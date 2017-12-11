Carson Wentz's Season-Ender

Monday, December 11, 2017

Jimmy Garoppolo has 300-yard day in Houston. It’s been two starts, two wins for the 49ers’ deadline acquisition. Even with Marquise Goodwin and Trent Taylor serving as his “top two receivers,” Garoppolo has averaged 314 yards since taking over for C.J. Beathard . Both games were on the road. Garoppolo finally returns home for Week 15, where he will get a burnable but improving Titans defense. The intimidating Jags are on deck for Week 16. Garoppolo is unlikely to close out the season with a fantasy bang, but has already shown all he needs to show for 2018. This is a player the 49ers can build around, and a quarterback fake footballers are going to want to own.

Russell Wilson improves MVP case against elite defense. Stymied for the better part of three quarters, Wilson went God Mode in the fourth, finding Paul Richardson and Tyler Lockett for 60-plus yard touchdowns while almost willing the Seahawks to a crazy road upset. The fourth quarter scores were Wilson’s 16th and 17th of the year, already an NFL record with three games to go. Sitting on 32 overall touchdowns, Wilson has multiple passing scores in 11-of-13 starts. Headed home for Week 15 against the Rams, he will have plenty of seams to rip against a defense that lost its No. 2 CB Kayvon Webster (Achilles’) against the Eagles.

Josh McCown ’s feel-good campaign likely over with broken hand. A bright spot in an NFL season marred by injury and negativity, McCown’s wild ride finally veered off the road. Long one of the league’s most injury-prone quarterbacks, 38-year-old McCown had absorbed 35 sacks without issue heading into Sunday’s start in Denver. He finally broke against Von Miller and company, first injuring his back before one quarter later fracturing his left, non-throwing hand. Spotted in a cast after the game, he’s probably played his final 2017 snap. The sad ending to an otherwise uplifting affair clears the way for Bryce Petty to show what he’s got in Week 15 against the Saints. We would imagine Christian Hackenberg remains mothballed.

Ben Roethlisberger has 500-yard night against Jimmy Smith -less Ravens. With the Steelers locked in a surprising shootout, Roethlisberger uncorked a stunning 66 attempts, tying for the sixth most all time. His 44 completions were second most all time. His 506 yards, 14th most. Amazingly, it was the third 500-yard game of Big Ben’s career. The previously struggling signal caller is now averaging 362 yards over his past four starts to go along with 12 touchdowns. He’s rounding into form just as it’s time for someone, anyone to show they can give the Patriots a fight in the AFC playoffs. Ben will get a test run at 4:25 PM ET this Sunday, when the Pats roll into town for a showdown.

Marcus Mariota injures knee, struggles again. For the fifth straight game, Mariota was held to one or zero passing touchdowns. He supposedly picked up a knee injury along the way, though it was never announced during the game and Mariota didn’t miss a play. It’s possible coach Mike Mularkey was simply covering for his quarterback after another poor performance. The struggling third-year pro owns a 4:9 TD:INT ratio over his past five starts, and 10:14 on the season. It’s increasingly up for debate just how good Mariota actually is. Often too banged up to run, Mariota doesn’t compensate with enough big plays as a passer. He has a forgiving Week 15 matchup in the 49ers before daunting dates with the Rams and Jaguars.

For Wentz, he should be ready for Week 1 2018. He has nine months to heal up. He’s a freak athlete, a football savant and relentless competitor. It’s cold comfort now, but there’s every reason to believe he will pick up where he was so cruelly left off in what could have been an MVP campaign.

As for that supporting cast, it’s across-the-board downgrades. Alshon Jeffery is back to being a volatile, low-end WR2. Nelson Agholor is again a boom-or-bust WR4. Zach Ertz , a mainstay in the TE1-4 range, will now be 5-8. The running game will be leaned on, but likely less effective. Without Wentz’s arm to fear, LeGarrette Blount won’t be barreling over soft fronts. The same goes for Jay Ajayi , though he may be the only clear gainer. Averaging 14 touches over the past two weeks, that is now Ajayi’s over/under.

The blow is devastating for all involved. The Eagles, fantasy players, a league starved for young talent at the quarterback position. Although they sit at a commanding 11-2 atop their fiercely-competitive conference, it’s hard to consider the Eagles NFC favorites at this point. Perhaps they will still lock up the No. 1 seed, but Nick Foles is not the card you want to be playing come January. Throwing out his “it was all a dream….” 2013 under Chip Kelly , Foles owns a career 6.53 YPA. He’s completed just 59.3 percent of his passes while posting a 29:25 TD:INT. This will be the most talented supporting cast of his career, but not the only talented supporting cast of his career. In head-to-head matchups with the NFC’s other contending quarterbacks, even Case Keenum has the advantage.

It was a joyous moment that put the Eagles up 31-28 late in the third quarter on the road, and on their way to a massive intra-conference win. It was only when Wentz got to the sideline that anyone realized something was amiss. Wentz headed to the tent and then the tunnel, making a slow walk with a towel draped over his head. His lack of a limp suggested it was nothing serious. Everything else screamed that it was. Confirmation came quickly after the game.

Like every other hit Wentz has absorbed, it initially appeared to be no big deal. The sophomore signal caller remained in the game for four more plays, the fourth of which was his 33rd touchdown of the season — a new Eagles record. Standing unblinking in the pocket, Wentz waited … and waited … and waited for someone to get open, finally finding Alshon Jeffery for a shoestring score.

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.





Five More Week 14 Storylines





Packers stay alive for Aaron Rodgers. The Pack’s latest overtime victory gave them what they were hoping for: A fighting chance in the NFC playoff race for Rodgers’ return. It’s going to be complicated. 7-6, the Pack are stuck at ninth in their loaded conference. They are third in the NFC North. Although they have games remaining against the two teams in front of them, Detroit and Minnesota, winning the division is probably out of reach. The Vikes need to win just one of their three remaining games to clinch. Even if Rodgers pulls off 3-0, the Pack could find themselves at home in January. If you’re still alive in the fantasy playoffs, Rodgers will be a mid-range QB1 for Week 15 against the Panthers.





Doug Martin gets benched for fumbling. Struggling all year, Martin missed Week 13 with a concussion. In his absence, second-year UDFA Peyton Barber went off for the best game by a Bucs back all season. Open-and-shut case to bench Martin and start Barber, right? No. Coach Dirk Koetter said his players don’t lose jobs because of injury. Although laughable on its face, it is somewhat admirable when the issue is to the head. Koetter doesn’t want his players hiding concussions for fear of losing their jobs. Either way, the gambit didn’t work, as Martin struggled mightily before losing a late second quarter fumble. This time, Koetter took the opening, re-installing Barber, who out-touched Martin 10-0 down the stretch. Barber had a strong day, generating 58 yards on 12 carries. We would imagine it’s him, and not Martin, who gets the Week 15 start against Atlanta. Barber will be on the FLEX radar for the fantasy semifinals.





Rod Smith goes bonkers for 160 yards. Alfred Morris won the touch battle 22-11, but Smith smoked him on yards, winning 160-85. Among other big plays, the third-year UDFA scored an 81-yard touchdown, showing why the Cowboys kept him over Darren McFadden. It was a great performance, one that could make the Cowboys’ committee more even for this week’s excellent matchup with the Raiders. The problem is, Ezekiel Elliott is coming back for Week 16. So as soon as Smith becomes a “thing,” he’s liable to fade away. A pass catcher, he does seem likely to edge past Morris for No. 2 duties in Elliott’s return. Going on 26, Smith’s Dynasty league future isn’t particularly bright.





Cooper Kupp stays hot, but Robert Woods is on the way back. Kupp had his second 100-yard day in three games. The highlight was a 64-yard grab where he did real damage down the sideline after the catch. Three of Kupp’s four biggest yardage totals have come since Woods injured his shoulder in Week 12. That’s making the most of your opportunities. It will be harder going forward, as Woods is expected to return for Week 15 in Seattle. Kupp wasn’t exactly a nonentity before Woods’ injury, but he was a touchdown-dependent WR3. That will be the safest assumption for Kupp’s production during the fantasy semifinals.





Tom Savage suffers concussion. In one of the more shocking displays of the season, Savage was seen seemingly convulsing after slamming his head on the turf in his own end zone. A referee was staring right at him. Unbelievably, Savage was allowed to remain in the game for another series before getting pulled. Callously, coach Bill O’Brien absolved himself of all blame following the game. He just works here, he said. Adding insult to injury, Savage was out-played by T.J. Yates after going down. It could be a pyrrhic victory for Yates, as if he’s under center for Week 15, it will be against the Jaguars’ world-destroying defense. We would imagine Savage misses at least one game.





Questions





1. Can we stop paying refs by the flag?





2. When did Derek Carr become Blaine Gabbert?





3. Concussion protocol … what would you say, ya do here?





Early Waiver Look (Players owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)





QB: Jimmy Garoppolo (vs. TEN), Nick Foles (@NYG), Mitchell Trubisky (@DET)

RB: Peyton Barber, Kerwynn Williams, Mike Davis (if healthy), Wayne Gallman

WR: Dede Westbrook, Corey Coleman, Josh Doctson, Will Fuller

TE: Ricky Seals-Jones, Stephen Anderson, O.J. Howard, David Njoku, Adam Shaheen

DEF: Saints (vs. NYJ), Falcons (@TB), Cardinals (@WSH), Dolphins (@BUF), Colts (vs. DEN)





Stats of the Week





Frank Gore’s 36 carries in The Battle Beyond The Wall were five more than he had ever tallied in his 13-year career.





Cam Newton’s 62-yard rush against the Vikings was more than the Vikes had allowed against all quarterbacks combined coming into Week 14.





Kirk Cousins’ QB rating is 83.0 in three games since Chris Thompson went down. It was 101.8 before that.





Davante Adams is seventh in yardage (477) since the Packers’ Week 8 bye. Jordy Nelson is 79th (140). Although Adams should keep producing, expect Nelson to do a 180 with Aaron Rodgers set to return for Week 15.





Matthew Stafford has completed 60-of-73 passes (82.1 percent) for 673 yards over his past two starts. Somehow, he’s managed just two touchdowns in the process. If you have a more Matthew Stafford stat, I would like to hear it.





Derek Carr has thrown for multiple scores twice since Week 2. His 18 touchdowns are still fewer than Deshaun Watson (19).





Jonathan Stewart’s three rushing touchdowns doubled his previous season total.





Awards Section





Week 14 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB LeSean McCoy, RB Jordan Howard, WR Antonio Brown, WR DeAndre Hopkins, WR Davante Adams, TE Trey Burton





Tweet of the Week, From NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus: You haven't lived until you've seen Mike Tolbert attempt to accelerate in a foot of snow.





Punt of the Week: This nightmarish, extremely costly interception from DeShone Kizer.





FIFA Moment of the Week: Chris Moore’s “dead fish” touchdown celebration against the Steelers.





This Is Time My Finite Life Will Never Get Back Award: Ed Hochuli breaking dozens of protocols while spending 10s of minutes reviewing a penalty/interception in Tampa.