Dose: Week 14 Review

Monday, December 11, 2017

For the Texans, the story was WR DeAndre Hopkins , who saw a whopping 16 targets, catching 11 balls for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Hopkins will be in the conversation to be an early first-round pick in all fantasy formats next season. WR Will Fuller was back in action after missing multiple games and he caught three passes for 26 yards. The Texans lost their QB Tom Savage after a huge hit left his clearly hurting and reeling from a blow to the head. Despite some obvious signs, Savage was soon back on the field, but struggling. The team eventually pulled him in favor of backup T.J. Yates , but this situation will likely be put under a microscope for the way it was handled by the officials and the Texans. I’d be surprised if Savage is back in action in Week 15, but Yates clearly favored Hopkins and showed the ability to get him the ball. RB Lamar Miller had a quiet game, rushing for 53 scoreless yards on 17 carries. With many injuries to Texans pass-catchers, TE Stephen Anderson was a trendy sleeper entering the week, but he finished with a paltry 2/16 line.

Making his second start for the 49ers, QB Jimmy Garoppolo led his team to a second consecutive win, this time over the Houston Texans. Garoppolo threw for 334 yards and a touchdown, along with one interception and he has many debating if he is already a top fifteen NFL QB and worthy of a $20 million annual payday. Garoppolo continued to focus on WR Marquise Goodwin , who should be viewed as a clear fantasy starter moving forward. Goodwin caught six of his team-high 12 targets for 106 scoreless yards. RB Carlos Hyde had another solid, yet unspectacular game, totaling 78 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders season-long offensive woes continued in this game as they weren’t able to produce any points until garbage time. WR Amari Cooper gave it a go despite a recent concussion and an ankle injury but he reinjured that ankle and was forced from the game before recording a catch. Veteran WR Michael Crabtree also struggled, catching seven of a team-high 13 targets for 70 yards. TE Jared Cook broke out of his slump to lead the team in receiving with a 5/75/1 line, but again, the majority of that came in the final quarter when the game was all but over. RB Marshawn Lynch had another productive game with 61 rushing yards on just seven carries, including a touchdown. The Raiders had to abandon the running game altogether after falling behind early. Much of the poor play of the Raiders’ offense can be pegged on QB Derek Carr , who completed just 24 of 41 attempts for 211 yards and a touchdown, along with two interceptions. This time last year, Carr was in the debate for league MVP and now confidence in him is fading.

This AFC West showdown was not nearly as close as the score would indicate. The Chiefs resurgent offense scored the first 26 points of the game before Oakland ended the shutout with 15 fourth-quarter points to get us to the final score. Chiefs QB Alex Smith was actually a bit disappointing, finishing with 268 passing yards and no touchdowns. Smith spent much of the game focusing on his star TE Travis Kelce who had one touchdown overturned, another called back on penalty and then dropped a potential touchdown on a third opportunity. Kelce finished with seven catches for 74 yards, but could’ve had a monster game. WR Tyreek Hill had his most productive home game of the season, catching four passes for 75 scoreless yards. Rookie RB Kareem Hunt broke his two-month long scoreless streak and rushed for 100+ yards for the first time since Week Five. Hunt ended with 138 total yards and should be back in the RB1 range this week.

Our own Evan Silva has pegged Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart as a “TD or bust” fantasy option and rightfully so. Stewart has routinely displayed a low ceiling, but he produced against the Vikings, totaling three touchdowns and becoming the first back to rush for over 100 yards against Minnesota this season. QB Cam Newton boosted his fantasy production with a late 62-yard run, which also set up the game winning score, but he managed just 137 passing yards. WR Devin Funchess saw a large portion of that, catching three balls for 59 yards and a touchdown. Rookie RB Christian McCaffrey was held in check, totaling just 53 scoreless yards on the day. Veteran TE Greg Olsen returned this week, but was forced from the game with another issue with his injured foot. Although he was able to return to the game, he did not record a reception.

The Panthers gave up a double-digit fourth-quarter lead but a late touchdown put them back in the lead and they came away with a huge win over one of the best in the NFL. QB Case Keenum kept up his high-level of play, throwing for 280 yards and a pair of touchdowns and his top option in the passing game was once again WR Adam Thielen , though he caught just six of 13 targets for 105 yards and a score. WR Stefon Diggs quietly had a good game with a 6/64 line, though he was again held out of the end zone. Diggs hasn’t cracked 80 receiving yards since Week Four. In a difficult matchup, TE Kyle Rudolph responded, catching a touchdown among his 3/41 total. The Panthers easily handled the Viking run game as RBs Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon combined for 60 rushing yards on 16 carries.

After stepping aside a week ago, veteran QB Eli Manning was back under center for the Giants, throwing for 228 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions. Of course, his return was precipitated by the firing of HC Ben McAdoo , though the coaching staff change seemingly had little effect on the outcome of this game. The Giants offered little offensive production as TE Evan Engram (4/54) and WR Sterling Shepard (2/16) both performed well below expectation.

Believe it or not, this NFC East battle was a game that was close for the majority of the game, until the Cowboys broke it open with 20 fourth-quarter points. A touchdown pass from QB Dak Prescott to TE Jason Witten gave Dallas the lead and then backup RB Rod Smith exploded for a pair of long scores, including an 81-yarder from Prescott to seal the win. Prescott, struggling majorly entering the game, finished with 332 yards and three scores and is primed to finish among the top scoring QBs of the week, when fantasy players and the Cowboys, need him the most. Smith posted 160 total yards, leading the team in receiving and WR Dez Bryant (3/73/1) finally had the big game we’ve all been waiting for.

The Buccaneers offense was frustrating, as it has been for fantasy players much of the season. QB Jameis Winston ’s box score looked respectable, throwing for 285 yards and two scores, but also turned it over multiple times and did not look crisp at all. Like the opposing Lions, the Bucs receiving leader was a surprise…rookie WR Chris Godwin , who caught five balls for 68 yards. WR Mike Evans (2/25) threw up another clunker and WR DeSean Jackson caught four passes for 41 scoreless yards. After a huge game a week ago, TE Cameron Brate caught just one pass for 11 yards as it was the rookie’s turn. O.J. Howard had four receptions for 54 yards and a score. Tampa Bay HC Dirk Koetter stubbornly named RB Doug Martin the starter even after the breakout game for backup RB Peyton Barber a week ago. Martin ended the game with 26 yards on ten carries, while Barber spelled him for 12 carries and 58 yards. Let’s hope Barber’s playing time continues to increase in coming weeks.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers engineered a fourth-quarter comeback, scoring a pair of late touchdown, but then gave up the game-winning drive with under thirty seconds remaining. QB Matthew Stafford overcame his hand injury from a week ago, throwing for 281 yards and a touchdown, but also turned the ball over twice, aiding the Bucs comeback. The Lions were again without RB Ameer Abdullah , but I’m not sure anyone noticed. Pass-catching RB Theo Riddick carried it ten times for 29 yards and a pair of touchdowns. All three of his rushing scores this season have come in the past two games. Last week’s surprise, rookie RB Tion Green , rushing five times for 15 yards. Stafford’s top option in the passing game wasn’t WR Marvin Jones (3/64) or WR Golden Tate (8/85/1), but TE Eric Ebron , who caught 10 of his 11 targets for 94 yards. After some abysmal early-season play from Ebron, he has played well over the past month.

Editor’s Note : FanDuel is hosting the Rotoworld Beat the Writers Series, where you can play against five Rotoworld football writers for your chance at cash prizes and free entry into their Sunday Million. Put your knowledge to the test !

The Colts also leaned heavily on the running game as veteran RB Frank Gore set a new career-high with 36 carries, which he turned into 130 yards. Colts WR T.Y. Hilton predictably struggled, catching two passes for 20 yards, while Doyle saved his fantasy day with the touchdown, as he only caught two passes for four yards.

It appeared as if the 7-0 lead would be enough, but the Colts finally found the end zone on a late touchdown lob pass from QB Jacoby Brissett to TE Jack Doyle . The Colts actually went for a two-point conversion and the win and they were successful before the play was overturned on a very late penalty flag. Instead, a tie game went to overtime and a tie game looked inevitable. Bills RB LeSean McCoy , who had 156 yards on 32 carries, both season-high numbers, broke off a 21-yard touchdown run to seal the win for the Bills.

The most-discussed game of the day had nothing to do with the play on the field, but more about the near blizzard-like conditions in Buffalo as the Bills played host to the Colts. The game was largely devoid of any offensive flow as both teams struggled to find their footing. The Colts all but refused to even throw the ball, running it their first 16 plays of the game. The Bills got a touchdown late in the first-half as QB Nathan Peterman , playing for the injured veteran QB Tyrod Taylor , found WR Kelvin Benjamin for a five-yard score. Both Peterman and Benjamin would later be forced to leave the game with injuries. Benjamin finished with 38 yards on three receptions.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati defense clearly missed LB Vontaze Burflict and others as the young Bears had their way. Rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky had one of his better games of the season, throwing for 271 yards and a touchdown. RB Jordan Howard bounced back after two consecutive clunkers, rushing for 147 yards, his second-best mark of the season. Further boosting his fantasy statline, Howard also scored a pair of touchdowns. WR Kendall Wright , who hadn’t had more than 50 yards in a game since Week Four, exploded for ten catches for 107 scoreless yards, leading the team. Rookie TE Adam Shaheen also played well, catching four balls for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Playing as a home favorite against a three-win Bears team, the Bengals put up one of the worst efforts of the season from any team, getting waxed by the young Chicago team in all facets of the game with a final score of 33-7. To be fair, the Bengals were without starting RB Joe Mixon and multiple defenders, but that does not excuse what we witnessed Sunday. Backup RB Giovani Bernard was a great fill in, leading the Bengals in rushing and receiving as he totaled 130 scoreless yards. The Bengals' passing game had been quietly playing well, but was shut down Sunday as QB Andy Dalton threw for 141 yards and a score and top WR A.J. Green caught just five of his 12 targets for 64 yards. TE Tyler Kroft had been playing well in recent weeks and always seems to be open in the end zone, but he saw just one target, which he failed to catch.

The fantasy playoffs are in full swing and with some surprising performances from players like Jonathan Stewart and Rod Smith , we are reminded that it is not always the best team that advances. Here’s quick recap of all the happenings of Week 14.

The fantasy playoffs are in full swing and with some surprising performances from players like Jonathan Stewart and Rod Smith, we are reminded that it is not always the best team that advances. Here’s quick recap of all the happenings of Week 14.

Chicago- 33

Cincinnati- 7

Playing as a home favorite against a three-win Bears team, the Bengals put up one of the worst efforts of the season from any team, getting waxed by the young Chicago team in all facets of the game with a final score of 33-7. To be fair, the Bengals were without starting RB Joe Mixon and multiple defenders, but that does not excuse what we witnessed Sunday. Backup RB Giovani Bernard was a great fill in, leading the Bengals in rushing and receiving as he totaled 130 scoreless yards. The Bengals' passing game had been quietly playing well, but was shut down Sunday as QB Andy Dalton threw for 141 yards and a score and top WR A.J. Green caught just five of his 12 targets for 64 yards. TE Tyler Kroft had been playing well in recent weeks and always seems to be open in the end zone, but he saw just one target, which he failed to catch.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati defense clearly missed LB Vontaze Burflict and others as the young Bears had their way. Rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky had one of his better games of the season, throwing for 271 yards and a touchdown. RB Jordan Howard bounced back after two consecutive clunkers, rushing for 147 yards, his second-best mark of the season. Further boosting his fantasy statline, Howard also scored a pair of touchdowns. WR Kendall Wright, who hadn’t had more than 50 yards in a game since Week Four, exploded for ten catches for 107 scoreless yards, leading the team. Rookie TE Adam Shaheen also played well, catching four balls for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Buffalo- 13

Indianapolis- 7

The most-discussed game of the day had nothing to do with the play on the field, but more about the near blizzard-like conditions in Buffalo as the Bills played host to the Colts. The game was largely devoid of any offensive flow as both teams struggled to find their footing. The Colts all but refused to even throw the ball, running it their first 16 plays of the game. The Bills got a touchdown late in the first-half as QB Nathan Peterman, playing for the injured veteran QB Tyrod Taylor, found WR Kelvin Benjamin for a five-yard score. Both Peterman and Benjamin would later be forced to leave the game with injuries. Benjamin finished with 38 yards on three receptions.

It appeared as if the 7-0 lead would be enough, but the Colts finally found the end zone on a late touchdown lob pass from QB Jacoby Brissett to TE Jack Doyle. The Colts actually went for a two-point conversion and the win and they were successful before the play was overturned on a very late penalty flag. Instead, a tie game went to overtime and a tie game looked inevitable. Bills RB LeSean McCoy, who had 156 yards on 32 carries, both season-high numbers, broke off a 21-yard touchdown run to seal the win for the Bills.

The Colts also leaned heavily on the running game as veteran RB Frank Gore set a new career-high with 36 carries, which he turned into 130 yards. Colts WR T.Y. Hilton predictably struggled, catching two passes for 20 yards, while Doyle saved his fantasy day with the touchdown, as he only caught two passes for four yards.

Editor’s Note: FanDuel is hosting the Rotoworld Beat the Writers Series, where you can play against five Rotoworld football writers for your chance at cash prizes and free entry into their Sunday Million. Put your knowledge to the test!

Detroit- 24

Tampa Bay- 21

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers engineered a fourth-quarter comeback, scoring a pair of late touchdown, but then gave up the game-winning drive with under thirty seconds remaining. QB Matthew Stafford overcame his hand injury from a week ago, throwing for 281 yards and a touchdown, but also turned the ball over twice, aiding the Bucs comeback. The Lions were again without RB Ameer Abdullah, but I’m not sure anyone noticed. Pass-catching RB Theo Riddick carried it ten times for 29 yards and a pair of touchdowns. All three of his rushing scores this season have come in the past two games. Last week’s surprise, rookie RB Tion Green, rushing five times for 15 yards. Stafford’s top option in the passing game wasn’t WR Marvin Jones (3/64) or WR Golden Tate (8/85/1), but TE Eric Ebron, who caught 10 of his 11 targets for 94 yards. After some abysmal early-season play from Ebron, he has played well over the past month.

The Buccaneers offense was frustrating, as it has been for fantasy players much of the season. QB Jameis Winston’s box score looked respectable, throwing for 285 yards and two scores, but also turned it over multiple times and did not look crisp at all. Like the opposing Lions, the Bucs receiving leader was a surprise…rookie WR Chris Godwin, who caught five balls for 68 yards. WR Mike Evans (2/25) threw up another clunker and WR DeSean Jackson caught four passes for 41 scoreless yards. After a huge game a week ago, TE Cameron Brate caught just one pass for 11 yards as it was the rookie’s turn. O.J. Howard had four receptions for 54 yards and a score. Tampa Bay HC Dirk Koetter stubbornly named RB Doug Martin the starter even after the breakout game for backup RB Peyton Barber a week ago. Martin ended the game with 26 yards on ten carries, while Barber spelled him for 12 carries and 58 yards. Let’s hope Barber’s playing time continues to increase in coming weeks.

Dallas- 30

NY Giants- 10

Believe it or not, this NFC East battle was a game that was close for the majority of the game, until the Cowboys broke it open with 20 fourth-quarter points. A touchdown pass from QB Dak Prescott to TE Jason Witten gave Dallas the lead and then backup RB Rod Smith exploded for a pair of long scores, including an 81-yarder from Prescott to seal the win. Prescott, struggling majorly entering the game, finished with 332 yards and three scores and is primed to finish among the top scoring QBs of the week, when fantasy players and the Cowboys, need him the most. Smith posted 160 total yards, leading the team in receiving and WR Dez Bryant (3/73/1) finally had the big game we’ve all been waiting for.

After stepping aside a week ago, veteran QB Eli Manning was back under center for the Giants, throwing for 228 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions. Of course, his return was precipitated by the firing of HC Ben McAdoo, though the coaching staff change seemingly had little effect on the outcome of this game. The Giants offered little offensive production as TE Evan Engram (4/54) and WR Sterling Shepard (2/16) both performed well below expectation.

Carolina- 31

Minnesota- 24

The Panthers gave up a double-digit fourth-quarter lead but a late touchdown put them back in the lead and they came away with a huge win over one of the best in the NFL. QB Case Keenum kept up his high-level of play, throwing for 280 yards and a pair of touchdowns and his top option in the passing game was once again WR Adam Thielen, though he caught just six of 13 targets for 105 yards and a score. WR Stefon Diggs quietly had a good game with a 6/64 line, though he was again held out of the end zone. Diggs hasn’t cracked 80 receiving yards since Week Four. In a difficult matchup, TE Kyle Rudolph responded, catching a touchdown among his 3/41 total. The Panthers easily handled the Viking run game as RBs Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon combined for 60 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Our own Evan Silva has pegged Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart as a “TD or bust” fantasy option and rightfully so. Stewart has routinely displayed a low ceiling, but he produced against the Vikings, totaling three touchdowns and becoming the first back to rush for over 100 yards against Minnesota this season. QB Cam Newton boosted his fantasy production with a late 62-yard run, which also set up the game winning score, but he managed just 137 passing yards. WR Devin Funchess saw a large portion of that, catching three balls for 59 yards and a touchdown. Rookie RB Christian McCaffrey was held in check, totaling just 53 scoreless yards on the day. Veteran TE Greg Olsen returned this week, but was forced from the game with another issue with his injured foot. Although he was able to return to the game, he did not record a reception.

Kansas City- 26

Oakland- 15

This AFC West showdown was not nearly as close as the score would indicate. The Chiefs resurgent offense scored the first 26 points of the game before Oakland ended the shutout with 15 fourth-quarter points to get us to the final score. Chiefs QB Alex Smith was actually a bit disappointing, finishing with 268 passing yards and no touchdowns. Smith spent much of the game focusing on his star TE Travis Kelce who had one touchdown overturned, another called back on penalty and then dropped a potential touchdown on a third opportunity. Kelce finished with seven catches for 74 yards, but could’ve had a monster game. WR Tyreek Hill had his most productive home game of the season, catching four passes for 75 scoreless yards. Rookie RB Kareem Hunt broke his two-month long scoreless streak and rushed for 100+ yards for the first time since Week Five. Hunt ended with 138 total yards and should be back in the RB1 range this week.

The Raiders season-long offensive woes continued in this game as they weren’t able to produce any points until garbage time. WR Amari Cooper gave it a go despite a recent concussion and an ankle injury but he reinjured that ankle and was forced from the game before recording a catch. Veteran WR Michael Crabtree also struggled, catching seven of a team-high 13 targets for 70 yards. TE Jared Cook broke out of his slump to lead the team in receiving with a 5/75/1 line, but again, the majority of that came in the final quarter when the game was all but over. RB Marshawn Lynch had another productive game with 61 rushing yards on just seven carries, including a touchdown. The Raiders had to abandon the running game altogether after falling behind early. Much of the poor play of the Raiders’ offense can be pegged on QB Derek Carr, who completed just 24 of 41 attempts for 211 yards and a touchdown, along with two interceptions. This time last year, Carr was in the debate for league MVP and now confidence in him is fading.

San Francisco- 26

Houston- 16

Making his second start for the 49ers, QB Jimmy Garoppolo led his team to a second consecutive win, this time over the Houston Texans. Garoppolo threw for 334 yards and a touchdown, along with one interception and he has many debating if he is already a top fifteen NFL QB and worthy of a $20 million annual payday. Garoppolo continued to focus on WR Marquise Goodwin, who should be viewed as a clear fantasy starter moving forward. Goodwin caught six of his team-high 12 targets for 106 scoreless yards. RB Carlos Hyde had another solid, yet unspectacular game, totaling 78 rushing yards and a touchdown.

For the Texans, the story was WR DeAndre Hopkins, who saw a whopping 16 targets, catching 11 balls for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Hopkins will be in the conversation to be an early first-round pick in all fantasy formats next season. WR Will Fuller was back in action after missing multiple games and he caught three passes for 26 yards. The Texans lost their QB Tom Savage after a huge hit left his clearly hurting and reeling from a blow to the head. Despite some obvious signs, Savage was soon back on the field, but struggling. The team eventually pulled him in favor of backup T.J. Yates, but this situation will likely be put under a microscope for the way it was handled by the officials and the Texans. I’d be surprised if Savage is back in action in Week 15, but Yates clearly favored Hopkins and showed the ability to get him the ball. RB Lamar Miller had a quiet game, rushing for 53 scoreless yards on 17 carries. With many injuries to Texans pass-catchers, TE Stephen Anderson was a trendy sleeper entering the week, but he finished with a paltry 2/16 line.

Green Bay- 27

Cleveland- 21

For much of the game Sunday, it appeared as if the Cleveland Browns were finally going to break their losing streak and earn their first win of the season. In the end, they fell short though as the Packers scored 20 unanswered points to steal the win in overtime. The Browns started strongly, taking a 21-7 lead all the way into the fourth-quarter. QB DeShone Kizer was playing well in the early going, targeting his top two WRs Josh Gordon (3/69/1) and Corey Coleman (5/62/1), but things started to fall apart and Kizer’s decision-making faltered. He threw a crucial interception that put the Pack in position to win the game in overtime. Kizer has become one of the most frustrating players in the league as he flashes in instances and follows that with a bone-headed decision. The Browns backfield produced on Sunday as RB Isaiah Crowell totaled 131 yards and RB Duke Johnson caught a touchdown pass from Kizer, along with 49 total yards. Gordon once again started out strong, but saw few opportunities in the second-half. It is hard to know who deserves the blame for this, but it is possible and understandable that Gordon is simply not in “game shape” yet.

With the shadow of QB Aaron Rodgers looming and a Week 15 return possible for the team’s leader, the Pack had to win Sunday to keep that possibility alive. QB Brett Hundley finished with a very nice stat line of 265 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with no interceptions, but it was a struggle to get to that point. Hundley continued to focus on WR Davante Adams (10/84/2) as his top option, while WR Jordy Nelson (4/33) was treated as an afterthought. Rookie RB Jamaal Williams had another monster game, totaling 118 yards and two touchdowns. There had been concern that fellow rookie RB Aaron Jones would reclaim a large chunk of the backfield touches, but that was far from the case. Jones rushed four times for a two-yard loss.

Jacksonville- 30

Seattle- 24

The Jacksonville Jaguars tried to run away from the Seahawks and they nearly did, leading 27-10 early in the fourth-quarter before QB Russell Wilson and his patented late-game heroics kicked in. Wilson tossed tow deep touchdown passes to WRs Paul Richardson (3/72/1) and Tyler Lockett (4/90/1) to bring the Seahawks almost all the way back, but the Jags did just enough to hang on for the huge home win. Wilson’s game, 271 passing yards, three touchdowns and another 50 rushing yards, was easily the best surrendered by the Jacksonville defense all season. RB Mike Davis once again led the team in rushing with 66 yards, but also suffered a rib injury that forced him to exit the game early. Veteran WR Doug Baldwin quietly had a nice game against the league’s top defense, catching three balls for 78 yards and a score. The Jags defense clearly focused on shutting down TE Jimmy Graham, who was held without a reception and only saw two targets for the game.

The Jaguars used big plays on the both offense and defense to get the win. They picked off Wilson three times and QB Blake Bortles connected with rookie WR Keelan Cole for a 75-yard touchdown. Bortles finished with 268 passing yards and two scores, protecting the ball with no interceptions. RB Leonard Fournette had a big game as he was used to ice the game. He finished with 119 total yards and a touchdown, only his second 100-yard rushing game since Week Six. Jags WRs Dede Westbrook (5/81/1) and Marqise Lee (5/65) chipped in with productive games.

Philadelphia- 43

LA Rams- 35

The biggest story of the day came from the best game of the day. Two of the best teams in the NFC faced off as the Rams hosted the Eagles and the two teams spent much of the day exchanging the lead in a punch/counter-punch kind of battle. That battle slowed though when Eagles QB Carson Wentz was forced from the game with a knee injury. We’d later learn that the Eagles fear Wentz has suffered an ACL injury, though there is some degree of hope that it is not a full tear, which would end his season. Despite the injury, Wentz still put up huge numbers, throwing for four scores and 291 yards on the day. He spread the ball around with four players finishing with over 50 receiving yards. WR Torrey Smith actually led the team with a 6/100 line, tying for the team lead with 11 targets. WRs Nelson Agholor (8/64) and Alshon Jeffery (5/52/1) also saw 11 looks each from the QB duo of Wentz and his replacement Nick Foles. Finally, with TE Zach Ertz out with a concussion, backup Trey Burton enjoyed a huge day, catching five of six targets for 71 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Burton is a player I’d like to see with more opportunity and not only due to injury.

The Rams nearly pulled off the huge win and all of their offensive stars enjoyed productive games. QB Jared Goff threw for 199 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while RB Todd Gurley totaled 135 yards and two scores of his own. Rookie WR Cooper Kupp is more impressive by the week and this time, that meant a 5/118/1 stat line. WR Sammy Watkins chipped with three catches for 21 yards and a score on seven targets.

Arizona- 12

Tennessee- 7

In possibly the most boring game of the day, the Cardinals used four field goals to outlast the Titans and get a home win. There is little to talk about when reviewing the Cardinals offense. QB Blaine Gabbert had been putting up nice fantasy numbers since he took over but threw for just 178 yards and no touchdowns. Playing in place of the injured Adrian Peterson, RB Kerwynn Williams rushed 20 times for only 73 scoreless yards. The only player left in this offense that really matters to fantasy players is WR Larry Fitzgerald and he busted as well, catching five balls for 44 yards.

The Titans offense was even worse and QB Marcus Mariota continues to disappoint, throwing for 159 yards and two picks. The backfield duo of DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry combined to rush 19 times for only 54 yards, though Henry did score the Titans only touchdown of the game. With Mariota performing poorly, there was little hope for his pass-catchers. It’s no surprise that WR Eric Decker (3/56), WR Corey Davis (3/29), WR Rishard Matthews (3/19) and TE Delanie Walker (5/42) all flopped in Week 14.

Denver- 23

NY Jets- 0

The Jets put up one of the worst offensive performances of the season, getting shut out and failing to even threaten to score. Veteran QB Josh McCown was in and out of the lineup with injuries and we learned following the game that he had suffered a broken hand. Not only is his season likely over, but McCown is already hinting that his career could be done as well. At 38, McCown is reportedly considering retirement. Backup QB Bryce Petty came in of relief of McCown and is the presumed Week 15 starter. Veteran RBs Matt Forte and Bilal Powell combined for 49 yards on 19 rushes and the receiving numbers weren’t much better. The loss of McCown could signal the end of WRs Robby Anderson (3/27) and Jermaine Kearse (1/4) as fantasy starters. TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins flopped again, catching one pass for one yard.

The Broncos ended an eight-game losing streak and cruised to the easy win. QB Trevor Siemian was adequate, throwing for 200 yards and a touchdown. Many of his looks went to WR Demaryius Thomas, who broke out of his mini-slump with an 8/93/1 line. His running mate WR Emmanuel Sanders wasn’t as fortunate, catching one pass for 16 yards.

LA Chargers- 30

Washington- 13

The Chargers easily took out the visiting Redskins, who have been hit hard by injuries, recently to their offensive line. QB Philip Rivers put on a clinic, finishing with 319 yards and a pair of scores, but it felt like it could’ve been much more. Rivers hit WR Tyrell Williams for an early 75-yard touchdown and the struggling wideout finished with a 4/132/1 line, leading the team. WR Keenan Allen ended his amazing streak of 10 receptions, 100 yards and a touchdown, but still finished with six grabs for 111 yards. TE Hunter Henry woke up with a 4/50/1 box score. Rookie WR Mike Williams returned to action, but caught just one pass for three yards.

The Redskins were without TE Jordan Reed for the sixth consecutive game. He simply can’t be counted on as a fantasy option going forward. His replacement TE Vernon Davis had two receptions for 26 yards and a score, the only one thrown by QB Kirk Cousins. The running game never really got going for Washington, but they were again led by the rookie RB Samaje Perine, who rushed for 45 scoreless yards on 17 carries. WRs Josh Doctson and Jamison Crowder finished with the exact same disappointing numbers…six targets, three receptions, 34 yards.

Steelers- 39

Ravens- 38

The matchup of two AFC North foes and traditional defensive powers resulted in huge offensive output from both teams. As it always is, the story for the Steelers was the Killer Bs. QB Ben Roethlisberger threw the ball a career-high 66 times for 506 yards, becoming the first player to ever throw for 500 yards three times in a game. RB LeVeon Bell totaled 125 yards and three scores, while WR Antonio Brown set a new season-high with 213 yards on 11 receptions. TE Jesse James registered ten receptions for 97 yards. With WR Juju Smith-Schuster (suspension) out for the game, WR Martavis Bryant wasn’t able to capitalize, catching six of ten targets for 33 yards. The Steelers took the early 14-0 lead, but the Ravens came roaring back and had a two-score lead midway through the fourth quarter.

The bright side for the Ravens was the play of RB Alex Collins, who totaled 166 yards and a touchdown. For much of the game, Collins was the difference maker. In a revenge game, WR Mike Wallace led the Ravens with three grabs for 72 scoreless yards. For the second consecutive week, QB Joe Flacco had a big fantasy performance, throwing for 269 yards and two scores, but it wasn’t enough as the Steelers finished off the game with 19 fourth-quarter points to steal a crucial AFC win.