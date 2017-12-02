Weather: Week 13 Forecasts

Saturday, December 2, 2017

As it gets later in the year, bad weather becomes more frequent and starts to impact games more. Luckily Week 13 features games that are either played in a dome or have relatively mild weather. Speaking of Week 13, when setting your lineups this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings. Onto the weather….

Worry-Free Weather



Week 13 features a lot of worry-free weather with low winds, clear skies and moderate temperatures.



Houston at Tennessee (1:00 PM ET): Marcus Mariota and the Titans offense will look to get back on track this week against the struggling Texans defense. Weather doesn’t look like it will be a factor with 57 degree temperatures and clear skies forecasted.



Kansas City at NY Jets (1:00 PM ET): After starting out 5-0, the Chiefs have gone 1-5 and will now travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the underrated Jets. Mild 50 degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies are expected in this matchup. Start all fantasy options as normal.

Denver at Miami (1:00 PM ET): Both teams came into 2017 with high expectations but have underperformed them by quite a lot. Neither team has been able to find their groove on offense but will have a chance to change that in 78 degree temperatures with clear skies on Sunday.



Detroit at Baltimore (1:00 PM ET): The Lions travel to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Ravens. 54 degree temperatures with clear skies shouldn’t affect this game. Fantasy options can be started as usual.



New England at Buffalo (1:00 PM ET): The Patriots and Bills will feature some of the coldest weather of Week 13, but that isn’t saying much. 41 degree temperatures with clear skies are expected in this one, meaning all fantasy options should be started.

San Francisco at Chicago (1:00 PM ET): Jimmy Garoppolo will draw his first start as a 49er on the road in the Windy City. This isn’t an ideal matchup for him as Evan Silva noted in his matchups column, “The Bears' pass defense has held seven of its last ten quarterbacks faced to results of QB16 or worse.” 46 degree temperatures with clear skies won’t impact this game.



Tampa Bay at Green Bay (1:00 PM ET): Jameis Winston will return after a three game absence to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field. 44 degree temperatures with clear skies are forecasted, meaning all fantasy options can be started as normal.



Indianapolis at Jacksonville (1:00 PM ET): The Jaguars will host the Colts with some of the best weather of the week. 70 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies are forecasted. Start all fantasy options as usual.



Cleveland at LA Chargers (1:00 PM ET): The Browns will look to pick up their first win of the season against the Chargers. They are at steep odds however as they are two-touchdown underdogs. 69 degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies are expected.



NY Giants at Oakland (4:25 PM ET): The Raiders will be without their top two receivers in Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree against the Giants in Week 13. 56 degree temperatures with clear skies are forecasted for this matchup.



Philadelphia at Seattle (8:30 PM ET): The Sunday night game will feature a matchup between two premier NFC teams. Weather shouldn’t play a factor with 44 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies forecasted.



Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (8:30 PM ET, Monday): This game has the potential to feature some higher wind speeds, but is currently forecasted for only 12 MPH winds. 15 MPH winds are generally the threshold for when weather impacts the game making it important to check the weather closer to game time. Beyond the wind, 60 degree temperatures with overcast skies are expected









Home Teams are Dome Teams

Three games will be played in domes this week, including two at 4:25 PM ET.



Minnesota at Atlanta (1:00 PM ET)



Carolina at New Orleans (4:25 PM ET)



LA Rams at Arizona (4:25 PM ET)