Dynasty First Down Week 15

Monday, December 18, 2017

Welcome to the Dynasty First Down, where each week, I'll focus on one player gaining or losing dynasty value. This is just a portion of a new dynasty series entitled Three & Out, which can be found each Monday. To find the full article, check out our Rotoworld Season Pass, which also includes projections, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, exclusive columns and chats with our experts and much more for just $19.99.

Note: Any dynasty ADP or dynasty trades referenced in this article can be found at dynastyleaguefootball.com

Risers:

Blake Bortles, QB JAX

For Jaguars QB Blake Bortles, the season began with a closer than many expected competition for the starting job that nearly went to uninspiring veteran Chad Henne. The team ultimately sided with Bortles as the starter, but there was seemingly no confidence in him from the team or fantasy players. As the coaching staff suggested they would allow Bortles to throw the ball as little as possible, it became clear this team would try to win with their running game and defense, and they have. The Jags have clinched a playoff spot and continue to blow teams away. After an early-season game manager role, Bortles has been more aggressive and more active in recent weeks. He’s now the QB13 on the season and over the past month, he’s the QB2, behind only Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. During those four games, Bortles has weekly finishes of QB7, QB3, QB10 and QB5, pending Monday Night Football.

The best part about Bortles recent surge is that his price is still in the gutter. Bortles inefficiency during his first two seasons made him the butt of many jokes across the fantasy community, but he’s now on his way to a third consecutive QB1 finish and now his team is enjoying success, too. After his poor play a year ago, Bortles dynasty ADP fell through the floor. After being consistently targeted around the bottom of the top 100 for months, he fell to 146 in November of 2016 and all the way to 235 when it appeared he might lose his job this past pre-season. Most have assumed all season that this would be Bortles final year with the team and they would search for a starting quarterback to match the quality of their defense, but it is time to start considering Bortles as the long-term starter for the Jaguars.