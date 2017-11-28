Week 12: NFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five is more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to mostly fantasy relevant players.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (3, 0, 9, 14, 10, 8), Jaron Brown (5, 0, 1, 6, 3, 1), John Brown (4, 0, 4, 6, 6, 0), J.J. Nelson (5, 0, 2, 4, 3, 4), Jermaine Gresham (3, 0, 3, 7, 1, 3), Adrian Peterson (4, 0, 4, 2, 1, 5), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 5, 6), Kerwynn Williams (4, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (11, 0, 37, 21, 14, 20), Kerwynn Williams (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 3),

RZ Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Jermaine Gresham (0, 0, 2, 3, 0, 0), Jaron Brown (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), John Brown (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Adrian Peterson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 8, 1, 2, 0), Kerwynn Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Patrick Peterson (0, 0, 3-77-0, 2-18-0, 4-73-1, 1-7-0), Tramon Williams (6-62-0, 0, 2-39-0, 3-14-0, 2-12-0, 4-34-0), Tyrann Mathieu (4-56-1, 0, 2-23-0, 2-20-0, 5-51-0, 2-2-0)

Observations: Since Blaine Gabbert took over at quarterback, Ricky Seals-Jones has seen 5.5 targets per game, trailing only Larry Fitzgerald in targets and receptions during that span, but he leads them with 126 receiving yards and three touchdowns. However, with just 18 pass routes run, he’s being targeted on 61 percent of his routes. Ideally, we’d like to see his pass routes increase overall.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (13, 6, 12, 8, 10, 15), Mohamed Sanu (10, 7, 3, 5, 3, 9), Austin Hooper (1, 6, 6, 6, 2, 5), Taylor Gabriel (2, 1, 4, 3, 2, 3), Tevin Coleman (1, 1, 2, 1, 2, 0), Devonta Freeman (3, 3, 5, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (6, 14, 5, 20, 20, 19), Devonta Freeman (12, 12, 11, 2, 0, 0), Taylor Gabriel (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Julio Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (4, 2, 0, 2, 1, 1), Austin Hooper (1, 2, 0, 2, 0, 0), Mohamed Sanu (3, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Devonta Freeman (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Tevin Coleman (2, 1, 0, 4, 6, 3), Devonta Freeman (1, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 0, 2, 4, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brian Poole (4-26-0, 4-33-0, 4-54-0, 4-40-0, 4-50-0, 3-8-0), C.J. Goodwin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-10-0, 4-39-0), Desmond Trufant (2-21-0, 3-55-1, 2-38-0, 1-13-0, 4-39-0, 2-23-0), Robert Alford (5-85-0, 3-43-0, 3-26-0, 2-41-0, 4-51-1, 7-94-0)

Observations: Julio Jones positive regression week happened all at once as he saw 43 percent of the Falcons’ target share. Hauling in 12 of his 15 targets for 253 yards and two touchdowns (!!!). With his 50.8 PPR performance, Julio is now WR3 on the season, behind Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopkins.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (9, 7, 6, 7, 0, 5), Devin Funchess (8, 6, 7, 6, 0, 12), Kelvin Benjamin (6, 7, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ed Dickson (5, 5, 2, 5, 0, 3), Russell Shepard (3, 1, 2, 7, 0, 0), Greg Olsen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4)

Carries: Jonathan Stewart (14, 11, 11, 17, 0, 15), Christian McCaffrey (7, 4, 15, 5, 0, 7), Cameron Artis-Payne (0, 4, 1, 7, 0, 1), Russell Shepard (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Christian McCaffrey (0, 0, 3, 1, 0, 0), Devin Funchess (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ed Dickson (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Russell Shepard (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Greg Olsen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jonathan Stewart (1, 1, 1, 3, 0, 3), Christian McCaffrey (0, 0, 4, 1, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Jonathan Stewart (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 3), Christian McCaffrey (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Daryl Worley (0, 3-18-0, 1-6-1, 2-30-0, 0, 1-42-0), James Bradberry (1-8-0, 5-60-0, 7-129-0, 4-49-0, 0, 2-61-1), Kevon Seymour (1-70-0, 1-19-0, 3-48-0, 1-12-0, 0, 1-3-1)

Observations: In his first game back from IR, Greg Olsen played 24 snaps, running 13 routes and seeing four targets. However, he left the game due to soreness in his foot. He was projected to play about 30 snaps and came near that. Olsen’s x-rays on his foot were negative on Monday, which is a good sign.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Kendall Wright (0, 8, 0, 8, 4, 5), Tarik Cohen (3, 3, 0, 2, 6, 2), Zach Miller (3, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Bellamy (0, 0, 0, 7, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (0, 5, 0, 0, 0, 2), Dontrelle Inman (0, 0, 0, 8, 5, 9), Dion Sims (0, 5, 0, 0, 0, 1), Benny Cunningham (0, 1, 0, 4, 2, 2), Adam Shaheen (0, 1, 0, 2, 4, 1)

Carries: Jordan Howard (21, 23, 0, 15, 15, 8), Tarik Cohen (0, 4, 0, 1, 9, 1), Benny Cunningham (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Adam Shaheen (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jordan Howard (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Benny Cunningham (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Dion Sims (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (2, 4, 0, 0, 3, 0), Tarik Cohen (0, 2, 0, 0, 2, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Jordan Howard (2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tarik Cohen (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Cre'von LeBlanc (0, 0, 0, 0, 2-42-0, 5-35-0), Kyle Fuller (2-22-0, 2-75-0, 0, 7-120-1, 1-24-0, 4-33-0), Prince Amukamara (3-62-0, 2-32-0, 0, 0, 3-40-0, 4-41-0)

Observations: Jordan Howard, Benny Cunningham, and Tarik Cohen combined for -6 rushing yards on 10 rush attempts on Sunday. They garnered just 140 total yards of offense. Woof.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Dez Bryant (10, 6, 11, 7, 14, 5), Jason Witten (4, 5, 1, 7, 1, 7), Terrance Williams (3, 3, 9, 4, 7, 5), Cole Beasley (2, 3, 6, 3, 4, 3), Ezekiel Elliott (3, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brice Butler (0, 1, 3, 1, 2, 2), Rod Smith (2, 0, 0, 6, 0, 2), Alfred Morris (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (26, 33, 27, 0, 0, 0), Alfred Morris (2, 3, 1, 11, 17, 9), Rod Smith (8, 0, 0, 3, 8, 9), Dez Bryant (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Terrance Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Dez Bryant (3, 2, 0, 0, 3, 0), Jason Witten (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cole Beasley (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Rod Smith (1, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Brice Butler (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Terrance Williams (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (8, 4, 6, 0, 0, 0), Alfred Morris (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Rod Smith (4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

Inside 5 Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0), Rod Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Anthony Brown (3-21-0, 4-72-0, 1-10-0, 3-38-1, 3-51-1, 4-86-1), Jourdan Lewis (4-54-0, 2-26-1, 0, 3-52-0, 3-31-1, 2-43-0), Orlando Scandrick (2-25-0, 6-58-0, 5-85-1, 6-51-0, 1-10-0, 3-57-1)

Observations: The Cowboys have struggled the last three weeks, forcing seven, nine, and six points on offense. During that three-week span, no player has averaged more than 10 fantasy points per game. Dez Bryant, Jason Witten, Rod Smith, Alfred Morris, and Terrance Williams are all averaging more fantasy points per game than Dak Prescott. Dak has averaged just 5.1 fantasy points per game since Week 10.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (0, 8, 9, 7, 4, 8), Marvin Jones (0, 11, 11, 2, 7, 9), Eric Ebron (0, 6, 4, 3, 7, 4), Theo Riddick (0, 2, 4, 3, 2, 2), T.J. Jones (0, 8, 2, 3, 5, 0), Ameer Abdullah (0, 3, 1, 2, 2, 5), Kenny Golladay (0, 0, 0, 3, 3, 4)

Carries: Ameer Abdullah (0, 11, 21, 11, 11, 6), Theo Riddick (0, 4, 5, 4, 9, 5), Golden Tate (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (0, 4, 2, 0, 0, 2), Theo Riddick (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Eric Ebron (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Ameer Abdullah (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Golden Tate (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), T.J. Jones (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ameer Abdullah (0, 0, 5, 2, 1, 1), Theo Riddick (0, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Ameer Abdullah (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Theo Riddick (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Darius Slay (0, 2-13-0, 2-17-0, 6-42-0, 2-28-0, 6-74-0), DJ Hayden (0, 0, 2-14-0, 1-1-0, 1-17-0, 3-38-0), Nevin Lawson (0, 3-66-0, 2-21-0, 4-73-1, 3-25-0, 1-7-0), Quandre Diggs (0, 3-120-1, 1-10-0, 1-4-0, 2-28-0, 2-19-0)

Observations: Despite the tough matchup against Xavier Rhodes, Marvin Jones hauled in six of his nine targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Over the last six weeks, Jones leads the Lions with 9.0 targets and 20.1 PPR points per game. Topping Golden Tate’s 7.2 targets and 14.7 PPR points per game.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (5, 0, 10, 8, 10, 9), Jordy Nelson (4, 0, 7, 4, 6, 5), Randall Cobb (4, 0, 5, 4, 6, 4), Martellus Bennett (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (2, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Geronimo Allison (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Lance Kendricks (0, 0, 3, 2, 4, 0), Aaron Jones (5, 0, 5, 1, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 2, 1, 6, 5)

Carries: Ty Montgomery (4, 0, 5, 6, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 1, 20, 18, 21), Aaron Jones (17, 0, 5, 3, 0, 0), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 1, 4, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (0, 0, 1, 3, 0, 2), Jordy Nelson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 3), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Damarious Randall (3-46-0, 0, 2-28-1, 4-52-0, 2-25-1, 2-7-0), Davon House (3-18-0, 0, 6-93-1, 7-116-1, 2-14-0, 4-54-0), Josh Hawkins (1-6-0, 0, 0, 0, 1-16-0, 3-33-1), Kevin King (5-143-1, 0, 3-55-0, 3-34-0, 0, 3-20-1)

Observations: Brett Hundley was very efficient Sunday night, throwing just 26 passes that went for 227 yards and three touchdowns. The Packers managed to go the whole game without a turnover. With Ty Montgomery (ribs) and Aaron Jones (MCL) still sidelined, Jamaal Williams saw 52 percent of their offensive looks. Hundley continues to favor Davante Adams as he saw nine targets this game. Since Week 6, Adams’ 8.7 targets per game trounces Jordy Nelson (6.0) and Randall Cobb (4.3).





Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Cooper Kupp (10, 0, 5, 7, 7, 11), Robert Woods (7, 0, 5, 10, 11, 0), Todd Gurley (8, 0, 3, 7, 4, 7), Sammy Watkins (5, 0, 2, 3, 4, 9), Tavon Austin (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 6)

Carries: Todd Gurley (22, 0, 16, 11, 15, 17), Tavon Austin (3, 0, 6, 5, 0, 5), Robert Woods (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (5, 0, 2, 0, 1, 1), Todd Gurley (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Robert Woods (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Sammy Watkins (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (5, 0, 8, 2, 4, 4), Malcolm Brown (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Todd Gurley (0, 0, 5, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dominique Hatfield (0, 0, 1-10-1, 0, 3-79-1, 0), Kayvon Webster (1-25-0, 0, 1-14-0, 5-70-0, 3-25-0, 4-29-0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (1-21-0, 0, 2-17-0, 4-22-0, 1--7-0, 0), Trumaine Johnson (3-27-0, 0, 2-34-0, 3-56-0, 3-28-0, 5-57-0)

Observations: With Robert Woods’ team-high 22 percent target share missing from the offense, everything went about how we expected. Cooper Kupp led the Rams with targets (11), receptions (8), and receiving yards (116). Sammy Watkins had a respectable day, going 4-82-1 on nine targets.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (12, 10, 0, 12, 9, 11), Kyle Rudolph (7, 7, 0, 7, 7, 4), Stefon Diggs (0, 6, 0, 5, 6, 7), Jerick McKinnon (3, 10, 0, 2, 7, 3), Laquon Treadwell (4, 4, 0, 1, 3, 0), Jarius Wright (4, 1, 0, 1, 1, 3), Latavius Murray (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 1)

Carries: Latavius Murray (18, 19, 0, 17, 15, 20), Jerick McKinnon (14, 14, 0, 10, 14, 13), Stefon Diggs (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (1, 2, 0, 2, 2, 0), Kyle Rudolph (0, 2, 0, 1, 2, 1), Stefon Diggs (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Jerick McKinnon (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Jarius Wright (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (3, 2, 0, 4, 3, 8), Jerick McKinnon (2, 1, 0, 3, 1, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Latavius Murray (0, 1, 0, 2, 2, 2), Jerick McKinnon (0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Terence Newman (1-4-0, 0, 0, 3-24-0, 4-24-0, 2-2-0), Trae Waynes (6-50-1, 2-22-0, 0, 3-56-1, 4-46-0, 2-61-0), Tramaine Brock (0, 0, 0, 1-5-0, 2-11-0, 0), Xavier Rhodes (2-27-0, 2-40-0, 0, 1-5-0, 2-22-0, 7-111-2)

Observations: Adam Thielen’s season has quietly overshadowed what Kyle Rudolph is doing. Since Week 5, Rudolph is second on the team with 7.1 targets per game. He’s seen seven or more targets and caught at least five passes in six of his last seven games.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (11, 8, 11, 10, 11, 8), Alvin Kamara (7, 3, 7, 5, 9, 6), Ted Ginn (7, 4, 5, 1, 6, 11), Mark Ingram (5, 6, 1, 0, 4, 3), Coby Fleener (3, 1, 2, 1, 5, 2), Brandon Coleman (3, 1, 1, 4, 2, 0), Willie Snead (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1)

Carries: Mark Ingram (22, 18, 16, 21, 11, 11), Alvin Kamara (9, 8, 10, 12, 8, 5), Ted Ginn (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Alvin Kamara (2, 0, 0, 2, 2, 1), Mark Ingram (3, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Michael Thomas (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Ted Ginn (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Brandon Coleman (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Willie Snead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (1, 1, 0, 6, 0, 1), Alvin Kamara (2, 2, 1, 4, 1, 0), Zach Line (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Mark Ingram (0, 1, 0, 4, 0, 1), Alvin Kamara (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): De'Vante Harris (0, 0, 0, 3-41-0, 4-63-1, 5-99-1), Ken Crawley (3-27-0, 3-67-0, 2-16-0, 1-10-0, 3-29-0, 0), Kenny Vaccaro (3-24-0, 3-18-0, 0, 0, 0, 6-82-0), Marshon Lattimore (0, 1-13-0, 3-33-0, 2-18-0, 2-35-0, 0), P.J. Williams (0, 0, 1-11-0, 1-12-0, 4-62-0, 1-24-0), Sterling Moore (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-14-0)

Observations: Since Week 5, Mark Ingram is out-touching Alvin Kamara on a per-game basis 20.7 to 13.9, but Kamara continues to break of huge plays. Kamara is out-scoring Ingram on a per game basis 23.1 to 19.9. Kamara currently ranks No. 1 among running backs in PFF’s Elusive Rating over the last six weeks.

New York Giants

Targets: Evan Engram (12, 0, 10, 9, 6, 7), Sterling Shepard (0, 0, 9, 13, 0, 0), Shane Vereen (4, 0, 4, 4, 3, 2), Roger Lewis (6, 0, 3, 4, 4, 7), Tavarres King (3, 0, 6, 4, 5, 4), Orleans Darkwa (3, 0, 2, 2, 4, 1), Travis Rudolph (6, 0, 0, 0, 6, 2)

Carries: Orleans Darkwa (9, 0, 16, 14, 20, 11), Wayne Gallman (5, 0, 9, 3, 6, 9), Shane Vereen (2, 0, 0, 5, 2, 3), Tavarres King (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Evan Engram (1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Sterling Shepard (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Roger Lewis (1, 0, 0, 2, 1, 1), Tavarres King (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Shane Vereen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 0, 2, 4, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Donte Deayon (2-16-0, 0, 0, 0, 1-9-0, 2-39-0), Eli Apple (2-17-1, 0, 1-4-1, 1-2-0, 0, 0), Janoris Jenkins (5-68-0, 0, 0, 5-131-1, 3-45-0, 1-14-1), Ross Cockrell (3-21-0, 0, 5-75-1, 0, 1-11-0, 4-40-1)

Observations: The Browns of the NFC mustered just 170 yards of total offense against the Redskins on Thursday night. Despite being targeted 22 times over the last three weeks, Evan Engram has been held to yardage totals of 31, 9, and 18. Hopefully, Engram can bounce back against the Raiders in Week 13 for your fantasy playoff team.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Alshon Jeffery (6, 8, 11, 0, 7, 9), Zach Ertz (5, 6, 0, 0, 5, 12), Nelson Agholor (5, 3, 4, 0, 5, 6), Torrey Smith (1, 2, 2, 0, 4, 5), Brent Celek (2, 2, 4, 0, 2, 1), Wendell Smallwood (2, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, 2, 4, 0, 0, 0), Mack Hollins (1, 3, 1, 0, 1, 2), Kenjon Barner (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 1), Corey Clement (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), LeGarrette Blount (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: LeGarrette Blount (14, 16, 9, 0, 13, 15), Corey Clement (1, 10, 12, 0, 6, 4), Wendell Smallwood (8, 1, 5, 0, 0, 0), Kenjon Barner (2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Zach Ertz (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Alshon Jeffery (1, 0, 1, 0, 2, 2), Nelson Agholor (1, 0, 1, 0, 2, 1), Torrey Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Trey Burton (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Corey Clement (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Wendell Smallwood (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (3, 1, 2, 0, 2, 2), Corey Clement (0, 0, 3, 0, 2, 1), Wendell Smallwood (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: LeGarrette Blount (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Corey Clement (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dexter McDougle (1--3-0, 2-12-0, 2-20-0, 0, 0, 0), Jalen Mills (3-34-1, 2-26-0, 2-25-0, 0, 5-46-0, 1-11-0), Jaylen Watkins (1-5-0, 2-22-0, 1-12-0, 0, 0, 0), Patrick Robinson (4-60-1, 0, 2-27-0, 0, 3-16-0, 2-24-0), Rasul Douglas (1-3-0, 0, 3-42-1, 0, 0, 3-36-0), Ronald Darby (0, 0, 0, 0, 8-74-0, 4-35-0)

Observations: Zach Ertz bounced back after struggling the last few weeks. He saw a team-high 12 targets and put together a 10-103-1 line. Reliable target share is hard to come by as Ertz and Alshon Jeffery have combined for 50 percent of the targets since Week 6 and 10 of Carson Wentz’s 18 passing touchdowns.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: Carlos Hyde (8, 9, 11, 3, 0, 13), Marquise Goodwin (8, 3, 8, 2, 0, 6), George Kittle (2, 4, 5, 0, 0, 2), Trent Taylor (5, 3, 3, 0, 0, 3), Aldrick Robinson (1, 2, 8, 1, 0, 3), Matt Breida (1, 6, 4, 2, 0, 1), Garrett Celek (1, 2, 4, 6, 0, 2)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (14, 12, 12, 17, 0, 16), Matt Breida (3, 5, 1, 9, 0, 1), Marquise Goodwin (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: George Kittle (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marquise Goodwin (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Carlos Hyde (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Garrett Celek (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Matt Breida (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Aldrick Robinson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Matt Breida (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Ahkello Witherspoon (2-32-0, 3-66-1, 2-63-1, 3-24-0, 0, 3-37-1), Dontae Johnson (4-29-0, 2-31-0, 1-15-0, 4-48-1, 0, 4-66-0), K'Waun Williams (0, 0, 0, 4-56-0, 0, 1-6-0), Leon Hall (0, 0, 4-47-0, 1-21-0, 0, 0)

Observations: Carlos Hyde failed to garner much of anything on Sunday against the Seahawks. He saw 13 (!!) targets but caught just seven them for 21 yards. Hyde also saw 16 carries, but averaged just 2.69 YPC. If/when Jimmy Garaoppolo starts for the injured C.J. Beathard, it’ll be interesting to see what happens with Hyde’s target share. Under Beathard, Hyde leads the 49ers with 21 percent target share.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (12, 10, 12, 6, 6, 3), Jimmy Graham (6, 5, 8, 9, 11, 6), Paul Richardson (2, 7, 3, 2, 8, 7), Tyler Lockett (7, 8, 8, 2, 5, 1), J.D. McKissic (2, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7), Thomas Rawls (2, 1, 2, 2, 0, 0), Eddie Lacy (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 3), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)

Carries: Eddie Lacy (11, 6, 6, 0, 3, 17), Thomas Rawls (11, 6, 9, 10, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (3, 4, 3, 5, 7, 4), Tyler Lockett (3, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 6, 0), Doug Baldwin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Jimmy Graham (3, 4, 0, 4, 5, 1), Paul Richardson (0, 4, 0, 1, 1, 0), Doug Baldwin (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tyler Lockett (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Luke Willson (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), J.D. McKissic (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Thomas Rawls (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Thomas Rawls (3, 3, 0, 2, 0, 0), Eddie Lacy (2, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 2), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Tyler Lockett (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Thomas Rawls (2, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Eddie Lacy (2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Byron Maxwell (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-11-0, 5-60-1), Jeremy Lane (0, 1-6-0, 0, 2-34-0, 6-97-0, 3-39-0), Justin Coleman (2-20-0, 1-5-0, 3-47-0, 6-44-0, 2-11-1, 2-34-0), Neiko Thorpe (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2-20-0), Richard Sherman (1-5-1, 5-156-2, 3-35-0, 1-18-0, 0, 0), Shaquill Griffin (3-17-0, 4-94-0, 3-71-0, 1-16-0, 0, 0)

Observations: Eddie Lacy led the Seahawks with 17 of their 21 running back rush attempts. Sadly, his 17 carries went for just 46 yards. Overall, he saw 31 percent of the Seahawks’ offensive looks. Mike Davis (groin) is expected to return in Week 13, which may shuffle up the backfield yet again.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (10, 10, 6, 0, 10, 12), DeSean Jackson (8, 8, 4, 10, 3, 11), Adam Humphries (3, 6, 2, 4, 4, 6), Cameron Brate (9, 5, 4, 3, 3, 2), Charles Sims (3, 0, 2, 4, 5, 5), O.J. Howard (6, 2, 2, 0, 4, 4), Chris Godwin (1, 2, 1, 10, 2, 2), Doug Martin (3, 2, 0, 2, 3, 0), Jacquizz Rodgers (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 3, 0, 2, 0)





Carries: Doug Martin (20, 18, 8, 20, 19, 7), Jacquizz Rodgers (1, 1, 0, 3, 1, 8), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 11, 2, 0, 5), Charles Sims (2, 0, 0, 3, 1, 1), DeSean Jackson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Mike Evans (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), Cameron Brate (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Charles Sims (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 1), DeSean Jackson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), O.J. Howard (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Chris Godwin (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Adam Humphries (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Doug Martin (2, 0, 0, 4, 7, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 3)





Inside 5 Carries: Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brent Grimes (5-79-0, 0, 0, 4-68-1, 4-28-0, 7-97-0), Javien Elliott (0, 1-0-0, 0, 3-35-0, 0, 0), Robert McClain (3-17-0, 0, 4-42-0, 0, 6-95-0, 1-5-0), Ryan Smith (0, 3-25-0, 5-44-0, 4-64-0, 4-49-1, 6-89-1), Vernon Hargreaves (0, 2-13-0, 2-9-0, 2-16-0, 0, 0)





Observations: Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson combined for 52 percent of the Buccaneers’ target share, but Ryan Fitzpatrick failed to throw a single passing touchdown. Jameis Winston (shoulder) is expected to return to practice this week. If he plays, it should be a boost to both Evans and Jackson. Doug Martin left the game with a concussion, leaving Peyton Barber and Doug Martin to handle the carries. Both are low-end running back plays.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Jamison Crowder (6, 13, 0, 11, 8, 10), Vernon Davis (4, 4, 9, 11, 6, 1), Ryan Grant (3, 7, 3, 3, 3, 2), Josh Doctson (5, 3, 5, 7, 7, 4), Jordan Reed (10, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Samaje Perine (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 4), Byron Marshall (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





Carries: Samaje Perine (0, 0, 2, 9, 23, 24), Jamison Crowder (1, 2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Byron Marshall (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 4)





RZ Targets: Jamison Crowder (1, 0, 0, 3, 0, 2), Josh Doctson (1, 1, 0, 1, 2, 1), Ryan Grant (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Vernon Davis (0, 0, 1, 3, 1, 0), Jordan Reed (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Samaje Perine (0, 0, 0, 2, 5, 5)





Inside 5 Carries: Samaje Perine (0, 0, 0, 2, 2, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bashaud Breeland (0, 0, 2-15-0, 4-66-1, 4-37-0, 1-4-0), Josh Norman (0, 0, 3-41-1, 5-82-1, 2-30-0, 4-58-0), Kendall Fuller (1-14-0, 4-22-0, 4-37-0, 4-23-1, 2-22-0, 0)





Observations: Jamison Crowder is averaging 10.5 targets per game since Week 8. During that span, he has at least seven receptions in three of those games and has topped 70 yards receiving in all four games, making him a tremendous high-floor option. Through the first seven weeks of the season, he had seen just 5.0 targets per game. Samaje Perine has been a workhorse since taking over the starting job, totaling 47 carries and 217 yards on the ground in Week 11 and 12.





