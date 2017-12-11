Patrick Daugherty

The Morning After

print article archives RSS

Carson Wentz's Season-Ender

Monday, December 11, 2017


The year of the hammer blow delivered another on Sunday. Carson Wentz, 2017’s most ascendant player, has torn his left ACL. The injury is believed to have occurred on a negated rushing touchdown. Ever fearless, Wentz hurled himself into the end zone, nearly getting split in half by a pair of Rams defenders. Mark Barron drove his helmet into Wentz’s knee/thigh area.


Like every other hit Wentz has absorbed, it initially appeared to be no big deal. The sophomore signal caller remained in the game for four more plays, the fourth of which was his 33rd touchdown of the season — a new Eagles record. Standing unblinking in the pocket, Wentz waited … and waited … and waited for someone to get open, finally finding Alshon Jeffery for a shoestring score.    


It was a joyous moment that put the Eagles up 31-28 late in the third quarter on the road, and on their way to a massive intra-conference win. It was only when Wentz got to the sideline that anyone realized something was amiss. Wentz headed to the tent and then the tunnel, making a slow walk with a towel draped over his head. His lack of a limp suggested it was nothing serious. Everything else screamed that it was. Confirmation came quickly after the game.  


The blow is devastating for all involved. The Eagles, fantasy players, a league starved for young talent at the quarterback position. Although they sit at a commanding 11-2 atop their fiercely-competitive conference, it’s hard to consider the Eagles NFC favorites at this point. Perhaps they will still lock up the No. 1 seed, but Nick Foles is not the card you want to be playing come January. Throwing out his “it was all a dream….” 2013 under Chip Kelly, Foles owns a career 6.53 YPA. He’s completed just 59.3 percent of his passes while posting a 29:25 TD:INT. This will be the most talented supporting cast of his career, but not the only talented supporting cast of his career. In head-to-head matchups with the NFC’s other contending quarterbacks, even Case Keenum has the advantage.     


As for that supporting cast, it’s across-the-board downgrades. Alshon Jeffery is back to being a volatile, low-end WR2. Nelson Agholor is again a boom-or-bust WR4. Zach Ertz, a mainstay in the TE1-4 range, will now be 5-8. The running game will be leaned on, but likely less effective. Without Wentz’s arm to fear, LeGarrette Blount won’t be barreling over soft fronts. The same goes for Jay Ajayi, though he may be the only clear gainer. Averaging 14 touches over the past two weeks, that is now Ajayi’s over/under.


For Wentz, he should be ready for Week 1 2018. He has nine months to heal up. He’s a freak athlete, a football savant and relentless competitor. It’s cold comfort now, but there’s every reason to believe he will pick up where he was so cruelly left off in what could have been an MVP campaign.    


Five Week 14 Storylines


Marcus Mariota injures knee, struggles again. For the fifth straight game, Mariota was held to one or zero passing touchdowns. He supposedly picked up a knee injury along the way, though it was never announced during the game and Mariota didn’t miss a play. It’s possible coach Mike Mularkey was simply covering for his quarterback after another poor performance. The struggling third-year pro owns a 4:9 TD:INT ratio over his past five starts, and 10:14 on the season. It’s increasingly up for debate just how good Mariota actually is. Often too banged up to run, Mariota doesn’t compensate with enough big plays as a passer. He has a forgiving Week 15 matchup in the 49ers before daunting dates with the Rams and Jaguars.   


Ben Roethlisberger has 500-yard night against Jimmy Smith-less Ravens. With the Steelers locked in a surprising shootout, Roethlisberger uncorked a stunning 66 attempts, tying for the sixth most all time. His 44 completions were second most all time. His 506 yards, 14th most. Amazingly, it was the third 500-yard game of Big Ben’s career. The previously struggling signal caller is now averaging 362 yards over his past four starts to go along with 12 touchdowns. He’s rounding into form just as it’s time for someone, anyone to show they can give the Patriots a fight in the AFC playoffs. Ben will get a test run at 4:25 PM ET this Sunday, when the Pats roll into town for a showdown.   


Josh McCown’s feel-good campaign likely over with broken hand. A bright spot in an NFL season marred by injury and negativity, McCown’s wild ride finally veered off the road. Long one of the league’s most injury-prone quarterbacks, 38-year-old McCown had absorbed 35 sacks without issue heading into Sunday’s start in Denver. He finally broke against Von Miller and company, first injuring his back before one quarter later fracturing his left, non-throwing hand. Spotted in a cast after the game, he’s probably played his final 2017 snap. The sad ending to an otherwise uplifting affair clears the way for Bryce Petty to show what he’s got in Week 15 against the Saints. We would imagine Christian Hackenberg remains mothballed.   


Russell Wilson improves MVP case against elite defense. Stymied for the better part of three quarters, Wilson went God Mode in the fourth, finding Paul Richardson and Tyler Lockett for 60-plus yard touchdowns while almost willing the Seahawks to a crazy road upset. The fourth quarter scores were Wilson’s 16th and 17th of the year, already an NFL record with three games to go. Sitting on 32 overall touchdowns, Wilson has multiple passing scores in 11-of-13 starts. Headed home for Week 15 against the Rams, he will have plenty of seams to rip against a defense that lost its No. 2 CB Kayvon Webster (Achilles’) against the Eagles.  


Jimmy Garoppolo has 300-yard day in Houston. It’s been two starts, two wins for the 49ers’ deadline acquisition. Even with Marquise Goodwin and Trent Taylor serving as his “top two receivers,” Garoppolo has averaged 314 yards since taking over for C.J. Beathard. Both games were on the road. Garoppolo finally returns home for Week 15, where he will get a burnable but improving Titans defense. The intimidating Jags are on deck for Week 16. Garoppolo is unlikely to close out the season with a fantasy bang, but has already shown all he needs to show for 2018. This is a player the 49ers can build around, and a quarterback fake footballers are going to want to own.      


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Patrick Daugherty


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

The Morning After Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Patrick Daugherty Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Silva: Week 14 Matchups
    Silva: Week 14 Matchups
  •  
    Dose: Kamara injured in loss
    Dose: Kamara injured in loss
  •  
    Dose: Will Stafford Play?
    Dose: Will Stafford Play?
  •  
    Rankings: Patriots Ascend
    Rankings: Patriots Ascend
  •  
    Waivers: Chase Goodwin, Barber
    Waivers: Chase Goodwin, Barber
  •  
    Dose: Book of Eli Opens
    Dose: Book of Eli Opens
  •  
    Dose: Smith
    Dose: Smith's Time is Ticking
  •  
    Silva: Week 13 Matchups
    Silva: Week 13 Matchups

 