Weather: Week 12 Forecasts

Saturday, November 25, 2017

Thanksgiving football started off with a bang in the matchup between Minnesota and Detroit but fell off fast as the Cowboys continued to struggle against the Chargers. The day was wrapped up with a 20-10 Redskins win over the Giants, a game that was tied until a Josh Doctson touchdown with 3:31 left. Doctson didn’t have the “break-out” game many were expecting but made up for it on his touchdown snag, salvaging his fantasy value. Speaking of fantasy, when setting your lineups this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings. Onto the weather.

Cause For Concern



Carolina at NY Jets (1:00 PM ET): 14 MPH winds are expected in this one, dangerously close to the threshold of 15 MPH, the number that generally affects deep passing. This could be a problem for these teams, as they both rank in the top ten in 20 + yard passes. This amount of wind wouldn’t cause me to bench any important fantasy starter, but if the wind takes a turn for the worse it could be a reason to lower expectations.



Wet Weather



Denver at Oakland (4:25 PM ET): Broncos QB Paxton Lynch will get his first start of the season at the Oakland Coliseum. Light rain should start prior to kickoff and continue throughout the game. In addition to precipitation, 12 MPH winds and 61 degree temperatures are expected. Neither the rain or wind should make a significant impact on the game meaning you can start all fantasy options as usual.



Seattle at San Francisco (4:05 PM ET): Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will travel to Levi’s Stadium to take on the 49ers. 58 degree temperatures, light rain, and 9 MPH winds are forecasted for this game. Fantasy options can be started as normal unless the rain ends up being much worse than what’s forecasted.

Week 12 Worry-Free Weather



Buffalo at Kansas City (1:00 PM ET): Tyrod Taylor has managed to regain the starting job over pick-machine Nathan Peterman and will travel to Kansas City to take on the struggling Chiefs. Weather shouldn’t play a factor in this matchup with 55 degree weather and partly cloudy skies forecasted.



Cleveland at Cincinnati (1:00 PM ET): This divisional matchup will be one of the colder games of Week 12 with 43 degree temperatures expected. Clear skies and mild 5 MPH winds are forecasted, meaning you can start all fantasy options as normal.



Miami at New England (1:00 PM ET): The Patriots will host the Dolphins as nearly 17-point favorites this Sunday. Both teams will enjoy 42 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies and 12 MPH winds. If the wind ends up being 15 MPH or more expectations should be tempered, but at the moment that doesn’t look to be the case.



Chicago at Philadelphia (1:00 PM ET): Trubisky and the Bears will travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Eagles. Weather doesn’t look like it will be a factor with 47 degree temperatures and clear skies with 11 MPH winds forecasted. Start all fantasy options as usual.



New Orleans at LA Rams (4:25 PM ET): 77 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies are forecasted for what’s expected to be a shoot-out. All systems go in this one.



Green Bay at Pittsburgh (8:30 PM ET): This Sunday night game would have been fantastic If Aaron Rodgers was healthy, but instead we will see Brett Hundley. 38 degree temperatures are forecasted, with clear skies and 8 MPH winds.



Houston at Baltimore (8:30 PM ET): The Monday night game could be another prime-time clunker. Luckily weather won’t hinder each team’s few strengths as 44 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies are expected.



Home Teams are Dome Teams



Three games will be played in a dome this week, including two divisional matchups at 1:00 PM ET.



Tennesse at Indianapolis (1:00 PM ET)



Tampa Bay at Atlanta (1:00 PM ET)



Jacksonville at Arizona ((4:25 PM ET)