has total yardage counts of 66 > 78 > 39 the last three weeks with one touchdown in that span. Jacksonville’s run defense has stiffened since midseason. No running back has rushed for a touchdown against them the last five games, and the Jaguars are yielding the second-fewest fantasy points to the position in that span. Hyde owners will simply be hoping and praying for a trip to the end zone against a defense that doesn’t allow many.





WIDE RECEIVER



Start of the Week: Robert Woods at Titans: Woods returned from a three-week absence with a shoulder injury last week against the Seahawks and immediately resumed the WR1 role in the Rams’ offense. He was targeted on seven of Jared Goff’s 21 pass attempts (33%) and hung a 6-45-1 line in the 35-point win with the Rams not even having to throw the ball by midway through the second quarter. From Weeks 3-11, Woods averaged 8.7 targets per game and saw double-digit looks Weeks 10 and 11. Woods now gets a Titans pass defense that is 24th in pass-defense DVOA, 25th in total pass yards allowed, and 20th in fantasy points allowed to receivers. No team has faced more pass attempts against it than the Titans, who play solid run defense. Woods will likely run the bulk of his routes at rookie CB Adoree’ Jackson. Jackson has handled himself well in year one, grading out as Pro Football Focus’ No. 36 cover corner out of 119 qualifiers, but he’s been targeted the third-most times out of those 119 corners. Only 10 corners have yielded more pass yards in their coverage. Woods has long been locked into WR2/3 range, and that doesn’t change for Super Bowl week. The Rams’ 27-point implied team total is good for the fifth-highest of Week 16.



Starts



Mike Wallace vs. Colts: Since the Week 10 bye, Wallace has emerged as the Ravens’ clear-cut No. 1 receiver. He’s drawn 38 targets in that span and has topped 50 yards and/or scored a touchdown in four of those five games while averaging 76.2 yards. Jeremy Maclin has fallen by the wayside and isn’t even going to play this week after injuring his knee last Sunday against the Browns. Wallace and Ben Watson should be the Ravens’ main means of moving the ball through the air. The Colts check in at 30th in pass-defense DVOA, 29th in total pass yards allowed, and 26th in fantasy points surrendered to opposing receivers. Only the Bucs and Patriots have given up more yards to the position. The Colts will also again be without top CB Rashaan Melvin, who has been sideline with a hand injury. Wallace will be a solid WR3 with upside as the surefire No. 1 wideout and the Ravens as large 13.5-point home favorites. Baltimore’s implied team total of 27 points is tied with the Rams for the fifth-highest on the slate.



Nelson Agholor vs. Raiders: In Nick Foles’ first start of the season last week against the Giants, Agholor’s nine targets were tied with Zach Ertz for second-most on the team behind Alshon Jeffery’s 10. Over the last four weeks, Agholor is averaging 9.5 targets per game, good for 10th-best among all receivers. He and Foles have shown a solid connection in the one-plus game they’ve been together the past two weeks, and the two hooked up for a touchdown last week after sealing the win against the Rams with a big third-down conversion the previous game. The duo likely worked together a lot with the second-team offense over the summer. The Raiders are dead last in pass-defense DVOA, 22nd in pass yards allowed, and 13th in fantasy points given up to receivers. Agholor is expected to see a lot of slot CB T.J. Carrie on Christmas night. Carrie is Pro Football Focus’ No. 25 cover corner but has allowed a 107.2 passer rating in his coverage while the Raiders have struggled as a unit against slot receivers. The Eagles’ implied team total of 28.25 points is the third-highest of Week 16. Agholor has been a big factor in the red zone this season and leads the Eagles with 18 targets inside the 20-yard line. Only six receivers have seen more.



Golden Tate at Bengals: Tate doesn’t have a 100-yard game since Week 9 and has failed to top 35 yards in three of his past five games with just one touchdown in that span. However, he’s still getting reasonable volume at eight targets per game over the past four weeks and gets a date with an injury-ravaged Bengals defense that has waved the white flag of late. Cincinnati has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points on the season to receivers, but the number has been falling since December rolled around. Bears slot man hung a 10-107 line on them in Week 13, and the Bengals have given up four consecutive QB1 performances. With CBs Dre Kirkpatrick and Darqueze Dennard banged up, the Bengals have had to turn to KeiVarae Russell at times in recent weeks. Top CB Adam Jones is also done for the season after landing on I.R. two weeks back. Every Lions pass catcher is in a favorable spot this Sunday, and no team throws the ball at a higher clip than Detroit.



Sits



Marquise Goodwin vs. Jaguars: Another 49ers skill player makes the “sits” section of the list this week. Goodwin has been incredible sine Jimmy Garoppolo took over as the starter. He has averaged 11 targets per game in Garoppolo’s three starts with receiving lines of 8-99-0 > 6-106-0 > 10-114-0. Goodwin has just one touchdown on the season but has become a more complete receiver under coach Kyle Shanahan. He’s second on the team with 13 red-zone targets despite standing 5’9/180. Goodwin can win any day thanks to 4.27 speed, but this is a scary week to rely on Goodwin. The Jaguars are No. 1 in essentially every statistical category in pass defense, while outside CBs Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye are both top-five cover corners at Pro Football Focus out of 119 qualifiers. The Jaguars have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers. The only feathers in Goodwin’s cap might be Garoppolo’s willingness to rip it and the Jaguars allowing the ninth-most completions of 40-plus yards. Goodwin should be treated as a boom-bust WR4.



DeVante Parker at Chiefs: Parker saw a season-high 12 targets last week against the Bills, turning them into a 6-89-0 line. The yards were Parker’s most of the season, but he hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 3. Like teammates Julius Thomas and Jay Ajayi, Parker was a summer hype-piece All Star among the Miami media. And like Thomas and Ajayi, Parkers has been a total flop. Both Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills have been better. While the Chiefs have been victimized through the air this season, they’re playing better of late with Marcus Peters coming off his best game of the season and Darrelle Revis slowly rounding into football shape. Don’t chase Parker’s Week 15. Miami’s implied team total of 16.5 points is the fourth-lowest on the board.



Jamison Crowder vs. Broncos: Over his last seven games, Crowder has averaged over 8.8 targets and emerged as Kirk Cousins’ No. 1 receiver. He’s coming off a solid 5-55-1 day against the Cardinals last week, scoring his second touchdown of the season. Crowder now gets to run into the buzzsaw that is Chris Harris and the Broncos’ pass defense. Denver is No. 2 in total pass defense and No. 2 in fantasy points allowed to receivers. Harris is Pro Football Focus’ No. 24 cover corner out of 119 qualifiers and has allowed the 18th-lowest passer rating in his coverage among those 119. Harris shut down Jarvis Landry in Week 13 and eliminated Nelson Agholor from the picture Week 9. Crowder needs to be downgraded to WR4/5 range in both PPR and standard leagues.





TIGHT END



Start of the Week: Greg Olsen vs. Bucs: Since coming back from his foot surgery, Olsen has played snap counts of 92.2% and 97.2% the past two weeks. He was a complete non-factor on one target Week 14 against the Vikings but exploded for a 9-116-1 day against the Packers last Sunday. I was totally off Olsen for that game with Green Bay defending the position well and Olsen not showing anything since his surgery, but it proved to be a big miss on my part. Olsen is one the field nearly every snap, and Cam Newton is cooking at the moment and always plays well in December. It’s another tough on-paper matchup for Olsen against a Bucs defense that is allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to tight ends, but this Tampa defense hasn’t faced many good tight ends. They avoided Rob Gronkowski in October when he sat with an injury. Evan Engram went 6-62 in Week 4, and Eric Ebron caught a career-high 10 passes for 94 yards two weeks ago. Olsen had a 9-181 night against the Bucs last season, setting a new career-high in receiving yards. He’s a top-five TE1.



Starts



Cameron Brate at Panthers: Brate’s snaps have been in the gutter for the past month and a half or so with the emergence of rookie TE O.J. Howard, but Howard is now on I.R. after injuring his ankle last Monday night. Brate also was dinged up in that game, but he’s practicing this week and will play. He should go back to playing 60% or more of the snaps as one of Jameis Winston’s favorite red-zone targets. The Panthers have stamped out tight ends most of the season but will be without LB Thomas Davis due to a suspension. Fellow LB Shaq Thompson has been out since Week 13 with a foot injury. Brate went 4-64 versus Carolina in Week 8. He missed the Week 17 game against them last season. Brate is one of the better bets for a touchdown in a potential shootout.



Jesse James at Texans: The last time one of the Steelers’ starting receivers missed a game two weeks ago when JuJu Smith-Schuster was suspended, James saw a season-high 12 targets. The Steelers are now going to be without Antonio Brown, who is second in the NFL with 162 targets. That’s over 11.5 targets per game up for grabs in Pittsburgh. Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant figure to be the biggest beneficiaries out wide, with Le’Veon Bell possibly seeing a couple more, but James could become Ben Roethlisberger’s main red-zone target. James should have had a touchdown last week to beat the Patriots, but it was overturned on the catch rule. Over the last five weeks, the Texans have allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends.



Eric Ebron at Bengals: Ebron is sixth among all tight ends in targets per game (6.5) over the last four weeks. He’s scored two touchdowns in his last six games and has dropped just one pass in that span. Ebron set a new career high with 10 grabs for 94 yards two weeks back and followed it up with a score last Saturday against the Bears. The light may finally be turning on for the fourth-year pro. The Bengals have been okay against tight ends this season, allowing the 10th-most catches for the 13th-most yards and 17th-most fantasy points to the position. But WLB Vontaze Burfict (concussion) is going to miss another game, and the Bengals have allowed touchdowns in back-to-back games to Adam Shaheen and Kyle Rudolph with Burfict out. Ebron is very much on the TE1 map.



Sits



Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Giants: Even with Jermaine Gresham inactive last week against the Redskins, Seals-Jones’ role didn’t increase. He played a season-high 37.8% of the snaps but ran just 12 pass routes after running 13 > 12 > 11 the previous three games. The Giants are horrendous against tight ends, which at least puts Seals-Jones in the conversation this week, but he’s not running many routes, and the Cardinals are now going back to Drew Stanton at quarterback. Blaine Gabbert was the one who had the rapport with RSJ. Stanton figures to pepper Larry Fitzgerald again. Seals-Jones’ floor is simply too low to be trusted in fantasy championship matchups.



Jared Cook at Eagles: Cook is seeing just five targets per game over the last month, and that’s with Amari Cooper missing most of that action. Michael Crabtree has been seeing insane usage with 30 combined targets over the past two games. Cook had a big Week 14 against the Chiefs but fell back flat on his face last Sunday against Dallas, going 2-17 on four targets. He’s been way too up-and-down to be trusted against an Eagles team that has handled tight ends well for years. Cook figures to see a lot of Malcolm Jenkins in coverage. Jenkins should win that matchup much of the night.



Antonio Gates at Jets: Gates’ name has popped back on the fantasy radar this week with Hunter Henry headed to season-ending I.R. with a lacerated kidney. At 37 years old, Gates is the ultimate dad runner at this stage of his career, and he’s topped 30 yards receiving just once this season. He scored his first touchdown since Week 2 last week. The Jets present a decent matchup for a touchdown, having allowed the third-most scores to tight ends, but they’ve surrendered the third-fewest catches and 12th-fewest yards to the position. Philip Rivers figures to get the ball more to Keenan Allen over the middle and check it down to RBs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler to make up for the absence of Henry. Gates isn’t someone to suddenly trust in fantasy’s biggest week.