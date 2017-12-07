Week 14 Rankings

Thursday, December 7, 2017

Jameis Winston miserably flopped the eye test in his Week 13 return … and passed for 270 yards and two touchdowns. It wasn’t pretty, but Winston took care of fantasy business. Despite having Darius Slay , the Lions are not a shy-away pass D. … Jared Goff has consistently struggled against good defenses. The Eagles are one of the toughest. I’m leaving Goff in the top 12 because of Vegas’ expectations it will be raining points at the Coliseum (O/U of 50.5), as well as faith in coach Sean McVay ’s ability to scheme his quarterback scores. Goff has at least two in four of his past five starts. … Cam Newton ’s rushing has kept him in the top 12 all season, but the Vikings are a supremely daunting opponent. Not only are they allowing the third fewest quarterback fantasy points, they’ve allowed the fewest quarterback rushing yards (a microscopic 56). Cam has week-winning upside no matter the defense, but requires a bigger hedge than usual for the fantasy quarterfinals. … Dak Prescott is averaging a miniscule 151 passing yards in four games since Ezekiel Elliott ’s suspension. Even in an A+ spot with the Giants, there’s only so high he can be ranked.

On paper, “vs. BAL” reads like a stay-away matchup for Ben Roethlisberger , but the Ravens will be adjusting to life without No. 1 CB Jimmy Smith (Achilles’). The Ravens have little depth at corner. Ben has also been sizzling, throwing 12 of his 22 2017 touchdowns over the past four weeks. … With 75 percent of 2017 in the books, 13 quarterbacks have more fantasy points than Matt Ryan . The Saints’ improved pass defense has sprung some substantial leaks over the past few weeks, but appear likely to get Marshon Lattimore (ankle) back on Thursday. Frankly, the only reason Ryan is this high is because of some extremely difficult matchups behind him. … One of those belongs to Russell Wilson , who might finally meet a defense he can’t run circles — literally — around. The Jags’ 45 sacks are five more than anyone else, while their 167 weekly passing yards allowed is easily No. 1. Wilson has been running for his life behind the Seahawks’ shaky offensive line. Wilson has monster upside any time he takes the field, but his Week 14 downside is considerable.

Philip Rivers has been as hot as you can get over his past two starts, completing 76.3 percent of his passes for 778 yards while posting four touchdowns and a 10.24 YPA. The Redskins are a green light matchup for Week 14. … I initially had Drew Brees — he of the four touchdowns over his past four games — much lower, but the Week 14 conditions are right for a big game on Thursday night. With Mark Ingram battling a toe injury, Brees’ arm will be needed more than usual against a Falcons defense that’s given up a number of big quarterback performances of late. Brees’ rank is also a matter of him having fewer Week 14 question marks than many of the big names behind him. TNF’s over/under of 53.5 is one of the highest of the 2017 season so far. … If Matthew Stafford can play through his swollen throwing hand, it will be against the Bucs’ pillow-soft defense. The Bucs are 31st in both weekly passing yards (267) and yards per attempt (7.9). Stafford seems to be legitimately questionable. Jake Rudock , who threw a pick six on his first series last Sunday, won’t be a streaming option if Stafford sits.

QB Notes: Tom Brady had a streak of three straight three-touchdown performances snapped in Week 13. Having allowed 22 passing scores in 12 games, the Dolphins will do their best to get the Golden Boy back on track. Rob Gronkowski will be out, but Chris Hogan (shoulder) is on pace to return. … Alex Smith matched his touchdown output (four) from the previous four weeks combined in Week 13. Maybe it was all the Patrick Mahomes talk. Smith has made a recent habit of playing better when his job seems to be on the line. I still think Smith should be benched — his hard cap has been established time and again, most vividly in the postseason — but the Raiders are a cake Week 14 opponent. Smith ripped Jack Del Rio ’s nonexistent defense for 342 yards and three scores in October. It’s hard to know which Smith you’re going to get in any given week. For the fantasy quarterfinals, the conditions are ripe for #NewAlex. … For the first time in eight games, Carson Wentz was held to one touchdown in Week 13. Week 14 foe Los Angeles (Rams) has boasted one of the league’s stingiest pass defenses under Wade Phillips . Wentz’s case rests with a 50.5 over/under, and his metronome-like 2017 consistency.

It’s quite possibly a fluke, but Burkhead producing isn’t. Long acknowledged as one of the most underrated players in the game, Burkhead is taking full advantage of his opportunity to make a mark in the Patriots’ elite offense. He has cleared 15 touches in each of his past two games after doing so just twice in the first 48 appearances of his career. With the Patriots 11-point favorites against the Dolphins’ Swiss-cheese defense, Burkhead is in excellent position for another 15 looks, at least 1-2 of which should come near the goal line. The Patriots’ No. 2 running back has become a legitimate RB2 in fantasy.

Rex Burkhead has four touchdowns over his past two games. Dion Lewis has taken the lead on early downs in New England, but it’s been Burkhead getting the call in scoring position. Since the Patriots’ Week 9 bye, Burkhead has six touches inside the five-yard line, tying him for the league lead (thanks, Reebs). Lewis has just one in that timespan.

Week 14 Quarterbacks





Steady for so much of 2017, the injuries around Kirk Cousins seem to finally be taking a toll. Both his weapons and line and have been thinned out. Per The Lord’s Worksheet, Week 14 opponent Los Angeles (Chargers) has allowed just two QB1 performances all year. … Case Keenum is completing 67.5 percent of his passes, including an eye-popping 74 percent over his past four. … Derek Carr has only two multi-touchdown performances over his past nine starts, though one of them came against Week 14 opponent Kansas City. Amari Cooper (ankle) remains highly questionable. … For a longer piece on Jimmy Garoppolo, check out my Monday article. The short of it? I was impressed. The Texans are allowing the second most quarterback fantasy points. … Marcus Mariota was held under 200 yards passing in back-to-back smash spots against the Colts and Texans. The Cardinals are not a smash spot. … DeShone Kizer’s upside is undeniably higher with Josh Gordon in the fold. The through-the-floor downside remains, of course. … Eli Manning is back. For one of the few times since Odell Beckham went down, he will have both Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram at his disposal.





Week 14 Running Backs





RB Notes: Le'Veon Bell is tied for the 10th in receptions (66). … In the middle of a dream rookie season, Alvin Kamara has a dream Week 14 setup. The RB4 by average points, Kamara has cleared 116 yards from scrimmage in five straight games, and has nine touchdowns in eight contests since Adrian Peterson’s trade. TNF opponent Atlanta has allowed the most running back receptions (78). Kamara leads all runners in receiving (614). None of that is to mention the fact that Mark Ingram is battling through a toe injury. Even if Ingram plays — as appears likely — only Bell has a case to be ranked ahead of Kamara this week. … The Eagles are allowing the fewest weekly rushing yards (68). Todd Gurley, whose season low for touches is 16, will be relying on volume at home. … At one time something of a stingy run defense, the Colts are now allowing the fifth most running back fantasy points. Even if the Peter Man starts in place of Tyrod Taylor (knee), LeSean McCoy is going to have running room.





Despite quite possibly not being good, Melvin Gordon is averaging 21 touches per game. That kind of volume will always have a place at the fantasy table. The Redskins are allowing the seventh most RB fantasy points. … Running back goes off the rails early this week. Leonard Fournette is in the top eight by the grace of his weekly workloads. Fournette is averaging 2.94 yards per carry over his past four games, and the Seahawks aren’t exactly a slump-busting matchup. Volume and touchdown opportunity is a hell of a drug. … Devonta Freeman returned from his two-game absence in Week 13 to post his third-highest rushing total (74). The Saints have been softer on the ground than through the air. There will be drives to finish in what should be a shootout. … Lamar Miller is the RB11 by average points despite managing just 3.66 yards per carry and six total touchdowns. Again, it’s all about workload, which he will undoubtedly have against a 49ers defense permitting the third most RB fantasy points. A concern is that, with Jimmy Garoppolo dramatically upping the 49ers’ play under center, game flow will no longer automatically favor the opponent.





Do I want to have Kenyan Drake in the top 10? No. Does he have too much working in his favor to rank him any lower? Yes. With Damien Williams (shoulder) sidelined, Drake is almost literally the only game in town for the Dolphins’ backfield (sorry Senorise Perry). The Patriots, meanwhile, are silver plattering a league-worst 5.06 yards per carry. A home run hitter, Drake is going to be grooved some fastballs, even if the game gets out of hand early. … Throwing out his Week 7 ejection, Marshawn Lynch averaged 12 carries for 45 yards over his first seven games. Those numbers have increased to 18 and 78, respectively, over the past three weeks. With the passing game banged up and struggling, Lynch has been unleashed. As soft on the ground as they are through the air, the Chiefs are an attackable matchup. … Averaging 22 touches over his past three games, Samaje Perine should see the ball plenty against a Chargers D serving up 4.80 yards per carry and 130 rushing yards per game. … The flow of the game finally favored Alfred Morris in Week 13. He made sure to take it over, posting his most rushing yards (127) since Week 10 2013. A similar script should unfold against the appalling Giants.





Carlos Hyde ceded 13 touches to Matt Breida in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first start, but still saw the ball 20 times himself. Even if the 49ers are throwing more, Garoppolo’s effect should be a net positive. A better offense = more drives and touchdown opportunities. … I might have some Stockholm Syndrome going on with Kareem Hunt. It’s just that, still monopolizing Chiefs backfield work and averaging 4.81 yards per carry, it’s hard to see how the corner isn’t turned at some point. … Even with Rex Burkhead having the hottest hand in the Patriots’ backfield, Dion Lewis has posted two of the three highest rushing totals of his career over the past three weeks. The Pats’ backfield should remain big enough for the two of them against the Dolphins. … Even with Aaron Jones back in the fold, Jamaal Williams maintained a Week 13 stranglehold on the Packers’ backfield. Jones should see more work in his second game back from his knee issue, but Williams has earned some fantasy benefit of the doubt. … The Bengals are an unimposing matchup, but the Bears’ offense is so dysfunctional that we were probably overdue for a rethink on Jordan Howard’s baseline rank.





Doug Martin (concussion) is expected to return. Considering his poor performance before going down and Peyton Barber’s strong Week 13 showing, Martin looks like a low-upside FLEX for the fantasy quarterfinals. … Coming off a one-week Chiefs break, the Bills resumed hemorrhaging rushing yards last Sunday. If ever there was to be a “Frank Gore week,” this is it. … Derrick Henry has 111 more yards than DeMarco Murray on 15 fewer carries. Nevertheless, all signs point toward DeMarco maintaining his touch advantage. … Joe Mixon (concussion) seems likely to sit against the Bears, creating a rare feature opportunity for Giovani Bernard. Chicago has stayed tough on the ground, limiting Bernard’s upside. … Mike Davis seized control of the Seahawks’ backfield last week. It will be something to keep in mind against the Rams and Cowboys in Weeks 15 and 16, but Jacksonville is a potential in-the-ditch spot for the Seahawks’ offense. … Kerwynn Williams had his best game of the season in Adrian Peterson’s (neck) Week 13 absence. As of Thursday, AD seems likely to sit another week. … Ameer Abdullah is tentatively on track to return from his neck injury. Even if he does, UDFA Tion Green may have earned some snaps with his solid Week 13 performance.





Week 14 Receivers





WR Notes: Antonio Brown is on pace for 1,728 yards, which would be the second most of his Rice-ian career. … DeAndre Hopkins has cleared 75 yards in all five games since Deshaun Watson’s injury. Incredible. Even more than most teams, the 49ers lack the personnel to slow Nuk. … Julio Jones followed up his 12/253/2 supernova with a 2/24/0 letdown against Xavier Rhodes. If Marshon Lattimore indeed plays through his ankle injury, Jones will have another tough matchup, albeit against a rookie at risk of re-injury. … Keenan Allen went medieval on three straight plus matchups, becoming the first player in NFL history to go 10/100/3 three weeks in a row. The Redskins are a tougher test than Cleveland, Dallas or Buffalo, but Allen will avoid Josh Norman’s shadow. … The WR4 by average points on the season, A.J. Green has four touchdowns over his past four games. Once formidable against WR1s, Vic Fangio’s defense has crashed back down to earth. … Brandin Cooks was averaging 70 yards across eight games before Chris Hogan (shoulder) went down. That number spiked to 81 during Hogan’s four-game absence. Hogan is expected back against the Dolphins, but with Rob Gronkowski suspended, Cooks is set up for another ceiling week.





On paper, 5-foot-10 cheetah Tyreek Hill profiles as a nightmare matchup for the Raiders’ bulky corners. In Week 7 practice, he was, ripping the Silver and Black for 6/125/1. Coming off a 6/185/2 clownsuiting of the Jets, feel free to “chase points” with Hill. … It finally happened: Adam Thielen caught fewer than five passes. He settled for 4/51 in Atlanta. He should bounce back against the Panthers. Captain Munnerlyn is having a rough year in the slot. … Adam Thielen South, Michael Thomas has also posted at least five catches in all but one game. The Falcons are getting back Desmond Trufant (concussion) for Thursday Night Football, but are not a lockdown pass defense despite low yardage totals. … Jameis Winston’s Week 13 return did not bring good tidings for Mike Evans, who had one of his worst games of the year. Now he will be looking for a jump start in a tough matchup with Darius Slay. … Back from suspension, Michael Crabtree will have the Raiders’ receiver corps to himself against the Chiefs’ truly embarrassing secondary if Amari Cooper (ankle) can’t get cleared. Oh, and No. 1 Chiefs CB Marcus Peters is suspended. Giddy up.





Larry Fitzgerald has cleared 90 yards in three of his past four games, with the Cards’ Week 12 date with Jacksonville the lone exception. The Titans’ already-bad secondary is expected to be without No. 1 CB Logan Ryan (concussion). … Can Marvin Jones get a little respect around here? … says the guy still (technically) ranking him as a WR2. Jones has cleared 85 yards in 6-of-7 games. Week 14 opponent Tampa Bay is coughing up the second most receiver points. Only Matthew Stafford’s (hand) health is a concern. … Alshon Jeffery has been doing a pretty good Michael Crabtree impression for the Eagles. That’s all I got. … Davante Adams is ninth in yardage (393) since the Packers’ Week 8 bye. His worst game in that timespan was last week’s 4/42 against the Bucs. It’s hard to envision him staying down against the Browns. … The WR8 by average points, Robby Anderson is averaging 113 yards over his past three games, and has three 100-yard days in his past five. Although still elite from a yardage perspective, the Broncos have served up the most receiving touchdowns (26). Anderson’s speed is a game-breaker no matter the opponent.

Even in a horrific Week 13 game against the Cowboys (two fumbles), Jamison Crowder managed to go 5/67. Free from Casey Hayward’s shadow in the slot, he should get his numbers at “StubHub Center.” … Janoris Jenkins is done for the season for the awful Giants. It’s a good setup for Dez Bryant. The question is, how high can you really rank a guy who has cleared 75 yards once, especially when his quarterback is averaging 151 yards over the past four weeks. … Josh Gordon caught just 4-of-11 targets in his long-awaited return, but showed off his entire skill-set. He did work down the sideline, over the middle and after the catch. He burned lockdown CB Casey Hayward. The Packers have one of the league’s least-talented cornerback corps. You are free to go all in on the prodigal son. … The Cowboys have struggled with slot receivers. Now they’ll be missing primary nickel CB Orlando Scandrick (back) for Week 14. With Eli Manning returning, it’s a potential blowup spot for Sterling Shepard. … Averaging 7/58, Jarvis Landry is the WR23 by average points. He got the Pats for 8/70 two weeks ago.





Devin Funchess isn’t the type of wideout who is going to get the best of Xavier Rhodes. … Even though he should mostly avoid Jalen Ramsey in the slot, Doug Baldwin’s outlook is bleak. He’s mired in a cold streak and Russell Wilson will be running for his life in Jacksonville. … Averaging an olympic 19.3 yards per catch, Marquise Goodwin has 328 yards over his past four games. 99 of those came with Jimmy Garoppolo last weekend, Goodwin’s second most of the season. Houston has the kind of secondary he can get behind. … The matchup is right for Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. The quarterback, as usual, is not. … Kenny Stills is the WR18 by average points. Maybe I should start ranking him as such? … With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for the Steelers and Jimmy Smith out for the Ravens, things set up nicely for an under-the-radar Martavis Bryant week. … Marqise Lee and Dede Westbrook shouldn’t be expected to go gangbusters against the Seahawks, but they’re no longer a matchup to put a red X through. … Kelvin Benjamin is returning. Yay? … Trent Taylor went 6/92 in his first game with Jimmy Garoppolo. He could be a match made in heaven with Garoppolo’s quick release.





Week 14 Tight Ends





TE Notes: Alone at the top with Rob Gronkowski suspended, Travis Kelce has a delightful matchup in the Raiders. Kelce has 23 more yards than any other tight end (Gronk is No. 2). … Speaking of Gronk, don’t bother playing Dwayne Allen in his absence. If you’re desperate for a Patriots dart throw, UDFA Jacob Hollister might actually offer more upside (still not recommended). ... Zach Ertz is dealing with his second concussion in three seasons. If he sits against the Rams, backup Trey Burton will offer streamer appeal for desperate playoff-bound owners. … Jimmy Graham has at least one touchdown in seven of his past eight games. His 25 red zone targets are five more than anyone else in the NFL. … Reuniting with Eli Manning after a one-week layoff, Evan Engram remains the TE5 by average points despite a quiet past month. With or without Sean Lee, the Cowboys have been soft up the seam. Lee is tentatively expected to return from his hamstring injury.





Rishard Matthews (hamstring) is expected back for the Titans, but that’s not enough to dent Delanie Walker’s fantasy appeal. With four games to go, 33-year-old Walker is on pace for 901 yards, which would be the second most of his career. … Hunter Henry drew a season-high nine targets in Week 13. He’s the TE7 by average points over the past three weeks. The Redskins are allowing the fourth most tight end points. … Jack Doyle has drawn at least five targets every game since Week 1. Jacoby Brissett’s struggles have made Doyle’s ceiling more volatile, but he is maintaining floor. … Jared Cook is coming off back-to-back one-catch efforts. With Amari Cooper still questionable and the Chiefs boasting arguably the worst defense in the league, I’m giving Cook a(nother) mulligan. … Jameis Winston’s return equaled two touchdowns for Cameron Brate, albeit on two catches. Coughing up the eighth most tight end points, the Lions are a strong matchup.





Vernon Davis has been out-targeted 8-3 by Niles Paul over the past two weeks. The only reason Davis isn’t falling even farther in the ranks is because he has still out-snapped Paul 119-49 in that timespan. … Ricky Seals-Jones is the TE3 by average points over the past three weeks. He might be a #thing, at least with Blaine Gabbert at the controls. Week 14 foe Tennessee is forgiving up the seam. … With C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) back on injured reserve, Stephen Anderson is the starting tight end for an offense/quarterback that loves to target them. The second-year UDFA went off in the role in Week 13, catching 5-of-12 looks for 79 yards and a touchdown. His setup could be even better for Week 14 if Will Fuller (ribs) does not return. Bruce Ellington (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. If you’re missing Gronk, Zach Ertz or are just low on ideas for the fantasy quarterfinals, Anderson’s upside case is easy to make.





Week 14 Kickers





Week 14 Defense/Special Teams