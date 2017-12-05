Waiver Wire: Week 14

Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Welcome to the 14th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. With the playoffs upon us, this column will shift its focus almost solely on the present. That does not mean stashes will be ignored completely, but they will be relegated to the watch list. Also, a section highlighting widely-available players with good matchups in Weeks 15, 16, and 17 has been added for each position.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players worth keeping an eye on, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List



With the playoffs upon us, the drop list can be simplified to any player, within reason, who is not going to be in the starting lineup this week. Of course, stashing players like Aaron Rodgers for the later rounds makes sense if bench space is available, but do not be afraid to cut a bench stash to pick up someone with less upside who will actually help get a win this week.



Quarterbacks

1. Jimmy Garoppolo

2. Josh McCown

3. Jameis Winston

4. DeShone Kizer



Running Backs

1. Mike Davis

2. Peyton Barber

3. Giovani Bernard

4. Kerwynn Williams

5. Theo Riddick

6. Tion Green

7. Matt Forte

8. Rod Smith

9. Andre Ellington

Bench Stashes: Aaron Jones, Marlon Mack, Austin Ekeler



Wide Receivers

1. Dede Westbrook

2. Marquise Goodwin

3. Corey Coleman

4. Jermaine Kearse

5. Mike Wallace

6. Dontrelle Inman

7. Trent Taylor

Bench Stashes: Josh Doctson, Corey Davis, Kenny Golladay



Tight Ends

1. Stephen Anderson

2. Trey Burton

3. Ricky Seals-Jones

4. Julius Thomas



Defense/Special Teams

1. Green Bay Packers

2. Cincinnati Bengals

3. Buffalo Bills

4. New York Jets



Kickers

1. Dan Bailey

2. Travis Coons

3. Mason Crosby

4. Stephen Hauschka





QUARTERBACKS

1. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers – Owned in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues

It was not a good fantasy outing by Garoppolo, but he looked good against what had been a solid defense in his first start. Now he gets a date with a crumbling Texans defense which has given up at least 18 fantasy points to five of the last six quarterbacks they have faced. With the Titans up after that, Garoppolo could be a multi-week option.



2. Josh McCown, Jets – Owned in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues

It might be odd to see a quarterback heading to Denver on this list, but McCown has been that good of a fantasy option since the bye including a tough matchup against the Panthers in Week 12 while the Broncos have given up multiple touchdown passes in each of their last five games including three scores in three of those contests. Even Jay Cutler managed to post a respectable fantasy line last week, as good a sign as any this is not the pass defense of old.



3. Jameis Winston, Bucs – Owned in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues

Winston did not play particularly well in his first game back, but he did manage 270 yards and two touchdowns. Now he gets to face a Lions defense which allowed Joe Flacco of all people to throw for 269 yards and two scores after giving up 27 fantasy points to Case Keenum the week before.



4. DeShone Kizer, Browns – Owned in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues

Playing Kizer in an elimination game seems like the definition of dumb, but he has quietly been a consistent fantasy option the last several weeks because of his contributions on the ground. Over his last five games, Kizer is averaging 36 rushing yards with three touchdowns over that span. With his passing numbers likely to be better in a good matchup with the Packers – if we like Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman, then it makes sense Kizer is going to have a solid passing day – he is an option even in an elimination game.



Week 15: The Panthers will be a tough matchup for Aaron Rodgers, but he will be worth starting if active…Tyrod Taylor’s health is the big question, but he would get the Dolphins if active…Playing Blake Bortles in an elimination game feels like a bad idea, but he will get a date with the Texans.

Week 16: Case Keenum will be in a good spot against the Packers…Assuming he is still starting, Siemian will once again have a good matchup against Washington, but that feels dangerous in the fantasy Super Bowl.

Week 17: Assuming he is healthy and still starting, Tyrod Taylor finishes up his great playoff run with another game against the Dolphins…Jacoby Brissett has a tough run through the playoffs, but he finishes up in a great spot at home against the Texans.



Watch List: Tyrod Taylor will be an exceptional option if he is able to play against the Colts, but his knee injury seems like it will cost him at least a week…It is tough to get on board with Eli Manning even in a good matchup considering what he had done before the benching, but he will at least have Sterling Shepard back…Blake Bortles had a good game on Sunday, but the Colts are the only team he has thrown for more than 275 yards against this season, and the Seahawks’ defense looked pretty good Sunday night despite the injuries…They are not the Jaguars, but Buffalo’s pass defense has been solid all season, and Jacoby Brissett has struggled as of late…The Patriots have not allowed multiple touchdowns to a quarterback since Week 6, and it is tough to get excited about Jay Cutler even in good matchups…Joe Flacco had his best game of the season against the Lions, but the Steelers are a different story…Despite a good matchup, there is no way to trust Brett Hundley right now…Blaine Gabbert has a good matchup, but he took a step back last week.



