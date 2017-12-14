Week 15 Rankings

Thursday, December 14, 2017

Which Nick Foles numbers should you throw out? His ridiculously inflated 2013, or his Jeff Fisher -marred 2015? For now, we will split the difference, ranking Foles as an uninspired QB2. He has the weapons and matchup (New York Giants) to have a decent Week 15. … Coming off his best game of the season, Jay Cutler has quietly posted multiple scores in six of his past seven starts. Provided there’s not another blizzard in Buffalo — which … yeah — the Bills are an unimposing opponent. … Opposing Cutler should be Tyrod Taylor , who has become little more than a fantasy dice roll. Taylor always performs better at home, but, lacking weapons, he will be dealing with a Dolphins defense fresh off erasing Tom Brady . … 2017’s most disappointing quarterbacks, Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota have thrown for multiple touchdowns in just 6-of-24 combined starts. Unreal. … DeShone Kizer reminded of his downside in hilarious fashion against the Packers, but Josh Gordon has still dramatically upped his upside. With Jimmy Smith (Achilles’) sidelined, the Ravens aren’t as fearsome of a matchup as they were when they embarrassed Kizer in Week 2. … I’ll believe “ Mitchell Trubisky is allowed to pass now” when he does it in back-to-back games.

I take no joy in ranking Blake Bortles this high. It’s a duty, not a privilege, after three straight strong fantasy efforts. Houston is permitting the second most quarterback fantasy points. … Alex Smith followed up his Week 13 demolition of the Jets with a 0:1 TD:INT performance against the Raiders’ barely-there defense. Week 15 foe Los Angeles (Chargers) is the kind of opponent — No. 5 in sacks (37), more interceptions than touchdowns allowed — that tends to put the fear of God into the Chiefs’ safety-first quarterback. Week 16 could be another Patrick Mahomes gabfest on talk radio. … The only thing we can say for certain about Jameis Winston since his Week 13 return? He’s been better in fantasy than “real life.” That trend could continue against a Falcons D that struggles to force turnovers, Winston’s Achilles’ heel. … As expected, the Seahawks’ pass defense has lost some of its luster without Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor . Pete Carroll ’s front seven should still harass matchup-dependent QB Jared Goff enough to make a big fantasy day unlikely. … As Adam Levitan reminds, Bryce Petty has good chemistry with Robby Anderson . That’s better than nothing.

Embarrassingly the QB16 by total points, Matt Ryan has a favorable matchup in the Bucs. Of course, that was also the case three weeks ago, when Ryan managed just one score against Mike Smith ’s defense. Ryan did post 317 yards while averaging 9.06 yards per attempt, providing reasonable hope for a more explosive Week 15. ... Case Keenum seems to have quieted (his own team’s) talk of Teddy Bridgewater with three straight two-touchdown performances. 13 of Keenum’s 18 scores have come over his past six appearances. Although the Bengals’ defense isn’t a welcome mat, it also lacks a red light. … Only five quarterbacks have more passing yards than Jimmy Garoppolo ’s 627 since he took over as starter two weeks ago. The Titans’ pass defense has improved as the year has worn on, but there’s reason to believe Garoppolo will stay hot at home. … Kirk Cousins is averaging just 215 yards per game and 6.78 yards per attempt in three contests since Chris Thompson was lost for the season. Allowing the eighth most quarterback fantasy points, the Cardinals are a potential get-right home matchup, but there seems to be only so high Cousins can go with his compromised supporting cast.

Philip Rivers is averaging 366 yards over his past three starts. Week 15 opponent Kansas City is allowing the fifth most passing yards. With Keenan Allen doing his best Antonio Brown impression of late, Rivers should have both floor and upside to spare in a crucial divisional tilt. … Dak Prescott finally had a good fantasy day without Ezekiel Elliott last Sunday, pounding the Giants for 332 yards and three scores. The Raiders provide the perfect opportunity to stay hot. Opposing passers are completing an absurd 69.2 percent of their throws against Jack Del Rio ’s “defense.” … Drew Brees has had stunningly few ceiling weeks, reaching three touchdowns just once in 13 starts. He’s compensated by providing a steady floor. A spiked week is not out of the question against a Jets defense permitting the third most quarterback fantasy points. … Matthew Stafford has somehow generated just two touchdowns while combining for 673 yards over his past two starts. He could struggle for both against a Bears D in the bottom 10 in weekly passing yards (217) and aerial scores allowed (15). Keeping Stafford in the top 10 is his high floor and elite receiver duo of Golden Tate and Marvin Jones .

QB Notes: On the road against the No. 1 defense in the league, Russell Wilson finished as the QB3 in Week 14. Second in passing touchdowns (29), Wilson has tossed at least two in eight straight starts. Fresh off getting ripped by Carson Wentz and missing No. 2 CB Kayvon Webster (Achilles’), the Rams are catchable Week 15 prey. … Tom Brady has one touchdown over his past two starts. Getting Rob Gronkowski back should be the Week 15 antidote against a Steelers D that’s been getting annihilated for big plays since losing Joe Haden and Ryan Shazier to injury. … Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) is back after a seven-game layoff. Before going down, he had posted at least three scores in three straight starts. He led the league in touchdowns heading into Week 6. Perhaps there will be some rust against the Panthers. Even a rusty Rodgers is a top-five fantasy quarterback. … Cam Newton has 103 more rushing yards than any other QB. It’s how he’s stayed afloat as the QB6 by average points. For Week 15 he gets a Packers defense allowing the 10th most quarterback fantasy points. DC Dom Capers ’ unit has a notoriously difficult time slowing dual-threats.

Thought to be fully recovered from their early-season defensive struggles, the Pats took a major step back against the Dolphins in Week 14, getting ripped by Jay Cutler and run over by Kenyan Drake . They are not looking like a stay-away home matchup for the AFC’s hottest quarterback, who is in excellent position to post his fifth straight top-seven effort. Over the past four weeks, Ben has finished as the QB1, QB7, QB1 and QB2, respectively. Fantasy owners have the perfect setup for the semifinals.

Ben Roethlisberger has posted at least 290 yards and two touchdowns in each of his past four starts. Following his 506-yard dismantling of the Ravens on Sunday Night Football, he’s averaging 362 yards since Week 11. Since a five-interception meltdown in Week 5, Ben has put up an 18:6 TD:INT total across eight games, averaging over eight yards per attempt. The Steelers have not lost in the process, positioning them as the AFC’s No. 1 seed at 11-2 heading into Sunday’s showdown with the Patriots.

Week 15 Quarterbacks





Week 15 Running Backs





RB Notes: Le'Veon Bell is averaging 90 receiving yards over his past three games. The Pats have coughed up the third most aerial yards (686) to rival running backs. … Alvin Kamara is good to go after suffering a concussion on the Saints’ opening drive in Week 14. That same drive, Kamara had already caught three passes for 25 yards. Thoughts and prayers to the Jets. … Coach Sean McVay admitted the obvious this week: He needs to get Todd Gurley more carries. The Rams’ superstar back somehow hasn’t reached 20 totes in seven games. The Seahawks are a tough matchup, but those haven’t mattered for a runner who has found the end zone 13 times in 13 games. … Leonard Fournette awarded last week’s RB1 blind faith with 24/101/1 against the Seahawks. The Texans are a more forgiving Week 15 matchup, but not by much. As usual, Fournette’s (quad) health warrants monitoring. … With just 165 yards rushing over his past three games, Mark Ingram seems to have hit a bit of a wall. Both the return of Alvin Kamara and 10 days rest should have him looking lighter on his feet against the Jets.





LeSean McCoy carried the ball a season-high 32 times for a season-high 156 yards in the snow against the Colts. The Dolphins’ defense isn’t anything special on the ground, but it could cause trouble for Shady if the ‘Fins torpedo the Bills’ “passing attack.” … Opposing McCoy will be Kenyan Drake, who has 334 yards from scrimmage in two games without Damien Williams (shoulder). The Bills haven’t come close to fixing their run defense since trading Marcell Dareus ahead of Week 8. There’s always downside in the Dolphins’ offense, but Drake offers sky-high upside for the fantasy semifinals. … Melvin Gordon has had five games of at least 20 touches but fewer than 100 yards from scrimmage. That’s hard to do. The quantity over quality back will undoubtedly get the ball a ton against the Chiefs’ hollowed-out defense. … The Falcons have recommitted to Devonta Freeman as their clear lead back following his two-week absence with a concussion. The Bucs are about as soft as it gets in terms of opposing defenses. … Ameer Abdullah (neck) is returning as a back-end committee member. … Has Wayne Gallman surpassed Orleans Darkwa? It could be worth gambling on if you’re desperate for RB help.





The Chiefs finally went back to Kareem Hunt in Week 14 and wouldn’t you know it, he generated 138 yards from scrimmage on 28 touches. Repeating that usage should be a no-brainer against a Chargers defense that’s more vulnerable on the ground than through the air. We know how coach Andy Reid feels about “no-brainers,” of course. … I said it was time to readjust Jordan Howard’s baseline rank in Week 14. Naturally, he went out and had his second-best rushing effort of the season. Having allowed an unseemly 17 rushing touchdowns, the Lions have permitted the third-most running back fantasy points. … Up to five touchdowns over his past four games, Alex Collins is at 5.09 yards per carry on the season. An explosive runner who is hard to bring down, he ranks third in Pro Football Focus’ “elusive rating.” Injuries have left the Browns’ run defense somewhere near the gutter. … Coming off his second fewest touches of the season (14), Carlos Hyde has a below-average matchup in the Titans. … Aaron Rodgers’ return changes the calculus for the Packers’ entire offense, but Jamaal Williams has remained an every-down back even with Aaron Jones back in the fold. Rodgers’ presence ups both Williams’ floor and ceiling.





Samaje Perine has had back-to-back bad games, but with Byron Marshall joining Chris Thompson on injured reserve, there’s no one to siphon touches. Perine is a workload-based RB2. … The Patriots abandoned the run against the Dolphins and Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead still played to a standstill. We’ll operate as if the Week 14 setup remains in order. Similar workloads. More runs for Lewis, more catches for Burkhead, with Burkhead’s seeming advantage in the red zone serving as the rankings tiebreaker. … Negative game flow limited Marshawn Lynch to eight touches against the Chiefs even though Derek Carr once again struggled. Similar concerns exist for Week 15, though the Raiders will be at home vs. Dallas. … Coming off his worst game since Dalvin Cook went down, Latavius Murray has a bounce-back home spot in a Bengals D that just got elephant stomped by Jordan Howard. No team is red carpeting more weekly rushing yards than Cincy’s 132. Jerick McKinnon has some FLEX appeal against a D that’s surrendered the seventh most RB receptions (78). … Safely established as the Seahawks’ No. 1 back, Mike Davis is a sneaky semifinals option against a Rams D coughing up 124 rushing yards per game and 4.68 yards per carry.





With the Jaguars likely to put T.J. Yates in the Cersei torture chamber, Lamar Miller profiles as a last-gasp RB2 for the fantasy semifinals. … Rod Smith’s 160 yards from scrimmage got all the attention, but Alfred Morris still out-touched him 22-11. On paper, the Raiders’ undermanned defense has the looks of another “Alf game.” ... Joe Mixon (concussion) is tentatively on track to get cleared for a tough matchup with the Vikings. If Mixon can’t go, Giovani Bernard will be a last-gasp RB2 against a defense that surrenders few running back receptions. … Jay Ajayi may be the only clear gainer from Carson Wentz’s injury. The Eagles will be more committed to the run, and Ajayi’s big-play ability should be in greater demand than LeGarrette Blount’s chain moving. Ajayi is averaging 14 touches over his past two games. … Seemingly locked into 18-20 touches, Kerwynn Williams is a free money RB2/FLEX. … C.J. Anderson seems to once again have the upper hand on Devontae Booker. This is my excited face. … Peyton Barber out-touched Doug Martin 10-0 after Martin’s soft lost fumble in the second quarter last Sunday. I think the Bucs have finally seen enough of Dougie Fresh, and are ready to find out what Barber can do.





Week 15 Receivers





WR Notes: Antonio Brown is averaging 157 yards over his past four games. Even with their improved recent play, the Patriots are still surrendering the fourth most receiver fantasy points. They, like everyone else in the league, lack the personnel to stop Brown. … Julio Jones is rematching with a Bucs “defense” he wiped off the face of the earth for 268 total yards three weeks ago. … If not for Antonio Brown, Keenan Allen’s 547 yards over the past four weeks would be 101 more than any other receiver. He has another mouthwatering matchup in a Chiefs D silver plattering the second most receiver fantasy points. … Michael Thomas is coming off his best game of 2017 (10/117/1). Allowing almost two passing scores per game (25 on the year), the Jets will provide the ladder as Thomas seeks his ceiling. … The Bengals allowed 10 catches to Bears slot receiver Kendall Wright in Week 14. This, after Wright entered the game with 33 total grabs. Although he’s been running fewer routes out of the slot, Adam Thielen has the skill-set to dismantle a defense adjusting to life without Adam Jones.





Devin Funchess WR6. Too clever by half? Perhaps. However, Funchess is the WR6 by average points over the past five weeks, and will be squaring off with an already-struggling Packers secondary that will now be without Davon House. With some uncertainty behind him, Funchess’ floor has him as high as he will probably ever be. … DeAndre Hopkins has made mincemeat of all comers. He has two major Week 15 concerns: Jalen Ramsey and T.J. Yates. The reason he’s still in the top eight is that his volume has been overwhelming no matter who is under center. … In theory, things set up poorly for Brandin Cooks. He has just 55 yards over his past two games and Rob Gronkowski will be re-joining the offense. The Steelers’ defense has been one of the best in the league. In practice, Mike Tomlin’s secondary has taken on serious water since Joe Haden broke his leg in Week 10, giving up one big play after another. It appears Haden could return for Week 15, but Cooks seems likely to get back on track in what should be a high-scoring game.





A.J. Green is headed to Xavier Rhodes Island, but continues to see immense volume. Although Green never seems to be that satisfying of an own, he’s the WR4 by total points. … It’s been 403 days since Dez Bryant had a 100-yard game in the regular season. The Raiders’ rippable defense will try to change that. … Tyreek Hill is capable of big days no matter the opponent. His odds will be lower than usual against a Chargers D that hasn’t given up many big plays. … Fresh off a usable game against the Jags, Doug Baldwin is headed home to face a Rams cornerback corps that will be adjusting to life without its No. 2, Kayvon Webster (Achilles’). … With Amari Cooper likely to be sidelined after aggravating his ankle injury, Michael Crabtree will probably be the only game in town against a Cowboys D coughing up the fifth most receiver fantasy points. … The Redskins are not a daunting matchup for target hog Larry Fitzgerald. They will be even less so if Josh Norman (knee) sits, scrambling the ‘Skins’ secondary across the board.





Jordy Nelson’s production fell off precipitously during Aaron Rodgers’ seven-game absence. Davante Adams produced as the Pack’s clear-cut No. 1 receiver. What you may have forgotten is that Adams was playing well even before Rodgers’ injury, averaging 57 yards with four touchdowns in five games. Rodgers’ return won’t “flip the script,” so to speak. He’ll just make Nelson relevant again while keeping Adams in the picture. … Like Jordan Howard last week, this might be too dramatic of a fade for Mike Evans. It’s just, it’s Week 15 and Evans is the WR27 by total points and WR26 by average. … Averaging 103 yards across Jimmy Garoppolo’s two starts, Marquise Goodwin is averaging 87 across his past five. He’s on pace for 964 yards after previously never totaling more than 431. What can an actual offensive coordinator do for you? … Josh Gordon has seven catches for 154 yards in his first two games after a three-year layoff. The Ravens, who just allowed 506 yards to Ben Roethlisberger, are on deck. … Alshon Jeffery is no stranger to bad quarterback play, and if there’s one thing that can be said for Nick Foles, it’s that he’s not afraid to challenge opposing DBs. Jeffery should maintain WR2 appeal.





The matchup is right for Demaryius Thomas. The quarterback remains Trevor Siemian. … A second reminder from Adam Levitan: It was Bryce Petty who made Robby Anderson a thing in the first place. Keep the, uhh, WR2/3 borderline faith. … The Steelers put half a thousand passing yards on the Ravens in JuJu Smith-Schuster’s absence. Thankfully for the rookie, just 33 of them went inefficient Martavis Bryant’s way. JuJu should immediately reassume No. 2 status. … Like Marquise Goodwin, Robert Woods has already set a new career yardage high. That’s despite missing the past three games with injury. Considering how well Cooper Kupp played in Woods’ absence, it’s no guarantee Woods picks up where he left off before going down, but both players can be treated as high-floor WR3s. … Dede Westbrook is 19th in yards (200) and 10th in targets (27) over the past three weeks. He’s officially a going concern, one with a mouthwatering matchup in the Texans. … Invisible in his long-awaited return, Chris Hogan gets a bit of a Week 15 hedge. … With Kelvin Benjamin (knee) likely to be sidelined, the Bills have telegraphed it will be Deonte Thompson, and not Zay Jones, who fills in as the No. 1.





Week 15 Tight Ends





TE Notes: Rob Gronkowski is back. For what it’s worth, the Steelers are allowing the fewest tight end fantasy points. For what it’s worth, Gronk is Gronk. … Travis Kelce is currently ninth in yardage (945). He’s trying to become the first tight end since Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham in 2011 to finish in the top 10. He’s rematching with the Chargers, who held him to his worst game of the season (1/1) in Week 3. … Delanie Walker’s 63 receptions are third amongst tight ends. His floor is one of the three safest at the position. … Returning from a concussion, Zach Ertz finds himself with a new quarterback. He also has the best possible tight end matchup in the Giants, who are still allowing 1.5 more weekly fantasy points than any other seam defense. Nick Foles’ presence is far from ideal, but it shouldn’t be a deal killer for the TE3 by average points.





Despite a few duds, Evan Engram has provided a pretty sturdy floor to go along with his vaulted ceiling. He got Week 15 opponent Philadelphia for 5/45 in Week 3. That’s a reasonable over/under for his fantasy semifinals production. … The Jaguars held Jimmy Graham out of the end zone for the first time in five weeks. For Week 15, he gets a Rams defense that silver plattered three combined scores to Brent Celek and Trey Burton last Sunday. … Hunter Henry has posted a minimum of 4/50 in three straight games. He’s back in the saddle after a mid-season lull. The Chiefs don’t stop much of anything these days. … Buoyed by four touchdowns in the past three weeks, Kyle Rudolph is up to TE8 status by average points. … Held to 20 total yards over his past two games, Jack Doyle has a rebound matchup in a Broncos defense serving up both the third most tight end yards and fantasy points.

Jason Witten has two catches over his past two games … and two touchdowns. The Raiders are another top-notch matchup. … Things went haywire with Ricky Seals-Jones and Stephen Anderson last week. If you were streaming them, it might have got you bounced out of the fantasy playoffs. Some TE2 faith should be kept for Week 15. Seals-Jones is facing a Redskins defense allowing the second most fantasy points. Disastrous though his Week 14 was, Anderson’s six targets were still tied for seventh at the position. … Despite his two-touchdown Week 13, Cameron Brate is falling further and further behind O.J. Howard. If you have to start a Bucs tight end against the Falcons, Howard is the call. … Neither Eric Ebron nor Jesse James’ 10-catch Week 14 lightning seems particularly likely to strike twice. Ebron gets the decisive rankings advantage because he’s established a much higher floor. … Garrett Celek and Adam Shaheen are freebie fliers for Week 15.





Week 15 Kickers





Week 15 Defense/Special Teams