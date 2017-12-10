Matchups: SNF & MNF

Matchups: SNF & MNFSunday, December 10, 2017
Sunday Night Football
Baltimore @ Pittsburgh
Team Totals: Steelers 24.5, Ravens 19.5
Finally playing at a consistently high level, Ben Roethlisberger enters Week 14 with top-12 fantasy scores in five straight games and no finishes below QB15 since Week 6. Although Baltimore has played stout pass defense all season, DC Dean Pees’ unit is likely to become more exploitable sans CB Jimmy Smith (Achilles’). Dating back to the beginning of last year, the Ravens have given up 23-plus points in nine of their last 14 away games but have allowed 23-plus in just 4-of-14 games at home. Facing a defense that is more vulnerable on the road, missing its top corner, and plays shutdown run defense to create pass-funnel possibilities, I’m sticking with Big Ben as a locked-in play. … Not only have the Ravens held enemy backs to a combined 103/288/2.80/4 rushing line in their last five games, they have limited the position to the NFL’s sixth-fewest receiving yards (422) this year. Le’Veon Bell’s extreme-volume usage keeps him matchup proof far more often than not, of course. Le’Veon has logged 20-plus touches in 11 straight games, leading the league in carries (270), rushing (1,057), and yards from scrimmage (1,559).
Roethlisberger’s target distribution since the Steelers’ Week 9 bye: Antonio Brown 47; Bell 37; Martavis Bryant 21; JuJu Smith-Schuster 20; Jesse James 16; Eli Rogers 10; Xavier Grimble 4. … Amid concerns about a toe sprain that had him questionable on the injury report, Brown played 100% of Pittsburgh’s Week 13 snaps and paced the team in targets (15). Even with top corner Smith in the lineup, the Ravens gave up useful wideout games to DeAndre Hopkins (7/125/0), Davante Adams (8/126/0), Marvin Jones (4/90/0), Rishard Matthews (4/70/1), and Golden Tate (8/69/0) in the last month. Brown has scored an absurd 41-of-59 career receiving touchdowns (69.5%) in home games and, like Big Ben, stands to benefit from this potential pass-funnel matchup. … Bryant should see elevated usage with Smith-Schuster on suspension. When Smith-Schuster missed Week 12 with a hamstring injury, Bryant logged his second-highest snap rate (80%) and route total (49) of the season, parlaying six targets into a 4/40/1 receiving line. Typically a low-floor WR4/flex option when Smith-Schuster plays, Bryant should be upgraded to a WR3/flex versus the Smith-less Ravens. Rogers will likely stand in at slot receiver with Bryant and Brown outside. … The Steelers’ tight end quagmire of James, Grimble, and knee-hobbled Vance McDonald looks safe to ignore against a Ravens defense yielding the NFL’s tenth-fewest receptions to tight ends (50).
Coming off his season-best QB7 finish in last week’s 44-20 rout of Detroit, Joe Flacco is a locked-in two-quarterback-league starter against a Pittsburgh team that is springing pass-defense leaks, allowing top-16 fantasy results to six of its last seven signal callers faced, including top-seven finishes to Matthew Stafford, Brett Hundley, and Andy Dalton over its last five games. The Steelers are still without top CB Joe Haden (fibula) and lost top coverage ILB Ryan Shazier to a scary back/spine injury in last Monday night’s win over Cincinnati. As Flacco has managed top-16 fantasy scores in just 2-of-12 starts, I would still hesitate to stream him despite last week’s solid performance. … Alex Collins enters Week 14 with touch counts of 24 > 18 > 17 and four TDs in his last three games to face a Steelers defense that has played stout run defense for the most part this year, but will be weaker without Shazier and gave up a productive 20/111/5.55/0 rushing line to Bengals backs last week. As Danny Woodhead has logged meager touch totals of 6 > 8 > 5 since returning from his hamstring tear, Collins maintains control of the Ravens’ backfield and is an every-week RB2 play. Woodhead is still getting less work than Buck Allen.
Flacco’s post-bye target distribution: Mike Wallace 23; Jeremy Maclin 18; Woodhead 12; Collins 11; Ben Watson 9; Chris Moore 7; Nick Boyle 6; Maxx Williams 5; Allen 3. … This is a revenge game for Wallace, whose three stat lines against Pittsburgh since joining the Ravens are 4/124/1 > 4/21/0 > 6/55/1. Although Wallace is never a safe-floor play, he offers spiked-week potential against a Steelers secondary hemorrhaging big wide receiver games, namely to Marvin Jones (6/128/0), Rishard Matthews (5/113/1), Chester Rogers (6/104/1), T.J. Jones (4/88/0), Golden Tate (7/86/0), Davante Adams (5/82/1), A.J. Green (7/77/2), and Donte Moncrief (1/60/1) in the last five weeks. Wallace has seven or more targets in three of his last four games. … Bottled up (3/21/0) in these teams’ Week 4 meeting, Maclin is less appealing with one 60-yard game all season. It doesn’t help that Maclin missed practice time with a back injury this week. … Shazier’s injury may change things, but Pittsburgh has posed a tough tight end matchup all season. Delanie Walker is the lone tight end to clear 60 yards against the Steelers, who have allowed the NFL’s third-fewest fantasy points to the position. Watson (5/43/0), Kyle Rudolph (4/45/0), Travis Kelce (4/37/0), Zach Miller (1/17/0), and Jack Doyle (2/9/0) are among the tight ends to turn in pedestrian stats against Pittsburgh.
Score Prediction: Steelers 27, Ravens 20
Monday Night Football
New England @ Miami
Team Totals: Patriots 29, Dolphins 18
Although Rob Gronkowski’s (suspension) absence is a concern for Tom Brady’s Week 14 ceiling – Brady has averaged 0.43 fewer touchdowns and 29.7 fewer yards per game with Gronk out of the lineup since he entered the league – this plum draw should help offset that worry against a porous Dolphins pass defense that ranks 28th in DVOA, will be without CB Cordrea Tankersley (ankle, shoulder), and has yielded top-ten results to three of its last four quarterbacks faced while allowing the NFL’s seventh-most touchdown passes (22). At very least, Brady should be a high-floor play with top-12 fantasy results in nine of his last 11 games and 300-plus yards and/or multiple TDs in ten of his last 11. Red-zone dominator Chris Hogan’s (shoulder) expected return should also help Brady overcome Gronk’s one-game loss. … The Patriots’ run game should paste Miami’s also-leaky run defense, which was exposed for a 196/963/4.91/6 rushing line by enemy backs in its last eight games and hammered by Dion Lewis specifically (15/112/0) when these clubs met in Week 12. Lewis has settled in as an every-week RB2 with 14-plus touches in six straight games. … Rex Burkhead is also an every-week fantasy starter with 15 touches in back-to-back games. As noted by Rich Hribar, Burkhead is tied for the NFL lead with six touches inside the five-yard line since Week 9; Lewis has only one. … James White remains fantasy irrelevant with single-digit touches in nine straight games.
Brady’s targets since the Pats’ Week 9 bye: Brandin Cooks 30; Gronk 29; Danny Amendola 21; Burkhead 15; White 12; Dwayne Allen 7; Lewis 6; Phillip Dorsett 3. … Chris Hogan is risky in his return from a four-game absence, but he cleared 60 yards and/or scored a touchdown in 6-of-7 games before going down and is still tied for the Patriots’ team lead in targets inside the ten-yard line (7) despite the time away. In a revenge game against his former team, Hogan is a playable WR3/flex. When Gronk missed Week 5 with a thigh injury, Hogan went 8/74/1 on a team-high 11 targets at Tampa Bay. … Cooks and Amendola each saw eight targets in the aforementioned Gronk-less game. Miami had no answers for Cooks’ speed when these clubs met in Week 12, coughing up 6/83/1 to the Pats’ 4.33 burner. Despite Hogan’s return, Cooks remains an elite WR1 in a gorgeous matchup with Gronkowski’s absence creating a target void. Amendola’s PPR appeal is increased but tempered by Hogan’s return. … Although Dwayne Allen logged a season-high 68% of the snaps when Gronk sat out Week 5, Allen ran only 15 routes, blocked on 70% of his plays, and didn’t so much as draw a target. Allen’s theoretical matchup is strong against a Dolphins defense allowing the league’s fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends, but he is a low-floor streamer.
Jay Cutler is a Week 14 avoid against a Pats defense that has held each of its last six quarterbacks faced to fantasy finishes of QB14 or worse, halting offensive production with a bend-but-don’t-break style. Cutler is a fantasy trainwreck with top-16 results in 1-of-10 starts. … Kenyan Drake is the most confident play on Miami’s side after logging Week 13 career highs in snaps (79%) and touches (26) as the Dolphins’ bellcow back, parlaying them into 141 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos’ typically stout defense. New England is much softer on the ground, allowing 4.99 yards per carry and the NFL’s fourth-most receiving yards (607) to backs. Drake would have caught more than three passes had last week’s blowout win not been so lopsided. Drake now projects to encounter negative game script, raising his PPR floor and ceiling. He’s a legitimate RB1 play with Damien Williams (shoulder) out.
Cutler’s post-Jay Ajayi target distribution: Jarvis Landry 28; Kenny Stills 26; DeVante Parker 24; Julius Thomas 16; Drake 13; Williams 10. … Healthy and suddenly dominating in what was always a talented secondary, the Patriots have put clamps on Landry (8/70/0), Michael Crabtree (6/51/0), Stills (3/47/0), Amari Cooper (3/28/1), Zay Jones (2/22/0), and Parker (1/5/0) in their last three games. In this rematch of Week 12 Fins-Pats, expect a similar cornerback approach with Stephon Gilmore shadowing Parker, Malcolm Butler on Stills, and dedicated double teams to Landry in obvious passing situations. Stills is a big-play-dependent WR4/flex dart throw, and Parker’s recent struggles suggest he’s no longer playable. Landry has five or more catches in 12-of-12 games and is always a high-floor WR2. Landry’s last six stat lines against the Pats are 8/70/0 > 9/76/1 > 10/135/0 > 6/72/0 > 6/71/0 > 8/99/0. … Thomas (5/52/0), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (8/46/1), Cameron Brate (5/68/1), Coby Fleener (3/33/1), Ed Dickson (3/62/0), and Ryan Griffin (5/61/1) have all produced at or above expectation in meetings with New England this year. Thomas is a serviceable streamer tight end in a game where Miami projects to play from behind.
Score Prediction: Patriots 34, Dolphins 17
