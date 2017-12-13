Brandon Funston

The Funston Fives

print article archives RSS

Watson Among '18 QB Elite

Wednesday, December 13, 2017


Each week during the NFL season, I will offer up a variety of top-five lists because, well, who doesn’t love a top five list?  With that universal love of lists in mind, I look to the near future of the quarterback position, breaking down how the QB fantasy landscape might look heading into 2018 drafts.

 

Top 5 Quarterbacks for 2018 Fantasy Drafts

Russell Wilson, SEA – Wilson has carried the Seahawks’ offense on his back (arm?) this season, contributing (via TD pass or run) on all but one of Seattle’s offensive touchdowns (32 out of 33). He was particularly valuable for fantasy owners in terms of consistency, netting a top five finish in nine of 11 games from Weeks 3-14. He’s headed for a No. 1 finish in fantasy scoring at the QB position for the ’17 season, which would give him his third top five finish of his career at QB, and would make him a perfect six-for-six for his career as a QB1 (top 12 overall QB) in standard fantasy scoring formats.

Aaron Rodgers, GB – A broken collarbone knocked Rodgers out for much of the ’17 campaign, but what we saw from A-Rod through the first five weeks (he sustained the injury early in Week 6) was vintage Rodgers, as he was the No. 5 QB in fantasy scoring in that span.  Having just turned 34 years old early this month, there is no reason to think A-Rod doesn’t still have at least a few elite years left ahead of him.

Tom Brady, NE – The ageless wonder didn’t give us much reason in ’17 to doubt his standing for next season, turning in (through Week 14) the fourth-best YPA (8.0) of his career and nearly 300 passing yards per game (297.3).  It should be business as usual for Brady in ’18.

Deshaun Watson, HOU – Watson was simply amazing in the period of time that he was orchestrating the Houston offense (from the second half of Week 1 through Week 8). A non-contact ACL injury suffered in practice after his most impressive performance of the season at Seattle ended his rookie season prematurely. Returning in ’18, with go-to guy DeAndre Hopkins and breakout burner Will Fuller still in tow, Watson should be expected to pick up where he left off.

Carson Wentz, PHI – Like Watson, Wentz also had a potential MVP campaign derailed by an ACL tear (in Week 14). He exited as the No. 2 overall QB, behind only Russell Wilson, throwing at least two touchdown passes in 10 of 13 games played – his 33 TDs are four more than any other QB (Wilson is second with 29). And he showed an Aaron Rodgers-esque ability to pull a rabbit out of his hat while under duress, as he ranked fourth among QBs in QB Rating on passes under pressure, including a stellar 8-to-1 TD:INT ratio in those circumstances.

Editor’s Note: FanDuel is hosting their Super Duel for a Difference contest this Sunday, where you can win tickets to the Big Game in Minneapolis! Support a good cause and compete for an unforgettable grand prize.

 

 

5 Quarterbacks on the Rise Heading into 2018

Deshaun Watson, HOU – (See above) There’ll surely be fantasy owners willing to take Watson as the top QB pick in ’18 drafts. I wouldn’t go quite that high, but you will not see me scoffing at those selections. Watson is legit. His pocket presence and elusiveness were, perhaps, his best attributes. However, he also showed good enough arm strength and solid accuracy, even on deep balls, which was supposed to be a weakness entering the league – he ranked third in QB Rating (91.7) among QBs on passes that traveled 20-plus yards in the air.  With his receiving weapons and his rushing ability, he’s going to be a hard man to hold down in fantasy for many years to come.

Jared Goff, LAR – I started the year by awarding the Rams’ second-year QB the nickname “Goff-ul.” But I didn’t get much mileage out of the moniker as Goff made it apparent very quickly into the ’17 season that he wasn’t going to resemble the “deer in headlights” that he had been as a rookie.  Goff took to the offense of new head coach Sean McVay from the get-go, throwing for 306 yards and a TD in a Week 1 victory over the Colts. Moreover, despite some trip-ups in subsequent weeks against his stiffest competition (Seattle, Jacksonville, Minnesota), Goff has managed to deliver a QB1 fantasy bottom line (No. 11 at the position in fantasy points through Week 14) and also sits in the top five in QB Rating (99.2). With mastermind McVay calling the shots, and with an enviable receiving corps (Sammy Watkins, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp), Goff can make a strong argument for a top 12 landing spot at the QB position in ’18 drafts.

Dak Prescott, DAL – Despite a five-week stretch from Week 8 through Week 12 in which he failed to throw for a TD or reach 180 passing yards in four contests, Prescott still sits as the No. 9 QB in fantasy points thanks to a combined 26 touchdowns (21 passing, 5 rushing) - Only Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady have produced more (through Week 14). Prescott also finished as the No. 9 fantasy QB in ’16, his rookie campaign, but went off the board in ’17 Yahoo drafts, on average, as the No. 12 QB.  Dallas is overdue to add some help to its receiving corps, with Jason Witten nearing retirement and Dez Bryant approaching 30 years of age. If the Cowboys make a strong move in that direction via free agency or the draft, Prescott becomes a justifiable top six QB selection in ’18 drafts.

Jimmy Garoppolo, SF – Traded by the Patriots to San Francisco at the end of October, Garoppolo took over for injured starter C.J. Beathard in the waning moments of a Week 11 loss to Seattle, completing both of his passes, the second going for a touchdown. He threw only one touchdown pass in the next two weeks as the team’s new starter, but he averaged 313.5 passing yards and completed two-thirds of his passes. In other words, he’s looked every bit what the 49ers hoped he’d be – their QB of the future. Look for the team, with the second-most cap space and a likely top five NFL draft pick, to continue to build the talent up around Jimmy G. in the offseason.

DeShone Kizer, CLE – Kizer’s first season in the NFL has been messy, with a league-high 17 INTs and a league-low 53.9 Comp% (through Week 14). But Kizer also has four top 10 fantasy performances at the position in his 12 games, thanks in large part to his ability to make plays with his legs – his five rushing touchdowns are tied for the lead at QB, and his 315 rushing yards are fifth-most among signal callers. If Kizer can manage to withstand the rookie-season growing pains and enter ’18 back in control of the Cleveland offense, it’s hard to ignore the upside that will exist when you pair his rushing ability with a big arm that gets to work with one of the most athletically-gifted receiving corps in the league – receivers Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman, and tight end David Njoku. Kizer should be a popular bench stash for those owners that exit ’18 drafts feeling a bit iffy about their starting QB.

 


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Brandon Funston has been dispensing solid gold fantasy advice (with some fool's gold mixed in from time to time) for the past 20 years, formerly with ESPN, and Yahoo. You can send him questions/comments on Twitter @brandonfunston.


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

The Funston Fives Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Brandon Funston Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Waivers: Wentz replacements
    Waivers: Wentz replacements
  •  
    Dose: Miami upsets NE
    Dose: Miami upsets NE
  •  
    Dose: PIT
    Dose: PIT's O crushes BAL
  •  
    Silva: Week 14 Matchups
    Silva: Week 14 Matchups
  •  
    Dose: Kamara injured in loss
    Dose: Kamara injured in loss
  •  
    Dose: Will Stafford Play?
    Dose: Will Stafford Play?
  •  
    Rankings: Patriots Ascend
    Rankings: Patriots Ascend
  •  
    Waivers: Chase Goodwin, Barber
    Waivers: Chase Goodwin, Barber

 