Week 13 Power Rankings

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

For fantasy purposes, I don’t have any vested interest in Josh Gordon. I don’t have a single Gordon share in my season-long leagues and I’ll be fully fading him on FanDuel this week against a tough Chargers secondary. But I’m rooting for him Sunday and you should too.

Like Andy Dufresne in Shawshank Redemption, Gordon crawled through a tunnel of mud and came out the other side. The response to Gordon’s return this week has been polarizing and perhaps for good reason. Gordon has lived on the edge for a long time, riding the ups and downs of a rollercoaster existence while struggling with rampant drug and alcohol abuse. Scarred from a difficult upbringing in Houston, Gordon has seen it all. He’s been kicked out of high school, college and the NFL while spending time in rehab and even serving a jail stint at age 17. Through it all, Gordon was rarely sober, admitting to GQ earlier this month that he’s been drunk or high for nearly every game of his NFL career.

Immensely flawed but also an amazing and rare football talent, Gordon’s path to redemption and sobriety has been a painful and compelling journey. I understand if fans feel conflicted rooting for a player with so much baggage, a player who likely squandered the best years of his career by succumbing to his inner demons. And maybe Gordon will never be the same player he was when he led the league in receiving yards as a 22-year-old in 2013.

But let’s look at Gordon through the lens of a human being and not some pawn in your quest to win a relatively meaningless fantasy football game. Gordon has fought day and night for a second chance. Okay, maybe this isn’t his second chance, or even his third or fourth, but Gordon deserves credit for confronting his toxic past and taking the steps needed to turn his life around. He’s been completely transparent throughout his recovery, owning up to past mistakes while working hard to break his lifelong chain of self-destruction. And after three years of swimming toward rock bottom, Gordon has finally come up for air. All for a chance to play one month for a team that may finish 0-16.

Gordon fought like Hell for this. So let’s give him one more shot. Now to the Power Rankings, where the Eagles (big surprise) are on top for the sixth straight week.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 10-1

Last Week: 1

Alshon Jeffery’s scoring binge continued with another touchdown against the Bears, his former team, in Week 12. Jeffery, who extended his scoring streak to four games on Sunday, already has more touchdowns this season (seven) than he had in his previous two years combined (six). Jay Ajayi was expected to work as the featured back upon his arrival in Philly, but instead LeGarrette Blount has out-touched him 37-22 over the last three games.

2. New England Patriots

Record: 9-2

Last Week: 2

What will Rob Gronkowski do for an encore after giving us two Gronk spikes in Week 12? Considering his dominance in Buffalo over the years (that’s his hometown), I’d save some room on my DVR for Sunday’s game. Dion Lewis continues to impress. He rushed for 112 yards in Week 12, setting a career-high in the process. Tom Brady’s 26 touchdown passes are the most-ever by a player age 40 or older. In a couple years, there won’t be any records left for him to break.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 9-2

Last Week: 3

Maybe the Steelers aren’t as good as their record would suggest—they needed a last-gasp 53-yard field goal from Chris Boswell (a career long) to steal a win over the Brett Hundley-led Packers on Sunday night. But when you have Antonio Brown (169 yards, two touchdowns in Week 12) and Le’Veon Bell (183 yards from scrimmage) at your disposal, it does make life a bit easier. We’ll see what the Steelers are made of the next three weeks against divisional opponents Cincinnati and Baltimore leading up to a Week 15 showdown with New England.

4. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 9-2

Last Week: 4

You know you’re having a pretty awesome year when fantasy owners are let down when you ONLY catch eight passes for 89 yards as Adam Thielen did in Week 12. The Minnesota State alum (go Mavericks) is now on pace for over 1,400 receiving yards, a threshold no Viking has reached since Randy Moss set a team record with his 1,632 yards in 2003. Four of Latavius Murray’s five touchdowns this year have come in his last three games.

5. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 8-3

Last Week: 6

Jared Goff had the goods on Sunday, halting the Saints’ eight-game winning streak by throwing for 354 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He’s now gone over 300 yards in three of his last four outings. With Robert Woods (shoulder) on the shelf, Cooper Kupp lit it up with a career-high 116 yards on eight catches in Week 12. He leads all rookies with 597 receiving yards. Sunday clinched the Rams’ first winning season since 2003.

6. New Orleans Saints

Record: 8-3

Last Week: 5

The Saints’ winning streak came to an end in Week 12, but don’t point a finger at Alvin Kamara. The Rookie of the Year shoe-in delivered a game for the ages, abusing the Rams for 188 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Kamara has scored in each of his last five games and leads all running backs with 548 receiving yards. Mark Ingram’s 31 rushing yards Sunday were his fewest since Week 1.

7. Carolina Panthers

Record: 8-3

Last Week: 7

Greg Olsen didn’t last long in his return from a broken foot. He made it just 24 snaps before aggravating his foot in Sunday’s win over the Jets. With Olsen down for the count, Devin Funchess set a season-high with 108 yards on seven catches in Week 12. His 12 targets were a career-high. Among quarterbacks, Cam Newton is tied for the league lead with five rushing touchdowns including a one-yard scamper in Sunday’s victory.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 7-4

Last Week: 9

Nobody does blow-up games like Julio Jones. He went Pompeii on the Bucs with 253 yards and two touchdowns including one from Mohamed Sanu, who has now thrown for three touchdowns on six career passing attempts. Remarkably, it was only the third-highest receiving total of Julio’s career. Tevin Coleman has feasted in Devonta Freeman’s absence, compiling 243 yards from scrimmage with four touchdowns over his last three games.

9. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 7-4

Last Week: 10

Eddie Lacy saw a season-high 17 carries in Week 12 but predictably fell flat, struggling to just 2.7 yards per carry versus the Niners. He’ll be riding the pine this week with Mike Davis expected back from a groin injury. Another week, another touchdown for Jimmy Graham. That gives him four in his last three games and eight for the year, which leads all tight ends. Has Russell Wilson (26 total touchdowns) put himself in the MVP conversation? I’d wager that Carson Wentz and Tom Brady are still the chalk, but at least he has Evan Silva’s vote.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 7-4

Last Week: 8

UCF alum (they’re undefeated!) Blake Bortles ran like a man possessed in Week 12 with 62 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Unfortunately, Bortles was also required to throw the ball, which didn’t work out nearly as well for him (19-for-33, 160 yards, one interception). Jalen Ramsey ruled himself out for Sunday’s game in Arizona after injuring his hand at Friday’s practice. So of course, he played the whole game and shut down Larry Fitzgerald (three catches for 12 yards). Remind me to never believe a word Ramsey says.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 5-6

Last Week: 16

Wait a second … the Chargers, who were 0-4 to start the year, are now just one game behind Kansas City for first in the division? THIS IS ANARCHY! One week after destroying Buffalo for 159 yards and two touchdowns, Keenan Allen let loose again with 11 catches for 172 yards in a Thanksgiving win over Dallas. Hunter Henry also enjoyed Turkey Day, producing five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. The five catches were as many as Henry had in his previous three games combined.

12. Tennessee Titans

Record: 7-4

Last Week: 13

On this week’s episode of DeMarco Murray crashing into brick walls … but seriously, when will the charade end? Derrick Henry leads the team in rushing, yards per carry, yards after contact … what more do you need? Henry’s a peacock—you gotta’ let him fly. Delanie Walker finally found the end zone in Week 12, ending an 11-game touchdown drought. The Titans will have a chance to pad their division lead with upcoming games against the Texans, Cardinals and Niners, who are all under .500.

13. Detroit Lions

Record: 6-5

Last Week: 12

Marvin Jones was at it again in Week 12, impressing with 109 yards and two touchdowns despite a difficult matchup with Xavier Rhodes. He’s now second in the league in touchdowns behind only DeAndre Hopkins. Detroit’s three-game winning streak came to an abrupt end in Thursday’s Thanksgiving loss to the Vikings. Luckily the Lions only face one more team with a winning record, and they’re getting that game out of the way Sunday at Baltimore.

14. Washington Redskins

Record: 5-6

Last Week: 15

Welcome back to the WR2 ranks, Jamison Crowder. The former Duke Blue Devil broke out for a career-high 141 yards in a Thanksgiving win over the Giants while drawing double-digit targets for the third time in four games. Samaje Perine just keeps grinding. The Redskins’ new workhorse rushed for 100 yards on the dot in Week 12, giving him 100-plus yards in back-to-back games. Save me a plate of sweet potato yams, would you Vernon?

15. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 6-5

Last Week: 17

It’s funny how things work out, isn’t it? Seattle’s backfield has been a mess all year while Alex Collins, who the Seahawks discarded at the end of training camp, has made a name for himself as the Ravens’ lead ball-carrier. He’s helped Baltimore stay afloat in the AFC Wild Card hunt by scoring in each of his last two games. Joe Flacco has averaged 5.34 yards per attempt this season. That’s worse than … well everyone. Even DeShone Kizer’s like, “Dude, pick up the pace.”

16. Buffalo Bills

Record: 6-5

Last Week: 19

Fresh off an ugly (and that’s putting it kindly) loss to the Chargers, the Bills stopped the bleeding with a much-needed win Sunday at Kansas City. Tyrod Taylor, who the Bills can’t wait to get rid of for some reason, did his part by throwing for 183 yards while adding another 27 on the ground. With Kelvin Benjamin nursing a torn meniscus, rookie Zay Jones is back to being the Bills’ No. 1 receiver. He scored his second touchdown in three weeks against the Chiefs, but only caught three-of-10 targets for 33 yards.

17. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 6-5

Last Week: 11

It wasn’t that long ago that Kansas City was sitting atop my Power Rankings, enjoying the view from above. But now the Chiefs have dropped five of their last six and folks like RotoPat are wondering if Andy Reid should pull the plug on Alex Smith. I’m not there yet but with first-round pick Patrick Mahomes waiting in the wings, Smith’s clock is ticking. Darrelle Revis was a turnstile last year in New York, but maybe a change of scenery will do him some good.

18. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 5-6

Last Week: 14

It’s been a nightmare stretch for Dak Prescott, who has thrown more interceptions in his last two games (five) than he did all of last year (four). Dak owners aren’t the only ones ripping their hair out right now. Dez Bryant has averaged just 50.2 receiving yards during his five-game touchdown drought. And what’s with the Cowboys losing to teams with injured kickers? Jake Elliott, Nick Novak … the Redskins better wrap Nick Rose in bubble wrap for Thursday night’s game.

19. Oakland Raiders

Record: 5-6

Last Week: 21

Marshawn Lynch was in the giving mood in Week 12, treating his owners to an all-you-can-eat fantasy buffet. Lynch cashed out with 111 yards from scrimmage on 29 touches Sunday in a victory over the Broncos. The Raiders can move to .500 with a win in Week 13, but they’ll have to do it without Amari Cooper, who is out with a concussion, and Michael Crabtree, who is serving a one-game ban for throwing down with troll king Aqib Talib.

20. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 5-6

Last Week: 18

At long last, the Joe Mixon breakout game. We made it guys! Mixon was money in Week 12, torching the Browns for 165 yards from scrimmage while notching his fourth touchdown of the year. Let’s also give props to Andy Dalton. The Red Rifle has put on a clinic over his last three games, hurling seven touchdowns with no interceptions during that span. Strange but true: three of Tyler Kroft’s five touchdowns this year have come against Cleveland.

21. Green Bay Packers

Record: 5-6

Last Week: 23

The Packers put a scare into Pittsburgh on Sunday night, but let their upset bid die on the operating table thanks to poor clock management down the stretch. Brett Hundley dished out a career-high three touchdown passes in the loss including one to Jamaal Williams, who stole the show with 135 yards from scrimmage (66 rushing, 69 receiving). Don’t close the door on Green Bay just yet. With winnable games on tap against Cleveland and Tampa Bay the next two weeks, the Packers could be 7-6 by the time Aaron Rodgers returns in Week 15.

22. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 5-6

Last Week: 26

Blaine Gabbert finally got his revenge on Jacksonville, beating his former team by throwing for 241 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Week 12. That was Gabbert’s first win as a starter since last year’s opener against the Rams. If you’re combing the waiver wire in search of a tight end streamer, here’s one to consider: Ricky Seals-Jones. The undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M has risen to fantasy relevance by snagging seven catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns over his last two games.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 4-7

Last Week: 20

If Tampa Bay’s goal was to A) give up a jillion yards to Julio Jones, B) make former high school quarterback Mohamed Sanu look like Aaron Rodgers, C) lose lead back Doug Martin to a concussion and D) bury whatever slim playoff hopes they may have had (to be fair, they were already a goner), well then mission accomplished. Week 12 was a bloodbath and the Bucs could be in for more carnage with upcoming matchups against the Lions, Falcons (again), Panthers and Saints.

24. New York Jets

Record: 4-7

Last Week: 24

Robby Anderson had the game of his life with 146 yards and two touchdowns in Week 12 and used his platform on national television to drum up Pro Bowl votes (Chris Spielman did NOT approve). His run of five straight games with a touchdown is the longest active streak in the NFL. Josh McCown fought the Panthers tooth and nail with 307 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday, but cost the Jets with a late fumble. Obviously the Jets aren’t going anywhere this year, but if they want to be a competitive team in the future, they need to learn how to close out games.

25. Houston Texans

Record: 4-7

Last Week: 22

Immobile, inaccurate, painfully unaware of his surroundings—Tom Savage was everything you’d want your quarterback not to be in Monday’s loss to Baltimore. Savage probably deserves to be benched after his latest mistake-filled performance, but who would the Texans turn to? T.J. Yates? That wouldn’t be an upgrade, and since all 32 teams seem to have washed their hands of Colin Kaepernick, I’m forecasting at least a few more weeks of Savage. Better pack an umbrella—it’s about to rain interceptions in H-Town.

26. Chicago Bears

Record: 3-8

Last Week: 25

Here’s a complete list of what went right for the Bears in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles—nothing. Jordan Howard imploded (six yards on seven carries), Mitchell Trubisky had his worst game yet (17-33, 147 yards, two interceptions) and the defense gave up yards like they were having a clearance sale. Dontrelle Inman has at least looked competent for the Bears, averaging 65 yards in three games since arriving at the trade deadline.

27. Miami Dolphins

Record: 4-7

Last Week: 27

The Patriots BARELY covered the spread (they were 16.5-point favorites) on Sunday, so I guess that counts as a moral victory for the Dolphins, who have been outscored by an embarrassing 177-82 clip throughout their five-game losing streak. With Damien Williams a long shot to play after injuring his shoulder in Week 12, Kenyan Drake will handle the load Sunday versus Denver. He’s visited the end zone in two of four outings since Jay Ajayi’s trade to Philadelphia.

28. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 3-8

Last Week: 29

The targets keep coming for Jack Doyle, who made the most of his monster workload by tallying seven catches for 94 yards in Sunday’s loss to Tennessee. That gives Doyle 59 catches for the year, which ranks second in the league among tight ends. Week 12 wasn’t as kind to T.Y. Hilton, who was held under 30 yards for the fifth time in six games and will probably make it six out of seven with Jacksonville’s staunch secondary up next. Frank Gore’s touchdown on Sunday was his first since Week 3.

29. Denver Broncos

Record: 3-8

Last Week: 28

Since the Broncos have essentially given up on the whole “being a good football team” thing, let’s give credit where credit’s due. Michael Crabtree taped his chain to himself and Aqib Talib STILL took it from him. I’d like to see David Cooperfield pull that off. It’s back to the drawing board in Denver’s quarterback search as Trevor Siemian will fill in for an injured Paxton Lynch Sunday against Miami. The Eli Manning to Denver rumors have already begun and why not? It worked out pretty well the last time the Broncos signed a quarterback named Manning.

30. New York Giants

Record: 2-9

Last Week: 30

By now you’ve heard that Eli Manning’s streak of 210 consecutive starts will end Sunday at Oakland. I don’t have a huge problem sitting Manning for the final stretch of a lost season. But benching him for Geno Smith instead of using the last five games to evaluate third-round rookie Davis Webb? Now that’s a head-scratcher. Speaking of head-scratchers, where has Evan Engram disappeared to? The rookie has followed up a four-game touchdown streak by catching just four-of-13 targets for 27 yards over his last two outings.

31. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 1-10

Last Week: 31

Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t have asked for a better start to his 49ers career, completing both of his passes for 18 yards and a touchdown Sunday in relief of an injured C.J. Beathard. He’ll make his first start as a Niner Sunday in Chicago, not far from where he played his high school ball in Rolling Meadows. The struggle continues for Carlos Hyde, who hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 6. If Hyde doesn’t pick it up, he may be settling for one-year prove-it deals on the open market.

32. Cleveland Browns

Record: 0-11

Last Week: 32

One-thousand and seventy-four—that’s how many days it’s been since Josh Gordon last played an NFL regular season game. Back then, his starting quarterback was Johnny Manziel. Oh, the passage of time. Gordon will be back in uniform against the Chargers and will play “as much as possible,” according to coach Hue Jackson. Things are also looking up for Isaiah Crowell, who rushed for a season-high 95 yards in Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati.

Biggest Jump: Chargers 5

Biggest Drop: Chiefs 6