Week 12 Live Blog

Sunday, November 26, 2017

With the Thanksgiving holiday, we are already three games into Week Twelve, including some big performances from WRs Keenan Allen and Marvin Jones, along with duds from QB Dak Prescott and TE Evan Engram. Among the players ruled out today are: WR John Ross, RB Devonta Freeman, QB Jameis Winston, WR Rishard Matthews, TE Martellus Bennett, RB Mike Gillislee, QB Jay Cutler and WR Chris Hogan. Players who will be active and on the field: TE Charles Clay, WR Jordan Matthews, WR Danny Amendola, RB Matt Forte and TE Greg Olsen. Let's make the fantasy playoffs today!

(1:50PM) The Dolphins are on the board, but it took the rare defensive score against the Patriots. QB Tom Brady was sacked and fumbled, which Miami recovered and returned. The Patriots lead 14-7 and are marching again.

(1:46PM) Panthers QB Cam Newton continues to run the ball more than he did early in the year and he just scored on a one-yard touchdown run, putting Carolina in the lead 9-3, following a missed extra point.

(1:43PM) If you chose to play both Falcons WRs in their juicy matchup against the Bucs, you hit the jackpot as WR Mohamed Sanu just dropped a bomb of a 51-yard touchdown pass to WR Julio Jones, just his second touchdown catch of the year, to give the Falcons a 10-3 lead. Jones now has a 2/60/1 line.

(1:40PM) The Bills have taken the lead over a fading Chiefs team after QB Tyrod Taylor found rookie WR Zay Jones for an 11-yard touchdown. Buffalo leads in Kansas City 7-0.

(1:34PM) Today was also viewed as a "get right" spot for Chiefs rookie RB Kareem Hunt, but he's off to a slow start, as is the entire KC offense. Hunt has three carries for six yards and the Chiefs don't even have a first down yet, with time winding down in the first quarter.

(1:29PM) Fantasy players are counting on a huge offensive day from the Falcons, facing the Bucs defense. With the first quarter nearly in the books, things are not looking very good. WR Julio Jones has one reception for nine yards on three targets, while RB Tevin Coleman, playing in place of the injured Devonta Freeman, has four carries for 34 yards.

(1:28PM) The Titans are marching all over the Colts early and TE Delanie Walker is showing no effects of the earlier ankle issue that sent him to the sidelines. Walker just hauled in a 37-yard pass from QB Marcus Mariota in very tight coverage. He already has three grabs for 61 yards in the game.

(1:25PM) It is going to be a field day for the Pats! They've just scored again on the second touchdown pass of the day from QB Tom Brady, this time to his TE Rob Gronkowski, totaling five yards. Gronk already has a 3/46/1 line in the first quarter.

(1:23PM) The Eagles are on the board thanks to a touchdown strike from QB Carson Wentz to TE Zach Ertz, breaking out of his brief cold streak. Ertz already has four receptions for 36 yards, along with the touchdown.

(1:21PM) The Bengals responded to the Browns opening scoring drive with a long drive of their own, resulting in an eight-yard touchdown pass from QB Andy Dalton to WR Tyler Boyd. The drive was keyed by a 19-yard run from rookie RB Joe Mixon.

(1:20PM) Facing the Panthers, all points will be very valuable for the Jets today and starting TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins just dropped what looked like an easy touchdown pass. The Jets had to opt for a field goal instead, taking a 3-0 lead.

(1:18PM) Good news if you're a Titans fan or a Delanie Walker fantasy owner. After missing one play, Walker was back in the game and recorded a second catch, giving him 24 total yards in the early going.

(1:14PM) The Titans, facing off against division rival Colts in Indianapolis, is in the red zone early. They may be without starting TE Delanie Walker, who was forced from the field after making a 14-yard reception.

(1:12PM) After solid opening drives, the Buccaneers and Panthers each settled for field goals, taking early leads in their respective games.

(1:08PM) And just like that, New England is in! RB Rex Burkhead scored from two yards out, giving the Pats the lead.

(1:07PM) A 39-yard hook up between Patriots QB Tom Brady and little-used WR Phillip Dorsett has New England in the red zone, threatening to score early against a fading Dolphins defense.

(1:05PM) Bills QB Tyrod Taylor is wasting little time, connecting with RB LeSean McCoy for a 24-yard pass play to get Buffalo around mid-field on the first possession of the game.

(1:03PM) Here are the games we'll be tracking in this early afternoon...

BUF @ KC

CAR @ NYJ

TEN @ IND

CHI @ PHI

MIA @ NE

TB @ ATL

CLE @ CIN

(12:59PM) After the disaster that was rookie QB Nathan Peterman a week ago, the Bills turn back to veteran QB Tyrod Taylor as they face the Chiefs. Taylor could have a big day against the struggling KC defense.