Dose: Week 14 Review

Monday, December 11, 2017


The fantasy playoffs are in full swing and with some surprising performances from players like Jonathan Stewart and Rod Smith, we are reminded that it is not always the best team that advances. Here’s quick recap of all the happenings of Week 14.

 

 

Chicago- 33

Cincinnati- 7

 

Playing as a home favorite against a three-win Bears team, the Bengals put up one of the worst efforts of the season from any team, getting waxed by the young Chicago team in all facets of the game with a final score of 33-7. To be fair, the Bengals were without starting RB Joe Mixon and multiple defenders, but that does not excuse what we witnessed Sunday. Backup RB Giovani Bernard was a great fill in, leading the Bengals in rushing and receiving as he totaled 130 scoreless yards. The Bengals' passing game had been quietly playing well, but was shut down Sunday as QB Andy Dalton threw for 141 yards and a score and top WR A.J. Green caught just five of his 12 targets for 64 yards. TE Tyler Kroft had been playing well in recent weeks and always seems to be open in the end zone, but he saw just one target, which he failed to catch.

 

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati defense clearly missed LB Vontaze Burflict and others as the young Bears had their way. Rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky had one of his better games of the season, throwing for 271 yards and a touchdown. RB Jordan Howard bounced back after two consecutive clunkers, rushing for 147 yards, his second-best mark of the season. Further boosting his fantasy statline, Howard also scored a pair of touchdowns. WR Kendall Wright, who hadn’t had more than 50 yards in a game since Week Four, exploded for ten catches for 107 scoreless yards, leading the team. Rookie TE Adam Shaheen also played well, catching four balls for 44 yards and a touchdown.

 

Buffalo- 13

Indianapolis- 7

 

The most-discussed game of the day had nothing to do with the play on the field, but more about the near blizzard-like conditions in Buffalo as the Bills played host to the Colts. The game was largely devoid of any offensive flow as both teams struggled to find their footing. The Colts all but refused to even throw the ball, running it their first 16 plays of the game. The Bills got a touchdown late in the first-half as QB Nathan Peterman, playing for the injured veteran QB Tyrod Taylor, found WR Kelvin Benjamin for a five-yard score. Both Peterman and Benjamin would later be forced to leave the game with injuries. Benjamin finished with 38 yards on three receptions.

 

It appeared as if the 7-0 lead would be enough, but the Colts finally found the end zone on a late touchdown lob pass from QB Jacoby Brissett to TE Jack Doyle. The Colts actually went for a two-point conversion and the win and they were successful before the play was overturned on a very late penalty flag. Instead, a tie game went to overtime and a tie game looked inevitable. Bills RB LeSean McCoy, who had 156 yards on 32 carries, both season-high numbers, broke off a 21-yard touchdown run to seal the win for the Bills.

 

The Colts also leaned heavily on the running game as veteran RB Frank Gore set a new career-high with 36 carries, which he turned into 130 yards. Colts WR T.Y. Hilton predictably struggled, catching two passes for 20 yards, while Doyle saved his fantasy day with the touchdown, as he only caught two passes for four yards.

 

Detroit- 24

Tampa Bay- 21

 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers engineered a fourth-quarter comeback, scoring a pair of late touchdown, but then gave up the game-winning drive with under thirty seconds remaining. QB Matthew Stafford overcame his hand injury from a week ago, throwing for 281 yards and a touchdown, but also turned the ball over twice, aiding the Bucs comeback. The Lions were again without RB Ameer Abdullah, but I’m not sure anyone noticed. Pass-catching RB Theo Riddick carried it ten times for 29 yards and a pair of touchdowns. All three of his rushing scores this season have come in the past two games. Last week’s surprise, rookie RB Tion Green, rushing five times for 15 yards. Stafford’s top option in the passing game wasn’t WR Marvin Jones (3/64) or WR Golden Tate (8/85/1), but TE Eric Ebron, who caught 10 of his 11 targets for 94 yards. After some abysmal early-season play from Ebron, he has played well over the past month.

 

The Buccaneers offense was frustrating, as it has been for fantasy players much of the season. QB Jameis Winston’s box score looked respectable, throwing for 285 yards and two scores, but also turned it over multiple times and did not look crisp at all. Like the opposing Lions, the Bucs receiving leader was a surprise…rookie WR Chris Godwin, who caught five balls for 68 yards. WR Mike Evans (2/25) threw up another clunker and WR DeSean Jackson caught four passes for 41 scoreless yards. After a huge game a week ago, TE Cameron Brate caught just one pass for 11 yards as it was the rookie’s turn. O.J. Howard had four receptions for 54 yards and a score. Tampa Bay HC Dirk Koetter stubbornly named RB Doug Martin the starter even after the breakout game for backup RB Peyton Barber a week ago. Martin ended the game with 26 yards on ten carries, while Barber spelled him for 12 carries and 58 yards. Let’s hope Barber’s playing time continues to increase in coming weeks.

 

Dallas- 30

NY Giants- 10

 

Believe it or not, this NFC East battle was a game that was close for the majority of the game, until the Cowboys broke it open with 20 fourth-quarter points. A touchdown pass from QB Dak Prescott to TE Jason Witten gave Dallas the lead and then backup RB Rod Smith exploded for a pair of long scores, including an 81-yarder from Prescott to seal the win. Prescott, struggling majorly entering the game, finished with 332 yards and three scores and is primed to finish among the top scoring QBs of the week, when fantasy players and the Cowboys, need him the most. Smith posted 160 total yards, leading the team in receiving and WR Dez Bryant (3/73/1) finally had the big game we’ve all been waiting for.

 

After stepping aside a week ago, veteran QB Eli Manning was back under center for the Giants, throwing for 228 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions.  Of course, his return was precipitated by the firing of HC Ben McAdoo, though the coaching staff change seemingly had little effect on the outcome of this game. The Giants offered little offensive production as TE Evan Engram (4/54) and WR Sterling Shepard (2/16) both performed well below expectation.

 

Carolina- 31

Minnesota- 24

 

The Panthers gave up a double-digit fourth-quarter lead but a late touchdown put them back in the lead and they came away with a huge win over one of the best in the NFL. QB Case Keenum kept up his high-level of play, throwing for 280 yards and a pair of touchdowns and his top option in the passing game was once again WR Adam Thielen, though he caught just six of 13 targets for 105 yards and a score. WR Stefon Diggs quietly had a good game with a 6/64 line, though he was again held out of the end zone. Diggs hasn’t cracked 80 receiving yards since Week Four. In a difficult matchup, TE Kyle Rudolph responded, catching a touchdown among his 3/41 total. The Panthers easily handled the Viking run game as RBs Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon combined for 60 rushing yards on 16 carries.

 

Our own Evan Silva has pegged Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart as a “TD or bust” fantasy option and rightfully so. Stewart has routinely displayed a low ceiling, but he produced against the Vikings, totaling three touchdowns and becoming the first back to rush for over 100 yards against Minnesota this season. QB Cam Newton boosted his fantasy production with a late 62-yard run, which also set up the game winning score, but he managed just 137 passing yards. WR Devin Funchess saw a large portion of that, catching three balls for 59 yards and a touchdown. Rookie RB Christian McCaffrey was held in check, totaling just 53 scoreless yards on the day. Veteran TE Greg Olsen returned this week, but was forced from the game with another issue with his injured foot. Although he was able to return to the game, he did not record a reception.

 

Kansas City- 26

Oakland- 15

 

This AFC West showdown was not nearly as close as the score would indicate. The Chiefs resurgent offense scored the first 26 points of the game before Oakland ended the shutout with 15 fourth-quarter points to get us to the final score. Chiefs QB Alex Smith was actually a bit disappointing, finishing with 268 passing yards and no touchdowns. Smith spent much of the game focusing on his star TE Travis Kelce who had one touchdown overturned, another called back on penalty and then dropped a potential touchdown on a third opportunity. Kelce finished with seven catches for 74 yards, but could’ve had a monster game. WR Tyreek Hill had his most productive home game of the season, catching four passes for 75 scoreless yards. Rookie RB Kareem Hunt broke his two-month long scoreless streak and rushed for 100+ yards for the first time since Week Five. Hunt ended with 138 total yards and should be back in the RB1 range this week.

 

The Raiders season-long offensive woes continued in this game as they weren’t able to produce any points until garbage time. WR Amari Cooper gave it a go despite a recent concussion and an ankle injury but he reinjured that ankle and was forced from the game before recording a catch. Veteran WR Michael Crabtree also struggled, catching seven of a team-high 13 targets for 70 yards. TE Jared Cook broke out of his slump to lead the team in receiving with a 5/75/1 line, but again, the majority of that came in the final quarter when the game was all but over. RB Marshawn Lynch had another productive game with 61 rushing yards on just seven carries, including a touchdown. The Raiders had to abandon the running game altogether after falling behind early. Much of the poor play of the Raiders’ offense can be pegged on QB Derek Carr, who completed just 24 of 41 attempts for 211 yards and a touchdown, along with two interceptions. This time last year, Carr was in the debate for league MVP and now confidence in him is fading.

 

 

San Francisco- 26

Houston- 16

 

Making his second start for the 49ers, QB Jimmy Garoppolo led his team to a second consecutive win, this time over the Houston Texans. Garoppolo threw for 334 yards and a touchdown, along with one interception and he has many debating if he is already a top fifteen NFL QB and worthy of a $20 million annual payday. Garoppolo continued to focus on WR Marquise Goodwin, who should be viewed as a clear fantasy starter moving forward. Goodwin caught six of his team-high 12 targets for 106 scoreless yards. RB Carlos Hyde had another solid, yet unspectacular game, totaling 78 rushing yards and a touchdown.

 

For the Texans, the story was WR DeAndre Hopkins, who saw a whopping 16 targets, catching 11 balls for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Hopkins will be in the conversation to be an early first-round pick in all fantasy formats next season. WR Will Fuller was back in action after missing multiple games and he caught three passes for 26 yards. The Texans lost their QB Tom Savage after a huge hit left his clearly hurting and reeling from a blow to the head. Despite some obvious signs, Savage was soon back on the field, but struggling. The team eventually pulled him in favor of backup T.J. Yates, but this situation will likely be put under a microscope for the way it was handled by the officials and the Texans. I’d be surprised if Savage is back in action in Week 15, but Yates clearly favored Hopkins and showed the ability to get him the ball. RB Lamar Miller had a quiet game, rushing for 53 scoreless yards on 17 carries. With many injuries to Texans pass-catchers, TE Stephen Anderson was a trendy sleeper entering the week, but he finished with a paltry 2/16 line.

 


12
Ryan McDowell is a senior writer for dynastyleaguefootball.com. You can follow him on Twitter @RyanMc23.
