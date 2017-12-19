Week 15: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless of whether they were active or on a bye. The most recent target/touch will be on the right side. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five are more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to mainly fantasy relevant players.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Mike Wallace (0, 4, 11, 8, 5, 10), Jeremy Maclin (0, 5, 5, 8, 11, 1), Benjamin Watson (0, 1, 3, 5, 1, 4), Javorius Allen (0, 1, 1, 1, 2, 3), , Danny Woodhead (0, 6, 4, 2, 5, 7), Alex Collins (0, 7, 2, 2, 2, 8)





Carries: Alex Collins (0, 20, 16, 15, 18, 12), Javorius Allen (0, 3, 5, 7, 6, 13), Danny Woodhead (0, 1, 4, 3, 2, 1)





RZ Targets: Benjamin Watson (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Mike Wallace (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Danny Woodhead (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 2), Javorius Allen (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Chris Moore (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Alex Collins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Javorius Allen (0, 1, 1, 3, 2, 2), Alex Collins (0, 3, 2, 4, 3, 5), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Javorius Allen (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Alex Collins (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brandon Carr (0, 3-56-0, 3-43-0, 2-10-0, 8-141-0, 3-36-0), Jimmy Smith (0, 3-47-0, 5-108-0, 1-31-0, 0, 0), Lardarius Webb (0, 1-7-0, 2-10-0, 2-38-0, 1-5-0, 1-1-0), Marlon Humphrey (0, 2-25-0, 0, 5-116-0, 6-37-0, 1-16-0), Maurice Canady (0, 0, 2-3-0, 3-17-0, 2-12-0, 4-28-0)

Observations: Alex Collins had just 19 yards on 12 carries, but he got very unlucky on the goal line as he was stuffed twice. However, he did see a season-high eight targets, out-targeting Buck Allen (three) and Danny Woodhead (seven). Mike Wallace saw 10 targets with Jeremy Maclin exiting with an ankle injury. Wallace could be an intriguing plug-and-play next week against the Colts if Maclin were to be out.





Buffalo Bills

Targets: Zay Jones (0, 7, 10, 7, 0, 2), LeSean McCoy (5, 1, 4, 5, 0, 5), Charles Clay (3, 4, 4, 3, 5, 9), Deonte Thompson (4, 8, 2, 8, 1, 4), Kelvin Benjamin (6, 1, 0, 0, 8, 2)





Carries: LeSean McCoy (8, 13, 22, 15, 32, 20), Travaris Cadet (0, 3, 6, 4, 4, 4), Deonte Thompson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: LeSean McCoy (0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 1), Zay Jones (0, 1, 1, 3, 0, 0), Charles Clay (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kelvin Benjamin (2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Deonte Thompson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (1, 1, 1, 2, 1, 3), Travaris Cadet (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: LeSean McCoy (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 3)





Coverage Data (via PFF): E.J. Gaines (0, 9-98-1, 6-28-0, 1-8-0, 1-0-0, 2-20-0), Lafayette Pitts (0, 0, 0, 1-13-0, 0, 0), Leonard Johnson (4-49-0, 2-24-1, 7-80-1, 1-5-0, 0, 9-95-0), Shareece Wright (4-33-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tre'Davious White (2-35-0, 2-19-0, 2-19-0, 2-34-0, 0, 3-58-0)

Observations: Charles Clay had his best game after returning from injury. Clay hadn’t seen more than five targets, caught more than five passes or topped 60 receiving yards since returning in Week 10. He saw a season-high nine targets and could benefit from a pass-heavy game script next week as the Bills are massive road underdogs against the Patriots. Kelvin Benjamin came into this game highly questionable with a knee injury and played just 59 percent of snaps while seeing two targets. Yuck.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (7, 9, 8, 16, 12, 4), Brandon LaFell (10, 5, 6, 7, 6, 6), Tyler Kroft (6, 3, 4, 2, 1, 4), Giovani Bernard (6, 2, 1, 3, 8, 5), Joe Mixon (3, 2, 3, 1, 0, 0)





Carries: Joe Mixon (9, 20, 23, 7, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (2, 3, 3, 13, 11, 14)





RZ Targets: A.J. Green (0, 1, 1, 5, 0, 0), Brandon LaFell (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Tyler Kroft (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (1, 2, 7, 1, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Joe Mixon (1, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adam Jones (1-8-0, 0, 1-8-0, 1-20-0, 0, 0), Darqueze Dennard (4-42-1, 4-39-0, 0, 3-13-0, 3-27-0, 3-19-0), Dre Kirkpatrick (5-49-0, 4-59-1, 4-65-0, 7-76-1, 0, 0), Josh Shaw (0, 3-38-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Keivarae Russell (0, 0, 0, 0, 3-26-0, 0), Tony McRae (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-20-1), William Jackson (1-9-0, 0, 0, 2-5-0, 1-3-0, 0)

Observations: The Bengals got throttled in Minnesota and ran just 48 offensive plays. With Joe Mixon (concussion) inactive, Giovani Bernard saw 40 percent of the Bengals’ offensive looks, seeing 14 carries and five targets. Xavier Rhodes was able to hold A.J. Green to a 2-30 line on four targets.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Duke Johnson (6, 6, 5, 4, 4, 7), Ricardo Louis (6, 4, 2, 0, 0, 1), David Njoku (6, 1, 4, 6, 2, 3), Seth DeValve (6, 3, 2, 3, 3, 4), Corey Coleman (0, 11, 8, 4, 6, 3), Rashard Higgins (4, 2, 3, 0, 1, 2), Isaiah Crowell (2, 0, 2, 1, 3, 5)





Carries: Isaiah Crowell (16, 11, 16, 10, 19, 5), Duke Johnson (10, 2, 6, 7, 6, 7)





RZ Targets: David Njoku (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Corey Coleman (0, 0, 1, 2, 1, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Ricardo Louis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Isaiah Crowell (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Josh Gordon (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (4, 0, 6, 0, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 1, 2, 1, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Isaiah Crowell (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Briean Boddy-Calhoun (3-16-0, 0, 1-18-0, 2-10-0, 0, 0), C.J. Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-12-0), Jamar Taylor (3-77-0, 3-41-0, 0, 3-63-0, 4-25-0, 0), Jason McCourty (2-7-0, 0, 6-75-0, 9-127-1, 10-105-3, 4-49-0), Mike Jordan (0, 0, 0, 0, 2-13-0, 2-30-0)

Observations: Since returning to the NFL, Josh Gordon leads the Browns with 9.3 targets per game, but he was held in check against the Ravens going 5-47 on 11 targets. However, per PFF, of Josh Gordon’s targets, only 50 percent of them have been deemed catchable. The Browns take on the Bears in Week 16.





Denver Broncos

Targets: Demaryius Thomas (8, 9, 8, 10, 12, 8), Emmanuel Sanders (11, 8, 6, 7, 4, 9), Bennie Fowler (1, 1, 4, 4, 0, 0), Cody Latimer (5, 3, 4, 3, 3, 4), C.J. Anderson (1, 3, 0, 7, 2, 1), Devontae Booker (1, 6, 2, 1, 2, 1)





Carries: C.J. Anderson (10, 13, 5, 15, 22, 30), Devontae Booker (8, 14, 6, 2, 9, 11)





RZ Targets: Demaryius Thomas (1, 1, 1, 1, 3, 1), Emmanuel Sanders (1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: C.J. Anderson (0, 2, 0, 0, 3, 3), Devontae Booker (1, 5, 1, 1, 1, 3)





Inside 5 Carries: C.J. Anderson (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Aqib Talib (1-25-0, 4-34-0, 0, 0, 0, 2-8-0), Bradley Roby (3-24-0, 2-47-2, 2-19-0, 2-42-0, 0, 2-14-0), Brendan Langley (0, 0, 2-63-1, 0, 0, 0), Chris Harris Jr. (2-11-0, 1-3-0, 0, 2-37-0, 1-5-0, 3-36-0)

Observations: C.J. Anderson saw 44 percent of the Broncos’ offensive looks as he saw 30 carries and one target against the Colts. He throttled the Colts defense as he piled up 158 yards on the ground. Emmanuel Sanders left this game with an ankle injury and did not return. The Broncos aren’t nearly in as good of a spot next week with Paxton Lynch (if healthy) projected to be the starter and they’re road underdogs against the Redskins.





Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (14, 9, 10, 14, 16, 13), Stephen Anderson (3, 3, 0, 12, 6, 3), Lamar Miller (1, 5, 3, 4, 2, 4), Will Fuller (3, 0, 0, 0, 5, 5), Andre Ellington (0, 0, 0, 6, 2, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 1)





Carries: Lamar Miller (11, 22, 17, 15, 17, 9), Alfred Blue (4, 0, 8, 4, 0, 12), Andre Ellington (0, 0, 0, 2, 3, 0),





RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (2, 1, 0, 3, 1, 0), Stephen Anderson (1, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0), Lamar Miller (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (2, 2, 1, 1, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Lamar Miller (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Johnathan Joseph (5-138-1, 4-37-1, 2-26-0, 3-12-0, 3-65-0, 5-115-0), Kareem Jackson (8-88-1, 8-71-0, 2-10-0, 2-33-0, 4-47-0, 3-34-2), Kevin Johnson (1--2-0, 2-48-2, 3-8-0, 3-49-1, 4-57-0, 3-51-0), Marcus Williams (2-24-1, 0, 1-22-0, 1--1-0, 0, 0)





Observations: Volume is crucial in fantasy and it helps even more if the volume involves DeAndre Hopkins. Against an elite Jaguars defense, Hopkins soaked up 42 percent of the Texans target share and scraped together a serviceable fantasy outing as he went 4-80-1. It certainly could have been much worse.

Indianapolis Colts





Targets: Jack Doyle (5, 0, 8, 5, 3, 8), T.Y. Hilton (4, 0, 5, 6, 4, 7), Donte Moncrief (1, 0, 3, 8, 0, 0), Kamar Aiken (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Frank Gore (1, 0, 5, 0, 1, 4), Chester Rogers (6, 0, 4, 6, 4, 3), Marlon Mack (4, 0, 2, 2, 3, 1)





Carries: Frank Gore (17, 0, 17, 13, 36, 10), Marlon Mack (7, 0, 4, 6, 7, 6), Chester Rogers (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Donte Moncrief (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jack Doyle (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Kamar Aiken (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Marlon Mack (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Chester Rogers (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Frank Gore (0, 0, 5, 2, 1, 0), Marlon Mack (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: None.





Coverage Data (via PFF): D.J. White (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3-45-1), Kenny Moore II (0, 0, 1-19-0, 5-80-0, 2-55-0, 3-49-0), Nate Hairston (4-43-1, 0, 6-52-0, 5-36-2, 0, 0), Pierre Desir (4-81-1, 0, 2-16-0, 3-21-0, 0, 0), Quincy Wilson (0, 0, 0, 2-36-0, 2-18-0, 6-76-0), Rashaan Melvin (3-57-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Observations: Jack Doyle continues to be a target machine as he caught seven of his eight targets for 47 yards against the Broncos on Thursday night. Doyle’s 7.2 targets per game this season is tied for fifth among tight ends with Delanie Walker. He leads the Colts with 24 percent target share this year.





Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Marqise Lee (11, 9, 2, 10, 6, 0), Keelan Cole (8, 6, 7, 3, 3, 9), Allen Hurns (9, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marcedes Lewis (5, 2, 2, 5, 2, 2), Leonard Fournette (4, 3, 3, 4, 6, 0), Dede Westbrook (0, 6, 10, 9, 8, 2), T.J. Yeldon (8, 2, 6, 2, 0, 5), Chris Ivory (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0),





Carries: Leonard Fournette (17, 28, 12, 20, 24, 0), Chris Ivory (1, 6, 1, 4, 6, 17), T.J. Yeldon (3, 5, 3, 0, 2, 7)





RZ Targets: Marcedes Lewis (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marqise Lee (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Keelan Cole (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Dede Westbrook (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (2, 0, 0, 6, 4, 0), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 5), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3)





Coverage Data (via PFF): A.J. Bouye (1-20-0, 2-16-0, 2-24-0, 6-37-0, 2-8-0, 3-29-0), Aaron Colvin (1--2-0, 1-5-0, 1-7-0, 8-52-0, 3-20-0, 3-18-0), Jalen Ramsey (5-41-0, 4-46-0, 3-4-0, 3-58-1, 2-81-1, 4-80-1), Tyler Patmon (1-4-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Observations: With Marqise Lee exiting quickly with an ankle injury, Keelan Cole led the Jaguars with nine targets and went 7-181-1. Jaydon Mickens also chipped in with two touchdowns on five targets. Dede Westbrook saw just two targets, although Blake Bortles had to throw just 29 times as the crushed the Texans. With Lee expected to be out until the postseason, Cole and Westbrook will slide in as the Jags’ top-two wideout and have an inviting matchup against the 49ers on Sunday.





Kansas City Chiefs





Targets: Travis Kelce (0, 14, 4, 8, 13, 7), Tyreek Hill (0, 7, 11, 9, 6, 6), Kareem Hunt (0, 4, 1, 5, 3, 9), Albert Wilson (0, 0, 7, 5, 7, 2), Charcandrick West (0, 4, 4, 0, 2, 1),





Carries: Kareem Hunt (0, 18, 11, 9, 25, 24), Charcandrick West (0, 4, 0, 0, 3, 5), Tyreek Hill (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (0, 2, 0, 1, 4, 1), Albert Wilson (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Kareem Hunt (0, 2, 0, 1, 0, 2), Charcandrick West (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), , Tyreek Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 7), Charcandrick West (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Kareem Hunt (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Darrelle Revis (0, 0, 0, 3-29-0, 1-8-0, 1-15-0), Marcus Peters (0, 3-34-0, 5-20-1, 3-23-0, 0, 0), Phillip Gaines (0, 2-45-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Steven Nelson (0, 6-75-0, 4-47-0, 6-143-0, 5-23-0, 2-19-0), Terrance Mitchell (0, 1-10-0, 0, 3-55-0, 4-36-0, 1-9-0)





Observations: Kareem Hunt saw an absurd 53 percent of the Chiefs’ offensive looks on Saturday. He saw 24 carries and led then in targets (nine), and receptions (seven). Hunt is in another favorable spot next week as they’re 10-point home favorites against the Dolphins.





Los Angeles Chargers





Targets: Keenan Allen (7, 13, 14, 14, 8, 8), Melvin Gordon (8, 2, 3, 4, 3, 8), Hunter Henry (2, 5, 5, 9, 6, 3), Tyrell Williams (5, 1, 3, 3, 4, 7), Travis Benjamin (3, 1, 3, 6, 4, 4), Antonio Gates (2, 2, 2, 4, 1, 3), Austin Ekeler (5, 2, 3, 3, 3, 1), Mike Williams (2, 8, 0, 0, 3, 1)





Carries: Melvin Gordon (16, 20, 21, 19, 22, 19), Austin Ekeler (10, 6, 6, 4, 4, 2), Travis Benjamin (1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1), Keenan Allen (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Keenan Allen (0, 1, 2, 7, 2, 0), Hunter Henry (0, 2, 1, 1, 2, 0), Antonio Gates (0, 2, 1, 1, 0, 1), Melvin Gordon (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Mike Williams (0, 2, 0, 0, 2, 0), Travis Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (1, 7, 4, 3, 5, 3), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 4, 1, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Melvin Gordon (0, 0, 2, 1, 1, 2)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Casey Hayward (2-19-0, 1-20-0, 3-22-0, 3-76-0, 0, 2-70-1), Desmond King (4-45-0, 1-0-0, 4-36-0, 2-10-0, 4-44-1, 5-16-1), Michael Davis (1-9-0, 2-16-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trevor Williams (3-62-0, 3-64-0, 4-70-0, 3-60-1, 0, 2-16-0)





Observations: Austin Ekeler will miss the rest of the season with a broken hand, which should open up Melvin Gordon back to his normal usage as Ekeler would siphon off carries and passing down work. Gordon saw eight targets on Saturday, which was his most since he saw eight in Week 10. He hadn’t seen more than four targets in the four weeks before this game, while he had seen six or more targets in four of their first six games to begin the season. He saw 47 percent of the looks in this game and should be in for a huge workload against the Jets next week.

Miami Dolphins





Targets: Jarvis Landry (10, 11, 9, 6, 8, 13), Kenny Stills (8, 8, 6, 13, 4, 6), DeVante Parker (9, 9, 3, 4, 6, 12), Julius Thomas (5, 4, 6, 3, 4, 4), Kenyan Drake (2, 2, 4, 5, 6, 11), Damien Williams (3, 1, 5, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Kenyan Drake (7, 7, 9, 23, 25, 16), Damien Williams (9, 10, 8, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (2, 3, 1, 2, 3, 2), DeVante Parker (1, 4, 1, 0, 0, 3), Julius Thomas (2, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Kenny Stills (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Damien Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (2, 1, 0, 1, 2, 5), Damien Williams (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Kenyan Drake (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3)







Coverage Data (via PFF): Alterraun Verner (0, 0, 1-22-0, 1-20-0, 1-1-0, 0), Bobby McCain (5-54-0, 1-3-0, 2-23-0, 1-6-0, 4-36-0, 2-41-0), Cordrea Tankersley (3-33-0, 3-54-0, 5-95-0, 0, 0, 0), Xavien Howard (4-59-2, 2-20-1, 0, 2-30-0, 0, 1-7-0)





Observations: Kenyan Drake is seeing a Le’Veon Bell-type workload as he’s averaged 26 touches per game over the last three weeks when Damian Williams went down with a shoulder injury. His 26 touches per game leads all running backs since Week 13. The Dolphins are 10-point road underdogs against the Chiefs in Week 16, but he should have a high floor as he’s also averaging 7.3 targets per game during that three-game span.

New England Patriots





Targets: Brandin Cooks (11, 9, 7, 3, 7, 7), Rob Gronkowski (7, 3, 8, 11, 0, 13), Danny Amendola (4, 9, 4, 4, 9, 4), James White (3, 1, 2, 6, 4, 3), Chris Hogan (0, 0, 0, 0, 5, 0), Rex Burkhead (3, 6, 2, 4, 5, 1), Dion Lewis (0, 4, 2, 0, 5, 2)





Carries: Dion Lewis (14, 10, 15, 15, 5, 13), Rex Burkhead (10, 5, 13, 12, 5, 4), James White (2, 5, 3, 5, 0, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Rob Gronkowski (3, 1, 2, 0, 0, 3), Chris Hogan (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Danny Amendola (2, 2, 0, 0, 2, 0), James White (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Brandin Cooks (1, 2, 1, 0, 0, 1), Rex Burkhead (1, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Dion Lewis (4, 1, 4, 1, 0, 3), James White (1, 3, 0, 1, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (2, 0, 2, 4, 1, 3)





Inside 5 Carries: Rex Burkhead (1, 0, 2, 2, 1, 1), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), James White (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Eric Rowe (0, 0, 0, 0, 1--1-0, 5-109-1), Johnson Bademosi (0, 2-26-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jonathan Jones (3-52-0, 4-28-0, 5-46-0, 1-3-0, 5-36-1, 0), Malcolm Butler (5-99-0, 3-28-1, 2-22-0, 3-31-0, 4-47-1, 4-28-0), Patrick Chung (3-14-0, 3-40-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Stephon Gilmore (4-39-1, 7-64-0, 1-5-0, 2-22-0, 3-36-0, 5-76-1)









Observations: Chris Hogan was a surprise inactive and Rob Gronkowski led the Patriots with 13 targets (37 percent target share), racking up 168 yards on nine receptions. Sadly, Rex Burkhead suffered a knee injury in this game, that may knock him out until the postseason. I’d expect Dion Lewis to continue to early-down work with James White reclaiming his third-down role. Mike Gillislee may even be implemented back into the offense as well.





New York Jets





Targets: Robby Anderson (5, 7, 0, 10, 12, 6), Jermaine Kearse (6, 8, 0, 11, 10, 6), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (2, 9, 0, 7, 3, 4), Matt Forte (4, 0, 0, 1, 3, 3), Bilal Powell (0, 2, 0, 1, 3, 0), Elijah McGuire (1, 7, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Carries: Bilal Powell (9, 10, 0, 9, 18, 13), Matt Forte (14, 0, 0, 10, 15, 6), Elijah McGuire (13, 8, 0, 5, 5, 1), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 1, 0, 3, 1, 0), Jermaine Kearse (0, 0, 0, 2, 2, 0), Bilal Powell (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Matt Forte (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Bilal Powell (2, 0, 0, 1, 7, 0), Elijah McGuire (3, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Matt Forte (2, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Bilal Powell (0, 0, 0, 0, 5, 0), Matt Forte (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Buster Skrine (8-55-0, 5-74-0, 0, 2-27-0, 3-23-0, 1-5-0), Darryl Roberts (6-86-1, 5-51-0, 0, 3-71-0, 0, 1-27-0), Juston Burris (5-38-1, 1-13-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Morris Claiborne (0, 2-29-0, 0, 1-6-0, 2-50-1, 8-103-1), Rashard Robinson (0, 0, 0, 0, 3-98-1, 0)





Observations: Bryce Petty fed Robby Anderson with 12 targets that he turned into a weak 5-40 line, but he favored him in the preseason and that continued on Sunday. Sadly, they face a stout Chargers secondary next week.

Oakland Raiders





Targets: Amari Cooper (0, 7, 1, 0, 1, 0), Michael Crabtree (0, 11, 0, 0, 13, 17), Jared Cook (0, 5, 5, 5, 6, 4), Seth Roberts (0, 9, 3, 6, 3, 5), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 4, 4, 4, 6, 2), DeAndre Washington (0, 3, 3, 0, 2, 3), Jalen Richard (0, 3, 2, 3, 0, 2), Marshawn Lynch (0, 1, 3, 3, 2, 4)





Carries: Marshawn Lynch (0, 11, 26, 17, 7, 16), DeAndre Washington (0, 3, 6, 6, 4, 2), Jalen Richard (0, 4, 2, 1, 0, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jared Cook (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Michael Crabtree (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 5), Seth Roberts (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Marshawn Lynch (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Marshawn Lynch (0, 1, 4, 1, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Marshawn Lynch (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Dexter McDonald (7-84-1, 0, 0, 2-11-0, 3-14-0, 5-50-0), Sean Smith (1-6-0, 0, 2-18-0, 5-57-0, 1-29-0, 1-10-0), T.J. Carrie (7-41-0, 0, 4-69-1, 5-52-1, 4-71-0, 5-99-0)





Observations: Michael Crabtree soaked up 45 percent of the Raiders’ targets, seeing 17 targets with Amari Cooper out of the lineup with an ankle injury. Marshawn Lynch is averaging 17.2 touches per game over the Raiders’ last six games, which ranks 16th among running backs. He’s seeing a touch rate of 47.7 percent. The Raiders have a tough matchup against the Eagles next week.

Pittsburgh Steelers





Targets: Antonio Brown (7, 13, 12, 15, 18, 3), LeVeon Bell (6, 11, 14, 6, 10, 6), Martavis Bryant (5, 4, 6, 6, 10, 6), Juju Smith-Schuster (7, 8, 0, 5, 0, 6), Jesse James (2, 8, 4, 2, 12, 5), Eli Rogers (1, 0, 7, 2, 5, 2)





Carries: LeVeon Bell (26, 12, 20, 18, 13, 24), Martavis Bryant (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Antonio Brown (0, 4, 2, 3, 1, 0), LeVeon Bell (1, 3, 2, 0, 3, 0), Juju Smith-Schuster (1, 3, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jesse James (1, 2, 1, 1, 1, 1), Martavis Bryant (0, 1, 2, 0, 1, 1), Eli Rogers (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 2), Vance McDonald (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: LeVeon Bell (7, 5, 0, 0, 2, 6), Martavis Bryant (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: LeVeon Bell (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Martavis Bryant (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Artie Burns (1-60-1, 4-31-0, 5-55-1, 2-25-0, 1-7-0, 4-67-0), Cameron Sutton (0, 0, 0, 1-27-0, 2-19-0, 3-17-1), Coty Sensabaugh (2-22-0, 3-85-1, 2-57-1, 6-62-2, 3-39-0, 0), Mike Hilton (3-75-1, 5-46-0, 1-12-0, 0, 1-8-0, 3-15-0), William Gay (2-21-0, 0, 2-14-0, 1-3-0, 0, 1-5-0)

Observations: With Antonio Brown (sad face) knocked out early, Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster each saw six targets. Them and Le'Veon stand to benefit the most with Brown not returning till the postseason with a torn calf muscle. Brown's abscene leavies 30 percent target share on the table for the Steelers. Bell saw 49 percent of the Steelers’ offensive looks, piling up 165 total yards and one touchdown. They take on the Texans on Christmas Day next week.





Tennessee Titans





Targets: Delanie Walker (9, 9, 5, 5, 9, 10), Rishard Matthews (7, 6, 0, 0, 5, 8), Eric Decker (3, 3, 4, 6, 5, 5), Corey Davis (10, 7, 4, 4, 6, 5), DeMarco Murray (4, 6, 4, 2, 3, 1), Taywan Taylor (3, 1, 2, 2, 1, 0), Derrick Henry (3, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2)





Carries: DeMarco Murray (14, 8, 12, 11, 11, 18), Derrick Henry (11, 7, 13, 11, 8, 7), Taywan Taylor (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Delanie Walker (2, 2, 1, 0, 0, 2), Eric Decker (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Rishard Matthews (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Corey Davis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), DeMarco Murray (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Derrick Henry (0, 1, 3, 0, 2, 2), DeMarco Murray (3, 1, 2, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: DeMarco Murray (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adoree' Jackson (4-27-0, 9-72-1, 3-34-0, 1-57-0, 2-29-0, 9-88-0), Brice McCain (2-25-0, 2-30-0, 0, 3-37-0, 0, 3-25-0), LeShaun Sims (2-14-0, 2-48-1, 1-16-0, 2-20-0, 2-26-0, 3-28-0), Logan Ryan (5-108-1, 7-82-1, 2-20-0, 5-44-0, 4-29-0, 3-38-0)





Observations: Delanie Walker and Rishard Matthews remain the most reliable pass-catching weapons in this offense as they’re the only receiver averaging over 6.0 targets per game over the last six weeks. Walker is averaging 7.8 targets per game and dominating red zone usage for them as he’s seven red zone targets over their last six games — nobody else has more than two during that span.





