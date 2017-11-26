Dose: Week 12 Review

Sunday, November 26, 2017

Week Twelve debuted with a trio of Thanksgiving games, but there was plenty of good football left for Sunday. As the playoff picture begins to form, fantasy players are looking towards the playoffs themselves. With only a few weeks left in the fantasy season, here are the highs and lows from Sunday’s action.

Buffalo- 16

Kansas City- 10

After starting the season winning five in a row, including a convincing season-opener against the Patriots, the Chiefs are completely falling apart. On Sunday, they allowed a struggling Bills team to come into Kansas City and dominate them in a game that was not as close as the score would indicate. The Bills held a 13-3 halftime lead and held tight in the second-half and even when the Chiefs had a chance for a game-winning drive, the Bills came away with a turnover, intercepting QB Alex Smith to seal the game. The entire game was largely devoid of offensive production. Bills QB Tyrod Taylor threw for just 183 yards and a touchdown, hitting rookie WR Zay Jones early in the game. RB LeSean McCoy finished with 79 total yards and TE Charles Clay led the team with a 4/60 receiving line.

In what looked like a “get right” game for Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt, facing the struggling Bills defense, he once against disappointed and his scoreless streak continued. Hunt rushed 11 times for only 17 yards and was outgained on the ground by Smith (5/35). Hunt was also a non-factor in the running game, catching one pass for nine yards. Kansas City’s top pass-catchers performed below expectation. Although WR Tyreek Hill saw a game-high 11 targets, he turned that into just seven receptions for a scoreless 41 yards. TE Travis Kelce (3/39) also was a fantasy bust in Week Twelve. With Smith and the entire Kansas City offense taking a huge step backwards in the second half of the season, the boos will grow louder and the calls for rookie QB Patrick Mahomes will increase. HC Andy Reid continues to squash the idea of inserting the rookie into the lineup over Smith.

Carolina- 35

NY Jets- 27

A close game throughout, the Jets had a chance to win this one after taking a fourth-quarter lead, but fell apart as Jets teams are apt to do. After a field goal early in the fourth-quarter to take the lead, the Jets then lost a fumble, which was returned for a touchdown, gave up a punt return touchdown and committed a blatant roughing the passer penalty when they needed a stop the most. Considering they got the win and put up 35 points, the 168 scoreless passing yards from QB Cam Newton is a bit disappointing. He did chip in 28 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground to help his fantasy production. Rookie RB Christian McCaffrey used a 40-yard rush to boot his production, finishing with 62 yards on the ground, along with two grabs for 35 yards through the air. Breakout WR Devin Funchess continues to prove he belongs in fantasy lineups, catching seven of 12 targets for 108 yards. Panthers TE Greg Olsen returned to the lineup after missing two months of action, catching one pass for ten yards before being forced to leave the game with soreness in the same foot that kept him out of the lineup initially. The Panthers suggest Olsen just experienced soreness, so this situation may not be as bad as it first appeared.

In their loss, the Jets passing offense put up big numbers. Veteran QB Josh McCown threw for 307 yards and a trip of touchdown, his sixth game of the year with either 300 yards or multiple scoring passes. With the Jets running game almost non-existent, their receivers put up huge numbers. WR Robby Anderson is proving to not just be an option but even an automatic weekly fantasy starter, catching six of ten targets for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 54-yard bomb. WR Jermaine Kearse also quietly went over the 100-yard mark, with a 7/105/1 line. Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins had a couple of end zone targets, but failed to complete either, flat out dropping the first target and then having a second-half touchdown overturned upon review. He finished with a 2/27 line on seven targets.

Philadelphia- 31

Chicago- 3

The biggest blowout of the day was the league’s best team the Eagles, easily handling the Bears and earning their tenth win of the season. The Eagles offense, as expected, put up huge numbers. MVP candidate QB Carson Wentz threw for 227 yards and three scores and TE Zach Ertz (10/103/1) resumed his role as Wentz’s favorite target. In a revenge game against his former team, WR Alshon Jeffery caught five balls for 52 yards and a touchdown, while WR Nelson Agholor posted a 3/32/1 line and also recovered a fumble from RB Jay Ajayi for a touchdown. The Eagles continue to use a full running back by committee with RB LeGarrette Blount leading the way with 15 carries for 97 yards. Ajayi only earned five carries for 26 yards.

The Bears had nothing to speak of offensively as QB Mitchell Trubisky threw for just 147 yards and two interceptions. The rookie signal caller actually led the team in rushing with just 12 yards, which was bad news for starting RB Jordan Howard, who rushed for just six yards and seven carries. WR Dontrelle Inman (4/64) once again led the team in receiving, but the team chose not to use electric rookie RB Tarik Cohen, who totaled -3 yards on four touches.

Tennessee- 20

Indianapolis- 16

The Tennessee Titans pulled off a second-half comeback to steal a road win against the Colts in a tough game to watch. As was the theme of the day, both offenses struggled to put up points and this game featured multiple fantasy busts of the week. Titans QB Marcus Mariota played poorly, turning the ball over multiple times, and throwing for 184 yards with a score. The Titans running game continued its Jekyll and Hyde act with RBs DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry sharing the carries, but with vastly different results. Murray rushed 12 times for only nine yards, but did get the lone rushing touchdown of the day and also contributed a 3/33 receiving line. Henry rushed 13 times for 79 yards. The Titans were missing WR Rishard Matthews, leading many fantasy players to lean on rookie WR Corey Davis, but he finished with just four grabs for 39 yards. Instead, it was veteran TE Delanie Walker who led the team with a 4/63/1 line.

When I mentioned fantasy busts…looking at you Colts. QB Jacoby Brissett looked like a nice option against a Titans defense that has struggled to defend passing offenses all season, yet he finished with just 196 scoreless passing yards. Obviously, this limited production had an impact on his receivers and WR T.Y. Hilton managed just two receptions for 15 yards, a major disappointment. TE Jack Doyle did continue to produce, posting a 7/94 line. RB Frank Gore scored his first touchdown since Week Three and totaled 79 yards. WR Donte Moncrief continues to disappoint, catching one pass for 16 yards.

New England- 35

Miami- 17

After falling behind by a pair of scores in the first-quarter, the Dolphins actually were able to mount a brief comeback, thanks to a turnover from Pats QB Tom Brady. Alas, that did not last long and New England pulled away to win easily. Brady only threw for 227 yards, but did toss four scores and the running game once again looked strong. RB Dion Lewis rushed for 112 yards on only 15 carries and RB Rex Burkhead scored twice, totaling 53 yards. With WR Chris Hogan once again out of the lineup, WR Brandin Cooks (6/83/1) and TE Rob Gronkowski (5/82/2) were the main targets for Brady. RB Mike Gillislee was again a healthy scratch and RB james White touched the ball just four times as HC Bill Belichick has reimagined his backfield since the season began.

The Dolphins were without starting QB Jay Cutler, but it can be argued QB Matt Moore is actually an upgrade. Moore totaled just 215 yards with a touchdown and a pair of picks. As his historical numbers with the Dolphins suggested, he favored WR Jarvis Landry. Landry led the team with an 8/70 line on nine targets, while WR DeVante Parker was targeted only three times. Last week’s star, WR Kenny Stills failed to break a long play and ended with three receptions for 47 yards. The Miami running game predictably struggled after falling behind and starter Damien Williams suffered a shoulder injury that forced him from the game. Williams totaled 52 yards before exiting, while RB Kenyan Drake managed just 47 total yards, but did find the end zone to boost his fantasy box score.

Atlanta- 34

Tampa Bay- 20

This game was all about Falcons WR Julio Jones. Entering the game with just one touchdown on the season, many were projecting a breakout game for the star wideout, but no one knew just how much he would produce. In the end, Jones caught 12 of his 15 targets for a whopping 253 yards and a pair of scores, including a 51-yarder thrown by WR Mohamed Sanu. The Bucs had absolutely no answer for Jones and he reminded us all just how good he can be on a weekly basis. Albeit in Jones’ shadow, other Falcons offensive stars played well, too. QB Matt Ryan finished with 317 yards and a touchdown, while RB Tevin Coleman, playing for the injured RB Devonta Freeman, rushed for 97 yards and a pair of scores. Along with the touchdown pass, Sanu also caught eight passes for 64 yards.

Tampa Bay failed to score a touchdown in the first-half and only found the end zone on a pair of garbage time runs from RB Peyton Barber, who was in for a concussed RB Doug Martin. The Bucs quickly ruled out Martin for the remainder of the game and called him week-to-week with the injury. If Martin can’t go next week, the Bucs will likely use a combination of Barber and veteran RB Jacquizz Rodgers. QB Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 283 scoreless yards, targeting WRs Mike Evans (12) and DeSean Jackson (11) with over half of his passes. Both wideouts performed below expectation though as Evans (6/78) and Jackson (8/60) failed to find the end zone. TE Cameron Brate (1/6) continued to struggle with QB Jameis Winston out of the lineup.

Cincinnati- 30

Cleveland- 16

The Bengals running game, actually, the offense as a whole, has been a major disappointment this season. Facing the Browns defense has a way of turning offenses around. The Bengals cruised after taking the early lead and rookie RB played by far his best game of the season. Mixon rushed for a new career-high 114 yards and a touchdown and also caught all three of his targets for 51 yards. The Bengals passing offense was not as prolific, but it didn’t need to be as Cincy milked a lead for much of the game. QB Andy Dalton threw for only 214 yards, but two touchdowns, finding TE Tyler Kroft and WR Tyler Boyd. WR A.J. Green led the team with a 5/66 line, but was held in check much of the game.

Browns rookie QB DeShone Kizer didn’t throw a touchdown, but he also didn’t turn the ball over for just the second time this season. Kizer’s 268 passing yards were also a new career-high. The Browns suggested earlier in the week they wanted to use RB Duke Johnson more going forward, but he drew just six carries and was targets five times, both in line with season-long average range. He totaled 67 yards on those touches. WR Corey Coleman continued to be treated as the team’s top option, catching only three of a team-high eight targets for 64 yards, including getting loose on a 44-yarder. RB Isaiah Crowell continues to quietly play well, totaling 105 yards, his third game in the past month with 95 or more yards.

Seattle- 24

San Francisco- 13

Another low-scoring game early on, the Seattle Seahawks, led by QB Russell Wilson, opened things up in the second-half and pulled away for the win. Wilson finished with 228 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, bouncing back from his interception on the opening offensive play of the game. Wilson also added a rushing touchdown and 25 yards on the ground. For some reason, the Seahawks gave veteran Eddie Lacy another shot as their lead back. He responded with 46 yards on 17 carries, along with three catches for 15 yards. This 61-yard total is sadly the best game of the season for the former Packer. Wilson spread the ball around as seven Seahawks caught at least two passes and six totaled 20+ receiving yards. This limited the upside of key players like WR Doug Baldwin (2/25) and TE Jimmy Graham (3/34/1) as WR Paul Richardson led the team with four receptions for 70 yards.

49ers starting RB Carlos Hyde totaled 68 yards in another subpar performance and the Niners top WR Marquise Goodwin caught four passes for 78 yards. Rookie QB C.J. Beathard failed lead his team into the red zone on any drive and suffered a late head injury which forced him from the game late in the fourth-quarter. Former Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who will reportedly be slapped with the Franchise Tag following the season, entered the game and finished off the team’s only touchdown drive of the day, finding WR Louis Murphy for the score. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan has a tough decision to make regarding his starting quarterback moving forward.

LA Rams- 26

New Orleans- 20

Just like last week, the Saints needed a ferocious late-game comeback, but unlike last week, their attempt fell short. Despite the loss, the story of the game for fantasy players was once again RB Alvin Kamara, who turned 11 touches into 188 yards, leading the Saints in both rushing (5/87/1) and receiving (6/101/1). It is fair to starting considering Kamara among the best backs in the game and this will be his sixth consecutive week finishing as an RB1. RB Mark Ingram took a backseat this week and only rushed for 31 yards on 11 carries. QB Drew Brees needed some late-game action to keep his 200-yard passing game streak alive, but finished with 246 yards and a touchdown. Brees’ top targets in the passing game were WRs Ted Ginn (7/71) and Michael Thomas (5/52), but Saints ten fourth quarter points weren’t enough.

Rams QB Jared Goff had another huge game as the Saints were without a pair of key defenders (CBs Ken Crawley and Marshon Lattimore), throwing for 354 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The yardage was just one yard shy of the career-high set by Goff two weeks ago. With WR Robert Woods out of the lineup, Goff focused on rookie WR Cooper Kupp, targeting him 11 times, which was good for an 8/116 line, Kupp’s first ever 100-yard game. WR Sammy Watkins also saw some increased usage, but caught only four of his nine targets for 82 yards and a touchdown. RB Todd Gurley failed to find the end zone, but did total 128 yards from scrimmage. Another beneficiary of the Woods injury was rookie WR Josh Reynolds, who saw six targets, catching four for 37 yards and a touchdown. He’ll be a waiver wire target this week with Woods expected to miss multiple games.

Oakland- 21

Denver-14

This AFC West matchup got started with an early game brawl, which began with a fight between Raiders WR Michael Crabtree and Broncos CB Aqib Talib. Of course, the pair have a history dating back to last season’s scuffle in which Talib ripped Crabtree’s chain from his neck. The same thing happened again and both players threw punches and were ultimately ejected. The Raiders also lost OL Gabe Jackson, who made contact with an official and was booted from the game. Both teams were lucky not to lose other players in the fracas. Once the teams got back to football, the Raiders looked like they would run away with this game. They got scores from WR Amari Cooper and RB Marshawn Lynch in the first-half, and then RB Jalen Richard early in the third-quarter and it appeared they might shut out their rival Denver. Then, Broncos starting QB Paxton Lynch suffered an ankle injury that left him in tears on the sidelines and the team turned back to former starter Trevor Siemian. Siemian led the team to a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives, finding WRs Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler for touchdowns. The Raiders ultimately held on for the win, but it was an ugly game all around.

Raiders QB Derek Carr finished with 253 passing yards and two touchdown, even without his top targets. After losing Crabtree before he could even record a reception, Cooper suffered a concussion and was forced from the game, catching just one pass. Lynch played one of his better games, easily setting a new season-high with 26 carries and eclipsing 100 total yards for the first time as a Raider. Thanks to a late-game clinching catch and run of 54 yards, WR Cordarrelle Patterson led Oakland in receiving with a 3/72 line. TE Jared Cook was a major disappointment with a 1/1 line on five targets.

Siemian’s late game comeback effort resulted in 149 passing yards and a pair of scores, while Lynch actually led the team in rushing with only 20 yards. RBs C.J. Anderson (5/12) and Devontae Booker (6/11) were pitiful in the running game. Broncos top WRs Emmanuel Sanders (3/12) and Demaryius Thomas (5/18) have seen their production torpedoed by the flip-flopping of quarterbacks.

Arizona- 27

Jacksonville- 24

Perhaps the most entertaining game of the day was the Jaguars/Cardinals game, which looked like a potential blowout early before the Jaguars offense came to life, by their terms. The Jags finished just short of a comeback, but Arizona needed a career-long field goal from K Phil Dawson with time expiring to steal the win. Cardinals QB Blaine Gabbert totaled 241 passing yards and a pair of touchdown, but wasn’t nearly as sharp as he was a week ago, which is to be expected against the Jacksonville defense. RB Adrian Peterson totaled 99 yards on 24 touches and continues to rely on volume with little per play upside. The Cardinals were again led by rookie TE Ricky Seals-Jones, which might just be for real. He caught four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown. As expected, the Jags defense focused on stopping WR Larry Fitzgerald and were successful, limiting him to three receptions for 12 yards.

The Jaguars offense was strange on Sunday. QB Blake Bortles led the team with 62 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, while RB T.J. Yeldon led the way in receiving with a 5/42 line. Rookie RB Leonard Fournette split time with Yeldon and only totaled 42 yards on 15 touches. The Cardinals shut down the Jaguars top WR Marqise Lee (1/13), but rookie WR Dede Westbrook, playing in just his second game, led the team in targets with ten, catching six for 41 yards.

Pittsburgh- 31

Green Bay- 28

The NFL saved the game of the day for the finale as the Steelers hosted the struggling Packers, who continue to play without star QB Aaron Rodgers and weekly feel the effects of his loss. His replacement, QB Brett Hundley has been an inconsistent producer both for the Packers and for fantasy players, but he was on in this game. Hundley went toe to toe with Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger and nearly pulled off the upset. Big Ben led a last-minute drive, resulting in a game-winning field goal from K Chris Boswell. Roethlisberger kept his hot streak going, throwing for 351 yards and four scores. The Killer Bs dominated this game as WR Antonio Brown caught 10 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns and RB LeVeon Bell gained 95 yards on the ground and another 88 yards as a receiver on a career-high 12 receptions. With rookie WR Juju Smith-Schuster out of the lineup, WR Martavis Bryant saw increased playing time, resulting in a 4/40/1 line.

Hundley had his best game of the season and his career, throwing for 245 yards and three touchdowns, but most importantly, no interceptions. WR Davante Adams continued to be the top target for Hundley, catching five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. Rookie RB Jamaal Williams led the way with 66 rushing yards and a touchdown, but also gained 69 yards on the ground with another score. WR Randall Cobb scored a 39-yard touchdown and ended with a 4/58/1 line, his best game with Hundley. Unfortunately, WR Jordy Nelson couldn’t get in on the fun, grabbing three passes for 11 yards and he continues to be a non-factor without Rodgers on the field.