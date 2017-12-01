Injury Report: Week 13

Injury Report: Week 13Friday, December 1, 2017
Week 13 of the fantasy football season is here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need leave the weekend with a win. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 13 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, Rich Hribar hits all the relevant stats in his Worksheet, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in the original and best Matchups Column.
As for me, I am here to shed light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
Early Games
Bucs @ Packers
*Despite being listed as questionable, Jameis Winston (shoulder) is fully expected to return following a full week of practice, and he should have the services of DeSean Jackson (foot, questionable) and Cameron Brate (hip, questionable), who both got in limited practices on Thursday and Friday. It is a risk, but Winston is a streaming option in a good matchup. The injury news is not all good for Tampa, however, as they will be without Doug Martin (concussion), CB Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring), DE Robert Ayers (concussion), S T.J. Ward (concussion), DT Clinton McDonald (back), and S Josh Robinson (hamstring).
*Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) could resume practicing Saturday and looks extremely like to return when first eligible Week 15, but Ty Montgomery’s (ribs) season is over after he was placed on injured reserve Friday. That leaves Jamaal Williams and perhaps Aaron Jones (knee, questionable) to carry the load this week and the rest of the season. Jones was listed as a limited participant all week, but that may have been generous. He is a game-time call. If Jones is out, Williams will be a solid RB2. If Jones is active, both will be risky FLEX plays until we see how the workload shakes out. CB Kevin King (shoulder) will join Montgomery on the sidelines while OLB Clay Matthews (groin), OLB Ahmad Brooks (back), DT Kenny Clark (ankle), and OG Lucas Patrick (hand) are questionable.
Texans @ Titans
*Neither DeAndre Hopkins (foot) nor Lamar Miller (knee) was listed on the final report, but Will Fuller remains sidelined with injured ribs. Bruce Ellington has averaged eight targets the last four games and will be a viable play in a good matchup with Fuller out. Houston will also be without OT Julien Davenport (shoulder) and OLB Brennan Scarlett (foot).
*Rishard Matthews returned to a limited session Friday, but it was his first work since injuring his hamstring in practice last week. He still seems on the wrong side of questionable, but he at least has a shot to suit up. Corey Davis will be an upside WR3 if Matthews sits, but he should be left on the bench if Matthews is able to go. DeMarco Murray missed Thursday's practice with an illness, but he was a full go on Friday.
Lions @ Ravens
*Ameer Abdullah (neck) returned to a limited practice Friday, but he is still extremely questionable and will likely come down to a game-time decision. Even if he plays, Abdullah is at best a touchdown-or-bust FLEX. Theo Riddick and Dwayne Washington will handle the backfield work if Abdullah sits. RG T.J. Lang (foot) is also questionable while C Travis Swanson (knee) and CB Jamal Agnew (knee) are out.
*Alex Collins sat out Wednesday’s practice with a calf injury, but he got in full sessions the next two days. He will play despite a questionable tag and is a solid RB2 in a good matchup. LT Ronnie Stanley (knee), CB Jimmy Smith (Achilles), LB C.J. Mosley (ankle), and CB Marlon Humphrey (thigh) are also questionable. All of them should play. OG Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder) is out.
49ers @ Bears
*C.J. Beathard (knee, hip) got in a full practice Friday and will be ready to back up Jimmy Garoppolo. RT Trent Brown (shoulder) is the biggest name on the injury report, and he will likely play through a questionable tag following a limited week of practice. The same is true of S Adrian Colbert (thumb) and CB Ahkello Witherspoon (ankle).
*LB Isaiah Irving (knee) is out, S Adrian Amos (hamstring) is doubtful, and S DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle, questionable) and CB Deon Bush (ankle, questionable) look likely to join them on the sidelines after sitting out Thursday and Friday. In brighter secondary news, S Quintin Demps (broken arm, injured reserve) resumed practicing this week, so perhaps he can provide some help for the banged-up unit. CB Bryce Callahan (knee), CB Cre’von LeBlanc (illness), and LG Josh Sitton (concussion) are questionable.
Vikings @ Falcons
*After clearing the concussion protocol early in the week, RT Mike Remmers picked up a back injury during Wednesday’s practice and will sit out another game. Rashod Hill will continue to start in his place. LB Eric Kendricks (hip) is questionable, but he was able to get in limited work both Thursday and Friday.
*Devonta Freeman cleared the concussion protocol early in the week, was a full participant all three days, and is expected to have his normal workload against Minnesota. Even in a tough matchup, he is a top-15 option. Atlanta will be without CB Desmond Trufant (concussion), and LB Sean Weatherspoon (illness) is questionable.
Patriots @ Bills
*Both of these teams have an absurd number of players listed as questionable, so let’s just hit the highlights. For the Patriots, that is Tom Brady (Achilles) and Danny Amendola (knee) being left off the final report despite some limited work this week. Being without Chris Hogan (shoulder) and RT Marcus Cannon (ankle) is less than ideal, but Brady should still be locked into lineups.
*LeSean McCoy sat out Friday’s practice with a “knee” injury, but he was not even listed on the final report. He remains a high-end play. Charles Clay (knee) and Jordan Matthews (knee) are officially questionable, but both are going to play. Matthews can be left on the wire, but Clay is a streaming option in a game the Bills will likely have to throw more than usual. Kelvin Benjamin (knee), LT Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle), RG John Miller (ankle), and Mike Tolbert (hamstring) are out. Zay Jones should serve as the No. 1 receiver with Benjamin sidelined, and Travaris Cadet will take over Tolbert’s role in the passing game, one which could be even larger than normal on Sunday. He is an option in deeper PPR leagues.
Broncos @ Dolphins
*Paxton Lynch (ankle) is out, allowing Trevor Siemian to step back into the starting job. Siemian is not the long-term answer at quarterback, but he is at least a competent one who will help Demaryius Thomas' and Emmanuel Sanders’ floundering fantasy values. Lynch will be joined on the sidelines by DE Derek Wolfe (neck), NT Domata Peko (knee), and RG Ronald Leary (back). Wolfe sitting is a big upgrade for Kenyan Drake. ILB Todd Davis (ankle, shoulder), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), and OLB Shane Ray (illness, wrist) are questionable.
*Damien Williams (shoulder) will sit out this week, and he will be joined on the sidelines by Matt Moore (foot), RG Jermon Bushrod (foot), and S Maurice Smith (abdomen). RB Senorise Perry (concussion, questionable) should play following full practices Thursday and Friday, but Kenyan Drake will operate as the featured back. DT Davon Godchaux (knee) and S Michael Thomas (knee) are also questionable. Jarvis Landry was limited on Thursday with a knee injury, but he was not listed on the final report.
Colts @ Jaguars
*Donte Moncrief popped up on the injury report with a groin issue on Thursday, but he got in a full session Friday. He should play through a questionable tag, but he is not a fantasy option even in good matchups let alone against the Jaguars. Indy will be without C Ryan Kelly (concussion), CB Rashaan Melvin (hand), TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), and DT Hassan Ridgeway (shoulder).
*Allen Hurns (ankle) remains sidelined and does not look particularly close to returning. Dede Westbrook is still playing fewer snaps than Keelan Cole, but he is the more interesting fantasy dart throw in a good matchup. Hurns will be joined on the sidelines by WLB Telvin Smith (concussion) and OT Josh Wells (concussion). RT Jermey Parnell (knee), LG Patrick Omameh (quad), and LB Lerentee McCray (hamstring) are questionable.
Chiefs @ Jets
*Charcandrick West will sit out this week for personal reasons, leaving just Akeem Hunt behind Kareem Hunt on the depth chart. Kareem could see even more work than usual this week, making him quite a bit more interesting despite his recent downturn. OLB Dee Ford (back) and S Eric Murray (ankle) are also out. Albert Wilson (hamstring) and OLB Tamba Hali (knee) are questionable.
*Matt Forte (knee, questionable) looks likely to play following limited practices on Thursday and Friday. With Forte active, this is a three-headed backfield to avoid. DT Xavier Cooper (knee) and RG Brian Winters (abdomen, ankle) are also questionable. CB Juston Burris (concussion) is out.
Afternoon Games
Rams @ Cardinals
*Robert Woods remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, and coach Sean McVay conceded it is likely he will miss next week as well. Sammy Watkins likely will struggle with Patrick Peterson following him around, but Cooper Kupp has a great matchup against a defense which struggles against slot receivers. OLB Connor Barwin (forearm) is also out while RBs Malcolm Brown (knee) and Lance Dunbar (knee) are questionable. Both got in full practices this week, suggesting they will play.
*Following three DNPs, Adrian Peterson is extremely questionable with a neck injury, but he will go through warm-ups on Sunday before the team makes a final call. That, of course, is a nightmare for fantasy owners who cannot afford to wait around until afternoon inactives are announced. The safe money is on Peterson not suiting up, and he was game scripted out of the first matchup between these two teams anyway. Owners should probably find another option. D.J. Foster will likely take on a much bigger role if Peterson sits, but he will just be a dart throw. Arizona will be without John Brown (toe), ILB Deone Bucannon (ankle), S Rudy Ford (knee), and DL Corey Peters (ankle). DL Josh Mauro (ankle) and TE Troy Niklas (back, knee) are questionable.
Panthers @ Saints
*Devin Funchess (toe) sat out Wednesday, but he was never in danger of missing the game. He is not on the final report. The Panthers are acting like Christian McCaffrey’s (shoulder) status is in doubt, but he will almost certainly play. Greg Olsen (foot) is more questionable after sitting out all week, but he was able to get some work off to the side of Friday’s practice. Even if he is active, Olsen probably should be avoided. C Ryan Kalil (neck), LB Thomas Davis (hamstring), and LB Shaq Thompson (foot) are also questionable. OT John Theus (illness) is out.
*New Orleans will get back CB Ken Crawley (abdomen) this week, but CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle) is questionable and perhaps on the wrong side of it after sitting out Thursday and getting in just a limited session Friday. If Lattimore sits, it will be a big boost for Devin Funchess. LT Terron Armstead (thigh, shoulder) and CB P.J. Williams (shoulder) are also questionable. TE Coby Fleener (concussion) and S Marcus Williams (groin) are out.
Browns @ Chargers
*It is not an injury, but Josh Gordon was activated on Thursday and is expected to start in his first game since December of 2014. The Browns have said he will play “as much as possible,” but that may not be more than half or so of the snaps for a player who has been suspended for the better part of three years. He is a very risky option this week. Cleveland will be without Sammie Coates (knee, ankle).
*CB Casey Hayward (questionable) has been away from the team this week following the death of his brother, but he expects to play against the Browns. K Nick Novak (back) and DT Corey Liuget (toe) are also questionable. Novak looks likely to play, but the Chargers should let us know for sure when they add or do not add a kicker to the roster on Saturday. Mike Williams’ disappointing rookie season continues with another absence this week, this time because of a knee injury.
Giants @ Raiders
*The good news is Sterling Shepard (migraines) was left off the final report, but the bad news is he will be catching passes from Geno Smith. New York will be without LB Jonathan Casillas (neck, wrist) and RT Justin Pugh (back). CB Eli Apple (hip) and DT Damon Harrison (elbow) are questionable.
*Amari Cooper is out with a concussion and Michael Crabtree is suspended. That leaves Seth Roberts, Johnny Holton, and Cordarrelle Patterson (hip, questionable) as Derek Carr’s top receivers. Roberts is the best bet of the bunch, but Jared Cook will most likely to lead the team in receiving. In better news, Oakland should get back CB David Amerson (foot, questionable) following a limited week of practice. RG Gabe Jackson (ankle) and LB Corey James (knee) are also questionable.
Sunday Night
Eagles @ Seahawks
*Alshon Jeffery was limited on Wednesday with a foot injury, but he returned to a full session Friday and was left off the final report. On a hot streak and with the Seahawks’ secondary banged up, Jeffery is a solid WR1 this week. LB Joe Walker (neck) is questionable.
*With Kam Chancellor (neck) and Richard Sherman (Achilles) already out for the season, the last thing the Seahawks needed was another injury in the secondary, but Earl Thomas picked up a heel issue on Thursday and is now questionable. Coach Pete Carroll expects the safety to play along with CB Shaq Griffin (concussion), but it is yet another concern. Jimmy Graham (ankle), LT Duane Brown (ankle), MLB Bobby Wagner (hamstring), and LB D.J. Alexander (shoulder) are also questionable. Graham is fully expected to play and remains a high-end TE1. Seattle will be without RG Oday Aboushi (shoulder), LB Josh Forrest (foot), DT Nazair Jones (ankle), and DE Dion Jordan (neck).
Monday Night
Steelers @ Bengals
*Antonio Brown sat out Thursday with a toe injury, but Ian Rapoport reports the issue is minor and Brown “should be fine.” Still, it is something to watch on Saturday. In better news, JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) has practiced in full both days and is set to return. LB Ryan Shazier (ankle), on the other hand, has yet to practice this week.
*A.J. Green was limited on Friday because of an illness, but there is little reason to worry about his availability for Monday’s game. Tyler Kroft (wrist) was limited Thursday, but he returned to a full session Friday.
