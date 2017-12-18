Ryan McDowell

Dose: Week 15 Review

Monday, December 18, 2017


Week 15 was among the wildest we've seen in some time, headlined by the return of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and many teams fighting for playoff positioning. A major blow to the Steelers early in the game and another late in the contest made for one of the games of the year, but was surely tough to swallow for Pittsburgh fans. Here's the weekly rundown...

 

 

Buffalo- 24

Miami- 16

 

After looking like a dominant team in all facets of the game in last week’s upset win over New England, the Dolphins laid an egg in a divisional loss at Buffalo. It should not be surprising from a team that has shown multiple personalities all season long, somehow winning six games, yet playing like the worst team in the league at times. The Bills took the early lead and were ahead 21-6 at halftime. While the Dolphins pushed hard for a fourth-quarter comeback and had a chance after a late score and successful onside kick, QB Jay Cutler sealed the game with an interception. Cutler finished with 274 passing yards, but no scores to go with his trio of picks, a very Cutler-like stat line. A trio of Dolphins saw double-digit targets as Miami was in comeback mode for much of the game. WR Jarvis Landry (10/99) led the team, as usual, while WR DeVante Parker (6/89) finally enjoyed a productive game, but needed 12 targets to get his six receptions. Finally, RB Kenyan Drake didn’t get as many carries as he’s seen in recent weeks, rushing 16 times for 78 yards and a score, but he did add six grabs for 35 yards.

 

The Buffalo offense relied on the duo of QB Tyrod Taylor and RB LeSean McCoy, both playing multiple roles. Taylor threw for 224 yards and a touchdown, adding 42 yards and another touchdown on the ground. McCoy scored as a runner and receiver, totaling 96 yards on the day. WR Kelvin Benjamin has been serving as Taylor’s favorite target, but he was in and out of the lineup with injury issues and finished with only a pair of catches for 20 yards. TE Charles Clay led the team with a 5/68 receiving line.

 

Jacksonville- 45

Houston- 7

 

This was one of the easiest wins of the year for a team whose defense has created a ton of opportunity for wins this season, but it still came in surprising fashion. Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette was ruled out late Saturday night, which opened opportunity for RBs Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon, as well as QB Blake Bortles and the passing game. The Jags scored in all kinds of ways, but it wasn’t who you might expect. Bortles played one of the better games of his season, throwing for 326 yards and three scores, but those scoring passes went to rookie WR Keelan Cole and little-known WR Jaydon Mickens (twice). Cole (7/186/1) finished with over 100 yards for the second consecutive week and Mickens (4/61/2) came out of nowhere following an early ankle injury that ended the day for WR Marqise Lee. We might have expected rookie WR Dede Westbrook to be the one to step up his production, but he managed just two catches for 21 yards. The running game was also flipped as Yeldon and Ivory combined for 69 rushing yards, which was matched by backup RB Corey Grant in garbage time. Oh, and the touchdowns? Those went to FB Tommy Bohanon, who scored a pair of short scores.

 

There were few positives for the Texans, as you can tell based on the score alone. Houston needed a second-half touchdown to WR DeAndre Hopkins to avoid a shutout. Hopkins was essentially shut down all day with the exception of that one drive, in which he had three of his four receptions and 70 of his 80 total yards. RB Lamar Miller struggled as the team fell behind early, finishing with 33 total yards and being out-rushed by backup RB Alfred Blue. WR Will Fuller caught all five of his targets for 44 yards.

 

New Orleans- 31

NY Jets- 19

 

It was the same ole’ story for the Saints, who were carried by their RB duo of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara to a win in a game that was much closer than expected. Ingram totaled 151 yards, sealing the game with a late 50-yard touchdown run, adding to his first-half score. Kamara actually had a relatively quiet game compared to some of his other performances this season, but still totaled 89 yards and a touchdown. WR Michael Thomas had a potential blowup game, catching a pair of touchdowns that were taken away after replay, but he did make his third attempt count and finished with nine grabs for 93 yards on a team-high 11 targets. QB Drew Brees threw for 285 yards and a pair of scores.

 

The Jets lost QB Josh McCown last week, so backup QB Bryce Petty got the start in this game. No one would’ve blamed the Jets for laying down and giving up the fight, but that didn’t happen. After falling behind early, the Jets essentially matched New Orleans score for score. WR Robby Anderson was the go-to target for Petty, but he caught only five of 12 targets for 40 yards. Veteran RB Bilal Powell led the team in rushing with a meager 44 yards and a touchdown, while rookie RB Elijah McGuire hauled in a 38-yard reception, which resulted in him leading the way with a 3/48/1 receiving line. TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (2/13) threw up another clunker and shouldn’t be in fantasy lineups going forward.

 

Philadelphia- 34

NY Giants- 29

 

Another game that was much closer than expected was the back and forth NFC East battle between the rival Eagles and Giants. QB Eli Manning, benched just two weeks ago, threw for a season-high of 434 yards and tied his season-best with three passing scores. In fact, the yardage is Manning’s most since Week Five of the 2015 season. Manning spread the ball around, but his top target was easily WR Sterling Shepard, who strangely saw just three targets a week ago, registered a career-high 16 targets, catching 11 for 139 yards and a touchdown. TE Evan Engram (8/87) and WR Roger Lewis (4/74) chipped in big games, as well. As usual, there was nothing noteworthy from the Giants' running game.

 

This was the Eagles first game without breakout QB Carson Wentz, who suffered a torn ACL a week ago, ending his potential MVP campaign. Backup QB Nick Foles was an admirable replacement in this game, throwing for 237 yards and four touchdowns and the Eagles needed every one of them. The Giants have had trouble covering slot receivers and tight ends all season, so it is no surprise to see WR Nelson Agholor (7/59/1) and TE Zach Ertz (6/56/1) with big games to lead the Eagles. WR Alshon Jeffery (4/49/1) led the team in targets and produced solid numbers. The running game continues to trend towards former Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi as he had 12 carries compared to 13 total for RBs LeGarrette Blount, Corey Clement and Kenjon Barner, but Ajayi managed just 49 rushing yards in a nice spot against the Giants. The win gives the Eagles a bye for the first week of the playoffs.

 

 

Redskins- 20

Cardinals- 15

 

A game that seemingly no one cared about was played just that way with little offensive production for either the Cardinals or Redskins, who did just enough to come out victorious at home. QB Kirk Cousins broke out of his recent slump, throwing for 196 yards and two touchdowns, while not committing a turnover. WR Jamison Crowder was the top target, catching five balls for 55 yards and a score. WR Josh Doctson (2/16) and TE Vernon Davis (2/18) were both disappointments, as was starting RB Samaje Perine, who rushed 14 times for 37 yards. He did chip in two receptions for 29 yards, slightly boosting his PPR fantasy numbers. Cousins is seemingly all the Redskins have going for them, which will make this off-season free agency period even more important than normal.

 

Having already lost their top two quarterbacks and top two running backs, it is no surprise that the Cardinals offense is failing them. Future Hall of Fame WR Larry Fitzgerald caught five passes for 60 yards, but that was the only thing close to a bright spot for this team. With veteran RB Adrian Peterson placed on the injured reserve list last week, the backfield now belongs to Kerwynn Williams, who rushed 17 times for 61 scoreless yards.

 

Baltimore- 27

Cleveland- 10

 

On Sunday, we saw “bad” DeShone Kizer and the Browns were never even in the game against the Baltimore Ravens, who cruised to an easy win over the Browns, who remain winless on the season. Ravens QB Joe Flacco threw for 288 yards and a score and also added another touchdown on the ground. RB Alex Collins, who had been one of the hottest players in the game in recent weeks, was limited to only 19 yards on 12 carries in what turned into a shared backfield. RB Buck Allen rushed 13 times for 70 yards and was easily the more effective of the duo. WR Mike Wallace led the team with six receptions for 89 yards and because the Browns can’t stop any tight end, veteran Benjamin Watson posted a 4/74/1 line. WR Jeremy Maclin has been a non-factor for weeks now and this week, he caught one pass for 22 yards before leaving the game with a knee injury.

 

As I mentioned, the rookie QB Kizer really struggled in this matchup, even against a battered Ravens defense. Kizer threw for just 146 scoreless yards and committed multiple turnovers. Kizer did look often to WR Josh Gordon as he has for three consecutive games now. Gordon saw a team-high 11 targets, catching five for 47 yards. Some of the teams other key players did not even contribute to that level. RB Isaiah Crowell totaled 67 yards on nine touches, which included four receptions for -7 yards. RB Duke Johnson totaled 63 yards and a score, while WR Corey Coleman disappointed with one catch for 16 yards.

 


Ryan McDowell is a senior writer for dynastyleaguefootball.com.
