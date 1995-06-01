Silva's Week 14 Matchups

1:00 PM ET Games
Indianapolis @ Buffalo
Team Totals: NA
After flashing ample early- and mid-season promise, Jacoby Brissett has regressed by gripping the ball far too long in the pocket behind pass protection he clearly does not trust. Per PFF, only scrambling dual threats Tyrod Taylor and Russell Wilson take longer to throw than Brissett’s 2.92-second average, third most among 28 qualified quarterbacks. With at least three sacks taken in six straight starts, Brissett has devolved into a weekly target for streamer D/STs. He is a low-end two-quarterback-league play against a Bills defense that has allowed multiple touchdown passes in just 2-of-12 games. … I wouldn’t claim it’s sexy, but Frank Gore is the top fantasy play on Indy’s side against a pushover Bills run defense that has allowed an NFL-high 15 rushing TDs and the league’s fifth-most rushing yards (1,305) to running backs. Buffalo has given up 145-plus rushing yards in four of its last five games. Gore has 18-plus touches in four of the past five weeks and makes for an underrated RB2/flex play based on workload and matchup. Mistake-prone Marlon Mack has faded from relevance with single-digit touches in four straight games.
Brissett’s post-bye target distribution: T.Y. Hilton, Jack Doyle, and Donte Moncrief 11; Chester Rogers 10; Gore 5; Mack 4; Josh Ferguson 3. … Playing on grass at the chilly Ralph doesn’t seem like an ideal environment for Hilton’s skill set, but T.Y. did beat Jalen Ramsey for the only touchdown Ramsey has allowed this entire season in Week 13, and Sunday’s matchup is far softer. Buffalo has allowed the NFL’s eighth-most receptions to wide receivers (147). … Doyle remains the safest bet in Indy’s pass-catcher corps against a Bills defense allowing the NFL’s fourth-most catches (66) and yards (771) to tight ends. Doyle has seven-plus targets in six of Brissett’s last eight starts and shouldn’t have to block much due to Buffalo’s sluggish pass rush, which ranks 28th in quarterback hits (56) and 31st in sacks (20). … If Moncrief (ankle, groin) can’t go, Rogers will rise to No. 2 wideout duties in an above-average fantasy draw. In this scenario, Rogers would become a WR4/flex sleeper with an elevated role and high-efficiency to-date metrics as the Colts’ No. 3 receiver. Rogers' 82% catch rate leads the team.
With Tyrod Taylor (knee) banged up and so far unable to fully practice, the Bills figure to use this as an opportunity to give coaches pet Nathan Peterman another shot following his disastrous five-pick first half in Week 11 at the Chargers. Particularly with Colts top CB Rashaan Melvin (hand) due back, this is a full-fade spot for all Bills pass catchers. I would expect Peterman to play better this week than he did in Los Angeles, but there are no data-backed reasons to believe in the fifth-round rookie or his surrounding parts. If Tyrod does get the nod, I’ll put a weekend edit in this space. … If the Bills are smart – open to debate – they will ride LeSean McCoy hard to limit what goes on previously-overmatched Peterman’s plate. It should be noted that Indy’s run defense has stiffened lately, holding enemy running backs to a 76/245/3.22/2 rushing line in their last three games. The Colts have still given up the NFL’s fifth-most fantasy points and third-most receiving yards (622) to the position this season.
Score Prediction: Bills 20, Colts 17
Detroit @ Tampa Bay
Team Totals: NA
After last week’s predictable dud in Baltimore, Matthew Stafford visits Tampa for a far-softer matchup with the Bucs, who have buoyed fantasy floors by yielding top-16 results to nine of their last 11 signal callers faced. Stafford has recorded top-ten fantasy finishes in five of his last seven games, mainly struggling when pressured. The Bucs don’t bring pressure, ranking dead last in sacks (17) and 24th in quarterback hits (61). This is a prime rebound spot for Stafford. … Even against a weak Bucs run defense, Detroit’s backfield situation has established itself as a situation to avoid whenever Ameer Abdullah (neck) plays, and he looks on track to return this week. Abdullah has finished below 15 touches in six of his last seven games with fewer than 60 yards from scrimmage in seven straight. When Abdullah has been healthy and active, Theo Riddick averages 5.0 touches per game. Let’s look elsewhere for sleepers.
Stafford’s target distribution since Detroit’s Week 7 bye: Marvin Jones 48; Golden Tate 46; Eric Ebron 28; Riddick and T.J. Jones 18; Abdullah and Kenny Golladay 13; Darren Fells 8. … Another reason to like Stafford is his favorable slew of pass-catcher matchups. First up is Tate, who busted his slump with an eight-catch outing in last week’s loss to Baltimore and now takes on a Bucs secondary that has been flamed by slot men Larry Fitzgerald (10/138/1), Adam Thielen (5/98/0), Jarvis Landry (6/95/1), Danny Amendola (8/77/0), Kendall Wright (7/69/0), and Mohamed Sanu (8/64/0). Tate runs 80% of his routes inside. … Perimeter receivers have also hurt the Bucs badly, namely Julio Jones (12/253/2), Kenny Stills (7/180/1), and Robby Anderson (4/85/1) in the last month. Marvin runs a team-high 88% of his routes outside and has cleared 85 yards in six of his last seven games, unheard-of production and consistency from a wideout. Tampa has given up the NFL’s fourth-most touchdowns to receivers (13). … The plus draw makes Golladay a sleeper with 40-plus yards in four straight games. Golladay’s main obstacle is volume: his target counts in that four-week stretch are 3 > 3 > 4 > 3. He’s a boom-bust WR4/flex. … Tampa Bay’s stingy tight-end defense has played a role in its wide-receiver vulnerability; the Bucs have allowed the NFL’s second-fewest fantasy points to tight ends. With zero 60-yard games all year, Ebron is a run-of-the-mill touchdown-or-bust streamer. For his part, Ebron hasn’t dropped a pass since Week 8.
After a three-game layoff due to ongoing arm troubles, Jameis Winston shook off the Week 13 rust with an uneven but still fantasy-useful performance at Green Bay, absorbing seven sacks and mainly settling for checkdowns en route to last week’s QB9 finish. Back home, Winston’s Week 14 draw is even more favorable against a sputtering Lions defense that has allowed six of its last eight quarterbacks faced to post top-12 fantasy results, including three top-seven finishes to DeShone Kizer, Case Keenum, and Joe Flacco in the last month. Winston is never a safe-floor play, but the plus draw gives him streamer/DFS upside. … I believe Peyton Barber’s Week 13 rushing effort warrants more playing time, but Doug Martin (concussion) returned to practice this week and appears likely to reenter the rotation, if not resume lead-back duties outright. Unfortunately, the Bucs’ muddy backfield looks again like a situation to avoid.
Winston’s Week 13 target distribution: Mike Evans and Cameron Brate 6; Barber and Adam Humphries 4; DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin 3; Charles Sims and O.J. Howard 2. … The Bucs’ top pass-catcher matchup goes to Brate against a Lions defense allowing the NFL’s eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends, including 5/36/1 (Ravens TEs) last week, 4/63/2 (Kyle Rudolph) in Week 12, 6/64/1 (Bears TEs) in Week 11, and 4/70/0 (Seth DeValve) in Week 10. Brate has scored a touchdown and/or cleared 60 yards in six of Winston’s last seven starts. Brate’s risk is that his playing time is way down – he’s logged fewer than half of the Bucs’ offensive snaps in three of the last four weeks – and Howard ran more routes than Brate in each of the last two games. … Evans is a bet-on-talent and fade-matchup play against Lions shadow cornerback Darius Slay. … The Lions use a No. 2 corner rotation of Nevin Lawson and D.J. Hayden, mainly because neither has locked down the full-time job. Jackson has reverted to weekly volatility in terms of usage and production, but the plus draw gives him boom-bust WR3/flex appeal.
Score Prediction: Lions 27, Buccaneers 24
Oakland @ Kansas City
Team Totals: Chiefs 25.5, Raiders 21.5
After shutting up his detractors with last week’s overall QB1 finish in a shootout loss to the Jets, Alex Smith enters an even more-favorable spot versus Oakland, which has allowed an NFL-high 108.2 passer rating and top-ten fantasy results to four of its last six quarterbacks faced, exceptions being Geno Smith and Paxton Lynch/Trevor Siemian. Kansas City’s lousy defense can force Smith to do more than the Chiefs might like by creating back-and-forth scoring scenarios. At 47.0 points, Raiders-Chiefs has a top-five game total on the Week 14 slate. … Charcandrick West returns after missing Week 13 for personal reasons and should retake third-down and two-minute duties from Kareem Hunt, whose snap rate (87%) and routes run (29) were both season highs with West shelved against the Jets. Hunt’s Week 14 matchup is about as good as it gets, but his role has diminished in the offense with 13 touches or fewer in three of the last four games. Hunt remains a quality RB2 play as a home favorite facing the Raiders.
Smith’s Weeks 6-13 target distribution: Travis Kelce 57; Tyreek Hill 52; Hunt 30; Demarcus Robinson 26; Albert Wilson 14. … Simply too shifty and fast for Oakland’s plus-sized, heavy-legged corners to handle, Hill burned the Raiders for receiving lines of 6/125/1 and 6/66/1 in these clubs’ last two meetings. With six-plus touches in six of his last seven games, Hill is being proactively funneled opportunities, creating worrisome situations for defenses. He ranks 11th among NFL wide receivers in catches (60) and sixth in receiving yards (911). … Kelce enters Week 14 with 90-plus yards and/or a touchdown in seven of his last ten games to face a Raiders defense that has been rocked by Evan Engram (7/99/1), Hunter Henry (5/90/0), Julius Thomas (6/84/1), Delanie Walker (7/76/0), AJ Derby (4/75/1), Vernon Davis (5/58/1), and Kelce himself (4/33/1). With Rob Gronkowski suspended, Kelce is this week’s No. 1 tight end play.
Arguably this year’s most disappointing quarterback in both real life and fantasy, Derek Carr travels to Arrowhead with zero top-12 fantasy scores since Week 7 and results of QB14 or worse in eight of his last nine games. Although Kansas City’s defense has been exposed as among the league’s worst, the Chiefs have continued to limit offensive production in home games, where they’ve held each of their last 11 opponents to 20 points or fewer. All of Kansas City’s high-scoring games allowed have come on the road. Carr has been a two-quarterback-league play only all year and remains that in Week 14. … Although he missed some early-game snaps with a muscle strain suffered on his first-drive 50-yard touchdown run, Marshawn Lynch operated as Oakland’s offensive focal point for the second straight game in last week’s win over the Giants. Lynch has touch counts of 29 and 19 in the last two weeks with increased passing-game involvement, and draws a cupcake on-paper matchup with the Chiefs, who have allowed enemy rushing-yardage/touchdown totals of 157/3 (Jets), 104/0 (Bills), 112/1 (Giants), and 131/2 (Cowboys) in their last four games. On the season, only four teams have allowed more rushing yards to running backs than Kansas City (1,274), and only four teams have yielded more rushing scores (10) to the position.
So desperate at cornerback they signed Darrelle Revis off the street, the Chiefs are getting hammered by wide receivers lately, namely Jermaine Kearse (9/157/0), Terrance Williams (9/141/0), Robby Anderson (8/107/0), Dez Bryant (6/73/0), Zay Jones (3/33/1), and Cole Beasley (4/24/2) in the last month. On the year, Kansas City has allowed the NFL’s seventh-most 20-plus-yard completions (42) and a league-high 12 pass plays of 40-plus yards. With Amari Cooper (ankle) appearing likely to sit for one more week, Michael Crabtree is in a prime spot coming off his one-game ban. It can’t hurt that the Chiefs will be without their top corner after suspending LCB Marcus Peters on Wednesday. … The Raiders’ three-receiver set will be rounded out by slot man Seth Roberts and either Cordarrelle Patterson or Johnny Holton. With both Cooper and Crabtree on the Week 13 shelf, Holton led the unit in targets (7), Roberts in catches (5), and Patterson in yards (97). They are all matchup-driven dart-throw WR4/flex options. … Out-produced by No. 2 TE Clive Walford (4/57/0), Jared Cook was one of Week 13’s biggest flops with nine yards on five targets, including his second drop in as many weeks. Cook has been held below 40 yards in three straight games. He did shred this same Chiefs defense for 6/107/0 on seven targets in Week 7, but has to be downgraded to a boom-bust streamer due to his utter lack of recent production. The matchup remains quite favorable; Kansas City allows the NFL’s tenth-most yards (658) to tight ends.
Score Prediction: Chiefs 23, Raiders 20
Seattle @ Jacksonville
Team Totals: Jaguars 21.5, Seahawks 18.5
As fantasy’s hottest quarterback facing the NFL’s best pass defense on the road, Russell Wilson presents Week 14’s biggest start-sit conundrum with top-ten scores in nine of his last ten starts squaring off with a Jaguars team that has limited all 12 quarterbacks faced to fantasy results of QB14 or worse. Keyed by three lockdown corners and a ferocious pass rush, Jacksonville has yielded a league-low ten TD passes while leading the NFL in sacks (45) and AFC in QB hits (88). Due to his offensive-engine usage, I’m riding with Wilson as a season-long start because his floor has been so high regardless of opponent. Seattle’s offensive line has also played better lately, allowing two or fewer sacks in five of the past seven weeks. … More reason to stay the course with Wilson is Seattle’s probable inability to run on the Jags, who have held enemy backs to a combined 98/325/3.32/2 rushing line in their last five games. Jacksonville did spring enough Week 13 leaks against Colts backs (19/107/5.63/0) to provide some flex-play optimism on Mike Davis, however. Davis took over as Seattle’s feature back in last week’s win over Philly en route to season highs in snaps (73%), touches (20), and total yards (101) while J.D. McKissic, Thomas Rawls, and Eddie Lacy all took distant back seats. Davis is purely a desperation play, but he has earned discussion.
Wilson’s target distribution since the Seahawks’ Week 6 bye: Doug Baldwin 56; Jimmy Graham 49; Tyler Lockett and Paul Richardson 33; McKissic 28; Nick Vannett 11; Davis and Luke Willson 6; Lacy and Tanner McEvoy 5. … Another concern for Wilson is that none of his pass-catcher matchups stand out. Slot men like Baldwin have struggled against the Jags, namely Keenan Allen (4/48/0), Cooper Kupp (2/35/0), Eric Decker (3/32/0), Larry Fitzgerald (3/12/0), and Jeremy Maclin (1/8/0). Only three wide receivers all year have cleared 60 yards on Jacksonville, and only two have topped 70. It does help Baldwin's cause at least somewhat that Jalen Ramsey missed practice time with an ankle injury this week. … Outside threats Richardson and Lockett look like obvious no-goes versus Jacksonville's shutdown boundary coverage. … The light should be left on for Graham due to his year-long consistency and extreme-volume scoring-position role; Graham leads the NFL in both red-zone targets (25) and targets inside the ten-yard line (15). The matchup isn’t a cakewalk, of course; Jacksonville ranks 19th in fantasy points and 22nd in yards allowed (549) to enemy tight ends.
Leonard Fournette is a volume-based play versus the Seahawks, who haven’t allowed an individual back to clear 55 rushing yards against them since Week 3 while holding running backs to 2.87 yards per carry in their last nine games. Fournette continued to hobble on his chronically bothersome ankle last week. … Blake Bortles is a two-QB-league play only against Seattle, which has yielded top-12 results to just 2-of-12 signal callers faced. It does help that the Seahawks allow the NFL’s fifth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks (242). Bortles is eighth at his position in rushing attempts (44) and sixth in rushing yards (284). Bortles has quietly posted top-15 fantasy finishes in five of his last six starts. … Dede Westbrook leads Jacksonville in targets (25) in their last three games and set year highs in snaps (83%), routes run (35), catches (6), and yards (78) in last week’s win over the Colts. The dynamic rookie has earned WR3/flex consideration against Richard Sherman-less Seattle. … After a two-week hiatus on Jason McCourty and Patrick Peterson’s islands, Marqise Lee rebounded for a 7/86/1 receiving line versus Indianapolis, leading the Jags in targets (10). Lee is a safer WR3 play than Westbrook with 65-plus yards and/or a touchdown in seven of his last 11 games. Lee has seen nine-plus targets in five of his last seven.
Score Prediction: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 17
San Francisco @ Houston
Team Totals: Texans 23, 49ers 20.5
Although the box score doesn’t fully reflect it, Jimmy Garoppolo was outstanding in his first 49ers start. Garoppolo’s strong arm was displayed on numerous spectacular back-foot throws, and he moved the offense consistently at Soldier Field only for San Francisco to unluckily settle for five field goals due to red-zone stalls. Garoppolo’s Week 14 matchup is softer beneath Houston’s NRG Stadium retractable roof against a Texans defense that has yielded top-12 fantasy quarterback results in five of its last six games and allows the NFL’s seventh-most rushing yards (241) to the position. Only two teams have given up more touchdown passes than Houston (23). … Although he “lost” 13 touches to change-of-pace back Matt Brieda in last week’s win, Carlos Hyde logged 19-plus touches for the fourth straight game and fifth time in the last six. The Texans have played stout run defense from an efficiency standpoint for most of the year, but they’ve allowed 100-plus rushing yards in three of their last four games and sprung leaks lately, yielding a combined 47/272/5.79/3 rushing line to Ravens and Titans backs in the last two weeks. Regardless of whether this is a good matchup or not, Hyde is locked in as a volume-secure RB2.
Garoppolo’s 2017 target distribution: Marquise Goodwin 8; Louis Murphy 7; Trent Taylor 6; Hyde 5; Garrett Celek 4; George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk 3; Brieda, Aldrick Robinson, Kendrick Bourne 1. … Goodwin was Garoppolo’s go-to guy in his first 49ers start, leading the team in targets and catching all eight for 99 yards. Usually a big-play-dependent vertical streaker, Goodwin’s game was especially impressive because he didn’t rip any deep plays, which we know are in Goodwin’s toolbox and will inevitably reappear. This is a great opportunity for Goodwin to win downfield against a Texans defense allowing the NFL’s 11th-most 20-plus-yard completions (39) and league-high 12 of 40-plus. … Slot man Taylor was Garoppolo’s second-favorite Week 13 target with 92 yards on six receptions, including a 33-yard crunch-time catch and run that set up Robbie Gould’s game-winning field goal. Taylor is worth a look as a PPR-specific WR4/flex. … Celek has taken over as the 49ers’ lead tight end, although he blocked on two thirds of his Week 13 plays. Kittle’s snap rates dipped to 35% and 36% in the last two games.
Fresh off a career-high 354 passing yards in last week’s loss to Tennessee, Tom Savage is playable in two-quarterback leagues against a 49ers defense that has allowed top-12 scores to seven of its last ten signal callers faced. Savage is still not streamer worthy with fantasy results of QB22 > QB28 > QB20 > QB29 > QB11 through five post-Deshaun Watson starts. … Lamar Miller enters Week 14 with touch counts of 26 > 18 > 19 in his last three games to face a 49ers defense that has yielded a 160/709/4.43/3 rushing line to enemy running backs in the last six weeks. San Francisco has given up an NFL-high 708 receiving yards to backs, while Miller has caught at least three passes in five of his last seven games. As Alfred Blue (concussion) was siphoning 5-10 touches per game in a change-up role, Miller’s workload could see a potentially meaningful uptick if the Texans keep this game close and/or grab an early lead.
Savage’s Weeks 9-13 target distribution: DeAndre Hopkins 63; Bruce Ellington 33; Stephen Anderson 24; C.J. Fiedorowicz 19; Lamar Miller 17; Braxton Miller 13; Andre Ellington 6; Alfred Blue 3. … Hopkins has cleared 80 yards and/or hit pay dirt in each of Savage’s last five starts. Hopkins runs 83% of his routes on the perimeter, where 49ers RCB Dontae Johnson is PFF’s No. 111-graded coverage cornerback among 116 qualifiers and LCB Ahkello Witherspoon is a contact-averse third-round rookie who matches up poorly with physical Hopkins. … As Fiedorowicz (concussion) left last week’s loss early and is now out for the year, Anderson logged season highs in snaps (84%), targets (12), and production (5/79/1) against Tennessee. A high-end SPARQ athlete with a rocked-up wide receiver’s build (6’2/230), Anderson is an intriguing opportunity- and matchup-based streamer against a 49ers defense that was hurt by Redskins tight ends (7/102/0), Cowboys tight ends (5/61/1), Eagles tight ends (7/69/1), Cardinals tight ends (3/39/1), Giants tight ends (6/31/1), and Seahawks tight ends (5/63/2) in six of its last seven games. … With Bruce Ellington (hamstring) on I.R. and Braxton Miller in concussion protocol, the Texans’ three-receiver set figures to be rounded out by Andre Ellington and Will Fuller, assuming Fuller (ribs) is cleared to play. Fuller would be a leap-of-faith WR4/flex following a three-game layoff. Andre Ellington took over at slot receiver in place of Bruce and Braxton last week and turned six targets into 5/56/0 receiving.
Score Prediction: 49ers 24, Texans 23
Green Bay @ Cleveland
Team Totals: Packers 21.5, Browns 18.5
Armed with a dynamic playmaking cast infused by Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman’s returns and David Njoku’s increased playing time, DeShone Kizer is worthy of Week 14 streamer/DFS consideration with top-13 fantasy results in three of his last five starts facing a Packers defense that has yielded 270-plus passing yards to five of its last six quarterbacks faced and top-16 fantasy scores to seven of its last eight. Kizer isn’t a safe-floor play, but his upside is significantly enhanced by his weapons, rushing ability, and favorable matchup. … Isaiah Crowell remained Cleveland’s lead back in last week’s loss to Los Angeles, out-touching Duke Johnson 11 to 9 even as Johnson narrowly out-snapped Crowell 54% to 51%. Both have settled in as risky flex options regardless of opponents. It does help more-versatile Johnson’s cause that Green Bay has surrendered the NFL’s sixth-most catches (73) and receiving yards (588) to running backs. The Packers have played stout run defense this year, but DC Dom Capers’ unit did cough up a 29/143/4.93/0 rushing line to the Bucs’ Doug-Martin-less backfield last week, giving Crowell some hope.
Kizer’s Week 13 target distribution: Josh Gordon 11; David Njoku 6; Johnson and Corey Coleman 4; Seth DeValve and Kenny Britt 3; Crowell 1. … Kizer force fed Gordon in his first game back, sending him five targets thrown further than 20 yards downfield. Gordon was in good enough shape to play 76% of the snaps and joined Odell Beckham as the only two wideouts all year to clear 85 yards against the Chargers’ shutdown corners. Now facing a Green Bay secondary yielding the NFL’s fourth-most fantasy points to wideouts, Gordon warrants WR2 treatment with upside for more. It’s notable that Gordon is this week’s No. 1 buy-low target in Josh Hermsmeyer’s predictive Air Yards model. … Coleman was the odd man out with Gordon hogging targets, going catch-less on four looks. Still, this matchup is favorable enough for Coleman to be treated as a boom-bust WR4/flex. He was always a low-floor bet in last week’s tough draw. … Stingy against tight ends all year, the Packers finally showed cracks against Steelers TEs (4/33/1) in Week 12 and Bucs TEs (4/67/2) in Week 13. In the last two weeks, Njoku logged his first- (59%) and third- (54%) highest snap rates of the season, parlaying ten targets into 121 yards (15.1 YPR) and a touchdown. A freakish talent with a growing role, Njoku is a boom-bust streamer option for Week 14.
After flopping in last week’s seemingly prime matchup with Tampa Bay, rollercoaster QB Brett Hundley gets another good-looking draw against the Browns, who have allowed top-15 fantasy scores to 10-of-12 quarterbacks faced while yielding the NFL’s third-most touchdown passes (23) and second-highest passer rating (103.0). Hundley remains a high-volatility streamer with fantasy results of QB21 > QB12 > QB21 > QB27 > QB7 > QB29 through six starts. … Cleveland’s injury-riddled defensive front showed more leakiness in last week’s loss to the Chargers and has now permitted a combined 103/441/4.28/2 rushing line to enemy backs in its last four games. Three opponents have rushed for over 100 yards against the Browns in the last month. Although Aaron Jones made his Week 13 presence felt on his game-winning touchdown run in overtime, Jamaal Williams remained Green Bay’s clear-cut lead dog with 23 touches to Jones’ 1 on 87% of the snaps to Jones’ 4%. Jones deserves more usage and will likely get it, but Williams is tough to turn away from in a plus draw with consecutive touch counts of 21 > 22 > 25 > 23.
Hundley’s 2017 target distribution: Davante Adams 58; Jordy Nelson 43; Cobb 26; Williams 17; Jones 15; Lance Kendricks and Richard Rodgers 10. … Although Adams has dudded in two of Hundley’s six starts, he remains the Packers’ lone fantasy-viable pass catcher, and also the likeliest to draw Jason McCourty’s shadow coverage. A classic boom-bust WR2/3 play, Adams has been held scoreless and below 55 yards in three of Hundley’s six starts. He’s hit pay dirt and/or topped 125 yards in the other three. McCourty did get burned up badly by Keenan Allen (10/105/1) last week. … Nelson’s receiving lines in Hundley’s starts are 1/13/0 > 4/35/0 > 3/20/0 > 2/24/0 > 3/11/0 > 5/17/0 with no apparent light at the end of the tunnel. … Cobb’s numbers with Hundley starting are 2/15/0 > 5/58/0 > 3/52/0 > 3/34/0 > 4/58/1 > 0/0.
Score Prediction: Browns 21, Packers 20
Chicago @ Cincinnati
Team Totals: Bengals 22, Bears 16
Quietly humming down the stretch of an otherwise lost year, Andy Dalton enters Week 14 with top-12 fantasy results in three straight starts and multiple touchdown passes in 8-of-10 games since Bill Lazor replaced Ken Zampese as Bengals OC. Dalton’s matchup is no pushover on paper against a Bears pass defense that has held eight of its last 11 quarterbacks faced to fantasy finishes of QB16 or worse while yielding the NFL’s sixth-fewest touchdown passes (14). In Matthew Stafford (QB8) and Carson Wentz (QB5), however, two of the last three passers to face Chicago registered top-eight scores, and Week 13 opponent Jimmy Garoppolo moved the ball effortlessly against DC Vic Fangio’s defense only to settle for five field goals. As Joe Mixon (concussion) appears unlikely to play on a short week and passing-down back Giovani Bernard is slated for featured duties, the Bengals seem likely employ a pass-first approach. Chicago’s pass rush has been decimated by injuries to OLBs Leonard Floyd (knee) and Pernell McPhee (shoulder). Dalton is a locked-in two-quarterback-league play and underrated streamer. … Following Mixon’s Week 13 brain injury, Bernard played every single snap and logged every single running back touch against the Steelers, parlaying 13 carries and two catches into 96 yards. Gio’s matchup isn’t quite ideal versus a Bears defense holding running backs to 3.99 yards per carry and the NFL’s fifth-fewest receiving yards (411), but Gio’s versatility and 20-plus-touch chances make him a high-floor RB2 start.
Dalton’s target distribution since the Bengals’ Week 6 bye: A.J. Green 55; Brandon LaFell 42; Tyler Kroft 27; Mixon 19; Bernard 17; Josh Malone 12; Tyler Boyd 6. … The Bears once had a reputation for slowing No. 1 wide receivers, a narrative that is no more after being hurt by Marquise Goodwin (8/99/0), Alshon Jeffery (5/52/1), Marvin Jones (4/85/1), Davante (Adams (5/90/1), and Michael Thomas (7/77/0) in each of the last five weeks. In what figures to be a pass-heavier offense than usual sans Mixon, Green should be the focal point of Cincinnati’s Week 14 game plan. … LaFell has topped 55 yards in 1-of-12 games and never belongs in fantasy lineups. … This is a slightly more favorable matchup than usual for Kroft against a Bears defense allowing the NFL’s tenth-most catches (59) to tight ends. With 30 yards or fewer in four straight games, however, Kroft has settled in as a purely touchdown-or-bust streamer option each week.
With six fantasy results outside the top 20 and only one inside the top 16 through eight starts, Mitchell Tribusky remains a two-quarterback-league option only regardless of opponent. It does help Trubisky’s deep-league cause that Cincinnati has permitted the NFL’s fifth-most quarterback rushing yards (244). Trubisky ranks 12th at his position in rushing (194). … Negative game script remains a major concern for Jordan Howard each week, but this matchup is theoretically favorable against a Bengals defense that has coughed up 110-plus rushing yards in six of its last seven games, including a 43/218/5.07/0 rushing line to running backs in the last two. Cincinnati is also expected to be without difference-maker WLB Vontaze Burfict (concussion). A boom-bust RB2 at this point, Howard will have a real chance to boom if the Bears keep the game close. He will likely bust if they fall behind. … Tarik Cohen’s 61-yard punt-return touchdown in last week’s loss was one of the best plays of the year. Unfortunately, Cohen’s offensive role remains minimal with six touches or fewer in five of his last six games. … Just two wide receivers have topped 65 yards against the Bengals since Week 3. On the season, only the Ravens and Jaguars have allowed fewer fantasy points to the position. I’m passing on Dontrelle Inman and Kendall Wright.
Score Prediction: Bengals 24, Bears 17
Minnesota @ Carolina
Team Totals: Vikings 22, Panthers 19
Cam Newton draws his toughest matchup of the season against a Vikings defense that has allowed top-12 results to just 2-of-12 quarterbacks faced while yielding the NFL’s third-fewest touchdown passes (12) and a league-low 56 rushing yards to Newton’s position. Cam’s sheer athleticism always gives him theoretical potential to overcome difficult draws, but matchup advantages are difficult to identify with Greg Olsen (foot) ailing and Xavier Rhodes likely to shadow Devin Funchess. The Vikings have allowed just seven touchdown passes in their last nine games. Cam has thrown for 260 yards in 2-of-12 starts and finished below 200 yards in four of his last five. He will likely need at least one rushing TD to pay off. … Catch-less since Week 5, Jonathan Stewart remains a painfully low-floor and ultimately undesirable flex option against a Vikings defense allowing league lows in fantasy points and rushing scores (3) to running backs. … As Minnesota allows the NFL’s seventh-fewest receiving yards to enemy backs (429), McCaffrey is a risky RB2/flex play with disappointing touch counts of 8 > 9 > 11 in his last three games.
Newton’s post-Kelvin Benjamin target distribution: Devin Funchess 32; McCaffrey 24; Russell Shepard 14; Ed Dickson 11; Kaelin Clay 6; Brenton Bersin 5; Greg Olsen 4; Damiere Byrd 2; Stewart 1. … After Marvin Jones beat him on Thanksgiving, Xavier Rhodes rebounded to shut down Julio Jones (2/24/0) in Week 13. Funchess has a touchdown and/or 85-plus yards in four straight games, but this is a daunting matchup. Minnesota has surrendered just five touchdowns to enemy wideouts in their last nine games. … Olsen didn’t look right in his Week 12 return from a foot fracture, then suffered an in-game setback and sat out Week 13. Olsen is impossible to trust against a Vikings defense allowing the NFL’s sixth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends. … No other Panthers pass catchers have stepped up post-Benjamin.
Although visiting Carolina never makes for an ideal spot, Case Keenum has put himself into every-week QB1 contention with top-14 fantasy finishes in five straight games and multiple touchdown passes in all but one. As the Panthers maintain pass-funnel tendencies, Keenum’s matchup may not be quite as imposing as it appears; seven of the last ten quarterbacks to face Carolina posted top-15 results, and three of the last four (Josh McCown, Jay Cutler, Matt Ryan) threw for multiple scores. … Latavius Murray enters Week 14 with 15-plus carries in seven straight games to face a Carolina defense that got lit up by New Orleans’ matchup-proof backfield (23/145/6.30/1) last week but has been stout otherwise, ranking fifth in run-defense DVOA and limiting enemy running backs to a combined 178/640/3.60/5 rushing line in ten games versus non-Saints opponents. Jerick McKinnon’s matchup is only slightly better; Carolina has allowed the league’s 11th-most catches (67) and 15th-most receiving yards (524) to running backs. Murray is a high-risk RB2/flex play who will likely need to score a short touchdown to pay dividends. McKinnon has 14-plus touches in seven of his last eight games and is a decent RB2/flex option in PPR.
Keenum’s Weeks 8-13 target distribution: Adam Thielen 47; Kyle Rudolph 30; Stefon Diggs 29; McKinnon 27; Jarius Wright and Laquon Treadwell 9; Murray 7; Michael Floyd 6. … Struggling in the secondary, the Panthers have given up productive wideout games Robby Anderson (6/146/2), Julio Jones (6/118/0), Jermaine Kearse (7/105/1), Michael Thomas (5/70/1), Kenny Stills (5/67/0), DeVante Parker (6/66/0), Jarvis Landry (5/42/1), and Mohamed Sanu (3/23/1) in the last month. After last week’s clunkers in Atlanta, this is a prime rebound spot for Thielen and, to a lesser extent, Diggs. Whereas Thielen remains an every-week WR1 with the NFL’s seventh-most catches (74) and fourth-most receiving yards (1,056), Diggs has become more of a boom-bust WR2/3 play with a 3.8/47.0/0.2 average in five games since returning from his early-season groin injury. Thielen has out-targeted Diggs by 18 during that stretch. Thielen also dominates red-zone targets (13) and targets inside the ten (6) over Diggs (7, 4). … One reason the Panthers get destroyed by wideouts is because they are eliminating tight end production, funneling action to the perimeter. Carolina has allowed a league-low 38 receptions to tight ends, and only two tight ends have cleared 40 yards against them this season. This is a tough spot for Rudolph.
Score Prediction: Vikings 21, Panthers 17
4:05 PM ET Games
Washington @ LA Chargers
Team Totals: Chargers 26, Redskins 20
This is a worrisome draw for Washington’s passing game behind an injury-ruined offensive line facing a Chargers defense that has held nine of its last 11 quarterbacks faced to fantasy results of QB17 or worse while ranking fourth in the NFL in both sacks (35) and interceptions (15). Los Angeles’ D/ST is the preferred play against Kirk Cousins, who has taken ten sacks in his last two games and four-plus sacks in five of the last seven weeks. Only 3-of-12 quarterbacks to face the Chargers have thrown multiple touchdown passes this year. Washington’s loss of Chris Thompson has zapped efficiency and playmaking ability from a once-vaunted passing attack, significantly damaging Cousins’ weekly outlooks. … Negative game script cost Samaje Perine playing time (57%) and touches (15) in favor of passing-down fill-in Byron Marshall (43%, 9) in last Thursday night’s loss to the Cowboys, showing Perine is not immune to Washington falling behind. Although his Week 14 matchup is theoretically favorable – L.A. has permitted a 51/251/4.92/2 rushing line to enemy backs in its last three games and allowed the NFL’s eighth-most catches (72) and 11th-most receiving yards (571) to running backs this year --- it is now clear that Perine lacks safety. He has still logged 15-plus touches in three straight games and remains RB2/flex playable.
Cousins’ target distribution since the Skins’ Week 5 bye: Jamison Crowder 60; Vernon Davis 41; Josh Doctson 39; Ryan Grant 35; Jordan Reed 16 Niles Paul 11; Perine 10; Byron Marshall 8; Maurice Harris 6. … More reason for Cousins skepticism is that none of his pass catchers are in favorable spots. Doctson has cleared 60 yards in just 1-of-12 games this year and is likely to draw shadow coverage from Casey Hayward. The Chargers have allowed just two touchdown catches to enemy wide receivers since Week 6. … Los Angeles was playing shutdown tight end defense before last week, when Browns TEs David Njoku and Seth DeValve creamed them for a combined 6/107/1 receiving line. Unfortunately, Davis has devolved into a boom-bust streamer with target totals of 1 and 2 in the last two weeks, head scratching because he topped 90% of the snaps in each game and ran a season-high 38 routes in last week’s loss to Dallas. … Crowder remains Washington’s highest-floor and ultimately best pass-catcher option. He is averaging 9.8 targets per game and will draw Chargers rookie slot CB Desmond King, who has been excellent this year but has faced a soft schedule of slot receivers. Crowder is an every-week WR2 in PPR.
The biggest matchup edge in this game goes to Melvin Gordon facing a Washington run defense that has collapsed due to front-seven injuries, yielding a combined 160/739/4.62/6 rushing line to enemy backs in its last six games. Washington was stomped by Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott-less backfield for 37/154/2 last Thursday night. Despite Austin Ekeler’s emergence as a 6-9 touches-per-game change-up back, Gordon has logged touch counts of 21 > 20 > 24 > 23 in the last four weeks. … The Skins pose an above-average matchup for Philip Rivers, having allowed top-13 fantasy results to 7-of-12 quarterbacks faced, the NFL’s tenth-most touchdown passes (20), and the league’s seventh-most completions of 20-plus yards (42). Rivers projects as a high-floor play with top-13 scores in three straight starts and 340-plus passing yards and/or multiple touchdowns in four straight. Rivers has thrown multiple TDs in six of his last nine games.
Rivers’ target distribution since the Chargers’ Week 9 bye: Keenan Allen 48; Hunter Henry 21; Gordon 17; Travis Benjamin 13; Ekeler and Tyrell Williams 12; Antonio Gates 10; Mike Williams 7. … The NFL’s hottest wideout, Allen enters Week 14 with 100-plus yards in three straight games on target counts of 13 > 14 > 14 to face a Redskins defense that has struggled with interior-oriented receivers Adam Thielen (8/166/1), Doug Baldwin (7/108/1), and Nelson Agholor twice (4/45/1, 6/86/1). … Henry has logged a 70% playing-time clip or greater in back-to-back games and set a season high in targets (9) in last week’s win over the Browns. Henry’s route total (26) was his second highest of the year. He’s regained locked-in TE1 usability against a Redskins defense that has allowed the NFL’s sixth-most catches (64), third-most yards (804), and sixth-most touchdowns (7) to tight ends. … Although Washington’s penchant for giving up big plays raises Benjamin and Williams’ intrigue, neither has proved remotely trustworthy. Williams has cleared 60 yards in 1-of-12 games. Benjamin’s target totals in the last four weeks are 3 > 1 > 3 > 6.
Score Prediction: Chargers 27, Redskins 20
NY Jets @ Denver
Team Totals: Jets 21, Broncos 20
Albeit not nearly as appealing as he was in last week’s cupcake home draw with sieve-like Kansas City, Josh McCown remains a usable Week 14 fantasy option against a Broncos defense that has supported high floors by surrendering top-16 scores to six of its last seven quarterbacks faced while yielding an NFL-high 26 touchdown passes and struggling to rush the passer, ranking 21st in sacks (26) and 30th in QB hits (54). McCown has been a safe play with spiked-week ability all year, logging top-16 finishes in eight of his last 11 starts and top-eight results in five of his last seven. Once big potential concern for McCown is Robby Anderson’s (hamstring) suddenly questionable health. Anderson ranks third in the NFL in 20-plus-yard catches (17) and is the main cog in Gang Green’s passing attack. … Bilal Powell and Matt Forte both wound up with productive fantasy scores in last week’s shootout win over the Chiefs, in large part because Gang Green ran a season-high 85 offensive plays – 25 more than their prior season average – ensuring everyone got theirs. The Broncos allow opponents to run 60.0 plays per game, third fewest in the league. In a tough road-game matchup, investing fantasy starts into New York’s three-man backfield is probably asking for trouble. It remains notable Powell (20) and Forte (18) led the Week 13 way in touches over Elijah McGuire (5). Snaps were split as follows: Powell 41%, Forte 38%, McGuire 21%.
McCown’s post-bye target distribution: Robby Anderson 22; Jermaine Kearse 21; Austin Seferian-Jenkins 10; Forte, Powell, and Chad Hansen 4. … Neither Anderson nor Kearse’s matchup stands out versus a Denver defense that gets back LCB Aqib Talib (suspension) and has allowed just four opposing wideouts to clear 65 yards through 12 games. As Kearse is now running the most slot routes on the Jets, his draw is toughest against Broncos shutdown slot CB Chris Harris, whose 73.8 passer rating allowed is lowest in Denver’s cornerback unit. … As a 71% perimeter receiver, white-hot Anderson has better odds against Broncos boundary CBs Talib and Bradley Roby. Per PFF, Talib’s passer rating allowed is 93.2 and Roby’s is 88.6. In Kenny Stills (5/98/1), Brandin Cooks (6/74/0), and Cordarrelle Patterson (3/72/0), three of the four aforementioned receivers to clear 65 yards against Denver were speed burners like Anderson, who who ran 4.36 coming out of Temple. Being a speed-oriented receiver, however, it is especially concerning that Anderson suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday’s practice. … Seferian-Jenkins has slowed down dramatically with fewer than 30 yards in five of his last six games, but his matchup is the best in New York’s pass-catcher corps. The Broncos have allowed the NFL’s third-most fantasy points to tight ends, including a perfect 4/49/1 receiving line on four targets to Dolphins tight ends last week.
The Jets have posed plus quarterback matchups all year, but I’d rather write off Trevor Siemian entirely after his abominable showing in last week’s theoretically favorable draw against the Dolphins. Timid and devoid of confidence, Siemian threw three picks and managed 200 yards on a whopping 40 attempts. He should be at risk of an in-game benching for Brock Osweiler. … Although C.J. Anderson set a seven-game high in snap rate (56%) and an eight-game high in touches (19) at Miami, coach Vance Joseph revealed afterwards that Anderson’s usage rose because Devontae Booker was battling the flu. The Broncos seem likely to revert to their three-man RBBC this week. This isn’t an enticing matchup, anyway, against a stout Jets run defense that has held enemy backs to a putrid 77/239/3.10/1 rushing line in their last four games. Just one running back has cleared 65 yards rushing against Gang Green in the last two months. … Siemian was such a Week 13 disaster that Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders combined for 38 scoreless yards on 17 targets against a bad Dolphins secondary. You’re on your own with these guys.
Score Prediction: Jets 20, Broncos 17
Tennessee @ Arizona
Team Totals: Titans 23.5, Cardinals 20.5
Marcus Mariota draws his third favorable matchup in a row against the pass-funnel Cardinals, who have allowed top-12 fantasy results to 8-of-12 quarterbacks faced and are vulnerable to dual-threat passers due to DC James Bettcher’s man-coverage scheme, yielding the NFL’s 12th-most rushing yards (192) and a league-high five rushing touchdowns to the position. Mariota’s on-field play has been frustratingly uneven, but this is the kind of matchup that suits his strengths. … The Cards funnel fantasy points into the air by shutting down ground games, holding enemy backs to a combined 85/285/3.35/2 rushing line in the last month. Arizona has allowed the NFL’s fourth-most receptions (74) and ninth-most receiving yards (575) to backs, providing mild optimism versatile DeMarco Murray can pay off as an RB2/flex start. Derrick Henry’s 75-yard touchdown run in what amounted to garbage time of last week’s win over the Texans is harder to chase. Murray continued to lead the backfield in touches (13) and snaps (59%) over Henry (11, 44%) and ran well enough that we can’t expect any change in the running back distribution.
Mariota’s target distribution since the Titans’ Week 8 bye: Delanie Walker 33; Corey Davis 30; Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker 20; Murray 18; Taywan Taylor 10; Jonnu Smith 8; Henry 7. … Matthews’ two-week absence hasn’t helped Davis, who drew 7 and 10 targets in two games before Matthews’ injury and has managed 4 and 4 targets since. If Matthews is out again, Davis would likely draw a heavy dose of Patrick Peterson. … Walker is by far the best play in Tennessee’s pass-catcher corps with 60-plus yards in six straight games and touchdowns in consecutive weeks after Walker failed to score in each of the first ten weeks. Jack Doyle (8/79/0), Cameron Brate (6/76/1), Zach Ertz (6/61/1), and Jimmy Graham (6/27/2) have all had productive games against the Cardinals, who allowed 4/27/1 to the Rams’ lightly-used tight ends last week. … Coming off a multi-week hamstring strain, Matthews will be a high-risk bet with possible in-game limitations and Peterson’s potential shadow coverage to worry about if he plays.
A top-14 fantasy passer in 2-of-3 starts, Blaine Gabbert draws his softest to-date matchup versus the Titans, who rank 25th in pass-defense DVOA and have yielded top-ten results to two of their last three quarterbacks faced, including Tom Savage’s career-high 365 yards in last week’s win over Houston. The Titans’ 22 touchdown passes allowed are seventh most in the league, and their pass rush is middling with the NFL’s 15th-most sacks (29) and 16th-most quarterback hits (69). … With Adrian Peterson (neck) still idle, Kerwynn Williams is in line for another start after parlaying 16 carries into 97 yards in last week’s loss to the Rams. Williams was merely the lead back in a committee, however, drawing zero targets and playing 48% of the snaps. Passing-down specialist D.J. Foster logged 44% of the downs, and Elijah Penny vultured a goal-line score. Against a Titans defense that has limited enemy running backs to 3.38 yards per carry, Williams is a low-floor flex option and the rest of Arizona’s backfield is unplayable.
Gabbert’s Weeks 11-13 target distribution: Larry Fitzgerald 28; Ricky Seals-Jones 16; J.J. Nelson 15; D.J. Foster 11; Jermaine Gresham 7; Peterson 6; Jaron Brown 3; Troy Niklas 2. … Fitzgerald enters Week 14 with eight-plus targets in five straight games to face a Titans defense that may be without slot CB Logan Ryan (concussion) and has struggled against slot receivers regardless, namely Doug Baldwin (10/105/1), Jeremy Maclin (8/98/0), Brandon LaFell (6/95/1), Allen Hurns (6/82/1), Braxton Miller (4/71/0), and Jarvis Landry (5/44/1). Fitzgerald runs 65% of his routes inside. Tennessee has allowed the NFL’s third-most touchdowns to wide receivers (15). … None of Arizona’s perimeter receivers have stepped up with Gabbert under center. The Titans limit big-play production, anyway, surrendering the NFL’s third-fewest completions of 20-plus yards (28). … Seals-Jones’ snaps (23%) and routes run (12) did not improve in last week’s loss, but he still drew five-plus targets for the third straight game and offers boom-bust streamer appeal against the Titans, who have yielded tight end lines of 7/95/1 (Texans TEs), 7/94/0 (Jack Doyle), 5/21/1 (Jesse James), 10/70/0 (Ravens TEs), 4/85/0 (Browns TEs), and 7/50/1 (Doyle again) in six of their last seven games. Seals-Jones is the second-best bet for targets on the Cardinals’ roster at this point.
Score Prediction: Cardinals 24, Titans 21
Dallas @ NY Giants (Flexed to 1:00 PM ET)
Team Totals: Cowboys 22.5, Giants 18.5
Almost to a fault, the Ezekiel Elliott-less Cowboys showed how they want to play offense in last Thursday night’s drubbing of Washington, recording a 42:22 run-to-pass ratio with Alfred Morris in the featured role on a season-best 27/127/1 rushing line. Morris (55%) out-snapped Rod Smith (40%) for the first time since Elliott’s suspension took effect and should operate as Dallas’ workhorse in the Meadowlands against a Giants defense that has been gashed for a combined 102/492/4.82/3 rushing line by enemy backs in its last four games. On the season, Morris is averaging 5.42 yards per carry to change-up/third-down back Smith’s pedestrian 4.05. … The Giants have given up top-15 fantasy scores to eight of their last nine quarterbacks faced, including six top-nine finishes. Unfortunately, Dak Prescott can only be viewed as a painfully low-floor, boom-bust play with chronological results of QB24 > QB2 > QB23 > QB30 > QB30 > QB18 in his last six starts. In a dysfunctional passing attack that presently fields one of the NFL’s slowest-footed pass-catcher corps, Prescott has cleared 180 passing yards just once since Week 7.
Dak’s target distribution since Dallas’ Week 6 bye: Dez Bryant 61; Terrance Williams 34; Jason Witten 30; Cole Beasley 24; Smith 11; Brice Butler 10; Morris 3. … Bryant has a rough recent history against the G-Men due mostly to Janoris Jenkins’ coverage. Jenkins is on I.R. with an ankle injury, setting up Dez to face a makeshift cornerback corps that started struggling RCB Ross Cockrell and fourth-year journeyman Brandon Dixon on the perimeter last week. It’s a gorgeous matchup for Bryant, who seems likely to be slept on in DFS. The Giants have allowed the NFL’s second-most completions of 20-plus yards (45). Dez is also this week’s No. 2 buy-low target in Josh Hermsmeyer’s predictive Air Yards model. … Neither Williams nor Beasley has been a fantasy option all year. When speed is so badly needed in their pass-catcher corps, I do not understand why the Cowboys refuse to increase Butler’s usage. … Probably experiencing late-season old-man fatigue, Witten has recorded fewer than ten yards in three of his last five games. Witten is coming off ten days rest following Dallas’ Thursday night win over the Redskins, however, and his matchup couldn’t be better against a Giants defense giving up the NFL’s most fantasy points to tight ends. The G-Men woke up Clive Walford (4/57/0) from his career-long slumber last week.
“Angry” Eli Manning returns from his Week 13 benching to face a Cowboys defense that has allowed multiple touchdown passes in eight of its last ten games and will be without its most experienced corner in Orlando Scandrick (back), forcing back into the lineup Anthony Brown, whom Dallas benched before last week’s win over Washington after Brown allowed a league-high seven touchdown passes in Weeks 1-12. The Cowboys’ starting perimeter cornerbacks are both rookies (Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis). Eli was the QB23 in overall fantasy scoring before last week’s benching, so his Week 14 appeal is entirely matchup and “angry” narrative driven. … Although he was wholly ineffective and played only 32% of the Giants’ snaps, Orleans Darkwa out-touched Wayne Gallman 15 to 4 in last week’s loss to the Raiders and has now logged 15 or more touches in four of his last five games. The Cowboys get back WLB Sean Lee (hamstring) and have played solid run defense without him lately, holding enemy running backs to a combined 43/130/3.02/0 rushing line in their last two games. Darkwa is a low-end RB2/flex option.
Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard are the Giants’ only two fantasy-viable pass catchers. … Shepard’s Week 14 matchup stands out against a Dallas defense that is without Scandrick and struggled to slow slot receivers even with Scandrick healthy, getting notably torched by Keenan Allen (11/172/1), Larry Fitzgerald (13/149/1), Jamison Crowder (9/123/0, 5/67/0), Cooper Kupp (5/60/1), and Shepard himself (7/44/0). As the Giants’ lone relevant receiver, Shepard is an especially appealing play due to Dallas’ allowance of the NFL’s third-most fantasy points and league-high 17 touchdown catches to the position. … After two straight error-filled weeks, Engram was the most dominant offensive player on the field in last Sunday’s loss to Oakland, parlaying eight targets into a 7/99/1 receiving line and bullying Raiders defenders at all three levels. Dallas’ defense got pasted by Hunter Henry (5/76/1) in Week 12, Austin Hooper (6/49/1) in Week 10, and Travis Kelce (7/73/1) in Week 9. Engram is a big-upside Week 14 play.
Score Prediction: Cowboys 24, Giants 20
4:25 PM ET Game
Philadelphia @ LA Rams
Team Totals: Rams 25, Eagles 23
Carson Wentz emerged from last week’s tough trip to The Clink with another top-13 fantasy result and gets another difficult matchup in Week 14 against the Rams, who have held 9-of-12 quarterbacks faced outside the top-12 fantasy scorers while ranking third in the league in sacks (37) and allowing the NFL’s fifth-lowest passer rating (77.3). Particularly with Zach Ertz out of the concussion protocol, however, I’m confidently riding with Wentz as a matchup-proof producer with top-13 fantasy scores in 10-of-12 starts. … The Eagles are committed to a three-man RBBC. In last week’s loss to Seattle, Jay Ajayi led the unit in touches (12) but played only 41% of the snaps. LeGarrette Blount came in second in touches (8) on 19% of the downs. Corey Clement logged six touches on a 37% playing-time clip. Ajayi is a big-play-dependent flex against the Rams’ No. 21 DVOA-rated run defense. Blount and Clement are not viable.
Wentz’s target distribution since the Eagles’ Week 10 bye: Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery 22; Zach Ertz 18; Torrey Smith 16; Ajayi and Trey Burton 7; Clement 4; Mack Hollins 3. … Agholor is an enticing WR3/flex play against a Rams pass defense that has been beaten up by fellow interior receivers Adam Thielen (6/123/1) and Larry Fitzgerald (10/98/1) in two of its last three games. Sterling Shepard (5/70/0), Bruce Ellington (4/41/1), and Trent Taylor (3/32/1) have also met or exceeded expectations in the slot against L.A. In last week’s loss to Seattle, Agholor set season highs in snaps (88%), routes run (45), and targets (12). … Jeffery has 60-plus yards and/or a touchdown in eight of his last 11 games. His matchup is tougher against plus-sized Rams CB Trumaine Johnson, although PFF has charged Johnson with the NFL’s third-most yards allowed (643) this year. … Even against a Rams defense allowing the NFL’s sixth-fewest yards to tight ends (501), Ertz is a no-brainer elite TE1 with matchup-proof results all season long.
Although the magician and MVP candidate that is Russell Wilson carved up Philadelphia for last week’s QB4 finish, each of the previous four quarterbacks to face the Eagles managed fantasy results of QB18 or worse. This is an imposing matchup for Jared Goff, who has top-12 results in just 5-of-12 starts and rarely faced pressure against a soft pass-defense schedule. The Eagles bring all kinds of heat, ranking sixth in the league in sacks (33) with an NFL-high 93 quarterback hits. Goff is a risky, low-end QB1 play this week. … Todd Gurley reinforced his matchup-proof ability by dropping 158 total yards on Arizona’s stout front in last week’s win. He faces another stout opponent in Week 14; Philadelphia ranks third in run-defense DVOA and has allowed just three enemy backs to clear 40 rushing yards all season. Philly has also yielded 2.97 yards per carry and the NFL’s tenth-fewest receiving yards (491) to running backs. With all of that said, Gurley’s high-volume passing-game usage has stabilized his floor. He has totaled 100-plus yards in 10-of-12 games and ranks second among NFL running backs in receiving yards (563).
Goff’s post-Robert Woods targets: Cooper Kupp 17; Gurley 14; Sammy Watkins 13; Josh Reynolds 12; Gerald Everett and Tavon Austin 5; Tyler Higbee 4. … More reason for Goff skepticism is his unfavorable pass-catcher draw. Kupp enters Week 14 with five-plus catches in four straight games, but his matchup is imposing against Eagles slot CB Patrick Robinson, who has PFF’s No. 3 coverage grade behind only Casey Hayward and Jalen Ramsey. The last four notable slot receivers to face Philly are Doug Baldwin (5/84/0), Kendall Wright (2/15/0), Cole Beasley (2/7/0), and Jamison Crowder (2/28/0). … The hope for Watkins and to a lesser extent Reynolds is that they can win against Eagles outside CBs Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills, although doing so has been easier said than done lately. Over the last three weeks, fellow perimeter WRs Dez Bryant (8/63/0), Dontrelle Inman (4/64/0), Terrance Williams (4/35/0), Tyler Lockett (2/17/1), and Paul Richardson (2/8/0) have all fallen in line with or short of expectations against Philadelphia. Watkins remains a boom-bust WR3 option. I do not see Reynolds as usable this week.
Score Prediction: Eagles 24, Rams 23
Sunday Night Football
Baltimore @ Pittsburgh
Team Totals: Steelers 24.5, Ravens 19.5
Finally playing at a consistently high level, Ben Roethlisberger enters Week 14 with top-12 fantasy scores in five straight games and no finishes below QB15 since Week 6. Although Baltimore has played stout pass defense all season, DC Dean Pees’ unit is likely to become more exploitable sans CB Jimmy Smith (Achilles’). Dating back to the beginning of last year, the Ravens have given up 23-plus points in nine of their last 14 away games but have allowed 23-plus in just 4-of-14 games at home. Facing a defense that is more vulnerable on the road, missing its top corner, and plays shutdown run defense to create pass-funnel possibilities, I’m sticking with Big Ben as a locked-in play. … Not only have the Ravens held enemy backs to a combined 103/288/2.80/4 rushing line in their last five games, they have limited the position to the NFL’s sixth-fewest receiving yards (422) this year. Le’Veon Bell’s extreme-volume usage keeps him matchup proof far more often than not, of course. Le’Veon has logged 20-plus touches in 11 straight games, leading the league in carries (270), rushing (1,057), and yards from scrimmage (1,559).
Roethlisberger’s target distribution since the Steelers’ Week 9 bye: Antonio Brown 47; Bell 37; Martavis Bryant 21; JuJu Smith-Schuster 20; Jesse James 16; Eli Rogers 10; Xavier Grimble 4. … Amid concerns about a toe sprain that had him questionable on the injury report, Brown played 100% of Pittsburgh’s Week 13 snaps and paced the team in targets (15). Even with top corner Smith in the lineup, the Ravens gave up useful wideout games to DeAndre Hopkins (7/125/0), Davante Adams (8/126/0), Marvin Jones (4/90/0), Rishard Matthews (4/70/1), and Golden Tate (8/69/0) in the last month. Brown has scored an absurd 41-of-59 career receiving touchdowns (69.5%) in home games and, like Big Ben, stands to benefit from this potential pass-funnel matchup. … Bryant should see elevated usage with Smith-Schuster on suspension. When Smith-Schuster missed Week 12 with a hamstring injury, Bryant logged his second-highest snap rate (80%) and route total (49) of the season, parlaying six targets into a 4/40/1 receiving line. Typically a low-floor WR4/flex option when Smith-Schuster plays, Bryant should be upgraded to a WR3/flex versus the Smith-less Ravens. Rogers will likely stand in at slot receiver with Bryant and Brown outside. … The Steelers’ tight end quagmire of James, Grimble, and knee-hobbled Vance McDonald looks safe to ignore against a Ravens defense yielding the NFL’s tenth-fewest receptions to tight ends (50).
Coming off his season-best QB7 finish in last week’s 44-20 rout of Detroit, Joe Flacco is a locked-in two-quarterback-league starter against a Pittsburgh team that is springing pass-defense leaks, allowing top-16 fantasy results to six of its last seven signal callers faced, including top-seven finishes to Matthew Stafford, Brett Hundley, and Andy Dalton over its last five games. The Steelers are still without top CB Joe Haden (fibula) and lost top coverage ILB Ryan Shazier to a scary back/spine injury in last Monday night’s win over Cincinnati. As Flacco has managed top-16 fantasy scores in just 2-of-12 starts, I would still hesitate to stream him despite last week’s solid performance. … Alex Collins enters Week 14 with touch counts of 24 > 18 > 17 and four TDs in his last three games to face a Steelers defense that has played stout run defense for the most part this year, but will be weaker without Shazier and gave up a productive 20/111/5.55/0 rushing line to Bengals backs last week. As Danny Woodhead has logged meager touch totals of 6 > 8 > 5 since returning from his hamstring tear, Collins maintains control of the Ravens’ backfield and is an every-week RB2 play. Woodhead is still getting less work than Buck Allen.
Flacco’s post-bye target distribution: Mike Wallace 23; Jeremy Maclin 18; Woodhead 12; Collins 11; Ben Watson 9; Chris Moore 7; Nick Boyle 6; Maxx Williams 5; Allen 3. … This is a revenge game for Wallace, whose three receiving lines against Pittsburgh since joining the Ravens are 4/124/1 > 4/21/0 > 6/55/1. Although Wallace can never be considered a safe-floor play, he offers spiked-week potential against a Steelers secondary hemorrhaging big wide receiver games, namely to Marvin Jones (6/128/0), Rishard Matthews (5/113/1), Chester Rogers (6/104/1), T.J. Jones (4/88/0), Golden Tate (7/86/0), Davante Adams (5/82/1), A.J. Green (7/77/2), and Donte Moncrief (1/60/1) in the last five weeks. Wallace has seven or more targets in three of his last four games. … Bottled up (3/21/0) in these teams’ Week 4 meeting, Maclin is less appealing with one 60-yard game all season. It doesn’t help that Maclin missed practice time with a back injury this week. … Shazier’s injury may change things, but Pittsburgh has posed a tough tight end matchup all season. Delanie Walker is the lone tight end to clear 60 yards against the Steelers, who have allowed the NFL’s third-fewest fantasy points to the position. Watson (5/43/0), Kyle Rudolph (4/45/0), Travis Kelce (4/37/0), Zach Miller (1/17/0), and Jack Doyle (2/9/0) are among the tight ends to turn in pedestrian numbers against Pittsburgh 12 games in.
Score Prediction: Steelers 27, Ravens 20
Monday Night Football
New England @ Miami
Team Totals: Patriots 29, Dolphins 18
Although Rob Gronkowski’s (suspension) absence is a concern for Tom Brady’s Week 14 ceiling – Brady has averaged 0.43 fewer touchdowns and 29.7 fewer yards per game with Gronk out of the lineup since he entered the league – this plum draw should help offset that worry against a porous Dolphins pass defense that ranks 28th in DVOA and has yielded top-ten results to three of its last four quarterbacks faced while allowing the NFL’s seventh-most touchdown passes (22). At very least, Brady should be a high-floor play with top-12 fantasy results in nine of his last 11 games and 300-plus yards and/or multiple touchdowns in ten of his last 11. Red-zone dominator Chris Hogan’s (shoulder) expected return should also help Brady overcome Gronk’s one-game loss. … The Patriots’ run game should paste Miami’s also-leaky run defense, which was exposed for a 196/963/4.91/6 rushing line by enemy backs in its last eight games and hammered by Dion Lewis specifically (15/112/0) when these clubs met in Week 12. Lewis has settled in as an every-week RB2 with 14-plus touches in six straight games. … Rex Burkhead is also an every-week fantasy starter with 15 touches in back-to-back games. As noted by Rich Hribar, Burkhead is tied for the NFL lead with six touches inside the five-yard line since Week 9, whereas Lewis has only one. … James White remains fantasy irrelevant with single-digit touches in nine straight games.
Brady’s targets since the Pats’ Week 9 bye: Brandin Cooks 30; Gronk 29; Danny Amendola 21; Burkhead 15; White 12; Dwayne Allen 7; Lewis 6; Phillip Dorsett 3. … Chris Hogan is risky in his return from a four-game absence, but he cleared 60 yards and/or scored a touchdown in 6-of-7 games before going down and is still tied for the Patriots’ team lead in targets inside the ten-yard line (7) despite the time away. In a revenge game against his former team, Hogan is a playable WR3/flex. When Gronk missed Week 5 with a thigh injury, Hogan went 8/74/1 on a team-high 11 targets at Tampa Bay. … Cooks and Amendola each saw eight targets in the aforementioned Gronk-less game. Miami had no answers for Cooks’ speed when these clubs met in Week 12, coughing up 6/83/1 to the Pats’ 4.33 burner. Despite Hogan’s return, Cooks remains an elite WR1 in a gorgeous matchup with Gronkowski’s absence creating a target void. Amendola’s PPR appeal is increased but tempered by Hogan’s return. … Although Dwayne Allen logged a season-high 68% of the snaps when Gronk sat out Week 5, Allen ran only 15 routes, blocked on 70% of his plays, and didn’t so much as draw a target. Allen’s theoretical matchup is strong against a Dolphins defense allowing the league’s fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends, but he is a low-floor streamer.
Jay Cutler is a Week 14 avoid against a Pats defense that has held each of its last six quarterbacks faced to fantasy finishes of QB14 or worse, halting offensive production with a bend-but-don’t-break style. Cutler is a fantasy trainwreck with top-16 results in 1-of-10 starts. … Kenyan Drake is the most confident play on Miami’s side after logging Week 13 career highs in snaps (79%) and touches (26) as the Dolphins’ bellcow back, parlaying them into 141 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos’ typically stout defense. New England is much softer on the ground, allowing 4.99 yards per carry and the NFL’s fourth-most receiving yards (607) to running backs. Drake would have caught more than three passes had last week’s blowout win over Denver not been so lopsided. Drake now projects to encounter negative game script, raising his PPR floor and ceiling. He’s a legitimate RB1 play with Damien Williams (shoulder) out.
Cutler’s post-Jay Ajayi target distribution: Jarvis Landry 28; Kenny Stills 26; DeVante Parker 24; Julius Thomas 16; Drake 13; Williams 10. … Healthy and suddenly dominating in what was always a talented secondary, the Patriots have put clamps on Landry (8/70/0), Michael Crabtree (6/51/0), Stills (3/47/0), Amari Cooper (3/28/1), Zay Jones (2/22/0), and Parker (1/5/0) in their last three games. In this rematch of Week 12 Fins-Pats, expect a similar cornerback approach with Stephon Gilmore shadowing Parker, Malcolm Butler on Stills, and dedicated double teams to Landry in obvious passing situations. Stills is a big-play-dependent WR4/flex dart throw, and Parker’s recent struggles suggest he’s no longer playable. Landry has five or more catches in 12-of-12 games and is always a high-floor WR2. Landry’s last six stat lines against the Pats are 8/70/0 > 9/76/1 > 10/135/0 > 6/72/0 > 6/71/0 > 8/99/0. … Thomas (5/52/0), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (8/46/1), Cameron Brate (5/68/1), Coby Fleener (3/33/1), Ed Dickson (3/62/0), and Ryan Griffin (5/61/1) have all produced at or above expectation in meetings with New England this year. Thomas is a serviceable streamer tight end in a game where Miami projects to play from behind.
Score Prediction: Patriots 34, Dolphins 17