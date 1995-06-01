Silva's Week 16 Matchups

Saturday Football
4:30 PM ET Game
Indianapolis @ Baltimore
Team Totals: Ravens 27.5, Colts 13.5
A top-16 fantasy passer in three straight games with two top-ten finishes, Joe Flacco should be locked into two-quarterback-league lineups and considered as a streamer against a Colts defense that has given up top-14 results to 11-of-14 quarterbacks faced and was lit up by Brock Osweiler off the bench in Week 15 for three all-purpose touchdowns and Osweiler’s career high in yards per attempt (11.4). … With 17-plus touches in five straight games, Alex Collins is a volume-secure RB2 play against a Colts defense that yielded a combined 83/387/4.66/1 rushing line to enemy backs in its last two games, including 150-plus-yard rushing efforts to both LeSean McCoy and C.J. Anderson. Indianapolis will also be without ILB Jon Bostic (knee, I.R.), who was PFF’s No. 13 run-defending inside linebacker among 54 qualifiers in the first 15 weeks. The Colts have given up the NFL’s sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this year. Collins’ floor is raised by increased passing-game involvement, hauling in multiple receptions in five straight games and setting a season high with eight targets in last week’s blowout win over Cleveland.
Flacco’s post-bye target distribution: Mike Wallace 38; Jeremy Maclin 30; Danny Woodhead 24; Collins 21; Ben Watson 14; Chris Moore 13; Nick Boyle 9; Buck Allen 8; Maxx Williams 6; Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro 4. … With Maclin (knee) not expected to play, Wallace offers sneaky target-monster potential against a Colts defense that is highly vulnerable to big passing plays, yielding a league-high 61 completions of 20-plus yards. As Flacco has gotten healthier following a preseason back injury, Wallace has shown an elevated floor with 70-plus yards and/or a touchdown in five of the last six weeks. Wallace is also popping as this week’s No. 3 buy-low target in Josh Hermsmeyer’s predictive Air Yards model. The Colts are again without top CB Rashaan Melvin (hand) and slot CB Nate Hairston (concussion). … Maclin will be replaced in the slot by fragile but dynamic Campanaro, who offers sleeper appeal on DFS small slates. … Although he drew only four targets in last week’s romp over Cleveland, Watson got off the schneid by catching all four for 74 yards and a touchdown. The Colts have allowed the NFL’s tenth-most fantasy points to tight ends, including a 54-yard score to Broncos TE Jeff Heuerman last week.
As it pertains to Indianapolis’ offense, the top fantasy play is Baltimore’s defense against a Colts team that hasn’t topped 20 points since Week 8, just placed C Ryan Kelly (concussion) on I.R., and has allowed a league-high 53 sacks. With fantasy results of QB15 or worse in five straight starts, Jacoby Brissett is a poor two-quarterback-league play. … Frank Gore has an even tougher matchup against the Ravens, who held enemy backs to a 130/437/3.36/7 rushing line in their last seven games. Gore has one touchdown since Week 3 and has topped 80 yards from scrimmage in 3-of-14 games. … Error-prone rookie Marlon Mack has single-digit touches in six straight weeks. … Jack Doyle and T.Y. Hilton are tied for the Colts’ team lead in targets (22) since their Week 11 bye. Doyle is the higher-floor fantasy bet against a Ravens defense that got burned by Steelers tight ends in Week 14 (14/149/0) and Lions tight ends in Week 13 (7/71/0). … Hilton has devolved into a low-floor WR3/flex option with fewer than 45 yards in 8 of his last 11 games. Hilton has averaged just 2.7 receptions for 52.4 yards across seven road games this year.
Score Prediction: Ravens 27, Colts 13
8:30 PM ET Game
Minnesota @ Green Bay
Team Totals: Vikings 25.5, Packers 15.5
With top-14 fantasy results in seven straight games and multiple touchdown passes in six of them, Case Keenum is a locked-and-loaded QB1 play at Lambeau facing a Packers defense that has yielded top-16 finishes to nine of its last ten quarterbacks faced, including six top-ten scores and Cam Newton’s QB1 finish last week. The Packers are too decimated in the secondary with too little pass rush to contain explosive passing attacks. … Green Bay’s run defense has softened, yielding a combined 98/460/4.69/0 rushing line to enemy running backs in their last four games. The Packers have also given up the NFL’s second-most catches (88) and sixth-most receiving yards (722) to backs, including Christian McCaffrey’s 6/73/1 receiving line last week. As the Vikings seem likely to control this game, early-down workhorse Latavius Murray makes for a quality non-PPR RB2 play coming off last week’s 21-touch effort. Green Bay’s vulnerability to pass-catching backs renders Jerick McKinnon an appealing RB2 in PPR scoring.
Keenum’s Weeks 8-15 target distribution: Adam Thielen 65; Stefon Diggs 45; McKinnon 38; Kyle Rudolph 37; Laquon Treadwell 13; Jarius Wright 12; Murray 10; Michael Floyd 9. … Thielen is the Vikings’ premier pass-catcher play after ripping Green Bay’s defense for stat lines of 9/96/0 > 12/202/2 in these clubs’ last two meetings. Thielen’s versatile usage makes him less likely to draw Packers top corner Damarious Randall’s coverage after Randall played an integral role in checking Devin Funchess (1/19/0) last week. Thielen has 85-plus yards and/or a touchdown in five of his last seven games. … Diggs has been quieter and seems likelier to draw more of Randall, although Randall was added to Friday's injury report as questionable with a knee ailment. Diggs’ historical stats versus Green Bay are strong (4/29/1 > 9/182/1), and on the year the Packers have allowed the NFL’s fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Held below 70 yards in five straight games, however, Diggs has settled in as more of a WR3 than WR2. This matchup does elevate his outlook. … The Packers’ once-imposing tight end defense has fallen apart, getting ripped by Steelers TEs (4/33/1) in Week 12, Bucs TEs (4/67/2) in Week 13, and Greg Olsen (9/116/1) in Week 15. Rudolph is a solid mid-range to low-end TE1 play in this matchup. Rudolph enters Week 16 with 55-plus yards and/or a touchdown in six of his last seven games.
You’d be hard pressed to find a team with less motivation than the Packers, who were eliminated from playoff contention when Atlanta beat Tampa Bay last Monday night and placed Aaron Rodgers on I.R. this week. The Vikings have allowed top-12 fantasy results to just 2-of-14 quarterbacks faced while yielding the NFL’s second-fewest touchdown passes (13) and fourth-fewest rushing yards (126) to Brett Hundley’s position. Particularly with Hundley’s go-to guy Davante Adams (concussion) ruled out and Xavier Rhodes now certain to shadow Jordy Nelson, there isn’t a Green Bay pass catcher worth starting this week. Randall Cobb has failed to clear 60 yards in all seven of Hundley's starts. … Green Bay’s backfield also looks like a situation to avoid against a Vikings defense that has allowed the NFL’s fewest fantasy points to enemy backs. Although Jamaal Williams out-touched Aaron Jones 10 to 4 in last week’s loss to Carolina, Jones outgained Williams 53 to 30. This is trending back toward a near-even RBBC.
Score Prediction: Vikings 27, Packers 17
Sunday Football
1:00 PM ET Games
Detroit @ Cincinnati
Team Totals: Lions 24, Bengals 19.5
Blown out by the Bears (33-7) and Vikings (34-7) in consecutive weeks, the Bengals are sleepwalking to the finish line as they host Matthew Stafford, who has thrown for multiple touchdown passes and/or 290-plus yards in ten straight games. Stafford is best approached as a high-floor QB1 play against a Cincinnati defense that has allowed top-15 results to eight of its last nine quarterbacks faced and top-12 finishes to six of the last eight. … The Lions’ backfield has devolved into a three-way quagmire. Theo Riddick got the Week 15 start and logged 11 touches on 52% of the snaps. Tion Green was No. 2 with 10 carries and no targets on 37% of the downs. Ameer Abdullah returned from his two-week hiatus for four touches on a season-low 13% playing-time clip. This week’s matchup is certainly favorable against a Bengals defense that has surrendered 110-plus rushing yards in eight of its last nine games and an NFL-high 778 receiving yards to running backs this year. Jerick McKinnon torched Cincinnati for 114 yards on seven catches last week. Riddick is easily the premier Week 16 flex play from the Lions’ RBBC.
Stafford’s post-bye target distribution: Golden Tate 60; Marvin Jones 57; Eric Ebron 46; Theo Riddick 31; T.J. Jones 24; Kenny Golladay 22; Abdullah 17. … This is a “revenge” game for Jones, who was drafted by the Bengals. Jones has 85-plus yards in seven of the last nine weeks and has shown an ability to beat tough matchups by winning contested catches. He has earned every-week WR2/3 treatment. … Slot man Tate has a superior on-paper matchup against a Cincinnati defense that is more vulnerable in the middle of the field than on the perimeter. Bears slot man Kendall Wright shredded the Bengals (10/107/0) in Week 14. Tate has eight-plus targets in three of his last four games and warrants WR2/3 treatment in PPR leagues despite last week’s dud (3/33/0) against the Bears’ stout slot coverage. … Golladay’s big-play potential can’t be disputed, but he’s drawn five targets or fewer in every game since Week 1 and is a mere rotational deep threat. … Ebron’s emergence has been critical to Detroit’s hot streak, and his matchup is attractive against a Bengals defense that gave up 2/17/1 to Kyle Rudolph in Week 15 despite Rudolph’s injury limitations, 8/85/1 to Bears tight ends in Week 14, and 6/80/0 to Browns tight ends in Week 12. With four-plus catches in five straight games, Ebron has settled in as a low-end TE1.
The biggest unknown regarding the Bengals is motivation down the stretch of a lost season after back-to-back blowout losses. The wind seemed to be sucked out of Cincinnati’s sails in its Week 13, 23-20 loss to Pittsburgh. Coming off QB27 and QB32 results in the last two weeks, I simply don’t know what to expect from Andy Dalton against a Jekyll & Hyde Lions pass defense. … Joe Mixon will finally return from his two-game absence for a mouth-watering draw versus the Lions, who allowed a robust 148/664/4.49/7 rushing line to enemy backs in Weeks 10-15 and 14 rushing TDs in their last nine games. Five of Detroit’s last six opponents have rushed for 100-plus yards. Mixon is draped in unknowns, of course. The Bengals were very cautious with his concussion recovery, and Giovani Bernard played well. Will Mixon immediately regain feature back duties? How motivated are the Bengals as a team and run-blocking unit? Can the Bengals keep this game close enough for Mixon to resume high-volume usage after he logged 22 and 26 touches in each of his last two full games? Mixon is a volatile RB2 for Week 16.
A.J. Green seems certain to draw shadow coverage from Darius Slay, whom PFF has credited with the NFL’s seventh-lowest passer rating allowed (56.3) among 119 qualified cornerbacks. In a floundering Bengals offense, Green has been held below 70 yards in six of his last eight games. Despite all the factors working against him, Green offers some DFS tournament appeal as this week’s No. 1 buy-low target in Josh Hermsmeyer’s predictive Air Yards model. … Brandon LaFell has been held to 55 yards or fewer in 13-of-14 games. … Tyler Kroft has the best theoretical matchup in Cincinnati’s pass-catcher corps against a Lions defense that has allowed the NFL’s eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends. With 30 yards or fewer in six straight games, however, Kroft is an extreme leap-of-faith, touchdown-or-bust streamer.
Score Prediction: Lions 24, Bengals 20
Miami @ Kansas City
Team Totals: Chiefs 26.5, Dolphins 16.5
Coming off a superbly efficient performance on the big stage in a critical primetime division win over the Chargers, Alex Smith draws a much softer Week 16 opponent in the Dolphins, who have allowed the NFL’s ninth-most touchdown passes (24) and third-most pass plays of 20-plus yards (52). The Chiefs’ offense has played to its peak when it has hit big plays, and Smith has shown much more big-play capability this year than in seasons past by ranking eighth in the NFL in 20-plus-yard completions (48). With top-15 fantasy results in 10-of-14 starts, Smith projects as a high-floor fantasy play whose ceiling is enhanced by his pass catchers’ plus draws. … On a two-game win streak with Matt Nagy as playcaller, the Chiefs have recommitted to Kareem Hunt as an offensive centerpiece on consecutive touch counts of 28 and 31 with overwhelmingly positive results. Again a home-favorite workhorse facing a weak Miami run defense, Hunt has played his way back into high-end RB1 treatment. The Dolphins have surrendered a combined 230/1,062/4.62/8 rushing line to running backs over their last ten games.
Smith’s Weeks 6-15 target distribution: Travis Kelce 77; Tyreek Hill 64; Hunt 42; Demarcus Robinson 26; Albert Wilson 23; Charcandrick West 20; Demetrius Harris 15. … This is a blowup spot for Kelce against the Dolphins, who have allowed the league’s sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends and yielded 7/101/0 to Bills TEs last week. Kelce ranks second among NFL tight ends in yards (991) and is this week’s No. 2 tight end play behind Rob Gronkowski. … Hill busted his season-long home-game slump in last week’s win by dropping 5/88/1 on the Chargers’ elite pass defense and dusting shutdown CB Casey Hayward for a 64-yard TD. Miami’s corners have played better lately, but Hill’s 4.29 speed is likely to prove too much to handle for RCB Xavien Howard (4.58), SCB Bobby McCain (4.51), and LCB Alterraun Verner (4.58).
The Chiefs reproved their dominant home-field advantage by shutting down the Chargers’ previously white-hot offense in Week 15 and have held 13 straight opponents to 20 points or fewer at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City’s D/ST is a better Week 16 play than Jay Cutler, who predictably melted down in last week’s loss to Buffalo with three interceptions and four fumbles. With top-16 fantasy results in 2-of-12 starts, Cutler is a poor two-quarterback-league option. … With Damien Williams (shoulder) listed as doubtful again, Kenyan Drake will remain the engine of Miami’s offense with total-yardage/touchdown counts of 141/1 > 193/0 > 113/1 in the last three games on touch totals of 28 > 30 > 22. Game locations notwithstanding, the Chiefs’ run defense has stayed vulnerable by allowing rushing-yardage/touchdown totals of 98/1 (Chargers), 70/1 (Raiders), 157/3 (Jets), 104/0 (Bills), 112/1 (Giants), and 131/2 (Cowboys) in the last six weeks. Drake’s all-purpose ability raises his floor, and this plus draw enhances his ceiling.
Cutler’s post-Jay Ajayi target distribution: Jarvis Landry 49; DeVante Parker 42; Kenny Stills 36; Drake 30; Julius Thomas 24; Williams 10. … Continuing to dominate targets, Landry has five-plus catches in 14-of-14 games and draws a Kansas City defense that struggles on the interior, where PFF has charged slot CB Steven Nelson with a 101.3 passer rating allowed. With red-zone threat Thomas (foot) on I.R., Landry becomes Miami's landslide favorite for scoring-position targets. On the year, Landry ranks sixth in the NFL in red-zone targets (20) and third in targets inside the ten (12). … Stills and Parker both play over 65% of their snaps away from LCB Marcus Peters’ side of the field and will get big-play chances against Kansas City’s rotating cast of No. 2 corners. On paper, K.C. is vulnerable to long passing plays, allowing the NFL’s tenth-most completions of 20-plus yards (45) and second-most of 40-plus (13). Fellow perimeter WRs Michael Crabtree (7/60/0), Tyrell Williams (3/31/0), Travis Benjamin (1/7/0), and Amari Cooper (0/0) were all checked by Kansas City’s boundary coverage in the last two weeks, however. With up-and-down to-date results in an up-and-down matchup, Parker and Stills are both boom-bust WR4/flex darts.
Score Prediction: Chiefs 27, Dolphins 13
Sunday Football
1:00 PM ET Games
Detroit @ Cincinnati
Team Totals: Lions 24, Bengals 19.5
Blown out by the Bears (33-7) and Vikings (34-7) in consecutive weeks, the Bengals are sleepwalking to the finish line as they host Matthew Stafford, who has thrown for multiple touchdown passes and/or 290-plus yards in ten straight games. Stafford is best approached as a high-floor QB1 play against a Cincinnati defense that has allowed top-15 results to eight of its last nine quarterbacks faced and top-12 finishes to six of the last eight. … The Lions’ backfield has devolved into a three-way quagmire. Theo Riddick got the Week 15 start and logged 11 touches on 52% of the snaps. Tion Green was No. 2 with 10 carries and no targets on 37% of the downs. Ameer Abdullah returned from his two-week hiatus for four touches on a season-low 13% playing-time clip. This week’s matchup is certainly favorable against a Bengals defense that has surrendered 110-plus rushing yards in eight of its last nine games and an NFL-high 778 receiving yards to running backs this year. Jerick McKinnon torched Cincinnati for 114 yards on seven catches last week. Riddick is easily the premier Week 16 flex play from the Lions’ RBBC.
Stafford’s post-bye target distribution: Golden Tate 60; Marvin Jones 57; Eric Ebron 46; Theo Riddick 31; T.J. Jones 24; Kenny Golladay 22; Abdullah 17. … This is a “revenge” game for Jones, who was drafted by the Bengals. Jones has 85-plus yards in seven of the last nine weeks and has shown an ability to beat tough matchups by winning contested catches. He has earned every-week WR2/3 treatment. … Slot man Tate has a superior on-paper matchup against a Cincinnati defense that is more vulnerable in the middle of the field than on the perimeter. Bears slot man Kendall Wright shredded the Bengals (10/107/0) in Week 14. Tate has eight-plus targets in three of his last four games and warrants WR2/3 treatment in PPR leagues despite last week’s dud (3/33/0) against the Bears’ stout slot coverage. … Golladay’s big-play potential can’t be disputed, but he’s drawn five targets or fewer in every game since Week 1 and is a mere rotational deep threat. … Ebron’s emergence has been critical to Detroit’s hot streak, and his matchup is attractive against a Bengals defense that gave up 2/17/1 to Kyle Rudolph in Week 15 despite Rudolph’s injury limitations, 8/85/1 to Bears tight ends in Week 14, and 6/80/0 to Browns tight ends in Week 12. With four-plus catches in five straight games, Ebron has settled in as a low-end TE1.
The biggest unknown regarding the Bengals is motivation down the stretch of a lost season after back-to-back blowout losses. The wind seemed to be sucked out of Cincinnati’s sails in its Week 13, 23-20 loss to Pittsburgh. Coming off QB27 and QB32 results in the last two weeks, I simply don’t know what to expect from Andy Dalton against a Jekyll & Hyde Lions pass defense. … Joe Mixon will finally return from his two-game absence for a mouth-watering draw versus the Lions, who allowed a robust 148/664/4.49/7 rushing line to enemy backs in Weeks 10-15 and 14 rushing TDs in their last nine games. Five of Detroit’s last six opponents have rushed for 100-plus yards. Mixon is draped in unknowns, of course. The Bengals were very cautious with his concussion recovery, and Giovani Bernard played well. Will Mixon immediately regain feature back duties? How motivated are the Bengals as a team and run-blocking unit? Can the Bengals keep this game close enough for Mixon to resume high-volume usage after he logged 22 and 26 touches in each of his last two full games? Mixon is a volatile RB2 for Week 16.
A.J. Green seems certain to draw shadow coverage from Darius Slay, whom PFF has credited with the NFL’s seventh-lowest passer rating allowed (56.3) among 119 qualified cornerbacks. In a floundering Bengals offense, Green has been held below 70 yards in six of his last eight games. Despite all the factors working against him, Green offers some DFS tournament appeal as this week’s No. 1 buy-low target in Josh Hermsmeyer’s predictive Air Yards model. … Brandon LaFell has been held to 55 yards or fewer in 13-of-14 games. … Tyler Kroft has the best theoretical matchup in Cincinnati’s pass-catcher corps against a Lions defense that has allowed the NFL’s eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends. With 30 yards or fewer in six straight games, however, Kroft is an extreme leap-of-faith, touchdown-or-bust streamer.
Score Prediction: Lions 24, Bengals 20
Miami @ Kansas City
Team Totals: Chiefs 26.5, Dolphins 16.5
Coming off a superbly efficient performance on the big stage in a critical primetime division win over the Chargers, Alex Smith draws a much softer Week 16 opponent in the Dolphins, who have allowed the NFL’s ninth-most touchdown passes (24) and third-most pass plays of 20-plus yards (52). The Chiefs’ offense has played to its peak when it has hit big plays, and Smith has shown much more big-play capability this year than in seasons past by ranking eighth in the NFL in 20-plus-yard completions (48). With top-15 fantasy results in 10-of-14 starts, Smith projects as a high-floor fantasy play whose ceiling is enhanced by his pass catchers’ plus draws. … On a two-game win streak with Matt Nagy as playcaller, the Chiefs have recommitted to Kareem Hunt as an offensive centerpiece on consecutive touch counts of 28 and 31 with overwhelmingly positive results. Again a home-favorite workhorse facing a weak Miami run defense, Hunt has played his way back into high-end RB1 treatment. The Dolphins have surrendered a combined 230/1,062/4.62/8 rushing line to running backs over their last ten games.
Smith’s Weeks 6-15 target distribution: Travis Kelce 77; Tyreek Hill 64; Hunt 42; Demarcus Robinson 26; Albert Wilson 23; Charcandrick West 20; Demetrius Harris 15. … This is a blowup spot for Kelce against the Dolphins, who have allowed the league’s sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends and yielded 7/101/0 to Bills TEs last week. Kelce ranks second among NFL tight ends in yards (991) and is this week’s No. 2 tight end play behind Rob Gronkowski. … Hill busted his season-long home-game slump in last week’s win by dropping 5/88/1 on the Chargers’ elite pass defense and dusting shutdown CB Casey Hayward for a 64-yard TD. Miami’s corners have played better lately, but Hill’s 4.29 speed is likely to prove too much to handle for RCB Xavien Howard (4.58), SCB Bobby McCain (4.51), and LCB Alterraun Verner (4.58).
The Chiefs reproved their dominant home-field advantage by shutting down the Chargers’ previously white-hot offense in Week 15 and have held 13 straight opponents to 20 points or fewer at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City’s D/ST is a better Week 16 play than Jay Cutler, who predictably melted down in last week’s loss to Buffalo with three interceptions and four fumbles. With top-16 fantasy results in 2-of-12 starts, Cutler is a poor two-quarterback-league option. … With Damien Williams (shoulder) listed as doubtful again, Kenyan Drake will remain the engine of Miami’s offense with total-yardage/touchdown counts of 141/1 > 193/0 > 113/1 in the last three games on touch totals of 28 > 30 > 22. Game locations notwithstanding, the Chiefs’ run defense has stayed vulnerable by allowing rushing-yardage/touchdown totals of 98/1 (Chargers), 70/1 (Raiders), 157/3 (Jets), 104/0 (Bills), 112/1 (Giants), and 131/2 (Cowboys) in the last six weeks. Drake’s all-purpose ability raises his floor, and this plus draw enhances his ceiling.
Cutler’s post-Jay Ajayi target distribution: Jarvis Landry 49; DeVante Parker 42; Kenny Stills 36; Drake 30; Julius Thomas 24; Williams 10. … Continuing to dominate targets, Landry has five-plus catches in 14-of-14 games and draws a Kansas City defense that struggles on the interior, where PFF has charged slot CB Steven Nelson with a 101.3 passer rating allowed. With red-zone threat Thomas (foot) on I.R., Landry becomes Miami's landslide favorite for scoring-position targets. On the year, Landry ranks sixth in the NFL in red-zone targets (20) and third in targets inside the ten (12). … Stills and Parker both play over 65% of their snaps away from LCB Marcus Peters’ side of the field and will get big-play chances against Kansas City’s rotating cast of No. 2 corners. On paper, K.C. is vulnerable to long passing plays, allowing the NFL’s tenth-most completions of 20-plus yards (45) and second-most of 40-plus (13). Fellow perimeter WRs Michael Crabtree (7/60/0), Tyrell Williams (3/31/0), Travis Benjamin (1/7/0), and Amari Cooper (0/0) were all checked by Kansas City’s boundary coverage in the last two weeks, however. With up-and-down to-date results in an up-and-down matchup, Parker and Stills are both boom-bust WR4/flex darts.
Score Prediction: Chiefs 27, Dolphins 13
Buffalo @ New England
Team Totals: Patriots 30, Bills 17
Rex Burkhead’s knee sprain locks in Dion Lewis as the Patriots’ heavy favorite for carries and frees up passing-game work; before going down in Week 15, Burkhead averaged 4.5 targets over the previous six games. This is a dream matchup for Lewis against a Bills defense that has allowed NFL highs in fantasy points and rushing TDs (16) to running backs. Sean McDermott’s defense has given up 100-plus rushing yards in six of its last seven games. … Mike Gillislee may be active for this “revenge” game in Burkhead’s absence, but Gillislee isn’t a fantasy option. When Burkhead missed Weeks 3-6 with broken ribs, Gillislee averaged 44 scoreless yards per game. Gillislee has never been targeted in the passing game in a Patriots uniform. … James White should also see a usage uptick, although this game’s projected script sets up poorly for New England’s passing-down back. As the Patriots have made minimal commitment to getting White the ball, he has single-digit touches in ten straight games. … Tom Brady’s matchup is far tougher against a Bills defense that has allowed multiple TD passes in 2-of-14 games and top-12 results to 1-of-14 quarterbacks faced. Buffalo held Brady to Week 13’s QB27 finish, albeit at The Ralph. Ultimately, a fantasy start invested into Brady is a bet-on-historical-greatness and fade-matchup play. Brady has underwhelmed lately with fantasy results of QB18 > QB23 > QB27 in his last three starts.
Brady’s Gronk-In target distribution since the Pats’ Week 9 bye: Rob Gronkowski 42; Brandin Cooks 37; Danny Amendola 25; Burkhead 16; White 15; Lewis and Dwayne Allen 8; Chris Hogan 5; Phillip Dorsett 4; Kenny Britt 1. … The Bills had no answers for Gronkowski when these clubs met in Week 13 (9/147/0), and there is no reason to believe they’ve found them ahead of the rematch. With a touchdown and/or 70-plus yards in 9 of his last 11 games, Gronk is this week’s No. 1 tight end play. … Cooks was quiet (2/17/0) when these teams first met, but he’s worth going back to against a Bills defense allowing the NFL’s ninth-most catches to wide receivers (169). Over the last five weeks, Buffalo gave up at- or above-expectation box scores to Keenan Allen (12/159/2), Michael Thomas (9/117/0), Jarvis Landry (10/99/0), DeVante Parker (6/89/0), and Robby Anderson (4/48/1). … Gronkowski and Cooks are the only trustable Patriots pass catchers at this point. Hogan aggravated his shoulder injury in Week 14 and didn’t play last week, and it’s conceivable New England will rest him until the playoffs. Despite Hogan’s Week 15 inactivity, Amendola drew just four targets in last week’s win over the Steelers. Britt and Dorsett each saw one.
Coming off arguably his season-best game in Buffalo’s Week 15 win over Miami, Tyrod Taylor heads to Foxboro to face a Patriots defense that has held seven of its last eight quarterbacks faced to fantasy results of QB14 or worse and has contained Taylor historically, limiting him to QB32, QB15, QB13, QB24, and QB7 finishes in five career meetings. Still, there is a conceivable scenario in which Taylor pays Week 16 fantasy dividends as a pass-run playmaker in comeback mode, and it certainly can’t hurt that the Patriots have yielded the NFL’s 11th-most rushing yards to quarterbacks (220). Ultimately, Taylor is best approached as a boom-bust streamer. … In a Bills uniform, LeSean McCoy’s four career total-yardage/touchdown counts against the Patriots are 102/0 > 108/1 > 123/1 > 116/0. New England is especially vulnerable to running backs this season, allowing 4.93 yards per carry and the NFL’s fourth-most receiving yards (734) to the position. In their last two games, the Pats were shelled by fellow all-purpose backs Le’Veon Bell and Kenyan Drake for total-yardage/TD lines of 165/1 and 193/0. The Patriots will be without top run-stuffing DT Alan Branch (knee) for at least one more week.
Charles Clay dominated Week 15 targets (9) from Taylor and looks like the Bills’ top pass-catcher play for Week 16, but some skepticism is advised. As noted previously in this space, Bill Belichick has never taken Clay lightly, holding him to receiving lines of 2/6/0 > 5/47/0 > 1/14/0 > 3/19/1 > 3/20/0 in five games since Clay signed with the Bills and at one point in Miami even shadowing Clay with Aqib Talib. … Kelvin Benjamin’s bum knee acted up again in last week’s win over the Dolphins, limiting him to 60% of the snaps. Benjamin admitted he will need meniscus surgery after the season. … Zay Jones has 55 yards on 19 targets in the last month. … Situational deep threat Deonte Thompson’s target totals since joining the Bills are 4 > 1 > 10 > 4 > 8 > 3 > 8 > 1 > 4. Thompson hasn’t reached 40 yards in a game since Week 9.
Score Prediction: Patriots 24, Bills 17
Cleveland @ Chicago
Team Totals: Bears 22.5, Browns 15.5
Mitchell Trubisky followed up his season-best game in Chicago’s Week 14 blowout win at Cincinnati with arguably his worst last Saturday versus the Lions, incessantly overthrowing and staring down receivers en route to three interceptions. Trubisky’s ups and downs remain understandable for a rookie with a talent-deficient pass-catcher corps. Even in this plus matchup, Trubisky is a two-quarterback-league play only against a Browns defense that has allowed top-15 scores to 12-of-14 quarterbacks faced while yielding the NFL’s second-most touchdown passes (27) and highest passer rating (102.7). … Jordan Howard is the higher-ceiling bounce-back candidate after his game script-ruined Week 15 dud. Although the matchup isn’t quite ideal versus Cleveland’s underrated run defense, game flow matters much more for Howard because his workloads get torpedoed whenever Chicago falls behind. Howard has rushed for 75-plus yards and/or scored a touchdown in 7-of-9 games this season in which he has handled at least 15 carries. In a matchups column, Cleveland’s stoutness remains worthy of acknowledgement after it held enemy running backs to a 148/578/3.91/3 rushing line in its last six games. … The Bears’ refusal to commit to Tarik Cohen as a consistent offensive contributor continues to keep him out of fantasy-start contention. Cohen logged six touches last week and has seven or fewer in seven of Trubisky’s ten starts.
Dominating targets with 21 in the last two weeks, slot man Kendall Wright is the highest-floor option in Chicago’s Week 16 pass-catcher corps against a Browns defense that has struggled all year in middle-of-the-field coverage due to DC Gregg Williams’ league-high blitz percentage, clearing big gaps of green grass between the numbers. Keenan Allen (10/105/1), Adam Thielen (5/98/1), Golden Tate (6/97/1), Randall Cobb (8/39/0), and Tyler Boyd/Alex Erickson (3/35/1) have all exploited Cleveland’s slot deficiency since midseason. … Dontrelle Inman has faded from relevance with 45 yards or fewer in four of the last five games, getting outplayed by Josh Bellamy with Markus Wheaton getting more involved. … Due back from a chest injury that cost him Week 15, rookie TE Adam Shaheen offers matchup-based boom-bust streamer appeal against the Browns, who were creamed by Ravens tight ends for 5/83/1 last week and have yielded the NFL’s second-most fantasy points to tight ends this year. Shaheen always has to deliver on low usage, however. Shaheen has played more than half of the Bears’ offensive snaps just twice all season and has run double-digit routes three times. His season high is five targets (Week 14).
DeShone Kizer flopped in last week’s home loss to Baltimore, committing three turnovers and making ill-advised decisions even from clean pockets. As usual, Kizer is a boom-bust, Hail-Mary play against a Bears defense that has yielded multiple touchdown passes to just 4-of-14 quarterbacks faced and the NFL’s fifth-fewest rushing yards to the position (141). As Kizer’s floor is always basement low and talent-maximizing Bears DC Vic Fangio is a safe bet to out-coach overwhelmed Hue Jackson, I’m placing my bets against Kizer turning in a productive game. Jackson reiterated this week that he is not committed to Kizer as the Browns’ starter, suggesting a fourth in-game benching is possible. … Isaiah Crowell’s matchup is favorable against a Bears defense that yielded an 85/411/4.85/0 rushing line to running backs in its last four games. Crowell’s usage is always an adventure, however, with touch counts of 11 > 17 > 11 > 22 > 9 in the last five weeks. Crowell ripped a 59-yard run early in the second quarter of last week's loss to the Ravens, then saw one carry the rest of the game. Crowell is an unreliable, low-floor flex option in a spot where Cleveland’s offense seems likely to struggle. … Duke Johnson scored a rare rushing touchdown in last week’s loss and now has double-digit touches in six of his last eight games, in addition to five-plus targets in 11-of-14 games this year. He’s a passable PPR flex play.
Kizer’s Weeks 13-15 target distribution: Josh Gordon 28; Johnson 15; Corey Coleman 13; David Njoku 11; Seth DeValve 10; Crowell 9. … Although he has yet to explode for week-winning results, Gordon has led Cleveland in receiving in 3-of-3 weeks since his return. The Bears have given up 75-plus yards and/or a touchdown to six of their last seven No. 1 receivers faced. Still dominating passing-game opportunities, Gordon is an every-week WR2. Gordon is also this week’s No. 3 buy-low target in Josh Hermsmeyer’s predictive Air Yards model. … Corey Coleman’s stat lines since Gordon came back are 0/0 > 5/62/1 > 1/16/0 on target counts of 4 > 6 > 3. Coleman is talented enough to overcome probabilities, but he can only be viewed as a boom-bust WR3/flex on that usage. … Njoku remains in a timeshare with DeValve, playing a four-week low 48% of the snaps in last Sunday’s loss to Baltimore and missing all three of his targets, although two were uncatchable. The Browns’ tight ends look safe to ignore at Soldier Field.
Score Prediction: Bears 23, Browns 16
Tampa Bay @ Carolina
Team Totals: Panthers 28, Buccaneers 18
A top-ten fantasy quarterback in 7 of his last 11 starts, Cam Newton enters another blowup spot at home versus the Bucs, who support high fantasy floors by allowing top-16 results to 10 of their last 13 quarterbacks faced and generate minimal pressure with the NFL’s eighth-fewest QB hits (68) and a league-low 18 sacks. The Bucs have also allowed the NFL's eighth-most quarterback rushing yards (237). Road tripping on a short week, the Bucs are in prime position to get stomped by Cam. Per Chris Wesseling, the Panthers lead the NFL in scoring offense and red-zone touchdown percentage since trading Kelvin Benjamin. Carolina also led the NFL in scoring when Benjamin missed all of 2015 with an ACL tear. … Jonathan Stewart predictably dudded (11/27/0) in Week 15 following his three-touchdown Week 14 mirage, but his flex appeal is enhanced by this plum draw. Tampa Bay has allowed seven rushing scores in its last four games and got lit up by Falcons backs for a 30/166/5.53/1 rushing line last Monday night. … Following a month-long lull where he logged 11 touches or fewer in four straight games, Christian McCaffrey retook lead back duties with 17 touches on 69% of the snaps in last Sunday’s win over Green Bay, also running his most routes (31) since Week 7. The Panthers should prioritize matching up McCaffrey versus Tampa Bay’s injury-wrecked linebacker corps. McCaffrey is an upside RB2.
Newton’s post-Kelvin Benjamin target distribution: Devin Funchess 43; McCaffrey 35; Greg Olsen 17; Russell Shepard 15; Ed Dickson 12; Damiere Byrd 11; Kaelin Clay 8; Brenton Bersin 6; Stewart 3. … After last week’s surprise clunker (1/19/0) in which he lost his battles with Packers top CB Damarious Randall, Funchess is primed to rebound against a Bucs defense that has allowed the NFL’s most catches (199) and yards (2,596) to wide receivers, plus the fifth-most touchdowns to the position (15). Funchess has 85-plus yards and/or a touchdown in five of his last six games and remains WR2 worthy. It helps that Funchess is this week’s No. 4 buy-low target in Josh Hermsmeyer’s predictive Air Yards model. … Diminutive speedster (4.27) Byrd remains in play as a low-floor WR4/DFS punt after logging season highs in snaps (66%) and routes run (27) in last week’s win over Green Bay and scoring twice on four targets. … Olsen finally put together a useful game against the Packers, pacing the Panthers in targets (12), catches (9), and yards (112) and capitalizing on a badly blown coverage for a 30-yard touchdown. The performance earned Olsen mid-range TE1 treatment against Tampa’s shorthanded linebacker corps.
In a game I believe could morph into a back-and-forth shootout, Jameis Winston is an enticing DFS tournament option against a pass-funnel Carolina defense that has permitted multiple touchdown passes to five of its last six quarterbacks faced and top-16 results to 9 of its last 12. Although his on-field performance has remained uneven, Winston has logged top-ten fantasy finishes in five of his last seven games played start to finish. Winston has struggled historically versus Ron Rivera’s defenses, however, with weekly scores of QB25 > QB23 > QB18 > QB14 > QB23 across five career meetings. As usual, he’s a boom-bust commodity with a high ceiling who lacks a safe floor. … Peyton Barber handled the Bucs’ Week 15 lead back role en route to 68 scoreless yards on 16 touches, playing 52% of the snaps. Doug Martin was inactive for violating team rules, and Charles Sims was the only other Tampa Bay back to touch the ball (4). As a road-dog running back facing a stout Panthers run defense, Barber is a mediocre Week 16 flex. Carolina has held non-Saints backs to a combined 210/773/3.68/5 rushing line across 12 games, also holding the position to the NFL’s tenth-fewest receiving yards (554) through 14 weeks.
Winston’s Weeks 13-15 target distribution: Mike Evans 19; Cameron Brate and Adam Humphries 12; Chris Godwin and DeSean Jackson 11; Sims and O.J. Howard 9; Barber 8; Martin 3. … Evans busted his slump (5/79/1) in last Monday night’s loss to Atlanta and draws a mouth-watering Week 16 matchup against a struggling Panthers secondary that has been rinsed by Robby Anderson (6/146/2), Julio Jones (6/118/0), Jermaine Kearse (7/105/1), Adam Thielen (6/105/1), Randall Cobb (7/84/1), Michael Thomas (5/70/1), Kenny Stills (5/67/0), DeVante Parker (6/66/0), Stefon Diggs (6/64/0), Davante Adams (5/57/1), Jarvis Landry (5/42/1), and Mohamed Sanu (3/23/1) in its last six games. Just as he was last week, Evans is popping in Josh Hermsmeyer’s predictive Air Yards model as this week’s No. 7 buy-low target. … Evans is a particularly attractive play because the rest of Tampa’s pass-catcher corps is so banged up. Howard (foot) was placed on I.R. this week. Jackson was hobbled by an ankle injury against Atlanta and is likely out on a short week. Brate’s intrigue is raised by Howard’s absence, although Brate (hip, knee) has been hurting in his own right. Carolina allows the NFL’s second-fewest yards (537) to tight ends. … Third-round pick Godwin is one of this week’s premier sleepers considering the matchup and likelihood he plays a huge role against the pass-funnel Panthers. When Evans missed Week 10 due to a suspension, Godwin played 97% of Tampa Bay’s offensive snaps and drew ten targets against the Jets.
Score Prediction: Panthers 30, Buccaneers 23
Atlanta @ New Orleans
Team Totals: Saints 29, Falcons 23.5
In a rematch of Week 14’s Thursday night game which disappointingly produced 37 combined points, Falcons-Saints offers higher-scoring potential at the Superdome with Alvin Kamara at the forefront against an Atlanta defense that has yielded a league-high 92 running back receptions. Kamara leads all NFL backs in receiving yards (685), and the Saints proactively design passes for him in scoring position. Kamara is tied with Le’Veon Bell for the league lead among running backs in red-zone targets (15). … Mark Ingram is an every-week RB1 for his consistent usage and high TD probability in the NFL’s third-highest-scoring offense, but Atlanta’s run-defense stoutness should be noted. The Falcons have limited enemy backs to a 148/527/3.56/3 rushing line in their last eight games and became the only defense to bottle up New Orleans’ run game since September when they held Ingram and Kamara to 13/51/0 rushing in Week 14, albeit partly because Kamara left with a concussion. … This is a strong matchup for Brees against a Falcons defense that has yielded top-12 scores to seven of its last nine quarterbacks faced. Brees’ last three weekly results against Dan Quinn’s defense are QB12 > QB7 > QB3. Brees is a high-floor play whose upside will rise if the Falcons’ offense can turn this into a shootout.
Experiencing late-season positive-touchdown regression after he scored just twice in New Orleans’ first 11 games, Michael Thomas enters Week 16 with TDs in three straight to face a Falcons defense he has historically owned on career stat lines of 10/117/1 > 10/156/1 > 7/71/1. With two games left to play, Thomas is on pace for 107.4 catches and 1,240 yards, both improvements on his impressive rookie year (92, 1,137). … While Atlanta is vulnerable to short and intermediate receiving weapons like Kamara and Thomas, Quinn’s defense has been terrific at stamping out big passing plays, allowing the NFL’s sixth-fewest 20-plus-yard completions (36) and a league-low 2 of 40-plus yards. It’s concerning for Ted Ginn, who managed 10 scoreless yards when these teams met in Week 14, then missed last week with a rib injury. … New Orleans’ alternative pass catchers failed to capitalize on Ginn’s Week 15 inactivity. Willie Snead played a season-high 55% of the snaps but drew only three targets, reeling in one for 23 yards. Brandon Coleman lost two fumbles the Saints were fortunate enough to overcome. Josh Hill was held below 25 yards for the third straight game since Coby Fleener (concussions) was placed on I.R.
Although this game’s high-scoring potential gives Matt Ryan theoretical appeal, he emerged from these clubs’ Week 14 date with abominable QB29 results and has finished as the QB20 or worse in three straight starts. Ryan has been held below 260 yards in 9 of his last 11 games. He hasn’t thrown multiple touchdown passes since Week 11 and has done so in just 5-of-14 starts. Ryan is a two-quarterback-league play only at this stage. … The Falcons’ optimal Week 16 game plan would be to feature white-hot Devonta Freeman against a Saints defense that has allowed over 110 rushing yards in four of the last six weeks and just lost every-down SLB A.J. Klein (groin) to I.R. Averaging 5.02 yards per carry in his last three games, Freeman has severely outplayed Tevin Coleman (concussion) whenever both have been in the lineup, especially down the stretch. Freeman is a low-end RB1 and Coleman a low-end flex play.
Ryan’s target distribution in Atlanta’s last nine games: Julio Jones 89; Mohamed Sanu 58; Austin Hooper 36; Freeman and Taylor Gabriel 20; Justin Hardy 14; Coleman 13. … Although Jones has frustrated from a fantasy standpoint because he has been held touchdown-less in 12-of-14 games, he is always a tough fade because Jones ranks ninth among wide receivers in catches (76) and third in the NFL in receiving yards (1,215). With Marshon Lattimore on him for most of Week 14, Julio went for 5/98/0 on 11 targets and beat Lattimore for a 38-yard gain. On the season, New Orleans has allowed the NFL’s fifth-most 20-plus-yard completions (51), and Julio is third in the league in 20-plus-yard catches (19). … Sanu enters Week 16 with 60-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 8 of his last 12 games and dropped a 6/83/1 stat line on New Orleans when these clubs met in Week 14. Sanu’s yardage ceiling is never high, but he leads the Falcons in both red-zone catches (7) and catches inside the ten-yard line (6) and is typically a solid WR3 option. … Hooper hasn’t reached 50 yards since Week 4 and is a touchdown-or-bust streamer in a sub-par draw. The Saints have allowed league lows in catches (46) and yards (511) to tight ends this season.
Score Prediction: Saints 27, Falcons 24
Denver @ Washington
Team Totals: Redskins 22, Broncos 18.5
Behind a makeshift line with an injury-riddled pass-catcher corps, Kirk Cousins has devolved into a two-quarterback-league play only with four straight fantasy results of QB15 or worse and 260 or fewer yards in all four. All four quarterbacks to face Denver in the last month managed QB15 finishes or lower. In all likelihood, this will be a low-scoring game short on box-score production. … Rather than use Samaje Perine as a full-time back in last week’s win over the Cardinals, the Redskins gave Kapri Bibbs change-of-pace and passing-down usage with six touches on 29% of the snaps, which Bibbs parlayed into 53 yards and a touchdown. After the game, coach Jay Gruden said Bibbs earned more playing time. Although Perine remains a safe bet for 14-18 touches against Denver, the rookie is merely the lead part of a committee whose efficiency has gone in the gutter with a 2.79 yards-per-carry average in the last three weeks. The Broncos’ defense has resumed eliminating run-game efficiency, holding Jets and Colts backs to a 36/90/2.50/0 rushing line in Weeks 14-15. As Perine left Thursday's practice with a groin injury and didn't practice on Friday, Bibbs is a low-cost DFS punt to keep in mind. The Redskins also placed No. 3 back LeShun Daniels on I.R. with a broken hand.
Washington’s imposing pass-catcher matchups provide more reason to doubt Cousins’ Week 16 fantasy viability. Just four enemy wideouts have cleared 65 yards against Denver’s secondary through 14 games, and Jamison Crowder has the toughest draw against Broncos shutdown slot CB Chris Harris, whom PFF has charged with a miniscule 69.4 passer rating and 52.1% completion rate on throws into his coverage. It can't help that Crowder is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. … Josh Doctson has failed to reach 60 yards in 13-of-14 games and belongs nowhere near fantasy lineups in a matchup like this. … Vernon Davis’ passing-game usage has become a weekly adventure to be kind with target counts of 1 > 2 > 7 > 4 in the last month. Working in Davis’ favor is his matchup versus a Denver defense that has yielded the NFL’s third-most fantasy points to tight ends, including a 9/80/0 receiving line to Colts TEs last week. Ultimately, Davis is a low-floor streamer whose high ceiling does remain intact based on matchup and ability if Cousins decides to throw him the ball this week.
C.J. Anderson has retaken control of Denver’s backfield with chronological touch counts of 19 > 24 > 30 on snap rates of 56% > 59% > 68% in Weeks 13-15. Phased-out Jamaal Charles didn’t touch the ball in Denver’s Week 15 win over the Colts, and Devontae Booker was the clear No. 2 back with 12 touches on a 29% playing-time clip. This is a plus draw for Anderson against an injury-wrecked Redskins run defense that yielded a 220/995/4.52/7 rushing line to enemy backs in its last eight games. Anderson’s elevated usage and this plus draw suggest he should be viewed as a solid RB2 start. … The Broncos are tentatively expected to start Brock Osweiler after he led them to a Week 15 win over the Colts, although there is a possibility Paxton Lynch will play snaps in the game, too, after sharing practice reps evenly with Osweiler this week. Regardless of matchups and despite Osweiler’s strong play against Indianapolis’ walkover pass defense, I don’t think we can count on him as more than a low-end two-quarterback-league option.
Osweiler’s 2017 target distribution: Demaryius Thomas 32; Emmanuel Sanders 29; Cody Latimer 15; Booker 13; Anderson 6; Virgil Green and Jeff Heuerman 5. … Thomas runs Denver’s lowest percentage of routes (31%) at left corners and will therefore see the least of Redskins stationary LCB Josh Norman, who hasn’t played well in the second half of the season, anyway. With 65-plus yards and/or a touchdown in six of Denver’s last eight games, Thomas is a solid WR2 play at Washington. … Sanders runs a team-high 44% of his patterns at LCBs and hasn’t reached 70 yards in since Week 10; his effectiveness has been curbed by a high ankle sprain. Scoreless since Week 2, Sanders is a dicey WR3/flex at this point. Broncos beat writers indicated after Friday's practice that Sanders is in danger of sitting out. If so, Thomas would offer target-monster potential in D.C. … Latimer has taken control of Denver’s slot receiver job, but he has not reached five targets in a game since Week 10. Heuerman, Green, and Austin Traylor are rotating tight end snaps.
Score Prediction: Redskins 17, Broncos 16
LA Rams @ Tennessee
Team Totals: Rams 27.5, Titans 20.5
Fresh off rinsing a normally stout Seahawks run defense for 180 total yards and four touchdowns at CenturyLink Field, Todd Gurley visits Nashville with 100-plus total yards in 12-of-14 games to face a Titans defense that has yielded the NFL’s fifth-most catches (84) and second-most receiving yards (744) to enemy backs. Sean McVay’s key to unlocking Gurley’s talent was using him more in the passing game, where Gurley ranks sixth among NFL running backs in receptions (54) and second in receiving yards (630). … With top-12 fantasy results in just 5-of-14 starts, Jared Goff is a less attractive Week 16 play against the Titans, who have piled up 23 sacks in their last four games and given up top-12 finishes to just three of their last ten quarterbacks faced. Goff is always a fringe fantasy starter.
Goff’s target distribution in Robert Woods’ Week 15 return: Woods 7; Sammy Watkins 5; Cooper Kupp and Gurley 3; Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett 1. … Back from his three-week shoulder injury, Woods immediately retook Rams No. 1 wideout duties by leading the team in targets, catches (6), and receiving yards (45) in last week’s blowout win at Seattle. Tennessee’s secondary is ripe for the picking after giving up at- or above-expectation receiving lines of 10/144/3 (Antonio Brown), 5/115/1 (A.J. Green), 10/114/0 (Marquise Goodwin), 6/95/1 (Brandon LaFell), 4/85/0 (Kendrick Bourne), 8/80/0 (DeAndre Hopkins), 4/71/0 (Braxton Miller), and 4/40/0 (Trent Taylor) in its last six games. Woods is a WR2 play in this plus draw. … The Titans have allowed the NFL’s 12th-most fantasy points to wide receivers. After last week’s quiet game in Seattle, Kupp has a matchup to bounce back against Tennessee, where slot CB Logan Ryan is nursing an ankle injury. Kupp runs 60% of his routes in the slot. … Watkins is less trustworthy with 2/14/0 > 3/36/0 > 2/41/1 on target totals of 5 > 4 > 3 in Woods’ last three games played. The Titans have done well to limit big-play receivers of Watkins’ ilk by allowing the NFL’s third-fewest catches of 20-plus yards (34). Whenever Woods has been healthy this year, Watkins has been a low-floor WR4.
Back home following a rare solid performance in last week’s loss at San Francisco, Marcus Mariota’s Week 16 matchup is much tougher against a Rams defense that has held 10-of-14 quarterbacks faced to fantasy results of QB13 or worse while ranking second in the league in sacks (47) and permitting the NFL’s fifth-lowest passer rating (78.8). In Week 15, the Rams shut down Russell Wilson for his worst fantasy finish (QB24) since Week 1. … DeMarco Murray dominated Tennessee’s backfield against the 49ers, out-touching Derrick Henry 19 to 9 and out-snapping him 76% to 24%. The Rams do pose a plus draw for running backs, having allowed a 105/520/4.95/4 rushing line to the position in their last five games. Unfortunately, Murray’s poor efficiency and weekly loss of carries to Henry render him an unexciting RB2/flex option. Murray has fallen below 3.50 yards per carry in eight of the last nine games.
Mariota’s target distribution since the Titans’ Week 8 bye: Delanie Walker 52; Corey Davis 41; Rishard Matthews 33; Eric Decker 30; Murray 22; Taywan Taylor 11; Henry 9. … The Rams have been tough on tight ends all year, so bets on Walker are bets on his consistent production and usage. Clearly Mariota’s go-to guy, Walker has 60-plus yards and/or a touchdown in seven of the last eight games. L.A. has allowed four tight end touchdowns in the last two weeks. … Matthews showed he is over his hamstring strain by pacing the Titans in Week 15 catches (6) and yards (95). Matthews is a passable WR3 option against the Rams, who have allowed the NFL’s sixth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers. … Davis is scoreless on the year and hasn’t reached 50 yards since Week 1. … Decker cleared 60 yards for the second time this season in last week’s loss to San Francisco. He has one TD on the year.
Score Prediction: Rams 28, Titans 17
LA Chargers @ NY Jets
Team Totals: Chargers 24.5, Jets 17.5
Following last week’s three-interception face plant at Arrowhead, Philip Rivers visits The Meadowlands in prime bounce-back position against a Jets defense that has yielded top-14 fantasy results to 9-of-14 quarterbacks faced. A concern for Rivers’ upside is Los Angeles’ loss of underutilized difference-maker Hunter Henry (kidney), who had clearly emerged as the Bolts’ No. 2 pass-catcher option. Rivers should still be a solid floor play versus Gang Green, which struggles in all pass-defense phases. Only the Giants (30) have allowed more touchdown passes than the Jets this season (27). … Missing DE Muhammad Wilkerson (disciplinary), the Jets were trampled by Saints backs for a combined 24/118/4.92/2 rushing line in last week’s loss and may not pose as worrisome a matchup for Melvin Gordon as initially feared. Gordon is also likely to experience a fuller workload in Austin Ekeler’s (hand) absence, and cleared 20 touches in six straight games entering Week 16, anyway. It helps that New York has allowed the NFL’s eighth-most receiving yards (678) to running backs. Gordon is locked in as a high-end fantasy RB1 play.
Rivers’ post-bye target distribution: Keenan Allen 64; Henry 30; Gordon 28; Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin 23; Ekeler 16; Antonio Gates 14; Mike Williams 11. … With Henry done for the year, Allen figures to be leaned on especially heavily versus a Jets secondary that is hemorrhaging wideout production, most notably to Tyreek Hill (6/185/2), Devin Funchess (7/108/0), Michael Thomas (9/93/1), Demaryius Thomas (8/93/1), DeSean Jackson (6/82/0), Deonte Thompson (7/81/1), and Zay Jones (6/53/1) in its last six games. … In addition to Henry’s loss, Tyrell’s Week 16 outlook is enhanced by New York’s allowance of the NFL’s second-most 20-plus-yard completions (53). Williams matched a season high with seven targets in last week’s loss to Kansas City and ranks second on the team in 20-plus-yard targets (17). Tyrell is more appealing than usual this week as a DFS tournament punt and/or WR4/flex. … Benjamin leads the Bolts in 20-plus-yard targets (21) this season, although he is now sharing time with first-round pick Mike Williams and has seen minimal volume with four targets or fewer in five of the last six weeks. Benjamin is a lower-floor dart throw than Tyrell. … Gates has very little left in the tank, but his role is likely to grow sans Henry, and the Jets have allowed the NFL’s ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends on the season. Gates is likely to remain touchdown or bust, but he is worth a streaming mention.
Bryce Petty was predictably dreadful in last week’s loss to the Saints and now has four touchdowns to go with ten turnovers in eight career appearances (five starts). Keep streaming D/STs against him. … Not only will Los Angeles be without stud DT Corey Liuget (PCL) and ILB Denzel Perryman (hamstring), the Bolts have permitted a 99/469/4.74/3 rushing line to enemy backs in their last five games and the NFL’s seventh-most catches (83) to running backs this year. Unfortunately, the Jets’ three-way RBBC has created a full-fledged value drain. Bilal Powell led the unit in Week 15 touches but played only 33% of the snaps. Matt Forte’s playing-time clip (36%) was highest, but he touched the ball nine times. Elijah McGuire drew seven touches on 29% of the downs. … Petty neutered the Jets’ Week 15 passing game with 179 yards on 39 attempts (4.6 YPA), sinking Robby Anderson (5/40/0), Jermaine Kearse (3/28/0), and Austin Seferian-Jenkins (2/13/0). The Chargers’ elite pass defense has yielded just three touchdown catches to wide receivers since Week 6 and the NFL’s second-fewest TDs to tight ends (3) on the year.
Score Prediction: Chargers 23, Jets 16
4:05 PM ET Game
Jacksonville @ San Francisco
Team Totals: Jaguars 23, 49ers 19
Embrace it or not, Blake Bortles visits the Bay Area as one of the NFL’s hottest quarterbacks, logging top-ten fantasy results in four straight starts including two top-five finishes. A shaken-confidence passer for all of 2016 and the first half of 2017, Bortles’ decisiveness has noticeably improved even with defenses loading the box to stop Jacksonville’s run game, forcing more onto Bortles’ plate. Bortles remains one of this week’s top streamers against a 49ers defense that has yielded top-12 fantasy scores to 9 of its last 12 quarterbacks faced. San Francisco has allowed multiple touchdown passes in 10 of its last 12 games. As Bortles is an effective, willing scrambler, his upside is enhanced by the 49ers’ allowance of the NFL’s 14th-most quarterback rushing yards (202) and second-most quarterback rushing TDs (4). … The Jags claim Leonard Fournette (ankle, quad) missed Week 15 as what amounted to a precaution. The results of that decision were ostensibly smart, as Jacksonville stomped a non-competitive Texans team 45-7. In-game limitations remain a theoretical concern, but the Jags have mostly cut Fournette loose when he’s played. He has 23 or more touches in three of his last four games and should be teed up as an RB1 play as a game-favorite running back with high-volume upside. In a matchups column, it remains noteworthy that upstart San Francisco has held enemy backs to 81/248/3.06/0 rushing in the last four weeks.
Marqise Lee’s high ankle sprain thrusts Dede Westbrook into the Jaguars’ No. 1 wideout role, where DeAndre Hopkins (11/149/2) and Rishard Matthews (6/95/1) crushed the 49ers in each of the last two weeks. Despite his slow Week 15 box score (2/21/0), Westbrook contributed to two touchdowns by drawing pass-interference and holding penalties in scoring position. Westbrook still logged his usual snap rate (79%) and route total (32) and is the best bet to lead Jacksonville in receiving the rest of the way. Westbrook runs a team-high 42% of his routes at right corners, where 49ers RCB Dontae Johnson has the third-highest burn rate in the NFL. … Whereas Westbrook is now a WR2 play with sneaky WR1 upside, versatile Keelan Cole enters the WR3/flex conversation coming off a Week 15 eruption (7/186/1). Cole has scored a touchdown in three straight games, and his volume is certain to spike in Lee’s absence. … As Lee left last week’s win in the first quarter, punt returner Jaydon Mickens took over as the Jags’ slot/No. 3 receiver behind Westbrook and Cole. Mickens caught a pair of red-zone scores and beat Texans backup CB Marcus Williams for a 41-yard gain. As a second-year UDFA with 4.54 speed at 5’10/174, I’m chalking up Mickens as a fluke until he proves me wrong. Mickens will resume No. 4 wideout duties whenever Allen Hurns (foot) returns.
3-0 as the 49ers’ starter, Jimmy Garoppolo deserves accolades for needing roughly a month to master the same Kyle Shanahan offense it took Matt Ryan a full year of struggles to learn. Garoppolo still isn’t a realistic streamer against the NFL’s top pass defense. 13-of-14 quarterbacks to face the Jags have logged fantasy results of QB14 or worse. … Carlos Hyde has 18-plus touches in five of his last six games, but his draw is also worrisome versus a Jaguars defense that limited enemy backs to an anemic 137/493/3.60/2 rushing line in the last seven weeks. Hyde is a low-floor, volume-driven RB2. … Marquise Goodwin’s matchup is hard, but he has earned weekly discussion with 50-plus yards in six straight games and stat lines of 8/99/0 > 6/106/0 > 10/114/0 in Garoppolo’s starts. Tyler Lockett (4/90/1), DeAndre Hopkins (4/80/1), Doug Baldwin (3/78/1), Paul Richardson (3/72/1), and T.Y. Hilton (3/51/1) all produced at or above expectation against the Jags in the last three weeks, showing this secondary isn’t impenetrable. … Garrett Celek has overtaken rookie George Kittle as the 49ers’ primary tight end. Neither is an attractive streamer versus a Jaguars defense allowing the league’s fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position.
Score Prediction: 49ers 21, Jaguars 20
4:25 PM ET Games
Seattle @ Dallas
Team Totals: Cowboys 26, Seahawks 21
After absorbing nine hits and seven sacks in last week’s drubbing by the Rams, Russell Wilson heads to JerryWorld in bounce-back position versus a Cowboys defense that has allowed multiple touchdown passes to six of its last seven quarterbacks faced. Dallas’ pass rush has gone dormant, held sack-less in four of its last five games. Still this year’s No. 1 overall fantasy passer, Wilson is a good bet to rebound indoors with top-ten results in eight of his last nine starts. … Seattle was never competitive in last week’s 42-7 loss to the Rams, so takeaways from the Seahawks’ backfield distribution should be taken with a grain of salt. Mike Davis was the primary back early on, but he finished with eight touches on 38% of the snaps. Passing-game specialist J.D. McKissic wound up with a team-high nine touches on a 64% playing-time clip, usage that was raised by comeback game script. The Cowboys are stout on the ground, holding enemy backs to an 89/320/3.60/0 rushing line in their last four games. Davis is a risky RB2/flex option, and McKissic is a desperation PPR-specific flex.
Wilson’s post-bye target distribution: Doug Baldwin 66; Jimmy Graham 54; Paul Richardson 47; Tyler Lockett 41; McKissic 37; Nick Vannett 12; Davis 10; Luke Willson 9. … All of Seattle’s pass catchers were Week 15 flops due to Los Angeles’ start-to-finish dominance. We need to go right back to Baldwin as a WR2 against a Cowboys secondary that has allowed the NFL’s most touchdown catches (19) to wide receivers and struggles to defend the slot, where Keenan Allen (11/172/1), Larry Fitzgerald (13/149/1), Jamison Crowder (9/123/0, 5/67/0), Cooper Kupp (5/60/1), Seth Roberts (3/52/0), and Sterling Shepard (7/44/0) have produced at or above expectation against Dallas. … Graham’s matchup is above average against a Cowboys defense that has yielded the NFL’s 11th-most catches (68) to tight ends. Despite back-to-back box-score duds, Graham logged his second-highest snap rate (80%) and his usual route total (33) in last week’s blowout loss to the Rams. Graham is an every-week top-five TE1 who will bounce back if Wilson does. … Richardson has out-targeted Lockett 33 to 16 over the last five games. Always WR4/flex darts with low floors and big-play dependency, Richardson and Lockett will run routes at Cowboys rookie perimeter CBs Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie. Richardson is always the better fantasy bet.
After spending his six-week suspension in Cabo training with an intense workout regimen that will be featured in a documentary, Ezekiel Elliott returns to face a backsliding, injury-riddled Seahawks defense that was gutted for a 63/355/5.63/4 rushing line by Jaguars and Rams running backs in the last two weeks. Before the ban, Elliott logged 25-plus touches in six straight games with 110-plus yards and/or a touchdown in all six. Elliott is immediately restored to elite RB1 treatment. … Only 3-of-14 quarterbacks to face Seattle have logged top-12 results, but Elliott’s return should raise Dak Prescott’s floor by increasing the versatility and efficiency of Dallas’ offense. Whereas Prescott registered top-12 fantasy finishes in 7-of-8 games played with Elliott, Dak logged top-12 scores in just 1-of-6 games without him. While it helps Prescott’s outlook that Seattle has allowed the NFL’s sixth-most quarterback rushing yards (244), it hurts that Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (LCL) appears questionable at best to play.
The injury-ruined Seahawks secondary hasn’t been fearsome in quite a while, coughing up at- or above-expectation wide receiver lines to Nelson Agholor (7/141/1), Larry Fitzgerald (10/113/0), Keelan Cole (3/99/1), Dede Westbrook (5/81/1), Marquise Goodwin (4/78/0), Marqise Lee (5/65/0), Robert Woods (6/45/1), and Mohamed Sanu (3/34/1) in the last six weeks. In a game with high-scoring potential, Dez Bryant is a quality WR2 play. … Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams have been fantasy non-factors all season. … Jason Witten is a low-end streamer against a Seahawks defense that has allowed the NFL’s ninth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends. Witten hasn’t reached 50 receiving yards since Week 10.
Score Prediction: Seahawks 27, Cowboys 24
NY Giants @ Arizona
Team Totals: Cardinals 22, Giants 18.5
Terrified in the pocket and getting worse by the start, Blaine Gabbert was put out of his misery by coach Bruce Arians after absorbing 20 sacks in his previous three games. The Cardinals will turn back to Drew Stanton, a wildly inaccurate journeyman with a career 52.5% completion rate and fantasy results of QB19 > QB16 > QB20 in three starts over the past two seasons. … Kerwynn Williams remained Arizona’s Week 15 lead back on 17 touches, but he lost all passing-game involvement to D.J. Foster and ceded ten carries to Elijhaa Penny, who was more efficient (4.5 YPC) and remains a goal-line threat. This is a plus draw against a Giants defense that has allowed 100-plus rushing yards in 13-of-14 games, but Williams is a mere low-end, low-upside flex play. As Williams (quad) did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, Penny (non-PPR) and Foster (PPR) are low-cost DFS punt options to keep in mind. … Slot man Larry Fitzgerald remains Arizona’s lone confident fantasy pass-catcher start against a Giants defense that yielded above-expectation stat lines to fellow slot WRs Jamison Crowder (7/141/1), Nelson Agholor (7/59/1), Cole Beasley (3/59/0), and Seth Roberts (5/46/0) in the last month. Fitzgerald’s stat lines in Stanton’s 2016-2017 starts are 5/70/0 > 10/113/0 > 6/81/2 on target counts of 9 > 14 > 8. … Jermaine Gresham’s (illness) Week 15 inactivity did not aid Ricky Seals-Jones’ passing-game usage; RSJ’s 38% snap rate was a season high, but his 12 routes run were in line with prior norms. Facing a Giants defense that refuses to cover tight ends enhances Seals-Jones’ intrigue, but last week’s matchup against the Redskins was great, too. Seals-Jones went 2/11/0 on six targets.
After his season-best game in last week’s stunning shootout with the Eagles, Eli Manning is a solid two-quarterback-league play against the Cardinals, who offer pass-funnel tendencies due to their stout run defense and are most vulnerable to slot receivers and tight ends, the positions Manning’s best pass catchers play. … Wayne Gallman stayed at the forefront of New York’s three-man RBBC against Philly, pacing the backfield in snaps (41%) and touches (14) while Orleans Darkwa and Shane Vereen logged ten touches apiece. Darkwa vultured a goal-line TD, however, and Gallman’s touchdown probability is low. Gallman’s increased passing-game usage does give him low-end PPR flex appeal; he has 13 catches on 16 targets in the last two weeks. Arizona has allowed the NFL’s ninth-most running back catches (82). Rushing efficiency remains unlikely for the entirety of the Giants’ running back corps against a Cardinals defense that held players at the position to a combined 121/384/3.17/3 rushing line in its last six games.
Sterling Shepard erased fears about his health in a dominant Week 15 performance (11/139/1), most notably torching Eagles standout slot CB Patrick Robinson and sturdy SS Malcolm Jenkins for big plays. Shepard runs 84% of his routes in the slot, where the Cardinals have struggled against Golden Tate (10/107/0), Doug Baldwin (5/95/0), Nelson Agholor (4/93/1), Bruce Ellington (6/63/0), Cooper Kupp (5/68/0, 4/51/1), Eric Decker (3/56/0), Jamison Crowder (5/55/1), Adam Humphries (6/51/0), and Trent Taylor (5/47/0). Shepard is a WR2 play with WR1 upside in PPR leagues. … Roger Lewis (4/74/0) made positive Week 15 contributions in the Giants’ shootout loss, but he isn't a realistic option against Patrick Peterson’s stout boundary coverage. Peterson has covered receivers on the outside 88% of the time this season. The Cardinals have also gotten surprisingly sturdy play from LCB Tramon Williams. Tavarres King (concussion) was ruled out on Friday. … Evan Engram rebounded with authority from his drop-plagued Weeks 11-12 slump to lead the Giants in targets (28) in three weeks since. A high-end TE1 play each week, Engram ranks top five among NFL tight ends in targets (113), catches (63), and yards (710).
Score Prediction: Giants 23, Cardinals 20
Monday Football
4:30 PM ET Game
Pittsburgh @ Houston
Team Totals: Steelers 27, Texans 17
With nine-straight top-15 fantasy results and top-12 scores in six of his last seven, Ben Roethlisberger is a high-floor Week 16 start even without Antonio Brown (calf) beneath NRG Stadium’s retractable roof against a Texans defense that has been flamed for top-15 quarterback finishes in seven of its last eight games, including Jacoby Brissett, Jared Goff, Blake Bortles, Blaine Gabbert, and Russell Wilson’s top-ten weeks. On the season, Houston has allowed the NFL’s second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks and second-most touchdown passes (27). … Le’Veon Bell’s passing-game usage has room for growth in Brown’s absence, and his Week 16 matchup is favorable against a Texans defense that has let up 100-plus rushing yards in five of its last six games and a 109/515/4.72/7 rushing line to backs in the last month. Handling absurd usage, Le’Veon enters Week 16 with 20-plus touches in 13 straight games.
As Brown’s partial calf tear will sideline him for Weeks 16-17, the Steelers figure to start Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster on the perimeter with Eli Rogers in the slot. The Texans were torched for big games by Keelan Cole (7/186/1), Marquise Goodwin (6/106/0), and Jaydon Mickens (4/61/2) in the last two weeks. On the season, Houston has allowed the NFL’s seventh-most 20-plus-yard pass plays (49) and a league-high 16 completions of 40-plus yards. Bryant and Smith-Schuster are both upside WR2s. … As NFL targets leader Brown’s absence creates a massive opportunity vacuum, Jesse James is worth streamer discussion against the Texans, who have allowed the NFL’s sixth-most fantasy points and third-most touchdowns (8) to tight ends. Titans TEs (6/83/1) and 49ers TEs (4/77/1) both hurt Houston in Weeks 13-14. James (11) ranks fourth on the Steelers in red-zone targets behind Brown (21), Bell (15), and Smith-Schuster (12) and second behind Brown (10) in targets inside the ten-yard line (8).
Pittsburgh’s defense is a solid bet versus a Houston team that has yielded top-16 fantasy scores to seven straight D/STs faced, including five top-12 weeks. … Game script is Lamar Miller’s big concern; he got out-carried 12 to 9 by Alfred Blue in last week’s blowout loss to the Jags. Miller’s on-paper matchup is favorable against a Steelers defense enemy backs flamed for 63/342/5.43/5 rushing in the last three games. … Matchup and quarterback proof, DeAndre Hopkins is Houston’s lone surefire fantasy play with 80-plus yards and/or a touchdown in eight straight games. Pittsburgh’s secondary was rocked by Marvin Jones (6/128/0), Rishard Matthews (5/113/1), Chester Rogers (6/104/1), T.J. Jones (4/88/0), Golden Tate (7/86/0), Davante Adams (5/82/1), A.J. Green (7/77/2), Mike Wallace (3/72/0), Brandin Cooks (4/60/1), Donte Moncrief (1/60/1), and Chris Moore (3/48/1) in the last seven weeks.
Score Prediction: Steelers 28, Texans 17
8:30 PM ET Game
Oakland @ Philadelphia
Team Totals: Eagles 28, Raiders 19
Fresh off his four-touchdown start against the Giants, Nick Foles draws an even more favorable matchup versus the Raiders, who travel cross country for a primetime game allowing the NFL’s second-highest passer rating (102.6) and a league-high 69% completion rate while struggling to rush the passer with the league’s sixth-fewest QB hits (67) and tenth-fewest sacks (28). In full command of the same offense he learned from Andy Reid under Reid disciple Doug Pederson, Foles remains a quality streamer and DFS play in this plus draw. … Although Jay Ajayi’s Week 15 results underwhelmed, he continued to put his stamp on Philly’s backfield with a team-high 14 touches on 51% of the snaps, Ajayi’s highest playing-time clip in an Eagles uniform. Perhaps 20 touches are unrealistic on a team that insists on involving other backs, but this matchup as a home favorite keeps Ajayi in the RB2/flex mix.
Foles’ 2017 target distribution: Nelson Agholor 14; Alshon Jeffery 13; Zach Ertz 10; Torrey Smith 5; Ajayi and Trey Burton 3; Mack Hollins 2; LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement 1. … As Foles’ favorite to-date target, Agholor belongs in fantasy lineups as a WR3 against a Raiders defense that yielded at- or above-expectation stat lines to fellow slot WRs Albert Wilson (5/72/0), Cody Latimer (3/48/1), Bennie Fowler (3/33/1), and Danny Amendola (8/66/1) in Weeks 11-15. … Jeffery is a mainstay WR2 with 60-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 10 of his last 13 games. … This is another strong spot for Ertz; the Raiders permitted 5/78/0 on six targets to Cowboys tight ends last week, 8/99/0 to Chiefs tight ends the week before, and big games to Evan Engram (7/99/1), Hunter Henry (5/90/0), Julius Thomas (6/84/1), Delanie Walker (7/76/0), AJ Derby (4/75/1), and Vernon Davis (5/58/1) over the course of the year. Ertz is this week’s No. 3 tight end play behind Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce.
Missing LT Donald Penn (foot) and struggling mightily regardless, Derek Carr heads to Philly as a broken player whose irresponsible end-zone fumble cost Oakland its Week 15 game. With fantasy results of QB14 or worse in 10 of his last 11 starts, it’s been months since Carr was a realistic play outside of two-quarterback leagues. … This is a tough spot for Marshawn Lynch as a road-dog back facing an Eagles defense yielding the NFL’s second-fewest fantasy points to his position. Lynch is at major risk of getting scripted out of Monday night’s game. Just four running backs have cleared 40 rushing yards on the Eagles all year. … Michael Crabtree is a volume monster and the lone playable Raiders wideout against an Eagles defense missing top CB Patrick Robinson (concussion). Giants WR Sterling Shepard torched Philly relentlessly (11/139/1) last week. With Amari Cooper inactive in last Sunday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Crabtree drew a career-high 17 targets and was peppered with footballs in scoring position. ... The Raiders apparently believe Cooper will give it a go on Monday night, but he won't be usable coming off a high ankle sprain. … Enigmatic Jared Cook has been held below 20 yards in three of his last four games. The Eagles are middle of the pack in tight end coverage, but I truly have no idea how to set expectations for Cook at this stage.
Score Prediction: Eagles 27, Raiders 20