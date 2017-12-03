Matchups: SNF & MNF

Matchups: SNF & MNFSunday, December 3, 2017
Sunday Night Football
Philadelphia @ Seattle
Team Totals: Eagles 26.5, Seahawks 20.5
Behind a leaky offensive line, Russell Wilson’s matchup-proof capabilities will be put to the test against a Philly defense that ranks first in quarterback hits (85), sixth in sacks (31), and second in interceptions (16), and has held each of its last four signal callers faced to fantasy results of QB18 or worse. There are reasons for Wilson optimism, however. Seattle has almost no shot at running the ball successfully on Philadelphia’s front – forcing the entire offensive load onto Wilson – while the Eagles are yielding the NFL’s eighth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks (202). Due to his offensive-engine usage, I think Wilson maintains a high floor and ceiling despite the imposing draw. … The Seahawks jammed 20 touches into Eddie Lacy in last week’s loss to San Francisco, unsuccessfully producing 61 scoreless yards. Regardless of his projected workload, Lacy isn’t a realistic fantasy option against the Eagles, who rank No. 3 in run-defense DVOA and have limited enemy backs to 2.88 yards per carry. … With Lacy in the Week 12 featured role, passing-game specialist J.D. McKissic’s snaps dipped to 46% against the 49ers, managing 46 scoreless yards on eight touches. The Seahawks’ refusal to commit to McKissic as anything more than a lightly-used change-up back renders him a shaky PPR flex option. The Eagles have defended running backs stingily in the passing game, allowing the NFL’s tenth-fewest receiving yards (439) to the position.
Wilson’s targets since Seattle’s Week 6 bye: Doug Baldwin 49; Jimmy Graham 45; Tyler Lockett 31; Paul Richardson 29; McKissic 25; Nick Vannett 8; Luke Willson 6; Lacy and Tanner McEvoy 5. … While slot man Baldwin’s macro matchup is favorable against an Eagles defense surrendering the NFL’s third-most catches (143) and ninth-most yards (1,732) to wide receivers, his micro matchup is concerning against Eagles slot CB Patrick Robinson, who has PFF’s No. 3 coverage grade among 119 qualified corners. The last three notable slot receivers to face Philly are Kendall Wright (2/15/0), Cole Beasley (2/7/0), and Jamison Crowder (2/28/0). … Graham has been unflappably consistent with 55-plus yards and/or a touchdown in nine straight games. Graham’s on-paper matchup is neutral against a Philly defense that ranks 14th in catches (52) and 19th in yards (525) allowed to tight ends, but he is a fantasy asset to count on each week. … Still scoreless on the season and held below 40 yards in six of Seattle’s last seven games, Lockett’s weekly targets dipped to 2 > 5 > 1 in Weeks 10-12. Richardson has been more involved with target counts of 8 > 7 in the last two games and remains the superior WR3/flex option every week. Neither has a truly standout matchup against Philadelphia’s Ronald Darby-improved outside coverage.
Although playing at The Clink never makes for an ideal spot, Seattle’s injury-marred defense should not be viewed as a daunting obstacle for white-hot Carson Wentz, who has earned elite every-week QB1 treatment with top-seven fantasy results in 9-of-11 starts. The Seahawks are missing SS Kam Chancellor (neck), CB Richard Sherman (Achilles’), and DE Cliff Avril (neck), and Wentz has shown matchup-proof scoring ability all season. It can’t hurt that Seattle has allowed the NFL’s seventh-most rushing yards to quarterbacks (212), while Wentz is fourth at his position in rushing attempts (55) and seventh in rushing yards (253). This is also a game where Philadelphia may have to throw more than usual to win. … That’s because Seattle plays lights-out run defense, limiting enemy running backs to a 164/450/2.74/6 rushing line in its last eight games and the NFL’s second-fewest receiving yards (311) on the year. Jay Ajayi has failed to assert himself into a lead-back role through three games as an Eagle, managing touch counts of 8 > 8 > 6 on snap rates of 25% > 20% > 28%. LeGarrette Blount has remained the touch leader (9 > 13 > 15), although all three games were blowout wins by Philadelphia, playing into Blount’s hands as a clock-killing late-game pounder. Corey Clement (12 > 6 > 5) has stayed involved on passing downs and in the red zone. In a bad draw against the Seahawks, all three Eagles running backs are flex options to avoid.
Wentz’s targets since Philly’s Week 10 bye: Alshon Jeffery 16; Zach Ertz 14; Nelson Agholor 10; Torrey Smith 9; Ajayi and Brent Celek 3; Mack Hollins and Kenjon Barner 2; Clement 1. … Ertz showed he is over his midseason hamstring injury in last week’s 10/103/1 pummeling of Chicago. His Week 13 matchup is favorable against Chancellor-less Seattle, which gave up 5/106/0 to Rams tight ends in Week 5, 6/60/1 to Evan Engram in Week 7, 6/72/0 to Vernon Davis in Week 9, 5/64/1 to Jermaine Gresham in Week 10, and 4/30/1 to Falcons tight ends in Week 11. … A model of consistency whose matchup is improved by Seattle's secondary injuries, Jeffery has logged 70-plus yards and/or a touchdown in seven of his last ten games with five TDs in the last four. Jeffery has earned every-week WR1 treatment as a featured member of Philly's high-octane passing attack. … Agholor has been a touchdown-or-bust flex option all season, clearing 60 yards in 2-of-11 weeks and averaging just 4.8 targets per game.
Score Prediction: Eagles 27, Seahawks 24
Monday Night Football
Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati
Team Totals: Steelers 24, Bengals 19
Ben Roethlisberger enters Week 13 with top-12 fantasy results in four straight games to face his stiffest challenge since these teams last met in Week 7, when Roethlisberger posted his highest passer rating of the season (117.4) in Pittsburgh’s 29-14 home-game rout of Cincinnati. Roethlisberger is never as safe a fantasy bet on the road, but he is tough to get away from based on his improved on-field play and the Bengals’ allowance of top-15 finishes to five of their last six quarterbacks faced, including DeShone Kizer’s season highs in passing yards (268), yards per attempt (8.65), and QB rating (86.5) last week. Showing a consistently high floor, Big Ben hasn’t finished worse than QB15 since Week 6. … Le’Veon Bell set consecutive season highs in targets (11, 14) in Weeks 11-12 and now draws a Bengals defense that has allowed the NFL’s fourth-most catches (68) to running backs and yielded Bell’s second-highest receiving-yardage total of the year (58) in Week 7. Although Cincinnati has defended the run stoutly for the most part on an efficiency basis, Marvin Lewis’ defense has given up 110-plus rushing yards in six straight games and coughed up a 22/130/5.91/0 rushing line to Browns backs last week. Bell has scored 22-of-31 (71%) career rushing TDs in away games, including all five of his 2017 scores.
Big Ben’s target distribution since the Steelers’ Week 9 bye: Antonio Brown 32; Le’Veon 31; Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster 15; Jesse James 14; Eli Rogers 8; Vance McDonald 2. … Cincinnati annually poses Brown’s toughest matchups, having held him to stat lines of 3/58/0 > 4/39/0 > 7/87/0 > 6/47/1 > 4/65/1 in these teams’ last five meetings. Just one wideout has topped 65 yards against the Bengals since Week 3. … With Smith-Schuster on the shelf last week, Bryant established an eight-week high in routes run (49) on his second-highest snap rate (80%) of the season. In a tough draw, Bryant’s WR3/flex viability hinges on Smith-Schuster’s availability. … If Smith-Schuster goes, he will be a shaky bet as a rookie battling a hamstring injury against Cincinnati’s stout pass defense. … With McDonald (ankle, knee) due back, the Steelers’ tight end rotation can be ignored for streamer purposes.
After surprisingly waking up Brett Hundley due to various defensive busts in last week’s 31-28 win, the Steelers get a chance to right the ship against a Cincinnati offensive line that ranks 26th in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Sack Rate and has allowed the NFL’s 12th-most sacks (28). When these clubs met in Week 7, Andy Dalton took four sacks and threw two picks, managing an anemic 140 yards on 30 pass attempts. Dalton’s last two fantasy results against Steelers DC Keith Butler’s defense are QB20 > QB24, finishing below 160 passing yards in both. Dalton is a two-quarterback-league starter only facing a Pittsburgh defense that ranks second in sacks (38) and has held seven of its last ten quarterbacks faced to QB15 results or worse. … Joe Mixon also catches a tough draw after last week’s season-best game, facing a Steelers defense that has held running backs to a paltry 105/316/3.10/1 rushing line in its last six games while ranking a middling 17th in receiving yards (472) allowed to the position, a number Jamaal Williams single-handedly spiked on last week’s perfectly-designed 54-yard screen-pass score. Despite his stingy opponent, Mixon is a volume-based RB2 play at worst with 20-plus touches in consecutive games. Mixon set season highs in playing time (75%) and touches (26) in last week’s eruption against Cleveland.
Dalton’s targets since the Bengals’ Week 6 bye: A.J. Green 39; Brandon LaFell 35; Tyler Kroft 25; Mixon 18; Giovani Bernard 14; Josh Malone 10; Alex Erickson 5; Tyler Boyd 3; John Ross 2. … This is an eruption spot for Green against a Joe Haden-less Pittsburgh secondary that has fallen apart, yielding big plays and box scores to Marvin Jones (6/128/0), Rishard Matthews (5/113/1), Chester Rogers (6/104/1), T.J. Jones (4/88/0), Golden Tate (7/86/0), Davante Adams (5/82/1), and Donte Moncrief (1/60/1) in its last four games. … LaFell has failed to reach 50 yards in 10-of-11 games despite playing 88% of the Bengals’ snaps. … Delanie Walker in Week 11 (6/92/0) is the lone tight end to clear 60 yards against the Steelers this year, and Kroft has cleared 50 in just 2-of-11 games. Kroft is a touchdown-or-bust streamer facing a Pittsburgh defense surrending the NFL’s third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends.
Score Prediction: Steelers 24, Bengals 20
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter
.
Email :Evan Silva