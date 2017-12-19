Raymond Summerlin

Waiver Wire: Week 16

Tuesday, December 19, 2017


Welcome to the 16th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. With the final week of the fantasy season – for most players – here, this column will focus exclusively on the present. To that end, the watch list has been replaced by a look at some desperations plays for anyone who managed to get this far in the playoffs with a hole in the lineup. For those poor souls forced to play in Week 17, there is a section looking at some widely-available players with good matchups in the final week.

As a reminder, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of leagues.

The Drop List

At this point it is simple. If they are not starting, they can be cut.  

Quarterbacks
Blake Bortles owned in 54 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 streaming option if available.
1. Nick Foles
2. Joe Flacco

Running Backs
1. Kerwynn Williams
2. Mike Davis
3. Peyton Barber
4. Tion Green

Wide Receivers
Martavis Bryant owned in 56 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 3 receiver if available.
1. Dede Westbrook
2. Mike Wallace
3. Keelan Cole
4. Will Fuller
5. Kendall Wright

Tight Ends
1. Eric Ebron
2. Charles Clay
3. Ricky Seals-Jones

Defense/Special Teams
1. Carolina Panthers
2. Chicago Bears
3. Washington Redskins

Kickers
1. Dan Bailey
2. Phil Dawson
3. Josh Lambo

QUARTERBACKS
1. Nick Foles, Eagles – Owned in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues
In leagues where Blake Bortles is already owned, this is a bad week for streamers with usual top options like Tyrod Taylor and Jimmy Garoppolo in tough spots. That leaves quarterback-needy teams with a choice between upside and safety. Foles, as well as some of the quarterbacks listed in the desperation section, represents that upside after throwing for four touchdowns against the Giants in his first start of the season. The matchup with the Raiders this week is tougher – Oakland has quietly shut down passers over the last month – but the weapons at his disposal give Foles a chance at multiple scores and big games every week.

2. Joe Flacco, Ravens – Owned in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues
Flacco disappointingly only threw for one score against the Browns, but he now has three solid passing games in a row. More importantly, he gets to face a Colts defense which was just shredded by Brock Osweiler of all people. Flacco has not shown any upside this season, but he is the safe option.

Week 17: Tyrod Taylor finishes the season with another game against the Dolphins…Jacoby Brissett had a tough run through the playoffs, but he finishes up in a great spot at home against the Texans.

Desperation Station: Tyrod Taylor would seem like a sure-fire streaming option coming off a good performance against the Dolphins, but following a three-touchdown debut against them in 2015, Tyrod has thrown for exactly one touchdown in his last four games against the Patriots. He has had some rushing success in those games, making him the best of this bunch…Despite a 434-yard, three-touchdown explosion against the Eagles, it is difficult to jump in head first with Manning because he had failed to throw for more than 275 yards in eight consecutive games before Sunday with one or fewer touchdowns in five of those games. Arizona has also been stingy against passers as of late…Jimmy Garoppolo has been outstanding since taking over the starting job, but he is not the caliber of fantasy option to use against the Jaguars except in desperate situations…Mitchell Trubisky has never thrown for multiple touchdowns in a game, but against the Browns is a good place to start. He also has 585 yards passing total in his last two games and has flashed some rushing upside this season…Nothing sticks out as good about his matchup and he is coming off a dreadful game, but DeShone Kizer has the rushing upside to create QB1 performances out of nothing.


Raymond Summerlin is a football writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter at @RMSummerlin.
Email :Raymond Summerlin


