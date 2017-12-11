Getting Defensive: Week 15

Monday, December 11, 2017

The defenses I touch on are not my ranks, but my overall thoughts on the defenses I find notable. The goal of these pieces is to give you a concise, actionable rundown on defenses for the upcoming week.





Defensive order is based on their opponents implied team total, from lowest to highest. The team in parenthesis is the defenses opponent.





Note: I’m doing some traveling this week and writing this piece much earlier than I usually do so there aren’t a lot of totals posted for games yet, and some of the sites I use for research aren’t updated yet, leading to a little more narrative/opinion-based information. Good luck this week in the playoffs!





Worth Mentioning

Defenses that are highly owned (60+ percent), or worth noting overall.

Eagles (@ Giants — 15.5-point implied team total)

The Eagles should boast a solid floor against the Giants as they’re allowing the league’s second-lowest scoring rate and third-highest turnover rate to opposing offenses. PFF also has them graded as the second-best defensive unit. The only downside here is they’re on the road, and maybe Nick Foles has some drives stall out and gives the Giants some short fields on offense. Regardless, you’re not sitting them here — the Giants are implied for just 15.5 points.

Panthers (vs. Packers — 21.3-point implied team total)

The Panthers are in an interesting spot because Aaron Rodgers is eligible to return from injured reserve this week. If Rodgers were to start, Carolina the Panthers would be in the matchup downgrade category. The Panthers’ strength is in their run defense as they’re weak in the secondary and the Packers were more pass heavy with Rodgers behind center. The Carolina defense could struggle with their 18th-ranked pass rush if this is the case.

Ravens (@ Browns — 16.3-point implied team total)

It’s scary that I contemplated putting the Ravens in a matchup downgrade against the Browns. The loss of CB Jimmy Smith hurts and the Browns offense has looked much improved with Josh Gordon back on the active roster. The Ravens will be on the road once again after surrendering 39 points to the Steelers. That said, the Browns still have a turnover rate of 20 percent, which is a league-worst and they're implied for just 16.3 points.

Jaguars (vs. Texans — 14.25-point implied team total)

The Texans have some good offensive pieces in DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, and Lamar Miller, but it’s difficult to see likely-starter T.J. Yates coming in and lighting up the Jags. Jacksonville has forced a league-high 47 sacks and have the second-highest turnover rate among defenses.

Broncos (@ Colts — 19.5-point implied team total)

While the Broncos are tied with the Giants for the most passing touchdowns allowed (26) with the Giants, I’m still a believer in their secondary. They’ve allowed the second-fewest passing yards and a 5.9 net yards per attempt to opposing passing games. The main downside with them is they rank 19th in sacks and have the fourth-worst turnover rate among defenses.

Chargers (@ Chiefs — 22.75-point implied team total)

This will be an interesting spot for the Chargers as they’re on the road against the new and improved Chiefs offense that took away play-calling duties from Andy Reid. The Chargers have all three of their starting corners ranked inside the top-eight in PFF grades and Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram are PFF's seventh and eighth-best edge defenders. The only downside comes being on the road in Arrowhead and the Chiefs have the second-lowest turnover rate (6.3 percent) among offenses, trailing only the Patriots.

Vikings (vs. Bengals — 15.25-point implied team total)

After surrendering 31 points to the Panthers, the Vikings get to return home to face a Bengals offense that forced just seven points against the Bears. The Vikings have middling sack and turnover rates, but they rank fourth in passing yards allowed, tied for second (with the Jags) for passing touchdowns allowed, and second in rushing yards allowed.





Matchup Downgrade

Highly Owned Defenses with limited upside in the current matchup.





Patriots (-) (@ Steelers (-) — No Line

I’ve lumped these two defenses together as the Steelers may be in trouble with no Ryan Shazier and Joe Haden and, well, they’re facing the Patriots, who have the highest scoring rate and the lowest turnover rate among offenses. The Patriots defense has been playing well as of late, but they haven’t faced an offense that has weapons comparable to the Steelers. They’ll have their hands full on the road trying to contain Le’Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, and a well-rest JuJu Smith-Schuster.





Bengals (@ Vikings — 26.75-point implied team total)





The Bengals are 11.5-point road underdogs against the Vikings. I’d seek alternatives.





Rams (23.25) @ Seahawks (24.25) — 47.5-point Over/Under





Not all totals are available for this week yet, but as of now, this game ranks near the top of game totals. The efficient Rams offense takes on a decimated Seahawks defense. Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright left Sunday’s game against the Jaguars which would leave their linebacking group severely depleted. Even though the Rams have one of the best pass rushes, it’s not something I’d feel great about against Russell Wilson while he’s at home. Wilson just put up 24 points against the Jaguars on the road. That said, the Rams could still potentially put up serviceable numbers if they’re able to generate sacks as Wilson has been sacked 30 times this season, the ninth-most in the league.





Potential Streamers

See Above.





Saints (vs. Jets — No Line)





The Saints have been dropped in an abundance of leagues, but now they draw a solid matchup against a Jets offense that just lost Josh McCown to a broken hand and will likely resort to starting Bryce Petty as their signal caller if McCown can't suit up.





Bills (vs. Dolphins — No Line)





There is no total for this game, but I’d expect it to be a slow-paced fall asleep on your couch sort of game as the Dolphins rank 30th in neutral pace (Football Outsiders) and both teams rank in the bottom-10 in scoring rate among offenses. The Bills have allowed a league-low 11 passing touchdowns while forcing 13 interceptions. However, the Dolphins could find success on the ground as the Bills have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards and a league-high 18 rushing touchdowns.





Lions (vs. Bears — 18.5-point implied team total)





The Lions defense has been struggling, but now they get to come back to Detroit to face a mediocre Bears team that is implied for just 18.5 points. The Bears have the fourth-lowest scoring rate among offenses. Mitch Trubisky has a paltry 2.7 percent touchdown rate and 1.8 percent interception rate since becoming the starter.





Kickers in Order of Implied Team Total

Kicker fantasy points have a strong correlation to Vegas implied team totals. Here are the top kickers who garner low-to-medium ownership (70% or lower) in order of implied team total (minimum 22-point implied team total) in order to help you find possible streamers.

Kai Forbath (26.75-point implied team total)

Josh Lambo (25.25-point implied team total)

Blair Walsh (24.25-point implied team total)

Nick Rose (24-point implied team total)

Robbie Gould (23-point implied team total)

Harrison Butker (22.75-point implied team total)

Travis Coons (22.75-point implied team total)





