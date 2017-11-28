Waiver Wire: Week 13

Welcome to the 13th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. As the end of the year draws near and fantasy owners enter into win-now mode, this column will focus more on the present than the future. That does not mean stashes will be ignored, but they will be moved a bit down the list in favor of players who can help right now. Also, with the playoffs starting next week, a section highlighting widely-available players with good matchups in Weeks 14, 15, 16, and 17 has been added for each position.
As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players worth keeping an eye on, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.
The Drop List
QB: Andy Dalton
RB: David Johnson, James White
WR: Tyler Lockett
TE: Cameron Brate
Dalton has three good fantasy days in a row, but he is starting a tough run – PIT, CHI, @MIN, DET, and @BAL – to close out the season. There will be better options available on the wire. David Johnson has appeared unlikely at best to return this season, and Bruce Arians put the kibosh on any hope last week. No highly-owned receivers really stick out as drops, but Lockett is still owned in a surprising number of leagues despite scuffling over the last month. Perhaps Jameis Winston returning will put Brate back on the right track, but it really seems like O.J. Howard is taking over.
Quarterbacks
1. Jameis Winston
2. Josh McCown
3. Tyrod Taylor
4. Case Keenum
Running Backs
1. Rex Burkhead
2. Mike Davis
3. Jacquizz Rodgers
4. Devontae Booker
5. Rod Smith
6. T.J. Yeldon
7. Austin Ekeler
8. Peyton Barber
Wide Receivers
1. Corey Coleman
2. Josh Doctson
3. Zay Jones
4. Seth Roberts
5. Dede Westbrook
6. Marquise Goodwin
7. Bruce Ellington
8. Kenny Golladay
9. Johnny Holton
10. Cordarrelle Patterson
11. Dontrelle Inman
12. Josh Reynolds
Tight Ends
1. Julius Thomas
2. Charles Clay
3. O.J. Howard
4. Ricky Seals-Jones
Defense/Special Teams
1. Los Angeles Chargers
2. Chicago Bears
3. Tennessee Titans
Kickers
1. Jake Elliott
2. Dan Bailey
3. Graham Gano
QUARTERBACKS
1. Jameis Winston, Bucs – Owned in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues
Winston appears on track to return this week, and he will be doing so in a great matchup against a Packers defense which just gave up 351 yards and four touchdowns to Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday night. Winston has topped 300 yards in four of the six games he has finished this season with multiple scores in three of those contests.
2. Josh McCown, Jets – Owned in 31 percent of Yahoo leagues
I was off McCown last week because the Panthers had been a tough matchup, but he, with some help from Robby Anderson, shredded them for 307 yards and three scores. Now he gets a much easier date at home with a Chiefs defense which has given up some big games to quarterbacks this season.
3. Tyrod Taylor, Bills – Owned in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues
Taylor will at least remain the Bills’ starter this week, meaning he will get to face the Patriots. New England has been much better against quarterbacks as of late, failing to allow multiple touchdowns to a quarterback in six of their last seven games, but Taylor always offers a nice rushing floor and could have a higher ceiling in a game Buffalo will likely be forced to throw.
4. Case Keenum, Vikings – Owned in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues
Atlanta has been gouged on the ground by quarterbacks recently, but overall they have not been a good matchup so far this season, allowing just one 300-yard passer. Keenum has turned into a consistent option, however, with multiple-touchdown throws in three of his last four games and at least 280 yards in each of those contests. In a game with a relatively high total, he is worth a look.
Week 14: Tyrod Taylor could start the playoffs hot in a good spot against the Colts…If Jimmy Garoppolo is starting, he gets a great matchup with the Texans…It looks like Trevor Siemian has a good shot to close out the season as the starter, and he will have a good matchup against the Jets.
Week 15: The Panthers will be a tough matchup for Aaron Rodgers if he is able to return, but he will be worth starting if active…Tyrod Taylor’s good run through the playoffs continues with the Dolphins…Playing Blake Bortles in an elimination game feels like a bad idea, but he will get a date with the Texans.
Week 16: Assuming Case Keenum is still starting, he will be in a good spot against the Packers…Assuming he is still starting, Siemian will once again have a good matchup against Washington…The Patriots are playing better defense as of late, but Tyrod Taylor will still be worth a look if he remains the starter.
Week 17: Assuming he is still starting, Tyrod Taylor finishes up his great playoff run with another game against the Dolphins…Jacoby Brissett has a tough run through the playoffs, but he finishes up in a great spot at home against the Texans.
Watch List: Brett Hundley was shockingly good against the Steelers, but that performance does not erase the previous four weeks, and Tampa Bay has quietly been okay against quarterbacks as of late…Even if Jimmy Garoppolo is named the starter, it might be best to avoid him in a tough matchup on the road against the Bears…Trevor Siemian did work in relief of Paxton Lynch, but it was his first game with multiple touchdowns since Week 2. There are better options this week, although a quality showing against the Dolphins would put Siemian on the streaming map next week against the Jets…Regardless of the matchup, there is no way to trust Eli Manning right now. Of course, that almost certainly means he will go off for 300 and three against the Raiders…DeShone Kizer is not a good real quarterback, but he does have a rushing touchdown in three of his last four games and five total on the season. That makes him an option in two-quarterback leagues…Blake Bortles had one of his best passing days of the season against the Colts in Week 7, but he still has thrown for multiple touchdowns a grand total of one time this season, and I am not betting on him scoring twice on the ground again this week…Jacoby Brissett laid an egg against the Titans, and the Jaguars are up next…Blaine Gabbert has been solid in back-to-back games including the win over Jacksonville, but he will be tough to trust in another difficult matchup against the Rams this week…It probably will not happen, but owners in two-quarterback leagues should think about adding Patrick Mahomes just in case Alex Smith is benched.
~RUNNING BACKS
1. Rex Burkhead, Patriots – Owned in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues
His ownership percentage suggests quite a few people overreacted to that fumble.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
2. Mike Davis, Seahawks – Owned in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues
Coach Pete Carroll is not the most reliable source of information on injuries, but he has confidently said on multiple occasions Davis will return this week against the Eagles. That is a horrific matchup – in fact, Jacquizz Rodgers will be a better one-week option if Doug Martin is forced to sit – but unless Chris Carson is able to return in the next few weeks, there is little standing in the way of Davis taking over the starting job in Seattle the rest of the fantasy season.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
3. Jacquizz Rodgers, Bucs – Owned in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues
Rodgers’ place on this list is fairly simple to explain. If Doug Martin is forced to sit this week because of the concussion he suffered against the Falcons, Rodgers would get the start – he easily out-snapped Peyton Barber despite the latter getting two touchdowns in Atlanta – in a solid matchup against the Packers. That makes him worth adding in all leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
4. Devontae Booker, Broncos – Owned in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues
Booker continued to play ahead of C.J. Anderson against the Raiders, seeing one more carry, three more touches, and seven more snaps, but it was not enough for a good fantasy outing, although it would have looked a lot better if he did not have a touchdown taken off the board on review. The schedule is good enough down the stretch and his usage is trending up enough to make Booker a play in deeper leagues and a stash in shallow formats, but it is possible no one in this backfield is worth starting in 10-team leagues the rest of the season.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
5. Rod Smith, Cowboys – Owned in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues
While the catches simply have not been there for Smith, he did finally best Alfred Morris on the ground. Smith saw nine carries against the Chargers, the same number as Alf, and out-gained him 41-to-36 while finding the end zone for the first time in his career. Morris remains the better fantasy bet, but Smith deserves some FLEX consideration this week in a good matchup against Washington.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
6. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars – Owned in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues
Yeldon has clearly taken over as the No. 2 back in Jacksonville, actually out-snapped Leonard Fournette by six against the Cardinals, and is averaging almost eight touches a game over the last three weeks, all of those with Fournette active. That is enough to give him some standalone value in deeper PPR leagues, and he will be a fantasy starter if Fournette is forced to miss a game.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
7. Austin Ekeler, Chargers – Owned in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues
The story has not changed much for Ekeler the last several weeks. He is making enough big plays to consider using in deep leagues, and he has handcuff appeal in an offense with a solid schedule down the stretch.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
8. Peyton Barber, Bucs – Owned in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues
While it seems much more likely Rodgers takes over if Doug Martin is forced to miss some time, the chance remains Tampa decides to see what they have in Barber, making him a speculative add in deep leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
Week 14: With Rex Burkhead clearly still a key cog in the offense despite his Week 11 fumble, he will be in a great spot against Miami…Who knows what his role will be, but Marlon Mack has a great matchup against the Bills…It still feels unlikely it happens, but Austin Ekeler will have a good matchup against Washington if he can earn a big enough role.
Week 15: If he is back from injury, Damien Williams gets his first of two games against the Bills to close out the season…Who knows what the backfield will look like by then, but Seattle will have a solid matchup against the Rams. Perhaps Mike Davis will have established himself as the starter or Chris Carson will have returned from injury.
Week 16: There is a chance Devontae Booker has the backfield to himself by this time. If so, he will be in a great spot against Washington…Whatever the Jets’ backfield looks like, they will have a good matchup against the Chargers. Matt Forte would seem to be the best bet.
Week 17: If Aaron Jones is recovered and back in the rotation, he will finish with a good matchup against the Lions in a game where Aaron Rodgers likely will play, increasing his potential scoring opportunities…Assuming he is healthy, Damien Williams will finish with a great matchup against the Bills at home.
Watch List: J.D. McKissic has looked like Seattle’s best option in the backfield for several weeks, but they appear unwilling to really give him a chance. That leaves him as just a PPR option. As for Eddie Lacy and especially Thomas Rawls, they remain safe to avoid with Mike Davis expected back…It looks like time to give up the ghost on Marlon Mack, who has seen his snap total fall for three-straight games…Even with Jay Ajayi not getting the touches we expected, it does not look like there is enough room for Corey Clement to create consistent fantasy value…It was worth a shot, but Tarik Cohen’s usage dipped again in the Bears’ demolition at the hands of the Eagles. The scoreline likely had something to do with that, but it is tough to imagine trusting Cohen in a lineup in a must-win game…Perhaps Theo Riddick begins to see more touches at Ameer Abdullah’s expense, but it may be best to just ignore this backfield…The Jets’ stable of backs predictably struggled against Carolina, but they are in a better spot this week against Kansas City. Still, it is tough to trust any of them while the other two are healthy. If betting on this backfield, Matt Forte would be the option…As expected, Jonathan Stewart returned to a low-yardage touchdown prayer, one which happened to be answered against the Jets. Perhaps it will again against the Saints, but it is more likely it will not.
Deep Cuts: There has been too much misplaced injury optimism about Seahawks running backs from Pete Carroll in the past to get truly excited about Chris Carson’s potential return, but it is at least worth noting there are reports he could return to practice next week. Of course, it is likely he will need several to get back into shape, making it at best questionable he is able to help out this fantasy season…Wayne Gallman ended up playing more snaps than Orleans Darkwa and touched the ball just one fewer time on Thanksgiving…Travaris Cadet has touched the ball nine times in each of the two games Mike Tolbert has been sidelined…Even if Doug Martin ends up missing time, it is unlikely Charles Sims’ role changes much…D.J. Foster has taken over as the passing-down option behind Adrian Peterson...While it is not as meaningful as it appeared it could be when Lamar Miller left Monday night’s game in the second quarter, Alfred Blue appears to be the handcuff in Houston, but Andre Ellington may have something to say about that.
~WIDE RECEIVERS
1. Corey Coleman, Browns – Owned in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues
Josh Gordon is not on this list because he is already owned in more than 50 percent of leagues, but the actual No. 1 receiver with 19 targets in two games since returning from injury is still widely available. Even with the Chargers up next, Coleman is worthy of weekly starting consideration.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
2. Josh Doctson, Redskins – Owned in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues
Doctson took a bit of a step back against the Giants, but he still got the job done from a fantasy perspective with a touchdown. I remain bullish on his upside, but this could be the last game he is usable for a while with the Chargers (Casey Hayward) and Cardinals (Patrick Peterson) up after Dallas.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
3. Zay Jones, Bills – Owned in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues
With Kelvin Benjamin looking likely to miss multiple games because of a torn meniscus, Jones is set to be the No. 1 receiver through a good stretch of matchups starting this week against the Patriots. The rookie has also been more efficient as of late, although he did only catch 3-of-10 targets against the Chiefs. It may not be pretty, but Jones should be usable as long as Benjamin is out.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
4. Seth Roberts, Raiders – Owned in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues
This is a tough situation to handicap because it is almost impossible to know which Raiders receiver will benefit with both Michael Crabtree and, likely, Amari Cooper out this week. Roberts is the best bet because he easily played the most snaps against Denver, is the most likely to see targets if Cooper is somehow able to get back on the field this week, and has been more involved to this point in the season, but either Johnny Holton or Cordarrelle Patterson could step up as well.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
5. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars – Owned in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues
It has not amounted to much yet, but it is time to get excited about Westbrook’s usage. He has 16 targets in two games since being activated, and according to Graham Barfield, Westbrook has been targeted on 29 percent of his routes over that span, the same rate as Antonio Brown. Perhaps this all falls apart when Marqise Lee is not in Patrick Peterson’s shadow or if Allen Hurns returns, but Westbrook is a talented player getting opportunities. That is worth betting on.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
6. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers – Owned in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues
Almost the only reliable option at receiver for the 49ers, Goodwin keeps getting opportunities and keeps converting big plays. He has at least 68 yards in each of his last three games and should get a boost if Jimmy Garoppolo is named the starter. That is enough to keep him an option in deeper leagues even in a tough matchup.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
7. Bruce Ellington, Texans – Owned in 6 percent of Yahoo leagues
It was not a great outing for Ellington on Monday night, but he saw another eight targets and now has 32 over his last four games. He also gets a much better matchup this week against the Titans. Unless Will Fuller makes a surprise return, he will once again be a usable option.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
8. Kenny Golladay, Lions – Owned in 11 percent of Yahoo leagues
Golladay’s snap share continues to grow as he moves further away from his injury layoff, and he continues to make big plays. He will need to earn a larger target share to be a real option, but he remains a high-upside bench stash who has been consistent enough to be used in a pinch.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
9. Johnny Holton, Raiders – Owned in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues
10. Cordarrelle Patterson, Raiders – Owned in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues
I am treating these two as pretty much the same because I think they are in similar boats. Holton has not been anything more than a deep threat this year – just one of his targets has traveled less than 20 yards in the air according to Pro Football Focus – and Patterson has been used as a gadget player who has struggled to create big plays in the passing game, although he did seal the Denver win with a 54-yard catch. Both should play more snaps and see more targets, but they likely will end up being big-play-or-bust options.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
11. Dontrelle Inman, Bears – Owned in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues
The clear No. 1 receiver in Chicago, Inman is averaging four catches for 65 yards over the last three weeks and gets a pretty good matchup at home against the 49ers. His ceiling is not very high in this offense, but he is a good floor play in deep leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
12. Josh Reynolds, Rams – Owned in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues
The touchdown was nice, but more impressive was Reynolds playing 79 percent of the snaps and seeing six targets in his first real action of the season. With Robert Woods expected to miss at least one more game, he could be useful in a good matchup against the Cardinals this week.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
Week 14: We will have to see what happens with Josh Gordon, but he gets a good matchup against the Packers to open the fantasy playoffs…Marquise Goodwin will be in a blow-up spot against a Texans secondary which has been giving up big games for fun…It depends on Will Fuller’s health, but Bruce Ellington will have a pretty good matchup against the 49ers…It will all depend on Kelvin Benjamin’s health, but Zay Jones has great matchups down the stretch starting with the Colts this week.
Week 15: Corey Davis could be an answer for every week, but his matchup against the 49ers sticks out as the best one…Dede Westbrook is coming off a 10-target game in Week 12, and he will get a great matchup against the Texans…The Chargers deserve a mention because they have such good matchups down the stretch, but it is tough to trust anyone not named Keenan Allen. Perhaps that changes for Tyrell Williams or Travis Benjamin if Mike Williams is still sidelined.
Week 16: If someone steps up in Arizona behind Larry Fitzgerald, they will get a good matchup against the Giants to close out the fantasy season...If Martavis Bryant keeps seeing targets once JuJu Smith-Schuster returns, he will be an enticing option against Houston…Same story as Week 15 for the Chargers, who get the Jets for the fantasy Super Bowl.
Week 17: Kenny Golladay is living off big plays right now, but his snap share continues to grow and he finishes up the season in a great spot against the Packers…Dede Westbrook finishes up with the Titans. Assuming he has actually earned a role, he could be a nice option…Josh Doctson will get to face the Giants again and does not seem to be going away…Obligatory Chargers mention. They face the Raiders to close out the season.
Watch List: Mike Wallace did see 11 targets on Monday night, but he only turned them into 48 yards. More importantly, this passing game is simply not very good and neither are the matchups the next two weeks…Jermaine Kearse exploded against the Panthers and has a good matchup against the Chiefs this week, but it was only his second game since Week 2 with more than 45 yards…Perhaps Tyrell Williams or Travis Benjamin can become a thing with Mike Williams likely to miss some time – the schedule is certainly there to make it happen – but neither has been anything resembling a consistent fantasy option this season…Even with Kelvin Benjamin likely to miss more games, Jordan Matthews is not even a deep-league option…Jaron Brown got deep for a touchdown against the Jaguars, but it was his only target of the game even with John Brown sidelined.
Deep Cuts: Keelan Cole is not as exciting as Dede Westbrook, but he played more snaps than the rookie for the second game in a row and saw seven targets of his own…Trent Taylor has not even been useful in deep PPR leagues thus far, but perhaps that changes in a pretty good schedule down the stretch if Jimmy Garoppolo gets the starting job…Roger Lewis and Tavarres King should continue to see work even if Sterling Shepard returns, but there is little to get excited about in this passing game…Phillip Dorsett keeps playing the snaps with Chris Hogan sidelined and made a big play, but he has three catches total in the last seven games…The Panthers need help at receiver, and Damiere Byrd is expected to be activated off injured reserve this week.
~TIGHT ENDS
1. Julius Thomas, Dolphins – Owned in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues
I legitimately hate myself for putting Thomas on this list, but it is ugly out there at under 50-percent ownership. Thomas has seen his usage increase over the last month, averaging six targets over the last four games and scoring twice over that span. Not that Jared Cook would know, but the Broncos also remain one of the premier fantasy matchups for tight ends. All of that makes Thomas worth a stream this week.
2. Charles Clay, Bills – Owned in 32 percent of Yahoo leagues
Clay has not seen more than four targets since returning from injury after having just one game with fewer than six over the first four weeks of the season, but he did finally make some big plays against the Chiefs to post his first respectable line since Week 4. The matchup with the Patriots this week is not great, but it should force Buffalo to throw a bit more, hopefully opening up some more looks for Clay.
3. O.J. Howard, Bucs – Owned in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues
The matchup is not good and it is possible Jameis Winston returning puts Cameron Brate back atop the pecking order, but it is tough to ignore back-to-back solid games from Howard, who has run just four fewer routes than Brate the last two games. The guard appears to be changing in Tampa, and Howard has the talent to take advantage.
4. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals – Owned in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues
I did not put much in Seals-Jones’ performance in Houston because he was targeted on literally every route he ran, suggesting some hard regression was on the way. Arizona expanded his role against Jacksonville, however, and he responded with another great game. Now on a roll, it is unlikely the Cardinals scale back his workload moving forward, and it could continue to expand. The matchup against the Rams is not great, but he is at least worth a look in deep leagues.
Week 14: Austin Seferian-Jenkins is already out there in a lot of leagues and likely will be dropped in more following another disappointing game. He should be able to get back on the right track against the Broncos…If C.J. Fiedorowicz is going to do anything the rest of the season, at home against the 49ers would be a good place to look.
Week 15: Charles Clay has not been great since returning, but he does get his first of two remaining matchups with the Dolphins…Ben Watson had his best game of the season against the Browns all the way back in Week 2, and they have not gotten much better against tight ends…Marcedes Lewis remains just a touchdown-or-bust option, but Houston has given up a fair few of those to tight ends so far this season.
Week 16: Any tight end playing the Giants deserves a mention, so Ricky Seals-Jones gets on the list…Hopefully Vance McDonald is healthy and playing enough snaps by this point to warrant using, but Jesse James could be an option as well against the Texans…Jordan Reed’s ownership is plummeting, but if he is able to return by this point he will have a great matchup against the Broncos.
Week 17: We will have to see where Charles Clay is by this point, but a date with the Dolphins is a good way to close out the season…As in Week 16, we will have to see if Jordan Reed is healthy by this point, but a matchup with the Giants would be a great way for him to pay off owners who waited on him.
Watch List: Tyler Kroft has lived on touchdowns, and the Steelers have given up just two to the position all season. It is worth noting Kroft scored one of those…It simply is not happening for C.J. Fiedorowicz, and the matchup with the Titans is not great…The Lions have been vulnerable to tight ends, but Ben Watson has topped 45 yards once this season…Eric Ebron has become a great bet for 40 yards…David Njoku has a tough matchup this week, but he played a season-high 58.6 percent of the snaps in Week 11, his second time over 55 percent in the last three games…Jesse James is holding down the No. 1 spot in Pittsburgh, but he is not going to do much from a fantasy perspective without a touchdown. The Bengals have allowed just two to the position all season.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
1. Los Angeles Chargers – Owned in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues
They have been very good as of late and play the Browns.
2. Chicago Bears – Owned in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues
The possibility Jimmy Garoppolo starts puts a dent in Chicago’s streaming appeal, but it is still a good matchup at home for an underrated defense.
3. Tennessee Titans – Owned in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues
Tennessee is not going to get eight sacks again, but they have been solid over the last month-plus and have a great matchup at home with the Texans.
Week 14: The Packers get the Browns this week and, as a result, top spot on this list…The Chargers have been playing well enough to use even in quasi-quality matchups, and Washington has been even better than that at times this season…The Jets have not been doing much on defense, but a date with Denver could change that.
Week 15: New Orleans has a decent matchup at home against the Jets, one which will be considerably better if New York decides to give their young quarterbacks a chance late in the season…The Titans have been a better option recently and will be in a potentially good spot against the 49ers, although that could change if Jimmy Garoppolo becomes the starter and plays well.
Week 16: The Bears play the Browns…The Chargers should be too owned by this point, but they will have another good matchup against the Jets…Washington has consistently gotten sacks this season and close the fantasy playoffs with a good matchup against the Broncos.
Week 17: The Colts have been improving on defense, and they close out the season with the Texans…With the bad offenses playing established defenses, this will be a tough week for streamers.
KICKERS
1. Jake Elliott, Eagles – Owned in 51 percent of Yahoo leagues
He is one percent over the threshold, but it needs to be pointed how widely available he is and how good his schedule is the rest of the way – see below.
2. Dan Bailey, Cowboys – Owned in 23 percent of Yahoo leagues
The Cowboys’ struggles on offense are a big concern, but Bailey is one of the best kickers in the league and has a great schedule which starts on Thursday against Washington.
3. Graham Gano, Panthers – Owned in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues
Gano has been a reliable option most of the year, and he gets to kick indoors against a Saints defense which has sprung some leaks the last two weeks.
Week 14: The Rams’ fantasy numbers look good because kickers have missed a stunning 43 percent of their attempts against them, but they still have faced 21 kicks this season, and Jake Elliott is too good an option not to use…The offensive struggles are a concern, but Dan Bailey is good enough to use in a good matchup against the Giants.
Week 15: Jake Elliott will once again be a great option against the Giants…It is the same story as Week 14 for Dan Bailey, who has an even better matchup against the Raiders…Brandon McManus heads to Indianapolis to face the Colts indoors.
Week 16: Jake Elliott’s solid run through the playoffs continues with the Raiders…Brandon McManus has a great matchup against Washington…Josh Lambo has been a solid option since joining the Jaguars, and he gets a great matchup against the 49ers.
Week 17: Look at that. Jake Elliott will be useful again against the Cowboys. Perhaps he should be added…Assuming Dustin Hopkins is back, he will be a great option against the Giants. If he is not, Nick Rose will be in play…Graham Gano finishes up the season in Atlanta, meaning he gets a nice matchup indoors.