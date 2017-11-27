Dynasty First Down Week 12

Ryan McDowell

Welcome to the Dynasty Three & Out, where each week we’ll focus on three players gaining value and three others losing dynasty value based on the latest news and performances on the field.

 

Note: Any dynasty ADP or dynasty trades referenced in this article can be found at dynastyleaguefootball.com

 

 

Risers:

 

 

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE ARZ

 

What a ride for Cardinals rookie TE Ricky Seals-Jones! By this point, you’ve probably at least heard of Seals-Jones, but he may not be the flash in the pan that some are labeling him. Seals-Jones entered Texas A&M as a five-star WR recruit, one of the most coveted in the nation, and his career got off to a strong start as a redshirt freshman starter, but his production and playing time as his college career went on, resulting in him being an undrafted free agent, despite leaving school a year early. Seals-Jones landed with the Cardinals and while they have few solid fantasy relevant options at the tight end position, he failed to even get on the field for much of the season, playing briefly in Week Five. With QBs Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton both out with injuries, Arizona turned to third-stringer Blaine Gabbert in Week Eleven and it seems the often-discussed “backup connection” is coming true.

 

In two games with Gabbert, Seals-Jones has seen his playing time jump from almost none, he’s seeing opportunity and he’s producing. In Week Eleven, Seals-Jones played 14% of the snaps and that increased to 23% in Week Twelve. While that still puts him behind TEs Jermaine Gresham and Troy Niklas in terms of playing time, he did lead all Cardinals tight ends in targets and fantasy production in each of the past two games. In fact, over the past two weeks only, Seals-Jones is the top-scoring fantasy tight end in the league. With limited playing time and a ridiculous 1.5 fantasy points per snap over the two-game span, Seals-Jones clearly won’t be able to maintain this efficiency, but with his opportunity expected to increase, he won’t have to in order to stay relevant. Seals-Jones is likely still on your league’s waiver wire, but he should be a priority add as his value continues to climb.  

 



