Week 16 Rankings

Jimmy Garoppolo is averaging 336 yards as 49ers starter. For Week 16, he gets a Jags defense allowing a microscopic 169 weekly yards through the air. Garoppolo has been playing so well that I would have a tough time benching him in two-quarterback leagues, but fantasy owners obviously need to have tempered expectations. … Fresh off a surprising 434-yard, three-score performance against the Eagles, Eli Manning gets a Cardinals defense that’s been quietly leaky (ninth-most QB fantasy points). … Marcus Mariota spent his college career as a blur for Oregon’s breakneck attack. Mike Mularkey has apparently decided those skills are best utilized by running the league’s fifth-slowest offense. Pray for a better scheme in 2018. ... Tyrod Taylor always offers theoretical upside, but his road struggles have continued this season, while he’s had little success against Bill Belichick ’s defense. … Averaging 293 yards passing over his past two starts, Mitchell Trubisky has a “maybe, just maybe” case to be made against the 0-14 Browns’ “defense.” … Derek Carr turned three straight plus matchups (vs. NYG, @KC, vs. DAL) into QB17 numbers. Smarting from last week’s Eli Manning debacle, Week 16 opponent Philadelphia will be looking for revenge.

Jared Goff is averaging two touchdowns and 180 yards over his past three games. That will be his over/under against the Titans’ middle-of-the-road pass defense. … Better in fantasy than “real life” since his Week 13 return, Jameis Winston is the QB4 over the past three weeks. He’s averaging 285 yards to go along with seven touchdowns during that time span. The Panthers’ pass defense won’t break, but should bend enough for Winston to have a QB2 outing. … The QB19 by average points, Matt Ryan has three touchdowns over his past four starts. He’s completing 55.2 percent of his passes over his past three games, which included a Week 14 home matchup in the Saints. He’s headed to New Orleans for the fantasy finals. … Playing something resembling good football over his past three games, Joe Flacco is averaging 275 yards. That will be attainable in a home matchup with a Colts defense that just got sonned by Brock Osweiler . … Kirk Cousins was averaging 280 yards before the Redskins lost Chris Thompson . In the four games since, that number has plunged to 210. He might be lucky to hit 210 against the Broncos’ stout pass defense.

How did Dak Prescott fare during Ezekiel Elliott ’s six-game absence? He averaged 191 passing yards, posted a 6.86 YPA and totaled seven touchdowns. Zeke will finally be back against the Seahawks. Although injuries have hollowed out the core of the Seahawks’ defense, it still managed to dominate Jared Goff even while getting blown out 42-7 in Week 15. Prescott has risk to go along with the potential reward. … Case Keenum has subdued the Teddy Bridgewater chatter with multiple scores in six of his past seven starts. There’s every reason to believe the nearly defenseless Packers will make it 7-of-8. … Making his first start of 2017, Nick Foles ripped the Giants for four scores in a plus matchup. Although they have stiffened a bit of late, the Raiders are another “soft landing” opponent. … The QB3 over the past three weeks, Blake Bortles has a matchup to stay hot in the 49ers. Although Jimmy Garoppolo ’s strong play has injected life into the entire team, the Niners are still coughing up the fourth-most QB fantasy points.

Ben Roethlisberger will be missing Antonio Brown for the fantasy finals. Thankfully, he will still have big-play threats JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant against a Texans defense that just can’t stop serving up big plays. Only the Giants have allowed more fantasy points to rival quarterbacks. … No longer a ceiling play, Drew Brees has hit his floor each of the past two weeks. The Falcons, who are allowing opposing QBs to complete 66.6 percent of their passes, will offer excellent odds of Brees going 3-for-3 for the fantasy playoffs. … With Vontaze Burfict (concussion) still not cleared and coach Marvin Lewis dreaming of greener pastures, the Bengals have well and truly collapsed. The QB8 by average points, Matthew Stafford should close the fantasy season strong. … Philip Rivers laid an egg in his biggest game of the year. Stop me if you’ve heard that one before. Now, the Bolts’ backs are against the wall, a situation Rivers seems most comfortable in. Whatever his comfort level, his matchup is pristine in a Jets defense permitting the third-most quarterback fantasy points.

QB Notes: For all his peaks and seeming valleys, Cam Newton enters the fantasy finals as the QB4 by average points. His (home) matchup is smashable in a Bucs defense allowing the 10th-most quarterback fantasy points and 4.74 yards per QB rush. … Russell Wilson finally met a matchup he couldn’t Houdini. Wilson has had just two one-touchdown performances over his past 12 starts. Both came against the Rams. The Cowboys will be far more forgiving for finals week. … Tom Brady has been held to two touchdowns over his past three games. That includes a zero-score day against the Bills in Week 13. Finally back home after three straight weeks on the road, Brady should close out the fantasy season in style, especially since the Bills seemed to have no concept of how to defend Rob Gronkowski in meeting one. … #BenchAlex. I won’t back down. Alas, the world is not perfect. Alex Smith has not only maintained his starting job, he’s shaken off his mid-season malaise. The Dolphins have been a bit unpredictable on defense, but it’s hard to see them slowing a Chiefs team that needs to win at home.

He returns against a Seahawks defense that just got stampeded by Todd Gurley . Conditioning can be a concern for players coming off suspension. Elliott? He apparently spent 42 days of his ban training furiously in Mexico. He received raves from his teammates upon his return. Maybe you’re not surprised by that. After all, what else would they say? That’s fair. You also shouldn’t be surprised when the Cowboys recommit to Elliott as the centerpiece of their offense as they desperately try to win their final two games and sneak into the NFC playoffs. As he’s been every game of his young NFL career, Elliott is an elite play for Week 16.

How good is Ezekiel Elliott ? He’s missed six games and is still the RB10 by total points. He’s the RB2 by average points, and was playing his best football of the season before his six-game ban took effect in Week 10. In three games between the Cowboys’ bye and the beginning of Elliott’s suspension — all wins — he averaged 130 rushing yards and 4.53 yards per carry.

Week 16 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 Cam Newton vs. TB Questionable (shoulder) 2 Russell Wilson at DAL - 3 Tom Brady vs. BUF - 4 Alex Smith vs. MIA - 5 Ben Roethlisberger at HOU - 6 Drew Brees vs. ATL - 7 Matthew Stafford at CIN - 8 Philip Rivers at NYJ - 9 Dak Prescott vs. SEA - 10 Case Keenum at GB - 11 Nick Foles vs. OAK - 12 Blake Bortles at SF - 13 Jameis Winston at CAR - 14 Jared Goff at TEN - 15 Matt Ryan at NO - 16 Joe Flacco vs. IND - 17 Kirk Cousins vs. DEN - 18 Jimmy Garoppolo vs. JAC - 19 Eli Manning at ARZ - 20 Marcus Mariota vs. LAR - 21 Tyrod Taylor at NE - 22 Mitchell Trubisky vs. CLE - 23 Derek Carr at PHI - 24 Andy Dalton vs. DET - 25 Drew Stanton vs. NYG - 26 Jay Cutler at KC - 27 DeShone Kizer at CHI - 28 Brett Hundley vs. MIN - 29 Brock Osweiler at WAS - 30 Bryce Petty vs. LAC - 31 Jacoby Brissett at BAL - 32 T.J. Yates vs. PIT -





QB Notes: For all his peaks and seeming valleys, Cam Newton enters the fantasy finals as the QB4 by average points. His (home) matchup is smashable in a Bucs defense allowing the 10th-most quarterback fantasy points and 4.74 yards per QB rush. … Russell Wilson finally met a matchup he couldn’t Houdini. Wilson has had just two one-touchdown performances over his past 12 starts. Both came against the Rams. The Cowboys will be far more forgiving for finals week. … Tom Brady has been held to two touchdowns over his past three games. That includes a zero-score day against the Bills in Week 13. Finally back home after three straight weeks on the road, Brady should close out the fantasy season in style, especially since the Bills seemed to have no concept of how to defend Rob Gronkowski in meeting one. … #BenchAlex. I won’t back down. Alas, the world is not perfect. Alex Smith has not only maintained his starting job, he’s shaken off his mid-season malaise. The Dolphins have been a bit unpredictable on defense, but it’s hard to see them slowing a Chiefs team that needs to win at home.





Ben Roethlisberger will be missing Antonio Brown for the fantasy finals. Thankfully, he will still have big-play threats JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant against a Texans defense that just can’t stop serving up big plays. Only the Giants have allowed more fantasy points to rival quarterbacks. … No longer a ceiling play, Drew Brees has hit his floor each of the past two weeks. The Falcons, who are allowing opposing QBs to complete 66.6 percent of their passes, will offer excellent odds of Brees going 3-for-3 for the fantasy playoffs. … With Vontaze Burfict (concussion) still not cleared and coach Marvin Lewis dreaming of greener pastures, the Bengals have well and truly collapsed. The QB8 by average points, Matthew Stafford should close the fantasy season strong. … Philip Rivers laid an egg in his biggest game of the year. Stop me if you’ve heard that one before. Now, the Bolts’ backs are against the wall, a situation Rivers seems most comfortable in. Whatever his comfort level, his matchup is pristine in a Jets defense permitting the third-most quarterback fantasy points.





How did Dak Prescott fare during Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game absence? He averaged 191 passing yards, posted a 6.86 YPA and totaled seven touchdowns. Zeke will finally be back against the Seahawks. Although injuries have hollowed out the core of the Seahawks’ defense, it still managed to dominate Jared Goff even while getting blown out 42-7 in Week 15. Prescott has risk to go along with the potential reward. … Case Keenum has subdued the Teddy Bridgewater chatter with multiple scores in six of his past seven starts. There’s every reason to believe the nearly defenseless Packers will make it 7-of-8. … Making his first start of 2017, Nick Foles ripped the Giants for four scores in a plus matchup. Although they have stiffened a bit of late, the Raiders are another “soft landing” opponent. … The QB3 over the past three weeks, Blake Bortles has a matchup to stay hot in the 49ers. Although Jimmy Garoppolo’s strong play has injected life into the entire team, the Niners are still coughing up the fourth-most QB fantasy points.





Jared Goff is averaging two touchdowns and 180 yards over his past three games. That will be his over/under against the Titans’ middle-of-the-road pass defense. … Better in fantasy than “real life” since his Week 13 return, Jameis Winston is the QB4 over the past three weeks. He’s averaging 285 yards to go along with seven touchdowns during that time span. The Panthers’ pass defense won’t break, but should bend enough for Winston to have a QB2 outing. … The QB19 by average points, Matt Ryan has three touchdowns over his past four starts. He’s completing 55.2 percent of his passes over his past three games, which included a Week 14 home matchup in the Saints. He’s headed to New Orleans for the fantasy finals. … Playing something resembling good football over his past three games, Joe Flacco is averaging 275 yards. That will be attainable in a home matchup with a Colts defense that just got sonned by Brock Osweiler. … Kirk Cousins was averaging 280 yards before the Redskins lost Chris Thompson. In the four games since, that number has plunged to 210. He might be lucky to hit 210 against the Broncos’ stout pass defense.

Jimmy Garoppolo is averaging 336 yards as 49ers starter. For Week 16, he gets a Jags defense allowing a microscopic 169 weekly yards through the air. Garoppolo has been playing so well that I would have a tough time benching him in two-quarterback leagues, but fantasy owners obviously need to have tempered expectations. … Fresh off a surprising 434-yard, three-score performance against the Eagles, Eli Manning gets a Cardinals defense that’s been quietly leaky (ninth-most QB fantasy points). … Marcus Mariota spent his college career as a blur for Oregon’s breakneck attack. Mike Mularkey has apparently decided those skills are best utilized by running the league’s fifth-slowest offense. Pray for a better scheme in 2018. ... Tyrod Taylor always offers theoretical upside, but his road struggles have continued this season, while he’s had little success against Bill Belichick’s defense. … Averaging 293 yards passing over his past two starts, Mitchell Trubisky has a “maybe, just maybe” case to be made against the 0-14 Browns’ “defense.” … Derek Carr turned three straight plus matchups (vs. NYG, @KC, vs. DAL) into QB17 numbers. Smarting from last week’s Eli Manning debacle, Week 16 opponent Philadelphia will be looking for revenge.





Week 16 Running Backs

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 Le'Veon Bell at HOU - 2 Todd Gurley at TEN - 3 Ezekiel Elliott vs. SEA - 4 Kareem Hunt vs. MIA - 5 Alvin Kamara vs. ATL - 6 Melvin Gordon at NYJ - 7 Mark Ingram vs. ATL - 8 Devonta Freeman at NO - 9 LeSean McCoy at NE - 10 Kenyan Drake at KC - 11 Leonard Fournette at SF - 12 Alex Collins vs. IND - 13 Jordan Howard vs. CLE - 14 Dion Lewis vs. BUF - 15 Latavius Murray at GB - 16 Christian McCaffrey vs. TB - 17 C.J. Anderson at WAS - 18 Jay Ajayi vs. OAK - 19 Joe Mixon vs. DET - 20 Kapri Bibbs vs. DEN - 21 Carlos Hyde vs. JAC - 22 Lamar Miller vs. PIT - 23 Marshawn Lynch at PHI - 24 Jerick McKinnon at GB - 25 DeMarco Murray vs. LAR - 26 Kerwynn Williams vs. NYG Questionable (quadriceps) 27 Peyton Barber at CAR - 28 Mike Davis at DAL - 29 Jonathan Stewart vs. TB - 30 Frank Gore at BAL - 31 Theo Riddick at CIN - 32 Jamaal Williams vs. MIN - 33 Isaiah Crowell at CHI - 34 Duke Johnson at CHI Questionable (shoulder) 35 Bilal Powell vs. LAC - 36 Derrick Henry vs. LAR - 37 Wayne Gallman at ARZ - 38 Tevin Coleman at NO - 39 Matt Forte vs. LAC Questionable (knee) 40 James White vs. BUF Questionable (ankle) 41 Giovani Bernard vs. DET - 42 Aaron Jones vs. MIN - 43 Buck Allen vs. IND - 44 LeGarrette Blount vs. OAK - 45 Orleans Darkwa at ARZ - 46 Danny Woodhead vs. IND - 47 Tarik Cohen vs. CLE - 48 Mike Gillislee vs. BUF - 49 Devontae Booker at WAS - 50 Tion Green at CIN - 51 Marlon Mack at BAL - 52 J.D. McKissic at DAL - 53 Elijhaa Penny vs. NYG - 54 Austin Ekeler at NYJ Questionable (hand) 55 Ameer Abdullah at CIN - 56 Elijah McGuire vs. LAC - 57 Corey Clement vs. OAK - 58 Matt Breida vs. JAC -





RB Notes: Le'Veon Bell needs 151 yards from scrimmage over his final two games to reach 2,000 for the second time in his career. … Todd Gurley needs three touchdowns over his final two games to become just the second player in the past six years to have a 20-score campaign. Having allowed just five rushing touchdowns, the Titans are a tough matchup. So were the Seahawks, whom Gurley gashed for four scores. … After going four straight games without giving Kareem Hunt 20 carries — four losses — the Chiefs have done so in back-to-back contests. The results have been two wins and 344 yards from scrimmage for the electric rookie. Surrendering the eighth most running back fantasy points, the Dolphins are a plum matchup. … Alvin Kamara had a quiet game — 89 yards from scrimmage, six catches and a touchdown — in his Week 15 return. For the fantasy finals, he will be looking for revenge against the Falcons team that concussed him in Week 14. Kamara has been stunningly consistent for a back without true workhorse usage.





Having beaten back the Austin Ekeler threat, Melvin Gordon continues to see monster workloads. To the naked eye, I thought Gordon had one of his best games in Week 15. Pro Football Focus agreed, assigning Gordon with his best rating of 2017 (+2.8) while charting him with a season-high six broken tackles. The Jets are not a foreboding matchup. … Busting big plays all season, Mark Ingram should get chances to do so as a pass catcher against a Falcons D that’s silver plattered the league’s most running back receptions (92). … Devonta Freeman is averaging 5.02 yards per carry and 97 rushing yards since returning from his concussion in Week 13. The Saints are more vulnerable on the ground than through the air. … The Week 16 concern for LeSean McCoy is Tyrod Taylor getting erased by the Patriots’ defense. That was the case in Week 13, though Shady managed to save face with 102 yards from scrimmage. … Dolphins RB Damien Williams (shoulder) seems likely to return from his three-game absence. The guess here is that it won’t have an effect on white-hot Kenyan Drake. Drake has had the looks of a budding star in Williams’ absence, averaging 4.88 yards per carry and 149 yards from scrimmage. The Chiefs are inviting on the ground.





Coming off his first quiet game in over a month, Alex Collins should rebound against the pathetic Colts, who just coughed up 158 yards to C.J. Anderson. … Jordan Howard has been one of the year’s most inscrutable players from a rankings perspective. You zig, he zags. For Week 16, his setup appears good. The Bears are 6.5-point home favorites against the 0-14 Browns. … Provided he’s not subject to another “shock” deactivation, Leonard Fournette (quad) will not lack for work in what should be a tight game with the 49ers. … Rex Burkhead (knee) will be sidelined for Week 16. Although things have a way of not developing as expected in the Patriots’ backfield, that should mean Dion Lewis features both on early downs and near the goal line. We can’t rule out Mike Gillislee stealing some work, but even for Bill Belichick, suddenly making a player coming off six straight healthy scratches a focal point would be a stretch. James White figures to be in line for 5-6 targets in the passing game. … A weekly guarantee for 16-20 carries, both game flow and scoring opportunity will be in Latavius Murray’s favor against a Packers team that’s packed it in for 2017.





Coming off his best game of the season, Christian McCaffrey has one of his best matchups of the season in a free-falling Bucs defense. … C.J. Anderson is averaging 24 touches over his past three games. The Broncos’ backfield is no longer a committee. Coming off the third-most rushing yards of his career (158), Anderson will have had 10 days to rest up for his date with the Redskins’ undermanned run defense. … Jay Ajayi is still ceding tons of work to the Eagles’ other backs but has solidified himself in the feature role. The Raiders will offer another opportunity to get rolling. … Joe Mixon was running well before a concussion cost him Weeks 14 and 15. The light has seemed to turn on for the uber-talented rookie. The concern for the fantasy finals is that the Bengals’ passing game has gone so in the gutter that it could be hard to get anything going on the ground against the Lions’ middle-of-the-pack (in terms of yardage and yards per carry) run defense. … Samaje Perine has been gobbling up touches, but the Redskins are on the record as wanting to get Kapri Bibbs more work. That, coupled with a tough matchup in the Broncos leaves Perine as a lower-end RB2.





Marshawn Lynch will be facing an Eagles run defense allowing nearly 14 fewer weekly rushing yards than any other team (71.5). … Always low ceiling, Lamar Miller’s floor is below sea level with T.J. Yates under center. … Kerwynn Williams (quad) will be a volume based RB2/FLEX if he can get cleared to face the Giants. If he can’t, Elijhaa Penny would have some RB3 appeal. … Doug Martin will probably be a part of this week’s 46-man roster, but Peyton Barber should be the clear-cut lead back for Weeks 16 and 17. … Jamaal Williams’ situation is suddenly in flux. Brett Hundley will have trouble moving the chains against the Vikings, and Aaron Jones is crying out for more work. … J.D. McKissic resurfaced for the Seahawks in Week 15, but with last week’s blowout catastrophe unlikely to repeat itself in Dallas, Mike Davis should resume dominating work. … Theo Riddick (wrist) is practicing in full. With Vontaze Burfict (concussion) down, the Bengals have opened the gates of Heaven to opposing runners. … There’s a distinct lack of compelling finals week dart throws at running back. I’m going to pass on throwing out any names. I would purely be guessing.





Week 16 Receivers

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 DeAndre Hopkins vs. PIT Questionable (toe) 2 Michael Thomas vs. ATL - 3 Keenan Allen at NYJ - 4 Julio Jones at NO Questionable (ankle) 5 Tyreek Hill vs. MIA - 6 Adam Thielen at GB - 7 Brandin Cooks vs. BUF - 8 A.J. Green vs. DET - 9 JuJu Smith-Schuster at HOU Questionable (hamstring) 10 Marvin Jones at CIN - 11 Mike Evans at CAR - 12 Larry Fitzgerald vs. NYG - 13 Alshon Jeffery vs. OAK - 14 Michael Crabtree at PHI - 15 Devin Funchess vs. TB Questionable (shoulder) 16 Doug Baldwin at DAL - 17 Jarvis Landry at KC - 18 Golden Tate at CIN - 19 Dez Bryant vs. SEA - 20 Robert Woods at TEN - 21 Josh Gordon at CHI - 22 Mike Wallace vs. IND Questionable (ankle) 23 Demaryius Thomas at WAS - 24 Sterling Shepard at ARZ - 25 Stefon Diggs at GB - 26 Marquise Goodwin vs. JAC - 27 Martavis Bryant at HOU - 28 Mohamed Sanu at NO Questionable (knee) 29 Dede Westbrook at SF - 30 Nelson Agholor vs. OAK - 31 Jamison Crowder vs. DEN Questionable (hamstring) 32 Rishard Matthews vs. LAR - 33 Cooper Kupp at TEN - 34 Robby Anderson vs. LAC - 35 Keelan Cole at SF - 36 T.Y. Hilton at BAL - 37 Sammy Watkins at TEN - 38 Randall Cobb vs. MIN - 39 DeVante Parker at KC Questionable (ankle) 40 Paul Richardson at DAL - 41 Kendall Wright vs. CLE - 42 Tyrell Williams at NYJ - 43 Jordy Nelson vs. MIN - 44 Kenny Stills at KC - 45 Ted Ginn vs. ATL - 46 Will Fuller vs. PIT - 47 Amari Cooper at PHI Questionable (ankle) 48 Danny Amendola vs. BUF - 49 Jermaine Kearse vs. LAC - 50 Josh Doctson vs. DEN - 51 Roger Lewis at ARZ - 52 Kenny Golladay at CIN - 53 Travis Benjamin at NYJ - 54 Brandon LaFell vs. DET - 55 Kelvin Benjamin at NE Questionable (knee) 56 Damiere Byrd vs. TB - 57 Corey Coleman at CHI - 58 Cody Latimer at WAS - 59 Corey Davis vs. LAR - 60 Geronimo Allison vs. MIN - 61 Tyler Lockett at DAL - 62 Albert Wilson vs. MIA - 63 Terrance Williams vs. SEA - 64 Eli Rogers at HOU - 65 Chris Godwin at CAR - 66 Trent Taylor vs. JAC - 67 Ryan Grant vs. DEN - 68 Eric Decker vs. LAR - 69 Dontrelle Inman vs. CLE - 70 Seth Roberts at PHI -





WR Notes: He caught only four passes on 13 targets, but DeAndre Hopkins came away from Jalen Ramsey Island with his pound of flesh. No matter the quarterback or opponent, Hopkins gets his numbers. He’s a remarkable player. … Averaging 8/93/1 over the past three weeks, Michael Thomas is playing his best football when it matters most for fantasy owners. He’s two games removed from setting season highs for both catches (10) and yards (117) against the Falcons. … Keenan Allen’s first sub-100 yard game in over a month ended with a #carting against the Chiefs, but he’s apparently ready to rock for Week 16. The Jets, who have been getting ripped by opposing No. 1s, are a wreckable matchup. … Julio Jones is rematching with a Saints defense he stung for 5/98 two weeks ago. … In a bit of a late-season lull, Adam Thielen has a nap-ending matchup in the Packers. Dom Capers’ defense has given up the fifth most receiver fantasy points. Thielen got them for 9/96 in October.





The WR3 by average points, Tyreek Hill met his 2017 destiny and then some. A skill-set that seemed like it might not translate to every-week WR1 status — read, lots of 60-yard touchdowns — has ended up working like a charm. Xavien Howard has been playing well for the Dolphins of late, but as Casey Hayward learned in Week 15, there’s no one who can stop Hill when he gets a head of steam on a route. … Closing the season with a whimper instead of a bang, A.J. Green should see plenty of Darius Slay against the Lions. … Brandin Cooks averaged just 38 yards during the Patriots’ three-game road trip. Hopefully some home cookin’ can get him going against Tre'Davious White and the Bills. … JuJu Smith-Schuster is the “to be or not to be?” of the fantasy finals. His big-play bonafides have been proven. He’s also been far more efficient than Martavis Bryant. It’s just, can he really be trusted as a WR1 for the most important week of the season? Facing a Texans defense allowing the second most yards per attempt (8.2), I believe he can.





Marvin Jones is the WR7 by average points. After teasing an upper echelon leap last season, he’s gone ahead and made it. The Bengals’ defense has appeared as checked out as its coach over the past few weeks. … Around and around the Larry Fitzgerald quarterback carousel goes. Thankfully, each new face has had the same old idea: Get the ball to Larry. … Alshon Jeffery’s usage remained more or less the same with Nick Foles. He found the end zone for the seventh time in seven games. The Raiders are almost as soft of a matchup as last week’s Giants date. … Michael Crabtree has just 14 catches on 30 targets over the past two weeks, but … he has 14 catches on 30 targets over the past two weeks. That’s not to mention two touchdowns. With Amari Cooper (ankle) still sidelined, the volume will remain extreme. … It was a calamitous fantasy semifinals for Devin Funchess. If you’re a season-long player who managed to survive, Funchess will try to make it right against a Bucs defense allowing the most wideout fantasy points. … Mike Evans got back on track last week (5/78/1). With DeSean Jackson battling an ankle injury, he could stay there.





Doug Baldwin is averaging just five targets over his past six games, though he’s managed to reach 75 yards three times in that time span. … The WR5 in PPR leagues, Jarvis Landry is the WR13 in standard. He’s been about as steady as it gets as a floor play. … Golden Tate averaged 70 yards the first half of the season. That number has dropped to 54 for games 9-14. … Returning from a three-week absence in Week 15, Robert Woods’ 45 yards were his fewest in seven games. They also came with six catches and a touchdown. He can be trusted as a WR2. … The Bears have continued to get burned by opposing WR1s. One of these weeks, Josh Gordon’s floor is going to come with a ceiling. Can we get this man some improved quarterback play for 2018? … Averaging 92 yards over his past three games, Mike Wallace will offer blow-up potential against the Colts’ nonexistent defense with Jeremy Maclin (knee) sidelined. … Demaryius Thomas could be knocked down a tick if it’s indeed Paxton Lynch under center. For as bad as Brock Osweiler is, he’s still a notch above the Broncos’ 2016 first-rounder.





Marquise Goodwin has been playing as well as any receiver in football, but he will be a high-risk WR3 against Jalen Ramsey and the Jaguars. The Olympian always offers high reward, of course. … Even if Martavis Bryant bleeds more targets than expected to Eli Rogers, the Texans are a ‘Tavis-type of matchup. … Keelan Cole got the Week 15 glory. Dede Westbrook still played more snaps and ran more routes. He’s the favorite to take the lead in Marqise Lee’s (ankle) absence. … Coming off a monster game, Sterling Shepard should mostly avoid Patrick Peterson in the slot. … Tyreek Hill got the better of Casey Hayward. No one has Hill’s speed, but Robby Anderson comes close. Nevertheless, it is going to be difficult for Anderson to get loose against one of the league's top corners with Bryce Petty at quarterback. … Even with Davante Adams (concussion) out, Jordy Nelson hasn’t shown enough to be trusted as more than a middling WR4 with Brett Hundley at quarterback. Randall Cobb will be the preferred Packers play. … With 17/188 on 24 targets over his past two games, Kendall Wright offers reasonable hope as a WR4.





Week 16 Tight Ends

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 Rob Gronkowski vs. BUF - 2 Travis Kelce vs. MIA - 3 Zach Ertz vs. OAK - 4 Delanie Walker vs. LAR - 5 Evan Engram at ARZ - 6 Greg Olsen vs. TB - 7 Jimmy Graham at DAL - 8 Jack Doyle at BAL - 9 Kyle Rudolph at GB Questionable (ankle) 10 Cameron Brate at CAR Questionable (knee) 11 Eric Ebron at CIN - 12 Charles Clay at NE - 13 Jared Cook at PHI - 14 Jason Witten vs. SEA - 15 Ben Watson vs. IND - 16 Vernon Davis vs. DEN - 17 Jesse James at HOU - 18 Ricky Seals-Jones vs. NYG - 19 Austin Hooper at NO - 20 Antonio Gates at NYJ - 21 Tyler Kroft vs. DET - 22 Garrett Celek vs. JAC Questionable (knee) 23 Stephen Anderson vs. PIT - 24 David Njoku at CHI Questionable (foot) 25 Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. LAC - 26 Trey Burton vs. OAK - 27 Marcedes Lewis at SF - 28 Adam Shaheen vs. CLE Questionable (chest) 29 Tyler Higbee at TEN - 30 George Kittle vs. JAC -





TE Notes: Rob Gronkowski’s 168 yards against the Steelers were a new career high. For the fantasy finals, he’s rematching with a Bills team he got for the fifth most yards of his career in Week 13 (147). … Travis Kelce is nine yards away from his second consecutive 1K campaign. The Dolphins have allowed the seventh-most yards up the seam (828). … Zach Ertz went 6/56/1 in his first game with Nick Foles. That will be his baseline against a Raiders defense that’s coughed up the fourth-most tight end yards (899). … Delanie Walker has caught at least five passes in seven of his past eight games. He’s found the end zone three times in the past four weeks. … Evan Engram has gone 12/141 in two games since Eli Manning returned under center. He’ll be looking to break a two-week scoreless streak against the Cardinals.





Greg Olsen finally welcomed himself to the season in Week 15, exploding for 9/116/1 against the Packers. He was left literally uncovered multiple times. I would say don’t expect that to happen again, but the Bucs have one of the league’s most disorganized defenses. Of note, the Bucs have permitted the second-fewest tight end fantasy points. … Jimmy Graham’s fantasy playoffs: Not according to plan. Graham has an inconceivable one catch for -1 yards over the past two weeks. The Cowboys have been better against all positions with Sean Lee in the lineup, which he currently is. … The Colts’ only consistent pass catcher, Jack Doyle gets a Ravens defense allowing the 12th-most tight end fantasy points. … Kyle Rudolph had a rough go of it playing through an ankle injury in Week 15 but avoided setbacks. For the fantasy finals, he gets a Packers defense that just Lazarus’d Greg Olsen.





With O.J. Howard (foot) out, Cameron Brate is back in the TE1 mix. … Suddenly playing his best football, Eric Ebron gets a Bengals defense that’s been in full-on collapse without MLB Vontaze Burfict. … With Jeremy Maclin (knee) likely to sit, Ben Watson’s target floor should be higher than usual against a Colts D surrendering the 10th-most tight end fantasy points. Watson posted his second-most yards of the season (74) against the Browns last Sunday. … Although his play has slipped the past month, Vernon Davis’ matchup with the notoriously tight end soft Broncos keeps him on the TE2 radar. … It’s been back-to-back disappointments for Ricky Seals-Jones. The Giants’ league-worst tight end defense will try to change that. … With Antonio Brown (calf) sidelined, Jesse James should be more involved than usual against the Texans’ open-door defense. … Hunter Henry (kidney) is on injured reserve, creating the conditions for a proper Antonio Gates sendoff. Gates has no upside, but his touchdown odds will be higher than they have been.





Week 16 Kickers





Week 16 Defense/Special Teams

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 Ravens Def/Spec Team vs. IND - 2 Chargers Def/Spec Team at NYJ - 3 Jaguars Def/Spec Team at SF - 4 Steelers Def/Spec Team at HOU - 5 Bears Def/Spec Team vs. CLE - 6 Patriots Def/Spec Team vs. BUF - 7 Vikings Def/Spec Team at GB - 8 Rams Def/Spec Team at TEN - 9 Chiefs Def/Spec Team vs. MIA - 10 Panthers Def/Spec Team vs. TB - 11 Redskins Def/Spec Team vs. DEN - 12 Lions Def/Spec Team at CIN - 13 Eagles Def/Spec Team vs. OAK - 14 Broncos Def/Spec Team at WAS - 15 Cardinals Def/Spec Team vs. NYG - 16 Browns Def/Spec Team at CHI - 17 Giants Def/Spec Team at ARZ - 18 Fortyniners Def/Spec Team vs. JAC - 19 Saints Def/Spec Team vs. ATL - 20 Seahawks Def/Spec Team at DAL - 21 Cowboys Def/Spec Team vs. SEA - 22 Jets Def/Spec Team vs. LAC - 23 Bengals Def/Spec Team vs. DET - 24 Raiders Def/Spec Team at PHI - 25 Dolphins Def/Spec Team at KC - 26 Colts Def/Spec Team at BAL - 27 Texans Def/Spec Team vs. PIT - 28 Packers Def/Spec Team vs. MIN - 29 Buccaneers Def/Spec Team at CAR - 30 Falcons Def/Spec Team at NO - 31 Titans Def/Spec Team vs. LAR - 32 Bills Def/Spec Team at NE -