Injury Report: Week 14

Injury Report: Week 14Saturday, December 9, 2017
The first week of the fantasy playoffs are here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need to survive and advance. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 14 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, Rich Hribar hits all the relevant stats in his Worksheet, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in the original and best Matchups Column.
As for me, I am here to shed light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
Early Games
Lions @ Bucs
*The Lions have two big fantasy names on the questionable list in Matthew Stafford (right hand) and Ameer Abdullah (neck). Both look likely to play, but Abdullah has not been a great fantasy option this season when he is not scoring touchdowns, and he is an even riskier bet coming off an injury. Stafford, on the other hand, has a great matchup and will be worth using in all leagues if he gets the green light. CB Jamal Agnew (knee), DE Ezekiel Ansah (ankle), OT Emmett Cleary (ankle), RG T.J. Lang (foot), P Sam Martin (right foot), OT Corey Robinson (foot), C Travis Swanson (knee), and DE Cornelius Washington (shoulder) are also questionable. Lang and Ansah are probably the most important of that group, and they both look the most questionable after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. Lang’s availability is especially vital with RT Rick Wagner (ankle) out.
*Tampa continues to struggle with injuries on defense with CB Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring), DT Clinton McDonald (back), S Josh Robinson (hamstring), and S T.J. Ward (concussion) out while DE Ryan Russell (knee) is questionable. If Stafford plays, he will be in a good spot.
Raiders @ Chiefs
*Amari Cooper (ankle) did not appear to have any chance of suiting up on Friday morning, but he was able to get in a limited practice Friday and now looks like a game-time decision. He will be a very risky fantasy option if he plays, but this is a worse pass defense than the one he torched for 11 catches, 210 yards, and two scores in Week 7. CB David Amerson (foot), DE Denico Autry (hand), FB Jamize Olawale (ankle), and WR Cordarrelle Patterson (hip) are also questionable. LB Cory James (knee) and DE Jihad Ward (foot) are doubtful while OG Jon Feliciano (concussion) is out.
*Kansas City will be without C Mitch Morse (foot) and S Eric Murray (ankle) while OLB Tamba Hali (knee) is extremely questionable after sitting out Thursday and Friday.
Bears @ Bengals
*Chicago remains banged up on defense with S Adrian Amos (hamstring), DT Eddie Goldman (hip), and OLB Pernell McPhee (shoulder) doubtful and S DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle) questionable. S Quintin Demps has been practicing and possibly could be activated from injured reserve on Saturday.
*After suffering a concussion on Monday night, Joe Mixon was never likely to clear the concussion protocol in time, and he was ruled out after sitting out all week. Giovani Bernard handled all the backfield work after Mixon left on Monday and should do the same in this game. He is a borderline RB1. Like Chicago, the Bengals also have issues on defense with LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion), CB Adam Jones (groin), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion), LB Nick Vigil (ankle), and S Shawn Williams (hamstring) all set to sit while DT Geno Atkins (toe), CB Darqueze Dennard (knee), LB Vincent Rey (hamstring), and S Brandon Wilson (ankle) are questionable. Still, the Bengals DST is a good streaming option at home against Mitchell Trubisky.
Colts @ Bills
*Donte Moncrief (ankle) is not going to play, but he might as well been inactive all season. He will be joined on the sidelines by TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), C Ryan Kelly (concussion), and CB Rashaan Melvin (hand). Melvin sitting is yet another blow to a bad secondary. RT Denzelle Good (illness), CB Chris Milton (neck), and C Mike Person (ankle) are questionable.
*Buffalo will get back Kelvin Benjamin (knee), who was not even listed on the final report, but it looks like Tyrod Taylor (knee, questionable) is going to sit after Nathan Peterman reportedly took all the first-team reps in practice this week. Spotted with a limp during his limited practice work, Taylor at best will be limited if he plays. It is a shame in a golden matchup. LT Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle), OT Seantrel Henderson (back), CB Leonard Johnson (knee), and DT Kyle Williams (groin) are also questionable. RG John Miller (ankle) is out.
Cowboys @ Giants
*As expected, Dallas will get back WLB Sean Lee (hamstring), who got in a full practice Friday before being left off the final report. It is a big upgrade for the defense. LT Tyron Smith (back), Brice Butler (foot), RT La'el Collins (back), DT Maliek Collins (foot), LB Justin Durant (concussion, illness), DE David Irving (concussion), and CB Orlando Scandrick (back) are questionable. Smith should play, but La'el Collins, Irving, and Scandrick sat out all week.
*Sterling Shepard (hamstring, questionable) did not practice on Wednesday, but he should be good to go after seeing limited work Thursday and Friday. It is the same story for Orleans Darkwa (illness, questionable) except his missed session was on Thursday. CB Eli Apple (hip, back), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (finger), WR Travis Rudolph (hamstring), and RT Chad Wheeler (concussion) are also questionable. Pierre-Paul’s status appears to be truly up in the air, and Wheeler’s availability is important with RT Justin Pugh (back) out. LB B.J. Goodson (ankle) will join him on the sidelines.
Packers @ Browns
*Green Bay has issues at corner with Kevin King (shoulder) on injured reserve, Demetri Goodson (hamstring) out, and Davon House (shoulder) doubtful. This game sets up very good for Josh Gordon if DeShone Kizer can get him the ball. DT Quinton Dial (chest, knee), G Lucas Patrick (hand), and OLB Nick Perry (foot, shoulder) are questionable.
*There is not much of fantasy note on Cleveland’s injury report with S Jabrill Peppers (knee) doubtful and CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee), WR Sammie Coates (knee, ankle), TE Seth DeValve (hip), DE Tyrone Holmes (knee), and DT Danny Shelton (chest, ribs) questionable. Shelton sitting, which looks likely, would be an upgrade to Green Bay’s running game.
Vikings @ Panthers
*C Pat Elflein (shoulder) should play through a questionable tag following a limited week of practice, but TE David Morgan (concussion) and RT Mike Remmers (back) are out. Rashod Hill will continue to fill in for Remmers.
*Devin Funchess (shoulder) and Greg Olsen (foot) are both listed as questionable, but neither is going to sit after practicing in full all week. Olsen is a concern considering his first game back from injured reserve was cut short, and Funchess will likely have to deal with shadow coverage from Xavier Rhodes. C Ryan Kalil (neck), C Tyler Larsen (foot), and WR Kaelin Clay (shoulder) are also questionable. LB Shaq Thompson (foot) is out.
49ers @ Texans
*RT Trent Brown (shoulder, questionable) is the only real injury concern for the 49ers. He was able to play last week and got in limited practices Thursday and Friday.
*Will Fuller (ribs) was left off the final injury report, meaning he will play for the first time since Week 10. It is good news a Texans offense which sent Bruce Ellington (hamstring) and C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) to injured reserve earlier this week and ruled out Braxton Miller (concussion) on Friday. Along with Fuller, Stephen Anderson should also see a big bump in targets and is a solid streaming option at tight end. Alfred Blue (concussion), OT Julien Davenport (shoulder), and LB Jelani Jenkins (concussion) will join Miller on the sidelines while LG Xavier Su'a-Filo (groin) is questionable.
Afternoon Games
Eagles @ Rams
*Despite what the Eagles’ official account tweeted on Thursday, Zach Ertz has not cleared the concussion protocol, but he did get in limited practices Thursday and Friday. That gives him a shot to play, but he will still need to be cleared over the weekend. Trey Burton will be a great streaming option if Ertz is forced to sit. LB Joe Walker (neck) is also questionable.
*Robert Woods (shoulder) was listed as questionable after he returned to a limited practice Friday, but it would be surprising if he is able to suit up. Cooper Kupp and Sammy Watkins should top the depth chart against Philly. OLB Connor Barwin (forearm) and LB Alec Ogletree (elbow) are also questionable while CB Dominique Hatfield (hip) is doubtful.
Titans @ Cardinals
*Delanie Walker (ankle) missed some practice time, but he was not even listed on the final report. Neither was Rishard Matthews (hamstring), who sat out the last two games. Walker remains a high-end TE1, but Matthews will likely struggle if Patrick Peterson suits up for the Cardinals. The Titans will be without OLB Derrick Morgan (knee).
*John Brown (toe) did get in a practice this week, but he will remain sidelined along with Adrian Peterson (neck). Kerwynn Williams showed well with Peterson sidelined last week, but this is a tough matchup. He is a volume-based RB3. Patrick Peterson is the most important name among the questionable bunch and might be the most questionable, but he did get in a limited practice Friday after sitting out Thursday. J.J. Nelson (knee), DT Corey Peters (ankle), LT Jared Veldheer (elbow), and DT Josh Mauro (ankle) are also questionable.
Jets @ Broncos
*Robby Anderson (hamstring) gave us a scare with a limited practice Thursday, but he was not even listed on the final report. Red hot, he should remain locked into lineups. Matt Forte (knee) appears to be truly questionable after sitting out Friday’s practice, but it is possible the Jets were just getting the veteran more rest. If he plays, Forte will be a FLEX option in a suddenly good matchup. RG Brian Winters (abdomen, ankle) is also questionable while LB Bruce Carter (groin) is out.
*Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) is questionable but likely to play after getting a full practice Thursday and a limited session Friday. Unfortunately, this offense has left him as nothing more than a risky WR3 play. DE Adam Gotsis (illness) and DT Domata Peko (knee) are also questionable. If Peko cannot go, it will be another blow to a suddenly soft defensive front. Paxton Lynch (ankle) and RG Ronald Leary (back) are out.
Redskins @ Chargers
*Jordan Reed (hamstring) remains out, and he will be joined on the sidelines by WR Maurice Harris (concussion) and S Montae Nicholson (concussion). Washington has questions on the offensive line with LT Trent Williams (knee), RT Morgan Moses (ankle), and C Chase Roullier (hand) all questionable. All three were able to get in a limited practice Friday. LB Zach Brown (hamstring, Achilles), DE Terrell McClain (toe), T Morgan Moses (ankle), and LB Martrell Spaight (ankle) are also questionable.
*Despite a questionable tag, Mike Williams (knee) looks set to return following a full practice on Friday. That said, he is not a fantasy option. DT Corey Liuget (toe) is also questionable.
Seahawks @ Jaguars
*As usual, Jimmy Graham skipped some practices this week because of an ankle injury, but he was not even listed on the final report. Even in a tough matchup, he is a solid TE1. Seattle will be without RG Oday Aboushi (shoulder), S Kam Chancellor (neck), and DT Nazair Jones (ankle) while DE Dion Jordan (neck) is questionable. Coach Pete Carroll had been optimistic Chris Carson (broken leg) would return from injured reserve soon, but the running back reportedly suffered a setback. It is highly unlikely we see him again during the fantasy season.
*Allen Hurns (ankle) is once again out, leaving Dede Westbrook as a good bet for a lot of volume. Against a banged-up secondary, Westbrook is an upside WR3. Among the questionable players, WLB Telvin Smith (concussion) should return, but CB Jalen Ramsey (ankle) is more a question mark. Ramsey sitting out be a big boost for Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin.
Sunday Night
Ravens @ Steelers
*Jeremy Maclin (back) is officially questionable, but he is going to play after getting in a full practice Friday. The same is true of LB C.J. Mosley (neck) and OG Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder). LB Za'Darius Smith (shoulder) is out.
*Antonio Brown (toe) did skip practice Wednesday, but he was not listed on the final report. He remains the best receiver play on the board. Pittsburgh will be without CB Joe Haden (fibula), LB Tyler Matakevich (shoulder), and LB Ryan Shazier (back) while S Mike Mitchell (ankle) is questionable.
Monday Night
Patriots @ Dolphins
*Tom Brady (Achilles) did not practice Thursday, but he was limited on Friday and will play Monday night. He will also once again have use of Chris Hogan (shoulder), who got in limited practices both Thursday and Friday. Dion Lewis did sit out Friday with an illness, but it is unlikely to affect his availability.
*Damien Williams (shoulder) remains out, leaving Kenyan Drake as the clear lead back. The role makes Drake a must-start in all fantasy formats.
