Watson Among '18 QB Elite

Each week during the NFL season, I will offer up a variety of top-five lists because, well, who doesn’t love a top five list? With that universal love of lists in mind, I look to the near future of the quarterback position, breaking down how the QB fantasy landscape might look heading into 2018 drafts.





Top 5 Quarterbacks for 2018 Fantasy Drafts



Russell Wilson, SEA – Wilson has carried the Seahawks’ offense on his back (arm?) this season, contributing (via TD pass or run) on all but one of Seattle’s offensive touchdowns (32 out of 33). He was particularly valuable for fantasy owners in terms of consistency, netting a top five finish in nine of 11 games from Weeks 3-14. He’s headed for a No. 1 finish in fantasy scoring at the QB position for the ’17 season, which would give him his third top five finish of his career at QB, and would make him a perfect six-for-six for his career as a QB1 (top 12 overall QB) in standard fantasy scoring formats.



Aaron Rodgers, GB – A broken collarbone knocked Rodgers out for much of the ’17 campaign, but what we saw from A-Rod through the first five weeks (he sustained the injury early in Week 6) was vintage Rodgers, as he was the No. 5 QB in fantasy scoring in that span. Having just turned 34 years old early this month, there is no reason to think A-Rod doesn’t still have at least a few elite years left ahead of him.



Tom Brady, NE – The ageless wonder didn’t give us much reason in ’17 to doubt his standing for next season, turning in (through Week 14) the fourth-best YPA (8.0) of his career and nearly 300 passing yards per game (297.3). It should be business as usual for Brady in ’18.



Deshaun Watson, HOU – Watson was simply amazing in the period of time that he was orchestrating the Houston offense (from the second half of Week 1 through Week 8). A non-contact ACL injury suffered in practice after his most impressive performance of the season at Seattle ended his rookie season prematurely. Returning in ’18, with go-to guy DeAndre Hopkins and breakout burner Will Fuller still in tow, Watson should be expected to pick up where he left off.



Carson Wentz, PHI – Like Watson, Wentz also had a potential MVP campaign derailed by an ACL tear (in Week 14). He exited as the No. 2 overall QB, behind only Russell Wilson, throwing at least two touchdown passes in 10 of 13 games played – his 33 TDs are four more than any other QB (Wilson is second with 29). And he showed an Aaron Rodgers-esque ability to pull a rabbit out of his hat while under duress, as he ranked fourth among QBs in QB Rating on passes under pressure, including a stellar 8-to-1 TD:INT ratio in those circumstances.





5 Quarterbacks on the Rise Heading into 2018



Deshaun Watson, HOU – (See above) There’ll surely be fantasy owners willing to take Watson as the top QB pick in ’18 drafts. I wouldn’t go quite that high, but you will not see me scoffing at those selections. Watson is legit. His pocket presence and elusiveness were, perhaps, his best attributes. However, he also showed good enough arm strength and solid accuracy, even on deep balls, which was supposed to be a weakness entering the league – he ranked third in QB Rating (91.7) among QBs on passes that traveled 20-plus yards in the air. With his receiving weapons and his rushing ability, he’s going to be a hard man to hold down in fantasy for many years to come.



Jared Goff, LAR – I started the year by awarding the Rams’ second-year QB the nickname “Goff-ul.” But I didn’t get much mileage out of the moniker as Goff made it apparent very quickly into the ’17 season that he wasn’t going to resemble the “deer in headlights” that he had been as a rookie. Goff took to the offense of new head coach Sean McVay from the get-go, throwing for 306 yards and a TD in a Week 1 victory over the Colts. Moreover, despite some trip-ups in subsequent weeks against his stiffest competition (Seattle, Jacksonville, Minnesota), Goff has managed to deliver a QB1 fantasy bottom line (No. 11 at the position in fantasy points through Week 14) and also sits in the top five in QB Rating (99.2). With mastermind McVay calling the shots, and with an enviable receiving corps (Sammy Watkins, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp), Goff can make a strong argument for a top 12 landing spot at the QB position in ’18 drafts.



Dak Prescott, DAL – Despite a five-week stretch from Week 8 through Week 12 in which he failed to throw for a TD or reach 180 passing yards in four contests, Prescott still sits as the No. 9 QB in fantasy points thanks to a combined 26 touchdowns (21 passing, 5 rushing) - Only Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady have produced more (through Week 14). Prescott also finished as the No. 9 fantasy QB in ’16, his rookie campaign, but went off the board in ’17 Yahoo drafts, on average, as the No. 12 QB. Dallas is overdue to add some help to its receiving corps, with Jason Witten nearing retirement and Dez Bryant approaching 30 years of age. If the Cowboys make a strong move in that direction via free agency or the draft, Prescott becomes a justifiable top six QB selection in ’18 drafts.



Jimmy Garoppolo, SF – Traded by the Patriots to San Francisco at the end of October, Garoppolo took over for injured starter C.J. Beathard in the waning moments of a Week 11 loss to Seattle, completing both of his passes, the second going for a touchdown. He threw only one touchdown pass in the next two weeks as the team’s new starter, but he averaged 313.5 passing yards and completed two-thirds of his passes. In other words, he’s looked every bit what the 49ers hoped he’d be – their QB of the future. Look for the team, with the second-most cap space and a likely top five NFL draft pick, to continue to build the talent up around Jimmy G. in the offseason.



DeShone Kizer, CLE – Kizer’s first season in the NFL has been messy, with a league-high 17 INTs and a league-low 53.9 Comp% (through Week 14). But Kizer also has four top 10 fantasy performances at the position in his 12 games, thanks in large part to his ability to make plays with his legs – his five rushing touchdowns are tied for the lead at QB, and his 315 rushing yards are fifth-most among signal callers. If Kizer can manage to withstand the rookie-season growing pains and enter ’18 back in control of the Cleveland offense, it’s hard to ignore the upside that will exist when you pair his rushing ability with a big arm that gets to work with one of the most athletically-gifted receiving corps in the league – receivers Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman, and tight end David Njoku. Kizer should be a popular bench stash for those owners that exit ’18 drafts feeling a bit iffy about their starting QB.





5 Quarterbacks on the Decline Heading into 2018



Andrew Luck, IND – Luck missed the entire ’17 season trying to get his shoulder right. The fact of the matter is, he’s still not there as he looks to circumvent going under the knife. The Colts say they expect him to be good to go for ’18, but they also thought he was going to be good to go for ’17, too. Even if Luck is given the green light to return before the ’18 season, owners aren’t likely to dismiss his 2017 shoulder issues. Will he make it into the QB1 discussion? Maybe for some, but prudent owners are going to ask themselves why they would take on that risk when so many “safer” options exist at the position.



Derek Carr, OAK – Different season, same old Derek Carr. His YPA for ’17 is headed towards a 7.0 finish, just like his previous two seasons, and that will land him out of the upper half of the league’s QBs in that key stat for the fourth time in four seasons in the NFL. His 245 yards per game currently ranks 15th in the league, and he’s never finished higher than 14th in that category in his NFL career. Taken as a back-end QB1 in many ’17 fantasy drafts, he’s likely headed for luxury backup status heading into next year.



Drew Brees, NO – I feel bad putting Brees on this list, because he’s still a great QB. It’s just that the offensive philosophy in New Orleans has shifted this season to a backfield emphasis, resulting in a pace that would leave him with the fewest pass yards per game, TD passes per game and pass attempts per game of his 12 seasons in the Bayou. Currently (through Week 14) ninth in fantasy points per game at the QB position (min. 10 games), Brees looks likely to finish outside the top five for the first time since ’10. With Brees turning 39 in January, and New Orleans finding so much success with its vaunted RB duo of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, it doesn’t seem likely that we’ll see a swing back to the Saints’ high-flying aerial ways of previous seasons. Brees will still be a rock solid QB1 for fantasy purposes, but his top five QB rubber stamp looks like it is running low on ink.



Matt Ryan, ATL – After an MVP season, Ryan is on pace for 21 TD passes, which would rate as the second-lowest mark of his career. His 252.2 pass yards per game would be his lowest clip since ’10. The fifth QB taken, on average, in Yahoo drafts this summer, Ryan is likely going to fall outside the top 10 in ’18 drafts.



Marcus Mariota, TEN – Volatility is a tough label for a fantasy QB to carry, but that’s where Mariota finds himself. A run-heavy system that has contributed to the Titans sitting in the bottom six in pass attempts per game for a second consecutive season, and a propensity for nicks and dings that put his health in question on a regular basis, has made Mariota a fantasy roller coaster. A top six QB in average Yahoo drafts last summer, Mariota ranks just 18th at the position in fantasy PPG among those signal callers with at least 10 games played through Week 14. His fall in ’18 drafts appears inevitable.





Top 5 Most Intriguing NFL Draft QB Prospects for '18



Sam Darnold, USC – After announcing his presence with authority in a scintillating Rose Bowl victory over Penn St. in early January of ’17, Darnold failed to capitalize on that buzz during this past season for USC, as his numbers from his redshirt freshman season took a small step backwards in ‘17. He still showed plenty of flashes of the ability that can be drool-inducing to NFL scouts, including size, power arm and tight-window accuracy. The knock on Darnold is his inner riverboat gambler, which can produce some head-scratching moments – of course, let’s not forget that Brett Favre led the NFL in interceptions three times and once turned the ball over 36 times in one season (29 INTs plus seven fumbles lost). In a league where measurables matter, Darnold should have himself back in the top pick discussion by the time the offseason evaluation period concludes.



Josh Rosen, UCLA – Rosen has the size (6-foot-4), the arm (he can competently make all the throws on the NFL route tree) and the delivery that the NFL craves behind center. The biggest concerns with Rosen are his ability to stay healthy (he missed the final six games of ’16 with a shoulder injury and was constantly dinged up this past season, missing a game-and-a-half with a concussion) and with his personality (he’s known to have a volatile demeanor and there were reports that he didn’t always get along with his teammates). But teams looking for a classic prototypical pocket passer will like what they see in Rosen, who is perhaps the most ready in this class to help immediately.



Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma – At an even 6-foot (maybe), Mayfield’s size will be the biggest knock against him heading into the ’18 NFL Draft. That, and the spread offense that he magnificently engineered at Oklahoma, resulting in a Heisman Trophy. But Mayfield offers plenty that NFL teams should covet, like accuracy, smart decision-making, a quick release and the athleticism to elude defenders. A fifth-year senior, Mayfield has the potential to play in Year 1 in the NFL if he proves adept at transitioning to a pro-style offense.



Lamar Jackson, HOU – Jackson is a freakish athlete who many assumed would ultimately be forced to change positions at the NFL level. However, he made enough strides as a passer during his ’17 junior season that he’s now considered a likely selection at QB in the first couple rounds of the draft. This is a player that averaged over 290 passing yards and 120 rushing yards per game, including 317 passing yards, three TD tosses and 64 rushing yards against Clemson and who allowed the eighth-fewest yards among FBS squads. Veteran fantasy owners understand the value of a QB that can provide extra juice on the ground, and Jackson will bring the kind of rushing upside to the position not seen since Michael Vick. As a passer, he’s a project, but he’ll certainly offer fantasy intrigue if or when a team is finally ready to give him a taste of NFL action.



Josh Allen, Wyoming – Allen has a towering 6-foot-5 frame and the right arm attached to it is a cannon, the best arm in this draft class. However, he’s raw and he faced suspect competition at Wyoming. Because of the talent he possesses, a team is likely to reach for him early in the draft with the hopes that they can develop him. Nevertheless, he’ll likely need a couple years on the sidelines, and won’t likely be of interest to fantasy owners in ’18.