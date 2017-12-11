Week 14: NFC Targets & Touches

Monday, December 11, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless of whether they were active or on a bye. The most recent target/touch will be on the right side. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five are more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to mostly fantasy relevant players.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (9, 14, 10, 8, 10, 7), Jaron Brown (1, 6, 3, 1, 0, 5), J.J. Nelson (2, 4, 3, 4, 8, 3), Andre Ellington (3, 6, 0, 0, 0, 0), John Brown (4, 6, 6, 0, 0, 0), Jermaine Gresham (3, 7, 1, 3, 3, 2), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, 5, 6, 5, 3), Adrian Peterson (4, 2, 1, 5, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 1)





Carries: Adrian Peterson (37, 21, 14, 20, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (2, 0, 1, 3, 16, 20)





RZ Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (1, 0, 1, 0, 2, 1), Jermaine Gresham (2, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jaron Brown (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), John Brown (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (8, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 4)





Inside 5 Carries: Adrian Peterson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Justin Bethel (0, 0, 0, 1-22-0, 0, 0), Patrick Peterson (0, 3-77-0, 2-18-0, 4-73-1, 1-7-0, 1-13-0), Tramon Williams (0, 2-39-0, 3-14-0, 2-12-0, 4-34-0, 1-8-0), Tyrann Mathieu (0, 2-23-0, 2-20-0, 5-51-0, 2-2-0, 5-25-0)





Observations: The Cardinals had just 261 total yards of total offense against a lackluster Titans defense. With just 26 pass attempts from Blaine Gabbert, there was little target share to go around. Larry Fitzgerald once again was Gabbert’s most targeted weapon with seven targets. Since Gabbert has taken over at quarterback, Fitzgerald has accounted for 27 percent of their target share. Ricky Seals-Jones saw just three targets after seeing five or more in Gabbert’s starts. RSJ is a volatile streamer.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (12, 8, 10, 15, 6, 11), Mohamed Sanu (3, 5, 3, 9, 5, 8), Austin Hooper (6, 6, 2, 5, 4, 4), Taylor Gabriel (4, 3, 2, 3, 2, 1), Tevin Coleman (2, 1, 2, 0, 6, 0), Devonta Freeman (5, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)





Carries: Devonta Freeman (11, 2, 0, 0, 12, 24), Tevin Coleman (5, 20, 20, 19, 8, 9), Taylor Gabriel (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Julio Jones (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Julio Jones (0, 2, 1, 1, 0, 3), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Austin Hooper (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Devonta Freeman (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 6), Tevin Coleman (0, 4, 6, 3, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Devonta Freeman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Tevin Coleman (0, 2, 4, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Justin Bethel (0, 0, 1-22-0, 0, 0, 0), Patrick Peterson (3-77-0, 2-18-0, 4-73-1, 1-7-0, 1-13-0, 4-57-0), Tramon Williams (2-39-0, 3-14-0, 2-12-0, 4-34-0, 2-19-1, 3-23-0), Tyrann Mathieu (2-23-0, 2-20-0, 5-51-0, 2-2-0, 5-25-0, 2-13-0)

Observations: Devonta Freeman handled 24 of the 33 running back carries for the Falcons on Thursday night while playing 51 of 74 offensive snaps. With Tevin Coleman leaving late in the came with a concussion, Freeman could be in for a huge workload against the Buccaneers in Week 15 if Coleman isn't cleared by then.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Devin Funchess (7, 6, 0, 12, 7, 7), Christian McCaffrey (6, 7, 0, 5, 6, 4), Russell Shepard (2, 7, 0, 0, 5, 1), Jonathan Stewart (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Damiere Byrd (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 5), Greg Olsen (0, 0, 0, 4, 0, 1)





Carries: Jonathan Stewart (11, 17, 0, 15, 11, 16), Christian McCaffrey (15, 5, 0, 7, 6, 8), Russell Shepard (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Christian McCaffrey (3, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Devin Funchess (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 1), Russell Shepard (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Greg Olsen (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Jonathan Stewart (1, 3, 0, 3, 1, 5), Christian McCaffrey (4, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0),





Inside 5 Carries: Jonathan Stewart (0, 1, 0, 3, 1, 4), Christian McCaffrey (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Captain Munnerlyn (0, 4-45-0, 0, 0, 3-45-0, 4-67-1), Daryl Worley (1-6-1, 2-30-0, 0, 1-42-0, 1-3-0, 6-50-0), James Bradberry (7-129-0, 4-49-0, 0, 2-61-1, 3-35-0, 5-62-0), Kevon Seymour (3-48-0, 1-12-0, 0, 1-3-1, 1-32-0, 0)

Observations: Everybody’s box score looks depressing for the Panthers outside of Jonathan Stewart, who put together a 103-3 line on 16 carries. Christian McCaffrey out-snapped Stewart 43 to 26, but Stewart out-touched him 16 to 11. Olsen had just one catch, on one target — he’s tough to trust with the fantasy playoffs on the line, although he did play over 90 percent of the snaps.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Kendall Wright (0, 8, 4, 5, 2, 11), Tarik Cohen (0, 2, 6, 2, 4, 2), Josh Bellamy (0, 7, 0, 0, 2, 4), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 0, 2, 2, 2), Dontrelle Inman (0, 8, 5, 9, 2, 0), Adam Shaheen (0, 2, 4, 1, 0, 5)





Carries: Jordan Howard (0, 15, 15, 8, 13, 23), Tarik Cohen (0, 1, 9, 1, 2, 12)





RZ Targets: Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Adam Shaheen (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 3), Dontrelle Inman (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (0, 0, 3, 0, 1, 5), Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Jordan Howard (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bryce Callahan (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-15-0), Cre'von LeBlanc (0, 0, 2-42-0, 5-35-0, 2-37-0, 0), Kyle Fuller (0, 7-120-1, 1-24-0, 4-33-0, 5-41-0, 3-14-0), Marcus Cooper Sr. (0, 0, 2-45-1, 0, 0, 0), Prince Amukamara (0, 0, 3-40-0, 4-41-0, 2-26-0, 5-39-0)





Observations: Jordan Howard seems to be hit or miss, and he hit in this game as the Bears throttled the Bengals 33 to 7. It helped the Bengals were without one of their best run-stuffers (Vontaze Burfict). Unless game script goes in his favor, it’ll be tough for him to replicate these games. Kendall Wright caught 10 of his 11 targets for 107 yards. Wright had seen five or fewer targets in his previous three games. He played the third-fewest snaps among receivers in this game as he was out-snapped by Dontrelle Inman and Josh Bellamy. They have a solid matchup against the Lions in Week 15 but are difficult to trust overall.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Dez Bryant (11, 7, 14, 5, 7, 5), Jason Witten (1, 7, 1, 7, 5, 2), Terrance Williams (9, 4, 7, 5, 3, 6), Cole Beasley (6, 3, 4, 3, 3, 5), Rod Smith (0, 6, 0, 2, 1, 5), Alfred Morris (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 3)





Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (27, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alfred Morris (1, 11, 17, 9, 27, 19), Rod Smith (0, 3, 8, 9, 10, 6), Dez Bryant (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Terrance Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Dez Bryant (0, 0, 3, 0, 2, 0), Jason Witten (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Cole Beasley (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Terrance Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Rod Smith (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (6, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alfred Morris (0, 1, 1, 0, 8, 4), Rod Smith (0, 0, 0, 2, 5, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rod Smith (0, 0, 0, 1, 3, 0), Alfred Morris (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Anthony Brown (1-10-0, 3-38-1, 3-51-1, 4-86-1, 1-8-0, 2-45-0), Chidobe Awuzie (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-10-0, 2-19-0), Jourdan Lewis (0, 3-52-0, 3-31-1, 2-43-0, 2-12-0, 4-23-0), Orlando Scandrick (5-85-1, 6-51-0, 1-10-0, 3-57-1, 5-96-0, 0), Xavier Woods (0, 0, 0, 0, 2-18-0, 4-20-1)





Observations: Dak Prescott bounced back thanks to a 50-yard touchdown pass to Dez Bryant and an 81-yard pass to Rod Smith. Alfred Morris has 46 carries over their last two games; he could be in for a bounce-back game against an abysmal Raiders defense in Week 15.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (9, 7, 4, 8, 10, 9), Marvin Jones (11, 2, 7, 9, 8, 4), Eric Ebron (4, 3, 7, 4, 4, 11), Theo Riddick (4, 3, 2, 2, 5, 10), T.J. Jones (2, 3, 5, 0, 0, 3), Kenny Golladay (0, 3, 3, 4, 3, 4), Ameer Abdullah (1, 2, 2, 5, 0, 0)





Carries: Ameer Abdullah (21, 11, 11, 6, 0, 0), Theo Riddick (5, 4, 9, 5, 9, 10), Tion Green (0, 0, 0, 0, 11, 5), Golden Tate (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Kenny Golladay (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Theo Riddick (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Eric Ebron (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Golden Tate (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Ameer Abdullah (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), T.J. Jones (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Ameer Abdullah (5, 2, 1, 1, 0, 0), Theo Riddick (2, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Tion Green (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Ameer Abdullah (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Theo Riddick (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Tion Green (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Darius Slay (2-17-0, 6-42-0, 2-28-0, 6-74-0, 3-50-0, 4-64-0), DJ Hayden (2-14-0, 1-1-0, 1-17-0, 3-38-0, 1-6-0, 1-5-0), Nevin Lawson (2-21-0, 4-73-1, 3-25-0, 1-7-0, 3-26-0, 1-8-0), Quandre Diggs (1-10-0, 1-4-0, 2-28-0, 2-19-0, 4-37-0, 0), Teez Tabor (0, 0, 0, 1-14-0, 1-8-0, 2-29-0)





Observations: Eric Ebron and Theo Riddick combined for 47.7 percent of the Lions’ target share. Out of nowhere, Ebron saw 11 targets and went 10-94. Considering he had seen four or fewer targets in four of his last five games, I don’t think it’s something we should gravitate towards, especially with the playoffs on the line. With Ameer Abdullah out, Riddick handled 10 of the 17 running back carries and saw 16 touches overall thanks to his six receptions. He’ll be a solid play once again in PPR leagues next week.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (10, 8, 10, 9, 6, 14), Jordy Nelson (7, 4, 6, 5, 8, 5), Randall Cobb (5, 4, 6, 4, 0, 8), Jamaal Williams (2, 1, 6, 5, 3, 7), Lance Kendricks (3, 2, 4, 0, 1, 5), Aaron Jones (5, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Jamaal Williams (1, 20, 18, 21, 21, 15), Aaron Jones (5, 3, 0, 0, 1, 4), Randall Cobb (1, 4, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Davante Adams (1, 3, 0, 2, 0, 2), Jordy Nelson (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2)





RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (1, 0, 0, 3, 5, 7), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Randall Cobb (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Jamaal Williams (1, 0, 0, 1, 2, 3)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Damarious Randall (2-28-1, 4-52-0, 2-25-1, 3-18-0, 2-26-0, 1-13-0), Davon House (6-93-1, 7-116-1, 2-14-0, 4-54-0, 1-16-0, 5-98-0), Josh Hawkins (0, 0, 1-16-0, 3-33-1, 0, 1-2-1), Kevin King (3-55-0, 3-34-0, 0, 3-20-1, 0, 0)





Observations: Jamaal Williams still has a grasp on this starting job as Aaron Jones played just eight snaps, while Williams played 50. Williams saw 22 touches (15 carries, seven receptions) and now has 20-plus touches in each of the last five games. He’s got a tougher matchup next week against the Panthers. Jordy Nelson hasn’t topped five receptions or 35 receiving yards since Brett Hundley became the starter.





Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Cooper Kupp (5, 7, 7, 11, 6, 7), Todd Gurley (3, 7, 4, 7, 7, 5), Robert Woods (5, 10, 11, 0, 0, 0), Sammy Watkins (2, 3, 4, 9, 4, 7), Gerald Everett (2, 2, 2, 1, 4, 1), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 0, 4, 1, 0), Josh Reynolds (1, 0, 1, 6, 6, 2),





Carries: Todd Gurley (16, 11, 15, 17, 19, 13), Tavon Austin (6, 5, 0, 5, 3, 1)





RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (2, 0, 1, 1, 2, 1), Gerald Everett (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 0), Sammy Watkins (0, 1, 0, 2, 1, 1), Todd Gurley (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Robert Woods (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 1, 2, 2, 0)





RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (8, 2, 4, 4, 5, 4), Malcolm Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Todd Gurley (5, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Blake Countess (0, 0, 3-41-0, 0, 0, 0), Dominique Hatfield (1-10-1, 0, 3-79-1, 0, 0, 0), Kayvon Webster (1-14-0, 5-70-0, 3-25-0, 4-29-0, 1-26-0, 3-27-0), Kevin Peterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2-30-0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (2-17-0, 4-22-0, 1--7-0, 0, 3-26-0, 7-81-0), Troy Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-13-0, 2-24-0), Trumaine Johnson (2-34-0, 3-56-0, 3-28-0, 5-57-0, 5-61-1, 4-50-0)

Observations: Cooper Kupp continues to have an outstanding rookie season as he put together a 5-118-1 line on seven targets. Kupp has averaged eight targets per game over the last three games without Robert Woods. Kupp leads the Rams in targets, yards, and receptions this season. That said, Woods is expected to be back next week.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (0, 12, 9, 11, 5, 13), Kyle Rudolph (0, 7, 7, 4, 5, 5), Stefon Diggs (0, 5, 6, 7, 5, 10), Jerick McKinnon (0, 2, 7, 3, 5, 3), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 2, 1, 3, 2)





Carries: Latavius Murray (0, 17, 15, 20, 16, 9), Jerick McKinnon (0, 10, 14, 13, 9, 7), Stefon Diggs (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (0, 2, 2, 0, 0, 4), Kyle Rudolph (0, 1, 2, 1, 1, 2), Stefon Diggs (0, 2, 0, 1, 0, 1), Jerick McKinnon (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 2), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (0, 4, 3, 8, 4, 1), Jerick McKinnon (0, 3, 1, 1, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Latavius Murray (0, 2, 2, 2, 0, 0), Jerick McKinnon (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Mackensie Alexander (0, 3-47-0, 3-44-0, 0, 0, 1-21-0), Marcus Sherels (0, 0, 1-7-0, 0, 0, 0), Terence Newman (0, 3-24-0, 4-24-0, 2-2-0, 0, 0), Trae Waynes (0, 3-56-1, 4-46-0, 2-61-0, 3-37-0, 4-33-0), Tramaine Brock (0, 1-5-0, 2-11-0, 0, 0, 0), Xavier Rhodes (0, 1-5-0, 2-22-0, 7-111-2, 4-52-0, 2-28-0)

Observations: The Vikings struggled on the ground against a stout Panthers’ front, so Case Keenum aired it out 44 times on Sunday. Adam Thielen bounced back, turning in a 6-105-1 line on 13 targets. Thielen trails only Antonio Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, and Keenan Allen in targets this season. Stefon Diggs saw 10 targets, which was his first time seeing double-digit targets since Week 3.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (11, 10, 11, 8, 9, 14), Alvin Kamara (7, 5, 9, 6, 6, 3), Ted Ginn (5, 1, 6, 11, 3, 2), Mark Ingram (1, 0, 4, 3, 7, 5), Brandon Coleman (1, 4, 2, 0, 2, 3), Willie Snead (0, 0, 2, 1, 2, 2)





Carries: Mark Ingram (16, 21, 11, 11, 14, 12), Alvin Kamara (10, 12, 8, 5, 9, 1), Ted Ginn (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1)





RZ Targets: Alvin Kamara (0, 2, 2, 1, 0, 1), Michael Thomas (0, 0, 0, 1, 3, 2), Mark Ingram (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Brandon Coleman (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Ted Ginn (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Willie Snead (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (0, 6, 0, 1, 5, 2), Alvin Kamara (1, 4, 1, 0, 4, 0), Ted Ginn (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Mark Ingram (0, 4, 0, 1, 2, 0), Alvin Kamara (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): De'Vante Harris (0, 3-41-0, 4-63-1, 5-99-1, 0, 0), Ken Crawley (2-16-0, 1-10-0, 3-29-0, 0, 3-42-1, 4-73-0), Kenny Vaccaro (0, 0, 0, 6-82-0, 2-39-1, 0), Marshon Lattimore (3-33-0, 2-18-0, 2-35-0, 0, 0, 3-73-0), P.J. Williams (1-11-0, 1-12-0, 4-62-0, 1-24-0, 2-2-0, 2-12-0), Sterling Moore (0, 0, 0, 1-14-0, 4-42-0, 1-8-1)

Observations: Michael Thomas’ positive regression returned just in time for the playoffs as he saw 40 percent of the Saints’ target share. He saw 14 targets, while everyone else had five or fewer targets. Thomas has seen 32 percent of the Saints’ targets, which is the top-four rate among all receivers for a team over the last six weeks. Alvin Kamara played six snaps before exiting with a concussion, but he’ll have a few extra days to get be cleared from the concussion protocol before they play the Jets on Sunday.

New York Giants

Targets: Evan Engram (10, 9, 6, 7, 8, 7), Sterling Shepard (9, 13, 0, 0, 6, 3), Roger Lewis (3, 4, 4, 7, 3, 11), Shane Vereen (4, 4, 3, 2, 3, 4), Tavarres King (6, 4, 5, 4, 9, 0), Wayne Gallman (1, 1, 4, 2, 1, 9), Orleans Darkwa (2, 2, 4, 1, 1, 3)





Carries: Orleans Darkwa (16, 14, 20, 11, 14, 10), Wayne Gallman (9, 3, 6, 9, 3, 12), Shane Vereen (0, 5, 2, 3, 1, 6), Sterling Shepard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tavarres King (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Sterling Shepard (1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Evan Engram (1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Roger Lewis (0, 2, 1, 1, 0, 0), Tavarres King (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Shane Vereen (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Orleans Darkwa (0, 2, 4, 1, 2, 3), Wayne Gallman (1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Shane Vereen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brandon Dixon (0, 0, 0, 0, 4-54-0, 4-66-1), Darryl Morris (0, 0, 0, 0, 2-12-0, 0), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (1-5-0, 1-0-0, 5-20-0, 0, 2-20-0, 2-20-0), Donte Deayon (0, 0, 1-9-0, 2-39-0, 0, 0), Eli Apple (1-4-1, 1-2-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Janoris Jenkins (0, 5-131-1, 3-45-0, 1-14-1, 0, 0), Ross Cockrell (5-75-1, 0, 1-11-0, 4-40-1, 4-37-0, 2-26-0)

Observations: Sterling Shepard should’ve been in line for a solid workload, but saw just three targets in a game that Eli Manning threw 46 times. Shepard also played on 77 of 80 offensive snaps. The Giants will be hard to trust in a tough spot against the Eagles next week.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Alshon Jeffery (11, 0, 7, 9, 6, 11), Zach Ertz (0, 0, 5, 12, 4, 0), Nelson Agholor (4, 0, 5, 6, 12, 11), Torrey Smith (2, 0, 4, 5, 7, 11), Trey Burton (4, 0, 0, 0, 7, 6), Brent Celek (4, 0, 2, 1, 0, 3), Corey Clement (1, 0, 0, 1, 3, 3), Jay Ajayi (0, 0, 1, 2, 4, 2)





Carries: LeGarrette Blount (9, 0, 13, 15, 8, 7), Corey Clement (12, 0, 6, 4, 3, 6), Jay Ajayi (8, 0, 7, 5, 9, 15)





RZ Targets: Nelson Agholor (1, 0, 2, 1, 1, 4), Alshon Jeffery (1, 0, 2, 2, 0, 2), Zach Ertz (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Torrey Smith (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Corey Clement (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Brent Celek (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jay Ajayi (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (2, 0, 2, 2, 4, 4), Corey Clement (3, 0, 2, 1, 0, 2), Jay Ajayi (2, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Corey Clement (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1),





Coverage Data (via PFF): Dexter McDougle (2-20-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jalen Mills (2-25-0, 0, 5-46-0, 1-11-0, 4-33-1, 2-7-2), Jaylen Watkins (1-12-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Patrick Robinson (2-27-0, 0, 3-16-0, 2-24-0, 2-13-0, 1-7-0), Rasul Douglas (3-42-1, 0, 0, 3-36-0, 0, 0), Ronald Darby (0, 0, 8-74-0, 4-35-0, 2-16-0, 4-45-0)

Observations: Jay Ajayi double-digit (15) carries for the first time since joining the Eagles. He led the Eagles’ backfield with 47 percent of their running back snaps and saw 15 of the 28 running back carries. It was an interesting game as Torrey Smith, Nelson Agholor, and Alshon Jeffery all saw 11 targets, and Trey Burton filled in nicely for Zach Ertz, going 5-71-2 on six targets. That said, this offensive usage will look a bit differently next week with Carson Wentz out and Nick Foles starting.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: Marquise Goodwin (8, 2, 0, 6, 8, 12), Carlos Hyde (11, 3, 0, 13, 5, 1), George Kittle (5, 0, 0, 2, 3, 2), Trent Taylor (3, 0, 0, 3, 6, 3), Matt Breida (4, 2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Garrett Celek (4, 6, 0, 2, 4, 4), Louis Murphy (0, 2, 0, 4, 6, 2)





Carries: Carlos Hyde (12, 17, 0, 16, 17, 14), Matt Breida (1, 9, 0, 1, 12, 12), Marquise Goodwin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: George Kittle (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Marquise Goodwin (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 0), Garrett Celek (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Louis Murphy (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 1), Matt Breida (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (2, 1, 0, 0, 6, 1), Matt Breida (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 3)





Inside 5 Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Matt Breida (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Ahkello Witherspoon (2-63-1, 3-24-0, 0, 3-37-1, 1-14-0, 3-28-0), Dontae Johnson (1-15-0, 4-48-1, 0, 4-66-0, 1-13-0, 10-147-2), Greg Mabin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-8-1, 0), K'Waun Williams (0, 4-56-0, 0, 1-6-0, 3-17-0, 0), Leon Hall (4-47-0, 1-21-0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Observations: Jimmy Garoppolo looked great on Sunday, and he continues to favor Marquise Goodwin, who saw 12 targets on Sunday, leading the 49ers with six receptions and 106 yards. Everyone else had three or fewer receptions. Goodwin now has 20 targets over the last two weeks with Jimmy G behind center. It’s also worth noting that Matt Breida has had back-to-back 12-carry games with Jimmy behind center.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (12, 6, 6, 3, 7, 6), Jimmy Graham (8, 9, 11, 6, 4, 2), Paul Richardson (3, 2, 8, 7, 4, 7), Tyler Lockett (8, 2, 5, 1, 2, 5), J.D. McKissic (3, 5, 6, 7, 3, 5), Thomas Rawls (2, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 2, 0, 4, 2), Eddie Lacy (1, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0)





Carries: Eddie Lacy (6, 0, 3, 17, 1, 0), Thomas Rawls (9, 10, 0, 0, 1, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 6, 0, 16, 15), J.D. McKissic (3, 5, 7, 4, 1, 3), C.J. Prosise (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Doug Baldwin (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Jimmy Graham (0, 4, 5, 1, 2, 0), Paul Richardson (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Doug Baldwin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Thomas Rawls (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (1, 0, 2, 2, 1, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 3, 0, 1, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Byron Maxwell (0, 0, 1-11-0, 5-60-1, 6-121-1, 8-115-1), Jeremy Lane (0, 2-34-0, 6-97-0, 3-39-0, 0, 0), Justin Coleman (3-47-0, 6-44-0, 2-11-1, 2-34-0, 5-38-0, 2-24-0), Neiko Thorpe (0, 0, 0, 2-20-0, 0, 0), Richard Sherman (3-35-0, 1-18-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Shaquill Griffin (3-71-0, 1-16-0, 0, 0, 4-41-0, 3-34-0)

Observations: Mike Davis saw 20 touches in Week 13 and now 16 touches on Sunday, making him the likely new lead back for the Seahawks. However, he left this game at one point and failed to return. That will be something to monitor this week as he could remain a volume-driven plugin next week. Jimmy Graham was held catchless on two targets and draws the Rams next, which has been a tough matchup for tight ends this season even though Trey Burton carved them up last week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (6, 0, 10, 12, 6, 5), DeSean Jackson (4, 10, 3, 11, 3, 7), Adam Humphries (2, 4, 4, 6, 4, 3), Cameron Brate (4, 3, 3, 2, 6, 1), Charles Sims (2, 4, 5, 5, 2, 3), O.J. Howard (2, 0, 4, 4, 2, 6), Chris Godwin (1, 10, 2, 2, 3, 6), Doug Martin (0, 2, 3, 0, 0, 3), Peyton Barber (3, 0, 2, 0, 4, 1)





Carries: Doug Martin (8, 20, 19, 7, 0, 10), Peyton Barber (11, 2, 0, 5, 23, 12), Charles Sims (0, 3, 1, 1, 3, 3), DeSean Jackson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Mike Evans (0, 0, 1, 3, 0, 1), Cameron Brate (0, 0, 0, 1, 3, 0), DeSean Jackson (0, 0, 1, 3, 1, 0), O.J. Howard (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Charles Sims (0, 2, 1, 1, 0, 0), Chris Godwin (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Adam Humphries (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Doug Martin (0, 4, 7, 0, 0, 3), Peyton Barber (1, 0, 0, 3, 2, 3)





Inside 5 Carries: Doug Martin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 0, 3, 1, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brent Grimes (0, 4-68-1, 4-28-0, 7-97-0, 4-23-0, 2-22-0), Javien Elliott (0, 3-35-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Robert McClain (4-42-0, 0, 5-50-0, 1-5-0, 3-28-0, 5-35-0), Ryan Smith (5-44-0, 3-44-0, 5-94-1, 6-89-1, 1-5-0, 4-25-1), Vernon Hargreaves (2-9-0, 2-16-0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Observations: Doug Martin was named the starter for this game, but he played just 19 of 71 snaps after he fumbled in the second quarter. Peyton Barber took over for him, playing 31 snaps and saw 13 touches. Barber averaged 4.8 yards per attempt on his 12 carries. If the Buccaneers were smart, they’d start Barber in Week 15.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Jamison Crowder (0, 11, 8, 10, 7, 6), Vernon Davis (9, 11, 6, 1, 2, 7), Josh Doctson (5, 7, 7, 4, 5, 6), Ryan Grant (3, 3, 3, 2, 9, 1), Samaje Perine (0, 1, 2, 4, 3, 4), , Byron Marshall (0, 0, 0, 2, 6, 0)





Carries: Samaje Perine (2, 9, 23, 24, 12, 17), Byron Marshall (0, 0, 1, 4, 4, 0), Jamison Crowder (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Jamison Crowder (0, 3, 0, 2, 1, 0), Josh Doctson (0, 1, 2, 1, 1, 0), Ryan Grant (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Vernon Davis (1, 3, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Samaje Perine (0, 2, 5, 5, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Samaje Perine (0, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bashaud Breeland (2-15-0, 4-66-1, 4-37-0, 1-4-0, 3-45-1, 4-26-0), Josh Norman (3-41-1, 5-82-1, 2-30-0, 4-58-0, 4-33-0, 4-142-1), Kendall Fuller (4-37-0, 4-23-1, 2-22-0, 0, 3-16-0, 1-7-0), Quinton Dunbar (2-34-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3-57-0)





Observations: The Redskins did next to nothing against the Chargers as they mustered just 201 yards of total offense. Vernon Davis was finally involved again, seeing seven targets. He had nine total targets over the previous three weeks. Josh Doctson (46) and Jamison Crowder (41) led the Redskins receivers in snaps and each saw six targets, but they didn’t have much to hang their hat on as Washington ran just 50 offensive plays.











