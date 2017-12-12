Week 14: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless of whether they were active or on a bye. The most recent target/touch will be on the right side. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five are more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to mainly fantasy relevant players.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Jeremy Maclin (9, 0, 5, 5, 8, 11), Mike Wallace (7, 0, 4, 11, 8, 5), Benjamin Watson (10, 0, 1, 3, 5, 1), Javorius Allen (8, 0, 1, 1, 1, 2), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 6, 4, 2, 5), Alex Collins (1, 0, 7, 2, 2, 2)





Carries: Alex Collins (13, 0, 20, 16, 15, 18), Javorius Allen (7, 0, 3, 5, 7, 6), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 1, 4, 3, 2)





RZ Targets: Benjamin Watson (1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Mike Wallace (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Javorius Allen (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Jeremy Maclin (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Javorius Allen (1, 0, 1, 1, 3, 2), Alex Collins (3, 0, 3, 2, 4, 3), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Javorius Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Alex Collins (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brandon Carr (4-45-1, 0, 3-56-0, 3-43-0, 2-10-0, 8-141-0), Jimmy Smith (2-6-0, 0, 3-47-0, 5-108-0, 1-31-0, 0), Lardarius Webb (0, 0, 1-7-0, 2-10-0, 2-38-0, 1-5-0), Marlon Humphrey (0, 0, 2-25-0, 0, 5-116-0, 6-37-0), Maurice Canady (1-11-1, 0, 0, 2-3-0, 3-17-0, 2-12-0)

Observations: Alex Collins continues to have a solid workload in this offense. Over the last six weeks, he’s averaging 18.8 touches per game, while sporting a touch rate of 59.2 percent, which is the highest rate among running backs seeing at least 16 touches per game over the last six weeks. He draws a favorable matchup against the Browns in Week 15.





Buffalo Bills

Targets: Zay Jones (7, 0, 7, 10, 7, 0), LeSean McCoy (1, 5, 1, 4, 5, 0), Charles Clay (0, 3, 4, 4, 3, 5), Deonte Thompson (10, 4, 8, 2, 8, 1), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 6, 1, 0, 0, 8), Mike Tolbert (3, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: LeSean McCoy (12, 8, 13, 22, 15, 32), Mike Tolbert (4, 2, 0, 0, 0, 6), Travaris Cadet (0, 0, 3, 6, 4, 4), Deonte Thompson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: LeSean McCoy (1, 0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Zay Jones (1, 0, 1, 1, 3, 0), Charles Clay (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (1, 1, 1, 1, 2, 1), Travaris Cadet (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: LeSean McCoy (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): E.J. Gaines (0, 0, 9-98-1, 6-28-0, 1-8-0, 1-0-0), Lafayette Pitts (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-13-0, 0), Leonard Johnson (0, 4-49-0, 2-24-1, 7-80-1, 1-5-0, 0), Shareece Wright (1-13-0, 4-33-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tre'Davious White (3-37-1, 2-35-0, 2-19-0, 2-19-0, 2-34-0, 0)

Observations: In this blizzard game, the Bills ran 67 plays, but threw just 16 times. LeSean McCoy saw 48 percent of the team’s offensive looks, turning 32 carries into 156 yards and one rushing touchdown. The Bills take on the Dolphins in Week 15.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (2, 7, 9, 8, 16, 12), Brandon LaFell (2, 10, 5, 6, 7, 6), Tyler Kroft (2, 6, 3, 4, 2, 1), Giovani Bernard (1, 6, 2, 1, 3, 8), Joe Mixon (4, 3, 2, 3, 1, 0)





Carries: Joe Mixon (13, 9, 20, 23, 7, 0), Giovani Bernard (1, 2, 3, 3, 13, 11)





RZ Targets: A.J. Green (0, 0, 1, 1, 5, 0), Brandon LaFell (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tyler Kroft (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Joe Mixon (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (2, 1, 2, 7, 1, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Joe Mixon (0, 1, 2, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adam Jones (4-36-1, 1-8-0, 0, 1-8-0, 1-20-0, 0), Darqueze Dennard (2-22-0, 4-42-1, 4-39-0, 0, 3-13-0, 3-27-0), Dre Kirkpatrick (6-93-0, 5-49-0, 4-59-1, 4-65-0, 7-76-1, 0), Josh Shaw (0, 0, 3-38-0, 0, 0, 0), Keivarae Russell (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3-26-0), William Jackson (1-1-0, 1-9-0, 0, 0, 2-5-0, 1-3-0)

Observations: Giovani Bernard chalk week went fine as he saw 38 percent of the Bengals’ offensive looks and turned in 130 total yards on his 17 touches. Most of the offense struggled overall as the Bengals put up just seven points on the Bears. A.J. Green soaked up 32 percent of the target share but went just 5-64. They have a tough draw against the Vikings next week.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Duke Johnson (0, 6, 6, 5, 4, 4), Ricardo Louis (0, 6, 4, 2, 0, 0), David Njoku (0, 6, 1, 4, 6, 2), Seth DeValve (0, 6, 3, 2, 3, 3), Corey Coleman (0, 0, 11, 8, 4, 6), Rashard Higgins (0, 4, 2, 3, 0, 1), Isaiah Crowell (0, 2, 0, 2, 1, 3), Josh Gordon (0, 0, 0, 0, 11, 6)





Carries: Isaiah Crowell (0, 16, 11, 16, 10, 19), Duke Johnson (0, 10, 2, 6, 7, 6)





RZ Targets: David Njoku (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Corey Coleman (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 1), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Kenny Britt (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ricardo Louis (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Gordon (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)





RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (0, 4, 0, 6, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Isaiah Crowell (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Briean Boddy-Calhoun (0, 3-16-0, 0, 1-18-0, 2-10-0, 0), Jamar Taylor (0, 3-77-0, 3-41-0, 0, 3-63-0, 3-13-0), Jason McCourty (0, 2-7-0, 0, 6-75-0, 9-127-1, 10-105-3), Mike Jordan (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2-13-0)

Observations: Josh Gordon started off hot after scoring a touchdown almost immediately, but he didn’t touch the ball in the second half and finished the day with a 3-69-1 line on six targets. Corey Coleman also saw six targets, going 5-62-1. The Browns offense is actually fun to watch for once with Gordon back and Coleman healthy again. With game script not getting out of control, Isaiah Crowell saw 40 percent of the team’s offensive looks, turning in 131 total yards on 22 touches. Crowell will be tested against the Ravens next week.





Denver Broncos

Targets: Demaryius Thomas (12, 8, 9, 8, 10, 12), Emmanuel Sanders (5, 11, 8, 6, 7, 4), Bennie Fowler (2, 1, 1, 4, 4, 0), C.J. Anderson (1, 1, 3, 0, 7, 2), Devontae Booker (3, 1, 6, 2, 1, 2), Jamaal Charles (4, 1, 0, 3, 5, 3)





Carries: C.J. Anderson (9, 10, 13, 5, 15, 22), Jamaal Charles (4, 8, 3, 1, 3, 0), Devontae Booker (6, 8, 14, 6, 2, 9)





RZ Targets: Demaryius Thomas (3, 1, 1, 1, 1, 3), Emmanuel Sanders (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Jamaal Charles (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2)





RZ Carries: C.J. Anderson (2, 0, 2, 0, 0, 3), Devontae Booker (0, 1, 5, 1, 1, 1), Jamaal Charles (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: C.J. Anderson (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Jamaal Charles (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Aqib Talib (4-64-2, 1-25-0, 4-34-0, 0, 0, 1-13-0), Bradley Roby (5-53-0, 3-24-0, 2-47-2, 2-19-0, 2-42-0, 0), Brendan Langley (0, 0, 0, 2-63-1, 0, 0), Chris Harris Jr. (2-36-0, 2-11-0, 1-3-0, 0, 2-37-0, 1-5-0)

Observations: C.J. Anderson saw 22 carries in this game, he’s now seen 37 carries over their last two games. Anderson has very little production for his workload, but he has a more favorable matchup against the Colts in Week 15. A Bronco receiver finally did something as Demaryius Thomas was targeted 12 times and turned in an 8-93-1 line against the Jets. Thomas now has eight or more targets in his last six games.





Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (16, 14, 9, 10, 14, 16), Bruce Ellington (8, 8, 7, 8, 2, 0), Stephen Anderson (6, 3, 3, 0, 12, 6), Lamar Miller (4, 1, 5, 3, 4, 2), Will Fuller (8, 3, 0, 0, 0, 5), Braxton Miller (0, 0, 3, 6, 4, 0), C.J. Fiedorowicz (0, 6, 2, 8, 3, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 0, 0, 0, 6, 2), D'Onta Foreman (1, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), DeAndrew White (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 6), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Chris Thompson (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Jay Prosch (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Lamar Miller (10, 11, 22, 17, 15, 17), D'Onta Foreman (11, 7, 10, 0, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 4, 0, 8, 4, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 3), Bruce Ellington (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Braxton Miller (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (3, 2, 1, 0, 3, 1), Stephen Anderson (1, 1, 0, 0, 4, 0), Bruce Ellington (1, 1, 0, 3, 0, 0), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), C.J. Fiedorowicz (0, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Braxton Miller (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (0, 2, 2, 1, 1, 0), D'Onta Foreman (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Lamar Miller (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), D'Onta Foreman (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Johnathan Joseph (2-62-1, 5-138-1, 4-37-1, 2-26-0, 3-12-0, 3-65-0), Kareem Jackson (3-27-0, 8-88-1, 8-71-0, 2-10-0, 2-33-0, 3-38-0), Kevin Johnson (3-33-0, 1--2-0, 2-48-2, 3-8-0, 3-49-1, 4-57-0), Marcus Williams (0, 2-24-1, 0, 1-22-0, 1--1-0, 0)





Observations: Deshaun Watson is gone, Tom Savage left the game concussed, and T.J. Yates came in, and DeAndre Hopkins still was not affected. Hopkins was targeted 16 times and turned in an 11-149-2 line. Streamer candidate, Stephen Anderson disappointed with a 2-16 line but he was targeted six times. He also dropped a very catchable ball early in the game on third and long which may have changed his outlook. The Jaguars have a tough matchup against the Jaguars in Week 15.

Indianapolis Colts





Targets: Jack Doyle (9, 5, 0, 8, 5, 3), T.Y. Hilton (9, 4, 0, 5, 6, 4), Donte Moncrief (2, 1, 0, 3, 8, 0), Kamar Aiken (2, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Frank Gore (4, 1, 0, 5, 0, 1), Marlon Mack (0, 4, 0, 2, 2, 3), Chester Rogers (2, 6, 0, 4, 6, 4)





Carries: Frank Gore (17, 17, 0, 17, 13, 36), Marlon Mack (9, 7, 0, 4, 6, 7), Chester Rogers (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jack Doyle (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Kamar Aiken (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Marlon Mack (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Chester Rogers (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Frank Gore (0, 0, 0, 5, 2, 1), Marlon Mack (4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: None.





Coverage Data (via PFF): Kenny Moore II (0, 0, 0, 1-19-0, 5-80-0, 2-55-0), Nate Hairston (4-43-0, 4-43-1, 0, 6-52-0, 5-36-2, 0), Pierre Desir (6-86-1, 4-81-1, 0, 2-16-0, 3-21-0, 0), Quincy Wilson (0, 0, 0, 0, 2-36-0, 2-18-0), Rashaan Melvin (1-10-0, 3-57-0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Observations: The teams had no choice but to run the ball in the Buffalo blizzard. Gore saw 54 percent of the Colts’ offensive looks and piled up 36 carries for 130 yards. He is 34 years old, Gore saw two more carries than his age. The Colts have yet to have a carry inside the five-yard line over the last six weeks.





Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Marqise Lee (12, 11, 9, 2, 10, 6), Keelan Cole (5, 8, 6, 7, 3, 3), Allen Hurns (4, 9, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marcedes Lewis (6, 5, 2, 2, 5, 2), Leonard Fournette (0, 4, 3, 3, 4, 6), Dede Westbrook (0, 0, 6, 10, 9, 8), Chris Ivory (4, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), T.J. Yeldon (4, 8, 2, 6, 2, 0),





Carries: Leonard Fournette (0, 17, 28, 12, 20, 24), Chris Ivory (20, 1, 6, 1, 4, 6), T.J. Yeldon (11, 3, 5, 3, 0, 2)





RZ Targets: Marcedes Lewis (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Marqise Lee (3, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Chris Ivory (2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Keelan Cole (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Dede Westbrook (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), T.J. Yeldon (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (0, 2, 0, 0, 6, 4), Chris Ivory (7, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), T.J. Yeldon (4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Chris Ivory (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): A.J. Bouye (1-19-0, 1-20-0, 2-16-0, 2-24-0, 6-37-0, 2-8-0), Aaron Colvin (1-9-0, 1--2-0, 1-5-0, 1-7-0, 8-52-0, 2-11-0), Jalen Ramsey (1-6-0, 5-41-0, 4-46-0, 3-4-0, 3-58-1, 4-116-2), Tyler Patmon (0, 1-4-0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Observations: Since returning in Week 11, Dede Westbrook leads the Jaguars with 8.3 targets per game and three red zone targets during that four-game span. He draws a juicy matchup against a Texans defense that has surrendered 24 passing touchdowns this season.





Kansas City Chiefs





Targets: Travis Kelce (9, 0, 14, 4, 8, 13), Tyreek Hill (4, 0, 7, 11, 9, 6), Kareem Hunt (5, 0, 4, 1, 5, 3), Albert Wilson (0, 0, 0, 7, 5, 7), Charcandrick West (6, 0, 4, 4, 0, 2),





Carries: Kareem Hunt (9, 0, 18, 11, 9, 25), Tyreek Hill (4, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Charcandrick West (1, 0, 4, 0, 0, 3)





RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (2, 0, 2, 0, 1, 4), Albert Wilson (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Kareem Hunt (1, 0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Charcandrick West (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Charcandrick West (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tyreek Hill (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Kareem Hunt (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Darrelle Revis (0, 0, 0, 0, 3-29-0, 1-8-0), Kenneth Acker (4-52-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marcus Peters (5-103-0, 0, 3-34-0, 5-20-1, 3-23-0, 0), Phillip Gaines (0, 0, 2-45-0, 0, 0, 0), Steven Nelson (5-34-2, 0, 6-75-0, 4-47-0, 6-143-0, 5-23-0), Terrance Mitchell (0, 0, 1-10-0, 0, 3-55-0, 4-36-0)





Observations: All it took was a game against the Raiders for Kareem Hunt to break his touchdown streak and his streak of fewer than 100 yards from scrimmage. Travis Kelce had a touchdown reversed, which allowed Hunt to to score from in close. He piled up 138 total yards on 28 touches against the Raiders, garnering 42 percent of their offensive looks. It helped that game script was in their favor as the Raiders didn’t score until the fourth quarter. The Chiefs have a tough matchup against the Chargers on Saturday.





Los Angeles Chargers





Targets: Keenan Allen (0, 7, 13, 14, 14, 8), Melvin Gordon (0, 8, 2, 3, 4, 3), Hunter Henry (0, 2, 5, 5, 9, 6), Tyrell Williams (0, 5, 1, 3, 3, 4), Travis Benjamin (0, 3, 1, 3, 6, 4), Antonio Gates (0, 2, 2, 2, 4, 1), Austin Ekeler (0, 5, 2, 3, 3, 3), Mike Williams (0, 2, 8, 0, 0, 3)





Carries: Melvin Gordon (0, 16, 20, 21, 19, 22), Austin Ekeler (0, 10, 6, 6, 4, 4), Travis Benjamin (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Keenan Allen (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Keenan Allen (0, 0, 1, 2, 7, 2), Hunter Henry (0, 0, 2, 1, 1, 2), Antonio Gates (0, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Mike Williams (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2), Travis Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (0, 1, 7, 4, 3, 5), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 0, 4, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Melvin Gordon (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Casey Hayward (0, 2-19-0, 1-20-0, 3-22-0, 3-76-0, 1-13-0), Desmond King (0, 4-45-0, 1-0-0, 4-36-0, 2-10-0, 4-42-1), Michael Davis (0, 1-9-0, 2-16-0, 0, 0, 0), Trevor Williams (0, 3-62-0, 3-64-0, 4-70-0, 3-60-1, 0)





Observations: Keenan Allen put together his fourth-straight game of 100-plus receiving yards and was one yard shy of securing his fifth touchdown in four games. Only Antonio Brown is averaging more targets per game (14.5) over Allen (12.3) over the last four weeks. Allen should have a field day against an abysmal Chiefs secondary on Saturday.

Miami Dolphins





Targets: Jarvis Landry (7, 10, 11, 9, 6, 8), Kenny Stills (4, 8, 8, 6, 13, 4), DeVante Parker (8, 9, 9, 3, 4, 6), Julius Thomas (8, 5, 4, 6, 3, 4), Kenyan Drake (6, 2, 2, 4, 5, 6), Damien Williams (6, 3, 1, 5, 0, 0)





Carries: Kenyan Drake (9, 7, 7, 9, 23, 25), Damien Williams (7, 9, 10, 8, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3), Julius Thomas (1, 2, 1, 1, 1, 0), DeVante Parker (0, 1, 4, 1, 0, 0), Kenny Stills (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Damien Williams (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (0, 2, 1, 0, 1, 2), Damien Williams (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Kenyan Drake (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Alterraun Verner (0, 0, 0, 1-22-0, 1-20-0, 1-1-0), Bobby McCain (2-5-0, 5-54-0, 1-3-0, 2-23-0, 1-6-0, 4-36-0), Cordrea Tankersley (2-41-0, 3-33-0, 3-54-0, 5-95-0, 0, 0), Xavien Howard (1-16-0, 4-59-2, 2-20-1, 0, 2-30-0, 0)





Observations: As long as the Dolphins don’t feel the need to heavily mix in Damien Williams again once he’s healthy, Kenyan Drake should have a tremendous floor with his diversified workload. He saw 46 percent of the Dolphins’ offensive looks, seeing 25 carries and six targets piling up 193 total yards. Drake takes on the Bills in Week 15, a defense that has surrendered a league-high 18 rushing touchdowns this season.

New England Patriots





Targets: Brandin Cooks (0, 11, 9, 7, 3, 7), Rob Gronkowski (0, 7, 3, 8, 11, 0), Danny Amendola (0, 4, 9, 4, 4, 9), James White (0, 3, 1, 2, 6, 4), Chris Hogan (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 5), Rex Burkhead (0, 3, 6, 2, 4, 5), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 4, 2, 0, 5), Dwayne Allen (0, 2, 2, 2, 1, 5)





Carries: Dion Lewis (0, 14, 10, 15, 15, 5), Rex Burkhead (0, 10, 5, 13, 12, 5), James White (0, 2, 5, 3, 5, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Rob Gronkowski (0, 3, 1, 2, 0, 0), Chris Hogan (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Danny Amendola (0, 2, 2, 0, 0, 2), James White (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Brandin Cooks (0, 1, 2, 1, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Dwayne Allen (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Dion Lewis (0, 4, 1, 4, 1, 0), James White (0, 1, 3, 0, 1, 0), Rex Burkhead (0, 2, 0, 2, 4, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Rex Burkhead (0, 1, 0, 2, 2, 1), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), James White (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Eric Rowe (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1--1-0), Johnson Bademosi (0, 0, 2-26-0, 0, 0, 0), Jonathan Jones (0, 3-52-0, 4-28-0, 5-46-0, 1-3-0, 5-36-1), Malcolm Butler (0, 5-99-0, 3-28-1, 2-22-0, 3-31-0, 4-47-1), Patrick Chung (0, 3-14-0, 3-40-0, 0, 0, 0), Stephon Gilmore (0, 4-39-1, 7-64-0, 1-5-0, 2-22-0, 3-36-0)









Observations: The Patriots struggled in this game as they trailed the Dolphins the whole time. As a result, Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead each saw just five carries. However, they were both targeted five times in the passing game. Burkhead and Lewis each saw 19 percent of the Patriots offensive looks. Burkhead has been utilized more than Lewis from in close as he’s seen six carries from inside the five-yard line over the last six weeks, compared to just one for Lewis. As the Patriots were trailing, James White led the backfield with 57 percent of the snaps but saw just four targets.





New York Jets





Targets: Robby Anderson (5, 7, 0, 10, 12, 6), Jermaine Kearse (6, 8, 0, 11, 10, 6), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (2, 9, 0, 7, 3, 4), Matt Forte (4, 0, 0, 1, 3, 3), Bilal Powell (0, 2, 0, 1, 3, 0), Elijah McGuire (1, 7, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Carries: Bilal Powell (9, 10, 0, 9, 18, 13), Matt Forte (14, 0, 0, 10, 15, 6), Elijah McGuire (13, 8, 0, 5, 5, 1), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 1, 0, 3, 1, 0), Jermaine Kearse (0, 0, 0, 2, 2, 0), Bilal Powell (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Matt Forte (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Bilal Powell (2, 0, 0, 1, 7, 0), Elijah McGuire (3, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Matt Forte (2, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Bilal Powell (0, 0, 0, 0, 5, 0), Matt Forte (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Buster Skrine (8-55-0, 5-74-0, 0, 2-27-0, 3-23-0, 1-5-0), Darryl Roberts (6-86-1, 5-51-0, 0, 3-71-0, 0, 1-27-0), Juston Burris (5-38-1, 1-13-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Morris Claiborne (0, 2-29-0, 0, 1-6-0, 2-50-1, 8-103-1), Rashard Robinson (0, 0, 0, 0, 3-98-1, 0)





Observations: The Jets ran just 44 offensive plays in this game, leaving very little overall usage. Jermaine Kearse and Robby Anderson led the Jets with six targets each. However, Josh McCown was lost for the season with a broken hand, and Bryce Petty will become the starter. Petty seemed to love Anderson in the preseason, for whatever that is worth. They have a tough draw against the Saints in Week 15.

Oakland Raiders





Targets: Amari Cooper (9, 0, 7, 1, 0, 1), Michael Crabtree (4, 0, 11, 0, 0, 13), Jared Cook (9, 0, 5, 5, 5, 6), Seth Roberts (2, 0, 9, 3, 6, 3), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 4, 4, 4, 6), DeAndre Washington (1, 0, 3, 3, 0, 2), Jalen Richard (1, 0, 3, 2, 3, 0), Marshawn Lynch (2, 0, 1, 3, 3, 2), Johnny Holton (1, 0, 2, 2, 7, 4)





Carries: Marshawn Lynch (14, 0, 11, 26, 17, 7), DeAndre Washington (4, 0, 3, 6, 6, 4), Jalen Richard (5, 0, 4, 2, 1, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)





RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Jared Cook (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Michael Crabtree (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Seth Roberts (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Marshawn Lynch (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Johnny Holton (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Marshawn Lynch (1, 0, 1, 4, 1, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Marshawn Lynch (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Dexter McDonald (7-84-1, 0, 0, 2-11-0, 3-14-0, 5-50-0), Sean Smith (1-6-0, 0, 2-18-0, 5-57-0, 1-29-0, 1-10-0), T.J. Carrie (7-41-0, 0, 4-69-1, 5-52-1, 4-71-0, 5-99-0)





Observations: Trailing the whole game, the Raiders had 41 pass attempts and nine rushing attempts. Michael Crabtree led the Raiders with 32 percent of their target share (13 targets). Amari Cooper saw one target and left the game after he re-injured his ankle. It’s possible he misses another game as we head into another week of the fantasy playoffs. Outside of Crabtree, it’s difficult to be enthused about any of the Raiders. They take on the Cowboys on Sunday night next week.

Pittsburgh Steelers





Targets: Antonio Brown (0, 7, 13, 12, 15, 18), LeVeon Bell (0, 6, 11, 14, 6, 10), Martavis Bryant (0, 5, 4, 6, 6, 10), Jesse James (0, 2, 8, 4, 2, 12), Juju Smith-Schuster (0, 7, 8, 0, 5, 0), Eli Rogers (0, 1, 0, 7, 2, 5), Vance McDonald (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 6)





Carries: LeVeon Bell (0, 26, 12, 20, 18, 13), Martavis Bryant (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Antonio Brown (0, 0, 4, 2, 3, 1), LeVeon Bell (0, 1, 3, 2, 0, 3), Juju Smith-Schuster (0, 1, 3, 0, 1, 0), Jesse James (0, 1, 2, 1, 1, 1), Martavis Bryant (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 1), Eli Rogers (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2)





RZ Carries: LeVeon Bell (0, 7, 5, 0, 0, 2), James Conner (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Martavis Bryant (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: LeVeon Bell (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Martavis Bryant (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Artie Burns (0, 1-60-1, 4-31-0, 5-55-1, 2-25-0, 1-7-0), Cameron Sutton (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-27-0, 2-19-0), Coty Sensabaugh (0, 2-22-0, 3-85-1, 2-57-1, 6-62-2, 3-39-0), Mike Hilton (0, 3-75-1, 5-46-0, 1-12-0, 0, 1-8-0), William Gay (0, 2-21-0, 0, 2-14-0, 1-3-0, 0)

Observations: Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown combined for 50 percent of the Steelers’ offensive looks, but Jesse James (12) and Martavis Bryant (10) each saw double-digit targets as the Steelers had to air it out 66 times in a shootout against the Ravens. Brown’s 213 receiving yards accounted for 42 percent of Ben Roethlisberger’s 506 passing yards. Bell only saw 10 carries, but he made up for it with 10 targets. JuJu Smith-Schuster will return in Week 15 for their matchup against the Patriots, which will spread around the target share a bit more as he was seeing 6.6 targets per game since Week 7.





Tennessee Titans





Targets: Delanie Walker (5, 9, 9, 5, 5, 9), Rishard Matthews (7, 7, 6, 0, 0, 5), Eric Decker (4, 3, 3, 4, 6, 5), Corey Davis (5, 10, 7, 4, 4, 6), DeMarco Murray (2, 4, 6, 4, 2, 3), Taywan Taylor (2, 3, 1, 2, 2, 1), Derrick Henry (2, 3, 0, 2, 0, 0)





Carries: DeMarco Murray (9, 14, 8, 12, 11, 11), Derrick Henry (8, 11, 7, 13, 11, 8), Taywan Taylor (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Delanie Walker (0, 2, 2, 1, 0, 0), Eric Decker (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rishard Matthews (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Corey Davis (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeMarco Murray (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Derrick Henry (3, 0, 1, 3, 0, 2), DeMarco Murray (1, 3, 1, 2, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: DeMarco Murray (0, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adoree' Jackson (7-36-0, 4-27-0, 9-72-1, 3-34-0, 1-57-0, 3-30-0), Brice McCain (1-16-0, 2-25-0, 2-30-0, 0, 3-37-0, 0), LeShaun Sims (2-18-0, 2-14-0, 2-48-1, 1-16-0, 2-20-0, 2-26-0), Logan Ryan (3-26-1, 5-108-1, 7-82-1, 2-20-0, 5-44-0, 4-29-0)





Observations: The Titans’ boring offense scored a touchdown from the only guy they won’t commit to as Derrick Henry saw just eight carries, turning in 20 yards and one touchdown. Delanie Walker is likely the most reliable piece in this offense as he’s averaging 7.0 targets per game over the last six weeks. Marcus Mariota is averaging just 30 pass attempts per game, leaving little target share between Walker, Corey Davis, Rishard Matthews, and Eric Decker.





