Getting Defensive: Week 16

Monday, December 18, 2017

The defenses I touch on are not my ranks, but my overall thoughts on the defenses I find notable. The goal of these pieces is to give you a concise, actionable rundown on defenses for the upcoming week.





Defensive order is based on their opponents implied team total, from lowest to highest. The team in parenthesis is the defenses opponent.





Note: I’m doing some traveling this week and writing this piece much earlier than I normally do so there aren’t a lot of totals posted for games yet and some of the sites I use for research aren’t updated yet, leading to a little more narrative/opinion-based information. Good luck this week in the playoffs!





Worth Mentioning

Defenses that are highly owned (60+ percent), or worth noting overall.

Panthers (vs. Buccaneers — No Line)





With the Buccaneers playing Monday night there is no line for this game yet. The Panthers are strong up front but have taken a step back in the secondary as they’ve allowed two or more touchdown passes in five of their last six games. However, they still boast a high floor as they have the league’s fourth-highest sack rate and Jameis Winston has been relatively turnover-prone thus far in his career.

Ravens (vs. Colts — 14-point implied team total)

Despite losing CB Jimmy Smith, the Ravens should still be a serviceable defense at home against a weak Colts offense. The Ravens have held opposing offenses to the third-lowest scoring rate this season while forcing a league-high turnover rate on 19.3 percent of drives. The Colts have an implied team total of just 14 points as they do their best with Jacoby Brissett and his 30th-ranked 2.7 percent touchdown rate.

Steelers (@ Texans 17-point implied team total)

The loss of Ryan Shazier and Joe Haden (could be back this week) has hampered this defense. While the Texans are implied for 17 points, I could potentially see a scenario the Texans’ offense strings together a decent game, limiting the Steelers’ upside, especially since the Steelers are on the road.

Chargers (@ Jets — 18-point implied team total)

The Chargers will have to fly all the way across the country to take on the Jets, and they’ll likely be missing DL Corey, and LB Denzel Perryman has already been ruled out. However, Bryce Petty and the Jets will likely still be overmatched as the Chargers have one of the best secondaries and pass rushes in the league with Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa.

Eagles (vs. Raiders — 19-point implied team total)

The Eagles defense is in a good spot as they host the Raiders on Christmas Day. PFF grades the Eagles with the No. 2 overall defensive unit, including the best pass rush. Derek Carr could be under pressure plenty as they just lost LT Donald Penn for the season.

Jaguars (@ 49ers — 19-point implied team total)

The Jaguars head to San Francisco to take on Jimmy Garoppolo who has thrown for 300-plus yards in back-to-back starts while sporting an 8.7 adjusted yards per attempt. That said, the 49ers lack any real threats outside of Marquise Goodwin, who will have his hands full with an elite Jaguars defense that ranks No. 1 overall by PFF, including the No. 1 overall defense in pass coverage.

Rams (@ Titans — 21-point implied team total)

The Rams are 6.5-point road favorites against a Titans offense that is implied for 21 points, which is slightly below the league average. Their defense has been stellar this season, as they’ve allowed a score on just 28.8 percent of drives, the second-highest mark among defenses and they’ve forced 47 sacks this season, trailing only the Jaguars.

Broncos (@ Redskins — 22.25-point implied team total)

While the Broncos have allowed the seventh-most passing touchdowns this season, they’ve still allowed the second-fewest passing yards and 4.7 yards per play, both stats trailing only the Jaguars. That said, they are still 3.5-point road underdogs this week.





Matchup Downgrade

Highly Owned Defenses with limited upside in the current matchup.





Vikings (@ Packers — No Line)





There is currently no line on this game as Mike McCarthy was non-committal on whether Aaron Rodgers would start or not. This would obviously be a downgrade for the Vikings defense as they’re on the road, facing one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Rodgers’ status will be something to monitor this week.





Saints (vs. Falcons — No Line)





With the Falcons playing Monday night, there is no line for this game, but I imagine this game will open with one of the highest over/unders in Week 16. Even though the Saints are at home, I wouldn’t feel great about utilizing them against the Falcons, which could be a potential shootout spot. They faced them two weeks ago and generated just two sacks and one turnover.





Seahawks (@ Cowboys — 21.25-point implied team total)





The Seahawks defense was just throttled by the Rams at home. LB Bobby Wagner was limited with a hamstring issue, LB K.J. Wright was out with a concussion and they’ve already had numerous season-ending injuries from key defenders. The Cowboys offense hasn’t been great recently, but they will get Ezekiel Elliott back this week, which should help their overall outlook. LT Tyron Smith also left their game Sunday and didn’t return, so that will be something to keep an eye on as well.





Potential Streamers

See Above.





Bears (vs. Browns 15.5-point implied team total)





This game is sporting the lowest total on the slate at 38 points and certainly looks like it’ll shape up to be a low-scoring affair. Chicago is a tough place to play and it’s looking to be a crisp 26 degrees at kickoff on Sunday. The Browns offense is still sporting a league-high turnover rate, with a turnover on 21 percent of drives, along with a league-low 22.2 percent scoring rate. The Bears are currently seven-point favorites and the Browns are implied for just 15.5 points.





Chiefs (vs. Dolphins — 17-point implied team total)





The Chiefs defense hasn’t been great this season, but they are 10-point home favorites against a Dolphins team that is implied for an abysmal 17 points. Per the FantasyLabs Trends tool, the Chiefs have averaged 9.5 fantasy points per game at home this season.





Patriots (vs. Bills — 17.25-point implied team total)





The Patriots had been dropped in a lot of leagues but are in a good spot at home against a Bills team that is implied for just 17.25 points. The downside with playing the Bills is Tyrod Taylor doesn’t turn the ball over often, sporting a 1.1 percent interception rate.





Cardinals (vs. Giants — 18-point implied team total)





The Cardinals are in a good spot on Sunday as they return home to face a Giants a team that is implied for just 18 points. This seems like a letdown spot for the Giants after they just piled up 29 points against the Eagles on Sunday. They still boast the league’s second-lowest scoring rate this season.





Redskins (vs. Broncos — 18.75-point implied team total)





The Redskins step into the streaming conversation as they are 3.5-point home favorites against a Bronco team that is implied for just 18.75 points and they’re expected to start Paxton Lynch this week if he’s healthy.





Lions (@ Bengals — 19.25-point implied team total)





The Lions are slight 4.5-point favorites on the road against the Bengals. They’d probably be my last resort as a streamer as they’re on the road, although the Bengals have been abysmal this year with the third-lowest scoring rate this season and a bottom-12 turnover rate among offenses.





Kickers in Order of Implied Team Total

Kicker fantasy points have a strong correlation to Vegas implied team totals. Here are the top kickers who garner low-to-medium ownership (70% or lower) in order of implied team total (minimum 22-point implied team total) in order to help you find possible streamers.

Harrison Butker (27-point implied team total)

Dan Bailey (25.75-point implied team total)

Nick Rose (24.5-point implied team total)

Josh Lambo (23.25-point implied team total)

Mike Nugent (22.5-point implied team total)

Dustin Hopkins (22.25-point implied team total)

Phil Dawson (22-point implied team total)