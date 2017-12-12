Waiver Wire: Week 15

Welcome to the 15th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. With the playoffs upon us, this column will shift its focus almost solely on the present. That does not mean stashes will be ignored completely, but they will be relegated to the watch list. Also, a section highlighting widely-available players with good matchups in Weeks 16 and 17 has been added for each position.
As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players worth keeping an eye on, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.
The Drop List
With the playoffs upon us, the drop list can be simplified to any player, within reason, who is not going to be in the starting lineup this week. Of course, stashing players like Josh Doctson for the later rounds makes sense if bench space is available, but do not be afraid to cut a bench stash to pick up someone with less upside who will actually help get a win this week.
Quarterbacks
Before you ask, Aaron Rodgers is owned in 81 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.
1. Blake Bortles
2. Jimmy Garoppolo
3. Joe Flacco
4. Jay Cutler
5. Nick Foles
Running Backs
1. Mike Davis
2. Kerwynn Williams
3. Jonathan Stewart
4. Theo Riddick
5. Peyton Barber
6. Rod Smith
Bench Stashes: Aaron Jones, Austin Ekeler, Marlon Mack, Chris Ivory, Wayne Gallman, Matt Breida
Wide Receivers
1. Dede Westbrook
2. Mike Wallace
3. Corey Coleman
4. Randall Cobb
Bench Stashes: Will Fuller, Josh Doctson, Corey Davis, Kenny Golladay
Tight Ends
1. Vernon Davis
2. Ricky Seals-Jones
3. Eric Ebron
Defense/Special Teams
1. New Orleans Saints
2. Arizona Cardinals
3. Tennessee Titans
Kickers
1. Dan Bailey
2. Brandon McManus
3. Kai Forbath
QUARTERBACKS
1. Blake Bortles, Jaguars – Owned in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues
While it feels like a house of cards just waiting to be blown down, Bortles has been a good fantasy option the last three weeks, topping 18.5 points in every contest and throwing for 577 yards total the last two games. One of those games came on the back of two rushing scores while another was against the Colts, but Bortles legitimately played well against the Seahawks and gets a good matchup at home against the Texans. I fully understand not wanting to put a fantasy season in the mistake-prone hands of Bortles, but he is a good option this week.
2. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers – Owned in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues
Garoppolo has been outstanding in his first two games as the starter, throwing for 627 yards in back-to-back wins. Unfortunately, the offense has struggled to convert scoring opportunities into touchdowns, and, as a result, Garoppolo has just one score over that span. The good news is that would figure to regress if the offense keeps moving the ball like they have. The matchup against the Titans is not great, but Garoppolo looks like a safe option who is some touchdown luck away from being a great one.
3. Joe Flacco, Ravens – Owned in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues
Do not look now, but Flacco has thrown for 269 yards and two scores in back-to-back games despite less than excellent matchups. He gets a much better one this week against a Browns defense which has given up multiple scores or 300 yards to all but three quarterbacks this year. Cleveland is also the only team Flacco has had any consistent success against over the last two years. Volume could be a concern, but Flacco should provide a nice touchdown floor.
4. Jay Cutler, Dolphins -- Owned in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues
This may seem like point chasing after Cutler threw for three touchdowns against the Patriots on Monday night, but he now has multiple scores in each of the last six games he has finished. The Bills are not a great matchup, but Cutler has turned into a shockingly reliable option as of late.
5. Nick Foles, Eagles – Owned in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues
Giving it a week to see what happens is the best decision, but Foles is taking over as the starter in an exceptional matchup against the Giants, who have given up 25 or more fantasy points to five quarterbacks already this season including Dak Prescott last week. It is a risk, but there is enough talent on this offense for Foles to post respectable fantasy numbers in good matchups, and this qualifies.
Week 16: Case Keenum will be in a good spot against the Packers…Trevor Siemian will once again have a good matchup against Washington, but that feels dangerous in the fantasy Super Bowl.
Week 17: Assuming he is healthy and still starting, Tyrod Taylor finishes with another game against the Dolphins…Jacoby Brissett has a tough run through the playoffs, but he finishes up in a great spot at home against the Texans.
Watch List: If Tyrod Taylor plays, he will be worth a look in a good matchup. That said, his calling card is his rushing floor, and it is possible if not likely that ability is compromised even if he is active. That makes him a much more risky option than usual as well as lowering his ceiling…Perhaps Mitchell Trubisky has turned a corner, but I am not ready to recommend him a streamer off one good performance, especially with a team which limited him to 179 yards and a touchdown through the air the last time they played next up on the schedule. It is worth noting Trubisky had 53 yards on the ground in that game…Blaine Gabbert has a pretty good matchup in Washington, but he has taken a step back the last two weeks…I had some hope for Eli Manning coming back, but the upside just is not there in this offense…The Snow Bowl can be thrown out, but Jacoby Brissett still managed just 196 and 174 yards passing the two weeks before that game while the Broncos defense got back on track against the Jets…It is a golden matchup, but Trevor Siemian has a total of six touchdowns in his last eight games…Ben Roethlisberger had a lot of success against Baltimore, but DeShone Kizer is not Big Ben and was destroyed by the Ravens in Week 2.
~RUNNING BACKS
1. Mike Davis, Seahawks – Owned in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues
Assuming the rib injury which forced him from the game is not serious – it does not seem to be – he will continue as the unquestioned lead back in Seattle. With a better matchup against the Rams on deck, that should lead to RB2 value.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
2. Kerwynn Williams, Cardinals – Owned in 11 percent of Yahoo leagues
It does not appear as if Adrian Peterson is going to return anytime soon, and Williams cemented himself as the clear lead back with another 20 carries against the Titans. In a better matchup against Washington, that kind of workload will earn him RB2 value.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
3. Jonathan Stewart, Panthers – Owned in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues
My big issue with Stewart was his seemingly low ceiling, but he shattered my expectations with 103 yards and three touchdowns against the Vikings. He has now rushed for 100 yards twice in four games with five touchdowns over that span and gets a good matchup against the Packers this week. That is good enough to make him a starter in most leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
4. Theo Riddick, Lions – Owned in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues
It was not always pretty, although his 18-yard touchdown was, but Riddick worked as the lead back with Ameer Abdullah apparently a healthy scratch. The job resulted in 10 targets and two touchdowns for a back who now has 11 catches for 105 yards in the last two games. The uncertainty of this situation makes it tough to dive all the way in, but Riddick will be worth a start in most leagues if Abdullah sits again.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
5. Peyton Barber, Bucs – Owned in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues
Barber would be a lot more interesting if we knew he would get the majority of the work. It is a good bet after Doug Martin was clearly benched against the Lions and Barber once again performed well, going for 58 yards on 12 carries, but it is not a given. He will be a risky play until we see how the situation shakes out.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
6. Rod Smith, Cowboys – Owned in 13 percent of Yahoo leagues
The two touchdowns and 160 total yards are the story, but the most promising part of Smith’s performance was the five targets after he was surprisingly uninvolved in the passing game for most of Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension. That ban will end after this week, but it still gives Smith another shot at some touches in a great matchup against the Raiders. He will be a starting option in deeper leagues in that game.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
Week 16: Denver’s backfield may simply be one to avoid, but C.J. Anderson will have a good matchup against Washington…Whatever the Jets’ backfield looks like by this point, they will have a good matchup against the Chargers. Matt Forte remains the best bet.
Week 17: If Aaron Jones is able to get back into the rotation, he will finish with a good matchup against the Lions in a game Aaron Rodgers will play, increasing his potential scoring opportunities…Wayne Gallman’s usage took a big jump last week, and he gets a good matchup with Washington.
Watch List: J.D. McKissic will be interesting if Mike Davis is actually hurt, but he is not getting enough touches for standalone value outside of deep PPR leagues…We have ridden the Tarik Cohen rollercoaster long enough to not get sucked in by a high-usage game…Buck Allen has four touchdowns in the last five games, but he is not getting enough snaps or touches to be a reliable fantasy option. Also, why do you hate me, Danny Woodhead?...With Josh McCown out for the season, it is time to bail on the Jets’ offense outside of Robby Anderson. That means Matt Forte can stay on the wire…Aaron Jones does not look likely to get many touches unless Jamaal Williams gets hurt…Austin Ekeler remains just a handcuff…Perhaps Marlon Mack gets more work with the Colts on a short week and Frank Gore handling 37 touches on Sunday, but that upside is mitigated by the matchup with the Broncos, who bounced back on defense against the Jets…Devontae Booker’s usage rebounded, but he is the No. 2 back in a bad offense…With Leonard Fournette dominating snaps again, Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon are just handcuffs…Corey Clement appears to be good for around six touches every week, but that is not enough to be a fantasy factor.
Deep Cuts: Wayne Gallman cannot be a must-add at this point in the season because he is not going to be a starter for a playoff team this week, especially considering the matchup, but his snap share and touch total jumped in Week 14, which makes sense for a team looking to evaluate for the future. Unfortunately, his matchup against the Cardinals in Week 16 is also tough, but teams which play in the season finale should look to stash him…Matt Breida stole another 12 carries and will likely be a thorn in Carlos Hyde’s side the rest of the way. Still, it will be tough to put him in a lineup in tough matchups against the Titans and Jaguars the next two weeks…I had high hopes for Tion Green, but he saw just five carries against the Bucs. The Lions might be abandoning the running game altogether, and that probably makes sense.
~WIDE RECEIVERS
1. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars – Owned in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues
Westbrook finally got on the board with his first career touchdown, but the most promising part of his early career continues to be the opportunities. Westbrook saw another eight targets against the Seahawks and now has 27 in the last three games. With solid matchups against the Texans and 49ers the next two weeks and Allen Hurns seemingly not close to returning, Westbrook should be a fantasy starter the rest of the way.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
2. Mike Wallace, Ravens – Owned in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues
Wallace did not have a blow-up game against his former team, but it was another solid performance for a receiver suddenly playing in a respectable passing offense. The Browns have not been particularly giving to receivers so far this season, but it is certainly not a matchup to avoid. Wallace will be worth starting in most leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
3. Corey Coleman, Browns – Owned in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues
Even with Josh Gordon taking over the No. 1 job, Coleman was never going to disappear, and he got back on track with five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown against the Packers. The road gets tougher with the Ravens up this week, but they did not look like the same fearsome defense on Sunday night. Coleman will be in play as a WR4/FLEX in deeper leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
4. Randall Cobb, Packers – Owned in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is worth noting Cobb was already on a bit of a downturn before Aaron Rodgers was injured, but the quarterback’s return should mean good things for everyone. That could be especially true for Cobb this week against a Panthers defense which has not been as tough recently and has given up some points to slot receivers.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
Week 16: If someone steps up in Arizona behind Larry Fitzgerald, they will get a good matchup against the Giants to close out the fantasy season...If Martavis Bryant ever gets on track, he will be an enticing option against Houston…The Chargers' good run through the fantasy playoffs continue. They will face the Jets.
Week 17: Kenny Golladay’s big play streak came to an end, but his snap share continues to grow. He finishes up the season in a great spot against the Packers…Dede Westbrook finishes up with the Titans…Josh Doctson will get to face the Giants again in the season finale…Obligatory Chargers mention. They face the Raiders to close out the season.
Watch List: I would like Will Fuller on my roster, but there is zero chance I am starting him against the Jaguars with T.J. Yates at quarterback…With Patrick Peterson up this week and the Broncos after that, Josh Doctson is just a bench stash for those who have a game in Week 17…Tyrell Williams exploded for a big game, but it came on just four targets. Even in a great matchup against the Chiefs, he is tough to trust in standard-sized leagues…Corey Davis did at least see a similar workload to Rishard Matthews, but neither he nor Eric Decker is a fantasy option with the passing offense struggling…Dontrelle Inman’s floor caved in with zero targets despite Mitchell Trubisky having the best game of his career against the Bengals. Without that floor, there is not much to like about Inman from a fantasy perspective…With Amari Cooper aggravating his injury, it seems like Seth Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Johnny Holton will once again play bigger roles. Roberts is the best fantasy bet, but all three can be avoided in most leagues…Kenny Golladay did not make a big play, but his snap share continues to grow. Perhaps that will mean something at some point, but for now he is just a stash…Tyler Lockett broke out for a big game, but we have seen this before. He had 80 yards total in five games between this one and his last big game…Kelvin Benjamin may be out again, but Zay Jones is losing snaps to Deonte Thompson at this point.
Deep Cuts: Kendall Wright had a big game, but he had three straight with just two catches before that…Torrey Smith’s usage is on the upswing, and he posted his best game as an Eagle with six catches for 100 yards against the Rams. Unfortunately, the injury to Carson Wentz is likely to sink any potential fantasy value…Trent Taylor took a big step back against Houston, but it is still likely he returns some deep-league PPR value the rest of the way…It was great to see Keelan Cole get a long touchdown, but he has just six targets total the last two games…Albert Wilson made a spectacular catch on his way to 72 yards, but the third option in the Chiefs’ passing game rarely returns any value…Even with Sterling Shepard active, Roger Lewis randomly saw 11 targets against Dallas.
~TIGHT ENDS
1. Vernon Davis, Redskins – Owned in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues
Davis came back from the dead with seven targets and a touchdown against the Chargers, and he just missed a couple other plays which would have made it a big day. It is inconceivable an offense in desperate need of weapons stopped targeting Davis, so it is impossible to be confident in his workload. Still, no one on the wire offers as much upside this week.
2. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals – Owned in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues
It was inevitable Seals-Jones would have a down game at some point considering his limited snaps, but he still got three targets in a game Blaine Gabbert threw just 26 passes. More importantly, the matchup this week with Washington is a great one. RSJ comes with a low floor, but we have seen the upside.
3. Eric Ebron, Lions – Owned in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues
I usually try to avoid point chasing, but it is not a great week on the wire, and Ebron, unlike most point-chasing options, has actually shown a safe floor over the second half of the season with at least 34 yards in every game since the bye. He had not topped 60 during that run before last week, however, and has just one touchdown over that span. It is likely he returns to his 40-yard ways against the Bears, but it is at least possible the game against Tampa was a turning point. Even if not, he is a low-risk option.
Week 16: Any tight end playing the Giants deserves a mention, so Ricky Seals-Jones gets on the list…Jordan Reed’s ownership is plummeting, but if he is able to return by this point he will have a great matchup against the Broncos.
Week 17: We will have to see where Charles Clay is by this point, but a date with the Dolphins is a good way to close out the season…As in Week 16, we will have to see if Jordan Reed is healthy by this point, but a matchup with the Giants would be a great way for him to pay off owners who waited on him.
Watch List: I am assuming Zach Ertz returns, but if not Trey Burton is right back at the top of the list again…Stephen Anderson flopped in a big spot, and now he gets the Jaguars…Tyler Kroft has 60 yards total in the last five games…Aside from the Cameron Brate resurgence game against the Packers, O.J. Howard has been a better fantasy bet over the last month, with at least 50 yards in three of four games and two scores over that span. If it was a better matchup, he would be a streaming option. As it stands, he is a better dart throw than most…Charles Clay’s matchup is great, but he has topped 30 yards once since returning…David Njoku fell back to earth against the Packers, and it is unlikely there is much scoring to go around for the Browns against the Ravens. That said, the way to attack this defense appears to be with the tight end…It would be amazing if Vance McDonald could stay healthy, but that apparently is out of the question. Jesse James’ 97 yards was a career high by a whopping 38, so I am not chasing those points against a Patriots team playing good defense as of late…The Bears did the right thing by getting Adam Shaheen back involved, and he has a good matchup against the Lions. Still, his usage has already disappeared once this month…Ben Watson’s best game of the season came the last time he faced the Browns, but he remains just a touchdown-or-bust option...It feels like the right time to get off the Julius Thomas train following his 11 yards against the Patriots on Monday night.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
1. New Orleans Saints – Owned in 37 percent of Yahoo leagues
They get to face Bryce Petty at home.
2. Arizona Cardinals – Owned in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues
Washington’s offense has hit the skids lately with injury issues everywhere including the offensive line, and the Cardinals have four games with three sacks or more in their last six.
3. Tennessee Titans – Owned in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues
This matchup would have been much nicer three weeks ago as Jimmy Garoppolo has turned around the 49ers’ fortunes. That said, Tennessee has 20 sacks in the last three games, and San Francisco’s offensive line is still bad.
Week 16: The Bears play the Browns…The Chargers should be too owned by this point, but they will have another good matchup against the Jets…Washington has consistently gotten sacks this season and close the fantasy playoffs with a good matchup against the Broncos.
Week 17: The Colts have been improving on defense, and they close out the season with the Texans…With the bad offenses playing established defenses, this will be a tough week for streamers.
KICKERS
1. Dan Bailey, Cowboys – Owned in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is odd to live in a world where Bailey is missing kicks, but he still was given three attempts and has an even better matchup this week against the Raiders.
2. Brandon McManus, Broncos – Owned in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues
Denver’s struggles on offense are a concern for his floor, but that is not as big an issue against the Colts, who are also a good matchup for kickers. It helps the game will be played indoors.
3. Kai Forbath, Vikings – Owned in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues
Forbath has been shaky, to say the least, of late, but attempts are what matter. He should see a fair few at home in the dome against the Bengals, who have faced the most kicks in the league.
Week 16: Brandon McManus has a great matchup against Washington…Josh Lambo has been a solid option since joining the Jaguars, and he gets a great matchup against the 49ers.
Week 17: Assuming Dustin Hopkins is back, he will be a great option against the Giants. If he is not, Nick Rose will be in play…Graham Gano finishes up the season in Atlanta, meaning he gets a nice matchup indoors.