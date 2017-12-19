Week 15: NFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless of whether they were active or on a bye. The most recent target/touch will be on the right side. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five are more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to mostly fantasy relevant players.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (14, 10, 8, 10, 7, 10), Jaron Brown (6, 3, 1, 0, 5, 3), J.J. Nelson (4, 3, 4, 8, 3, 3), John Brown (6, 6, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jermaine Gresham (7, 1, 3, 3, 2, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 5, 6, 5, 3, 6), D.J. Foster (0, 2, 4, 5, 2, 9), Troy Niklas (2, 0, 2, 0, 2, 6), Kerwynn Williams (0, 2, 1, 0, 1, 1)





Carries: Adrian Peterson (21, 14, 20, 0, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (0, 1, 3, 16, 20, 17), Andre Ellington (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), D.J. Foster (0, 0, 1, 2, 2, 0), J.J. Nelson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (0, 1, 0, 2, 1, 0), Jaron Brown (2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Jermaine Gresham (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), John Brown (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), D.J. Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (0, 0, 0, 2, 4, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Elijhaa Penny (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0),





Coverage Data (via PFF): Justin Bethel (0, 1-22-0, 0, 0, 1-10-0, 0), Patrick Peterson (2-18-0, 4-73-1, 1-7-0, 1-13-0, 5-59-0, 2-11-1), Tramon Williams (3-14-0, 2-12-0, 4-34-0, 2-19-1, 3-43-0, 1-15-0), Tyrann Mathieu (2-20-0, 5-51-0, 2-2-0, 5-25-0, 2-13-0, 2-14-0)

Observations: With Jermaine Gresham (illness) ruled out, Ricky Seals-Jones role remained the same. He played just 35 percent of the snaps, running 12 pass routes on his 31 snaps (PFF). He saw six targets, but he doesn’t have the playing time we can rely on. Troy Niklas took over as the lead tight end, playing 93 percent of the snaps, running 37 pass routes and blocking 31 times along with seeing six targets.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (8, 10, 15, 6, 11, 8), Mohamed Sanu (5, 3, 9, 5, 8, 5), Austin Hooper (6, 2, 5, 4, 4, 2), Taylor Gabriel (3, 2, 3, 2, 1, 2), Devonta Freeman (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 7), Tevin Coleman (1, 2, 0, 6, 0, 0)





Carries: Devonta Freeman (2, 0, 0, 12, 24, 22), Tevin Coleman (20, 20, 19, 8, 9, 0), Taylor Gabriel (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Mohamed Sanu (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Julio Jones (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Julio Jones (2, 1, 1, 0, 3, 2), Mohamed Sanu (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Austin Hooper (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Devonta Freeman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (0, 0, 0, 0, 6, 3), Tevin Coleman (4, 6, 3, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Devonta Freeman (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 2), Tevin Coleman (2, 4, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Blidi Wreh-Wilson (0, 0, 0, 1-6-1, 0, 0), Brian Poole (4-40-0, 4-50-0, 3-8-0, 0, 4-37-1, 5-52-0), C.J. Goodwin (0, 1-10-0, 4-39-0, 2-31-0, 0, 0), Desmond Trufant (1-13-0, 4-39-0, 2-23-0, 0, 2-41-0, 3-30-1), Robert Alford (2-41-0, 4-51-1, 7-94-0, 1-6-0, 4-34-0, 4-35-0)

Observations: With Tevin Coleman out, Devonta Freeman played 72 percent of the running back snaps and saw 44 percent of the team’s offensive looks. He saw 22 of the 30 running back carries and finished second on the team with seven targets. I imagine fantasy owners would prefer if Freeman had the backfield to himself against the Saints next week with the playoffs on the line.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Devin Funchess (6, 0, 12, 7, 7, 4), Christian McCaffrey (7, 0, 5, 6, 4, 7), Russell Shepard (7, 0, 0, 5, 1, 0), Greg Olsen (0, 0, 4, 0, 1, 12), Damiere Byrd (0, 0, 0, 2, 5, 4), Jonathan Stewart (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1)





Carries: Jonathan Stewart (17, 0, 15, 11, 16, 11), Christian McCaffrey (5, 0, 7, 6, 8, 12), Russell Shepard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Christian McCaffrey (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Devin Funchess (1, 0, 1, 2, 1, 2), Ed Dickson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Russell Shepard (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Damiere Byrd (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Greg Olsen (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Jonathan Stewart (3, 0, 3, 1, 5, 3), Christian McCaffrey (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0),





Inside 5 Carries: Jonathan Stewart (1, 0, 3, 1, 4, 0), Christian McCaffrey (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Captain Munnerlyn (4-45-0, 0, 0, 3-45-0, 5-79-1, 0), Daryl Worley (2-30-0, 0, 1-42-0, 1-3-0, 7-65-0, 5-39-0), James Bradberry (4-49-0, 0, 2-61-1, 3-35-0, 5-62-0, 5-52-0), Kevon Seymour (1-12-0, 0, 1-3-1, 1-32-0, 0, 1-5-0)

Observations: Christian McCaffrey saw double-digit carries for just the third time this season, turning in a 12-63 line while also catching six of his seven targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. He led the Panthers 28 percent of their offensive looks and draws a fantasy-friendly matchup against the Buccaneers next week. Damiere Byrd attracted a lot of hype this week. He played 68 percent of the wide receiver snaps on Sunday, running a pass route on 27 of Cam Newton’s 37 dropbacks. He saw just 13 percent of the target share (four targets) but caught two touchdown passes. A week after Greg Olsen saw one target, he led the Panthers with 12 targets, turning in a 9-116-1 line and played 97 percent of the snaps. His foot woes may be behind him as he played over 90 percent of the snaps the last two weeks.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Kendall Wright (8, 4, 5, 2, 11, 13), Tarik Cohen (2, 6, 2, 4, 2, 6), Josh Bellamy (7, 0, 0, 2, 4, 7), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 2, 2, 2, 4), Dontrelle Inman (8, 5, 9, 2, 0, 2), Adam Shaheen (2, 4, 1, 0, 5, 0)





Carries: Jordan Howard (15, 15, 8, 13, 23, 10), Tarik Cohen (1, 9, 1, 2, 12, 2)





RZ Targets: Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Adam Shaheen (0, 1, 0, 0, 3, 0), Kendall Wright (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Dontrelle Inman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2)





RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (0, 3, 0, 1, 5, 0), Tarik Cohen (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Jordan Howard (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bryce Callahan (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-15-0, 3-67-0), Cre'von LeBlanc (0, 2-42-0, 5-35-0, 2-37-0, 0, 0), Kyle Fuller (7-120-1, 1-24-0, 4-33-0, 5-41-0, 3-14-0, 5-61-0), Marcus Cooper Sr. (0, 2-45-1, 0, 0, 0, 1-19-0), Prince Amukamara (0, 3-40-0, 4-41-0, 2-26-0, 5-39-0, 2-15-0)





Observations: Kendall Wright now has back-to-back weeks of 11-plus targets. With game script out of control, Wright was targeted 13 times on Sunday as Mitch Trubisky threw the ball 46 times. Wright’s target share could remain relatively safe depending on the game script, but his floor or ceiling is rather hard to trust on a weekly basis.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Dez Bryant (7, 14, 5, 7, 5, 4), Jason Witten (7, 1, 7, 5, 2, 5), Terrance Williams (4, 7, 5, 3, 6, 5), Cole Beasley (3, 4, 3, 3, 5, 5), Brice Butler (1, 2, 2, 1, 0, 0), Rod Smith (6, 0, 2, 1, 5, 3), Alfred Morris (0, 0, 1, 1, 3, 2)





Carries: Alfred Morris (11, 17, 9, 27, 19, 16), Rod Smith (3, 8, 9, 10, 6, 7), Dez Bryant (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Terrance Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Dez Bryant (0, 3, 0, 2, 0, 0), Jason Witten (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Cole Beasley (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Terrance Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Rod Smith (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Alfred Morris (1, 1, 0, 8, 4, 3), Rod Smith (0, 0, 2, 5, 1, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Rod Smith (0, 0, 1, 3, 0, 1), Alfred Morris (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 3)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Anthony Brown (3-38-1, 3-51-1, 4-86-1, 1-8-0, 2-45-0, 3-56-0), Chidobe Awuzie (0, 0, 0, 1-10-0, 2-19-0, 6-38-2), Jourdan Lewis (3-52-0, 3-31-1, 2-43-0, 2-12-0, 4-23-0, 3-15-0), Orlando Scandrick (6-51-0, 1-10-0, 3-57-1, 5-96-0, 0, 0), Xavier Woods (0, 0, 0, 2-18-0, 3-4-1, 1-13-0)





Observations: Alfred Morris’ and Rod Smith’s touches are about to take a dive as Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension is now over. He draws a Seahawks defense that was just roasted by Todd Gurley, but they had been playing well before that. Regardless, he should still be in for his usual 20-plus touch workload.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (7, 4, 8, 10, 9, 5), Marvin Jones (2, 7, 9, 8, 4, 5), Eric Ebron (3, 7, 4, 4, 11, 7), Theo Riddick (3, 2, 2, 5, 10, 3), T.J. Jones (3, 5, 0, 0, 3, 3), Kenny Golladay (3, 3, 4, 3, 4, 5), Ameer Abdullah (2, 2, 5, 0, 0, 4)





Carries: Ameer Abdullah (11, 11, 6, 0, 0, 1), Theo Riddick (4, 9, 5, 9, 10, 8), Tion Green (0, 0, 0, 11, 5, 10), Golden Tate (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Kenny Golladay (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Eric Ebron (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 3), Theo Riddick (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Ameer Abdullah (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 2), Golden Tate (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), T.J. Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Kenny Golladay (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Ameer Abdullah (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Theo Riddick (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 0), Tion Green (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Theo Riddick (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Tion Green (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Darius Slay (6-42-0, 2-28-0, 6-74-0, 3-50-0, 4-64-0, 3-41-0), DJ Hayden (1-1-0, 1-17-0, 3-38-0, 1-6-0, 1-5-0, 3-37-0), Nevin Lawson (4-73-1, 3-25-0, 1-7-0, 3-26-0, 1-8-0, 3-45-0), Quandre Diggs (1-4-0, 2-28-0, 2-19-0, 4-37-0, 0, 0), Teez Tabor (0, 0, 1-14-0, 1-8-0, 2-29-0, 4-26-1)





Observations: Ameer Abdullah was active for this game but Theo Riddick out-snapped him 33-8 against the Bears on Saturday. Tion Green also out-snapped Abdullah 23-8. That said, Riddick hurt his wrist in Saturday’s game. If he’s healthy, he makes for a solid play next week as he’s averaging 13.5 touches per game as the team’s feature back.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (8, 10, 9, 6, 14, 7), Jordy Nelson (4, 6, 5, 8, 5, 6), Randall Cobb (4, 6, 4, 0, 8, 14), Geronimo Allison (0, 0, 0, 1, 4, 8), Ty Montgomery (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (1, 6, 5, 3, 7, 0), Lance Kendricks (2, 4, 0, 1, 5, 2), Richard Rodgers (1, 1, 3, 2, 1, 4), Aaron Jones (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





Carries: Jamaal Williams (20, 18, 21, 21, 15, 10), Aaron Jones (3, 0, 0, 1, 4, 3), Randall Cobb (4, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Davante Adams (3, 0, 2, 0, 2, 2), Jordy Nelson (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Geronimo Allison (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Randall Cobb (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0),





RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 3, 5, 7, 1), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Randall Cobb (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 1, 2, 3, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Damarious Randall (4-52-0, 2-25-1, 3-18-0, 2-26-0, 1-13-0, 1-19-0), Davon House (7-116-1, 2-14-0, 4-54-0, 1-16-0, 5-98-0, 0), Josh Hawkins (0, 1-16-0, 3-33-1, 0, 1-2-1, 4-53-2), Kevin King (3-34-0, 0, 3-20-1, 0, 0, 0)





Observations: The Packers ran 64 plays on Sunday (46 pass plays) and Randall Cobb led the Packers with 14 targets. However, the target share may have looked a bit differently as Davante Adams (concussion) had strung together a 5-57-1 line on seven targets before having to leave early in the third quarter after a dirty hit from Thomas Davis. Jordy Nelson was still an afterthought as he saw just six targets and was out-targeted by Adams, Cobb, and Geronimo Allison. They have a tough matchup against the Vikings in Week 16.





Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Cooper Kupp (7, 7, 11, 6, 7, 3), Robert Woods (10, 11, 0, 0, 0, 7), Todd Gurley (7, 4, 7, 7, 5, 3), Sammy Watkins (3, 4, 9, 4, 7, 5), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 4, 1, 0, 0), Malcolm Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Todd Gurley (11, 15, 17, 19, 13, 21), Tavon Austin (5, 0, 5, 3, 1, 10), Malcolm Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 10)





RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (0, 1, 1, 2, 1, 2), Sammy Watkins (1, 0, 2, 1, 1, 1), Todd Gurley (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Robert Woods (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2),





RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (2, 4, 4, 5, 4, 6), Malcolm Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Todd Gurley (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 3)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Blake Countess (0, 3-41-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dominique Hatfield (0, 3-79-1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kayvon Webster (5-70-0, 3-25-0, 4-29-0, 1-26-0, 3-27-0, 0), Kevin Peterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 2-30-0, 1-7-0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (4-22-0, 1--7-0, 0, 3-26-0, 7-81-0, 3-23-0), Troy Hill (0, 0, 0, 1-13-0, 2-24-0, 1-4-0), Trumaine Johnson (3-56-0, 3-28-0, 5-57-0, 5-61-1, 4-50-0, 0)

Observations: The Rams throttled the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday. Jared Goff only had to throw 23 times, but Robert Woods reclaimed his No. 1 role as he led them with seven targets, turning in a 6-45-1 line. Todd Gurley utterly destroyed the Seahawks defense, piling up 180 total yards (152 rushing) and four total touchdowns. With the lead in hand, Malcolm Brown and Tavon Austin also saw 10 carries each.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (12, 9, 11, 5, 13, 5), Stefon Diggs (5, 6, 7, 5, 10, 6), Kyle Rudolph (7, 7, 4, 5, 5, 2), Jerick McKinnon (2, 7, 3, 5, 3, 8), Latavius Murray (0, 2, 1, 3, 2, 1)





Carries: Latavius Murray (17, 15, 20, 16, 9, 20), Jerick McKinnon (10, 14, 13, 9, 7, 9), Stefon Diggs (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (2, 2, 0, 0, 4, 0), Kyle Rudolph (1, 2, 1, 1, 2, 1), Stefon Diggs (2, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Jerick McKinnon (0, 1, 1, 1, 2, 0), Latavius Murray (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (4, 3, 8, 4, 1, 4), Jerick McKinnon (3, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Latavius Murray (2, 2, 2, 0, 0, 1), Jerick McKinnon (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Mackensie Alexander (3-47-0, 3-44-0, 0, 0, 1-21-0, 0), Marcus Sherels (0, 1-7-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Terence Newman (3-24-0, 4-24-0, 2-2-0, 0, 0, 2-57-0), Trae Waynes (3-56-1, 4-46-0, 2-61-0, 3-37-0, 4-33-0, 1-6-0), Tramaine Brock (1-5-0, 2-11-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Xavier Rhodes (1-5-0, 2-22-0, 7-111-2, 4-52-0, 2-28-0, 4-45-0)

Observations: The Vikings had their way with a Bengals defense that was decimated by injuries. They attempted just 25 passes on 59 plays. With little target share to go around, Stefon Diggs saw six targets, while Adam Thielen saw just five. Jerick McKinnon led them with eight targets, turning in a 7-114 line. Coming into this game as 12.5-point favorites, this game set up well for Latavius Murray, who had 20 carries for 76 yards and one touchdown. It’ll be interesting to see how the Vegas line opens up as they take on the Packers in Week 16.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (10, 11, 8, 9, 14, 11), Alvin Kamara (5, 9, 6, 6, 3, 7), Mark Ingram (0, 4, 3, 7, 5, 6), Ted Ginn (1, 6, 11, 3, 2, 0), Brandon Coleman (4, 2, 0, 2, 3, 5), Willie Snead (0, 2, 1, 2, 2, 3)





Carries: Mark Ingram (21, 11, 11, 14, 12, 12), Alvin Kamara (12, 8, 5, 9, 1, 12), Ted Ginn (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (0, 0, 1, 3, 2, 4), Alvin Kamara (2, 2, 1, 0, 1, 1), Mark Ingram (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Brandon Coleman (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Ted Ginn (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Willie Snead (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1)





RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (6, 0, 1, 5, 2, 3), Alvin Kamara (4, 1, 0, 4, 0, 2), Ted Ginn (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Mark Ingram (4, 0, 1, 2, 0, 1), Alvin Kamara (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): De'Vante Harris (3-41-0, 4-63-1, 5-99-1, 0, 0, 0), Ken Crawley (1-10-0, 3-29-0, 0, 3-42-1, 4-73-0, 2-13-0), Kenny Vaccaro (0, 0, 6-82-0, 2-39-1, 0, 0), Marshon Lattimore (2-18-0, 2-35-0, 0, 0, 3-73-0, 3-19-0), P.J. Williams (1-12-0, 4-62-0, 1-24-0, 2-2-0, 2-12-0, 0), Sterling Moore (0, 0, 1-14-0, 4-42-0, 1-8-1, 0)

Observations: Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara combine for 58 percent of the Saints’ offensive looks. Their workload was dead even as they each saw 12 carries, but Kamara out-targeted Ingram 7-6. They also combined for three touchdowns. With Ted Ginn ruled out, this just solidified Michael Thomas’ target share even more. Thomas saw 11 targets, turning in a 9-93-1 line. He easily could have scored at least one more touchdown in this game as he had two of them overturned. Once when his elbow just hit the ground before the end zone and another on a 32-yard bomb where he failed to drag his toe. Since Week 9, he’s been averaging 10.6 targets per game, the fourth-most among receivers. The Saints square off the Falcons again in Week 16, this time at the Superdome.





New York Giants

Targets: Evan Engram (9, 6, 7, 8, 7, 12), Sterling Shepard (13, 0, 0, 6, 3, 16), Roger Lewis (4, 4, 7, 3, 11, 10), Shane Vereen (4, 3, 2, 3, 4, 4), Wayne Gallman (1, 4, 2, 1, 9, 7), Tavarres King (4, 5, 4, 9, 0, 3), Orleans Darkwa (2, 4, 1, 1, 3, 3), Rhett Ellison (0, 1, 1, 2, 5, 0), Travis Rudolph (0, 6, 2, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Orleans Darkwa (14, 20, 11, 14, 10, 9), Wayne Gallman (3, 6, 9, 3, 12, 8), Shane Vereen (5, 2, 3, 1, 6, 5), Paul Perkins (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Sterling Shepard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tavarres King (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Evan Engram (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Evan Engram (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 3), Sterling Shepard (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 2), Roger Lewis (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 2), Tavarres King (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Shane Vereen (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Orleans Darkwa (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Orleans Darkwa (2, 4, 1, 2, 3, 3), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 1), Shane Vereen (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Orleans Darkwa (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 2), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brandon Dixon (0, 0, 0, 4-54-0, 5-78-1, 1-12-0), Darryl Morris (0, 0, 0, 2-12-0, 0, 2-10-1), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (1-0-0, 5-20-0, 0, 2-20-0, 2-20-0, 4-32-1), Donte Deayon (0, 1-9-0, 2-39-0, 0, 0, 0), Eli Apple (1-2-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4-37-0), Janoris Jenkins (5-131-1, 3-45-0, 1-14-1, 0, 0, 0), Ross Cockrell (0, 1-11-0, 4-40-1, 4-37-0, 2-26-0, 3-29-1)

Observations: The Giants came out firing against a stout Philly defense. Eli Manning, somehow, threw for 434 and three touchdowns (one interception). They ran 80 (!!) plays, throwing on 57 of them. Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram combined for 51 percent of the Giants’ target share. Shepard soaked up 16 targets, putting together an 11-139-1 line. The Giants take on the Cardinals in Week 16 and given Shepard has run 82 percent of his routes from the slot (PFF), he should avoid Patrick Peterson for the most part. Peterson has traveled into the slot just 60 times this season.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Alshon Jeffery (0, 7, 9, 6, 11, 10), Zach Ertz (0, 5, 12, 4, 0, 9), Nelson Agholor (0, 5, 6, 12, 11, 9), Torrey Smith (0, 4, 5, 7, 11, 3), Trey Burton (0, 0, 0, 7, 6, 2), Corey Clement (0, 0, 1, 3, 3, 1), Jay Ajayi (0, 1, 2, 4, 2, 2), LeGarrette Blount (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)





Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 13, 15, 8, 7, 7), Corey Clement (0, 6, 4, 3, 6, 4), Jay Ajayi (0, 7, 5, 9, 15, 12)





RZ Targets: Nelson Agholor (0, 2, 1, 1, 4, 3), Alshon Jeffery (0, 2, 2, 0, 2, 4), Zach Ertz (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 2), Trey Burton (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 2), Torrey Smith (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Corey Clement (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jay Ajayi (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 2, 2, 4, 4, 1), Corey Clement (0, 2, 1, 0, 2, 2), Jay Ajayi (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Corey Clement (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1),





Coverage Data (via PFF): Jalen Mills (0, 5-46-0, 1-11-0, 4-33-1, 3-22-2, 3-25-1), Patrick Robinson (0, 3-16-0, 2-24-0, 2-13-0, 1-7-0, 5-97-1), Rasul Douglas (0, 0, 3-36-0, 0, 0, 0), Ronald Darby (0, 8-74-0, 4-35-0, 2-16-0, 4-45-0, 6-139-1)

Observations: The Eagles offense didn’t miss a beat with Nick Foles under center. Per usual, Alshon Jeffery (10) and Zach Ertz (9) led them in targets, and they each scored once. Nelson Agholor also saw nine targets, turning in a 7-59-1 line. Jay Ajayi saw 12 carries and has led them in carries for three weeks in a row. The Eagles have a soft matchup against the Raiders in Week 16.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: Marquise Goodwin (2, 0, 6, 8, 12, 13), Carlos Hyde (3, 0, 13, 5, 1, 2), George Kittle (0, 0, 2, 3, 2, 5), Trent Taylor (0, 0, 3, 6, 3, 5), Matt Breida (2, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Garrett Celek (6, 0, 2, 4, 4, 3)





Carries: Carlos Hyde (17, 0, 16, 17, 14, 16), Matt Breida (9, 0, 1, 12, 12, 5), Marquise Goodwin (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: George Kittle (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 2), Marquise Goodwin (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0), Garrett Celek (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Trent Taylor (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 0, 0, 6, 1, 3), Matt Breida (1, 0, 0, 1, 3, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Matt Breida (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Ahkello Witherspoon (3-24-0, 0, 3-37-1, 1-14-0, 3-28-0, 4-42-0), Dontae Johnson (4-48-1, 0, 4-66-0, 1-13-0, 9-125-2, 4-34-0), Greg Mabin (0, 0, 0, 1-8-1, 0, 0), K'Waun Williams (4-56-0, 0, 1-6-0, 3-17-0, 0, 2-21-0), Leon Hall (1-21-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Observations: Marquise Goodwin continues to thrive with Jimmy Garoppolo under center as Jimmy peppered him with 13 targets. He’s now averaging 11.0 targets per game over the last three weeks. However, he’ll draw a tough matchup against the Jaguars next week. Carlos Hyde is averaging 2.7 targets per game in the three games that Jimmy has started, compared to 6.6 targets per game in the prior 11 games.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (6, 6, 3, 7, 6, 4), Jimmy Graham (9, 11, 6, 4, 2, 3), Paul Richardson (2, 8, 7, 4, 7, 7), Tyler Lockett (2, 5, 1, 2, 5, 3), J.D. McKissic (5, 6, 7, 3, 5, 4), Mike Davis (0, 2, 0, 4, 2, 2)





Carries: Mike Davis (0, 6, 0, 16, 15, 6), J.D. McKissic (5, 7, 4, 1, 3, 6), Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Doug Baldwin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Jimmy Graham (4, 5, 1, 2, 0, 0), Paul Richardson (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Doug Baldwin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: J.D. McKissic (0, 2, 2, 1, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, 3, 0, 1, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: J.D. McKissic (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Byron Maxwell (0, 1-11-0, 5-60-1, 6-121-1, 7-112-1, 4-36-0), Jeremy Lane (2-34-0, 6-97-0, 3-39-0, 0, 0, 1-15-0), Justin Coleman (6-44-0, 2-11-1, 2-34-0, 5-38-0, 2-24-0, 1-8-0), Neiko Thorpe (0, 0, 2-20-0, 0, 0, 0), Richard Sherman (1-18-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Shaquill Griffin (1-16-0, 0, 0, 4-41-0, 3-34-0, 2-14-0)

Observations: The Seahawks ran just 47 plays as the Rams torched them in all facets of the game. Paul Richardson led them with seven targets and everyone else saw four or fewer targets. Doug Baldwin and Jimmy Graham each had one-catch games. This game was an anomaly for the entire offense and they’ll look to rebound against the Cowboys next week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (0, 10, 12, 6, 5, 8), DeSean Jackson (10, 3, 11, 3, 7, 1), Adam Humphries (4, 4, 6, 4, 3, 5), Cameron Brate (3, 3, 2, 6, 1, 5), Charles Sims (4, 5, 5, 2, 3, 4), O.J. Howard (0, 4, 4, 2, 6, 1), Chris Godwin (10, 2, 2, 3, 6, 2), Doug Martin (2, 3, 0, 0, 3, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 2, 0, 4, 1, 3)





Carries: Doug Martin (20, 19, 7, 0, 10, 0), Peyton Barber (2, 0, 5, 23, 12, 13), Charles Sims (3, 1, 1, 3, 3, 0), DeSean Jackson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Adam Humphries (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Mike Evans (0, 1, 3, 0, 1, 1), Cameron Brate (0, 0, 1, 3, 0, 0), DeSean Jackson (0, 1, 3, 1, 0, 0), O.J. Howard (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Adam Humphries (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Charles Sims (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Chris Godwin (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Doug Martin (4, 7, 0, 0, 3, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 3, 2, 3, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Doug Martin (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 3, 1, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brent Grimes (4-68-1, 4-28-0, 7-97-0, 4-23-0, 2-22-0, 2-32-0), Javien Elliott (3-35-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Robert McClain (0, 5-50-0, 1-5-0, 3-28-0, 5-35-0, 1-8-0), Ryan Smith (3-44-0, 5-94-1, 6-89-1, 1-5-0, 5-63-1, 1-6-1), Vernon Hargreaves (2-16-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Observations: This was a brutal game for the Buccaneers as O.J. Howard started hot, but got knocked out with an injury, DeSean Jackson left with an injury, Cameron Brate left with an injury but later returned. If Howard and Jackson are out next week, there should be a very tight target share filtered to Brate and Mike Evans. Chris Godwin may see some involvement as well. With Doug Martin inactive, Peyton Barber saw 100 percent of the running back carries. His usage was fine with 13 carries and three targets, but he didn’t have many chances to score. Their running game has a tough matchup against the Panthers in Week 16.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Jamison Crowder (11, 8, 10, 7, 6, 7), Vernon Davis (11, 6, 1, 2, 7, 4), Josh Doctson (7, 7, 4, 5, 6, 4), Chris Thompson (7, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ryan Grant (3, 3, 2, 9, 1, 3), Samaje Perine (1, 2, 4, 3, 4, 2), Kapri Bibbs (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4)





Carries: Samaje Perine (9, 23, 24, 12, 17, 14), Jamison Crowder (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kapri Bibbs (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Josh Doctson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Jamison Crowder (3, 0, 2, 1, 0, 2), Josh Doctson (1, 2, 1, 1, 0, 2), Ryan Grant (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Vernon Davis (3, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Samaje Perine (2, 5, 5, 0, 0, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Samaje Perine (2, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bashaud Breeland (4-66-1, 4-37-0, 1-4-0, 3-45-1, 4-26-0, 2-55-0), Josh Norman (5-82-1, 2-30-0, 4-58-0, 4-33-0, 4-142-1, 0), Kendall Fuller (4-23-1, 2-22-0, 0, 3-16-0, 1-7-0, 4-37-0), Quinton Dunbar (0, 0, 0, 0, 3-57-0, 0)





Observations: Predictably, Jamison Crowder had the best receiving game as he avoided Patrick Peterson in the slot. Crowder led the Redskins with seven targets, turning in a 5-55-1 line. With Chris Thompson, Byron Marshall, and Rob Kelley on IR, Samaje Perine was set for a huge workload but had just 66 total yards on 16 touches. It doesn’t help their offensive line is banged up and Trent Williams was out. He’ll be a low-end running back next week against the Broncos.















