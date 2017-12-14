Patrick Daugherty

Goal Line Stand

print article archives RSS

Week 15 Rankings

Thursday, December 14, 2017


Ben Roethlisberger has posted at least 290 yards and two touchdowns in each of his past four starts. Following his 506-yard dismantling of the Ravens on Sunday Night Football, he’s averaging 362 yards since Week 11. Since a five-interception meltdown in Week 5, Ben has put up an 18:6 TD:INT total across eight games, averaging over eight yards per attempt. The Steelers have not lost in the process, positioning them as the AFC’s No. 1 seed at 11-2 heading into Sunday’s showdown with the Patriots.


Thought to be fully recovered from their early-season defensive struggles, the Pats took a major step back against the Dolphins in Week 14, getting ripped by Jay Cutler and run over by Kenyan Drake. They are not looking like a stay-away home matchup for the AFC’s hottest quarterback, who is in excellent position to post his fifth straight top-seven effort. Over the past four weeks, Ben has finished as the QB1, QB7, QB1 and QB2, respectively. Fantasy owners have the perfect setup for the semifinals.  


Week 15 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Russell Wilson vs. LAR -
2 Tom Brady at PIT -
3 Ben Roethlisberger vs. NE -
4 Aaron Rodgers at CAR Questionable (clavicle)
5 Cam Newton vs. GB Questionable (shoulder)
6 Philip Rivers at KC -
7 Dak Prescott at OAK -
8 Drew Brees vs. NYJ -
9 Matthew Stafford vs. CHI -
10 Matt Ryan at TB -
11 Case Keenum vs. CIN -
12 Jimmy Garoppolo vs. TEN -
13 Kirk Cousins vs. ARZ -
14 Blake Bortles vs. HOU -
15 Alex Smith vs. LAC -
16 Jameis Winston vs. ATL -
17 Jared Goff at SEA -
18 Nick Foles at NYG -
19 Jay Cutler at BUF -
20 Tyrod Taylor vs. MIA -
21 Derek Carr vs. DAL -
22 Marcus Mariota at SF -
23 Joe Flacco at CLE -
24 DeShone Kizer vs. BAL -
25 Blaine Gabbert at WAS -
26 Trevor Siemian at IND -
27 Mitchell Trubisky at DET -
28 Andy Dalton at MIN -
29 Eli Manning vs. PHI -
30 Bryce Petty at NO -
31 Jacoby Brissett vs. DEN -
32 T.J. Yates at JAC -


QB Notes: On the road against the No. 1 defense in the league, Russell Wilson finished as the QB3 in Week 14. Second in passing touchdowns (29), Wilson has tossed at least two in eight straight starts. Fresh off getting ripped by Carson Wentz and missing No. 2 CB Kayvon Webster (Achilles’), the Rams are catchable Week 15 prey. … Tom Brady has one touchdown over his past two starts. Getting Rob Gronkowski back should be the Week 15 antidote against a Steelers D that’s been getting annihilated for big plays since losing Joe Haden and Ryan Shazier to injury. … Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) is back after a seven-game layoff. Before going down, he had posted at least three scores in three straight starts. He led the league in touchdowns heading into Week 6. Perhaps there will be some rust against the Panthers. Even a rusty Rodgers is a top-five fantasy quarterback. … Cam Newton has 103 more rushing yards than any other QB. It’s how he’s stayed afloat as the QB6 by average points. For Week 15 he gets a Packers defense allowing the 10th most quarterback fantasy points. DC Dom Capers’ unit has a notoriously difficult time slowing dual-threats.  


Philip Rivers is averaging 366 yards over his past three starts. Week 15 opponent Kansas City is allowing the fifth most passing yards. With Keenan Allen doing his best Antonio Brown impression of late, Rivers should have both floor and upside to spare in a crucial divisional tilt. … Dak Prescott finally had a good fantasy day without Ezekiel Elliott last Sunday, pounding the Giants for 332 yards and three scores. The Raiders provide the perfect opportunity to stay hot. Opposing passers are completing an absurd 69.2 percent of their throws against Jack Del Rio’s “defense.” … Drew Brees has had stunningly few ceiling weeks, reaching three touchdowns just once in 13 starts. He’s compensated by providing a steady floor. A spiked week is not out of the question against a Jets defense permitting the third most quarterback fantasy points. … Matthew Stafford has somehow generated just two touchdowns while combining for 673 yards over his past two starts. He could struggle for both against a Bears D in the bottom 10 in weekly passing yards (217) and aerial scores allowed (15). Keeping Stafford in the top 10 is his high floor and elite receiver duo of Golden Tate and Marvin Jones.


Embarrassingly the QB16 by total points, Matt Ryan has a favorable matchup in the Bucs. Of course, that was also the case three weeks ago, when Ryan managed just one score against Mike Smith’s defense. Ryan did post 317 yards while averaging 9.06 yards per attempt, providing reasonable hope for a more explosive Week 15. ... Case Keenum seems to have quieted (his own team’s) talk of Teddy Bridgewater with three straight two-touchdown performances. 13 of Keenum’s 18 scores have come over his past six appearances. Although the Bengals’ defense isn’t a welcome mat, it also lacks a red light. … Only five quarterbacks have more passing yards than Jimmy Garoppolo’s 627 since he took over as starter two weeks ago. The Titans’ pass defense has improved as the year has worn on, but there’s reason to believe Garoppolo will stay hot at home. … Kirk Cousins is averaging just 215 yards per game and 6.78 yards per attempt in three contests since Chris Thompson was lost for the season. Allowing the eighth most quarterback fantasy points, the Cardinals are a potential get-right home matchup, but there seems to be only so high Cousins can go with his compromised supporting cast.   


I take no joy in ranking Blake Bortles this high. It’s a duty, not a privilege, after three straight strong fantasy efforts. Houston is permitting the second most quarterback fantasy points. … Alex Smith followed up his Week 13 demolition of the Jets with a 0:1 TD:INT performance against the Raiders’ barely-there defense. Week 15 foe Los Angeles (Chargers) is the kind of opponent — No. 5 in sacks (37), more interceptions than touchdowns allowed — that tends to put the fear of God into the Chiefs’ safety-first quarterback. Week 16 could be another Patrick Mahomes gabfest on talk radio. … The only thing we can say for certain about Jameis Winston since his Week 13 return? He’s been better in fantasy than “real life.” That trend could continue against a Falcons D that struggles to force turnovers, Winston’s Achilles’ heel. … As expected, the Seahawks’ pass defense has lost some of its luster without Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor. Pete Carroll’s front seven should still harass matchup-dependent QB Jared Goff enough to make a big fantasy day unlikely. … As Adam Levitan reminds, Bryce Petty has good chemistry with Robby Anderson. That’s better than nothing.


Which Nick Foles numbers should you throw out? His ridiculously inflated 2013, or his Jeff Fisher-marred 2015? For now, we will split the difference, ranking Foles as an uninspired QB2. He has the weapons and matchup (New York Giants) to have a decent Week 15. … Coming off his best game of the season, Jay Cutler has quietly posted multiple scores in six of his past seven starts. Provided there’s not another blizzard in Buffalo — which … yeah — the Bills are an unimposing opponent. … Opposing Cutler should be Tyrod Taylor, who has become little more than a fantasy dice roll. Taylor always performs better at home, but, lacking weapons, he will be dealing with a Dolphins defense fresh off erasing Tom Brady. … 2017’s most disappointing quarterbacks, Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota have thrown for multiple touchdowns in just 6-of-24 combined starts. Unreal. … DeShone Kizer reminded of his downside in hilarious fashion against the Packers, but Josh Gordon has still dramatically upped his upside. With Jimmy Smith (Achilles’) sidelined, the Ravens aren’t as fearsome of a matchup as they were when they embarrassed Kizer in Week 2. … I’ll believe “Mitchell Trubisky is allowed to pass now” when he does it in back-to-back games.


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


continue story »
1234next
back to top print article archives
Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Patrick Daugherty


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

Goal Line Stand Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Patrick Daugherty Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Rankings: Steelers on top
    Rankings: Steelers on top
  •  
    Dose: Rodgers returns for GB
    Dose: Rodgers returns for GB
  •  
    Waivers: Wentz replacements
    Waivers: Wentz replacements
  •  
    Dose: Miami upsets NE
    Dose: Miami upsets NE
  •  
    Dose: PIT
    Dose: PIT's O crushes BAL
  •  
    Silva: Week 14 Matchups
    Silva: Week 14 Matchups
  •  
    Dose: Kamara injured in loss
    Dose: Kamara injured in loss
  •  
    Dose: Will Stafford Play?
    Dose: Will Stafford Play?

 