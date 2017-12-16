Weather: Week 15 Forecasts

Saturday, December 16, 2017

Buffalo featured the worst weather of the season in Week 14 against the Colts. Between the blizzard and strong winds, all passing options were rendered useless. Starting quarterback’s Jacoby Brissett and Nathan Peterman combined for only 16 completions throughout the entire game. Both team’s focus turned to the ground game where they combined for 97 rushing attempts! LeSean McCoy was a fantasy stud, compiling 156 yards on 32 carries and scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime. This game was a good example of what extreme weather can do to a game plan, and how it affects fantasy scoring. Speaking of fantasy, when setting your lineups this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings. Onto the weather….

Wet Weather Watch

LA Rams at Seattle (4:05 PM ET): A key divisional matchup between the Rams and Seahawks will likely feature plenty of rain. 48 degree temperatures with 10 MPH winds are forecasted but the rain is what could really affect this game. It’s expected to start as a drizzle early in the game but increase as the game goes on. At the moment I would continue to start all players from this game with confidence, but be sure to check how bad the rain is prior to game time.

New England at Pittsburgh (4:25 PM ET): This game could potentially decide which team gets the top seed in the AFC and has home field advantage throughout the playoffs. 40 degree temperatures and rain are expected. The forecast only calls for a drizzle throughout the game, meaning the plethora of fantasy options in this game should still be started.

Worry-Free Weather

LA Chargers at Kansas City (8:25 PM ET, Saturday): The Chargers will look to extend their winning streak to five as they take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night. Weather doesn’t look like it will be a factor with 50 degree temperatures, clear skies and mild 10 MPH winds expected.

Houston at Jacksonville (1:00 PM ET): QB T.J. Yates will start his first game of 2017 against the vaunted Jacksonville secondary in Week 15. He will enjoy some of the nicest weather of the week with 67 degree temperatures, clear skies and a slight breeze forecasted. Start all fantasy options as usual.

Baltimore at Cleveland (1:00 PM ET): 35 degree temperatures with overcast skies and 7 MPH winds shouldn’t play too much of a factor in this one. Weather looks like it will remain constant throughout the game meaning you can start all fantasy players in this one.

Green Bay at Carolina (1:00 PM ET): Aaron Rodgers will be making his return against the Panthers this week. 47 degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies won’t play a factor in this one meaning all players are a go from this game.

Miami at Buffalo (1:00 PM ET): Coming off a huge home win against the Patriots at home, the Dolphins travel to the Bills in cold weather. 25 degree temperatures overcast skies shouldn’t be a problem. There is a 2 percent chance of precipitation at the moment, but if that changes Buffalo could once again see snow. Start all fantasy players from this game as usual at the moment.

Arizona at Washington (1:00 PM ET):45 degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies shouldn’t be a factor in this game. Both teams will enjoy some of the more mild weather of the week meaning fantasy options can be started as normal.

Philadelphia at NY Giants (1:00 PM ET): With Carson Wentz tearing his ACL in last week’s win over the Rams, Nick Foles will be at the helm against the Giants. 33 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies and a 1 percent chance of precipitation is forecasted for this matchup at MetLife Stadium. Despite the chilly weather, fantasy options can be started as usual.

Tennessee at San Francisco (4:25 PM ET): Jimmy Garoppolo has won his first two starts as a 49er and will look to continue that streak against the Titans in Week 14. Weather shouldn’t play a factor as 56 degree temperatures with clear skies and slight 7 MPH winds are expected.

Dallas at Oakland (8:30 PM ET): Coming off a resounding 20 point win against the Giants, the Cowboys will travel to the Oakland Coliseum. Weather won’t be in play for the Sunday night game with 61 degree temperatures and clear skies forecasted.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay (8:30 PM ET, Monday): This projects to be the hottest game of the week with 72 degree temperatures forecasted. Mostly cloudy skies and a slight three mile per hour winds won’t affect this game. Start all fantasy players as usual from this game.

Home Teams are Dome Teams

Three games will be played indoors this week, including the divisional matchup between the Bears and Lions on Saturday.

Chicago at Detroit (4:30 PM ET, Saturday)

Cincinnati at Minnesota (1:00 PM ET)

NY Jets at New Orleans (1:00 PM ET)