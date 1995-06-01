Silva's Week 16 Matchups

Friday, December 22, 2017

Saturday Football



4:30 PM ET Game



Indianapolis @ Baltimore

Team Totals: Ravens 27.5, Colts 13.5



A top-16 fantasy passer in three straight games with two top-ten finishes, Joe Flacco should be locked into two-quarterback-league lineups and considered as a streamer against a Colts defense that has given up top-14 results to 11-of-14 quarterbacks faced and was lit up by Brock Osweiler off the bench in Week 15 for three all-purpose touchdowns and Osweiler’s career high in yards per attempt (11.4). … With 17-plus touches in five straight games, Alex Collins is a volume-secure RB2 play against a Colts defense that yielded a combined 83/387/4.66/1 rushing line to enemy backs in its last two games, including 150-plus-yard rushing efforts to both LeSean McCoy and C.J. Anderson. Indianapolis will also be without ILB Jon Bostic (knee, I.R.), who was PFF’s No. 13 run-defending inside linebacker among 54 qualifiers in the first 15 weeks. The Colts have given up the NFL’s sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this year. Collins’ floor is raised by increased passing-game involvement, hauling in multiple receptions in five straight games and setting a season high with eight targets in last week’s blowout win over Cleveland.



Flacco’s post-bye target distribution: Mike Wallace 38; Jeremy Maclin 30; Danny Woodhead 24; Collins 21; Ben Watson 14; Chris Moore 13; Nick Boyle 9; Buck Allen 8; Maxx Williams 6; Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro 4. … With Maclin (knee) not expected to play, Wallace offers sneaky target-monster potential against a Colts defense that is highly vulnerable to big passing plays, yielding a league-high 61 completions of 20-plus yards. As Flacco has gotten healthier following a preseason back injury, Wallace has shown an elevated floor with 70-plus yards and/or a touchdown in five of the last six weeks. Wallace is also popping as this week’s No. 3 buy-low target in Josh Hermsmeyer’s predictive Air Yards model. The Colts are again without top CB Rashaan Melvin (hand) and slot CB Nate Hairston (concussion). … Maclin will be replaced in the slot by fragile but dynamic Campanaro, who offers sleeper appeal on DFS small slates. … Although he drew only four targets in last week’s romp over Cleveland, Watson got off the schneid by catching all four for 74 yards and a touchdown. The Colts have allowed the NFL’s tenth-most fantasy points to tight ends, including a 54-yard score to Broncos TE Jeff Heuerman last week.



As it pertains to Indianapolis’ offense, the top fantasy play is Baltimore’s defense against a Colts team that hasn’t topped 20 points since Week 8, just placed C Ryan Kelly (concussion) on I.R., and has allowed a league-high 53 sacks. With fantasy results of QB15 or worse in five straight starts, Jacoby Brissett is a poor two-quarterback-league play. … Frank Gore has an even tougher matchup against the Ravens, who held enemy backs to a 130/437/3.36/7 rushing line in their last seven games. Gore has one touchdown since Week 3 and has topped 80 yards from scrimmage in 3-of-14 games. … Error-prone rookie Marlon Mack has single-digit touches in six straight weeks. … Jack Doyle and T.Y. Hilton are tied for the Colts’ team lead in targets (22) since their Week 11 bye. Doyle is the higher-floor fantasy bet against a Ravens defense that got burned by Steelers tight ends in Week 14 (14/149/0) and Lions tight ends in Week 13 (7/71/0). … Hilton has devolved into a low-floor WR3/flex option with fewer than 45 yards in 8 of his last 11 games. Hilton has averaged just 2.7 receptions for 52.4 yards across seven road games this year.



Score Prediction: Ravens 27, Colts 13



8:30 PM ET Game



Minnesota @ Green Bay

Team Totals: Vikings 25.5, Packers 15.5



With top-14 fantasy results in seven straight games and multiple touchdown passes in six of them, Case Keenum is a locked-and-loaded QB1 play at Lambeau facing a Packers defense that has yielded top-16 finishes to nine of its last ten quarterbacks faced, including six top-ten scores and Cam Newton’s QB1 finish last week. The Packers are too decimated in the secondary with too little pass rush to contain explosive passing attacks. … Green Bay’s run defense has softened, yielding a combined 98/460/4.69/0 rushing line to enemy running backs in their last four games. The Packers have also given up the NFL’s second-most catches (88) and sixth-most receiving yards (722) to backs, including Christian McCaffrey’s 6/73/1 receiving line last week. As the Vikings seem likely to control this game, early-down workhorse Latavius Murray makes for a quality non-PPR RB2 play coming off last week’s 21-touch effort. Green Bay’s vulnerability to pass-catching backs renders Jerick McKinnon an appealing RB2 in PPR scoring.



Keenum’s Weeks 8-15 target distribution: Adam Thielen 65; Stefon Diggs 45; McKinnon 38; Kyle Rudolph 37; Laquon Treadwell 13; Jarius Wright 12; Murray 10; Michael Floyd 9. … Thielen is the Vikings’ premier pass-catcher play after ripping Green Bay’s defense for stat lines of 9/96/0 > 12/202/2 in these clubs’ last two meetings. Thielen’s versatile usage makes him less likely to draw Packers top corner Damarious Randall’s coverage after Randall played an integral role in checking Devin Funchess (1/19/0) last week. Thielen has 85-plus yards and/or a touchdown in five of his last seven games. … Diggs has been quieter and seems likelier to draw more of Randall, although Randall was added to Friday's injury report as questionable with a knee ailment. Diggs’ historical stats versus Green Bay are strong (4/29/1 > 9/182/1), and on the year the Packers have allowed the NFL’s fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Held below 70 yards in five straight games, however, Diggs has settled in as more of a WR3 than WR2. This matchup does elevate his outlook. … The Packers’ once-imposing tight end defense has fallen apart, getting ripped by Steelers TEs (4/33/1) in Week 12, Bucs TEs (4/67/2) in Week 13, and Greg Olsen (9/116/1) in Week 15. Rudolph is a solid mid-range to low-end TE1 play in this matchup. Rudolph enters Week 16 with 55-plus yards and/or a touchdown in six of his last seven games.



You’d be hard pressed to find a team with less motivation than the Packers, who were eliminated from playoff contention when Atlanta beat Tampa Bay last Monday night and placed Aaron Rodgers on I.R. this week. The Vikings have allowed top-12 fantasy results to just 2-of-14 quarterbacks faced while yielding the NFL’s second-fewest touchdown passes (13) and fourth-fewest rushing yards (126) to Brett Hundley’s position. Particularly with Hundley’s go-to guy Davante Adams (concussion) ruled out and Xavier Rhodes now certain to shadow Jordy Nelson, there isn’t a Green Bay pass catcher worth starting this week. Randall Cobb has failed to clear 60 yards in all seven of Hundley's starts. … Green Bay’s backfield also looks like a situation to avoid against a Vikings defense that has allowed the NFL’s fewest fantasy points to enemy backs. Although Jamaal Williams out-touched Aaron Jones 10 to 4 in last week’s loss to Carolina, Jones outgained Williams 53 to 30. This is trending back toward a near-even RBBC.



Score Prediction: Vikings 27, Packers 17



Sunday Football



1:00 PM ET Games



Detroit @ Cincinnati

Team Totals: Lions 24, Bengals 19.5



Blown out by the Bears (33-7) and Vikings (34-7) in consecutive weeks, the Bengals are sleepwalking to the finish line as they host Matthew Stafford, who has thrown for multiple touchdown passes and/or 290-plus yards in ten straight games. Stafford is best approached as a high-floor QB1 play against a Cincinnati defense that has allowed top-15 results to eight of its last nine quarterbacks faced and top-12 finishes to six of the last eight. … The Lions’ backfield has devolved into a three-way quagmire. Theo Riddick got the Week 15 start and logged 11 touches on 52% of the snaps. Tion Green was No. 2 with 10 carries and no targets on 37% of the downs. Ameer Abdullah returned from his two-week hiatus for four touches on a season-low 13% playing-time clip. This week’s matchup is certainly favorable against a Bengals defense that has surrendered 110-plus rushing yards in eight of its last nine games and an NFL-high 778 receiving yards to running backs this year. Jerick McKinnon torched Cincinnati for 114 yards on seven catches last week. Riddick is easily the premier Week 16 flex play from the Lions’ RBBC.



Stafford’s post-bye target distribution: Golden Tate 60; Marvin Jones 57; Eric Ebron 46; Theo Riddick 31; T.J. Jones 24; Kenny Golladay 22; Abdullah 17. … This is a “revenge” game for Jones, who was drafted by the Bengals. Jones has 85-plus yards in seven of the last nine weeks and has shown an ability to beat tough matchups by winning contested catches. He has earned every-week WR2/3 treatment. … Slot man Tate has a superior on-paper matchup against a Cincinnati defense that is more vulnerable in the middle of the field than on the perimeter. Bears slot man Kendall Wright shredded the Bengals (10/107/0) in Week 14. Tate has eight-plus targets in three of his last four games and warrants WR2/3 treatment in PPR leagues despite last week’s dud (3/33/0) against the Bears’ stout slot coverage. … Golladay’s big-play potential can’t be disputed, but he’s drawn five targets or fewer in every game since Week 1 and is a mere rotational deep threat. … Ebron’s emergence has been critical to Detroit’s hot streak, and his matchup is attractive against a Bengals defense that gave up 2/17/1 to Kyle Rudolph in Week 15 despite Rudolph’s injury limitations, 8/85/1 to Bears tight ends in Week 14, and 6/80/0 to Browns tight ends in Week 12. With four-plus catches in five straight games, Ebron has settled in as a low-end TE1.



The biggest unknown regarding the Bengals is motivation down the stretch of a lost season after back-to-back blowout losses. The wind seemed to be sucked out of Cincinnati’s sails in its Week 13, 23-20 loss to Pittsburgh. Coming off QB27 and QB32 results in the last two weeks, I simply don’t know what to expect from Andy Dalton against a Jekyll & Hyde Lions pass defense. … Joe Mixon will finally return from his two-game absence for a mouth-watering draw versus the Lions, who allowed a robust 148/664/4.49/7 rushing line to enemy backs in Weeks 10-15 and 14 rushing TDs in their last nine games. Five of Detroit’s last six opponents have rushed for 100-plus yards. Mixon is draped in unknowns, of course. The Bengals were very cautious with his concussion recovery, and Giovani Bernard played well. Will Mixon immediately regain feature back duties? How motivated are the Bengals as a team and run-blocking unit? Can the Bengals keep this game close enough for Mixon to resume high-volume usage after he logged 22 and 26 touches in each of his last two full games? Mixon is a volatile RB2 for Week 16.



A.J. Green seems certain to draw shadow coverage from Darius Slay, whom PFF has credited with the NFL’s seventh-lowest passer rating allowed (56.3) among 119 qualified cornerbacks. In a floundering Bengals offense, Green has been held below 70 yards in six of his last eight games. Despite all the factors working against him, Green offers some DFS tournament appeal as this week’s No. 1 buy-low target in Josh Hermsmeyer’s predictive Air Yards model. … Brandon LaFell has been held to 55 yards or fewer in 13-of-14 games. … Tyler Kroft has the best theoretical matchup in Cincinnati’s pass-catcher corps against a Lions defense that has allowed the NFL’s eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends. With 30 yards or fewer in six straight games, however, Kroft is an extreme leap-of-faith, touchdown-or-bust streamer.



Score Prediction: Lions 24, Bengals 20





Miami @ Kansas City

Team Totals: Chiefs 26.5, Dolphins 16.5



Coming off a superbly efficient performance on the big stage in a critical primetime division win over the Chargers, Alex Smith draws a much softer Week 16 opponent in the Dolphins, who have allowed the NFL’s ninth-most touchdown passes (24) and third-most pass plays of 20-plus yards (52). The Chiefs’ offense has played to its peak when it has hit big plays, and Smith has shown much more big-play capability this year than in seasons past by ranking eighth in the NFL in 20-plus-yard completions (48). With top-15 fantasy results in 10-of-14 starts, Smith projects as a high-floor fantasy play whose ceiling is enhanced by his pass catchers’ plus draws. … On a two-game win streak with Matt Nagy as playcaller, the Chiefs have recommitted to Kareem Hunt as an offensive centerpiece on consecutive touch counts of 28 and 31 with overwhelmingly positive results. Again a home-favorite workhorse facing a weak Miami run defense, Hunt has played his way back into high-end RB1 treatment. The Dolphins have surrendered a combined 230/1,062/4.62/8 rushing line to running backs over their last ten games.



Smith’s Weeks 6-15 target distribution: Travis Kelce 77; Tyreek Hill 64; Hunt 42; Demarcus Robinson 26; Albert Wilson 23; Charcandrick West 20; Demetrius Harris 15. … This is a blowup spot for Kelce against the Dolphins, who have allowed the league’s sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends and yielded 7/101/0 to Bills TEs last week. Kelce ranks second among NFL tight ends in yards (991) and is this week’s No. 2 tight end play behind Rob Gronkowski. … Hill busted his season-long home-game slump in last week’s win by dropping 5/88/1 on the Chargers’ elite pass defense and dusting shutdown CB Casey Hayward for a 64-yard TD. Miami’s corners have played better lately, but Hill’s 4.29 speed is likely to prove too much to handle for RCB Xavien Howard (4.58), SCB Bobby McCain (4.51), and LCB Alterraun Verner (4.58).



The Chiefs reproved their dominant home-field advantage by shutting down the Chargers’ previously white-hot offense in Week 15 and have held 13 straight opponents to 20 points or fewer at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City’s D/ST is a better Week 16 play than Jay Cutler, who predictably melted down in last week’s loss to Buffalo with three interceptions and four fumbles. With top-16 fantasy results in 2-of-12 starts, Cutler is a poor two-quarterback-league option. … With Damien Williams (shoulder) listed as doubtful again, Kenyan Drake will remain the engine of Miami’s offense with total-yardage/touchdown counts of 141/1 > 193/0 > 113/1 in the last three games on touch totals of 28 > 30 > 22. Game locations notwithstanding, the Chiefs’ run defense has stayed vulnerable by allowing rushing-yardage/touchdown totals of 98/1 (Chargers), 70/1 (Raiders), 157/3 (Jets), 104/0 (Bills), 112/1 (Giants), and 131/2 (Cowboys) in the last six weeks. Drake’s all-purpose ability raises his floor, and this plus draw enhances his ceiling.



Cutler’s post-Jay Ajayi target distribution: Jarvis Landry 49; DeVante Parker 42; Kenny Stills 36; Drake 30; Julius Thomas 24; Williams 10. … Continuing to dominate targets, Landry has five-plus catches in 14-of-14 games and draws a Kansas City defense that struggles on the interior, where PFF has charged slot CB Steven Nelson with a 101.3 passer rating allowed. With red-zone threat Thomas (foot) on I.R., Landry becomes Miami's landslide favorite for scoring-position targets. On the year, Landry ranks sixth in the NFL in red-zone targets (20) and third in targets inside the ten (12). … Stills and Parker both play over 65% of their snaps away from LCB Marcus Peters’ side of the field and will get big-play chances against Kansas City’s rotating cast of No. 2 corners. On paper, K.C. is vulnerable to long passing plays, allowing the NFL’s tenth-most completions of 20-plus yards (45) and second-most of 40-plus (13). Fellow perimeter WRs Michael Crabtree (7/60/0), Tyrell Williams (3/31/0), Travis Benjamin (1/7/0), and Amari Cooper (0/0) were all checked by Kansas City’s boundary coverage in the last two weeks, however. With up-and-down to-date results in an up-and-down matchup, Parker and Stills are both boom-bust WR4/flex darts.



Score Prediction: Chiefs 27, Dolphins 13