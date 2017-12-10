Week 14 Live Blog

Sunday, December 10, 2017

The fantasy playoffs are here for most of us and Week Fourteen brings some difficult decisions as late-season injuries and difficult matchups affect nearly every lineup decision. Today, Eagles TE Zach Ertz, Cardinals RB Adrian Peterson, Redskins TE Jordan Reed, and Rams WR Robert Woods are expected to miss the game. Players that are active include: Lions QB Matthew Stafford, Raiders WR Amari Cooper, Panthers TE Greg Olsen and Panthers WR Devin Funchess.

(1:42PM) The Bengals are on the board after QB Andy Dalton connected with WR Brandon LaFell for a 14-yard touchdown. With no RB Joe Mixon (concussion) this week, RB Giovani Bernard has five carries for 36 yards late in the first-quarter.

(1:40PM) The long touchdown drought for Chiefs rookie RB Kareem Hunt is over. After a 17-yard touchdown for TE Travis Kelce was overturned, Hunt ran it in from one-yard out, his first score in nine games. Hunt has 31 yards on eight carries.

(1:37PM) If you somehow have Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart in your playoff lineup, you're off to a good start. Stewart just pushed through the defense for his second touchdown of the day, this one for one-yard. Carolina now leads 14-7.

(1:27PM) Many thought the Bucs should stick with RB Peyton Barber, even with RB Doug Martin healthy. The veteran Martin got the start and now he has the touchdown, running in a short one-yard score. Martin has all of the carries for Tampa so far for 18 yards. The Bucs and Lions are tied at 7.

(1:25PM) In the heavy snow of Buffalo, Colts QB Jacoby Brissett has yet to even attempt a pass. Instead, veteran RB Frank Gore has nine carries for 30 yards, while rookie RB Marlon Mack has carried twice for 17 yards. Colts K Adam Vinatieri badly missed a field goal attempt.

(1:23PM) The Vikings had a quick answer for the long Panthers touchdown run. QB Case Keenum had some big gainers to WRs Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs and finished it off with an 18-yard strike to TE Kyle Rudolph for the touchdown, tying the game.

(1:19PM) The Browns are trying to respond to the Packers score and did just that with a touchdown pass to WR Josh Gordon. Along with the 18-yard score, Gordon also had the big play on the drive, a 38-yard reception. The Browns and Packers are tied at 7 in the early going.

(1:17PM) After a ong touchdown from rookie RB Tarik Cohen was overturned, the Bears gave it to starter Jordan Howard, who ran nearly untouched for a 21-yard score. The Bears did miss the extra point and lead 6-0 over the Bengals.

(1:15PM) The Packers marched the ball down the field against the Browns defense, ending with a 30-yard touchdown pass from QB Brett Hundley to RB Jamaal Williams. After not even being targeted last week, WR Randall Cobb has three early catches for 16 yards.

(1:14PM) With RB Ameer Abdullah once again out of the lineup and rumored to be benched, RB Theo Riddick has scored a rushing touchdown for the second consecutive week, taking it in from two yards out. The Lions lead 7-0 over the Bucs.

(1:12PM) Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart is almost always a TD or bust option in fantasy leagues. He got his touchdown today and it was a big one. Stewart broke through the line and then took it 60 yards for the score, giving the Panthers the lead over the Vikings.

(1:06PM) Vikings QB Case Keenum targeted WR Adam Thielen on a pair of early throws, first connecting for a first-down on a 12-yard hook up, but then throwing an interception to the Panthers defense on a deep target. QB Cam Newton and Carolina has the ball.

(1:00PM) As is often the case in December, weather is expected to play a role in today's games, especially in Buffalo where the Bills host the Colts and the field is covered with snow. Also, conditions could affect the Packers/Browns game.