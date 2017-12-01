Dose: Dallas Rolls to TNF Win

Friday, December 1, 2017

Washington had not seen the field since a yawn-inducing 20-10 win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, and appeared to be still bogged down by leftovers as they traveled to Dallas for a Week 13 divisional matchup. After a scoreless first quarter, the Cowboys raced to a 17-0 lead and never had a lead of less than 10 points for the remainder of the game in a 38-14 win over the Redskins.





Dallas’ offensive struggles have been well publicized in recent weeks as Jerry’s boys failed to score more than nine points in three consecutive games. Thursday night put a swift end to that streak, and although Dallas managed just 275 yards of total offense, the scoreboard eruption was a welcomed site at AT&T Stadium. Quarterback Dak Prescott was riding a ferocious three-game slump where he tallied five interceptions and zero touchdown passes, but was turnover-free against Washington. Dak completed only 11 passes for 102 yards but did throw a pair of touchdown passes in a rebound performance. Despite the slight improvement, Prescott is still not worth trusting in the upcoming fantasy playoffs. Dez Bryant was targeted on a team-high seven of Dak’s 22 attempts, catching five passes for 61 yards and one beastly touchdown. Bryant’s touchdown grab was his first since Week 7 and is an encouraging sign, as his red zone prowess is the lone redeeming factor in his game at the moment. Dez hasn’t topped 98 yards in a game this season and should be viewed in low-end WR2 territory rather than his familiar post in WR1 town. Alfred Morris put the hammer on his old squad, rumbling for 127 yards and a score on 27 carries. Morris has filled-in admirably for Ezekiel Elliott and has yet to run for less than 4.0 yards per attempt in a game since Elliott’s suspension began. Rod Smith saw 10 carries on the night, which he turned into 27 yards and a touchdown behind Morris. Neither back made a dent in the passing game, while Morris led in snaps 37-27.





The Washington offense didn’t do much to boost fantasy stat lines in the often critical Week 13, with Ryan Grant leading the team with 76 receiving yards and a touchdown on a team-high nine targets. Rookie Samaje Perine wasn’t able to continue his recent hot streak, totaling just 38 yards on 12 rushes. Perine did chip in with 31 receiving yards on three grabs as he scrounged up a few extra points for fantasy owners in the fourth quarter. Thursday’s game flow didn’t allow for the mountain of carries that Perine had seen in previous weeks, but the young pup will be a startable asset moving forward in the fantasy playoffs. Washington’s second and final touchdown was an impressive snare by Josh Doctson, who finished with 26 yards on three catches. Doctson has ridiculous red zone skills but is too touchdown dependent to be relied upon when fantasy playoff wins are on the line, depending on league size of course. After seeing 26 targets in Weeks 9-11, Vernon Davis has recorded exactly two catches on three total targets in the last two weeks. Davis’ sudden disappearing act is troubling with Jordan Reed out and will leave the tight end far from starting consideration for the remainder of the season.





Redskins at Cowboys Quick Slants

Running back Byron Marshall saw just four carries behind Samaje Perine, but did snag five of six targets for 24 yards in his best effort since joining the Washington rotation. … Jamison Crowder caught five of seven targets for 67 yards and has a total of 32 catches in his last six games. … Jason Witten caught one pass for an eight yard score, his lone reception on five targets. … Kirk Cousins threw for 251 yards and a pair of scores on 37 attempts in an all-around mediocre performance. Cousins was also responsible for a pair of interceptions.





Editor’s Note: FanDuel is hosting the Rotoworld Beat the Writers Series, where you can play against five Rotoworld football writers for your chance at cash prizes and free entry into their Sunday Million. Put your knowledge to the test!





In Other News…









Cleveland wide receiver Josh Gordon will make his much anticipated return to the NFL this weekend, and will do so in a starting role according to coach Hue Jackson. Gordon hasn’t seen the field since 2014 and is best known for his dominating 2013 campaign, when he roasted NFL secondaries for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. Gordon is an extremely risky fantasy start this week as he continues to work himself back into game shape and is better suited for fantasy benches on Sunday if playoff berths are on the line. Moving forward however, Gordon is the type of rare talent that very well could factor heavily into determining fantasy championships in December. No matter the outcome in Week 13, it will be a treat to see a stone-cold beast of a wide receiver back in action.









Injury News and Notes









Greg Olsen (foot) has not practiced this week but could still play, according to Ron Rivera. This will be a Sunday morning situation for fantasy owners. … DeMarco Murray (illness) did not practice on Thursday. Murray’s Week 13 status is not in question yet but should be monitored in coming days. … Running backs Ameer Abdullah (neck) and Doug Martin (concussion) both missed Thursday practices and are very dicey bets for Week 13. … Aaron Jones (knee) could be a game-time decision this weekend. Jones’ status should be of special note for Jamaal Williams owners. … JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is practicing regularly and should be ready to return in Week 13. … Seattle’s Mike Davis (groin) practiced in full on Thursday and should be back in the Seahawks’ rotation on Sunday night. … Adrian Peterson (neck) was back at practice on Thursday but is far from an exciting fantasy option these days. … Damien Williams (shoulder) missed another practice on Thursday and will likely miss Week 13 while Kenyan Drake takes the mic. … Rishard Matthews (hamstring) missed practice on Thursday and is in risk of missing another game this weekend. … Matt Forte (knee) was back at practice on Thursday, in limited fashion.



