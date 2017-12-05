Week 13: NFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless of whether they were active or on a bye. The most recent target/touch will be on the right side. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five are more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to mostly fantasy relevant players.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (0, 9, 14, 10, 8, 10), J.J. Nelson (0, 2, 4, 3, 4, 8), Jaron Brown (0, 1, 6, 3, 1, 0), John Brown (0, 4, 6, 6, 0, 0), Jermaine Gresham (0, 3, 7, 1, 3, 3), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, 0, 5, 6, 5), Adrian Peterson (0, 4, 2, 1, 5, 0), Kerwynn Williams (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (0, 37, 21, 14, 20, 0), Kerwynn Williams (0, 2, 0, 1, 3, 16),

RZ Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2), Jermaine Gresham (0, 2, 3, 0, 0, 0), Jaron Brown (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), John Brown (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (0, 8, 1, 2, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2)

Inside 5 Carries: Adrian Peterson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Justin Bethel (0, 0, 0, 1-22-0, 0, 0), Patrick Peterson (0, 3-77-0, 2-18-0, 4-73-1, 1-7-0, 1-13-0), Tramon Williams (0, 2-39-0, 3-14-0, 2-12-0, 4-34-0, 1-8-0), Tyrann Mathieu (0, 2-23-0, 2-20-0, 5-51-0, 2-2-0, 5-25-0)





Observations: The Cardinals ran 32 pass plays and Larry Fitzgerald led the team with 31 percent of their target share. Since Blaine Gabbert took over, Fitz is leading the Cardinals with 9.3 targets per game, followed by Ricky Seals-Jones (5.3). While Seals-Jones is averaging 5.3 targets per game, he has yet to play more than 23 percent of the snaps for the Cardinals.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (6, 12, 8, 10, 15, 6), Mohamed Sanu (7, 3, 5, 3, 9, 5), Austin Hooper (6, 6, 6, 2, 5, 4), Taylor Gabriel (1, 4, 3, 2, 3, 2), Tevin Coleman (1, 2, 1, 2, 0, 6), Devonta Freeman (3, 5, 0, 0, 0, 2)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (14, 5, 20, 20, 19, 8), Devonta Freeman (12, 11, 2, 0, 0, 12), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Julio Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (2, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0), Austin Hooper (2, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Mohamed Sanu (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Devonta Freeman (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Tevin Coleman (1, 0, 4, 6, 3, 0), Devonta Freeman (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 2, 4, 1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Blidi Wreh-Wilson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-6-1), Brian Poole (4-33-0, 4-54-0, 4-40-0, 4-50-0, 3-8-0, 0), C.J. Goodwin (0, 0, 0, 1-10-0, 4-39-0, 2-31-0), Desmond Trufant (3-55-1, 2-38-0, 1-13-0, 4-39-0, 2-23-0, 0), Robert Alford (3-43-0, 3-26-0, 2-41-0, 4-51-1, 7-94-0, 1-6-0)

Observations: Devonta Freeman missed two games with a concussion and resumed his starting duties, playing 74 percent of the snaps and out-snapping Tevin Coleman 39:20. Their touch-share was nearly even as Freeman saw 13 touches to 11 for Coleman. Coleman saw six targets after seven-straight games of one target or less.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Devin Funchess (6, 7, 6, 0, 12, 7), Christian McCaffrey (7, 6, 7, 0, 5, 6), Ed Dickson (5, 2, 5, 0, 3, 2), Russell Shepard (1, 2, 7, 0, 0, 5), Jonathan Stewart (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Greg Olsen (0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 0)

Carries: Jonathan Stewart (11, 11, 17, 0, 15, 11), Christian McCaffrey (4, 15, 5, 0, 7, 6), Russell Shepard (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Christian McCaffrey (0, 3, 1, 0, 0, 0), Devin Funchess (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Ed Dickson (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Russell Shepard (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Greg Olsen (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Jonathan Stewart (1, 1, 3, 0, 3, 1), Christian McCaffrey (0, 4, 1, 0, 1, 1),

Inside 5 Carries: Jonathan Stewart (1, 0, 1, 0, 3, 1), Christian McCaffrey (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Captain Munnerlyn (3-42-0, 0, 4-45-0, 0, 0, 3-45-0), Daryl Worley (3-18-0, 1-6-1, 2-30-0, 0, 1-42-0, 1-3-0), James Bradberry (5-60-0, 7-129-0, 4-49-0, 0, 2-61-1, 3-35-0), Kevon Seymour (1-19-0, 3-48-0, 1-12-0, 0, 1-3-1, 1-32-0)

Observations: Christian McCaffrey and Devin Funchess each caught a touchdown pass in this one. Funchess and McCaffrey have accounted for 10 of Cam Newton’s 16 touchdown passes this season. CMC is now the RB8 on the season in PPR leagues.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Kendall Wright (8, 0, 8, 4, 5, 2), Tarik Cohen (3, 0, 2, 6, 2, 4), Jordan Howard (5, 0, 0, 0, 2, 2), Dontrelle Inman (0, 0, 8, 5, 9, 2), Adam Shaheen (1, 0, 2, 4, 1, 0)

Carries: Jordan Howard (23, 0, 15, 15, 8, 13), Tarik Cohen (4, 0, 1, 9, 1, 2)

RZ Targets: Adam Shaheen (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dontrelle Inman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (4, 0, 0, 3, 0, 1), Tarik Cohen (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Jordan Howard (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Bryce Callahan (4-87-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cre'von LeBlanc (0, 0, 0, 2-42-0, 5-35-0, 2-37-0), Kyle Fuller (2-75-0, 0, 7-120-1, 1-24-0, 4-33-0, 5-41-0), Marcus Cooper Sr. (0, 0, 0, 2-45-1, 0, 0), Prince Amukamara (2-32-0, 0, 0, 3-40-0, 4-41-0, 2-26-0)

Observations: Mitch Trubisky passed just 15 times on Sunday, Tarik Cohen saw four targets, while everyone else saw two or less… Jordan Howard saw 44 percent of the Bears’ offensive looks but was held to just 38 yards on the ground with 13 rushing attempts.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Dez Bryant (6, 11, 7, 14, 5, 7), Jason Witten (5, 1, 7, 1, 7, 5), Terrance Williams (3, 9, 4, 7, 5, 3), Cole Beasley (3, 6, 3, 4, 3, 3), Ezekiel Elliott (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rod Smith (0, 0, 6, 0, 2, 1), Alfred Morris (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (33, 27, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alfred Morris (3, 1, 11, 17, 9, 27), Rod Smith (0, 0, 3, 8, 9, 10), Dez Bryant (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Terrance Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Dez Bryant (2, 0, 0, 3, 0, 2), Jason Witten (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Cole Beasley (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Rod Smith (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Terrance Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (4, 6, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alfred Morris (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 8), Rod Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 5)

Inside 5 Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (2, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rod Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), Alfred Morris (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Anthony Brown (4-72-0, 1-10-0, 3-38-1, 3-51-1, 4-86-1, 1-8-0), Chidobe Awuzie (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-10-0), Jourdan Lewis (2-26-1, 0, 3-52-0, 3-31-1, 2-43-0, 2-12-0), Orlando Scandrick (6-58-0, 5-85-1, 6-51-0, 1-10-0, 3-57-1, 4-83-0), Xavier Woods (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2-18-0)

Observations: With the game in hand, Alfred Morris throttled the Redskins defense, running for 127 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries. Since the Ezekiel Elliott suspension, Alf is averaging 16.3 touches per game, while Rod Smith is averaging just 9.0 touches per game. Alf’s reliability may be difficult to count on unless the game script is in the Cowboys’ favor.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (8, 9, 7, 4, 8, 10), Marvin Jones (11, 11, 2, 7, 9, 8), Eric Ebron (6, 4, 3, 7, 4, 4), Theo Riddick (2, 4, 3, 2, 2, 5), T.J. Jones (8, 2, 3, 5, 0, 0), Kenny Golladay (0, 0, 3, 3, 4, 3), Ameer Abdullah (3, 1, 2, 2, 5, 0)

Carries: Ameer Abdullah (11, 21, 11, 11, 6, 0), Theo Riddick (4, 5, 4, 9, 5, 9), Tion Green (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 11), Golden Tate (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (4, 2, 0, 0, 2, 0), Theo Riddick (1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Eric Ebron (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Ameer Abdullah (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Golden Tate (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), T.J. Jones (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ameer Abdullah (0, 5, 2, 1, 1, 0), Theo Riddick (1, 2, 0, 1, 0, 1), Tion Green (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

Inside 5 Carries: Ameer Abdullah (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Theo Riddick (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tion Green (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Darius Slay (2-13-0, 2-17-0, 6-42-0, 2-28-0, 6-74-0, 3-50-0), DJ Hayden (0, 2-14-0, 1-1-0, 1-17-0, 3-38-0, 1-6-0), Nevin Lawson (3-66-0, 2-21-0, 4-73-1, 3-25-0, 1-7-0, 3-26-0), Quandre Diggs (3-120-1, 1-10-0, 1-4-0, 2-28-0, 2-19-0, 4-37-0), Teez Tabor (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-14-0, 1-8-0)

Observations: Marvin Jones (8) and Golden Tate (10) combined for 53 percent of the Lions’ target share against a tough Baltimore defense. With Ameer Abdullah (neck) ruled out, Theo Riddick and Tion Green handled most of the running back duties. Riddick played 63 percent of the snaps and saw 14 touches, while Green played 33 percent of the snaps and saw 11 targets. Each running back scored a rushing touchdown, which puts them at six rushing touchdowns on the year, one-third of their rushing touchdown total.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (0, 10, 8, 10, 9, 6), Jordy Nelson (0, 7, 4, 6, 5, 8), Randall Cobb (0, 5, 4, 6, 4, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 2, 1, 6, 5, 3), Aaron Jones (0, 5, 1, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Jamaal Williams (0, 1, 20, 18, 21, 21), Aaron Jones (0, 5, 3, 0, 0, 1), Randall Cobb (0, 1, 4, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (0, 1, 3, 0, 2, 0), Jordy Nelson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jamaal Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 3, 5), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Jamaal Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Damarious Randall (0, 2-28-1, 4-52-0, 2-25-1, 3-18-0, 2-26-0), Davon House (0, 6-93-1, 7-116-1, 2-14-0, 4-54-0, 1-16-0), Josh Hawkins (0, 0, 0, 1-16-0, 3-33-1, 0), Kevin King (0, 3-55-0, 3-34-0, 0, 3-20-1, 0)

Observations: Jamaal Williams had been averaging 22.7 touches per game over the last three weeks with Aaron Jones (knee) and Ty Montgomery (ribs, IR) out of the lineup. Jones was active for this game but expected to be in a limited role. He saw just one carry (in overtime) as Williams put together his fourth straight game with 20-plus touches. He throttled the Bucs’ defense for 113 yards and a touchdown on the ground on 21 carries. The Packers get the Browns in Week 14; it’s hard to imagine they go away from Williams with how well he is playing.





Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Cooper Kupp (0, 5, 7, 7, 11, 6), Robert Woods (0, 5, 10, 11, 0, 0), Todd Gurley (0, 3, 7, 4, 7, 7), Sammy Watkins (0, 2, 3, 4, 9, 4), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 1), Josh Reynolds (0, 1, 0, 1, 6, 6),

Carries: Todd Gurley (0, 16, 11, 15, 17, 19), Tavon Austin (0, 6, 5, 0, 5, 3)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (0, 2, 0, 1, 1, 2), Sammy Watkins (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 1), Todd Gurley (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Robert Woods (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 2)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (0, 8, 2, 4, 4, 5)

Inside 5 Carries: Todd Gurley (0, 5, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dominique Hatfield (0, 0, 1-10-1, 0, 3-79-1, 0), Kayvon Webster (1-25-0, 0, 1-14-0, 5-70-0, 3-25-0, 4-29-0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (1-21-0, 0, 2-17-0, 4-22-0, 1--7-0, 0), Trumaine Johnson (3-27-0, 0, 2-34-0, 3-56-0, 3-28-0, 5-57-0)

Observations: Cooper Kupp started off hot going 3-55 in the first half, but once the Rams scored a defensive touchdown and went up 16-0, the Rams receiver(s) didn’t see much action. Todd Gurley led the Rams with 47 percent of their offensive looks, tallying up 158 total yards and leading the team in targets (7), receptions (6), and receiving yards (84).

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (10, 0, 12, 9, 11, 5), Kyle Rudolph (7, 0, 7, 7, 4, 5), Stefon Diggs (6, 0, 5, 6, 7, 5), Jerick McKinnon (10, 0, 2, 7, 3, 5), Latavius Murray (1, 0, 0, 2, 1, 3)

Carries: Latavius Murray (19, 0, 17, 15, 20, 16), Jerick McKinnon (14, 0, 10, 14, 13, 9), Stefon Diggs (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: Kyle Rudolph (2, 0, 1, 2, 1, 1), Adam Thielen (2, 0, 2, 2, 0, 0), Stefon Diggs (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Jerick McKinnon (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (2, 0, 4, 3, 8, 4), Jerick McKinnon (1, 0, 3, 1, 1, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Latavius Murray (1, 0, 2, 2, 2, 0), Jerick McKinnon (1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Mackensie Alexander (2-22-0, 0, 3-47-0, 3-44-0, 0, 0), Marcus Sherels (0, 0, 0, 1-7-0, 0, 0), Terence Newman (0, 0, 3-24-0, 4-24-0, 2-2-0, 0), Trae Waynes (2-22-0, 0, 3-56-1, 4-46-0, 2-61-0, 3-37-0), Tramaine Brock (0, 0, 1-5-0, 2-11-0, 0, 0), Xavier Rhodes (2-40-0, 0, 1-5-0, 2-22-0, 7-111-2, 4-52-0)

Observations: With Desmond Trufant (concussion) and Brian Poole (back) inactive, Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen were in prime spots. Sadly, Diggs, Thielen, Jerick McKinnon, and Kyle Rudolph each saw five targets as Case Keenum spread the ball around. Everyone on the Vikings saw five targets or less. Since Week 7, Latavius Murray and McKinnon have had a fairly equal workload as Murray is averaging 18.3 touches per game and 16.0 for McKinnon. Their workload inside the five-yard line has been rather even as well, as Murray has seven and five for McKinnon.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (8, 11, 10, 11, 8, 9), Alvin Kamara (3, 7, 5, 9, 6, 6), Ted Ginn (4, 5, 1, 6, 11, 3), Mark Ingram (6, 1, 0, 4, 3, 7), Coby Fleener (1, 2, 1, 5, 2, 0), Brandon Coleman (1, 1, 4, 2, 0, 2), Willie Snead (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 2)

Carries: Mark Ingram (18, 16, 21, 11, 11, 14), Alvin Kamara (8, 10, 12, 8, 5, 9), Ted Ginn (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Alvin Kamara (0, 0, 2, 2, 1, 0), Mark Ingram (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Michael Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), Ted Ginn (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Brandon Coleman (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Willie Snead (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (1, 0, 6, 0, 1, 5), Alvin Kamara (2, 1, 4, 1, 0, 4), Ted Ginn (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Mark Ingram (1, 0, 4, 0, 1, 2), Alvin Kamara (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): De'Vante Harris (0, 0, 3-41-0, 4-63-1, 5-99-1, 0), Ken Crawley (3-67-0, 2-16-0, 1-10-0, 3-29-0, 0, 3-42-1), Kenny Vaccaro (3-18-0, 0, 0, 0, 6-82-0, 2-41-1), Marshon Lattimore (1-13-0, 3-33-0, 2-18-0, 2-35-0, 0, 0), P.J. Williams (0, 1-11-0, 1-12-0, 4-62-0, 1-24-0, 2-2-0), Sterling Moore (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-14-0, 4-42-0)

Observations: Alvin Kamara’s crazy season continues as he now has seven rushing touchdowns on 86 attempts. For reference, Mark Ingram has nine on 180 attempts, Todd Gurley has eight on 223 attempts, Leonard Fournette has seven on 207 attempts, and Ezekiel Elliott has seven on 191 attempts. He’s averaging a rushing touchdown on every 12.2 rushing attempts. Kamara also has four receiving touchdowns to his name. He and Gurley lead the league with 11 total touchdowns this season, everyone else has nine or less. Lost in the Kamara hype on Sunday, was Michael Thomas scoring his first touchdown since Week 4. Thomas has eight or more targets in 11 of their 12 games.

New York Giants

Targets: Evan Engram (0, 10, 9, 6, 7, 8), Sterling Shepard (0, 9, 13, 0, 0, 6), Shane Vereen (0, 4, 4, 3, 2, 3), Roger Lewis (0, 3, 4, 4, 7, 3), Tavarres King (0, 6, 4, 5, 4, 9), Wayne Gallman (0, 1, 1, 4, 2, 1), Orleans Darkwa (0, 2, 2, 4, 1, 1)

Carries: Orleans Darkwa (0, 16, 14, 20, 11, 14), Wayne Gallman (0, 9, 3, 6, 9, 3), Paul Perkins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Shane Vereen (0, 0, 5, 2, 3, 1), Tavarres King (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0),

RZ Targets: Sterling Shepard (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Evan Engram (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Roger Lewis (0, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0), Tavarres King (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Shane Vereen (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 2, 4, 1, 2), Wayne Gallman (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2)

Inside 5 Carries: Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brandon Dixon (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4-54-0), Darryl Morris (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2-12-0), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (0, 1-5-0, 1-0-0, 5-20-0, 0, 2-20-0), Donte Deayon (0, 0, 0, 1-9-0, 2-39-0, 0), Eli Apple (0, 1-4-1, 1-2-0, 0, 0, 0), Janoris Jenkins (0, 0, 5-131-1, 3-45-0, 1-14-1, 0), Ross Cockrell (0, 5-75-1, 0, 1-11-0, 4-40-1, 4-37-0)

Observations: With Geno Smith at the helm, Evan Engram bounced back nicely, with eight targets and putting together a 7-99-1 line. Sterling Shepard was active for the first in two weeks and was targeted six times, behind Engram and Tavarres King (nine). The Giants fired most of their staff as I’m writing this and Ian Rapoport reported to not be surprised if Eli Manning is planted back into the starting lineup in Week 14.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Alshon Jeffery (8, 11, 0, 7, 9, 6), Zach Ertz (6, 0, 0, 5, 12, 4), Nelson Agholor (3, 4, 0, 5, 6, 12), Torrey Smith (2, 2, 0, 4, 5, 7), Trey Burton (2, 4, 0, 0, 0, 7), Corey Clement (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 3), Jay Ajayi (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 4), Kenjon Barner (2, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), LeGarrette Blount (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: LeGarrette Blount (16, 9, 0, 13, 15, 8), Corey Clement (10, 12, 0, 6, 4, 3), Jay Ajayi (0, 8, 0, 7, 5, 9), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Zach Ertz (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Nelson Agholor (0, 1, 0, 2, 1, 1), Alshon Jeffery (0, 1, 0, 2, 2, 0), Torrey Smith (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Trey Burton (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Corey Clement (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jay Ajayi (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (1, 2, 0, 2, 2, 4), Corey Clement (0, 3, 0, 2, 1, 0), Jay Ajayi (0, 2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Corey Clement (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dexter McDougle (2-12-0, 2-20-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jalen Mills (2-26-0, 2-25-0, 0, 5-46-0, 1-11-0, 5-42-1), Jaylen Watkins (2-22-0, 1-12-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Patrick Robinson (0, 2-27-0, 0, 3-16-0, 2-24-0, 2-13-0), Rasul Douglas (0, 3-42-1, 0, 0, 3-36-0, 0), Ronald Darby (0, 0, 0, 8-74-0, 4-35-0, 2-16-0)

Observations: Nelson Agholor had a massive game with 12 targets, going 7-141-1 against the Seahawks. The Eagles receivers could be in line for increased target share if Zach Ertz (concussion) doesn’t suit up against the Rams in Week 14. The Eagles’ backfield is essentially unusable as none of the running backs are averaging more than 12 touches per game since the trade for Jay Ajayi.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: Carlos Hyde (9, 11, 3, 0, 13, 5), Marquise Goodwin (3, 8, 2, 0, 6, 8), George Kittle (4, 5, 0, 0, 2, 3), Trent Taylor (3, 3, 0, 0, 3, 6), Aldrick Robinson (2, 8, 1, 0, 3, 0), Matt Breida (6, 4, 2, 0, 1, 1), Garrett Celek (2, 4, 6, 0, 2, 4)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (12, 12, 17, 0, 16, 17), Matt Breida (5, 1, 9, 0, 1, 12), Marquise Goodwin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: George Kittle (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Marquise Goodwin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Carlos Hyde (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Garrett Celek (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Louis Murphy (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Matt Breida (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 6), Matt Breida (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Carlos Hyde (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Ahkello Witherspoon (3-66-1, 2-63-1, 3-24-0, 0, 3-37-1, 1-14-0), Dontae Johnson (2-31-0, 1-15-0, 4-48-1, 0, 4-66-0, 1-13-0), Greg Mabin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-8-1), K'Waun Williams (0, 0, 4-56-0, 0, 1-6-0, 3-17-0), Leon Hall (0, 4-47-0, 1-21-0, 0, 0, 0)

Observations: Marquise Goodwin appeared to be Jimmy Garoppolo’s favorite target as he led the 49ers with eight targets, catching all eight of them for 99 yards. Goodwin gets a very burnable Houston secondary in Week 14. Carlos Hyde saw five targets in this game after averaging 7.9 targets per game over the last six games with C.J. Beathard behind center.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (10, 12, 6, 6, 3, 7), Jimmy Graham (5, 8, 9, 11, 6, 4), Paul Richardson (7, 3, 2, 8, 7, 4), Tyler Lockett (8, 8, 2, 5, 1, 2), J.D. McKissic (2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 3), Eddie Lacy (0, 1, 0, 0, 3, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 4)

Carries: Eddie Lacy (6, 6, 0, 3, 17, 1), J.D. McKissic (4, 3, 5, 7, 4, 1), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 6, 0, 16), C.J. Prosise (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Lockett (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Doug Baldwin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Jimmy Graham (4, 0, 4, 5, 1, 2), Paul Richardson (4, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Doug Baldwin (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Eddie Lacy (1, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 1, 0, 2, 2, 1), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Byron Maxwell (0, 0, 0, 1-11-0, 5-60-1, 6-121-1), Jeremy Lane (1-6-0, 0, 2-34-0, 6-97-0, 3-39-0, 0), Justin Coleman (1-5-0, 3-47-0, 6-44-0, 2-11-1, 2-34-0, 4-18-0), Neiko Thorpe (0, 0, 0, 0, 2-20-0, 0), Richard Sherman (5-156-2, 3-35-0, 1-18-0, 0, 0, 0), Shaquill Griffin (4-94-0, 3-71-0, 1-16-0, 0, 0, 4-41-0)

Observations: The Seahawks may have finally found a running back as Mike Davis saw 20 touches (16 carries) and catching all four of his targets for 37 yards. He played 73 percent of the snaps, while everyone else 15 percent or less. Davis garnered 16 of the 19 running back carries. He looks like a great addition to add to your fantasy playoff teams.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (10, 6, 0, 10, 12, 6), DeSean Jackson (8, 4, 10, 3, 11, 3), Cameron Brate (5, 4, 3, 3, 2, 6), Adam Humphries (6, 2, 4, 4, 6, 4), Charles Sims (0, 2, 4, 5, 5, 2), O.J. Howard (2, 2, 0, 4, 4, 2), Chris Godwin (2, 1, 10, 2, 2, 3), Doug Martin (2, 0, 2, 3, 0, 0), Jacquizz Rodgers (1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 3, 0, 2, 0, 4)





Carries: Doug Martin (18, 8, 20, 19, 7, 0), Jacquizz Rodgers (1, 0, 3, 1, 8, 3), Peyton Barber (0, 11, 2, 0, 5, 23), Charles Sims (0, 0, 3, 1, 1, 3), Bobo Wilson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), DeSean Jackson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Cameron Brate (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), Mike Evans (0, 0, 0, 1, 3, 0), DeSean Jackson (0, 0, 0, 1, 3, 1), Chris Godwin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), O.J. Howard (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Adam Humphries (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Doug Martin (0, 0, 4, 7, 0, 0), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Peyton Barber (0, 1, 0, 0, 3, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Peyton Barber (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 1), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brent Grimes (0, 0, 4-68-1, 4-28-0, 7-97-0, 4-23-0), Javien Elliott (1-0-0, 0, 3-35-0, 0, 0, 0), Robert McClain (0, 4-42-0, 0, 5-50-0, 1-5-0, 3-28-0), Ryan Smith (3-25-0, 5-44-0, 3-44-0, 5-94-1, 6-89-1, 1-5-0), Vernon Hargreaves (2-13-0, 2-9-0, 2-16-0, 0, 0, 0)





Observations: With Jameis Winston back, Cameron Brate came back to life, seeing six targets. He only caught two passes, but both of them were for touchdowns. With Doug Martin out, Peyton Barber throttled the Packers’ defense for 102 yards on the ground on 23 carries and catching all four of his targets for 41 yards. Mike Evans has averaged 8.9 targets per game over the last six weeks, but he hasn’t scored since Week 7 or topped 100 receiving yards all season.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Jamison Crowder (13, 0, 11, 8, 10, 7), Vernon Davis (4, 9, 11, 6, 1, 2), Ryan Grant (7, 3, 3, 3, 2, 9), Josh Doctson (3, 5, 7, 7, 4, 5), Terrelle Pryor (1, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Reed (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Samaje Perine (0, 0, 1, 2, 4, 3), Byron Marshall (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 6)





Carries: Samaje Perine (0, 2, 9, 23, 24, 12), Byron Marshall (0, 0, 0, 1, 4, 4), Jamison Crowder (2, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Jamison Crowder (0, 0, 3, 0, 2, 1), Josh Doctson (1, 0, 1, 2, 1, 1), Ryan Grant (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Vernon Davis (0, 1, 3, 1, 0, 0), Terrelle Pryor (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Samaje Perine (0, 0, 2, 5, 5, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Samaje Perine (0, 0, 2, 2, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bashaud Breeland (0, 2-15-0, 4-66-1, 4-37-0, 1-4-0, 3-45-1), Josh Norman (0, 3-41-1, 5-82-1, 2-30-0, 4-58-0, 4-33-0), Kendall Fuller (4-22-0, 4-37-0, 4-23-1, 2-22-0, 0, 3-16-0), Quinton Dunbar (4-62-0, 2-34-0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Observations: The Redskins struggled as they got blown out by the Cowboys. Jamison Crowder saw his fifth-straight game with seven or more targets and he leads the Redskins with 8.6 targets per game over their last six games. Ryan Grant saw a team-high nine targets and went 5-76-1, but he saw three or fewer targets in their last four games. The Redskins’ receivers draw a tough matchup against the Chargers in Week 14.











