Week 13 Live Blog

Sunday, December 3, 2017

Week Thirteen, or Josh Gordon Week, is here! After finally being reinstated from a long suspension, Gordon is back on the field for the Browns and starting. A player ending his long starting streak is Giants QB Eli Manning, who will backup new starter Geno Smith and is reportedly considering retirement. Also, QB Jimmy Garoppolo is making his first start for the 49ers.

(1:50PM) The Vikings have taken the lead in Atlanta, thanks to a touchdown reception by RB Jerick McKinnon, a two-yarder from QB Case Keenum. Although McKinnon got the score, RB Latavius Murray has led the way with 45 rushing yards on just six carries so far.

(1:46PM) The Jets have tied up the game after the Chiefs got off to the quick lead. QB Josh McCown pushed over the goal line for the score to know it at 14. WR Robby Anderson fell a yard short of scoring a touchdown for the sixth consecutive game, but McCown put a bow on the drive.

(1:40PM) In the Vikings/Falcons matchup, there is only an Atlanta field goal through one quarter. The RBs are doing work for the Falcons as RB Devonta Freeman returns to the lineup and has 25 rushing yards. RB Tevin Coleman also has 25 yards, but as a receiver, along with four rushing yards. WR Julio Jones does not have a reception yet.

(1:36PM) Bears rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky just put his team on top, hitting WR Dontrelle Inman for an eight-yard touchdown to put Chicago ahead of the Niners. Inman continues to be the top option in the Bears passing game. RB Jordan Howard broke off a 14-yard run earlier in the drive.

(1:24PM) After a touchdown run from rookie RB Elijah McGuire was overturned upon official review, veteran RB Bilal Powell took advanatge and got the Jets on the board with a one-yard score. KC now leads 14-7. McGuire has three rushes for 24 yards, leding the three-headed backfield.

(1:18PM) Jaguars WR Marqise Lee was shut down last week, as most expected facing DB Patrick Peterson, but his matchup with the Colts today was quite appealing. He's paying off early with a touchdown catch from QB Blake Bortles, giving Jacksonville a lead. The play was made possible after a fake punt executed by the Jags special teams spanning 29 yards.

(1:16PM) For the struggling Chiefs, it was reported this morning that HC Andy Reid would be giving up play-calling duties and his replacement, OC Matt Nagy is making a quick impact. Already leading 7-0, QB Alex Smith and TE Travis Kelce connected for a second touchdown, this time for 36 yards. Kelce already has 3/90/2 and I hope he's in your lineup!

(1:14PM) Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston is back after missing a couple of weeks and that means good news for TE Cameron Brate, who has been a non-factor with backup QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. Brate caught a 28-yard touchdown down the middle of the field for the touchdown, giving TB the early lead.

(1:11PM) The Chiefs are on the board as they easily moved down the field against the Jets defense. QB Alex Smith hit TE Travis Kelce for a 32-yarder and followed that with another 22-yard connection, this time for a touchdown. Kansas City leads 7-0 in New York.