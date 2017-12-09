Weather: Week 14 Forecasts

Saturday, December 9, 2017

Late-season weather seems to finally be kicking in with temperatures dropping below freezing and snow forecasted in Buffalo. Most people tend to overreact to weather, but this week features two games with that should give most legitimate concern for their fantasy players. Speaking of fantasy, when setting your lineups this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings. Onto the weather….

Winter Weather Watch









Indianapolis at Buffalo (1:00 PM ET): Buffalo has largely avoided bad weather this season, but the visiting Colts will get a taste in Week 14. 22 degree temperatures are expected, but with 10+MPH winds, it will feel like it’s below 10 degrees. In addition to the chilly temperatures, Buffalo is expected to accumulate 3-to-7 inches of snow throughout the day. Light flurries are expected throughout the game but nothing substantial. Playing inside a dome for half the season and struggling as of late, I would advise against starting QB Jacoby Brissett and take caution with his receiving corp. LeSean McCoy is still a must-start.

Wind Worries



Green Bay at Cleveland (1:00 PM ET): The Browns will host the Packers as only three-point underdogs on Sunday. 30 degree temperatures with clear skies and 19 MPH winds are forecasted. The wind should be a huge concern for both the Packers and Browns. With winds above 15 MPH, DeShone Kizer and Brett Hundley’s yards per attempt and deep passing efficiency will likely decrease. I wouldn’t start either in fantasy and would be cautious with starting receivers like Josh Gordon, Jordy Nelson, and Davante Adams.

Worry-Free Weather





Detroit at Tampa Bay (1:00 PM ET): 54 degree temperatures with clear skies and 10 MPH winds are expected. Matthew Stafford looks to be on-track to play, making it a good matchup. Start all fantasy options as normal.



Oakland at Kansas City (1:00 PM ET): This key divisional matchup features the Chiefs as four point favorites at home. 46 degree temperatures with clear skies and 10 MPH winds are expected in this one. Fantasy options can be started as usual in this one.



Seattle at Jacksonville (1:00 PM ET): Both the Seahawks and Jaguars are currently five seeds in their respective conferences, making this an incredibly important game to both sides. Luckily weather shouldn’t play a factor with 47 degree temperatures and clear skies forecasted.



Chicago at Cincinnati (1:00 PM ET): The Bears travel to take on the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Clear skies and 31 degree temperatures with 10 MPH winds are forecasted. The game should become cloudy in the second half, but no precipitation is expected. Fantasy options can be started as normal.



Minnesota at Carolina (1:00 PM ET): This game features huge playoff implications as the Vikings are currently the top seed in the NFC while the Panthers are the 6th. 34 degree temperatures with clear skies and 6 MPH winds are expected, meaning you can start all fantasy options as usual.



Washington at LA Chargers (4:05 PM ET): Both teams will enjoy 77 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies and a slight breeze this Sunday. There’s no need to worry about the weather in this one.



NY Jets at Denver (4:05 PM ET): The earliest afternoon game will feature mild 58 degree temperatures with clear skies at Sports Authority Field. The Broncos will look to figure some sort of offense out as they have only scored more than 20 points once (23 vs NE) in their last 10 games. Fantasy options can be started as normal.



Dallas at NY Giants (4:25 PM ET): The Giants fired former-coach Ben McAdoo after last week’s game due to a 2-10 start, and will now host the Cowboys. Weather shouldn’t play a factor in this divisional matchup as chilly 30 degree temperatures with 8 MPH winds and partly cloudy skies are forecasted. Start all fantasy options as usual.



Philadelphia at LA Rams (4:25 PM ET): The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will feature fantastic weather for what figures to be a great game between the Rams and Eagles. 76 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies and a 5MPH breeze is expected.



Baltimore at Pittsburgh (8:30 PM ET): The Steelers will host the Ravens in a rematch of their early-season divisional matchup which ended as a 26-to-9 Steelers win. 29 degree temperatures with 10 MPH winds and mostly cloudy skies shouldn’t affect the game.



New England at Miami (8:30 PM ET, Monday): The Patriots will travel to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and enjoy worry-free 60 degree temperatures with clear skies and slight 9 MPH winds. Fire up Tom Terrific and all fantasy viable options as normal.

Home Teams are Dome Teams

Two games will be played in a dome and avoid the winter weather in Week 14.



San Francisco at Houston (1:00 PM ET)



Tennessee at Arizona (4:05 PM ET)