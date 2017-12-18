Patrick Daugherty

The Morning After

Antonio Brown's Short Sunday

Monday, December 18, 2017


Sooner or later, the 2017 football season comes for us all. Sunday, it was the best receiver of his generation, Antonio Brown. Bending over for what would have been his 10th touchdown of the year, Brown got crisscrossed by a pair of Patriots defenders.


The initial outlook was as bleak as it gets. Brown could put no weight on his left foot as he was helped to the sideline. After a brief examination, he was whisked to the locker room. To the layman’s eye, Brown appeared to have broken his leg. CBS Analyst Tony Romo is not a layman. He noticed that Brown got kicked in his left calf as he was going down.


It was indeed the calf that Brown was announced with, but Twitter — myself included — was skeptical. “If that’s a calf injury, I’m Abraham Lincoln” was the prevailing sentiment. Those suspicions were only heightened when it was announced that Brown was headed to the hospital. Since when are football players taken to the hospital mid-game for calf injuries?


The answer is Week 15 2017. Unlike the trail of injured 2017 superstars before him, Brown actually managed to escape without a season-ending issue, getting diagnosed with a partially torn calf. It will hold him out for Week 16, and likely Week 17, as well, but not the postseason. With the Steelers in strong position for the No. 2 seed, Brown will probably get three weeks of rest between now and his next football game. It’s the absolute best-case scenario considering the ugly fashion in which he went down.


If Brown is indeed done for the regular season, it’s not before posting his fifth-straight 100-catch campaign. As far as I could tell on Pro Football Reference, that’s something no other player has accomplished in NFL history. A souped up version of Brandon Marshall, Brown is a compiler and big-play threat who is an elite weapon in the red zone.


In his absence, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant will continue to duke it out for No. 2 duties. Right now, Smith-Schuster maintains a sizable lead.       


Five Week 15 Storylines


Aaron Rodgers isn’t Aaron Rodgers in Carolina. Making a return that was two months and seven games in the making, Rodgers had just the fourth three-interception effort of his career, and first since 2009. The picks doubled his total from his five healthy starts to begin the season. Rodgers could never get into rhythm, making throws and decisions you rarely see from the two-time MVP. INT No. 1 was a forced throw off Rodgers’ back foot under pressure. The second, an airmail over the middle of the field. It was arguably Rodgers’ worst throw since becoming the Rodgers we know today. No. 3 was a deep ball underthrow to Jordy Nelson that might have been a 75-yard touchdown with a little more air underneath it. With the Packers’ season now all but over, Rodgers was coy when asked if he will be back under center for Week 16. If he is, it will be for a tough matchup with the 11-3 Vikings.     


Davante Adams suffers concussion on ugly hit from Thomas Davis. Something that didn’t help Rodgers’ cause was his No. 1 receiver getting blown to smithereens on a contemptible hit after Rodgers’ second interception. Running across the middle of the field, Adams never saw Davis coming, and got blindsided in helmet-to-helmet fashion. The hit was eerily similar to the one JuJu Smith-Schuster laid on Vontaze Burfict earlier this season. Davis, who has handed out more than one dubious hit this year, was distraught on the sideline. He will likely be suspended for Week 16. It’s Adams’ third documented concussion as a pro. All three have come since last October. With nothing to play for, it’s quite possible Adams is shut down for Weeks 16 and 17.  


Rex Burkhead injures knee, doesn’t return against Steelers. With one touchdown already to his name, Burkhead was looking for No. 2 when he took the ball from the Steelers’ six-yard line in the opening minutes of the second half. Instead, he came down with what appeared to be a serious knee issue. It had the looks of yet another bitter end to a feel-good 2017 fantasy story. Mercifully, Burkhead was reported after the game to have avoided major injury, namely, ACL damage. His status for Weeks 16 and 17 is uncertain, but with the Pats likely to clinch a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs, Burkhead has a real chance at returning for the postseason. In his absence, Dion Lewis should reassume goal-line duties, while Mike Gillislee will return to the 46-man roster. James White will see more targets than usual.    


Greg Olsen comes back to life with 9/116/1. Muddling through injury and ineffectiveness — admittedly a bit of a chicken/egg situation — Olsen finally welcomed himself to the 2017 season, doubling his previous totals across the board. All it took was a date with a Dom Capers-coordinated defense that more than once left Olsen completely wide open, including on his 30-yard touchdown. Capers brought the house and didn’t leave safety help. Olsen obliged with one of the easiest scores of his career. Olsen’s string of 1,000-yard seasons is long since snapped, but he could get a year-ending hot streak going against the Bucs in Week 16.   


Russell Wilson takes seven sacks as Seahawks go off the rails. They don’t make meltdowns more comprehensive than this. Running for his life behind the Seahawks’ barely-there offensive line, Wilson was pulverized for seven sacks in a loss that more or less knocked Seattle out of the playoffs. Wilson completed just 14 passes in a 42-7 beatdown, losing a fumble, taking a safety and losing 23 yards on a play where he literally threw the ball backwards as he was getting sacked. Fair or not, it was a performance that likely nuked Wilson’s MVP odds. Statistically, Wilson will have an excellent chance at getting back on track in Week 16 against the Cowboys.  


Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com.
