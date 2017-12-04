Ryan McDowell

Dynasty First Down

Dynasty First Down Week 13

Monday, December 4, 2017


Welcome to the Dynasty Three & Out, where each week we’ll focus on three players gaining value and three others losing dynasty value based on the latest news and performances on the field.

 

Note: Any dynasty ADP or dynasty trades referenced in this article can be found at dynastyleaguefootball.com

 

Risers:

 

Jamaal Williams, RB GB

 

The Green Bay Packers backfield has been a complete carousel this season, beginning with RB Ty Montgomery dominating the touches, before getting hurt and being replaced by rookie RB Jamaal Williams, who also immediately suffered an injury. That opened the door for another rookie, RB Aaron Jones to earn the starting role before he…you guessed it…got hurt. The Pack turned back to Williams, who has played like one of the best backs in the league, carrying the Green Bay offense over the past two weeks. Since his Week Nine return from the injury that cost him two games, Williams is the RB8, including weekly finishes of RB7 and RB2, pending Monday Night Football, the past two games. Jones is also back and healthy, though he only carried the ball once in Week Thirteen, an overtime touchdown run that sealed the game for the Pack. Although it is fair to expect the rookies to share the workload, Williams has certainly been impressive and his value should reflect that.

 

Williams entered our dynasty ADP database in February with other rookies and had a debut ADP of 147 overall. That jumped to 124 in June, after he was drafted by the Packers and most clearly preferred him to Jones, who was drafted later in the draft. Williams actually bottomed out in November, when Jones had taken over and Williams was on the shelf, sporting an ADP of 188, but that jumped 40 spots and his current data point is 148.



Ryan McDowell is a senior writer for dynastyleaguefootball.com. You can follow him on Twitter @RyanMc23.
Email :Ryan McDowell


