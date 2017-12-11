Dynasty First Down Week 14

Monday, December 11, 2017

Welcome to the Dynasty First Down, where each week, I'll focus on one player gaining or losing dynasty value. This is just a portion of a new dynasty series entitled Three & Out, which can be found each Monday. To find the full article, check out our Rotoworld Season Pass, which also includes projections, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, exclusive columns and chats with our experts and much more for just $19.99.

Note: Any dynasty ADP or dynasty trades referenced in this article can be found at dynastyleaguefootball.com

Risers:

Dede Westbrook, WR JAX

A year ago this past weekend, WR Dede Westbrook was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. This weekend, he was leading the Jaguars in receptions as they pulled off a big win over the Seahawks. While this might be the expected path for a player with Westbrook’s credentials, his journey here was not an easy one. Following his final season of college, multiple red flags were often discussed regarding Westbrook’s past, both on the field and off. There were even brief rumors that he could go undrafted. Obviously, the Jaguars used a mid-round pick on the Oklahoma wideout and he went on to have a big pre-season, leading the league with 288 receiving yards. With this, Westbrook’s value was on the rise, until an injury landed him on the injured reserve.

Westbrook was fully recovered and back on the field in Week Eleven and he quickly made an impact, despite the Jaguars run-first offense. Westbrook’s receiving yardage has increased each week over the past four games, as has his fantasy output, posting weekly finishes of WR58, WR40, WR23 and WR13, pending Monday Night Football. Westbrook’s dynasty ADP is also quickly rising. After debuting in February at 152 overall, Westbrook’s ADP tumbled to 233 when he suffered the pre-season injury, but after just a month’s worth of on-field action, he’s already being valued as a top 100 player, with a December ADP of 98.