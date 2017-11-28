Week 12: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless of whether they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five are more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to mainly fantasy relevant players.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Benjamin Watson (5, 4, 10, 0, 1, 3), Javorius Allen (11, 3, 8, 0, 1, 1), Jeremy Maclin (0, 5, 9, 0, 5, 5), Mike Wallace (1, 0, 7, 0, 4, 11), Breshad Perriman (0, 2, 7, 0, 0, 2), Alex Collins (0, 2, 1, 0, 7, 2), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 6, 4)





Carries: Alex Collins (10, 18, 13, 0, 20, 16), Javorius Allen (6, 17, 7, 0, 3, 5), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 4)





RZ Targets: Benjamin Watson (1, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Mike Wallace (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Javorius Allen (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Jeremy Maclin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)





RZ Carries: Javorius Allen (0, 4, 1, 0, 1, 1), Alex Collins (0, 1, 3, 0, 3, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Javorius Allen (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alex Collins (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brandon Carr (3-22-0, 4-62-0, 4-45-1, 0, 3-56-0, 2-14-0), Jimmy Smith (3-19-0, 2-12-0, 2-6-0, 0, 3-47-0, 5-108-0), Lardarius Webb (2-42-0, 4-28-0, 0, 0, 1-7-0, 0), Marlon Humphrey (0, 5-49-0, 0, 0, 2-25-0, 1-19-0)

Observations: Alex Collins saw 16 of the 27 running back carries on Monday night, he’s now seen 16.8 touches per game over their last six games. As long as game script sets up well, Collins should thrive. The Ravens mentioned Danny Woodhead wouldn’t be on a snap count this week and he played 13 snaps in Week 11 and 22 in Week 12, out-snapping Buck Allen by seven snaps.





Buffalo Bills

Targets: Zay Jones (9, 5, 7, 0, 7, 10), LeSean McCoy (7, 7, 1, 5, 1, 4), Charles Clay (0, 0, 0, 3, 4, 4), Jordan Matthews (3, 4, 8, 2, 0, 3), Deonte Thompson (4, 1, 10, 4, 8, 2), Travaris Cadet (0, 0, 0, 0, 6, 3), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 6, 1, 0)





Carries: LeSean McCoy (23, 27, 12, 8, 13, 22), Mike Tolbert (3, 4, 4, 2, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: LeSean McCoy (2, 3, 1, 0, 1, 0), Zay Jones (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Charles Clay (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jordan Matthews (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (4, 7, 1, 1, 1, 1), Mike Tolbert (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: LeSean McCoy (1, 4, 0, 0, 1, 0), Mike Tolbert (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): E.J. Gaines (4-42-0, 0, 0, 0, 9-98-1, 6-28-0), Leonard Johnson (6-61-0, 5-35-0, 0, 4-49-0, 2-24-1, 7-80-1), Shareece Wright (5-90-1, 4-69-0, 1-13-0, 4-33-0, 0, 0), Tre'Davious White (2-35-1, 3-26-0, 3-37-1, 2-35-0, 2-19-0, 2-19-0)

Observations: With Kelvin Benjamin (knee) exiting the game, Zay Jones led the Bills with 10 targets and caught their lone receiving touchdown. Over the last six weeks, he’s the only Bills receiver who has shown any consistent target share, averaging 7.6 targets per game over. However, he has seen seven and 10 targets with Kelvin Benjamin struggling with knee issues. Benjamin is considered day-to-day which could solidify Jones as their No. 1 receiver next week.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (6, 8, 2, 7, 9, 8), Brandon LaFell (7, 5, 2, 10, 5, 6), Tyler Kroft (4, 6, 2, 6, 3, 4), Giovani Bernard (3, 2, 1, 6, 2, 1), Joe Mixon (3, 3, 4, 3, 2, 3)





Carries: Joe Mixon (7, 11, 13, 9, 20, 23), Giovani Bernard (3, 2, 1, 2, 3, 3)





RZ Targets: A.J. Green (0, 3, 0, 0, 1, 1), Brandon LaFell (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Kroft (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Giovani Bernard (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Joe Mixon (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (2, 2, 2, 1, 2, 7), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Joe Mixon (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adam Jones (0, 2-29-0, 4-36-1, 1-8-0, 0, 1-8-0), Darqueze Dennard (4-69-1, 7-48-0, 2-22-0, 4-42-1, 4-39-0, 0), Dre Kirkpatrick (1-19-0, 2-19-0, 6-93-0, 5-49-0, 4-59-1, 4-65-0), Josh Shaw (0, 0, 0, 0, 3-38-0, 0), William Jackson (1-3-0, 0, 1-1-0, 1-9-0, 0, 0)

Observations: Joe Mixon throttled the Browns defense with 26 total touches and 165 total yards. It was his most effective game on the ground as he rushed for 114 yards on 23 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. The rookie running back set a season-high in snap rate and touches.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Duke Johnson (7, 5, 0, 6, 6, 5), Ricardo Louis (4, 6, 0, 6, 4, 2), David Njoku (5, 7, 0, 6, 1, 4), Seth DeValve (4, 3, 0, 6, 3, 2), Rashard Higgins (3, 1, 0, 4, 2, 3), Kenny Britt (5, 0, 0, 3, 2, 2), Corey Coleman (0, 0, 0, 0, 11, 8), Isaiah Crowell (6, 6, 0, 2, 0, 2),





Carries: Isaiah Crowell (17, 11, 0, 16, 11, 16), Duke Johnson (7, 6, 0, 10, 2, 6)





RZ Targets: David Njoku (1, 2, 0, 2, 0, 0), Seth DeValve (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenny Britt (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Corey Coleman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Duke Johnson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (1, 4, 0, 4, 0, 6), Duke Johnson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Isaiah Crowell (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Briean Boddy-Calhoun (0, 3-49-0, 0, 3-16-0, 0, 1-18-0), Jamar Taylor (1-8-0, 6-41-0, 0, 3-77-0, 3-41-0, 0), Jason McCourty (0, 0, 0, 2-7-0, 0, 6-75-0), Mike Jordan (2-23-0, 3-34-0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Observations: Since Corey Coleman returned from injury, he has seen 30 percent the Browns’ target share and 45 percent of their market share of air yards. Josh Gordon is eligible to return next week which may eat into these numbers as the season goes on. Unfortunately, the Browns draw the Chargers next week, who have one of the best pass rushes and secondaries in the league.





Denver Broncos

Targets: Demaryius Thomas (6, 9, 12, 8, 9, 8), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, 5, 11, 8, 6), Bennie Fowler (5, 6, 2, 1, 1, 4), Devontae Booker (4, 3, 3, 1, 6, 2), Cody Latimer (0, 3, 3, 5, 3, 4), C.J. Anderson (2, 1, 1, 1, 3, 0), Jamaal Charles (4, 1, 4, 1, 0, 3), Austin Traylor (0, 0, 0, 0, 5, 4)





Carries: C.J. Anderson (10, 15, 9, 10, 13, 5), Jamaal Charles (4, 8, 4, 8, 3, 1), Devontae Booker (2, 6, 6, 8, 14, 6)





RZ Targets: Demaryius Thomas (0, 0, 3, 1, 1, 1), Bennie Fowler (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), A.J. Derby (1, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 2, 0, 2, 0), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 4, 0, 1, 5, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Aqib Talib (1-2-0, 2-38-0, 4-64-2, 1-25-0, 4-34-0, 0), Bradley Roby (2-19-0, 1-19-0, 5-53-0, 3-24-0, 2-47-2, 2-19-0), Brendan Langley (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2-63-1), Chris Harris Jr. (3-64-1, 1-5-0, 2-36-0, 2-11-0, 1-3-0, 0)

Observations: Devontae Booker led the Broncos in snaps and touches for the second-straight week. He had a touchdown called back on Sunday, which would’ve further solidified his fantasy day. Booker may be trending upward in this abysmal offense, although he has a good matchup next week against the Dolphins and Trevor Siemian back under center should help.





Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (0, 11, 16, 14, 9, 10), Bruce Ellington (0, 4, 8, 8, 7, 8), Lamar Miller (0, 3, 4, 1, 5, 3), Will Fuller (0, 8, 8, 3, 0, 0), C.J. Fiedorowicz (0, 0, 0, 6, 2, 8), Braxton Miller (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 6), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





Carries: Lamar Miller (0, 21, 10, 11, 22, 17), Alfred Blue (0, 5, 0, 4, 0, 8), Bruce Ellington (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Braxton Miller (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (0, 0, 3, 2, 1, 0), Bruce Ellington (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 3), Lamar Miller (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Will Fuller (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Fiedorowicz (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Braxton Miller (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (0, 3, 0, 2, 2, 1), D'Onta Foreman (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Lamar Miller (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 1), D'Onta Foreman (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Johnathan Joseph (0, 3-16-0, 2-62-1, 5-138-1, 4-37-1, 2-26-0), Kareem Jackson (0, 5-109-0, 3-27-0, 8-88-1, 8-71-0, 2-10-0), Kevin Johnson (0, 6-90-1, 3-33-0, 1--2-0, 2-48-2, 3-8-0), Marcus Williams (0, 3-46-0, 0, 2-24-1, 0, 1-22-0)





Observations: It turns out that it doesn’t matter who is throwing DeAndre Hopkins the ball as he hauled in seven of his 10 targets for 125 yards against one of the stiffer pass defenses in the league. Hopkins is averaging 12.3 targets per game since Tom Savage took over in Week 9, which is the highest mark among wide receivers in that four-week span. He draws the Titans in Week 13.

Indianapolis Colts





Targets: Jack Doyle (7, 14, 9, 5, 0, 8), T.Y. Hilton (8, 7, 9, 4, 0, 5), Donte Moncrief (4, 1, 2, 1, 0, 3), Kamar Aiken (3, 5, 2, 0, 0, 0), Frank Gore (0, 4, 4, 1, 0, 5), Marlon Mack (6, 5, 0, 4, 0, 2)





Carries: Frank Gore (9, 16, 17, 17, 0, 17), Marlon Mack (5, 11, 9, 7, 0, 4)





RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jack Doyle (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Kamar Aiken (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Frank Gore (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marlon Mack (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Frank Gore (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 5), Marlon Mack (0, 2, 4, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: None.





Coverage Data (via PFF): Kenny Moore II (1-15-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-19-0), Nate Hairston (5-96-0, 0, 4-43-0, 4-43-1, 0, 6-52-0), Pierre Desir (0, 2-25-1, 6-86-1, 4-81-1, 0, 2-16-0), Rashaan Melvin (0, 0, 1-10-0, 3-57-0, 0, 0)





Observations: Jack Doyle was the lone bright spot of this offense, leading the Colts in targets (8), receptions (7), and yards (94). No other pass-catcher topped three receptions or 35 receiving yards.





Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Marqise Lee (6, 0, 12, 11, 9, 2), Allen Hurns (8, 0, 4, 9, 0, 0), Keelan Cole (3, 0, 5, 8, 6, 7), Marcedes Lewis (3, 0, 6, 5, 2, 2), Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 0, 4, 3, 3), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 4, 2, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (2, 0, 4, 8, 2, 6), Dede Westbrook (0, 0, 0, 0, 6, 10),





Carries: Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 0, 17, 28, 12), Chris Ivory (17, 0, 20, 1, 6, 1), T.J. Yeldon (9, 0, 11, 3, 5, 3)





RZ Targets: Marcedes Lewis (2, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Marqise Lee (1, 0, 3, 1, 0, 0), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Keelan Cole (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Chris Ivory (5, 0, 7, 0, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 4, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Chris Ivory (2, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): A.J. Bouye (4-47-0, 0, 1-19-0, 1-20-0, 2-16-0, 2-24-0), Aaron Colvin (2-13-0, 0, 1-9-0, 1--2-0, 1-5-0, 1-7-0), Jalen Ramsey (4-38-0, 0, 1-6-0, 5-41-0, 4-46-0, 3-4-0), Tyler Patmon (0, 0, 0, 1-4-0, 0, 0)





Observations: Since his Week 11 return, Dede Westbrook leads the Jaguars with 25 percent of their target share and 41 percent of their market share of air yards. He saw a team-high 10 targets against the Cardinals on Sunday and he draws the Colts next week, a defense that has allowed the league’s second-highest net yards per attempt (7.5) this year.





Kansas City Chiefs





Targets: Travis Kelce (5, 10, 9, 0, 14, 4), Tyreek Hill (8, 6, 4, 0, 7, 11), Kareem Hunt (4, 5, 5, 0, 4, 1), Albert Wilson (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 7), Charcandrick West (0, 2, 6, 0, 4, 4)





Carries: Kareem Hunt (18, 22, 9, 0, 18, 11), Tyreek Hill (2, 0, 4, 0, 1, 2), Charcandrick West (0, 0, 1, 0, 4, 0)





RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (1, 1, 2, 0, 2, 0), Albert Wilson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Demetrius Harris (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Kareem Hunt (0, 1, 1, 0, 2, 0), Charcandrick West (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (0, 2, 1, 0, 1, 0), Tyreek Hill (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Kareem Hunt (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Marcus Peters (1-5-0, 1-4-0, 5-103-0, 0, 3-34-0, 5-20-1), Phillip Gaines (5-61-0, 0, 0, 0, 2-45-0, 0), Steven Nelson (0, 3-48-0, 5-34-2, 0, 6-75-0, 4-47-0), Terrance Mitchell (6-95-2, 0, 0, 0, 1-10-0, 0)





Observations: Kareem Hunt and the Chiefs’ offense has slowed down considerably since the season began. Hunt hasn’t surpassed 100 yards rushing since Week 5 and hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 3. The first five weeks of the season, Hunt was averaging 22.6 touches per game. He’s still seeing 17.8 touches per game over the last six weeks, but his big plays he was breaking in the early part of the season have disappeared.





Los Angeles Chargers





Targets: Keenan Allen (7, 5, 0, 7, 13, 14), Melvin Gordon (4, 2, 0, 8, 2, 3), Tyrell Williams (1, 6, 0, 5, 1, 3), Hunter Henry (5, 2, 0, 2, 5, 5), Travis Benjamin (1, 9, 0, 3, 1, 3), Antonio Gates (1, 2, 0, 2, 2, 2), Austin Ekeler (4, 1, 0, 5, 2, 3), Mike Williams (2, 2, 0, 2, 8, 0)





Carries: Melvin Gordon (18, 14, 0, 16, 20, 21), Austin Ekeler (7, 2, 0, 10, 6, 6), Travis Benjamin (1, 2, 0, 1, 1, 1), Keenan Allen (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Keenan Allen (2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Hunter Henry (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Antonio Gates (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Austin Ekeler (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Mike Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)





RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (4, 0, 0, 1, 7, 4), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4)





Inside 5 Carries: Melvin Gordon (4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Casey Hayward (0, 1-13-0, 0, 2-19-0, 1-20-0, 3-22-0), Desmond King (4-21-0, 2-12-0, 0, 4-45-0, 1-0-0, 4-36-0), Michael Davis (0, 0, 0, 1-9-0, 2-16-0, 0), Trevor Williams (3-26-0, 2-33-0, 0, 3-62-0, 3-64-0, 4-70-0)





Observations: Keenan Allen’s hot streak continued on Thursday as his 14 targets were more than Travis Benjamin, Antonio Gates, Tyrell Williams, and Hunter Henry combined. Allen has double-digit targets in six of their 11 games this season. In those six games, he has topped 100 yards receiving in four of them.

Miami Dolphins





Targets: Jarvis Landry (11, 12, 7, 10, 11, 9), Kenny Stills (9, 10, 4, 8, 8, 6), DeVante Parker (0, 0, 8, 9, 9, 3), Julius Thomas (4, 3, 8, 5, 4, 6), Damien Williams (3, 2, 6, 3, 1, 5), Kenyan Drake (0, 1, 6, 2, 2, 4)





Carries: Damien Williams (2, 0, 7, 9, 10, 8), Kenyan Drake (0, 6, 9, 7, 7, 9)





RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (1, 0, 1, 2, 3, 1), Julius Thomas (0, 0, 1, 2, 1, 1), DeVante Parker (0, 0, 0, 1, 4, 1), Kenny Stills (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Damien Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Alterraun Verner (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-22-0), Bobby McCain (1-15-0, 1-34-1, 2-5-0, 5-54-0, 1-3-0, 2-23-0), Cordrea Tankersley (2-47-2, 1-27-0, 2-41-0, 3-33-0, 3-54-0, 5-95-0), Xavien Howard (0, 3-19-0, 1-16-0, 4-59-2, 2-20-1, 0)





Observations: Jarvis Landry shockingly (not shockingly) led the Dolphins with nine targets against the Patriots. He’s now second in the league with 117 targets and 75 receptions.

New England Patriots





Targets: Brandin Cooks (5, 8, 0, 11, 9, 7), Rob Gronkowski (7, 9, 0, 7, 3, 8), Danny Amendola (4, 6, 0, 4, 9, 4), James White (5, 6, 0, 3, 1, 2), Chris Hogan (6, 7, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (1, 7, 0, 3, 6, 2), Dion Lewis (1, 2, 0, 0, 4, 2)





Carries: Dion Lewis (13, 15, 0, 14, 10, 15), Rex Burkhead (6, 4, 0, 10, 5, 13), James White (4, 1, 0, 2, 5, 3), Brandin Cooks (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Rob Gronkowski (0, 1, 0, 3, 1, 2), Chris Hogan (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Danny Amendola (0, 1, 0, 2, 2, 0), James White (2, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Brandin Cooks (1, 2, 0, 1, 2, 1), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)





RZ Carries: Dion Lewis (2, 2, 0, 4, 1, 4), James White (1, 1, 0, 1, 3, 0), Rex Burkhead (2, 1, 0, 2, 0, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Dion Lewis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), James White (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Jonathan Jones (0, 0, 0, 3-52-0, 4-28-0, 5-46-0), Malcolm Butler (5-44-1, 0, 0, 5-99-0, 3-28-1, 2-22-0), Patrick Chung (7-53-0, 2-26-0, 0, 3-14-0, 3-40-0, 0), Stephon Gilmore (0, 0, 0, 4-39-1, 7-64-0, 1-5-0)





Observations: DFS players were a week early on the Rex Burkhead and Rob Gronkowski game last week as they each scored twice against the Dolphins on Sunday. Burkhead racked up 13 carries, while Dion Lewis saw a team-high 15 carries for 112 yards on the ground. James White saw three carries and two targets, he continues to be phased out of this offense with Burkhead returning to full health.

New York Jets





Targets: Robby Anderson (5, 6, 5, 7, 0, 10), Jermaine Kearse (4, 5, 6, 8, 0, 11), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (5, 5, 2, 9, 0, 7), Matt Forte (5, 7, 4, 0, 0, 1), Jeremy Kerley (4, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bilal Powell (2, 3, 0, 2, 0, 1), Elijah McGuire (0, 0, 1, 7, 0, 1), ArDarius Stewart (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Carries: Bilal Powell (9, 14, 9, 10, 0, 9), Elijah McGuire (3, 1, 13, 8, 0, 5), Matt Forte (7, 4, 14, 0, 0, 10), ArDarius Stewart (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Robby Anderson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Austin Seferian-Jenkins (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 3), Jermaine Kearse (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Robby Anderson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Matt Forte (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Bilal Powell (2, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Elijah McGuire (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Matt Forte (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Bilal Powell (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Matt Forte (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Buster Skrine (8-122-3, 0, 8-55-0, 5-74-0, 0, 2-27-0), Darryl Roberts (1-29-0, 2-69-0, 6-86-1, 5-51-0, 0, 3-71-0), Juston Burris (0, 1-22-0, 5-38-1, 1-13-0, 0, 0), Morris Claiborne (3-19-0, 0, 0, 2-29-0, 0, 1-6-0)





Observations: Robby Anderson is on a heater as he has six touchdowns in the last five weeks. He leads the Jets with 22 percent target share since Week 6 (7.5 targets per game) and 44 percent of their market share of air yards. He draws a Chiefs defense in Week 13 that has been gashed through the air.

Oakland Raiders





Targets: Amari Cooper (19, 10, 9, 0, 7, 1), Michael Crabtree (7, 10, 4, 0, 11, 0), Jared Cook (7, 5, 9, 0, 5, 5), Seth Roberts (6, 0, 2, 0, 9, 3), DeAndre Washington (4, 10, 1, 0, 3, 3), Jalen Richard (4, 7, 1, 0, 3, 2), Cordarrelle Patterson (3, 4, 0, 0, 4, 4), Marshawn Lynch (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 3), Johnny Holton (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 2)





Carries: Marshawn Lynch (2, 0, 14, 0, 11, 26), Jalen Richard (9, 5, 5, 0, 4, 2), DeAndre Washington (9, 6, 4, 0, 3, 6), Amari Cooper (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Jared Cook (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Michael Crabtree (2, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Seth Roberts (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Marshawn Lynch (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 4), Jalen Richard (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), DeAndre Washington (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Marshawn Lynch (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), DeAndre Washington (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Dexter McDonald (2-14-0, 4-36-1, 7-84-1, 0, 0, 2-11-0), Sean Smith (0, 2-6-0, 1-6-0, 0, 2-18-0, 4-23-0), T.J. Carrie (5-87-1, 4-28-0, 7-41-0, 0, 4-69-1, 5-52-1)





Observations: The Raiders ran the ball 34 times on Sunday while attempting just 24 passes. They didn’t have much of a reason to throw the ball against the Broncos. They also had lost Michael Crabtree (fighting) and Amari Cooper (concussion). Marshawn Lynch saw a season-high 26 carries and three targets, tallying up 111 total yards and a touchdown. If Cooper (concussion, ankle) misses next week along with Crabtree facing a suspension that will open up 44 percent of the market share of targets against the Giants.

Pittsburgh Steelers





Targets: Antonio Brown (10, 10, 0, 7, 13, 12), LeVeon Bell (3, 3, 0, 6, 11, 14), Juju Smith-Schuster (3, 10, 0, 7, 8, 0), Martavis Bryant (2, 0, 0, 5, 4, 6), Jesse James (0, 3, 0, 2, 8, 4)





Carries: LeVeon Bell (35, 25, 0, 26, 12, 20), James Conner (3, 1, 0, 1, 5, 0), Martavis Bryant (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Antonio Brown (2, 2, 0, 0, 4, 2), Juju Smith-Schuster (0, 0, 0, 1, 3, 0), LeVeon Bell (0, 0, 0, 1, 3, 2), Jesse James (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 1), Martavis Bryant (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2)





RZ Carries: LeVeon Bell (10, 2, 0, 7, 5, 0), James Conner (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Martavis Bryant (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: LeVeon Bell (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Martavis Bryant (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Artie Burns (2-25-0, 4-70-0, 0, 1-60-1, 4-31-0, 5-55-1), Coty Sensabaugh (0, 0, 0, 2-22-0, 3-85-1, 2-57-1), Joe Haden (0, 4-65-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Hilton (2-25-0, 2-12-0, 0, 3-75-1, 5-46-0, 1-12-0), William Gay (1-22-0, 1-14-0, 0, 2-21-0, 0, 2-14-0)

Observations: Le’Veon Bell saw 32 touches and 49 percent of the Steelers’ offensive looks against the Packers on Sunday night. He saw a whopping 14 targets and 20 carries, racking up 183 total yards. Meanwhile, Antonio Brown saw 12 targets, catching 10 of them for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Since Week 6, Brown and Bell have combined for 53 percent of their market share of targets. They figured to see an increased target load with JuJu Smith-Schuster missing this game. JuJu had averaged 8.3 targets per game since he became more involved over the last three weeks. Martavis Bryant had his best game of the year with a 4-40-1 line on six targets.





Tennessee Titans





Targets: Delanie Walker (10, 0, 5, 9, 9, 5), Rishard Matthews (6, 0, 7, 7, 6, 0), Eric Decker (2, 0, 4, 3, 3, 4), Corey Davis (0, 0, 5, 10, 7, 4), DeMarco Murray (4, 0, 2, 4, 6, 4), Taywan Taylor (4, 0, 2, 3, 1, 2), Jonnu Smith (4, 0, 1, 5, 1, 0), Derrick Henry (3, 0, 2, 3, 0, 2)





Carries: DeMarco Murray (18, 0, 9, 14, 8, 12), Derrick Henry (13, 0, 8, 11, 7, 13), Taywan Taylor (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Delanie Walker (1, 0, 0, 2, 2, 1), Eric Decker (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Rishard Matthews (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Corey Davis (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), DeMarco Murray (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jonnu Smith (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Taywan Taylor (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: DeMarco Murray (4, 0, 1, 3, 1, 2), Derrick Henry (1, 0, 3, 0, 1, 3)





Inside 5 Carries: DeMarco Murray (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Derrick Henry (1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adoree' Jackson (4-50-0, 0, 7-36-0, 4-27-0, 9-72-1, 3-34-0), Brice McCain (0, 0, 1-16-0, 2-25-0, 2-30-0, 0), LeShaun Sims (3-24-0, 0, 2-18-0, 2-14-0, 2-48-1, 1-16-0), Logan Ryan (0, 0, 3-26-1, 5-108-1, 7-82-1, 2-20-0)





Observations: Marcus Mariota had just 25 pass attempts against the Colts, leaving little target share to go around. Delanie Walker led the Titans with five targets, while DeMarco Murray, Eric Decker, and Corey Davis each saw four. Davis had averaged 7.3 targets per game in the three prior weeks after returning from his hamstring injury.





