Evan Silva

Silva's Week 15 Matchups

Thursday, December 14, 2017


Thursday Night Football

Denver @ Indianapolis
Team Totals: Broncos 21.5, Colts 19

Regressing down the stretch of a season in which he was never supposed to start, Jacoby Brissett enters Week 15 with four straight fantasy scores of QB15 or worse to face a Broncos defense that finally showed Week 14 life, piling up four sacks and repeatedly knocking Josh McCown out of the game in Denver’s shutout win. The Broncos’ D/ST isn’t anywhere near what it was under Wade Phillips, but this is as good a matchup as D/STs get. Despite ranking 17th among quarterbacks in snaps played, Brissett has taken a league-high 48 sacks. The Colts haven’t topped 20 points since Week 8, and six of the last seven D/STs to face Indianapolis logged top-eight fantasy results. … Frank Gore showed he can still handle heavy volume in last week’s Buffalo blizzard, parlaying 37 touches into 140 yards. Error-prone rookie Marlon Mack has single-digit touches in five straight weeks, playing his way out of the fantasy discussion with pass-protection miscues and back-breaking lost fumbles. Gore’s Thursday night matchup is daunting against a Denver defense that resumed eliminating the run in last week’s win, holding Jets running backs to a 20/45/2.3/0 rushing line. As usual, Gore is a low-upside, volume-based flex option.

Brissett’s post-bye target distribution: T.Y. Hilton 15; Jack Doyle and Chester Rogers 14; Donte Moncrief 11; Mack 7; Gore 6; Brandon Williams 5. … Doyle projects as the Colts’ safest pass-catcher play against a Broncos defense yielding the NFL’s third-most fantasy points to tight ends. Denver will be without FS Justin Simmons (ankle), who splits tight end coverage duties with SS Will Parks. … Just four opposing wide receivers have cleared 65 yards against the Broncos’ secondary through 13 games. Three of those who did were speedsters like Hilton, however, specifically Kenny Stills (5/98/1), Brandin Cooks (6/74/0), and Cordarrelle Patterson (3/72/0). With 30 yards or fewer in seven of his last ten games, Hilton has settled in as a big-play-dependent, boom-bust WR3/flex option. Hilton, of course, is always a better bet at home than away. In his career, Hilton averages 79.6 yards per game at Lucas Oil Stadium versus 66.9 yards on the road. … Moncrief’s (ankle) absence elevates Rogers’ outlook, although the matchup and Rogers’ low-volume usage curb his appeal. Rogers is averaging 5.0 targets per game in the last month.

Trevor Siemian’s last four fantasy results as the Broncos’ starter are QB20 > QB31 > QB23 > QB28. Playing indoors against a Colts defense that has allowed 10-of-13 quarterbacks to log top-14 finishes gives Siemian mild two-QB-league appeal, but he’s off the streamer radar. … With Jamaal Charles phased out, C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker remain as the Broncos’ top-two backs. Anderson reemerged as Denver’s lead runner on touch totals of 19 > 24 and snap rates of 56% and 59% in the last two games. After allegedly being limited in Week 13 by an illness, Booker returned for 11 touches on 39% of the snaps in last week’s win over the Jets. Usage is far more important for Broncos backs than matchup, which at worst is neutral against the Colts. Anderson is the preferred flex option, but he’s far from safe. … Held under 20 yards in four straight games, Sanders has been unable to overcome his midseason high ankle sprain and is out of fantasy contention until he does something productive. … With Siemian on the field, Thomas has out-targeted Sanders 84 to 56. Thomas’ draw is appealing against a Colts defense that is again without CB Rashaan Melvin (hand) after giving up at- or above-expectation stat lines to JuJu Smith-Schuster (5/97/1), Marqise Lee (7/86/1), DeAndre Hopkins (6/86/1), Dede Westbrook (6/78/0), Keelan Cole (3/49/1), and Kelvin Benjamin (3/38/1) in its last five games. Thomas has 65-plus yards and/or a touchdown in five of the Broncos’ last seven games.

Score Prediction: Broncos 20, Colts 17

Saturday Football

4:30 PM ET Game

Chicago @ Detroit
Team Totals: Lions 25, Bears 19

Matthew Stafford showed his previously bruised hand was little or no issue in last week’s win at Tampa Bay, completing 81.8% of his throws for 381 yards. Back home in Detroit, Stafford squares off with a Bears team he has ripped for top-eight fantasy results in 4-of-5 meetings since Vic Fangio took over as defensive coordinator. With 290 or more passing yards in six of his last eight games and top-14 fantasy finishes in seven of his last nine, Stafford should be viewed as a high-floor QB1 play beneath Ford Field’s dome. … Based on coaching-staff commentary – never necessarily trustworthy – it sounds like Ameer Abdullah will return this week from a two-game absence. Abdullah missed Week 13 with a neck injury, and beat writers believe he missed Week 14 as a healthy scratch. If Abdullah does play, this will become a backfield to avoid. If Abdullah sits out again, Theo Riddick will warrant RB2 treatment after setting consecutive season highs in snap rate (64%, 71%) and touch count (14, 16) with Abdullah on the shelf. Tion Green was Detroit’s stand-in No. 2 back with 11 and 5 touches on 33% and 19% playing-time clips.

Stafford’s post-bye target distribution: Golden Tate 55; Marvin Jones 52; Eric Ebron 39; Riddick 28; TJ Jones 21; Kenny Golladay 17; Abdullah 13; Darren Fells 9. … Jones has turned in solid stat lines of 5/74/0 > 4/67/0 > 4/85/1 in three dates with Chicago since signing with Detroit. Jones warrants WR2 treatment against a Bears defense that has yielded 75-plus yards and/or a touchdown to five of its last six No. 1 wide receivers faced. … Beginning with most recent, Tate’s receiving lines against Fangio’s defense are 3/32/0 > 6/58/0 > 1/1/0 > 4/34/0 > 6/40/1. The Bears have played stingy slot coverage for the most part this year, although Trent Taylor (6/92/0) and Nelson Agholor (3/32/1) hurt them in two of the last three weeks. Even in a less-than-ideal matchup, Tate is a volume-based WR2/3 play with target counts of 8 > 10 > 9 in Weeks 12-14. … Golladay maintains enticing big-play potential and Dynasty appeal, but he’s not a realistic Week 15 play with target totals of 3 > 3 > 4 > 3 > 4 in his last five games. … Ebron’s 10/94/0 stat line from Week 14 is tough to chase as his lone game above 58 yards all season. Ebron’s four career box scores against Fangio’s Bears are 4/49/0 > 4/32/0 > 4/42/0 > 5/25/1. Ebron is a dice-roll streamer.

Although game flow is always a much-bigger obstacle for Jordan Howard than anything else, he has the top Week 15 matchup in Chicago’s offense against a Lions defense that was rinsed for a 133/626/4.71/7 rushing line by enemy backs in Weeks 10-14 and has allowed 14 rushing TDs in its last eight games. Five straight opponents have rushed for 100-plus yards against Detroit. Howard should light up the Lions if the Bears keep the scoring close. He remains at weekly risk of being scripted out of games. … In a game Chicago dominated over Cincinnati, Tarik Cohen’s Week 14 touch count spiked up to 14. Unfortunately, Cohen’s trust level remains low with seven touches or fewer in six of Mitchell Trubisky’s nine starts. He’s a shot-in-the-dark PPR flex option. … Coming off his season-best game in what appeared to be a tough spot at Cincinnati, Trubisky should be locked into two-quarterback-league lineups against a backsliding Lions defense that has allowed six of its last nine quarterbacks faced to post top-12 fantasy results. Although Trubisky’s arrow appears to be pointing up, his streamer/DFS appeal remains limited with top-16 fantasy finishes in just 2-of-9 rookie-year starts and one of the NFL’s least-talented supporting casts.

Dontrelle Inman logged his usual playing time (88%) in last week’s win, but he failed to draw a single target and is Chicago’s likeliest receiver to attract Darius Slay. … The Bengals’ secondary could not cover Kendall Wright (10/107/0) in Week 14, giving Wright his first game above 46 yards since Trubisky replaced Mike Glennon. Despite the eruption, Wright’s lengthy track record of non-useful fantasy production gives him the appearance of a points-chasing play. As a 72% slot receiver, Wright does have a good-looking draw against a Lions secondary scrambling at slot corner, where Nevin Lawson and rookie Teez Tabor shared time last week after Quandre Diggs moved to safety to replace SS Tavon Wilson (shoulder, I.R.). … Impressive rookie TE Adam Shaheen’s playing time (42%) and routes run (13) remained Week 14 concerns, even as he converted five targets into a 4/44/1 receiving line and clearly warrants more usage. The stubborn Bears continue to resist. Shaheen’s floor is far from safe because his opportunity is so limited, but his matchup is favorable. The Lions allow the NFL’s seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends, including 5/65/1 to Bucs TEs in Week 14, 5/36/1 to Ravens TEs in Week 13, 4/63/2 to Kyle Rudolph in Week 12, 6/64/1 to Bears TEs in Week 11, and 4/70/0 to Seth DeValve in Week 10.

Score Prediction: Lions 24, Bears 21

8:25 PM ET Game

LA Chargers @ Kansas City
Team Totals: Chargers 23, Chiefs 23

In a long-overdue move that helped snap their six-game losing streak, the Chiefs finally recommitted to Kareem Hunt as their Week 14 offensive centerpiece by feeding Hunt seven first-quarter carries and 28 touches for the game en route to 138 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s decisive 26-15 win over Oakland. Charcandrick West did vulture a 13-yard score, and West’s continued third-down and two-minute presence threatens Hunt’s ceiling. Nevertheless, this is another plus draw against a Bolts defense that yielded a crisp 70/308/4.40/2 rushing line to enemy backs in the last month. The Chargers have also allowed the NFL’s eighth-most receptions (76) to running backs. … Another Hunt-based game plan is in Kansas City’s best interests because Alex Smith’s Week 15 matchup is as tough as it gets. Held to fantasy results of QB20 or worse in three of his last four starts, Smith now draws a Los Angeles defense that has limited 10 of its last 12 quarterbacks faced to finishes of QB17 or worse while ranking fifth in the NFL in sacks (37) and third in interceptions (16). Just 3-of-13 quarterbacks to face the Chargers have thrown for multiple touchdowns. Smith was the QB22 when these clubs met in Week 3.

Smith’s Weeks 6-14 target distribution: Travis Kelce 70; Tyreek Hill 58; Hunt 33; Demarcus Robinson 26; Albert Wilson 21; West 19; Demetrius Harris 13. … Essentially robbed of three touchdowns by overturns, negations, and his own drop against the Raiders, Kelce enters a Week 15 bounce-back spot against the Bolts, who gave up 3/41/1 to Redskins tight ends in Week 14, 6/107/1 to Browns tight ends in Week 13, and 7/44/0 to old-man Jason Witten in Week 12. Kelce has 70-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 8 of his last 10 games. … Hill’s matchup is more imposing due to his negative road-game splits and the Chargers’ allowance of just two touchdown catches to wide receivers since Week 6. TyFreak did drop a 5/77/1 stat line on Los Angeles in Week 3, however, and Hill’s monster ceiling can never be left on a fantasy bench.

Despite clear-cut defensive ineptitude versus both the run and pass, the Chiefs have maintained a 12-game string of holding opponents to 20 points or fewer at Arrowhead Stadium. Philip Rivers will look to snap that streak with top-13 fantasy results in four straight starts and 340-plus passing yards and/or multiple touchdowns in five straight. Kansas City lacks the secondary personnel to hang with white-hot Keenan Allen and has been vulnerable to tight ends since losing SS Eric Berry (Achilles’), boding well for Hunter Henry and Rivers’ weapons as a unit. … Despite continued inefficiency on the ground, Melvin Gordon enters Week 15 with touch counts of 21 > 20 > 24 > 23 > 23 in the last five weeks to face a Kansas City defense that has allowed 100-plus rushing yards in 11-of-13 games. Only six teams have yielded more rushing yards to running backs (1,344) than the Chiefs, and only eight teams have given up more running back touchdowns (12). Rookie change-of-pace back Austin Ekeler hasn’t reached double-digit touches since Week 10 and no longer poses a worrisome threat to Gordon’s workload.

Rivers’ target distribution since the Bolts’ Week 9 bye: Keenan Allen 56; Hunter Henry 27; Gordon 20; Travis Benjamin 19; Tyrell Williams 16; Ekeler 15; Antonio Gates 11; Mike Williams 10. … Allen turned in his fourth straight 100-plus-yard game in last week’s win over the Skins and now faces a Chiefs defense allowing the NFL’s second-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Jermaine Kearse (9/157/0), Terrance Williams (9/141/0), Robby Anderson (8/107/0), Dez Bryant (6/73/0), Michael Crabtree (7/60/0), Zay Jones (3/33/1), and Cole Beasley (4/24/2) have all produced at or above expectation against K.C. in the last five games. … The Chiefs allow the NFL’s ninth-most yards to tight ends (746) and were ripped by Raiders TEs for 7/88/1 last week. With 80-plus yards and/or a touchdown in three straight games, Henry has earned every-week TE1 treatment. … Kansas City is vulnerable to big-play threats of Williams and Benjamin’s ilk, surrendering the NFL’s tenth-most completions of 20-plus yards (43) and third most of 40-plus (12). Tyrell’s Week 14 eruption (4/132/1) against Washington is still difficult to chase because he’s seen four targets or fewer in four straight games. He’s a low-volume WR4/flex dart throw. We know Benjamin has big plays in his toolbox, but he is another low-target rotational receiver with a basement-low floor. … Against the Redskins, Mike returned from his two-week knee injury to play 49% of Los Angeles’ offensive snaps and gain three yards on three targets. This is shaping up as a lost rookie year.

Score Prediction: Chargers 24, Chiefs 20

Sunday Football

1:00 PM ET Games

Houston @ Jacksonville
Team Totals: Jaguars 25.5, Texans 13.5

Embrace it or not, Blake Bortles is one of this week’s premier quarterback streamers with top-10 fantasy finishes in three straight games and top-15 results in six of his last seven. Bortles draws a Texans defense that has given up top-15 scores to six of its last seven quarterbacks faced, including top-ten games to Jacoby Brissett, Jared Goff, Blaine Gabbert, and Russell Wilson. Bortles’ floor-ceiling combination is supported by Houston’s allowance of the NFL’s seventh-most quarterback rushing yards (238). Bortles is averaging 5.0 rushing attempts in his last six games. … Even as Leonard Fournette’s stretch-run efficiency has taken a turn for the worse against constant eight-man boxes, his high-volume role has stayed secure with 23-plus touches in three of his last four games. Riddled with injuries, the Texans’ run defense has faded since midseason, giving up 100-plus rushing yards in four of its last five games and a combined 73/377/5.16/4 rushing line to enemy running backs in the last three weeks. As a high-volume home-favorite running back in a plus matchup, Fournette remains a high-floor, high-upside RB1 play.

Bortles’ target distribution in the last month: Dede Westbrook 33; Marqise Lee 27; Keelan Cole 19; Fournette 16; Marcedes Lewis 11; Yeldon 10. … In addition to out-targeting him by six, Westbrook has outgained Lee 235 to 209 yards in the last month. Running 86% of his routes outside, Westbrook now draws a Texans secondary that has been flamed by perimeter receivers T.Y. Hilton (5/175/2), Robert Woods (8/171/2), Tyler Lockett (6/121/0), Marquise Goodwin (6/106/0), Paul Richardson (6/105/2), and Sammy Watkins (2/41/1) over its last seven games. … Lee runs a team-high 88% of his routes on the boundaries and also has a plus draw against a Houston defense yielding the NFL’s eighth-most 20-plus-yard catches (45) and a league-high 13 completions of 40-plus yards. Lee has 65-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 8 of his last 12 games. I do believe Westbrook is challenging Lee hard for Jaguars No. 1 wideout distinction. … Slot man Cole put up useful box scores in the last two weeks (3/49/1 > 3/99/1), although he did it with three measly targets in each game, suggesting regression is forthcoming.

Regardless of the identity of Houston’s Week 15 quarterback – Tom Savage is in the concussion protocol and T.J. Yates played relatively well in Week 14 relief – this is an obvious fade spot for Texans passing-game members against the NFL’s top pass defense. The exception is matchup-proof DeAndre Hopkins, who dropped a 7/55/1 stat line on the Jags with Savage quarterbacking in Week 1 and has maintained extreme volume with the second-most targets in the league (155). … The Jaguars’ defense is by far this week’s top D/ST play against a Texans offense that has allowed 6-of-6 defenses faced since Deshaun Watson tore his ACL to post top-16 weekly results, including four top-12 finishes. … With touch counts of 26 > 18 > 19 > 19 in his last four games, Lamar Miller is a volume-driven RB2 in this hard draw against a Jacksonville defense that has held enemy running backs to a combined 116/406/3.50/2 rushing line in its last six games. The Jaguars have also allowed the NFL’s seventh-fewest receiving yards (486) to backs.

Score Prediction: Jaguars 24, Texans 10


Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com.
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

