Week 13 Rankings

Thursday, November 30, 2017

This probably isn’t low enough for Dak Prescott , who has one touchdown in three games since Ezekiel Elliott ’s suspension took effect. He’s still the QB8 by total points. … Jameis Winston returns against a Packers D hemorrhaging big plays. At issue is Winston’s three-week layoff and shaky play before going down. ... An already good matchup got even better for Derek Carr when the Giants lost Janoris Jenkins (ankle) for the season. The issue is that he’ll be missing his top two receivers. Expect a dull, run-heavy affair. … Brett Hundley had easily his best start against the Steelers’ stout defense. Surrendering the sixth most quarterback fantasy points and most weekly passing yards (285), the Bucs offer another stepping stone. … Coming off a surprising two-score game against the Jags, Blaine Gabbert has another tough opponent in the Rams. … Jimmy Garoppolo offers genuine reason for hope in San Francisco, but fantasy expectations need to be tempered for his 2017 starting debut. The Bears are not a defense you want to be facing on the road. … Blake Bortles is a vogue streamer after posting two rushing touchdowns in Arizona. Nevermind the fact he’s had two multi-score games all season. … Say this for Geno Smith : He’s getting Sterling Shepard (migraines) back, and the Raiders don’t have a defense.

Matt Ryan is completing 73.6 percent of his passes over his past three starts — all Falcons victories — but has a modest five touchdowns to show for it. He’s unlikely to go on a scoring binge against a Vikings D that’s permitted just 12 passing scores in 11 games. … In the best stretch of his best season, Case Keenum gets a Falcons defense that could be missing two of its top corners in Desmond Trufant (concussion) and Brian Poole (back). … Coming off a 300-yard, three-touchdown day versus a Panthers pass defense that’s much better than Kansas City’s, Josh McCown is one of the week’s top streamers. … I think Alex Smith should be benched. I really do. Maybe that’s hot takey. So be it. Either way, Smith has not been benched. In theory for Week 13, he should be playing with a sense of urgency against a Jets defense surrendering the ninth most quarterback fantasy points. QB15 feels like an appropriate hedge. … Matthew Stafford has multiple scores in four straight starts, and 6-of-7. The road matchup just couldn’t be tougher in a Ravens defense coughing up the second fewest quarterback fantasy points and passing yards.

There are 10 healthy quarterbacks averaging more weekly fantasy points than Drew Brees . We’re in uncharted territory. Part of it is the Saints’ running game going hyperdrive. There’s also the matter of the noticeable decline in Brees’ arm strength. Brees is still a perfectly fine floor option. Don’t bank on ceiling against the Panthers, however. … Marcus Mariota has two passing touchdowns and six picks over his past two starts. It’s been the worst stretch of his young career. He has an excellent bounce-back opportunity against the Texans, who have been getting ripped for big plays while allowing the fifth most quarterback rushing yards. … Ben Roethlisberger has really revved up his connection with Antonio Brown , getting his fantasy campaign on track in the process. With eight scores over his past two games, he’s all the way up to QB10 status on the season. The problem for Week 13 is a Bengals defense that’s consistently contained him. As Rich Hribar points out in his must-read Worksheet, Ben has only three top-12 fantasy weeks over his past 11 tangles with Marvin Lewis ’ defense.

Philip Rivers has been heating up along with the rest of the Chargers, checking in as the QB7 by average points over the past three weeks. Allowing the eighth most quarterback fantasy points, the Browns are a green light matchup. … It was no Robert Woods , no problem for Jared Goff in Week 12, who posted his second-highest yardage total of the season (354). It is worth noting that he did so against a Saints defense road tripping without its top two corners. For Week 13, Goff is rematching with a Cardinals D that shut him down in Week 7, albeit in the process of losing 33-0. This will arguably be Goff’s most telling start of the season. With Woods likely to again be sidelined, Patrick Peterson will be free to erase Sammy Watkins . The Cardinals are in the bottom 10 in quarterback fantasy points allowed. … By now we know that the Patriots’ defense has genuinely improved. Week 13 still sets up great for Tyrod Taylor . Even in the likely event the Bills get pulverized, Taylor will have to throw all day long. The game is also in Buffalo, where Taylor consistently performs better from a statistical perspective.

QB Notes: The wildfire burning in the Bills’ defense was temporarily doused by Alex Smith . Tom Brady will report to Buffalo as a pyromaniac. … Russell Wilson has provided multiple touchdowns in six straights starts, and 8-of-11. The Eagles are not a great matchup, but are one of only nine defenses to allow at least 200 quarterback rushing yards. Throw in likely shootout conditions, and Wilson should have a typical day at home. … Speaking of multiple scores, there’s Carson Wentz , who has done it seven straight weeks, and 9-of-11 times, one-upping Wilson. Russ gets the tiebreaker because the game is in Seattle. … Out-rushing Marshawn Lynch and DeMarco Murray , amongst many others, Cam Newton is tied for fourth in ground scores (five). That’s why he’s weathered a nearly season-long passing slump in fantasy. Even if both Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley return for the Saints, Newton will have ample opportunity to hit his ceiling in New Orleans. … Kirk Cousins is the QB4 by average points amongst healthy quarterbacks. He had a relatively subdued day in his first meeting with Dallas, but offers one of the league’s best weekly combos of floor and ceiling.

Kamara is a special player, one whose stop/start skill-set calls to mind Tyreek Hill out of the backfield. The Panthers are a tough matchup for Week 13, but those have yet to matter for New Orleans’ dynamic rookie. Combining floor — he has at least 11 touches for 76 yards every week since AD was shipped out — with ceiling, Kamara has become a legitimate, elite RB1, even if his profile isn’t what fantasy owners are used to seeing.

Alvin Kamara keeps outdoing himself. For Week 12, it was generating a season-high 188 yards from scrimmage on only 11 touches. The RB3 by total points, Kamara is 17th in rushing (546) despite being 39th in carries (77). That comes out to a bonkers 7.09 YPC. No running back has more receiving yards than Kamara’s 548. He is averaging 123 yards from scrimmage on just 14 weekly touches in seven games since Adrian Peterson was traded.

Alvin Kamara keeps outdoing himself. For Week 12, it was generating a season-high 188 yards from scrimmage on only 11 touches. The RB3 by total points, Kamara is 17th in rushing (546) despite being 39th in carries (77). That comes out to a bonkers 7.09 YPC. No running back has more receiving yards than Kamara’s 548. He is averaging 123 yards from scrimmage on just 14 weekly touches in seven games since Adrian Peterson was traded.





Kamara is a special player, one whose stop/start skill-set calls to mind Tyreek Hill out of the backfield. The Panthers are a tough matchup for Week 13, but those have yet to matter for New Orleans’ dynamic rookie. Combining floor — he has at least 11 touches for 76 yards every week since AD was shipped out — with ceiling, Kamara has become a legitimate, elite RB1, even if his profile isn’t what fantasy owners are used to seeing.





Week 13 Quarterbacks





QB Notes: The wildfire burning in the Bills’ defense was temporarily doused by Alex Smith. Tom Brady will report to Buffalo as a pyromaniac. … Russell Wilson has provided multiple touchdowns in six straights starts, and 8-of-11. The Eagles are not a great matchup, but are one of only nine defenses to allow at least 200 quarterback rushing yards. Throw in likely shootout conditions, and Wilson should have a typical day at home. … Speaking of multiple scores, there’s Carson Wentz, who has done it seven straight weeks, and 9-of-11 times, one-upping Wilson. Russ gets the tiebreaker because the game is in Seattle. … Out-rushing Marshawn Lynch and DeMarco Murray, amongst many others, Cam Newton is tied for fourth in ground scores (five). That’s why he’s weathered a nearly season-long passing slump in fantasy. Even if both Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley return for the Saints, Newton will have ample opportunity to hit his ceiling in New Orleans. … Kirk Cousins is the QB4 by average points amongst healthy quarterbacks. He had a relatively subdued day in his first meeting with Dallas, but offers one of the league’s best weekly combos of floor and ceiling.





Philip Rivers has been heating up along with the rest of the Chargers, checking in as the QB7 by average points over the past three weeks. Allowing the eighth most quarterback fantasy points, the Browns are a green light matchup. … It was no Robert Woods, no problem for Jared Goff in Week 12, who posted his second-highest yardage total of the season (354). It is worth noting that he did so against a Saints defense road tripping without its top two corners. For Week 13, Goff is rematching with a Cardinals D that shut him down in Week 7, albeit in the process of losing 33-0. This will arguably be Goff’s most telling start of the season. With Woods likely to again be sidelined, Patrick Peterson will be free to erase Sammy Watkins. The Cardinals are in the bottom 10 in quarterback fantasy points allowed. … By now we know that the Patriots’ defense has genuinely improved. Week 13 still sets up great for Tyrod Taylor. Even in the likely event the Bills get pulverized, Taylor will have to throw all day long. The game is also in Buffalo, where Taylor consistently performs better from a statistical perspective.





There are 10 healthy quarterbacks averaging more weekly fantasy points than Drew Brees. We’re in uncharted territory. Part of it is the Saints’ running game going hyperdrive. There’s also the matter of the noticeable decline in Brees’ arm strength. Brees is still a perfectly fine floor option. Don’t bank on ceiling against the Panthers, however. … Marcus Mariota has two passing touchdowns and six picks over his past two starts. It’s been the worst stretch of his young career. He has an excellent bounce-back opportunity against the Texans, who have been getting ripped for big plays while allowing the fifth most quarterback rushing yards. … Ben Roethlisberger has really revved up his connection with Antonio Brown, getting his fantasy campaign on track in the process. With eight scores over his past two games, he’s all the way up to QB10 status on the season. The problem for Week 13 is a Bengals defense that’s consistently contained him. As Rich Hribar points out in his must-read Worksheet, Ben has only three top-12 fantasy weeks over his past 11 tangles with Marvin Lewis’ defense.





Matt Ryan is completing 73.6 percent of his passes over his past three starts — all Falcons victories — but has a modest five touchdowns to show for it. He’s unlikely to go on a scoring binge against a Vikings D that’s permitted just 12 passing scores in 11 games. … In the best stretch of his best season, Case Keenum gets a Falcons defense that could be missing two of its top corners in Desmond Trufant (concussion) and Brian Poole (back). … Coming off a 300-yard, three-touchdown day versus a Panthers pass defense that’s much better than Kansas City’s, Josh McCown is one of the week’s top streamers. … I think Alex Smith should be benched. I really do. Maybe that’s hot takey. So be it. Either way, Smith has not been benched. In theory for Week 13, he should be playing with a sense of urgency against a Jets defense surrendering the ninth most quarterback fantasy points. QB15 feels like an appropriate hedge. … Matthew Stafford has multiple scores in four straight starts, and 6-of-7. The road matchup just couldn’t be tougher in a Ravens defense coughing up the second fewest quarterback fantasy points and passing yards.





This probably isn’t low enough for Dak Prescott, who has one touchdown in three games since Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension took effect. He’s still the QB8 by total points. … Jameis Winston returns against a Packers D hemorrhaging big plays. At issue is Winston’s three-week layoff and shaky play before going down. ... An already good matchup got even better for Derek Carr when the Giants lost Janoris Jenkins (ankle) for the season. The issue is that he’ll be missing his top two receivers. Expect a dull, run-heavy affair. … Brett Hundley had easily his best start against the Steelers’ stout defense. Surrendering the sixth most quarterback fantasy points and most weekly passing yards (285), the Bucs offer another stepping stone. … Coming off a surprising two-score game against the Jags, Blaine Gabbert has another tough opponent in the Rams. … Jimmy Garoppolo offers genuine reason for hope in San Francisco, but fantasy expectations need to be tempered for his 2017 starting debut. The Bears are not a defense you want to be facing on the road. … Blake Bortles is a vogue streamer after posting two rushing touchdowns in Arizona. Nevermind the fact he’s had two multi-score games all season. … Say this for Geno Smith: He’s getting Sterling Shepard (migraines) back, and the Raiders don’t have a defense.





Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.

Week 13 Running Backs





RB Notes: With the Jaguars’ defense all but certain to dominate Jacoby Brissett, game flow will be in Leonard Fournette’s corner against a Colts team tied for 30th in rushing scores allowed (11). … While game script will favor Fournette, it could obviously be a problem for LeSean McCoy versus the Patriots. Working to his adavantage is a Pats run defense serving up 4.86 yards per carry. McCoy also maintains an elite touch floor, averaging four weekly receptions to go along with 17 carries. … Jordan Howard’s home YPC (4.83) is 1.2 higher than it is on the road. Four of his five touchdowns have come at Soldier Field. He’s set up for success in a 49ers D getting ripped for the most running back fantasy points. … Mark Ingram has had one bad game in seven since Adrian Peterson was dealt. Even in a tough matchup with the Panthers, he should be expected to bounce back with the Saints returning home after spending Week 12 in Los Angeles.





The Browns’ run defense has sprung some leaks the past two weeks. So has Melvin Gordon, who continues to provide disappointing returns on monstrous workloads. At some point, he needs to have a huge game unless he wants Austin Ekeler to begin cutting more deeply into his still-considerable floor. Ekeler is averaging 11 touches over the past three weeks, a span in which Gordon averaged 3.02 yards on 57 carries. … This is an aggressive rank for Samaje Perine, but it’s hard to argue with 256 yards from scrimmage on 51 touches over the past two weeks. With Sean Lee (hamstring) missing another game, the Cowboys are an unimposing matchup. ... Kareem Hunt will try to get on track against a Jets defense allowing 121 weekly yards on the ground. … Would you believe it if I told you Carlos Hyde has more catches than Rob Gronkowski and Marvin Jones? He does, and it keeps his floor in the RB10-14 range on a weekly basis. Hyde’s targets should also be of higher quality from Jimmy Garoppolo than C.J. Beathard.





Jamaal Williams has lived up to the workload hype with Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery sidelined, averaging 23 weekly touches. Neither Jones nor Montgomery are expected to return against the Bucs, a team permitting the eighth most running back fantasy points. … Down their top two receivers in Week 12, the Raiders finally stopped rationing Marshawn Lynch’s touches, giving Beast Mode the ball 29 times. That was 10 more than his previous season high, set all the way back in Week 1. With Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree both out, the formula should remain similar against the tanking Giants. … The lead back for the league’s best offense, Dion Lewis has a dream matchup in the Bills. Sean McDermott’s “defense” is silver plattering the third most running back fantasy points. Don’t buy into last week’s Alex Smith-induced “improvement” against the run. … Lamar Miller played through a knee tweak in Baltimore. He should do so again against the Titans, but how effective can he be with Tom Savage playing so poorly he has coach Bill O’Brien talking about inserting T.J. Yates? Averaging 3.65 yards per carry, Miller will have his work cut out for him against a Titans D allowing the fifth fewest rushing yards.





Adrian Peterson has been wholly matchup dependent as a Cardinal. The Rams are an attackable matchup. … Devonta Freeman (concussion) returns from his two-game absence against the Vikings’ genuinely-elite run defense. Tevin Coleman ran well while Freeman was sidelined. Freeman should maintain a workload advantage, but at least for one week, I would expect a more even touch allocation in the Falcons’ backfield. … With Damien Williams (shoulder) sidelined, big-play threat Kenyan Drake essentially has the Dolphins’ backfield to himself. The Broncos have been stuffing the run all season, but will be without run-plugging NT Domata Peko (knee) for Week 13. A home run hitter, Drake is going to get a lot of hacks in the cage. … Coming off his second best yardage effort, Christian McCaffrey has a plus matchup in a Saints defense surrendering six weekly running back receptions. He is nursing a shoulder injury. Be sure to double check McCaffrey’s status before Sunday. … Latavius Murray has been a bit touchdown dependent, but has also cleared 60 yards rushing in 4-of-5 games. He has a stable RB2 floor, especially for matchups that should be high-scoring, like this week’s with the Falcons.





Rex Burkhead’s touch floor figures to be volatile, but he comes with plenty of ceiling against the Bills’ collapsed run defense. … Derrick Henry once again ran circles around DeMarco Murray last week. Coach Mike Mularkey then once again explained away his feature back’s struggles. Henry has earned the job. He did months ago. There’s still no indication the Titans’ backfield will reflect that in Week 13. … Isaiah Crowell has gone over 90 yards in two of his past three games. Even with coach Hue Jackson’s most recent empty coachspeak devoted to Duke Johnson, Crowell will be an upside RB3 for a plus matchup with the Chargers. … With Doug Martin (concussion) likely to be sidelined, Jacquizz Rodgers will be a free money RB2 in DFS and RB3/FLEX for the final week of the season-long regular season. … The Cowboys’ committee got cloudier on Thanksgiving. Alfred Morris has an RB3 floor. Rod Smith has the ceiling. … J.D. McKissic is the only Seahawks back who has done anything to earn more work, but it appears Mike Davis will get another shot against the Eagles. … The Jets’ committee … forget it. Same with the Broncos.





Week 13 Receivers





WR Notes: Antonio Brown has 156 more yards than any other receiver. … Coming off a 253-yard game — no big deal — Julio Jones will try to join Marvin Jones as the second straight wideout to get the better of vaunted Vikings corner Xavier Rhodes. … What DeAndre Hopkins is doing with Tom Savage at quarterback — namely, leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns — is nothing short of remarkable. Hopkins is averaging 100 yards in four games since Deshaun Watson was lost for the season. … Brandin Cooks is averaging six catches for 102 yards in three games since Chris Hogan (shoulder) went down. Hogan remains out for Week 13 in Buffalo. … Keenan Allen has roused from his mid-season slumber with 23 catches for 331 yards and three touchdowns over his past two games. Running 52 percent of his routes out of the slot, the Browns do not have the personnel to stop Allen. … The Falcons seem poised to be without Desmond Trufant (concussion) this weekend. No. 3 CB Brian Poole (back) could also be sidelined. That’s going to make stopping Adam Thielen, he of the five receptions every game, tough.





Joe Haden went down in Week 10. Since, the Steelers have red carpeted a 75-yard touchdown to Rishard Matthews, 39-yard touchdown to Randall Cobb and 55-yard touchdown to Davante Adams. A.J. Green, who was quiet in Pittsburgh earlier this season, is set up well for some revenge. … Mike Evans has cleared 60 yards in 8-of-10 games. That’s a nice and tidy floor. With Jameis Winston returning against a Packers defense coughing up the third most receiver fantasy points, perhaps Evans will finally touch the ceiling. … With Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor done for the season, the Seahawks are no longer a stay-away pass defense. Red hot of late, Alshon Jeffery has five touchdown over his past four games. … Devin Funchess has set new 2017 yardage highs in each of the Panthers’ first three games without Kelvin Benjamin. Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and Ken Crawley (abdomen) seem poised to return for the Saints, but both could be at well less than 100 percent health. Funchess is a floor option who could find ceiling at the Superdome. … Neither Seth Roberts nor Cordarrelle Patterson are particularly compelling WR4 dart throws in Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper’s absences.





Growing ever more comfortable with Brett Hundley, Davante Adams is averaging 6/99 over his past three games. This was a stretch that included Chicago, Baltimore and Pittsburgh. Tough pass defenses. The Bucs are not a tough pass defense. One of the weakest, in fact. … For whatever reason, Tyreek Hill is averaging 17.3 yards per catch with four touchdowns on the road compared to 8.3/0 at home. This week he’s on the road against a Jets defense that’s served up 20 passing scores in 11 games. … Robby Anderson is all the way up to WR10 status by average points. He’s averaging 17.4 yards per catch, and has seven scores in 11 games. The Chiefs’ defense is amongst the softest in the league through the air. … Jamison Crowder has come roaring back to life for 27/412/1 over his past four games. The Cowboys are allowing the fourth most receiver fantasy points. Crowder’s hot streak began with 9/123 against the Cowboys last month. … Fresh off slaying a daunting matchup in the Vikings, Marvin Jones has another one in the Ravens. Although the Ravens’ to-date numbers remain elite, they have coughed up big games to Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins in back-to-back weeks.





Larry Fitzgerald barely lived to tell about Jalen Ramsey Island. The Rams also shut Fitzgerald down in October, but his volume — even against the Jags he was targeted eight times — makes a bounce back worth betting on. … Coming off season highs in catches (eight) and yards (116), Cooper Kupp is set up for more success. With Patrick Peterson likely to shadow Sammy Watkins, Kupp should soak up targets in the slot against a defense that’s had trouble with interior wideouts. … Sterling Shepard (migraines) returns from his mysterious two-week absence to a dream matchup with the Raiders. The problem is that the Giants are switching quarterbacks. It’s hard to find a clear downgrade on Eli Manning, but that’s the case with Geno Smith. Shepard still offers plenty of upside, but his downside should be considered lower until we see how he fares with Geno. … Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders have had success with Trevor Siemian. It’s just hard to know which one it will be in any given week. The Dolphins are a pillow-soft matchup, at least providing potential boom to go with the duo’s possible bust.





Dez Bryant is the WR31 by total points. He’s cleared 60 yards four times all season. Only his target share, a healthy amount of which comes in the red zone, is keeping him in the top 30. … A target sponge most of the past two months, Marqise Lee should bounce back from his date with Patrick Peterson to a WR3 day against the Colts. … Josh Doctson’s nine red zone targets are as many as A.J. Green, and more than Michael Crabtree. He’s being consistently targeted both on jump balls and in the painted area. … Rishard Matthews (hamstring) seems likely to miss another game. Corey Davis was a Week 12 disappointment, but the long-completion allowing Texans will provide plenty of opportunities to jump start his game. … Busting far more often than booming, T.Y. Hilton has a zero-catch floor against Jalen Ramsey’s Jaguars. … Martavis Bryant will remain in the top 40 mix if JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) misses another game. … The Browns have pledged to give Josh Gordon as much playing time as possible in his long-awaited return. It’s been nearly three years since Gordon saw the regular season field. Even now, there’s theoretical upside, but to say he should be given a wait-and-see week isn’t exactly rocket science. … Dede Westbrook for a little bit of hope. Josh Reynolds for prayer.





Week 13 Tight Ends





TE Notes: With the Chiefs’ recent offensive swoon, Rob Gronkowski is back on top of Travis Kelce for TE1 by average points status. For Week 13, he’s headed home to Buffalo. As Evan Silva points out, Gronk has done pretty well in six career games at The Ralph, averaging 6/97/1. It helps that the Bills have been getting ripped to shreds by everyone not named Alex Smith. … Kelce has done all he can to weather Smith’s downturn, posting 70 yards in two of his past three games. He’s been the one reliable Chief. The Jets are not an imposing matchup. … That’s more like it, Zach Ertz. The TE2 by average points snapped his slump against the Bears with season highs in catches (10) and yards (103). Especially with Kam Chancellor done for the season, the Seahawks are not intimidating up the seam. … With Rishard Matthews (hamstring) sidelined, Delanie Walker is the Titans’ No. 1 receiver. Walker has gone at least 4/60 in five straight games.





Jimmy Graham is averaging just 9.1 yards per catch, literally five off his 2016 mark. You can do that when you lead the league in red zone targets (23) by four. … With Amari Cooper sidelined and Michael Crabtree suspended, things could not set up more perfectly for Jared Cook against the Giants’ league-worst tight end defense. If there’s reason for pause, it’s that Cook was quiet in a similarly A+ setup in Denver. The Giants’ somewhat revived defense also held Vernon Davis to zero catches on Thanksgiving. … Speaking of Davis, with Jordan Reed (hamstring) set to miss yet another game, Davis should bounce back against the Cowboys. Davis had cleared 60 yards in 6-of-7 games heading into Week 12. … Coming off his worst two-game stretch of the season, Evan Engram now has to deal with the Giants’ switch to Geno Smith. Even with Sterling Shepard (migraines) likely to return, Smith still figures to lock onto Engram. The Raiders are an attackable foe.





With none of the Cowboys’ receivers separating, expect Jason Witten to be a focal point against a Redskins defense that’s allowed the most tight end yardage (796). … Jacoby Brissett could go off the rails against the Jaguars, but quietly consistent Jack Doyle is the TE8 by average points. … Even if he plays this week, Greg Olsen’s health concerns and nonexistent 2017 production renders him a “wait-and-see” TE2. … Cameron Brate has one catch for 10 or fewer yards in four straight games. Even if Jameis Winston finally returns, O.J. Howard will be the play against the Packers’ stingy tight end defense. … Averaging 4/44 over the past month, Julius Thomas is a floor-based TE2 against the Broncos’ burnable tight end defense. ... If you were willing to count a player who has made only three appearances, Ricky Seals-Jones would be the TE3 by average points. The 22-year-old converted wide receiver has chemistry with Blaine Gabbert. Limiting Week 13 expectations is a tough matchup with the Rams.





Week 13 Kickers





Week 13 Defense/Special Teams