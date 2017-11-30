Patrick Daugherty

Goal Line Stand

Week 13 Rankings

Thursday, November 30, 2017


Alvin Kamara keeps outdoing himself. For Week 12, it was generating a season-high 188 yards from scrimmage on only 11 touches. The RB3 by total points, Kamara is 17th in rushing (546) despite being 39th in carries (77). That comes out to a bonkers 7.09 YPC. No running back has more receiving yards than Kamara’s 548. He is averaging 123 yards from scrimmage on just 14 weekly touches in seven games since Adrian Peterson was traded.


Kamara is a special player, one whose stop/start skill-set calls to mind Tyreek Hill out of the backfield. The Panthers are a tough matchup for Week 13, but those have yet to matter for New Orleans’ dynamic rookie. Combining floor — he has at least 11 touches for 76 yards every week since AD was shipped out — with ceiling, Kamara has become a legitimate, elite RB1, even if his profile isn’t what fantasy owners are used to seeing.       


Week 13 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Tom Brady at BUF -
2 Russell Wilson vs. PHI -
3 Carson Wentz at SEA -
4 Cam Newton at NO -
5 Kirk Cousins at DAL -
6 Philip Rivers vs. CLE -
7 Jared Goff at ARZ -
8 Drew Brees vs. CAR -
9 Tyrod Taylor vs. NE -
10 Marcus Mariota vs. HOU -
11 Matt Ryan vs. MIN -
12 Ben Roethlisberger at CIN -
13 Case Keenum at ATL -
14 Josh McCown vs. KC -
15 Alex Smith at NYJ -
16 Matthew Stafford at BAL -
17 Dak Prescott vs. WAS -
18 Jameis Winston at GB -
19 Derek Carr vs. NYG -
20 Brett Hundley vs. TB -
21 Blaine Gabbert vs. LAR -
22 Andy Dalton vs. PIT -
23 Jimmy Garoppolo at CHI -
24 Blake Bortles vs. IND -
25 Trevor Siemian at MIA -
26 Geno Smith at OAK -
27 Joe Flacco vs. DET -
28 Mitchell Trubisky vs. SF -
29 Jay Cutler vs. DEN -
30 DeShone Kizer at LAC -
31 Tom Savage at TEN -
32 Jacoby Brissett at JAC -


QB Notes: The wildfire burning in the Bills’ defense was temporarily doused by Alex Smith. Tom Brady will report to Buffalo as a pyromaniac. … Russell Wilson has provided multiple touchdowns in six straights starts, and 8-of-11. The Eagles are not a great matchup, but are one of only nine defenses to allow at least 200 quarterback rushing yards. Throw in likely shootout conditions, and Wilson should have a typical day at home. … Speaking of multiple scores, there’s Carson Wentz, who has done it seven straight weeks, and 9-of-11 times, one-upping Wilson. Russ gets the tiebreaker because the game is in Seattle. … Out-rushing Marshawn Lynch and DeMarco Murray, amongst many others, Cam Newton is tied for fourth in ground scores (five). That’s why he’s weathered a nearly season-long passing slump in fantasy. Even if both Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley return for the Saints, Newton will have ample opportunity to hit his ceiling in New Orleans. … Kirk Cousins is the QB4 by average points amongst healthy quarterbacks. He had a relatively subdued day in his first meeting with Dallas, but offers one of the league’s best weekly combos of floor and ceiling.


Philip Rivers has been heating up along with the rest of the Chargers, checking in as the QB7 by average points over the past three weeks. Allowing the eighth most quarterback fantasy points, the Browns are a green light matchup. … It was no Robert Woods, no problem for Jared Goff in Week 12, who posted his second-highest yardage total of the season (354). It is worth noting that he did so against a Saints defense road tripping without its top two corners. For Week 13, Goff is rematching with a Cardinals D that shut him down in Week 7, albeit in the process of losing 33-0. This will arguably be Goff’s most telling start of the season. With Woods likely to again be sidelined, Patrick Peterson will be free to erase Sammy Watkins. The Cardinals are in the bottom 10 in quarterback fantasy points allowed. … By now we know that the Patriots’ defense has genuinely improved. Week 13 still sets up great for Tyrod Taylor. Even in the likely event the Bills get pulverized, Taylor will have to throw all day long. The game is also in Buffalo, where Taylor consistently performs better from a statistical perspective.


There are 10 healthy quarterbacks averaging more weekly fantasy points than Drew Brees. We’re in uncharted territory. Part of it is the Saints’ running game going hyperdrive. There’s also the matter of the noticeable decline in Brees’ arm strength. Brees is still a perfectly fine floor option. Don’t bank on ceiling against the Panthers, however. … Marcus Mariota has two passing touchdowns and six picks over his past two starts. It’s been the worst stretch of his young career. He has an excellent bounce-back opportunity against the Texans, who have been getting ripped for big plays while allowing the fifth most quarterback rushing yards. … Ben Roethlisberger has really revved up his connection with Antonio Brown, getting his fantasy campaign on track in the process. With eight scores over his past two games, he’s all the way up to QB10 status on the season. The problem for Week 13 is a Bengals defense that’s consistently contained him. As Rich Hribar points out in his must-read Worksheet, Ben has only three top-12 fantasy weeks over his past 11 tangles with Marvin Lewis’ defense.     


Matt Ryan is completing 73.6 percent of his passes over his past three starts — all Falcons victories — but has a modest five touchdowns to show for it. He’s unlikely to go on a scoring binge against a Vikings D that’s permitted just 12 passing scores in 11 games. … In the best stretch of his best season, Case Keenum gets a Falcons defense that could be missing two of its top corners in Desmond Trufant (concussion) and Brian Poole (back). … Coming off a 300-yard, three-touchdown day versus a Panthers pass defense that’s much better than Kansas City’s, Josh McCown is one of the week’s top streamers. … I think Alex Smith should be benched. I really do. Maybe that’s hot takey. So be it. Either way, Smith has not been benched. In theory for Week 13, he should be playing with a sense of urgency against a Jets defense surrendering the ninth most quarterback fantasy points. QB15 feels like an appropriate hedge. … Matthew Stafford has multiple scores in four straight starts, and 6-of-7. The road matchup just couldn’t be tougher in a Ravens defense coughing up the second fewest quarterback fantasy points and passing yards.        


This probably isn’t low enough for Dak Prescott, who has one touchdown in three games since Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension took effect. He’s still the QB8 by total points. … Jameis Winston returns against a Packers D hemorrhaging big plays. At issue is Winston’s three-week layoff and shaky play before going down. ... An already good matchup got even better for Derek Carr when the Giants lost Janoris Jenkins (ankle) for the season. The issue is that he’ll be missing his top two receivers. Expect a dull, run-heavy affair. … Brett Hundley had easily his best start against the Steelers’ stout defense. Surrendering the sixth most quarterback fantasy points and most weekly passing yards (285), the Bucs offer another stepping stone. … Coming off a surprising two-score game against the Jags, Blaine Gabbert has another tough opponent in the Rams. … Jimmy Garoppolo offers genuine reason for hope in San Francisco, but fantasy expectations need to be tempered for his 2017 starting debut. The Bears are not a defense you want to be facing on the road. … Blake Bortles is a vogue streamer after posting two rushing touchdowns in Arizona. Nevermind the fact he’s had two multi-score games all season. … Say this for Geno Smith: He’s getting Sterling Shepard (migraines) back, and the Raiders don’t have a defense.


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


