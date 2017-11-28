Raymond Summerlin

Waiver Wire: Week 13

Tuesday, November 28, 2017


Welcome to the 13th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. As the end of the year draws near and fantasy owners enter into win-now mode, this column will focus more on the present than the future. That does not mean stashes will be ignored, but they will be moved a bit down the list in favor of players who can help right now. Also, with the playoffs starting next week, a section highlighting widely-available players with good matchups in Weeks 14, 15, 16, and 17 has been added for each position.  

As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players worth keeping an eye on, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List
QB: Andy Dalton
RB: David Johnson, James White
WR: Tyler Lockett
TE: Cameron Brate

Dalton has three good fantasy days in a row, but he is starting a tough run – PIT, CHI, @MIN, DET, and @BAL – to close out the season. There will be better options available on the wire. David Johnson has appeared unlikely at best to return this season, and Bruce Arians put the kibosh on any hope last week. No highly-owned receivers really stick out as drops, but Lockett is still owned in a surprising number of leagues despite scuffling over the last month. Perhaps Jameis Winston returning will put Brate back on the right track, but it really seems like O.J. Howard is taking over.

Quarterbacks
1. Jameis Winston
2. Josh McCown
3. Tyrod Taylor
4. Case Keenum

Running Backs
1. Rex Burkhead
2. Mike Davis
3. Jacquizz Rodgers
4. Devontae Booker
5. Rod Smith
6. T.J. Yeldon
7. Austin Ekeler
8. Peyton Barber

Wide Receivers
1. Corey Coleman
2. Josh Doctson
3. Zay Jones
4. Seth Roberts
5. Dede Westbrook
6. Marquise Goodwin
7. Bruce Ellington
8. Kenny Golladay
9. Johnny Holton
10. Cordarrelle Patterson
11. Dontrelle Inman
12. Josh Reynolds

Tight Ends
1. Julius Thomas
2. Charles Clay
3. O.J. Howard
4. Ricky Seals-Jones

Defense/Special Teams
1. Los Angeles Chargers
2. Chicago Bears
3. Tennessee Titans

Kickers
1. Jake Elliott
2. Dan Bailey
3. Graham Gano

QUARTERBACKS
1. Jameis Winston, Bucs – Owned in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues
Winston appears on track to return this week, and he will be doing so in a great matchup against a Packers defense which just gave up 351 yards and four touchdowns to Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday night. Winston has topped 300 yards in four of the six games he has finished this season with multiple scores in three of those contests.

2. Josh McCown, Jets – Owned in 31 percent of Yahoo leagues
I was off McCown last week because the Panthers had been a tough matchup, but he, with some help from Robby Anderson, shredded them for 307 yards and three scores. Now he gets a much easier date at home with a Chiefs defense which has given up some big games to quarterbacks this season.

3. Tyrod Taylor, Bills – Owned in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues
Taylor will at least remain the Bills’ starter this week, meaning he will get to face the Patriots. New England has been much better against quarterbacks as of late, failing to allow multiple touchdowns to a quarterback in six of their last seven games, but Taylor always offers a nice rushing floor and could have a higher ceiling in a game Buffalo will likely be forced to throw.

4. Case Keenum, Vikings – Owned in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues
Atlanta has been gouged on the ground by quarterbacks recently, but overall they have not been a good matchup so far this season, allowing just one 300-yard passer. Keenum has turned into a consistent option, however, with multiple-touchdown throws in three of his last four games and at least 280 yards in each of those contests. In a game with a relatively high total, he is worth a look.

Week 14: Tyrod Taylor could start the playoffs hot in a good spot against the Colts…If Jimmy Garoppolo is starting, he gets a great matchup with the Texans…It looks like Trevor Siemian has a good shot to close out the season as the starter, and he will have a good matchup against the Jets.  
Week 15: The Panthers will be a tough matchup for Aaron Rodgers if he is able to return, but he will be worth starting if active…Tyrod Taylor’s good run through the playoffs continues with the Dolphins…Playing Blake Bortles in an elimination game feels like a bad idea, but he will get a date with the Texans.
Week 16: Assuming Case Keenum is still starting, he will be in a good spot against the Packers…Assuming he is still starting, Siemian will once again have a good matchup against Washington…The Patriots are playing better defense as of late, but Tyrod Taylor will still be worth a look if he remains the starter.
Week 17: Assuming he is still starting, Tyrod Taylor finishes up his great playoff run with another game against the Dolphins…Jacoby Brissett has a tough run through the playoffs, but he finishes up in a great spot at home against the Texans.

Watch List: Brett Hundley was shockingly good against the Steelers, but that performance does not erase the previous four weeks, and Tampa Bay has quietly been okay against quarterbacks as of late…Even if Jimmy Garoppolo is named the starter, it might be best to avoid him in a tough matchup on the road against the Bears…Trevor Siemian did work in relief of Paxton Lynch, but it was his first game with multiple touchdowns since Week 2. There are better options this week, although a quality showing against the Dolphins would put Siemian on the streaming map next week against the Jets…Regardless of the matchup, there is no way to trust Eli Manning right now. Of course, that almost certainly means he will go off for 300 and three against the Raiders…DeShone Kizer is not a good real quarterback, but he does have a rushing touchdown in three of his last four games and five total on the season. That makes him an option in two-quarterback leagues…Blake Bortles had one of his best passing days of the season against the Colts in Week 7, but he still has thrown for multiple touchdowns a grand total of one time this season, and I am not betting on him scoring twice on the ground again this week…Jacoby Brissett laid an egg against the Titans, and the Jaguars are up next…Blaine Gabbert has been solid in back-to-back games including the win over Jacksonville, but he will be tough to trust in another difficult matchup against the Rams this week…It probably will not happen, but owners in two-quarterback leagues should think about adding Patrick Mahomes just in case Alex Smith is benched.


Raymond Summerlin is a football writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter at @RMSummerlin.
Email :Raymond Summerlin


Raymond Summerlin Articles


